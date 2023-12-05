Free Gaming Event in Houston
GameVana Hosts a Free Event to promote their future Gaming Lounge and asks for help.
Houston, TX, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GameVana, today announced their Free Event at Happy Teahouse & Café, where they are hosting their Smash Bros Ultimate Championship. At Noon, they will have a tournament to fill the last slot in their 2023 Championship to compete for the cumulative pot from the year and a $500 POT BONUS. They will have vendors, Free Game Play, Great food, drinks, and a Raffle; to spread their mission and work towards their goal to open a Gamer’s Safe Haven, Neurodiversity Gaming Lounge, here in Houston, TX.
“I am, and I have friends and family that are neurodiverse. I also have friends who are pro gamers who were burnt out by the negativity and toxicity in gaming. I wanted to open a safe space for them and others like us, to get back out and game in person with friends. We will accomplish this by creating a safe gaming space and community along with a quiet gaming area and sensory room. We cater to all kinds of games and all kinds of gamers,” Lori Clifton, Owner of GameVana, LLC.
Just from the monthly Pop-Up Tournaments, GameVana has grown a customer-base of 66 entrants into our tournaments. With 22 of them being repeat customers, that’s 33.33% that keep coming back to our tournaments. Unfortunately, these monthly tournaments alone will not sustain them, but they were not meant to, they were designed to help them build a community, and spread their mission.
GameVana, LLC is asking for other people and businesses to donate to their Raffle and Championship POT BONUS. Learn more about the event: https://www.gamevanallc.com/smashpop-championship-2023 or register for a chance to compete for the last spot in the Championship at https://start.gg/smashpop.
