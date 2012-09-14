PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Thames Valley Communications Announces the Launch of GIG Internet Thames Valley Communications Internet, Cable & Phone, one of the area’s leading broadband providers, today announced the availability of TVC’s GIG Internet in Groton, Gales Ferry, Mystic, Pawcatuck and Stonington. Upgrading to TVC GIG Internet will be easy for existing Thames Valley... - December 04, 2018 - Thames Valley Communications

“Where Magic Happens” TV Show Filming in Virginia Upcoming TV Show “Where Magic Happens” features magician and illusionist, Ashton Blackwell, utilizing his talents to engage communities throughout the country to rally around their neighbors in need. Red Sky Studios will be filming the pilot episode of “Where Magic Happens” in the greater Lynchburg, VA area. - October 08, 2018 - Where Magic Happens

Worth Telecom Advisors and SBA Communications Announce Partnership SBA Communications and Worth Telecom Advisors announced the signing of a partnership to strengthen their respective capabilities and customer offerings in the wireless infrastructure arena. Jason Scutt, President of Worth Telecom Advisors, commented, “Combining Worth’s consulting services... - October 26, 2017 - Worth Telecom Advisors

CCMA Publish Its HbbTV Subtitling Software as Open Source The Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA), committed with universal accessibility, has shared the software code to show subtitles on its TV3alacarta HbbTV VoD service, developed in the scope of the HBB4ALL European project. - October 21, 2016 - HBB4ALL

HBB4ALL Workshop 2016: Enabling Accessibility in a Connected World 26 February 2016, Lisbon - Portugal The HBB4ALL project announce its second workshop “Enabling Accessibility in a Connected World” hosted by the project partner RTP (Rádio e Televisão de Portugal), 26th February 2016 in Lisbon. The project will present its last achievements with some demonstrations and the ongoing user test results. - February 12, 2016 - HBB4ALL

HBB4ALL, Connected TV Accessibility: From Prototypes to Operational Pilots HBB4ALL relevant advancements for 2015 and future steps for the next year. - December 30, 2015 - HBB4ALL

IRT Shows MPEG-DASH and EBU-TT-D Subtitles with HbbTV 2.0 In close cooperation with rbb and TV manufacturer Samsung and in the scope of HBB4ALL, IRT presents first HbbTV2.0 showcases at the IFA 2015 in Berlin and at the IBC 2015 in Amsterdam. A prototype service has been developed that combines live IP-streaming using MPEG-DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) and subtitles based on the EBU-TT-D specification. - September 03, 2015 - HBB4ALL

Bulk TV & Internet Ranks No. 2570 on the 2015 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 143% Bulk TV & Internet (Bulk TV), a leading provider of DIRECTV to commercial properties nationwide has been named to the 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Inc. magazine ranked the company #2570 out of 5000 organizations who represent... - August 15, 2015 - Bulk TV & Internet

Bulk TV & Internet Named One of the Best Places to Work in the Triangle Bulk TV & Internet (Bulk TV), a leading provider of television solutions to commercial properties nationwide, announces their inclusion among the list of Best Places to Work in the Triangle by the Triangle Business Journal. This marks the fifth time Bulk TV has been included on the esteemed list... - August 14, 2015 - Bulk TV & Internet

The NETV Mobile TV and Video on Demand App May Change the Way Viewers Consume TV Forever - and on 2G/3G Networks Too As Live Mobile TV and the Video on Demand technology continues to evolve at pace, UK start-up NETV Network makes it easy for all broadcasters, media owners and brands to "go mobile". - July 19, 2014 - NETV Networks Limited

aVoV Introduces the aVoV VIXO1 A new contender to the growing list of digital streaming technologies released to the public. - June 26, 2014 - aVoV

European Connected TV: From the Accessibility Vision Into Market Reality HBB4ALL addresses media accessibility for all citizens in the connected TV environment. Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV, is a European standard increasingly adopted by European broadcasters. One of the challenges in the coming years will be the delivery of multi-platform audiovisual content and making this content accessible. The elderly and people with disabilities rely on subtitles, audiodescription or sign language, etc. - March 19, 2014 - HBB4ALL

NetRange Expands Services in Brazil with NetMovies App Exclusive deal will simplify VoD for Brazilian Smart TV consumers. - December 07, 2013 - NetRange

Topfun Has Launched Its Application in Cooperation with NetRange Topfun Media a.s., operator of Topfun Video on Demand, has sealed a cooperation agreement with NetRange GmbH, located in Hamburg. NetRange GmbH provides global portal solutions for telecommunication, satellite and cable operators as well as renowned manufacturers of consumer electronics. The first result... - November 24, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Finalizes Content Deal with Epic TV Online extreme sports channel now available for viewing via Smart TV app. - November 15, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Solution Simplifies Video on Demand With the new NetRange API VoD services can now be developed in hours versus months. - November 04, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Brings Deezer Music to Smart TVs Deezer Smart TV app now available on Loewe, Dune, TCL and Sharp devices. - November 01, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Launches Smart TV InStore Solution NetRange’s Instore solution on Smart TV platforms will be deployed in over 300 shops worldwide. - October 28, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange and Mediaset Join Forces Mediaset VoD Premium Play is now available on NetRange Smart TV portals. - October 24, 2013 - NetRange

NetRange Collaborates with TELE System NetRange provides leading Italian STB manufacturer TELE System with global Smart TV portal solution. - October 20, 2013 - NetRange

SKYbroadband Continues to Lead Broadband Speed Race in the Philippines In the Philippines, SKYbroadband launches record-breaking ultra high speed broadband plan of up to 200mbps making it the fastest available residential broadband in the country. - November 10, 2012 - SKY Cable Corporation

The Launch of CATVToday.com - the New Cable TV Industry Resource What makes CATVToday.com different from other Industry websites is that the content for CATVToday.com is provided by you, the CATV Industry Professional. - October 27, 2011 - CATVToday.com

Nova Cable Management Inc. Helps Home Owner to Install One of the Nations First Solar Feed in Tariff Systems Solar Panel installation provides monthly check for the home owner. - April 02, 2010 - Nova Cable Management Inc

GTS Yes Partners with the City of Augusta for a Wi-Fi Strategy That is Affordable for the City and the Citizen's Augusta, GA recently implemented a municipal Wi-Fi strategy that may finally prove financially workable for both governments and partnering vendors. The city built the network, which went live in March using grant money that will pay most of the network's future maintenance costs. In return, the vendor... - March 19, 2010 - GTS Gibson Technical Services

Nova Cable Installs Area's First Commercial Solar Net Metering System Nova Cable Activates First Commercial Solar Energy Sysytem In Area. Nova Cable’s new 5 KW solar panel system to provide sufficient electrical requirements during work hours and the ability to sell excess electricity back to Consumers Energy. Nova Cable Management Inc. headquartered in Grand Haven,... - January 21, 2008 - Nova Cable Management Inc

Time Warner Cable Business Class Offers Digital Phone to Corporate Customers in the Buffalo Area Time Warner Cable Business Class (TWCBC), a leading provider of data, video and security solutions for businesses, announced today the addition of Business Class Phone to its suite of services for small and medium-sized businesses. This business-grade digital telephony service includes a number of vital... - October 03, 2007 - Time Warner Cable, Buffalo Division

Time Warner Cable Buffalo Partners with Studio Arena Theater in 300 Thousand Sponsorship Over Three Years Time Warner Cable announces three year partnership with Studio Arena valued at $300,000 in cash and in-kind. Time Warner Cable will be the sponsor of the Opening Night Series and has created the Time Warner Cable Connection in the theater lobby to entertain and educate patrons. - September 14, 2007 - Time Warner Cable, Buffalo Division

Time Warner Cable - Buffalo Division Adds 5 New Channels to Basic Digital Cable Time Warner Cable - Buffalo Division is moving ESPN Classic, ESPN News, Fox Soccer, and Fox Reality from the Variety, Movies and Sports Tiers to the lowest level of digital cable. Also Time Warner Cable is adding ESPNU to digital cable in time for the first game between the Orange Bowl champions Louisville and Murray State on August 30. - August 22, 2007 - Time Warner Cable, Buffalo Division