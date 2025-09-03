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EvaFi Reveals Hidden Costs of Credit Card Minimum Payments
EvaFi reveals the hidden costs behind minimum credit card payments and what consumers need to know. - September 03, 2025 - Evafi
EvaFi Launches Revolutionary Loan Matching Platform to Help Consumers Find Better Loans for Better Living
EvaFi (NMLS #2589975), an innovative fintech company looking to transform the consumer lending landscape, today announced the launch of its intelligent loan-matching platform designed to democratize access to affordable financing options. - August 29, 2025 - Evafi
Debt Management Plans Prove to be Successful for DebtWave Clients
DebtWave Credit Counseling, Inc. analyzed data on clients that enrolled onto their debt management program during a five year period. Results show a success rate of 68.4%. More than 10,000 clients paid their credit card debt in full during this period. - January 05, 2025 - DebtWave Credit Counseling, Inc.
Alfa Pride Financial Launches The Fundability System® - Transforming Access to Cash and Credit for Business Owners
Alfa Pride Financial's Fundability System® offers business owners unprecedented access to financing, including SBA loans, credit lines, and vendor credit with no personal guarantee. With one-click approvals and expert coaching, this system simplifies funding to help businesses grow. - October 31, 2024 - Alfa Pride Financial
MobiusPay Named to Inc.’s Second Annual Power Partner Awards
Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth. - October 30, 2023 - MobiusPay
MobiusPay Announces Cutting Edge Dispute Resolution Program
MobiusPay Inc., the leading domestic and international payment processing company, is proud to announce that they have added Visa’s Order Insight, a platform that connects cardholders, merchants and issuers to resolve billing confusion and disputes in real-time, to the Mobius Dispute... - July 13, 2021 - MobiusPay
MobiusPay Inc. Announces That Jonathan Corona Has Been Promoted to the Position of Chief Operating Officer
MobiusPay Inc. announces that Jonathan Corona, their former Executive Vice President, has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Corona began his career with Mobius Payments in 2010, and assisted in their transition when the corporation rebranded as MobiusPay in 2017. - July 06, 2021 - MobiusPay
Mitchell Metal Products Signs on with Capital ePay Payment Gateway
Mitchell Metal Products, global metal products supplier signs on with Capital ePay, to process all website and in-house credit card payments. - January 26, 2021 - Capital ePay
Scrooger - New Independent Financial Comparison Platform - Has Launched
Scrooger is a completely independent comparison platform and information service. It's a place where you can find the best deals and learn how to save and earn more money. - March 31, 2020 - Scrooger
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
CreditSnap, a Consumer Lending FinTech Platform, Emerges from Stealth Mode After Reaching 100K Consumer Loan Applications Milestone
CreditSnapTM Re-Imagines Consumer Lending Experience for Both Borrowers and Lenders (Banks and Credit Unions). Focused on High Performance Digital Experience, Soft Inquiry based PreQualification and LOS Automation, CreditSnap Consistently Generates +30% More Loans While Lowering Originations Costs by 40%. - August 16, 2019 - CreditSnap Inc.
Mission Federal Credit Union Survey Finds San Diegans Are Concerned About Housing Market
Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has conducted a survey to learn about how San Diegans feel about the housing market in San Diego County. The housing market has been challenging for many San Diegans... - February 14, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Conducts Survey to Learn How San Diegans Shop for Cars
Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, conducted a survey of 400 San Diegans between the ages of 25 and 54, to learn about how San Diegans shop for a new vehicle. Questions explored how survey participants... - February 11, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Surveys San Diegans About Their Credit Habits
Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has conducted a survey of 400 San Diego County residents between the ages of 25 and 54, asking questions about credit card use and paying down credit card debt. The... - February 07, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union
Healthy Credit Habits Now Offers Business Credit Financing Options, Which Helps Business Owners Double Their Borrowing Power and Reduce Personal Financial Risk
One of the common reasons why small businesses fail are a lack of sufficient capital (Source: Investopedia). - October 08, 2018 - Healthy Credit Habits
SAFE Federal Credit Union Donates $25,000 for Hurricane Relief
SAFE Federal Credit Union, headquartered in the heart of South Carolina, has donated $25,000 for disaster relief related to Hurricane Florence. The credit union raised most of that amount through the sale of emergency lanterns ahead of the storm, then topped off the donation to make it an even... - September 22, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Raises $18,000 for Hurricane Relief Before Florence Arrives
SAFE Federal Credit Union, headquartered in the heart of South Carolina, has raised more than $18,000 for disaster relief in just two days leading up to the landfall of Hurricane Florence in the region. “We saw this as an opportunity to help our members preparing for the coming storm, while... - September 15, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Financer.com Aims to Become the Leading Price Comparison Service for Loans and Other Financial Products
The global loan and finance comparison service Financer.com has experienced great growth over the first half of 2018 and is set to reach 1 million monthly visitors by the end of the year, a tenfold increase in traffic compared to last year. The main feature of Financer.com is to help consumers to... - July 27, 2018 - Financer.com
Omanye Limited Raising £500,000.00 on Crowdcube
The funds will go in support of plans to reach millions of the world’s unbanked and underbanked in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. - July 04, 2018 - Omanye Limited
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names New Managers at Three Branches
SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands, has named new managers at three branches in Sumter and Lugoff. All of the new branch managers were promoted from within SAFE, to replace managers who had been promoted to other roles. The new managers are: - Tammy Avins,... - May 16, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Picks Elizabeth Duquette to Lead Member Service Center
Elizabeth Duquette, formerly a branch manager for SAFE Federal Credit Union, has been named to oversee the credit union’s Member Service Center. Duquette originally came to SAFE as branch manager at SAFE’s office in Bishopville. She spent 2017 as an assistant in the Executive Office... - May 02, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
18 Area Students Awarded Scholarships by SAFE Federal Credit Union
Midlands credit union gives out $18,000 in scholarships to high school seniors. - April 04, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Taps Drew Huckeba to Lead Mortgage Team
Drew Huckeba has been named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Services at SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. Huckeba has been with SAFE for six years, and most recently held the position of Assistant Vice President of Branch Administration. He started... - March 14, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
OKMerchant Improves and Extends Platform to Help Business Owners Reduce Credit Card Processing Fees
Typical brokers and banks charge plenty of fees, which come in the form of statement fees, batch fees, monthly customer service fees, regulatory product fees and so on. But since all businesses are already taxed by the government and the financial contract with the institution is clear, these taxes can be greatly diminished while some of them even eliminated. - February 25, 2018 - OKMerchant Payment Solutions
Ashley Reddick Named Manager at SAFE Federal Credit Union Branch in Bishopville
Ashley Reddick has been named branch manager at the Bishopville branch of SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. She leads a staff of seven at the branch, located at 596 Sumter Highway. Reddick has worked at SAFE since 2012, serving most of that time as head... - January 26, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Robin Kelly Its Director of Compliance
Robin Kelly, who has worked at SAFE Federal Credit Union for 18 years, has been named the credit union’s Director of Compliance. Kelly was SAFE’s Card Services Manager for more than a decade, after starting with the credit union in 2000 as a switchboard operator, working her way up... - January 25, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Omanye Money Opens a New Shop in Dubai for Its Payments and Transfer Services
Omanye Money, the money transfer and payment solutions provider, announced on Monday that Dubai will be the regional hub for its operations across the Middle East following the opening of its shop in the city to oversee its operations in the UAE and beyond. Omanye Money already enables many people... - January 17, 2018 - Omanye Limited
SAFE Federal Credit Union Gives More Than $1 Million to Members
Members of SAFE Federal Credit Union received annual bonus dividends and interest rebates on December 31 totaling more than $1 million, based on their account usage. The payments were based on members’ account usage. Deposit accounts, including certificates, received a 12 percent bonus based... - January 14, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Voting Starts in January for 3 Directors of SAFE Federal Credit Union
Voting begins January 1 for three seats on the SAFE Federal Credit Union board of directors. There are four candidates running, with all three incumbents seeking re-election and one new candidate. The new candidate is Lucreia Bennett, program director for the health information management program... - December 29, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Receives 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties has named Mission Federal Credit Union as recipient of its prestigious 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics, category 500+ employees. The award recognizes Mission Fed for its strong commitment to integrity, customer service... - December 21, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Hosts Easy Street Dinner in Columbia November 16
The autumn edition of the SAFE Federal Credit Union Easy Street Dinner, to be held in Columbia November 16, will have a distinct New Orleans feel to it. The Mardi Gras masquerade-themed event will be held at the Seawell’s Banquet Facility on Rosewood Drive in Columbia. The dinner is for... - November 08, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Serve First Solutions Announces New Partnerships
Today Serve First Solutions announced the signing of several long-term contracts with The Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Contractors Association of Tampa, South Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Association and Southwest Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Association. Serve First provides... - October 30, 2017 - Serve First Solutions
Omanye Limited Launches Omanye Globile – A Telecommunication Service
Omanye Globile enables people to save over 80% on International calls from anywhere in the world and offers phone numbers from over 35 countries. - August 23, 2017 - Omanye Limited
SAFE Federal Credit Union Hits Record $79.4 Million in Auto Loan Campaign
SAFE Federal Credit Union set an auto loan record of $79.4 million during its spring 2017 “Driving You Forward” promotion, generating more than 3,000 loans and adding nearly 2,000 new members. An impressive $50 million of the total loan volume was in the form of indirect (auto... - August 03, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
FinTech Payments Corp Selected for Startup Pitch at Money20/20
FinTech Payments Corp was chosen from Hundreds of Applicants as One of the Most Innovative and Relevant Startups in FinTech. The company, which has a patent-pending software to upgrade payments processing using data analytics and machine learning, will appear on stage as one of an elite group selected to present at the prestigious conference, which is attended by over 11,000 people in October. - July 27, 2017 - FinTech Payments Corp
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Three Assistant VPs to Oversee Branches
Three AVPs have been named to oversee SAFE FCU's 19 branches. - July 26, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Serve First Solutions VP to Speak at the 2017 American Dental Association Management Conference in Chicago, July 24th
Ryan Kosarek, VP of Serve First Solutions, will be a featured speaker at the American Dental Association Management Week Conference. He will present, “The Significance of Payment Services and Solutions in the Dental Industry.” Management Conference Week is a unique opportunity for... - July 21, 2017 - Serve First Solutions
Serve First Solutions Announces Partnership with iCoreConnect
Serve First Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with iCoreConnect, a national provider of comprehensive secure communications and Practice Management Solutions for the healthcare community. iCoreConnect offers dentists and other healthcare professionals the use of a HIPAA compliant... - July 21, 2017 - Serve First Solutions
SAFE Federal Credit Union’s Toby Hayes Named to National Member Loyalty Panel
Toby Hayes, VP of marketing for SAFE FCU, has been chosen to be part of a nationwide panel of marketers that is focused on customer loyalty and how credit unions can foster closer relationships with their members. - July 13, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Jay Montgomery Named Vice President of Operations at SAFE Federal Credit Union
Jay Montgomery, who has been with SAFE Federal Credit Union for nine years, has been named vice president of operations at the credit union. Montgomery succeeds Michael Baker, who recently moved up to the executive vice president position at SAFE. After joining SAFE as a management trainee... - June 23, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Jennifer Michaels VP of Risk Management
SAFE Federal Credit Union has named Jennifer Michaels its Vice President of risk management, a new position at the credit union. Michaels is a lawyer who most recently served as general counsel and compliance director at Park Community Credit Union in Kentucky. At SAFE, she oversees information... - May 19, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Michael Baker Named Executive VP at SAFE Federal Credit Union
Michael Baker, who has worked at SAFE Federal Credit Union for more than 16 years, has been named SAFE’s executive vice president. Baker, most recently vice president of operations, now oversees a broad range of the growing credit union’s services and operations. Baker joined SAFE as... - May 04, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Darrell Merkel President and CEO
Darrell Merkel takes the reins at Safe Federal Credit Union in Sumter, South Carolina. - April 19, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Creative SAFE Federal Credit Union Mortgage Marketing Campaign Wins Diamond Award
The Dog's Home campaign emphasized home shopping from a dog’s perspective. - April 05, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
21 Area Students Receive Scholarships from SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union is giving scholarships to 21 college-bound students from all over South Carolina’s Midlands region. - March 25, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union Announces Results of Board of Directors Election
Paul Holder, Kay Oldhouser Davis, and Melinda Carr were elected to the SAFE FCU board. Results of the election were announced during the SAFE annual meeting. - March 23, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Capital Services Achieves Substantial Growth in 2016, Meeting New Market Challenges
Capital Services accounts were up 17 percent over 2015, ending 2016 on a strong note. - March 23, 2017 - Capital Services
Common Mistakes That Drive Down Credit Scores According To MONEYBANKER
Most people don’t give their credit scores a second thought until they need to make a big purchase. However, ignorance is never bliss when it comes to a person´s finances. As the score drops, doors can literally close, including employment opportunities, great insurance rates, and prime... - March 03, 2017 - MONEYBANKER
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Jim Rasmus Its VP of Human Resources
Jim Rasmus joined the South Carolina credit union, SAFE Federal, as its VP of HR. - February 16, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union
Mission Federal Credit Union Reduces Auto Loan Interest Rates up to 3% with Rate Break Program
Mission Federal Credit Union is offering consumers with qualifying Auto Loans a reduced interest rate of up to 3% through its Rate Break Program. Mission Fed developed the program so that consumers who initially qualified for a higher Auto Loan rate would have the opportunity to reduce their rate... - January 11, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union