Recent Headlines
Insulate Your Attic Rebrands as Keane Insulation and Solar, Expanding Into Renewable Energy Solutions
Keane Insulation Contractors Ltd, previously trading as Insulate Your Attic, has announced its rebrand to Keane Insulation and Solar. The new name reflects the company’s expansion from attic insulation and flooring into the growing field of residential solar panel installation and battery storage solutions. - August 19, 2025 - Keane Insulation and Solar
Founded by Team of Local, Young Entrepreneurs, Mammoth Spray Foam Solutions Seeks to Disrupt The Insulation Service Industry in Southeastern PA & NJ
Mammoth Spray Foam Solutions, a pioneering contractor specializing in spray foam insulation, is pleased to announce its commitment to advancing the insulation industry through innovative, environmentally friendly solutions. Serving both residential and commercial customers in Southeastern... - June 08, 2024 - Mammoth Spray Foam Solutions
NYC Going Inc. Announces Major Expansion: Bringing Renowned Home Remodeling Services to All Five Boroughs, Upstate New York, and Long Island
In a significant stride forward, NYC Going Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of its services beyond the familiar neighborhoods of Brooklyn. This strategic move will encompass all five boroughs of New York City, extending into the scenic regions of Upstate New York and the vibrant communities of Long Island. - January 12, 2024 - NYCGoing Inc.
Local Entrepreneurs to Bring Koala Insulation to Northern Milwaukee
Margaux Caffa and Reinaldo Cesco have plans to change how Milwaukee goes about home improvement. The husband and wife team have announced the opening of Koala Insulation in the Milwaukee market. Set to open in the late spring of 2021, Koala Insulation of Northern Milwaukee will provide property... - May 25, 2021 - Koala Insulation of Northern Milwaukee
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires John K. Hibbard as VP of Sales
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome John Hibbard as their new Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record including over 25 years of exceeding sales goals driven by passion, creativity and a desire to serve others, John is a dynamic team builder and a... - February 18, 2020 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Zishan Razzaq as VP of IT
Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Zishan Razzaq as their new Vice President of Information Technology. Zishan joins the company with over 24 years, heading up infrastructure and technology teams, including 17 years of experience with Salesforce integrations and... - February 12, 2020 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Construction Experts Colossal Builders Offer 100% Free Home Evaluation and Discount on Paving Projects
Construction and remodeling company Colossal Builders have come up with offers that are of interest to homeowners. Apart from a 100% free home evaluation and estimate offer for homeowners in Los Angeles, Colossal Builders are also offering a discount on any paving or remodeling project for first-time customers. - July 03, 2019 - Colossal Builders
Des Moines, Iowa Handyman Becomes "Handy Guy & Son," a Family Business
Handy Guy, a professional handyman service based out of Des Moines, IA, announced today the apprecticeship of his son Jonah Olson at, http://www.handymandesmoines.com. Jonah has received the DMACC/NACEP Silver Certificate Award for earning 11 or more college credits in Building Trades experience through Central Academy in Des Moines. Jeremy Olson, Owner, with over 35 years of handyman experience, has augmented his operations to include his millennial son, to bring Handy Guy well into the future. - December 15, 2017 - Handy Guy
Julian Construction: 5 Most Common Types of Home Foundations
A foundation repair and construction company, Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), is informing homeowners on the five types of home foundations. Today, there are a large number of foundation types and most of these foundation types are determined based off a region’s... - July 09, 2017 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction: Three Ways to Protect Your Foundation as Seasons Change
Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company, is advising the public on how to protect their foundation during each season. As the seasons change from Winter to Summer, it’s important to check your home foundation for any signs of... - May 06, 2017 - Julian Construction
5 Factors That Can Deteriorate Roofs Faster
Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a roofing and foundation repair and foundation construction company, is informing the public on five factors that can deteriorate roofs faster, causing problems and roof leaks. As stated by Julian Construction, roofs are built using various... - March 26, 2017 - Julian Construction
Comfort Windows Announces Winner of $25,000 Home Makeover and How to Enter in 2017
Comfort Windows today announced the winner of its $25,000 Ultimate Home Makeover Sweepstakes held for the duration of 2016, in conjunction with its partner Time Warner Cable. - March 03, 2017 - Comfort Windows
3 Underpinning Options to Handle Home Foundation Problems
Julian Construction (http://julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and replacement company serving the greater Los Angeles area, is informing the public of three different methods of underpinning a building. Underpinning is defined as a method used to increase a building’s foundation... - March 03, 2017 - Julian Construction
3 Primary Solutions to Save Your Home Foundation from Water Damage
Julian Construction (http://julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and replacement company serving the greater Los Angeles area, is informing the public of three primary solutions for saving a home foundation from water damage, which leads to deterioration and needed replacement. According... - March 03, 2017 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction Explains Why You May Need a Caisson Foundation for Your Hillside Property
Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, explains why hillside properties will often need a special type of foundation called a caisson foundation. Julian De La Torre, founder, and owner of Julian Construction... - February 07, 2017 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction: Top 3 Signs You Have a Drainage Problem
Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, discloses the top three signs that you have a possible drainage problem on your property. According to Julian De La Torre, founder of Julian Construction, “By... - January 05, 2017 - Julian Construction
Differentiating Between the 3 Primary Foundation Types
Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, explains the three primary foundation types. Julian Construction founder De La Tore says, “The three primary foundation types are full basement, slab-on-grade, &... - January 05, 2017 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction Offers Home Foundation Replacement
Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation construction and repair company in Los Angeles, offers full home foundation replacement services. Foundation replacement involves removing the entire current groundwork, putting in fresh wood forms and pouring new... - December 04, 2016 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction Offers Earthquake Retrofitting
Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, offers earthquake retrofitting, also known as house bolting. Earthquake retrofitting is the process of firmly attaching a house to its concrete foundation using foundation... - December 04, 2016 - Julian Construction
Global Facility Management Construction Hires Chris Cucuzza as Vice President, Technology
Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Chris Cucuzza to their executive team. In his new role as Vice President, Technology, Chris will oversee all aspects of Global’s information systems and processes. With over 20 years of experience, Chris brings a wealth of... - November 10, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Is Your Home Safe in an Earthquake?
Julian Construction, Inc., a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, is releasing information to the public on a few types of homes that are especially at risk during an earthquake. - November 02, 2016 - Julian Construction
What are the Most Common Types of Earthquake Damage?
Julian Construction, Inc., a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, explains the most common types of damage caused by earthquakes to single-family homes. - November 02, 2016 - Julian Construction
3 Signs It’s Time to Replace Your Roof
Julian Construction, Inc., a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, describes three major signs that it’s time to replace your roof. - October 13, 2016 - Julian Construction
5 Roof Replacement Myths Debunked
Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, debunks 5 roof repair and replacement myths. Myth #1. Roof repairs can only be done in Spring or Summer. Roofs can be replaced at any time, even in wet weather. It is true... - October 13, 2016 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction Explains What Causes Foundation Problems
Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com) a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, shares some of the more common causes of foundation problems. Foundation problems and foundation damage can be caused by many things ranging from natural disasters to improperly... - August 31, 2016 - Julian Construction
When Buying a Home, Are Foundation Problems a Dealbreaker?
Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, shares some tips on recognizing signs of foundation damage in a potential home, and what to do if you find any. When you find a home you like, personally check the property for the... - August 31, 2016 - Julian Construction
Inc. Magazine Unveils 35th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000
For the 3rd Time, Global Facility Management & Construction Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 2970 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 115%. Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management & Construction No. 2970 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the... - August 29, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Do You Need to Water Your Foundation?
Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com) a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, explains when and how to water your home’s foundation, and most importantly, why. - August 08, 2016 - Julian Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning
Global Facility Management & Construction is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning. In her new role, Stacy will influence the direction of future business, including internal policies and procedures. Stacy has been with Global for 2 years and... - July 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
James Taylor and Sons Gives Away a Free Roof to a Veteran
Quality construction services from James R. Taylor and Sons Inc., a family-owned business serving Southeastern Wisconsin for over three generations. Professionally-trained crew is constantly updated on the newest products and techniques. James R. Taylor and Sons third annual “Putting Our... - June 24, 2016 - James R. Taylor and Sons
Julian Construction: Interior Moisture Can Damage Your Foundation
Interior moisture can cause significant damage to a foundation says Julian De La Torre, owner of Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles. “When water enters a home, even if it’s just in the atmosphere,... - May 29, 2016 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction: Expansive Soil Puts California Homes at Risk
During the late 1950s, many homes in California were built using pier foundations to prevent damage caused by expansive soil. In cases where the piers weren’t drilled deep enough, expansive soil can still cause foundation issues, reports Julian De La Torre, owner of Julian Construction, Inc.,... - May 29, 2016 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction: Older Homes More Likely to Have Foundation Damage
Julian De La Torre, owner of Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, reports that homes built over 50 years ago often have foundation problems. According to De La Torre, there were very few building regulations or... - May 15, 2016 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction: Roof Damage Can Cause Foundation Problems
Roof damage is a commonly overlooked cause of foundation problems, reports Julian De La Torre, owner of Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles. According to De La Torre, when a roof becomes damaged, water can... - May 15, 2016 - Julian Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Micheal Nicholson as Director of Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Micheal Nicholson to their Construction team. In his new role as Director of Construction, Micheal will oversee every aspect of the Construction department. Micheal brings with him a tremendous amount of experience having worked... - May 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
JulianConstruction.com: When do You Need Helical Piles?
Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, explains the purpose of helical piles and when you may need them. The purpose of a foundation is to support and spread the weight of the structure that sits on top of it. A... - April 02, 2016 - Julian Construction
JulianConstruction.com: Why is House Bolting so Important?
Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, explains why house bolting is so important in Southern California. House Bolting is the process of attaching a house to its concrete foundation using foundation plates and... - April 01, 2016 - Julian Construction
JulianConstruction.com: Informs California Residents of Quake-Proofing Grants
Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, is letting California residents know about government grants that may be available to them to help them retrofit their homes to safeguard against earthquake damage. A 6.0... - March 03, 2016 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction Warns the Public of the Dangers of Flood Season
Julian Construction, Inc. (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, is warning the public about some of the dangers of flood season and different indications of damage to look out for. This is particularly important in light of the projected El Nino heavy rain conditions this year. - January 30, 2016 - Julian Construction
JulianConstruction.com: Does Your Home Need Foundation Underpinning?
Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, offers foundation underpinning and explains why homeowners might need it. - January 30, 2016 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction Tells Public How to be Safer in an Earthquake
Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, continues their efforts to educate homeowners about foundation maintenance and the importance of ensuring their home’s foundation is up to modern standards of... - January 04, 2016 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction Answers Question "When do You Need to Replace Your Roof?"
Julian Construction, Inc., (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a roofing, foundation repair and general construction company in Los Angeles, explains some roofing basics and how you can tell when your roof needs to be replaced. Julian De La Torre, founder of Julian Construction, says:... - January 04, 2016 - Julian Construction
Should You Replace or Repair Your Foundation?
Los Angeles Foundation Contractor Gives Tips on Deciding to Repair or Replace. - December 05, 2015 - Julian Construction
Cold Weather, Foundation Problems, and You
Julian Construction (http://www.julianconstruction.com), a foundation repair and construction company in Los Angeles, explains some of the home foundation problems that can arise from cold weather, and what you can do about it. - December 01, 2015 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction Offers Soft-Story Retrofitting in Los Angeles
Los Angeles Makes Soft Story Retrofitting Mandatory for Wood-Frame Structures. - November 01, 2015 - Julian Construction
Recognizing Signs of Roof Damage
Los Angeles Contractor Shares Warning Signs of Roof Damage and What You Can Do About It. - October 29, 2015 - Julian Construction
Edmonton, AB-Based Renovations Company Bob Preston Interiors, Inc. Now Integrating Textured and Drop Ceilings Within Local Area Homes
Edmonton, AB-based leaders for high caliber home renovations, Bob Preston Interiors, Inc. is now inviting homeowners across the area to review their full range of drop and textured ceiling installation services. The company’s 36 years’ combined industry experience helps provide a... - October 23, 2015 - Bob Preston
Montclair Contractor Launches Website on Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling, Custom Cabinets and Decks
Montclair Home Solutions announces launch of their new website, www.montclairhomesolutions.com. - October 03, 2015 - Montclair Home Solutions
How to Tell if Your Foundation is in Need of Repairs
Los Angeles Foundation Contractor shares warning signs of foundation damage. - October 02, 2015 - Julian Construction
Julian Construction Warns of the Dangers of Poor Drainage and Cold, Wet Weather
Drainage Problems, Mold, and Foundation Cracks - Are You at Risk? - October 02, 2015 - Julian Construction