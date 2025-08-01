Join the Oyster Party on V/Galantine's Day for a Virtual Oyster Shucking Class with Oyster Chef Rifko. When you sign up Oysters XO sends you 36 premium oysters from an Oyster Farm closest to you and all the tools you need to have an Oyster Party. The Oyster Kit comes with video instruction on what to do when the oysters arrive, how to prepare condiments and your zoom code for the Virtual Class. It’s a fun-filled class on need to know, want to know and never knew bits. - January 17, 2021 - Oysters XO