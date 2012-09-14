PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

From High Art to Hygge – a Scandinavian Throw Pillow Collection Brings Nature Indoors Pillow Décor Ltd. announced today that it has partnered with Kukamuka, to produce a new line of Scandinavian-inspired throw pillows. Designed by Vienna-based artist Paivi Vahala and Vancouver-based designer Petra Kaksonen, these unique graphic pillows are already catching the eye of interior decorators and retailers. - January 16, 2019 - Pillow Decor Ltd.

Innovations’ 2019 Color Direction A fresh swap for non-traditional neutrals push adventurous product development in the Design Studio. - January 09, 2019 - Innovations

Immersion Wallcovering from Innovations New vinyl is a playful visual texture for hospitality, contract and residential walls. - November 22, 2018 - Innovations

Innovations Focuses on Texture for Fall New wallcovering collection explores tactile materials for memorable walls. - October 20, 2018 - Innovations

Innovations Expands BDNY Display New space will feature designer wallcoverings with inviting textures, patterns. - September 20, 2018 - Innovations

Innovations’ Linen Inspires New Vinyl Wallcovering New Quarzo wallcovering part of Natural + Manmade collection. - August 24, 2018 - Innovations

Bold New Botanical Draperies at Innovations Design Studio tailors fashionable sheers and draperies for residential interiors. - August 17, 2018 - Innovations

Lacebark from Innovations Wallcovering uses innovative laser cutting technique for allover organic texture. - July 26, 2018 - Innovations

Summer Collection From Innovations Design Studio’s new wallcoverings juxtapose natural + manmade - June 22, 2018 - Innovations

Vinyl Alternative for Cork, New to Innovations Design Studio creates Type II version of signature cork veneer wallcoverings. - April 07, 2018 - Innovations

HD Expo a Preview of Summer for Innovations Display to include new wallcoverings, a study in contrasts of materials, colors - March 31, 2018 - Innovations

Michigan Inventor to Exhibit Steam Valet® at 2018 International Home and Housewares Show Canton MI, Farris Co. Inc., announces that Anthony Farris, from Canton, Mich., has invented a way to steam clothes easily. This patented invention will be exhibited at 2018 International Home and Housewares Show, March 10 -13, in Chicago, IL, at the McCormick Place. The Steam Valet will be exhibited... - February 25, 2018 - Farris Co. Inc.

Innovations Welcomes Spring Collection Fluid forms and colors shape new wallcoverings like large-scale Geode. - February 25, 2018 - Innovations

Pear Stairs Steps Up to Help Widowed Firefighter Staircase manufacturing company Pear Stairs supplied a new staircase to help with the renovation of a semi-derelict cottage for a recently widowed firefighter and his young daughter. - January 15, 2018 - Pear Stairs

Innovations’ Vinyl Alternative for Linen New wallcoverings offer a natural aesthetic that’s affordable, durable. - December 02, 2017 - Innovations

Innovations Showed Fall Collection at BDNY New York design studio introduced new wall coverings in gallery-like setting. - November 24, 2017 - Innovations

Innovations Designs Phthalate-Free Vinyl Design Studio to introduce new formulation with fall wallcoverings collection. - September 14, 2017 - Innovations

Premier Housewares Launch New Website Featuring Faster Checkout Premier Housewares are excited to announce the launch of their new website, www.premierhousewares.com, which boasts an innovative new design and customer-friendly features, including faster checkout, and faster searching. The new website has an upgraded search feature, which allows for searching by... - August 21, 2017 - Premier Housewares

Innovations Designs Vinyl Grasscloth Summer collection includes new vinyl interpretation of sisal wallcovering. - August 10, 2017 - Innovations

Innovations Goes Beyond the Wall Collection of draperies and sheers wins Best of NeoCon 2017 Gold Award. - July 13, 2017 - Innovations

Featured on Kickstarter Gold: Posters of Every ACME Product, Ever. 126 Drawings of Explosives, Gadgets, Rockets, and More. Every ACME Corporation gadget, ever, on a poster. Previously raising $105,000 on Kickstarter, newly designed posters are now back in June & July 2017 as part of Kickstarter's 'Kickstarter Gold' featured campaign. - June 24, 2017 - Fringe Focus Inc.

Innovations Previews Summer Collection Design Studio shows new pattern, breadth of product at HD Expo. - May 11, 2017 - Innovations

Subtle Beauty of Wallcoverings from Innovations Minimalism inspired materiality of textures in spring collection. - April 20, 2017 - Innovations

Innovations Captures Artistic Process in New Wallcovering New-for-spring pattern a kaleidoscope of light and color on natural cork. - March 30, 2017 - Innovations

Innovations Plans Intoxicating Palette for HD Expo Display to show new-for-summer wallcoverings in Sangria-inspired colors. - March 17, 2017 - Innovations

Art Inspires Innovations, Spring Collection Focus on artistic process led to striking new wall coverings like Watercolor. - March 02, 2017 - Innovations

New Year, New Color for Innovations Design Studio selects purple Sangria to lead 2017 color development. - January 19, 2017 - Innovations

Nature Inspires Innovations’ Soft Color Palette New wallcovering Marbled Cork pairs pastel pigments with cork, metallic foil - November 17, 2016 - Innovations

Premier Housewares to Open a Brand New and Expanded Showroom in Glasgow Premier Housewares is excited to announce the opening of their newly refurbished showroom on the week commencing 7th November 2016. The showroom is part of Premier Business Park, the site of the company head office, in Whiteinch, west Glasgow. - October 31, 2016 - Premier Housewares Ltd

Innovations’ New Hand-Brushed Wallcoverings Artisanal quality reflects geological inspiration of October collection - October 20, 2016 - Innovations

Vinyl Texture, New from Innovations Geology-inspired wallcoverings launch in October, will rock BDNY - September 22, 2016 - Innovations

Innovations Revisits Woodgrain Wallcovering Design Studio refreshes Hudson with a rich palette of 18 woodgrains. - August 17, 2016 - Innovations

Hand-Woven Wallcoverings from Innovations Layers of color and natural textures join the June 2016 collection. - July 20, 2016 - Innovations

Lush, Saturated Wallcoverings from Innovations New textile, raffia and grasscloth wallcoverings draw inspiration from India - April 17, 2016 - Innovations

Robert Simmons, Artist, Creates Artistic Steel Designs for Residential & Commercial Use Robert Simmons, Owner of Invictus Steelworks and Juried Artist has released over 20 new designs so far this year. The pieces include one major work of art, tabletop sculptures, steampunk/industrial lighting, as well as indoor fountains and several pieces of of functional art. - March 25, 2016 - Invictus Steelworks

Innovations’ New, Natural Wallcoverings Design Studio layers natural materials and traditional craftsmanship. - March 17, 2016 - Innovations

Inventor of the World’s First Doughnut Warming Mug to Announce Launch of New Company, Best Morning Ever, Inc., at the Home & Housewares Show in Chicago The Best. Morning. Ever. Mug is a doughnut warming mug that went viral during it's successful Kickstarter campaign late last year. The new startup will make it's debut at the upcoming International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago March 5th-9th. - February 29, 2016 - Best Morning Ever

India-Inspired Collection from Innovations East meets West with new large-scale, metallic Type II vinyl wallcoverings. - February 18, 2016 - Innovations

Monster Mounts Unveils Redesigned Website Monster Mounts is pleased to announce the launch of the redesigned www.monstermounts.com website. The redesigned site includes a cleaner, more attractive design, with a more engaging user experience through enhanced search and navigation. Configured for mobile devices and tablets, as well as desktop... - August 01, 2015 - Monster Mounts

The Forever Frame Provides the First Unity Ceremony Sand Frame That Travels The Wedding Industry is Revolutionized by a Unity Sand Ceremony Frame that Prevents the Sand from Mixing. Couples finally have a solution for a lasting keepsake for their destination weddings and beach weddings. - June 10, 2015 - The Forever Frame

Tema Home Unveils Dann Sideboard TemaHome, a global premier manufacturer and designer of fine home furnishings, presented the Dann Sideboard, a pure expression of the label's focus: beauty can be as much aesthetic as functional. The Dann Sideboard, by the French designer Rodolphe Castellani, is a tribute to traditional Scandinavian... - February 03, 2015 - Temahome

ADI Supply of Daytona Beach Receives Best of Houzz 2015 Award Over 25 Million Monthly Unique Users Rated Top-Rated Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in the United States and Around the World - January 21, 2015 - ADI Supply

Homespice Décor Brings Sophisticated Art Form and Fresh Style to Braided Rugs Using traditional handcrafted methods and materials in an innovative construction style, Homespice Decor interprets a new art form for the American indoor-outdoor rug market. - December 15, 2014 - Homespice Decor

My Lanny, the Go-Anywhere Shower Caddie Launches KickStarter Campaign Introducing My Lanny, the Go-Anywhere Shower Caddie designed to organize and keep all your showering products off the shower floor simply by hooking it, using it and storing it! - October 09, 2014 - My Lanny Shower Caddie

Homespice Creates Versatile New Look with Shaker Rug New stain-proof, water-proof rugs marry classic colonial weaving traditions with proven everyday convenience and durability. - September 26, 2014 - Homespice Decor

Introducing a New Way to Keep Tortillas Warm: Casa Amarosa’s Launch of Ethnic Dinning & Kitchen Products Receives an Exceptional Response at Latino Trade Show Casa Amarosa received an extraordinary response at its launch at Expo Comida Latina, a Latino Food Trade Show. “We are very excited about the level of interest we received at our launch, especially the interest in our tortilla warmers & baskets was beyond our expectation,” explained Ms. Guzman. - September 20, 2014 - casa amarosa

Innovative New Product for Guitar Players. SOLOIST: All-In-One Guitar & Accessory Hanger by Wall-Axe Wall-Axe Custom Guitar Hangers announces their latest innovation in guitar accessories, the SOLOIST: All-In-One Guitar & Accessory Hanger, a single-hanger solution inspired by their flagship decorative multi-guitar hangers. - May 06, 2014 - Wall-Axe Guitar Hangers

Builders Blinds Announces Hire of Vice President of Human Resources, Cheryl Redenbacher Builders Blinds (www.buildersblinds.com), the largest provider of window coverings to high-volume home builders and consumers for more than 20 years, is pleased to announce that Cheryl Redenbacher has joined the company as Vice President of Human Resources to help further the organization’s commitment... - March 29, 2014 - Builders Blinds

The COZI, a Stylish New Age Adirondack Chair from Twist Twist Production Inc., a company specialized in the design and production of high quality and innovative rotomolded products launches the COZI for the North American residential and commercial market. COZI is the sleek and distinctive new addition to the Twist line. With its contemporary lines and ergonomically... - February 19, 2014 - Twist Production Inc.