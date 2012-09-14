|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
An Arizona family had to express their happiness with how their hardwood flooring and the rest of the home project turned out. - June 05, 2019 - AZ Supreme Flooring LLC
Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON) announces that its Board of Managers has appointed Jack Gilbraith as President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Gilbraith joins RECON with 30 years of industrial experience, including oversight and management of private and federal sector environmental, geotechnical... - April 25, 2019 - Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON)
Accurate Home Services has been nominated for the Lone Star Community business of the year award. What an honor it has been to have been nominated for this award on four occasions, as well as, a finalist for the award in 2010.
Each year, members of the LSC-SBDC Advisory Council recognize successful... - October 12, 2018 - Accurate Home Services
Amanda Gray joins family owned business to expand marketing and sales efforts to community associations. - July 27, 2017 - O’Connell Landscape Maintenance
White Gloved Maid, a new maid service, is making life even easier for homeowners around the Denver metro area. As they move into their second month of business, the premium maid service continues to draw customers in with their simplicity and excellent service. - October 19, 2016 - White Gloved Maid
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Indiana. - March 18, 2016 - Brown & Sons Services, LLC
New outdoor living spaces designed by Architectural Gardens, Inc. win a 2015 Excellence in Landscape Award for a renovated "English Tudor Gem" in suburban Chicago. - March 24, 2015 - Architectural Gardens
Chicago area landscape architecture firm ranks highest as designers of estate-class gardens. - February 07, 2015 - Rocco Fiore & Sons, Inc.
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, announces its 2015 Contractor Conference schedule. - January 21, 2015 - Veriforce, LLC.
Greenridge Investment Partners, an Austin, Texas based private equity firm, today announced an investment in Veriforce, LLC, the leading provider of integrated compliance, safety, and training solutions specifically tailored to energy operators and their contractors. With this investment, Greenridge’s Ben Moss has joined the Veriforce Board. - October 23, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil and gas operators and contractors announces new Safety Consulting Services. - September 27, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.
Veriforce announced today a new service for Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Pipeline Safety Training. - July 19, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.
Veriforce announced today a new service for Contractor Safety Auditing Services. - July 13, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.
Haul Junk Away, a national company for providing junk removal services, is expanding to now include the Miami-Fort Lauderdale Metropolitan area. This service area now encompasses Broward and Dade Counties. - July 11, 2014 - Haul Junk Away
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil & gas operators, offers new five part computer based training series covering Hazardous Materials Transportation. - April 25, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.
Northshore garden designers presented with two "Excellence In Landscape Awards" for outdoor living spaces that entice with fire and water. - February 21, 2014 - Heynssens + Grassman, Inc.
E&B Paving, Inc.’s Fort Wayne office was recognized by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) with “Quality in Construction” awards for its 2013 asphalt paving work on County Road 11A in DeKalb County and State Road 127 in Steuben County’s Pokagon State Park.
Presented... - February 20, 2014 - E&B Paving, Inc.
Leland Saylor, a leading construction consulting expert known for the Saylor cost publications, announced today that he has reached a settlement with defendants Sierra West Consulting Group, Inc., formerly known as Sierra West LLC, Saylor Publications, Inc. and Mary Wallers (collectively “Sierra... - January 15, 2014 - Leland Saylor
Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service. - December 22, 2013 - Preferred Home Builders
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, announces 2014 Training Programs. - December 19, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.
Zap-It! Pressure Washing Service Announces Launch of New Exterior Cleaning Website. - December 18, 2013 - Zap-It! Pressure Washing
Irving Materials, Inc., a construction industry material supplier and contractor, announced the appointment of Jason Richmond, 36, as its Director of Marketing and Business Development, a new position within the organization.
Richmond will be responsible for creating and directing corporate-wide marketing... - December 06, 2013 - E&B Paving, Inc.
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, announces a new program that raises the standards for Pipeline Evaluators. - November 21, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil & gas operators, announced today that Warren Miller, PHMSA Central Region Operations Supervisor, will be joining Veriforce as a Senior Compliance Specialist. - November 16, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.
Veriforce is proud to have been an exhibitor at the SGA Environmental, Safety & Health, and Training Conference held June 4 – 6, 2013 at the Hyatt Regency St Louis at the Arch in St. Louis, MO. - June 22, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.
Veriforce is proud to have been an exhibitor at the AGA Operations Conference and Biennial Exhibition, held May 21 – 24 at the Gaylord Palms, Orlando, FL. - June 16, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.
D & R Fast Fuse, LLC, an Oklahoma based company, recently began working with construction contractors in the North Dakota and Montana region. The company utilizes Fast Fusion technology to help save their customers time and money. The Trac 12 machine is equipped with a the patented Cool Pack, which speeds up the process of fusing poly pipe, used in natural gas gathering, water and sewer lines, irrigation, geothermal, land drainage and more. 50-100% more welds can be fused using this technology. - April 21, 2013 - D & R Fast Fuse, LLC
Renovated Spaces for Outdoor Entertaining Win 2 Awards for Chicago Area Landscape Designer. - April 13, 2013 - Architectural Gardens
Chicago custom swimming pool builder, Barrington Pools has been selected by Shedd Aquarium to build the pool for their new Stingray Touch exhibit. This is the second stingray pool that the company has built in Chicago since 2007. Barrington Pools enjoys the challenge of building museum quality pools in addition to the custom residential and commercial spas and pools that it has built in Chicago, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa over the past decades. - March 05, 2013 - Barrington Pools
The Shedd Aquarium, a Chicago landmark and tourism destination, has begun transforming areas of its grounds into sustainable gardens for public enjoyment and educational purposes. The Shedd has partnered with Chicago area landscape company, Lupfer Landscaping, to implement the design plan and maintain the site. Just recently the completed gardens earned landscape award from the Illinois Landscape Contractors Association. - February 07, 2013 - Lupfer Landscaping
Wheaton-based firm is one of 12 companies across the U.S. named as finalists in the annual program hosted by New Holland Construction and Total Landscape Care magazine. - December 05, 2012 - Bruss Landscaping, Inc.
Consol Energy, a publicly owned Pittsburgh-based producer of coal and natural gas, is one of the leading diversified energy companies in the United States. Since 1864, Consol has powered the nation with affordable, abundant, reliable domestic energy. - October 05, 2012 - Veriforce, LLC.
Josh Whittaker (Director) announced today that Home Sale Solutions has begun market expansion to include Washington cities Liberty Lake, Cheney, and Tri-Cities, Idaho cities Kellogg, Wallace, Pinehurst, Montana cities Missoula, Kalispell, Troy, Libby, and Whitefish. These communities will enjoy the same... - October 03, 2012 - Home Sale Solutions
August 28, 2012 marks the 60th anniversary of Wheaton-Glen Ellyn contractor Bruss Landscaping - owned and operated by three generations of plantsmen. - August 15, 2012 - Bruss Landscaping, Inc.
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for Electric Utilities and the Oil & Gas Industry, announces new online OSHA Compliance Training courses. - August 04, 2012 - Veriforce, LLC.
Award-winning Wheaton-Glen Ellyn landscape designer featured in annual charity fundraising event to benefit Bridge Communities. - June 07, 2012 - Bruss Landscaping, Inc.
Architectural Gardens of Lake Forest Illinois Wins ILCA Gold Award for Backyard Makeover - June 06, 2012 - Architectural Gardens
Chicago area landscape architects Heynssens + Grassman, Inc. are recognized in elite industry competition for their innovative home-landscape renovation projects. - May 06, 2012 - Heynssens + Grassman, Inc.
Home- and business owners in and around Mansfield, OH, will soon have an easier time finding the excavating and basement waterproofing services they need. - April 29, 2012 - Fire Side Homes and Excavating
Suburban Chicago landscape design/build firm tops all Midwest-region projects for water-permeable driveway installation that eases storm water run-off problems. - April 27, 2012 - Bruss Landscaping, Inc.
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for Electric Utilities and the Oil & Gas Industry, announces new services to monitor contractor Drug and Alcohol Programs.
"Veriforce can monitor your Contractor Drug and Alcohol program," said President... - March 01, 2012 - Veriforce, LLC.
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for Electric Utilities and the Oil & Gas Industry, announces new services for contractor management that have been integrated with their existing Operator Qualification (OQ) programs. - January 01, 2012 - Veriforce, LLC.
Ron's Hauling, a very well known name in the junk removal and hauling industry, has launched demolition services for all kinds of commercial and residential buildings. The company provides quality demolition and trash removal service to its clients in the Bay Area. - November 30, 2011 - Ron's Hauling
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil & gas operators, now offers Designated Employer Representative (DER) Training for Drug and Alcohol Testing.
"The New Designated Employer Representatives (DERs) Training Program is designed to... - November 18, 2011 - Veriforce, LLC.
Chicago pool builder, Barrington Pools is now the exclusive Master Dealer for UltraViolet Pool Sanitization technology from SpectraLight. This technology helps pool owners lower chlorine levels producing a safer, healtier, and more visually appealing swimming pool experience. By allowing lower chlorine levels, SpectraLight also reduces athma symptoms as well as eye and skin irritation caused by chlorine and chlorine by-products. - November 16, 2011 - Barrington Pools
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and qualification verification for Oil & Gas Operators now offers multiple solutions for Fatigue Awareness Training to meet PHMSA CRM Rules.
Fatigue is a safety issue that affects everyone. Fatigue can inhibit one’s ability to carry out... - November 02, 2011 - Veriforce, LLC.
Veriforce Offers New Contractor Safety Management Services. New Contractor Safety Management Services offer Operators an Easy and Intelligent Connection to Compile, Evaluate, and View Contractor Information.
Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for... - October 16, 2011 - Veriforce, LLC.
Let's Get It Done, has hired an Online Advertising Company, Prospect Genius, to help give their company a competitive edge. - September 25, 2011 - Let’s Get It Done
Veriforce, the industry leader in customized compliance tracking systems for pipeline operators and contractors, has added CRM Fatigue Awareness training for gas controllers and supervisors to its superior line of Operator Qualification (OQ) training courses. - September 23, 2011 - Veriforce, LLC.
To correspond with the companies continued growth, Preston Construction, L.L.C. (Preston), of Philadelphia, PA, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, www.prestonpa.com.
Users will be able to use this site to review the extensive list of site contracting services that Preston offers, including... - May 24, 2011 - Preston Construction, L.L.C.