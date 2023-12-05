The Puzzalarium opened a brand new real-world game called The Floor is Lava in Hillcrest this week. It is a hidden roles game for between 7-25 players at once. Players are dealt roles and secretly assigned to a team. Players must work together, lie, and cross-examine each other in order to figure out who is and is not on their team, all the while with players attempting to eliminate each other by making them step in the Lava. At the end of the game, the team with the most players alive wins. - June 13, 2017 - The Puzzalarium