Recent Headlines
CapaBunga Launches Innovative Interlocking Trivets
Protect fragile kitchen counters and tables from heat with CapaBunga Interlocking Trivets. The innovative design allows you to create a custom size protective space on your countertops to fit any size of cookware. The beautiful design also serves as a functional table runner at the dinner table. - January 08, 2026 - CapaBunga
Kate Montgomery Debuts Her Novel “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees”
North Georgia transplant, Kate Montgomery’s debut fictional story “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees” quickly draws you into the life of Greer, raised by her Aunt Hattie in small-town coastal Georgia. Told in the first person by each of the characters, you are brought into this... - October 21, 2024 - K. Charm Design
K. Charm Design to Host First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch
handcrafted ceramics to be sold at First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch. - June 28, 2023 - K. Charm Design
"J.Paul Copper Creations" Showcases Unique Copper and Turquoise Jewelry as Artist of the Week
J.Paul Copper, an artist specializing in unique copper and turquoise jewelry, has been named the Artist of the Week by OnlineArtFestival.com. From March 13 to March 19, customers can browse a range of J.Paul Copper's handcrafted pieces, including necklaces and earrings, and take advantage of exclusive discounts and promotions. J.Paul's distinctive style is inspired by the natural beauty of the American Southwest, where he is based, and reflects a deep appreciation for the art. - March 14, 2023 - Online Art Festival
New Art Print Pure Silk Pillowcase Launches for Winter
Introducing Mayfairsilk's new sustainably produced Damask print silk pillowcase. Soft grey in a watercolour style on an Ivory background adds a touch of elegance to the bedroom. Designed in Mayfair London and printed using certified non-toxic dyes onto 25 momme Grade 6A Mulberry Silk with a matte finish. This all-natural breathable silk is thermoregulating and doesn't strip the natural moisture and oils out of hair and skin like cotton does. - November 17, 2022 - Mayfairsilk
Pillow Décor Ltd. to Offer a New Line of Minimalist Designer Pillows by Petra Kaksonen
Pillow Decor Ltd. is manufacturing a new line of throw pillows for Vancouver-based designer, Petra Kaksonen. Called the Boketto Collection, Kaksonen's throw pillows are Japandi-inspired designs that fuse Nordic and Japanese aesthetic. This unique pillow collection is available for purchase online at PillowDecor.com or PetraKaksonen.com. - January 24, 2022 - Pillow Decor Ltd.
From High Art to Hygge – a Scandinavian Throw Pillow Collection Brings Nature Indoors
Pillow Décor Ltd. announced today that it has partnered with Kukamuka, to produce a new line of Scandinavian-inspired throw pillows. Designed by Vienna-based artist Paivi Vahala and Vancouver-based designer Petra Kaksonen, these unique graphic pillows are already catching the eye of interior decorators and retailers. - January 16, 2019 - Pillow Decor Ltd.
Innovations’ 2019 Color Direction
A fresh swap for non-traditional neutrals push adventurous product development in the Design Studio. - January 09, 2019 - Innovations
Immersion Wallcovering from Innovations
New vinyl is a playful visual texture for hospitality, contract and residential walls. - November 22, 2018 - Innovations
Innovations Focuses on Texture for Fall
New wallcovering collection explores tactile materials for memorable walls. - October 20, 2018 - Innovations
Innovations Expands BDNY Display
New space will feature designer wallcoverings with inviting textures, patterns. - September 20, 2018 - Innovations
Innovations’ Linen Inspires New Vinyl Wallcovering
New Quarzo wallcovering part of Natural + Manmade collection. - August 24, 2018 - Innovations
Bold New Botanical Draperies at Innovations
Design Studio tailors fashionable sheers and draperies for residential interiors. - August 17, 2018 - Innovations
Lacebark from Innovations
Wallcovering uses innovative laser cutting technique for allover organic texture. - July 26, 2018 - Innovations
Summer Collection From Innovations
Design Studio’s new wallcoverings juxtapose natural + manmade - June 22, 2018 - Innovations
Vinyl Alternative for Cork, New to Innovations
Design Studio creates Type II version of signature cork veneer wallcoverings. - April 07, 2018 - Innovations
HD Expo a Preview of Summer for Innovations
Display to include new wallcoverings, a study in contrasts of materials, colors - March 31, 2018 - Innovations
Michigan Inventor to Exhibit Steam Valet® at 2018 International Home and Housewares Show
Canton MI, Farris Co. Inc., announces that Anthony Farris, from Canton, Mich., has invented a way to steam clothes easily. This patented invention will be exhibited at 2018 International Home and Housewares Show, March 10 -13, in Chicago, IL, at the McCormick Place. The Steam Valet will be... - February 25, 2018 - Farris Co. Inc.
Innovations Welcomes Spring Collection
Fluid forms and colors shape new wallcoverings like large-scale Geode. - February 25, 2018 - Innovations
Pear Stairs Steps Up to Help Widowed Firefighter
Staircase manufacturing company Pear Stairs supplied a new staircase to help with the renovation of a semi-derelict cottage for a recently widowed firefighter and his young daughter. - January 15, 2018 - Pear Stairs
Innovations’ Vinyl Alternative for Linen
New wallcoverings offer a natural aesthetic that’s affordable, durable. - December 02, 2017 - Innovations
Innovations Showed Fall Collection at BDNY
New York design studio introduced new wall coverings in gallery-like setting. - November 24, 2017 - Innovations
Innovations Designs Phthalate-Free Vinyl
Design Studio to introduce new formulation with fall wallcoverings collection. - September 14, 2017 - Innovations
Premier Housewares Launch New Website Featuring Faster Checkout
Premier Housewares are excited to announce the launch of their new website, www.premierhousewares.com, which boasts an innovative new design and customer-friendly features, including faster checkout, and faster searching. The new website has an upgraded search feature, which allows for searching... - August 21, 2017 - Premier Housewares
Innovations Designs Vinyl Grasscloth
Summer collection includes new vinyl interpretation of sisal wallcovering. - August 10, 2017 - Innovations
Innovations Goes Beyond the Wall
Collection of draperies and sheers wins Best of NeoCon 2017 Gold Award. - July 13, 2017 - Innovations
Featured on Kickstarter Gold: Posters of Every ACME Product, Ever. 126 Drawings of Explosives, Gadgets, Rockets, and More.
Every ACME Corporation gadget, ever, on a poster. Previously raising $105,000 on Kickstarter, newly designed posters are now back in June & July 2017 as part of Kickstarter's 'Kickstarter Gold' featured campaign. - June 24, 2017 - Fringe Focus Inc.
Innovations Previews Summer Collection
Design Studio shows new pattern, breadth of product at HD Expo. - May 11, 2017 - Innovations
Subtle Beauty of Wallcoverings from Innovations
Minimalism inspired materiality of textures in spring collection. - April 20, 2017 - Innovations
Innovations Captures Artistic Process in New Wallcovering
New-for-spring pattern a kaleidoscope of light and color on natural cork. - March 30, 2017 - Innovations
Innovations Plans Intoxicating Palette for HD Expo
Display to show new-for-summer wallcoverings in Sangria-inspired colors. - March 17, 2017 - Innovations
Art Inspires Innovations, Spring Collection
Focus on artistic process led to striking new wall coverings like Watercolor. - March 02, 2017 - Innovations
New Year, New Color for Innovations
Design Studio selects purple Sangria to lead 2017 color development. - January 19, 2017 - Innovations
Nature Inspires Innovations’ Soft Color Palette
New wallcovering Marbled Cork pairs pastel pigments with cork, metallic foil - November 17, 2016 - Innovations
Premier Housewares to Open a Brand New and Expanded Showroom in Glasgow
Premier Housewares is excited to announce the opening of their newly refurbished showroom on the week commencing 7th November 2016. The showroom is part of Premier Business Park, the site of the company head office, in Whiteinch, west Glasgow. - October 31, 2016 - Premier Housewares Ltd
Innovations’ New Hand-Brushed Wallcoverings
Artisanal quality re flects geological inspiration of October collection - October 20, 2016 - Innovations
Vinyl Texture, New from Innovations
Geology-inspired wallcoverings launch in October, will rock BDNY - September 22, 2016 - Innovations
Innovations Revisits Woodgrain Wallcovering
Design Studio refreshes Hudson with a rich palette of 18 woodgrains. - August 17, 2016 - Innovations
Hand-Woven Wallcoverings from Innovations
Layers of color and natural textures join the June 2016 collection. - July 20, 2016 - Innovations
Lush, Saturated Wallcoverings from Innovations
New textile, raffia and grasscloth wallcoverings draw inspiration from India - April 17, 2016 - Innovations
Robert Simmons, Artist, Creates Artistic Steel Designs for Residential & Commercial Use
Robert Simmons, Owner of Invictus Steelworks and Juried Artist has released over 20 new designs so far this year. The pieces include one major work of art, tabletop sculptures, steampunk/industrial lighting, as well as indoor fountains and several pieces of of functional art. - March 25, 2016 - Invictus Steelworks
Innovations’ New, Natural Wallcoverings
Design Studio layers natural materials and traditional craftsmanship. - March 17, 2016 - Innovations
Inventor of the World’s First Doughnut Warming Mug to Announce Launch of New Company, Best Morning Ever, Inc., at the Home & Housewares Show in Chicago
The Best. Morning. Ever. Mug is a doughnut warming mug that went viral during it's successful Kickstarter campaign late last year. The new startup will make it's debut at the upcoming International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago March 5th-9th. - February 29, 2016 - Best Morning Ever
India-Inspired Collection from Innovations
East meets West with new large-scale, metallic Type II vinyl wallcoverings. - February 18, 2016 - Innovations
Monster Mounts Unveils Redesigned Website
Monster Mounts is pleased to announce the launch of the redesigned www.monstermounts.com website. The redesigned site includes a cleaner, more attractive design, with a more engaging user experience through enhanced search and navigation. Configured for mobile devices and tablets, as well as... - August 01, 2015 - Monster Mounts
The Forever Frame Provides the First Unity Ceremony Sand Frame That Travels
The Wedding Industry is Revolutionized by a Unity Sand Ceremony Frame that Prevents the Sand from Mixing. Couples finally have a solution for a lasting keepsake for their destination weddings and beach weddings. - June 10, 2015 - The Forever Frame
Tema Home Unveils Dann Sideboard
TemaHome, a global premier manufacturer and designer of fine home furnishings, presented the Dann Sideboard, a pure expression of the label's focus: beauty can be as much aesthetic as functional. The Dann Sideboard, by the French designer Rodolphe Castellani, is a tribute to traditional... - February 03, 2015 - Temahome
ADI Supply of Daytona Beach Receives Best of Houzz 2015 Award
Over 25 Million Monthly Unique Users Rated Top-Rated Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in the United States and Around the World - January 21, 2015 - ADI Supply
Homespice Décor Brings Sophisticated Art Form and Fresh Style to Braided Rugs
Using traditional handcrafted methods and materials in an innovative construction style, Homespice Decor interprets a new art form for the American indoor-outdoor rug market. - December 15, 2014 - Homespice Decor
My Lanny, the Go-Anywhere Shower Caddie Launches KickStarter Campaign
Introducing My Lanny, the Go-Anywhere Shower Caddie designed to organize and keep all your showering products off the shower floor simply by hooking it, using it and storing it! - October 09, 2014 - My Lanny Shower Caddie