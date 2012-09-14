PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pin Chasers Introduces Affordable Summer Camp Pin Chasers camp programs get kids away from screens and onto the lanes. Counselors and exciting activities encourage children and young adults to unplug, make new friends, and learn a sport they can enjoy throughout their lives. Hosted at the popular Midtown and East Pasco locations, Pin Chasers summer... - March 12, 2018 - Pin Chasers

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open Fourth Location in San Antonio, Texas, Summer 2018 Andretti Indoor Karting and Games announced today that they will be opening their fourth US location in "every Texan’s favorite city," San Antonio, Texas, in summer, 2018. Located at N. Loop 1604, neighboring Top Golf, this 100,000+ sq ft location will feature Texas first indoor high-speed... - August 19, 2017 - Andretti Indoor Karting and Games

Citrine Metaphor Releases Haunt Album Beyond the House Today, Citrine Metaphor releases their second Haunted Attraction Accompaniment album ‘Beyond the House’ through LitWave Entertainment. This 18 track digital volume follows the path of their 2016 debut CD, 'House of Hexes,' by featuring ready-to-use seamlessly loopable tracks for walkthroughs, exhibitions and other creepy installations. - June 25, 2017 - Citrine Metaphor

New Real-World Game: The Floor is Lava The Puzzalarium opened a brand new real-world game called The Floor is Lava in Hillcrest this week. It is a hidden roles game for between 7-25 players at once. Players are dealt roles and secretly assigned to a team. Players must work together, lie, and cross-examine each other in order to figure out who is and is not on their team, all the while with players attempting to eliminate each other by making them step in the Lava. At the end of the game, the team with the most players alive wins. - June 13, 2017 - The Puzzalarium

Warm-Up Your Winters at WOW This winter, soak up the sun and add fun to your time outdoors with Worlds of Wonder Amusement Park’s exclusive online offers. - December 15, 2016 - Worlds of Wonder

Former CIA Officer Opens LA's First Spy Mission Escape Room, Helps Angelenos' Espionage Fantasies Come to Life Intelligence, LA’s first Spy Mission Escape Room, is pleased to announce its grand opening on December 1. Founded and operated by a former CIA officer, the venue provides players with realistic spy missions and scenarios. Players must work together with their team of players, solve fun brain-teaser... - December 01, 2016 - Intelligence

Scene75 Dayton & Scene75 Cincinnati Are Finalists for the Top Family Entertainment Center in North America Scene75 Entertainment is proud to announce that Scene75 Dayton and Scene75 Cincinnati have both been named finalists for the 2016 Top Family Entertainment Center in North America. - November 09, 2016 - Scene75 Entertainment Center - Dayton

Boo Bowl at Pin Chasers is a Safe, Family-Friendly Way to Celebrate Halloween Families enjoy two hours of bowling, fun, and games in a safe environment for Halloween. - October 27, 2016 - Pin Chasers

F1 Boston Proclaims: No Affiliation with Planned F1 Rhode Island Development F1 Boston, the state-of-the-art kart racing and Conference Center in Braintree, Mass., has declared that it has absolutely no affiliations, connections or partnerships with a planned facility in Rhode Island named “F1 Rhode Island.” F1 Boston’s proclamation comes in response to a July... - August 11, 2016 - F1 Boston

Midwayville Pop­up Interactive Game World Materializes in San Francisco for Summer 2016 Midwayville, a mixed reality pop­up theme park, will materialize in San Francisco’s Soma neighborhood every Friday night 7:00pm to 11:30pm starting June 17 through August 26. The SoMa StrEat Food Park will be transformed into a multi­land pixelated theme park full of exciting attractions including repainted buildings, a customized floor game board mural for real-time interactive play, food trucks, a stage show and vivid lighting systems. - May 26, 2016 - Midwayville

Skyhawk Opens at Canada’s Wonderland Guests flip head over heels for a new ride at Canada's largest amusement park. - May 05, 2016 - Ride Entertainment

Greenville Escape Room Grand Opening Greenville Escape Room opening Friday, May 13th. - May 02, 2016 - Escape Room

Springfield Escape Room Grand Opening Springfield gets its own live escape game experience. The Springfield Escape Room grand opening their doors on May 18th and brings a new level of entertainment to the area. The door is locked and the clock is ticking, you must work your way through a cleverly designed set of clues and puzzles to find... - April 29, 2016 - Springfield Escape Room

Route 377 Go-Karts Will be Closed on February 29, 2016 Route 377 Go-Karts will be closed on February 29, 2016 due to Maintenance. “Route 377 Go-Karts” makes an announcement that the Kart will be closed on February 29, 2016 due to spring cleaning and maintenance of the kart. In order to offer the most enjoyable experience to its customers the... - February 21, 2016 - Route 377 Go-Karts, LLC

Worlds of Wonder Awarded 2015 Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence Recognised as a Top Performing Amusement & Water Park as Reviewed by Travellers on the World’s Largest Travel Site - February 04, 2016 - Worlds of Wonder

WinterFest Celebrations at the Worlds of Wonder WOW celebrated Christmas and New Year in a sparking WinterFest. The list of attractions follows: • Over 20 fantabulous Rides and Boating • Rocking Live Band Performances • Delicious Food & Snacks options to delight your taste buds • Prizes Galore with on-the-spot activities •... - January 10, 2016 - Worlds of Wonder

Ride Entertainment Selected to Operate $16 Million Dollar Carousel at The Battery Ride Entertainment Group’s New York Operations team has been selected by The Battery Conservancy to run the new SeaGlass Carousel, a one-of-a-kind, permanent cultural attraction featuring a monumental nautilus shell with 30 grand luminescent fish. SeaGlass Carousel will open to the public on Thursday,... - August 21, 2015 - Ride Entertainment

Ride Entertainment Opens Ropes Course at Killington Resort The Skye Ropes Course at Killington Resort opened this summer and has been a fantastic success. It is operated in a revenue share partnership between Ride Entertainment and Killington. The course stands 4 stories high, offers 42 elements for daring climbers to traverse, and is located at Killington’s... - August 14, 2015 - Ride Entertainment

Youth Program Acheives USA Hockey's Highest Level at Aviator Sports and Events Center Landmark Year for Aviator Youth Hockey Culminates with Rise to Tier 1 Status - April 30, 2015 - Aviator Sports and Events Center

Rolling Games Mania Presents the Outstanding Mobile Video Game Party in Baltimore Rolling Games Mania, provider of a new concept of combining video gaming and party entertainment has announced the inception of their new mobile video gaming theater that brings cutting edge gaming technology right to your doorstep. As we all know, video gaming has taken the world by storm these days. - February 27, 2015 - Rolling Games Mania

Aviator Sports to Serve as Collection Site for Toys for Tots New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the facility through Dec. 14. - November 12, 2014 - Aviator Sports and Events Center

Retro Arcade Museum to Open in Downtown Tarpon Springs Replay Amusement Museum is proud to announce the Grand Opening of their interactive entertainment facility featuring over one hundred vintage pinball and video arcades. Guests won’t have to worry about saving up their change-- all games are set to “free play” with no quarters required. - September 23, 2014 - Replay Museum

Unreal Island Keeps Growing Unreal Island, has just new opened a new branch in Panama. The Caribbean area already represents the 30% of company's revenue. - September 05, 2014 - Unreal Island

Aviator Sports to Hold Second Annual Oktoberfest World-class European beer giant Paulaner to sponsor German-themed event. - September 05, 2014 - Aviator Sports and Events Center

Aviator to Host Free Youth Clinic, SNY Mets Viewing Party One lucky winner will walk away with a 40” flat screen TV, sponsored by Best Buy. - May 17, 2014 - Aviator Sports and Events Center

The Kings County Fair Returns to Brooklyn's Aviator Sports and Events Center from May 15-26 Brooklyn’s #1 Family Event Features Rides, Games, Food & More - May 08, 2014 - Aviator Sports and Events Center

MB2 Raceway Sylmar/Thousand Oaks-Shave the Date! MB2 Raceway combined efforts with Movember to raise awareness in the fight against Prostate & Testicular Cancer. Stop by your local MB2 Raceway to show your support by purchasing a bracelet or making a donation, it's time to start growing aware. - October 29, 2013 - MB2 Raceway Inc.

Racing for a Cure Help MB2 Raceway raise awareness for Breast Cancer Research by making a donation or purchasing a bracelet! - October 15, 2013 - MB2 Raceway Inc.

Robert Reid and Jason Humphrey Join Exergame Fitness as CSO and Strategic Advisor Exergame Fitness, a leading provider of commercial Exergame equipment, has announced that Robert Reid will join the company as chief strategy officer, reporting to CEO Ed Kasanders. Reid comes to Exergame Fitness from his previous position at FitWall where he had been the vice president of sales. "Interactive... - January 09, 2013 - Exergame Fitness

Go Karting Brighton Track Races Into Town TeamSport have opened a brand new Brighton Go Karting track. - January 12, 2012 - TeamSport

Gamin' Ride Rolls Into South Florida Gamin' Ride will arrive at your house, school, business, church or event with their Mobile Video Game Theater. The self-powered, wheelchair accessible, climate controlled 38 foot unit has the latest and greatest gaming systems such as XBOX 360, PlayStation 3 and Nintendo Wii. - December 30, 2011 - Gamin' Ride of South Florida

Incredibooths! Announces New Line of Photo Booths for Rent In the world of photo booth rentals, Incredibooths! has emerged as a dedicated leader in providing new, fresh, and innovative photo booths for rent. - September 29, 2011 - Incredibooths

International Laser Tag Tournament Laser Tag players from around the world will play at Laser Storm Laser Tag in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania on July 4th, 2011. - July 03, 2011 - Laser Storm Pittsburgh

New PE Reaches Every Student Sierra Vista Jr. High School Shares Nationally Recognized Physical Education Program - April 08, 2011 - Exergame Fitness

Dream Arcades Taps Into Fun with the Octane 120 Pro Beer Arcade Racing Simulator with 200 Racing and Arcade Titles The Octane 120 Pro Arcade Racing Simulator with Built-in Kegerator Features a 120" HD Projection Screen, Dual Keg Taps, 200 Classic and Modern Video Games, Home Theater PC, and a PS3 Compatible Steering Wheel. - December 10, 2010 - Dream Arcades llc

Frank Theatres Makes Going to the Movies Even Easier by Rolling Out Its New Reserved Seating Concept Frank Theatres reserved seating concept is as easy as 1-2-3. Step 1 - simply choose your movie online at franktheatres.com; Step 2 - select your seat from the menu and “Save Your Seat” of choice; Step 3 - pick up your movie tickets from Guest Services or at the Automated Box Office. - November 12, 2010 - Frank Entertainment

Frank Entertainment to Acquire Legacy Entertainment Group Movie Theatres The transaction between Frank Entertainment and Legacy Entertainment Group has been finalized and Frank will begin operating the theatres on Friday, October 1, 2010. - October 02, 2010 - Frank Entertainment

Frank Theatres and Entertainment Centers Launches New Loyalty Rewards Program Frank Entertainment, one of the World’s oldest and most respected Motion Picture Theatre and Entertainment Companies (1906), implemented a points based loyalty rewards program to give customers a more convenient way to save real cash and earn free products. Through the Frank Theatres loyalty rewards... - September 25, 2010 - Frank Entertainment

Dream Arcades Announces the Dreamcade Vision 32 with LCD Monitor Dream Arcades announces the launch of its Dreamcade® Vision 32 with a huge 32-inch LCD screen. Featuring more than 200 games and optional gun for shooting games like House of the Dead and Big Buck Hunter. - September 10, 2010 - Dream Arcades llc

NanoTech Entertainment Upgraded to New OTCQB Market for All U.S. Registered and Reporting OTC Securities NTEK Investors can now view real-time RMES stock quotes - June 03, 2010 - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.

Putting Edge is Celebrating Spring with the "Our Balls Glow in the Dark Sweepstakes." Two Grand Prize Giveaways: Win $1,000 or a Private Party for You and 100 People. Putting Edge is celebrating spring by giving away some serious cash in their latest promotion: Our Balls Glow in the Dark, What do Your (golf) Balls do? The Our Balls Glow in the Dark Sweepstakes offers two grand prizes: $1,000 and a private party for up to 100 people at Putting Edge. It’s fun... - April 02, 2010 - Putting Edge Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Golf

Skeeball in the Nation's Capital: Gaining Momentum Begun in Washington DC as DC Skee, the United Skeeball Association (United Skeeball, U.S.) offers competitive Skeeball & social leagues across America. Founded in 2009, United Skeeball aims to create a fun and social atmosphere around one of America’s most iconic and retro activities… the Skeeball arcade game. - February 28, 2010 - United Skeeball Association

3D TV Coming to Z-Bowl Family Entertainment Center Separate 3D, ‘Z-TV’ Room to be One of the First in the Region to Telecast 3D Sporting Events - January 10, 2010 - Z-Bowl Family Entertainment Center

NanoTech Entertainment Rounds Out Pinball Library NanoTech enhances its Pinball Library by adding forty new original Pinball Tables featured exclusively on its Coin-Op & Consumer Pinball Products NanoTech Entertainment (OTCBB: NTEK) in further establishing itself as the premier provider of Pinball content announces that Timothy Moffett of Tii Pinball... - October 01, 2009 - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.

NanoTech Entertainment Expands Library with Polygame NanoTech to expand its Pinball Library with Four new Pinball Tables featured exclusively on its Coin-Op & Consumer Pinball Products. - September 25, 2009 - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.

Sugar Land Ice & Sports Center to Host Houston Aeros Preseason Action Versus the San Antonio Rampage at AEROSFEST on September 21st, 2009 Sugar Land Ice & Sports Center will host the Houston Aeros versus key Texas rival, the San Antonio Rampage, in preseason hockey action on September 26th, 2009. Game time is 6:05pm. Tickets are available for $10 each and can be purchased in the Sugar Land Ice & Sports Center Proshop or by phone... - September 24, 2009 - Sugar Land Ice & Sports Center

NanoTech Entertainment Signs German Distributor Wolfsoft Distributor stocking NanoTech Arcade Components in Europe - September 02, 2009 - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.

NanoTech Entertainment Ships New Pinball Accessories New NanoTech products features provide state of the art pinball technology for Do-It-Yourself Pinball Enthusiasts. - August 26, 2009 - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.

NBC’S TechNow Features NanoTech Pinball Machine New NanoTech MultiPin reviewed by NBC’s technology show - August 20, 2009 - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.