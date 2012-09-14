PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Best Family Business Praised by Customer After Their Experience with AZ Supreme Flooring LLC An Arizona family had to express their happiness with how their hardwood flooring and the rest of the home project turned out. - June 05, 2019 - AZ Supreme Flooring LLC

RECON Names Jack Gilbraith President and Chief Executive Officer Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON) announces that its Board of Managers has appointed Jack Gilbraith as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gilbraith joins RECON with 30 years of industrial experience, including oversight and management of private and federal sector environmental, geotechnical... - April 25, 2019 - Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON)

Accurate Home Services Has Been Nominated for the Lone Star Community College Small Business of the Year Award Accurate Home Services has been nominated for the Lone Star Community business of the year award. What an honor it has been to have been nominated for this award on four occasions, as well as, a finalist for the award in 2010. Each year, members of the LSC-SBDC Advisory Council recognize successful... - October 12, 2018 - Accurate Home Services

O’Connell Landscape Maintenance Adds Marketing Professional to Team Amanda Gray joins family owned business to expand marketing and sales efforts to community associations. - July 27, 2017 - O’Connell Landscape Maintenance

Be One of the First Few to Recognize Denver's Newest Cleaning Service, White Gloved Maid White Gloved Maid, a new maid service, is making life even easier for homeowners around the Denver metro area. As they move into their second month of business, the premium maid service continues to draw customers in with their simplicity and excellent service. - October 19, 2016 - White Gloved Maid

Brown & Sons Services, LLC Launches New Website for the Crown Point Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Indiana. - March 18, 2016 - Brown & Sons Services, LLC

Award-Winning Landscape Renovation Restores Elegance to Tudor-Style Home New outdoor living spaces designed by Architectural Gardens, Inc. win a 2015 Excellence in Landscape Award for a renovated "English Tudor Gem" in suburban Chicago. - March 24, 2015 - Architectural Gardens

Rocco Fiore & Sons Tops Luxe Magazine Gold List and Best of Houzz Chicago area landscape architecture firm ranks highest as designers of estate-class gardens. - February 07, 2015 - Rocco Fiore & Sons, Inc.

Veriforce Announces 2015 Contractor Conference Schedule Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, announces its 2015 Contractor Conference schedule. - January 21, 2015 - Veriforce, LLC.

Greenridge Investment Partners Announces Partnership with Veriforce Greenridge Investment Partners, an Austin, Texas based private equity firm, today announced an investment in Veriforce, LLC, the leading provider of integrated compliance, safety, and training solutions specifically tailored to energy operators and their contractors. With this investment, Greenridge’s Ben Moss has joined the Veriforce Board. - October 23, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.

Veriforce Offers Safety Consulting Services Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil and gas operators and contractors announces new Safety Consulting Services. - September 27, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.

Veriforce Offers Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Pipeline Safety Training Veriforce announced today a new service for Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Pipeline Safety Training. - July 19, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.

Veriforce Offers Contractor Safety Auditing Services Veriforce announced today a new service for Contractor Safety Auditing Services. - July 13, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.

Haul Junk Away Expanding Junk Removal Services to the Miami-Fort Lauderdale Metropolitan Area Haul Junk Away, a national company for providing junk removal services, is expanding to now include the Miami-Fort Lauderdale Metropolitan area. This service area now encompasses Broward and Dade Counties. - July 11, 2014 - Haul Junk Away

Veriforce Releases New Five Part Computer Based Training Series Covering Hazardous Materials Transportation Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil & gas operators, offers new five part computer based training series covering Hazardous Materials Transportation. - April 25, 2014 - Veriforce, LLC.

Outdoor Living Designs Earn Awards for Chicago Area Landscape Architects Heynssens + Grassman, Inc. Northshore garden designers presented with two "Excellence In Landscape Awards" for outdoor living spaces that entice with fire and water. - February 21, 2014 - Heynssens + Grassman, Inc.

E&B Paving Fort Wayne Office Honored with National Awards E&B Paving, Inc.’s Fort Wayne office was recognized by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) with “Quality in Construction” awards for its 2013 asphalt paving work on County Road 11A in DeKalb County and State Road 127 in Steuben County’s Pokagon State Park. Presented... - February 20, 2014 - E&B Paving, Inc.

Leland Saylor and Sierra West Consulting Group, Inc. Reach a Settlement, Affirming Leland Saylor’s Ownership and Exclusive Rights to SAYLOR Trademark Leland Saylor, a leading construction consulting expert known for the Saylor cost publications, announced today that he has reached a settlement with defendants Sierra West Consulting Group, Inc., formerly known as Sierra West LLC, Saylor Publications, Inc. and Mary Wallers (collectively “Sierra... - January 15, 2014 - Leland Saylor

Preferred Home Builders Receives 2013 Angie’s List Super Service Award Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service. - December 22, 2013 - Preferred Home Builders

Veriforce Announces 2014 Training Programs Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, announces 2014 Training Programs. - December 19, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.

Charlotte Company Launches Informative Website for Pressure Washing Services Zap-It! Pressure Washing Service Announces Launch of New Exterior Cleaning Website. - December 18, 2013 - Zap-It! Pressure Washing

Irving Materials, Inc. Appoints Director of Marketing/Business Development Irving Materials, Inc., a construction industry material supplier and contractor, announced the appointment of Jason Richmond, 36, as its Director of Marketing and Business Development, a new position within the organization. Richmond will be responsible for creating and directing corporate-wide marketing... - December 06, 2013 - E&B Paving, Inc.

Veriforce Provides Elite Evaluator Program Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry, announces a new program that raises the standards for Pipeline Evaluators. - November 21, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.

Warren Miller to Join Veriforce as Senior Compliance Specialist Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil & gas operators, announced today that Warren Miller, PHMSA Central Region Operations Supervisor, will be joining Veriforce as a Senior Compliance Specialist. - November 16, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.

Veriforce Exhibitor at the SGA Environmental, Safety & Health, and Training Conference Veriforce is proud to have been an exhibitor at the SGA Environmental, Safety & Health, and Training Conference held June 4 – 6, 2013 at the Hyatt Regency St Louis at the Arch in St. Louis, MO. - June 22, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.

Veriforce Exhibitor at the AGA Operations Conference and Biennial Exhibition Veriforce is proud to have been an exhibitor at the AGA Operations Conference and Biennial Exhibition, held May 21 – 24 at the Gaylord Palms, Orlando, FL. - June 16, 2013 - Veriforce, LLC.

D & R Fast Fuse, LLC, Begins Work in North Dakota with Fast Fusion's Trac 12 Machine D & R Fast Fuse, LLC, an Oklahoma based company, recently began working with construction contractors in the North Dakota and Montana region. The company utilizes Fast Fusion technology to help save their customers time and money. The Trac 12 machine is equipped with a the patented Cool Pack, which speeds up the process of fusing poly pipe, used in natural gas gathering, water and sewer lines, irrigation, geothermal, land drainage and more. 50-100% more welds can be fused using this technology. - April 21, 2013 - D & R Fast Fuse, LLC

Dramatic Landscape Makeovers by Architectural Gardens Win 2013 Landscape Design Awards Renovated Spaces for Outdoor Entertaining Win 2 Awards for Chicago Area Landscape Designer. - April 13, 2013 - Architectural Gardens

Barrington Pools to Build New Stingray Pool at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium Chicago custom swimming pool builder, Barrington Pools has been selected by Shedd Aquarium to build the pool for their new Stingray Touch exhibit. This is the second stingray pool that the company has built in Chicago since 2007. Barrington Pools enjoys the challenge of building museum quality pools in addition to the custom residential and commercial spas and pools that it has built in Chicago, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa over the past decades. - March 05, 2013 - Barrington Pools

Gardens at Shedd Aquarium Win Sustainability Award for Lupfer Landscaping The Shedd Aquarium, a Chicago landmark and tourism destination, has begun transforming areas of its grounds into sustainable gardens for public enjoyment and educational purposes. The Shedd has partnered with Chicago area landscape company, Lupfer Landscaping, to implement the design plan and maintain the site. Just recently the completed gardens earned landscape award from the Illinois Landscape Contractors Association. - February 07, 2013 - Lupfer Landscaping

Bruss Landscaping Honored in National Landscaper of the Year Program for 2013 Wheaton-based firm is one of 12 companies across the U.S. named as finalists in the annual program hosted by New Holland Construction and Total Landscape Care magazine. - December 05, 2012 - Bruss Landscaping, Inc.

Consol Energy, Inc. Selects Veriforce, LLC. for Contractor Management Program. Veriforce Expands Client Base Consol Energy, a publicly owned Pittsburgh-based producer of coal and natural gas, is one of the leading diversified energy companies in the United States. Since 1864, Consol has powered the nation with affordable, abundant, reliable domestic energy. - October 05, 2012 - Veriforce, LLC.

Home Sale Solutions Expands Its Market to Include New Locations in Washington, Idaho and Montana Josh Whittaker (Director) announced today that Home Sale Solutions has begun market expansion to include Washington cities Liberty Lake, Cheney, and Tri-Cities, Idaho cities Kellogg, Wallace, Pinehurst, Montana cities Missoula, Kalispell, Troy, Libby, and Whitefish. These communities will enjoy the same... - October 03, 2012 - Home Sale Solutions

Award-Winning Bruss Landscaping Celebrates 60 Years in Business and a Legacy of Shaping the Home Landscape Industry August 28, 2012 marks the 60th anniversary of Wheaton-Glen Ellyn contractor Bruss Landscaping - owned and operated by three generations of plantsmen. - August 15, 2012 - Bruss Landscaping, Inc.

Veriforce Provides OSHA Compliance Safety Training for Pipeline Operators and Contractors Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for Electric Utilities and the Oil & Gas Industry, announces new online OSHA Compliance Training courses. - August 04, 2012 - Veriforce, LLC.

Model Railroad Garden and Rooftop Garden by Bruss Landscaping Featured in Annual Glen Ellyn Garden Walk Award-winning Wheaton-Glen Ellyn landscape designer featured in annual charity fundraising event to benefit Bridge Communities. - June 07, 2012 - Bruss Landscaping, Inc.

Small-Space Backyard Makeover Wins Annual Landscape Award Architectural Gardens of Lake Forest Illinois Wins ILCA Gold Award for Backyard Makeover - June 06, 2012 - Architectural Gardens

No-Lawn Landscapes Win Awards for Stylish Spaces and Features Chicago area landscape architects Heynssens + Grassman, Inc. are recognized in elite industry competition for their innovative home-landscape renovation projects. - May 06, 2012 - Heynssens + Grassman, Inc.

Excavating Contractor in Mansfield, OH, Reaches out to Property Owners with Help of Online Marketer Home- and business owners in and around Mansfield, OH, will soon have an easier time finding the excavating and basement waterproofing services they need. - April 29, 2012 - Fire Side Homes and Excavating

Bruss Landscaping Wins Unilock Award of Excellence Ecological Paving Installation Suburban Chicago landscape design/build firm tops all Midwest-region projects for water-permeable driveway installation that eases storm water run-off problems. - April 27, 2012 - Bruss Landscaping, Inc.

Veriforce Announces New Services to Audit Contractor Drug & Alcohol Programs Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for Electric Utilities and the Oil & Gas Industry, announces new services to monitor contractor Drug and Alcohol Programs. "Veriforce can monitor your Contractor Drug and Alcohol program," said President... - March 01, 2012 - Veriforce, LLC.

Veriforce Announces New Integrated Solutions for MSA Services and Operator Qualification Programs Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for Electric Utilities and the Oil & Gas Industry, announces new services for contractor management that have been integrated with their existing Operator Qualification (OQ) programs. - January 01, 2012 - Veriforce, LLC.

Ron's Hauling Announces Demolition Services for Commercial and Residential Buildings Ron's Hauling, a very well known name in the junk removal and hauling industry, has launched demolition services for all kinds of commercial and residential buildings. The company provides quality demolition and trash removal service to its clients in the Bay Area. - November 30, 2011 - Ron's Hauling

Veriforce Offers New Designated Employer Representative (DER) Training Program for Drug and Alcohol Testing Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for oil & gas operators, now offers Designated Employer Representative (DER) Training for Drug and Alcohol Testing. "The New Designated Employer Representatives (DERs) Training Program is designed to... - November 18, 2011 - Veriforce, LLC.

Barrington Pools Brings Chemical-Free UV Pool Sanitization Technology SpectraLight to Chicago Chicago pool builder, Barrington Pools is now the exclusive Master Dealer for UltraViolet Pool Sanitization technology from SpectraLight. This technology helps pool owners lower chlorine levels producing a safer, healtier, and more visually appealing swimming pool experience. By allowing lower chlorine levels, SpectraLight also reduces athma symptoms as well as eye and skin irritation caused by chlorine and chlorine by-products. - November 16, 2011 - Barrington Pools

Veriforce Offers Multiple Solutions for New PHMSA Control Room Management (CRM) Regulations for 49 CFR Parts 192 and 195 Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and qualification verification for Oil & Gas Operators now offers multiple solutions for Fatigue Awareness Training to meet PHMSA CRM Rules. Fatigue is a safety issue that affects everyone. Fatigue can inhibit one’s ability to carry out... - November 02, 2011 - Veriforce, LLC.

Veriforce Offers New Contractor Safety Management Services Veriforce Offers New Contractor Safety Management Services. New Contractor Safety Management Services offer Operators an Easy and Intelligent Connection to Compile, Evaluate, and View Contractor Information. Veriforce, a leader in providing regulatory compliance and contractor management solutions for... - October 16, 2011 - Veriforce, LLC.

Handyman Service in Hartford Hires Online Advertising Company to Implement New Marketing Strategy Let's Get It Done, has hired an Online Advertising Company, Prospect Genius, to help give their company a competitive edge. - September 25, 2011 - Let’s Get It Done

Veriforce Adds New CRM Fatigue Awareness Training to Its Superior Line of Training Veriforce, the industry leader in customized compliance tracking systems for pipeline operators and contractors, has added CRM Fatigue Awareness training for gas controllers and supervisors to its superior line of Operator Qualification (OQ) training courses. - September 23, 2011 - Veriforce, LLC.