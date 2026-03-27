Chicago custom swimming pool builder, Barrington Pools has been selected by Shedd Aquarium to build the pool for their new Stingray Touch exhibit. This is the second stingray pool that the company has built in Chicago since 2007. Barrington Pools enjoys the challenge of building museum quality pools in addition to the custom residential and commercial spas and pools that it has built in Chicago, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa over the past decades. - March 05, 2013 - Barrington Pools