NAFCO and Congressional Seafood Owner Inducted Into Hall of Fame Maryland Food Industry Hall of Fame Adds Stanley Pearlman to List of Distinguished Honorees. - December 08, 2017 - NAFCO

K·FISH, the Next Global Superfood, Enters the U.S. Market Korean Ministry Officials, Executives, Retailers, and Buyers Gathered Last Week to Celebrate the Brand Launch in the U.S. - November 16, 2017 - K FISH

JMH Premium® Launches New Website and Enhances Its Flavor Customization Service JMH Premium® (http://www.jmhpremium.com/) announces the launch of a new website in support of its custom flavor solutions service. The elegantly designed site provides customers with a comprehensive look at what this service includes, and what they can expect from a relationship with JMH Premium®... - November 09, 2017 - JMH Premium

Newport International Expands Operations with New Corporate Offices Newport International, a premier International seafood company and one of the leading minority owned seafood businesses in the country, announced today its relocation to new office space in an effort to accommodate its rapid growth and future expansion. - October 05, 2016 - Newport International

Kasco CertiSafe Water Circulator Receives NSF Certification Kasco Marine, Inc. announces that NSF has tested and certified the Kasco CertiSafe Circulator for use in municipal potable water containments. The CertiSafe water Circulator was tested and certified by NSF International under ANSI/NSF Standard 61 as a municipal drinking water reservoir and water tower... - June 29, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Kasco to Debut New Product at the American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference & Convention Kasco Marine is pleased to announce its attendance at the American Water Works Association Annual Conference & Convention June 19 – 22 in Chicago, Ill. Kasco will be showcasing its new CertiSafe Circulator. - June 05, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Priming for Rapid Growth, Kasco Marine, Inc. Expands Marketing Team Kasco Marine, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Hilary Simonson to its in-house marketing team. - May 14, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Kasco Welcomes Lee Wilson to Sales Team Kasco is pleased to announce and welcome aquatic biologist Lee Wilson as the newest member of their experienced sales team. Based out of South Carolina, Lee is responsible for maintaining and initiating customer relationships in the southeast region of the United States, contributing to new product direction,... - March 11, 2016 - Kasco Marine

Austin Meat & Seafood to Distribute Fieldgate Organics Distribution of organic beef, pork,lamb and poultry. - March 22, 2015 - Austin Meat & Seafood

Sunburst Introduces Trout Jerky, Spotlights Trout Caviar New Leadership, New Products for a New Year As the third generation steps in to take over their #familygrown farm in North Carolina, the Eason Family proudly introduces a new product to its line-up of 100% natural and sustainable trout products- Sunburst Farms Trout Jerky – and reintroduces their elegant, affordable Trout Caviar. - March 17, 2015 - Sunburst Trout Farms

Kasco Marine Names The Keeling Company as 2014 Irrigation Distributor of the Year Kasco Marine is pleased to announce The Keeling Company, a leading supplier of agricultural and irrigation products, as our Irrigation Distributor of the Year for 2014. The award was presented to Joe Keeling Jr. at The Keeling Company headquarters in North Little Rock, AR. The Keeling Company was awarded... - February 07, 2015 - Kasco Marine

Direct from the Source Seafood - Old Port Seafood Gets It to Your Door Overnight Old Port Seafood is the freshest option for Atlantic Seafood. Fresh picked lobster meat, Fresh Jonah Crab Meat, Clams, Mussels, Live Lobster, Scallops and much more are available for overnight delivery at the best rates available. - June 12, 2014 - Old Port Seafood

Live Lobster Auctions in Real Time Now Possible with AIKIDO Bay The New Normal in buying and selling wholesale live lobster is emerging. Aikido Bay (www.aikidobay.com) has taken an innovative approach to a more transparent marketplace for buyers and sellers. "We often hear that sellers do not believe they are getting a good price. We also hear buyers stating... - May 21, 2014 - AIKIDO Bay, Inc.

Wholesale Buyers, Sellers and Processors Line Up for AIKIDO Bay Real-Time Live Lobster Auctions Never in the history of the live lobster industry has such a radical concept caught the attention of so many. Fishermen, Co-ops, Wharves, Brokers, Major International Processors, Buyers and Sellers are latching onto the AIKIDO Bay service, refusing to be trapped by old marketing techniques. Users are signing up weekly to keep from being caught up in the confines of the limited market they have traditionally used. - April 03, 2014 - AIKIDO Bay, Inc.

Chicago Prime Meat's President Ken Agojci Talks Home Delivery of USDA Prime Beef and Fresh Meats Chicago Prime Meat’s President, Ken Agojci was kind enough to talk prime beef, the long-awaited start of grilling season, and why Chicago Prime Meats works as hard as it does to deliver top-quality seafood and meats to Glen Ellyn and the surrounding Suburbs. - March 07, 2014 - Chicago Prime Meats

Clawing Away at Marketing Restrictions in the Wholesale Lobster Industry, AIKIDO Bay's New Service Receives Much Interest An online, real-time auction service for wholesale level buyers and sellers, AIKIDO Bay's unique innovative approach brings together an industry not know for innovation. - February 25, 2014 - AIKIDO Bay, Inc.

Two Million Meal Milestone for Gourmet Food Specialists Super Chef Gourmet food specialists Super Chef are celebrating the sale of two million meals to customers in East Anglia. The business highlights how sourcing high quality food and providing great customer service can lead to success in the hard-pressed food-production industry. The Super Chef fleet of nine vans... - October 24, 2013 - Super Chef

Newport International's Founder Sells Shares to Asian Seafood Company After 50 years at the helm of Newport International, Jack McGeough, puts in motion succession plan. - August 16, 2013 - Newport International

FISHBIO Launches New Website to Improve Study of the Mekong River Across Borders FISHBIO has launched a new website to improve the study, management, and conservation of the Mekong River’s unique and valuable fishes. The website supports the Mekong Fish Network to help researchers and managers communicate and collaborate with each other. - March 06, 2013 - FISHBIO

Newport Adds More Quality Assurance Manpower in Asia Jack’s Catch® brand seafood announces the expansion of its quality assurance team with the addition of veteran, Leonard “Lenny” Minster. A former employee of Kitchens of the Ocean and Red Chambers Co. This addition signals a change in Newport International’s purchasing and inspection program overseas. Leonard Minster will be the Director of all procurement and quality inspection for the Southeast Asia region. - August 11, 2012 - Newport International

Newport International Expands Sales Force While Other Seafood Companies Cut Back Newport International, the home of Jack’s Catch® brand of seafood products, announces the addition of five new sales managers and the promotion of Gary Lanoue to Vice President of Operations. The changes come as part of a product diversification plan put into effect in 2010 by the company. - May 05, 2012 - Newport International

London-Based Sushi Caterer Introduced a New "Body – Sushi" Service- First Event Was a Grand Success Naked Sushi is the new entertainment service offered by Ta-Maki Sushi catering in London, which was the main highlight of a recent birthday party that awe-struck all the guests. - May 02, 2012 - Ta-maki Sushi

Catalina Offshore Products Offers Overnight Delivery of Seafood Catalina Offshore Products offers overnight delivery of finest seafood at wholesale prices. - March 22, 2012 - Catalina Offshore Products

Newport International, Jack’s Catch™ and Pacific Cove™ Brand Seafood, Adopts Major Crab Sustainability Policy Newport International, makers of Jack's Catch and Pacific Cove brand seafood, along with companies that represent more than 60% of the U.S. market for imported Blue Swimming Crab have launched a major sustainability initiative designed to end the harvesting of undersized crabs. - April 03, 2011 - Newport International

Casey's Crab Company to Participate with SCVNGR at Preakness Stakes in Baltimore Preakness InfieldFEST 2010 offers patrons a high-tech interactive mobile phone scavenger hunt - May 12, 2010 - Casey's Crab Company

First Sustainable Seafood Market Begins Selling Online at ilovebluesea.com i love blue sea sells only sustainable seafood and delivers to customers overnight anywhere in the U.S. - April 01, 2010 - i love blue sea

Seafood of the Month Club Announces New Specials Just in Time for the Holidays The Seafood of the Month Club (www.seafoodofthemonthclub.com) has announced new special packages to help accommodate all types of budgets. The new packages and pricing takes effect immediately. - November 25, 2009 - Seafood of the Month Club

Hissho Sushi Expands in California Hissho Sushi ('he-show'; n. certain victory) manages and operates high-end, full-service sushi bars in supermarkets, cafes, hospitals and other retail outlets. - October 01, 2008 - Hissho Sushi