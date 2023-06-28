K. Charm Design to Host First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch
handcrafted ceramics to be sold at First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch.
Flowery Branch, GA, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- K. Charm Design, a maker of fine functional and decorative ceramics, will be selling wares during First Thursday's at Old Town Flowery Branch, GA. Located at 5298 Railroad Avenue, Flowery Branch, GA 30542. First Thursday hours will be 4-7PM. The Flowery Branch Farmer's Market is held nearby from 3:30-6:30 PM.
K. Charm Design is a Flowery Branch-local ceramic art studio that was started by Ki Charm John Kim, a product designer who has been designing commercial lighting fixtures, furniture and home decor since 2001. In 2019, Ki Charm started selling ceramics under his own label.
John was born in Seoul, South Korea but emigrated to Los Angeles, CA as a child. He spent his formative years in Los Angeles, CA, but has been educated across the country and currently resides in GA with his wife Kathleen.
As a designer and artist, John finds inspiration in both his locale and cultural heritage. Many of the forms he is drawn to are those that he was exposed to as a child, growing up - the undulating shapes of traditional Korean ceramics. Drawing from the shapes of moon jars as well as the decorative techniques found in Buncheong wares, his work reflects his ties to those inspirations. He concurrently loves the play between pattern overlays and ceramic glaze application. Much of his decorative approach is painterly. This can be seen in his gestalt approach to splatter glazing his wares.
Larger wall art and sculptural pieces are in the works. John feels that the key to creating art that resonates with people is constant exploration. Don't miss the the opportunity to engage with new pieces each new First Thursdays at Old Town Flowery Branch.
Contact
K. Charm DesignContact
Ki Charm John Kim
213-448-7330
www.kcharmdesign.com
