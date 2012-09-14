PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Pillow Décor Ltd. announced today that it has partnered with Kukamuka, to produce a new line of Scandinavian-inspired throw pillows. Designed by Vienna-based artist Paivi Vahala and Vancouver-based designer Petra Kaksonen, these unique graphic pillows are already catching the eye of interior decorators and retailers. - January 16, 2019 - Pillow Decor Ltd.
A fresh swap for non-traditional neutrals push adventurous product development in the Design Studio. - January 09, 2019 - Innovations
New vinyl is a playful visual texture for hospitality, contract and residential walls. - November 22, 2018 - Innovations
New wallcovering collection explores tactile materials for memorable walls. - October 20, 2018 - Innovations
New space will feature designer wallcoverings with inviting textures, patterns. - September 20, 2018 - Innovations
New Quarzo wallcovering part of Natural + Manmade collection. - August 24, 2018 - Innovations
Design Studio tailors fashionable sheers and draperies for residential interiors. - August 17, 2018 - Innovations
Wallcovering uses innovative laser cutting technique for allover organic texture. - July 26, 2018 - Innovations
Design Studio’s new wallcoverings juxtapose natural + manmade - June 22, 2018 - Innovations
Design Studio creates Type II version of signature cork veneer wallcoverings. - April 07, 2018 - Innovations
Display to include new wallcoverings, a study in contrasts of materials, colors - March 31, 2018 - Innovations
Canton MI, Farris Co. Inc., announces that Anthony Farris, from Canton, Mich., has invented a way to steam clothes easily. This patented invention will be exhibited at 2018 International Home and Housewares Show, March 10 -13, in Chicago, IL, at the McCormick Place. The Steam Valet will be exhibited... - February 25, 2018 - Farris Co. Inc.
Fluid forms and colors shape new wallcoverings like large-scale Geode. - February 25, 2018 - Innovations
Staircase manufacturing company Pear Stairs supplied a new staircase to help with the renovation of a semi-derelict cottage for a recently widowed firefighter and his young daughter. - January 15, 2018 - Pear Stairs
New wallcoverings offer a natural aesthetic that’s affordable, durable. - December 02, 2017 - Innovations
New York design studio introduced new wall coverings in gallery-like setting. - November 24, 2017 - Innovations
Design Studio to introduce new formulation with fall wallcoverings collection. - September 14, 2017 - Innovations
Premier Housewares are excited to announce the launch of their new website, www.premierhousewares.com, which boasts an innovative new design and customer-friendly features, including faster checkout, and faster searching.
The new website has an upgraded search feature, which allows for searching by... - August 21, 2017 - Premier Housewares
Summer collection includes new vinyl interpretation of sisal wallcovering. - August 10, 2017 - Innovations
Collection of draperies and sheers wins Best of NeoCon 2017 Gold Award. - July 13, 2017 - Innovations
Every ACME Corporation gadget, ever, on a poster. Previously raising $105,000 on Kickstarter, newly designed posters are now back in June & July 2017 as part of Kickstarter's 'Kickstarter Gold' featured campaign. - June 24, 2017 - Fringe Focus Inc.
Design Studio shows new pattern, breadth of product at HD Expo. - May 11, 2017 - Innovations
Minimalism inspired materiality of textures in spring collection. - April 20, 2017 - Innovations
New-for-spring pattern a kaleidoscope of light and color on natural cork. - March 30, 2017 - Innovations
Display to show new-for-summer wallcoverings in Sangria-inspired colors. - March 17, 2017 - Innovations
Focus on artistic process led to striking new wall coverings like Watercolor. - March 02, 2017 - Innovations
Design Studio selects purple Sangria to lead 2017 color development. - January 19, 2017 - Innovations
New wallcovering Marbled Cork pairs pastel pigments with cork, metallic foil - November 17, 2016 - Innovations
Premier Housewares is excited to announce the opening of their newly refurbished showroom on the week commencing 7th November 2016. The showroom is part of Premier Business Park, the site of the company head office, in Whiteinch, west Glasgow. - October 31, 2016 - Premier Housewares Ltd
Artisanal quality reflects geological inspiration of October collection - October 20, 2016 - Innovations
Geology-inspired wallcoverings launch in October, will rock BDNY - September 22, 2016 - Innovations
Design Studio refreshes Hudson with a rich palette of 18 woodgrains. - August 17, 2016 - Innovations
Layers of color and natural textures join the June 2016 collection. - July 20, 2016 - Innovations
New textile, raffia and grasscloth wallcoverings draw inspiration from India - April 17, 2016 - Innovations
Robert Simmons, Owner of Invictus Steelworks and Juried Artist has released over 20 new designs so far this year. The pieces include one major work of art, tabletop sculptures, steampunk/industrial lighting, as well as indoor fountains and several pieces of of functional art. - March 25, 2016 - Invictus Steelworks
Design Studio layers natural materials and traditional craftsmanship. - March 17, 2016 - Innovations
The Best. Morning. Ever. Mug is a doughnut warming mug that went viral during it's successful Kickstarter campaign late last year. The new startup will make it's debut at the upcoming International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago March 5th-9th. - February 29, 2016 - Best Morning Ever
East meets West with new large-scale, metallic Type II vinyl wallcoverings. - February 18, 2016 - Innovations
Monster Mounts is pleased to announce the launch of the redesigned www.monstermounts.com website. The redesigned site includes a cleaner, more attractive design, with a more engaging user experience through enhanced search and navigation. Configured for mobile devices and tablets, as well as desktop... - August 01, 2015 - Monster Mounts
The Wedding Industry is Revolutionized by a Unity Sand Ceremony Frame that Prevents the Sand from Mixing. Couples finally have a solution for a lasting keepsake for their destination weddings and beach weddings. - June 10, 2015 - The Forever Frame
TemaHome, a global premier manufacturer and designer of fine home furnishings, presented the Dann Sideboard, a pure expression of the label's focus: beauty can be as much aesthetic as functional.
The Dann Sideboard, by the French designer Rodolphe Castellani, is a tribute to traditional Scandinavian... - February 03, 2015 - Temahome
Over 25 Million Monthly Unique Users Rated Top-Rated Home Building,
Remodeling and Design Professionals in the United States and Around the World - January 21, 2015 - ADI Supply
Using traditional handcrafted methods and materials in an innovative construction style, Homespice Decor interprets a new art form for the American indoor-outdoor rug market. - December 15, 2014 - Homespice Decor
Introducing My Lanny, the Go-Anywhere Shower Caddie designed to organize and keep all your showering products off the shower floor simply by hooking it, using it and storing it! - October 09, 2014 - My Lanny Shower Caddie
New stain-proof, water-proof rugs marry classic colonial weaving traditions with proven everyday convenience and durability. - September 26, 2014 - Homespice Decor
Casa Amarosa received an extraordinary response at its launch at Expo Comida Latina, a Latino Food Trade Show. “We are very excited about the level of interest we received at our launch, especially the interest in our tortilla warmers & baskets was beyond our expectation,” explained Ms. Guzman. - September 20, 2014 - casa amarosa
Wall-Axe Custom Guitar Hangers announces their latest innovation in guitar accessories, the SOLOIST: All-In-One Guitar & Accessory Hanger, a single-hanger solution inspired by their flagship decorative multi-guitar hangers. - May 06, 2014 - Wall-Axe Guitar Hangers
Builders Blinds (www.buildersblinds.com), the largest provider of window coverings to high-volume home builders and consumers for more than 20 years, is pleased to announce that Cheryl Redenbacher has joined the company as Vice President of Human Resources to help further the organization’s commitment... - March 29, 2014 - Builders Blinds
Twist Production Inc., a company specialized in the design and production of high quality and innovative rotomolded products launches the COZI for the North American residential and commercial market.
COZI is the sleek and distinctive new addition to the Twist line. With its contemporary lines and ergonomically... - February 19, 2014 - Twist Production Inc.
Pillow Decor partners with popular artists to turn fine art into designer decorative throw pillows. The Sandra Forzani Pillow Collection features bold colorful flowers printed on a soft indoor/outdoor fabric. - February 14, 2014 - Pillow Decor Ltd.