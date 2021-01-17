Galantine's Day Oysters & Bubbles by Oysters XO

If you would like more information about Oysters XO, please visit New York, NY, January 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Your #1 Oyster Chef Rifko is throwing a Galantine’s Day celebration on Sunday February 14.Join Oysters XO for a Virtual Oyster Shucking Class with Oyster Chef Rifko. When you sign up Oysters XO sends you 36 premium oysters from an Oyster Farm closest to you and all the tools you need to have an Oyster Party. The Oyster Kit comes with video instruction on what to do when the oysters arrive, how to prepare condiments and your zoom code for the Virtual Class. It’s a fun-filled class on need to know, want to know, and never knew bits.Oysters are an aphrodisiac and that makes the Oyster Class extra exciting!To summarize, in each Oyster Starter Kit , you will receive:36 premium local oysters2 oyster shuckers1 Dutch towel1 oyster bag1 Zoom shucking oyster classFedEx Express delivery includedOysters XO is a nationwide oyster catering company that was founded in 2012 with a focus on oyster education. Their Oyster Girls & Guys have given special events across all industries that unique, memorable touch, personally shucking and custom garnishing each oyster for every guest by hand. Clients have included The James Beard House, National Football League, Major League Baseball, Hamilton: An American Musical, The GRAMMYs, Television Academy and countless celebrities. They have recently expanded their services to include direct-to-consumer oyster supply and instruction. Please enjoy this video of Neil Patrick Harris learning to shuck oysters from the No. 1 Oyster Chef, Rifko Meier.If you would like more information about Oysters XO, please visit OystersXO.com for all your oyster-related shopping needs and follow @OystersXO on Instagram. For more information about or to order their Oyster Class + Starter Kit, please email Rifko at info@oystersxo.com