ASAP Tax and Lien Search Reports Higher Sales During Summer The Heat Goes on for ASAP Tax and Lien Search; Higher YoY Orders in May, June and July; New Partnership with Closers Choice; Begins 20th Year of Service - August 15, 2018 - ASAP Tax and Lien Search

Pavaso Partners with MBH Settlement Group for Digital Closings Pavaso will collaborate with MBH, Virginia’s largest settlement services provider, to offer digital closings. Pavaso is the developer of the industry’s only digital closing platform that brings lender, title and borrower together in one single digital portal. MBH has been rated as the top... - May 09, 2018 - MBH Settlement Group, L.C.

Consumers First Title Company, Inc. Celebrates a Decade of Putting the Consumer First Ten years ago today Consumers First Title was founded on one simple premise, to be the best servicing title company in the industry by putting the Consumer First. - July 12, 2017 - Consumers First Title

Westerlund Joins MBH as CEO MBH Settlement Group, L.C. (“MBH” or the “Company”), a leading title and settlement services provider in Northern Virginia, is pleased to announce that Fred Westerlund has joined the Company as its Chief Executive Officer. Fred is an industry veteran in title and settlement services... - February 24, 2017 - MBH Settlement Group, L.C.

Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. is Offering a Free Seminar for First Time Home Buyers Law Firm Aims to Give Back to the Community with Informative Workshop. - January 08, 2017 - Jurado & Farshchian, P.L.

Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. Recognized for Outstanding Entrepreneurship Entrepreneur Magazine Identifies the law Firm of Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. as a Leading Small Business. - November 30, 2016 - Jurado & Farshchian, P.L.

Boardwalk Settlement Services, LLC Now Serving Atlantic and Cape May Counties Real estate title insurance and settlement services experts join forces to create Boardwalk Settlement Services to serve the Jersey Shore. - November 01, 2016 - Boardwalk Settlement Services, LLC

California Members Title Insurance Co. Adds Two Key Executives California Members Title Co., which began operations earlier this year, has added two executives to help lead the company as it aggressively ramps up. - November 19, 2015 - California Members Title Insurance Company

New California Members Title Insurance Co. Serves Credit Unions, Other Lenders Statewide California Members Title Insurance Co., a new and credit union-owned company, has launched in California, serving credit unions and all other lenders in the Golden State. - October 28, 2015 - California Members Title Insurance Company

Putting Substance Over Symbolism: Grace Title Pledges 10% in Florida Realtor’s Names to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month Grace Title challenges every Realtor closing a transaction with them to donate 5% of their commission check – and in turn, Grace Title will donate 10% of their title insurance proceeds to the American Cancer Society in the Realtor’s name. - October 22, 2014 - Grace Title

Realtor Safety Class to Follow MLS Training on October 15 CornerStone Title Sponsors Unique Aspects to the Matrix System, Followed by Realtor Safety Class in Sarasota, Florida - October 10, 2014 - CornerStone Title

Bryan and Cheri Guentner Open Platinum Title in Osprey, Florida Experienced Title Agent Vicky Butler Will Serve as Manager for the New Title Company - September 14, 2014 - Platinum Title, LLC

CornerStone Title Joins Hillsborough Title Family of Companies Hillsborough Title Acquisition of CornerStone Title Marks Strategic Expansion Into the Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida, Area - April 04, 2014 - CornerStone Title

First Nationwide Title Agency, LLC, a New Innovator in the Title Insurance Industry, is Poised to Meet the Needs of Today's Complex Real Estate Market Steven M. Napolitano, longtime leader in the title insurance industry, proudly announces the debut of First Nationwide Title Agency, LLC. Located in the Daily News building in Midtown Manhattan, First Nationwide is perfectly designed to service the needs of active buyers / sellers / lenders in today's... - November 20, 2012 - First Nationwide Title Agency, LLC

Craftsman Design of Arizona Joins Facebook Joe Papay, Owner of Craftsman Design is expanding their business by utilizing the web. Craftsman Design will be using the web to the full capacity this year. Craftsman Design is a great local resource for property managers, individuals and developers that need handyman services all the way to a full scale remodel. - January 08, 2012 - Craftsman Design

Nations Valuation Services Sees Massive Increase in Number of Orders Nations Valuation Services has seen major growth in their orders in recent months, increasing their volume by several thousand orders each month. - January 08, 2012 - Nations Companies

Contracts Explained: Why You Can’t Write a Deal on a Cocktail Napkin CornerStone Title Seminar Offers 3 Hours of CE Credit for Realtors - August 26, 2011 - CornerStone Title

Hot Properties Event Set for June 24 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida Event Features 50 Realtors, 50 Properties in 50 Minutes - June 19, 2011 - CornerStone Title

Alan Thompson Speaks on Social Media at Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Seminar CornerStone Title Presents Social Media Seminar for Real Estate Professionals - June 17, 2011 - CornerStone Title

CornerStone Title Launches New Interactive Website New Website Serves as Hub for Clients of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Title Company - June 03, 2011 - CornerStone Title

CornerStone Title Named Habitat for Humanity “Partner in Hope” Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Title Company Supports Worthy Cause. - May 22, 2011 - CornerStone Title

New Service Allows Homebuyers to Retrieve Closing Documents Online Cornerstone Title has announced the implementation of a groundbreaking service that will enable homebuyers to access their closing documents online through one comprehensive portal. Buyers will have secure access to their documents – including mortgage, HUD documents, note, deed, and title insurance... - March 25, 2011 - CornerStone Title

Barbara Burke to Speak in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, on Distressed Property Transactions CornerStone Title Presents Seminar Offering CEU Credit for Real Estate Professionals - March 03, 2011 - CornerStone Title

Alan Thompson Inspires Real Estate Professionals at "Jet Pilots Don’t Have Rear View Mirrors" Seminar CornerStone Title Sponsors Seminar in Lakewood Ranch, Florida - February 07, 2011 - CornerStone Title

Tom Howard Appointed President of CornerStone Title in Lakewood Ranch, Florida Tom Howard has been appointed President of CornerStone Title, the Lakewood Ranch-based title and escrow company. “Tom will be responsible for implementing strong business systems, developing strategic partnerships, managing technology systems, and handling the company’s accounting and business... - January 29, 2011 - CornerStone Title

CornerStone Title Presents "Jet Pilots Don't Have Rear View Mirrors" Master sales trainer and coach Alan B. Thompson will inspire real estate professionals to learn from the past year without living in the past at a seminar aimed at helping participants to set goals and chart their course for success in 2011. Sponsored by CornerStone Title, “Jet Pilots Don’t... - January 15, 2011 - CornerStone Title

Title Consulting Services, Inc. (TITL) Releases New Year's CEO Address Title Consulting Services, Inc. (TITL), Accu Title Agency, has released a New Year's CEO address. President and CEO Dustin Secor is pleased to inform TITL shareholders of the latest developments pertaining to the company activities and plans for 2011. Mr. Secor stated, "In 2010 the company rebounded... - December 31, 2010 - Title Consulting Services Inc

Hartford National Title Launches Free Good Faith Estimate and HUD-1 Calculator Free Online Application, OneSourceQuote, offers mortgage brokers accurate closing costs and fees estimates. Accuracy of calculations guaranteed. - December 01, 2010 - Hartford National Title

Title Consulting Services, Inc Engages BIZFIN LLC. to Aid in Acquisition Search Title Consulting Services, Inc. DBA Accu Title Agency (Pink Sheets: TITL) has engaged BIZFIN, LLC to target potential acquisition candidates through a targeted campaign to over 1.3 million targeted businesses in their database thereby reaching over 9,000 existing title insurance agencies, over 100,000... - October 28, 2010 - Title Consulting Services Inc

Title Guarantee Inc. Takes You "Under the Hood" of the New Hud-1 Title Guarantee, Inc. has introduced its new Hud-1 settlement statement guide that takes you "Under the Hood" of the new settlement statement that is being used now in all real estate transactions. - June 03, 2010 - Title Guarantee Inc.

New Door Title, LLC Launches New Website Aimed at South Florida Home Buyers, Realtors, Real Estate Developers and Lenders New Door Title, LLC, a full service residential and commercial title agency, launched a new website offering a full range of title services, title insurance, loan restructuring and short sale solutions. Alan Polin of Polin & Associates, a successful law practice based in Coral Springs, Florida, owns... - April 19, 2010 - New Door Title

Title Guarantee Inc. Announces GFE RESPA Bulletin New Instant Title Insurance Quote and GFE Calculator. - April 08, 2010 - Title Guarantee Inc.

Fidelity National Title Launches New Award for Real Estate Professionals Going Paperless Contest offers sustainably-minded real estate professionals a chance to gain recognition and win a free membership with the Arizona Green Chamber of Commerce. - November 25, 2009 - Fidelity National Title Insurance Company of Maricopa County

Cybersoft Selects Technology Partner for Title Insurance Outsourcing Market Business Process Outsourcing Company Uses CentRealTech's One Click System for Title Production Process. - March 18, 2009 - Cybersoft, Inc.

www.ProTitleUSA.com Has Launched a Nationwide Online Property Title Search Service Geared Towards Foreclosure, FSBO and Short Sale Investors, Banks and Attorneys ProTitleUSA.com has launched a nationwide property title search service, offering two comprehensive Title Search Services (Current Owner and Full Title Searches), both include deed search and retrieval, search for open mortgages, liens & judgments, bankruptcy status and retrieval of latest property... - September 08, 2008 - ProTitleUSA.com

Hartford National Title Enters Into Strategic Partnership with Penner Law Firm to Offer Mobile Real Estate Closing Services Hartford National Title, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Penner Law Firm, LLC to handle its real estate closings in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, and South Carolina. Hartford National Title will utilize Penner Law Firm’s existing processes... - August 29, 2008 - Hartford National Title, Inc.

Government Report Encourages Education, Penalties in Title Insurance Industry Consumers Need Protection, Education Plays Key Role - January 02, 2008 - Mobile Settlement Services, Inc.