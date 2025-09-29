Recent Headlines
Within Cable TV System Operators
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Opt2Me Empowers Rural and Regional Service Providers with a Game-Changing Pay TV Solution
Shift 2 Stream, an innovator of hybrid cloud Pay TV technologies, launches a new service for ISP’s who find it challenging to offer Pay TV and video services in the marketplace today. Opt2Me is the first end-end hybrid cloud Pay TV as-a-service platform optimized for rural and regional... - December 09, 2021 - Shift 2 Stream
Armstrong Comfort Solutions Joins with Matt Mertz Plumbing to Create the Pittsburgh Region’s Premier Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Company
Armstrong Comfort Solutions, Inc., a local, family-owned leader in plumbing, heating and cooling services, announced that it has purchased and merged with Matt Mertz Plumbing, also a family-owned, Pittsburgh-based plumbing and drain cleaning company. The partnership between these two premier... - November 05, 2021 - Armstrong Group
Thames Valley Communications Announces the Launch of GIG Internet
Thames Valley Communications Internet, Cable & Phone, one of the area’s leading broadband providers, today announced the availability of TVC’s GIG Internet in Groton, Gales Ferry, Mystic, Pawcatuck and Stonington. Upgrading to TVC GIG Internet will be easy for existing Thames... - December 04, 2018 - Thames Valley Communications
“Where Magic Happens” TV Show Filming in Virginia
Upcoming TV Show “Where Magic Happens” features magician and illusionist, Ashton Blackwell, utilizing his talents to engage communities throughout the country to rally around their neighbors in need. Red Sky Studios will be filming the pilot episode of “Where Magic Happens” in the greater Lynchburg, VA area. - October 08, 2018 - Where Magic Happens
Worth Telecom Advisors and SBA Communications Announce Partnership
SBA Communications and Worth Telecom Advisors announced the signing of a partnership to strengthen their respective capabilities and customer offerings in the wireless infrastructure arena. Jason Scutt, President of Worth Telecom Advisors, commented, “Combining Worth’s consulting... - October 26, 2017 - Worth Telecom Advisors
CCMA Publish Its HbbTV Subtitling Software as Open Source
The Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA), committed with universal accessibility, has shared the software code to show subtitles on its TV3alacarta HbbTV VoD service, developed in the scope of the HBB4ALL European project. - October 21, 2016 - HBB4ALL
HBB4ALL Workshop 2016: Enabling Accessibility in a Connected World 26 February 2016, Lisbon - Portugal
The HBB4ALL project announce its second workshop “Enabling Accessibility in a Connected World” hosted by the project partner RTP (Rádio e Televisão de Portugal), 26th February 2016 in Lisbon. The project will present its last achievements with some demonstrations and the ongoing user test results. - February 12, 2016 - HBB4ALL
HBB4ALL, Connected TV Accessibility: From Prototypes to Operational Pilots
HBB4ALL relevant advancements for 2015 and future steps for the next year. - December 30, 2015 - HBB4ALL
IRT Shows MPEG-DASH and EBU-TT-D Subtitles with HbbTV 2.0
In close cooperation with rbb and TV manufacturer Samsung and in the scope of HBB4ALL, IRT presents first HbbTV2.0 showcases at the IFA 2015 in Berlin and at the IBC 2015 in Amsterdam. A prototype service has been developed that combines live IP-streaming using MPEG-DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) and subtitles based on the EBU-TT-D specification. - September 03, 2015 - HBB4ALL
Bulk TV & Internet Ranks No. 2570 on the 2015 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 143%
Bulk TV & Internet (Bulk TV), a leading provider of DIRECTV to commercial properties nationwide has been named to the 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Inc. magazine ranked the company #2570 out of 5000 organizations who... - August 15, 2015 - Bulk TV & Internet
Bulk TV & Internet Named One of the Best Places to Work in the Triangle
Bulk TV & Internet (Bulk TV), a leading provider of television solutions to commercial properties nationwide, announces their inclusion among the list of Best Places to Work in the Triangle by the Triangle Business Journal. This marks the fifth time Bulk TV has been included on the esteemed... - August 14, 2015 - Bulk TV & Internet
The NETV Mobile TV and Video on Demand App May Change the Way Viewers Consume TV Forever - and on 2G/3G Networks Too
As Live Mobile TV and the Video on Demand technology continues to evolve at pace, UK start-up NETV Network makes it easy for all broadcasters, media owners and brands to "go mobile". - July 19, 2014 - NETV Networks Limited
aVoV Introduces the aVoV VIXO1
A new contender to the growing list of digital streaming technologies released to the public. - June 26, 2014 - aVoV
European Connected TV: From the Accessibility Vision Into Market Reality
HBB4ALL addresses media accessibility for all citizens in the connected TV environment. Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV, is a European standard increasingly adopted by European broadcasters. One of the challenges in the coming years will be the delivery of multi-platform audiovisual content and making this content accessible. The elderly and people with disabilities rely on subtitles, audiodescription or sign language, etc. - March 19, 2014 - HBB4ALL
NetRange Expands Services in Brazil with NetMovies App
Exclusive deal will simplify VoD for Brazilian Smart TV consumers. - December 07, 2013 - NetRange
Topfun Has Launched Its Application in Cooperation with NetRange
Topfun Media a.s., operator of Topfun Video on Demand, has sealed a cooperation agreement with NetRange GmbH, located in Hamburg. NetRange GmbH provides global portal solutions for telecommunication, satellite and cable operators as well as renowned manufacturers of consumer electronics. The first... - November 24, 2013 - NetRange
NetRange Finalizes Content Deal with Epic TV
Online extreme sports channel now available for viewing via Smart TV app. - November 15, 2013 - NetRange
NetRange Solution Simplifies Video on Demand
With the new NetRange API VoD services can now be developed in hours versus months. - November 04, 2013 - NetRange
NetRange Brings Deezer Music to Smart TVs
Deezer Smart TV app now available on Loewe, Dune, TCL and Sharp devices. - November 01, 2013 - NetRange
NetRange Launches Smart TV InStore Solution
NetRange’s Instore solution on Smart TV platforms will be deployed in over 300 shops worldwide. - October 28, 2013 - NetRange
NetRange and Mediaset Join Forces
Mediaset VoD Premium Play is now available on NetRange Smart TV portals. - October 24, 2013 - NetRange
NetRange Collaborates with TELE System
NetRange provides leading Italian STB manufacturer TELE System with global Smart TV portal solution. - October 20, 2013 - NetRange
SKYbroadband Continues to Lead Broadband Speed Race in the Philippines
In the Philippines, SKYbroadband launches record-breaking ultra high speed broadband plan of up to 200mbps making it the fastest available residential broadband in the country. - November 10, 2012 - SKY Cable Corporation
The Launch of CATVToday.com - the New Cable TV Industry Resource
What makes CATVToday.com different from other Industry websites is that the content for CATVToday.com is provided by you, the CATV Industry Professional. - October 27, 2011 - CATVToday.com
Nova Cable Management Inc. Helps Home Owner to Install One of the Nations First Solar Feed in Tariff Systems
Solar Panel installation provides monthly check for the home owner. - April 02, 2010 - Nova Cable Management Inc
GTS Yes Partners with the City of Augusta for a Wi-Fi Strategy That is Affordable for the City and the Citizen's
Augusta, GA recently implemented a municipal Wi-Fi strategy that may finally prove financially workable for both governments and partnering vendors. The city built the network, which went live in March using grant money that will pay most of the network's future maintenance costs. In return, the... - March 19, 2010 - GTS Gibson Technical Services
Nova Cable Installs Area's First Commercial Solar Net Metering System
Nova Cable Activates First Commercial Solar Energy Sysytem In Area. Nova Cable’s new 5 KW solar panel system to provide sufficient electrical requirements during work hours and the ability to sell excess electricity back to Consumers Energy. Nova Cable Management Inc. headquartered in Grand... - January 21, 2008 - Nova Cable Management Inc
Time Warner Cable Business Class Offers Digital Phone to Corporate Customers in the Buffalo Area
Time Warner Cable Business Class (TWCBC), a leading provider of data, video and security solutions for businesses, announced today the addition of Business Class Phone to its suite of services for small and medium-sized businesses. This business-grade digital telephony service includes a number of... - October 03, 2007 - Time Warner Cable, Buffalo Division
Time Warner Cable Buffalo Partners with Studio Arena Theater in 300 Thousand Sponsorship Over Three Years
Time Warner Cable announces three year partnership with Studio Arena valued at $300,000 in cash and in-kind. Time Warner Cable will be the sponsor of the Opening Night Series and has created the Time Warner Cable Connection in the theater lobby to entertain and educate patrons. - September 14, 2007 - Time Warner Cable, Buffalo Division
Time Warner Cable - Buffalo Division Adds 5 New Channels to Basic Digital Cable
Time Warner Cable - Buffalo Division is moving ESPN Classic, ESPN News, Fox Soccer, and Fox Reality from the Variety, Movies and Sports Tiers to the lowest level of digital cable. Also Time Warner Cable is adding ESPNU to digital cable in time for the first game between the Orange Bowl champions Louisville and Murray State on August 30. - August 22, 2007 - Time Warner Cable, Buffalo Division
Time Warner Cable Celebrates One Year Anniversary in Buffalo - System Upgrades and New Product Launches Mark Successful Year
On its first anniversary, Time Warner Cable recounted several major capital investments in the Buffalo division that moved the area forward by about 3 years including repairing aging or damaged cable, significant expansion of the high capacity transport network to accommodate the growth of data products, improved billing statements and procedures, creation of a local network operation center staffed around the clock to provide surveillance needed to anticipate problems, increased training - August 01, 2007 - Time Warner Cable, Buffalo Division