PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

CreditSnap, a Consumer Lending FinTech Platform, Emerges from Stealth Mode After Reaching 100K Consumer Loan Applications Milestone CreditSnapTM Re-Imagines Consumer Lending Experience for Both Borrowers and Lenders (Banks and Credit Unions). Focused on High Performance Digital Experience, Soft Inquiry based PreQualification and LOS Automation, CreditSnap Consistently Generates +30% More Loans While Lowering Originations Costs by 40%. - August 16, 2019 - CreditSnap Inc.

Mission Federal Credit Union Survey Finds San Diegans Are Concerned About Housing Market Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has conducted a survey to learn about how San Diegans feel about the housing market in San Diego County. The housing market has been challenging for many San Diegans the... - February 14, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Conducts Survey to Learn How San Diegans Shop for Cars Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, conducted a survey of 400 San Diegans between the ages of 25 and 54, to learn about how San Diegans shop for a new vehicle. Questions explored how survey participants shop... - February 11, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Surveys San Diegans About Their Credit Habits Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has conducted a survey of 400 San Diego County residents between the ages of 25 and 54, asking questions about credit card use and paying down credit card debt. The survey... - February 07, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Healthy Credit Habits Now Offers Business Credit Financing Options, Which Helps Business Owners Double Their Borrowing Power and Reduce Personal Financial Risk One of the common reasons why small businesses fail are a lack of sufficient capital (Source: Investopedia). - October 08, 2018 - Healthy Credit Habits

SAFE Federal Credit Union Donates $25,000 for Hurricane Relief SAFE Federal Credit Union, headquartered in the heart of South Carolina, has donated $25,000 for disaster relief related to Hurricane Florence. The credit union raised most of that amount through the sale of emergency lanterns ahead of the storm, then topped off the donation to make it an even $25,000. Two... - September 22, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Raises $18,000 for Hurricane Relief Before Florence Arrives SAFE Federal Credit Union, headquartered in the heart of South Carolina, has raised more than $18,000 for disaster relief in just two days leading up to the landfall of Hurricane Florence in the region. “We saw this as an opportunity to help our members preparing for the coming storm, while also... - September 15, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Financer.com Aims to Become the Leading Price Comparison Service for Loans and Other Financial Products The global loan and finance comparison service Financer.com has experienced great growth over the first half of 2018 and is set to reach 1 million monthly visitors by the end of the year, a tenfold increase in traffic compared to last year. The main feature of Financer.com is to help consumers to compare... - July 27, 2018 - Financer.com

Omanye Limited Raising £500,000.00 on Crowdcube The funds will go in support of plans to reach millions of the world’s unbanked and underbanked in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. - July 04, 2018 - Omanye Limited

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names New Managers at Three Branches SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands, has named new managers at three branches in Sumter and Lugoff. All of the new branch managers were promoted from within SAFE, to replace managers who had been promoted to other roles. The new managers are: - Tammy Avins, Wesmark... - May 16, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Picks Elizabeth Duquette to Lead Member Service Center Elizabeth Duquette, formerly a branch manager for SAFE Federal Credit Union, has been named to oversee the credit union’s Member Service Center. Duquette originally came to SAFE as branch manager at SAFE’s office in Bishopville. She spent 2017 as an assistant in the Executive Office before... - May 02, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

18 Area Students Awarded Scholarships by SAFE Federal Credit Union Midlands credit union gives out $18,000 in scholarships to high school seniors. - April 04, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Taps Drew Huckeba to Lead Mortgage Team Drew Huckeba has been named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Services at SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. Huckeba has been with SAFE for six years, and most recently held the position of Assistant Vice President of Branch Administration. He started with... - March 14, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

OKMerchant Improves and Extends Platform to Help Business Owners Reduce Credit Card Processing Fees Typical brokers and banks charge plenty of fees, which come in the form of statement fees, batch fees, monthly customer service fees, regulatory product fees and so on. But since all businesses are already taxed by the government and the financial contract with the institution is clear, these taxes can be greatly diminished while some of them even eliminated. - February 25, 2018 - OKMerchant Payment Solutions

Ashley Reddick Named Manager at SAFE Federal Credit Union Branch in Bishopville Ashley Reddick has been named branch manager at the Bishopville branch of SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. She leads a staff of seven at the branch, located at 596 Sumter Highway. Reddick has worked at SAFE since 2012, serving most of that time as head teller... - January 26, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Robin Kelly Its Director of Compliance Robin Kelly, who has worked at SAFE Federal Credit Union for 18 years, has been named the credit union’s Director of Compliance. Kelly was SAFE’s Card Services Manager for more than a decade, after starting with the credit union in 2000 as a switchboard operator, working her way up through... - January 25, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Omanye Money Opens a New Shop in Dubai for Its Payments and Transfer Services Omanye Money, the money transfer and payment solutions provider, announced on Monday that Dubai will be the regional hub for its operations across the Middle East following the opening of its shop in the city to oversee its operations in the UAE and beyond. Omanye Money already enables many people around... - January 17, 2018 - Omanye Limited

SAFE Federal Credit Union Gives More Than $1 Million to Members Members of SAFE Federal Credit Union received annual bonus dividends and interest rebates on December 31 totaling more than $1 million, based on their account usage. The payments were based on members’ account usage. Deposit accounts, including certificates, received a 12 percent bonus based on... - January 14, 2018 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Voting Starts in January for 3 Directors of SAFE Federal Credit Union Voting begins January 1 for three seats on the SAFE Federal Credit Union board of directors. There are four candidates running, with all three incumbents seeking re-election and one new candidate. The new candidate is Lucreia Bennett, program director for the health information management program at... - December 29, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Receives 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties has named Mission Federal Credit Union as recipient of its prestigious 2017 BBB Torch Award for Ethics, category 500+ employees. The award recognizes Mission Fed for its strong commitment to integrity, customer service and... - December 21, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Hosts Easy Street Dinner in Columbia November 16 The autumn edition of the SAFE Federal Credit Union Easy Street Dinner, to be held in Columbia November 16, will have a distinct New Orleans feel to it. The Mardi Gras masquerade-themed event will be held at the Seawell’s Banquet Facility on Rosewood Drive in Columbia. The dinner is for members... - November 08, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Serve First Solutions Announces New Partnerships Today Serve First Solutions announced the signing of several long-term contracts with The Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Contractors Association of Tampa, South Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Association and Southwest Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Association. Serve First provides a... - October 30, 2017 - Serve First Solutions

Omanye Limited Launches Omanye Globile – A Telecommunication Service Omanye Globile enables people to save over 80% on International calls from anywhere in the world and offers phone numbers from over 35 countries. - August 23, 2017 - Omanye Limited

SAFE Federal Credit Union Hits Record $79.4 Million in Auto Loan Campaign SAFE Federal Credit Union set an auto loan record of $79.4 million during its spring 2017 “Driving You Forward” promotion, generating more than 3,000 loans and adding nearly 2,000 new members. An impressive $50 million of the total loan volume was in the form of indirect (auto dealer-initiated)... - August 03, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

FinTech Payments Corp Selected for Startup Pitch at Money20/20 FinTech Payments Corp was chosen from Hundreds of Applicants as One of the Most Innovative and Relevant Startups in FinTech. The company, which has a patent-pending software to upgrade payments processing using data analytics and machine learning, will appear on stage as one of an elite group selected to present at the prestigious conference, which is attended by over 11,000 people in October. - July 27, 2017 - FinTech Payments Corp

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Three Assistant VPs to Oversee Branches Three AVPs have been named to oversee SAFE FCU's 19 branches. - July 26, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Serve First Solutions Announces Partnership with iCoreConnect Serve First Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with iCoreConnect, a national provider of comprehensive secure communications and Practice Management Solutions for the healthcare community. iCoreConnect offers dentists and other healthcare professionals the use of a HIPAA compliant communications... - July 21, 2017 - Serve First Solutions

Serve First Solutions VP to Speak at the 2017 American Dental Association Management Conference in Chicago, July 24th Ryan Kosarek, VP of Serve First Solutions, will be a featured speaker at the American Dental Association Management Week Conference. He will present, “The Significance of Payment Services and Solutions in the Dental Industry.” Management Conference Week is a unique opportunity for local,... - July 21, 2017 - Serve First Solutions

SAFE Federal Credit Union’s Toby Hayes Named to National Member Loyalty Panel Toby Hayes, VP of marketing for SAFE FCU, has been chosen to be part of a nationwide panel of marketers that is focused on customer loyalty and how credit unions can foster closer relationships with their members. - July 13, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Jay Montgomery Named Vice President of Operations at SAFE Federal Credit Union Jay Montgomery, who has been with SAFE Federal Credit Union for nine years, has been named vice president of operations at the credit union. Montgomery succeeds Michael Baker, who recently moved up to the executive vice president position at SAFE. After joining SAFE as a management trainee following... - June 23, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Jennifer Michaels VP of Risk Management SAFE Federal Credit Union has named Jennifer Michaels its Vice President of risk management, a new position at the credit union. Michaels is a lawyer who most recently served as general counsel and compliance director at Park Community Credit Union in Kentucky. At SAFE, she oversees information security,... - May 19, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Michael Baker Named Executive VP at SAFE Federal Credit Union Michael Baker, who has worked at SAFE Federal Credit Union for more than 16 years, has been named SAFE’s executive vice president. Baker, most recently vice president of operations, now oversees a broad range of the growing credit union’s services and operations. Baker joined SAFE as a... - May 04, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Darrell Merkel President and CEO Darrell Merkel takes the reins at Safe Federal Credit Union in Sumter, South Carolina. - April 19, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Creative SAFE Federal Credit Union Mortgage Marketing Campaign Wins Diamond Award The Dog's Home campaign emphasized home shopping from a dog’s perspective. - April 05, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

21 Area Students Receive Scholarships from SAFE Federal Credit Union SAFE Federal Credit Union is giving scholarships to 21 college-bound students from all over South Carolina’s Midlands region. - March 25, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Capital Services Achieves Substantial Growth in 2016, Meeting New Market Challenges Capital Services accounts were up 17 percent over 2015, ending 2016 on a strong note. - March 23, 2017 - Capital Services

SAFE Federal Credit Union Announces Results of Board of Directors Election Paul Holder, Kay Oldhouser Davis, and Melinda Carr were elected to the SAFE FCU board. Results of the election were announced during the SAFE annual meeting. - March 23, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Common Mistakes That Drive Down Credit Scores According To MONEYBANKER Most people don’t give their credit scores a second thought until they need to make a big purchase. However, ignorance is never bliss when it comes to a person´s finances. As the score drops, doors can literally close, including employment opportunities, great insurance rates, and prime lending... - March 03, 2017 - MONEYBANKER

SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Jim Rasmus Its VP of Human Resources Jim Rasmus joined the South Carolina credit union, SAFE Federal, as its VP of HR. - February 16, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Reduces Auto Loan Interest Rates up to 3% with Rate Break Program Mission Federal Credit Union is offering consumers with qualifying Auto Loans a reduced interest rate of up to 3% through its Rate Break Program. Mission Fed developed the program so that consumers who initially qualified for a higher Auto Loan rate would have the opportunity to reduce their rate by... - January 11, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union

SAFE Federal Credit Union Gives Back More Than $1 Million to Members For 21 years, SAFE FCU has paid its members an annual dividend. In 2016 the credit union paid out more than $1 million to its members. - January 07, 2017 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Partners with CBS Channel 8 on Their 8’s Go Red for Women Campaign Mission Federal Credit Union is partnering with CBS 8 for the second consecutive year on 8’s Go Red for Women project benefiting the American Heart Association San Diego Division. Mission Fed is proudly launching its Red Dress Pin and Paper Heart campaign beginning January 17, 2017 through February... - January 05, 2017 - Mission Federal Credit Union

Richland Northeast High School Now Boasts Its Own SAFE Federal Credit Union Debit Card Junior Teniqua Reddy Designed the Spirit-Themed Card - December 09, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

U.S. Rep. Mulvaney Pays Visit to SAFE Federal Credit Union Promising changes regarding federal financial industry regulation, U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney visited SAFE Federal Credit Union this week for input on how the regulatory landscape can be improved. - December 02, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Elizabeth Duquette is New Manager at SAFE Federal Credit Union Branch in Bishopville Elizabeth Duquette has been named branch manager at the Bishopville branch of SAFE Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union based in the Midlands. She now leads the staff of seven at the branch, located at 596 Sumter Highway. Duquette has 13 years of financial services experience. Before moving... - December 01, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE FCU Adds On-Site Personal Teller Machine at Continental Tire Plant in Sumter Continental, one of the top automotive suppliers in the world, has deployed an interactive video kiosk Personal Teller Machine from SAFE Federal Credit in its plant in Sumter, SC. The PTM will allow employees to conduct their banking business remotely during their shift. - November 15, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

SAFE Light the Night Walkers Generate Over $10,500 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Employees of SAFE FCU raised $10,500 for the local Light the Night Walk in Columbia, SC. - November 12, 2016 - SAFE Federal Credit Union

Mission Federal Credit Union Reaches Milestones of 200,000 Customers, $3 Billion in Assets Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has reached the milestone of 200,000 customers and $3 billion in assets, and is thanking customers with a Member Appreciation Week celebration and other promotions. “Since... - October 13, 2016 - Mission Federal Credit Union