Recent Headlines
Skyline Title Support Launches FinCEN Compliance Reporting Service Ahead of March 2026 Federal Deadline
Skyline Title Support announces its turnkey FinCEN Compliance Reporting service for title companies and settlement agents. Effective March 1, 2026, the new federal rule requires reporting on non-financed residential transactions involving legal entities and trusts. Skyline handles beneficial owner data collection, transaction tracking, and Real Estate Report filing through FinCEN's BSA E-Filing system, helping title teams stay compliant without disrupting closings. - February 25, 2026 - Skyline Title Support
Title Junction to Host Free Florida Homestead Exemption Filing Events This February
To help local homeowners save on property taxes, Title Junction is offering two free Homestead Exemption Filing Help Days this February, providing hands-on assistance to ensure residents don’t miss the March 1 deadline. - January 25, 2026 - Title Junction LLC
Title Junction Celebrates 20 Years of Trusted Service in Southwest Florida Anniversary Celebration Set for October 15, 2025
Title Junction, a Fort Myers-based title company, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an open-house event on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at its office, 6214 Presidential Ct., Suite F. Since 2005, Title Junction has guided thousands of buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals through successful closings across Southwest Florida. - September 19, 2025 - Title Junction LLC
Skyline Title Support Launches Customer Loyalty Program for Property Due Diligence Services
Clients Can Now Earn Points and Redeem for Digital Gift Cards When Ordering Services Like Municipal Lien Searches, HOA Estoppels, and Surveys - April 16, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Notary Stars, 2024 NNA Influencer of the Year Nominee, Expands to Affordable Notary Business Marketing Training Without Compromising on Quality Services Education
For five years, Notary Stars has led the notary industry by prioritizing quality service over profits, offering in-depth training with real-life scenarios. During the pandemic, they focused on safe Remote Online Notarization, ensuring notaries understood their roles in a recorded environment. With the launch of "Dedication to Signing Agent Excellence" and WIX website expertise, Notary Stars now empowers notaries to excel both in their craft and online presence. - August 26, 2024 - Notary Stars
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Unique Document to Protect Homeowners from Squatters
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing property title protection services, today announced the launch of a new document designed to protect property owners from the growing threat and risk of squatters. The new document, called the Notice of Occupancy (“NOO”),... - July 12, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Home Title Freezing Document to Protect Homeowners from Title Fraud
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing home title protection services, today announced the launch of a new property title protection document designed to protect property owners from title identity theft and fraud. The new document, called the Notice of Title Freeze, is a copyrighted legal document placed in the public records. - January 18, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
Tina Merritt Attends Meta’s Meta Boost Gather in Washington, D.C.
Representing True North Title, CXO Tina Merritt was invited to Washington, D.C. by Meta to attend Meta Boost Gather 2022 alongside 500 other small business owners. - May 25, 2022 - True North Title
Platinum Title Celebrates 750 Real Estate Closings
Platinum Title on the Florida Gulf Coast Achieves Significant Milestone. - April 18, 2021 - Platinum Title, LLC
ASAP Tax and Lien Search Reports Higher Sales During Summer
The Heat Goes on for ASAP Tax and Lien Search; Higher YoY Orders in May, June and July; New Partnership with Closers Choice; Begins 20th Year of Service - August 15, 2018 - ASAP Tax and Lien Search
Pavaso Partners with MBH Settlement Group for Digital Closings
Pavaso will collaborate with MBH, Virginia’s largest settlement services provider, to offer digital closings. Pavaso is the developer of the industry’s only digital closing platform that brings lender, title and borrower together in one single digital portal. MBH has been rated as the... - May 09, 2018 - MBH Settlement Group, L.C.
Consumers First Title Company, Inc. Celebrates a Decade of Putting the Consumer First
Ten years ago today Consumers First Title was founded on one simple premise, to be the best servicing title company in the industry by putting the Consumer First. - July 12, 2017 - Consumers First Title
Westerlund Joins MBH as CEO
MBH Settlement Group, L.C. (“MBH” or the “Company”), a leading title and settlement services provider in Northern Virginia, is pleased to announce that Fred Westerlund has joined the Company as its Chief Executive Officer. Fred is an industry veteran in title and settlement... - February 24, 2017 - MBH Settlement Group, L.C.
Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. is Offering a Free Seminar for First Time Home Buyers
Law Firm Aims to Give Back to the Community with Informative Workshop. - January 08, 2017 - Jurado & Farshchian, P.L.
Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. Recognized for Outstanding Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Magazine Identifies the law Firm of Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. as a Leading Small Business. - November 30, 2016 - Jurado & Farshchian, P.L.
Boardwalk Settlement Services, LLC Now Serving Atlantic and Cape May Counties
Real estate title insurance and settlement services experts join forces to create Boardwalk Settlement Services to serve the Jersey Shore. - November 01, 2016 - Boardwalk Settlement Services, LLC
California Members Title Insurance Co. Adds Two Key Executives
California Members Title Co., which began operations earlier this year, has added two executives to help lead the company as it aggressively ramps up. - November 19, 2015 - California Members Title Insurance Company
New California Members Title Insurance Co. Serves Credit Unions, Other Lenders Statewide
California Members Title Insurance Co., a new and credit union-owned company, has launched in California, serving credit unions and all other lenders in the Golden State. - October 28, 2015 - California Members Title Insurance Company
Putting Substance Over Symbolism: Grace Title Pledges 10% in Florida Realtor’s Names to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Grace Title challenges every Realtor closing a transaction with them to donate 5% of their commission check – and in turn, Grace Title will donate 10% of their title insurance proceeds to the American Cancer Society in the Realtor’s name. - October 22, 2014 - Grace Title
Realtor Safety Class to Follow MLS Training on October 15
CornerStone Title Sponsors Unique Aspects to the Matrix System, Followed by Realtor Safety Class in Sarasota, Florida - October 10, 2014 - CornerStone Title
Bryan and Cheri Guentner Open Platinum Title in Osprey, Florida
Experienced Title Agent Vicky Butler Will Serve as Manager for the New Title Company - September 14, 2014 - Platinum Title, LLC
CornerStone Title Joins Hillsborough Title Family of Companies
Hillsborough Title Acquisition of CornerStone Title Marks Strategic Expansion Into the Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida, Area - April 04, 2014 - CornerStone Title
First Nationwide Title Agency, LLC, a New Innovator in the Title Insurance Industry, is Poised to Meet the Needs of Today's Complex Real Estate Market
Steven M. Napolitano, longtime leader in the title insurance industry, proudly announces the debut of First Nationwide Title Agency, LLC. Located in the Daily News building in Midtown Manhattan, First Nationwide is perfectly designed to service the needs of active buyers / sellers / lenders in... - November 20, 2012 - First Nationwide Title Agency, LLC
Nations Valuation Services Sees Massive Increase in Number of Orders
Nations Valuation Services has seen major growth in their orders in recent months, increasing their volume by several thousand orders each month. - January 08, 2012 - Nations Companies
Craftsman Design of Arizona Joins Facebook
Joe Papay, Owner of Craftsman Design is expanding their business by utilizing the web. Craftsman Design will be using the web to the full capacity this year. Craftsman Design is a great local resource for property managers, individuals and developers that need handyman services all the way to a full scale remodel. - January 08, 2012 - Craftsman Design
Contracts Explained: Why You Can’t Write a Deal on a Cocktail Napkin
CornerStone Title Seminar Offers 3 Hours of CE Credit for Realtors - August 26, 2011 - CornerStone Title
Hot Properties Event Set for June 24 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida
Event Features 50 Realtors, 50 Properties in 50 Minutes - June 19, 2011 - CornerStone Title
Alan Thompson Speaks on Social Media at Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Seminar
CornerStone Title Presents Social Media Seminar for Real Estate Professionals - June 17, 2011 - CornerStone Title
CornerStone Title Launches New Interactive Website
New Website Serves as Hub for Clients of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Title Company - June 03, 2011 - CornerStone Title
CornerStone Title Named Habitat for Humanity “Partner in Hope”
Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Title Company Supports Worthy Cause. - May 22, 2011 - CornerStone Title
New Service Allows Homebuyers to Retrieve Closing Documents Online
Cornerstone Title has announced the implementation of a groundbreaking service that will enable homebuyers to access their closing documents online through one comprehensive portal. Buyers will have secure access to their documents – including mortgage, HUD documents, note, deed, and title... - March 25, 2011 - CornerStone Title
Barbara Burke to Speak in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, on Distressed Property Transactions
CornerStone Title Presents Seminar Offering CEU Credit for Real Estate Professionals - March 03, 2011 - CornerStone Title
Alan Thompson Inspires Real Estate Professionals at "Jet Pilots Don’t Have Rear View Mirrors" Seminar
CornerStone Title Sponsors Seminar in Lakewood Ranch, Florida - February 07, 2011 - CornerStone Title
Tom Howard Appointed President of CornerStone Title in Lakewood Ranch, Florida
Tom Howard has been appointed President of CornerStone Title, the Lakewood Ranch-based title and escrow company. “Tom will be responsible for implementing strong business systems, developing strategic partnerships, managing technology systems, and handling the company’s accounting and... - January 29, 2011 - CornerStone Title
CornerStone Title Presents "Jet Pilots Don't Have Rear View Mirrors"
Master sales trainer and coach Alan B. Thompson will inspire real estate professionals to learn from the past year without living in the past at a seminar aimed at helping participants to set goals and chart their course for success in 2011. Sponsored by CornerStone Title, “Jet Pilots... - January 15, 2011 - CornerStone Title
Title Consulting Services, Inc. (TITL) Releases New Year's CEO Address
Title Consulting Services, Inc. (TITL), Accu Title Agency, has released a New Year's CEO address. President and CEO Dustin Secor is pleased to inform TITL shareholders of the latest developments pertaining to the company activities and plans for 2011. Mr. Secor stated, "In 2010 the company... - December 31, 2010 - Title Consulting Services Inc
Hartford National Title Launches Free Good Faith Estimate and HUD-1 Calculator
Free Online Application, OneSourceQuote, offers mortgage brokers accurate closing costs and fees estimates. Accuracy of calculations guaranteed. - December 01, 2010 - Hartford National Title
Title Consulting Services, Inc Engages BIZFIN LLC. to Aid in Acquisition Search
Title Consulting Services, Inc. DBA Accu Title Agency (Pink Sheets: TITL) has engaged BIZFIN, LLC to target potential acquisition candidates through a targeted campaign to over 1.3 million targeted businesses in their database thereby reaching over 9,000 existing title insurance agencies, over... - October 28, 2010 - Title Consulting Services Inc
Title Guarantee Inc. Takes You "Under the Hood" of the New Hud-1
Title Guarantee, Inc. has introduced its new Hud-1 settlement statement guide that takes you "Under the Hood" of the new settlement statement that is being used now in all real estate transactions. - June 03, 2010 - Title Guarantee Inc.
New Door Title, LLC Launches New Website Aimed at South Florida Home Buyers, Realtors, Real Estate Developers and Lenders
New Door Title, LLC, a full service residential and commercial title agency, launched a new website offering a full range of title services, title insurance, loan restructuring and short sale solutions. Alan Polin of Polin & Associates, a successful law practice based in Coral Springs, Florida,... - April 19, 2010 - New Door Title
Title Guarantee Inc. Announces GFE RESPA Bulletin
New Instant Title Insurance Quote and GFE Calculator. - April 08, 2010 - Title Guarantee Inc.
Fidelity National Title Launches New Award for Real Estate Professionals Going Paperless
Contest offers sustainably-minded real estate professionals a chance to gain recognition and win a free membership with the Arizona Green Chamber of Commerce. - November 25, 2009 - Fidelity National Title Insurance Company of Maricopa County
Cybersoft Selects Technology Partner for Title Insurance Outsourcing Market
Business Process Outsourcing Company Uses CentRealTech's One Click System for Title Production Process. - March 18, 2009 - Cybersoft, Inc.
www.ProTitleUSA.com Has Launched a Nationwide Online Property Title Search Service Geared Towards Foreclosure, FSBO and Short Sale Investors, Banks and Attorneys
ProTitleUSA.com has launched a nationwide property title search service, offering two comprehensive Title Search Services (Current Owner and Full Title Searches), both include deed search and retrieval, search for open mortgages, liens & judgments, bankruptcy status and retrieval of latest... - September 08, 2008 - ProTitleUSA.com
Hartford National Title Enters Into Strategic Partnership with Penner Law Firm to Offer Mobile Real Estate Closing Services
Hartford National Title, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Penner Law Firm, LLC to handle its real estate closings in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, and South Carolina. Hartford National Title will utilize Penner Law Firm’s existing... - August 29, 2008 - Hartford National Title, Inc.
Government Report Encourages Education, Penalties in Title Insurance Industry
Consumers Need Protection, Education Plays Key Role - January 02, 2008 - Mobile Settlement Services, Inc.
Linear Title & Closing Ltd Expands National Service to 46 States and Adds Georgia Office Locations
Linear Title & Closing Ltd, one of the nations’ fastest growing title agencies, today announced that it is offering service in 46 states as well as the imminent opening of its Atlanta, Georgia office. Linear Title & Closing employs over 70 full and contract employees at five... - March 02, 2007 - Linear Title & Closing