Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows

Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows

Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co

Advanced Film Solutions Named Eastman LLumar Window Film Florida Dealer Of The Year For 2024

Advanced Film Solutions Named Eastman LLumar Window Film Florida Dealer Of The Year For 2024

Advanced Film Solutions was awarded Dealer of the Year by Eastman LLumar Window Film for 2024 at the 2025 Dealer Conference. - March 14, 2025 - Advanced Film Solutions

Amazing Blinds by Armi Celebrates Its First Anniversary of Service and Design Excellence

Amazing Blinds by Armi marks a year of exceptional service and creative design solutions in the Seattle-Bellevue Metropolitan Area. - November 02, 2024 - Amazing Blinds by Armi

TEXTON Embraces 2024's Trendiest Hues Using It’s Award-Winning COLOR Roller Shade Program

TEXTON Embraces 2024's Trendiest Hues Using It’s Award-Winning COLOR Roller Shade Program

As the world of interior design eagerly embraces the 2024 Colors of the Year, TEXTON is proud to offer an innovative offering that allows Window covering retailers, interior designers and their homeowners to incorporate these trendy hues into their spaces with ease and style. TEXTON's COLOR Roller... - January 20, 2024 - TEXTON

Yetzer Home Store Expands

Yetzer Home Store Expands

Yetzer Home Store expands the brand with additional second store in Forest Lake, MN and many more planned. - September 01, 2022 - Yetzer Home Store

Advanced Film Solutions Earns Placement on Window Film Magazine's Top Dealer USA List, 2022

Advanced Film Solutions Earns Placement on Window Film Magazine's Top Dealer USA List, 2022

Advanced Film Solutions, Lutz, FL. has earned placement on the Top Window Film Dealer USA List for the sixth consecutive year. Advanced Film Solutions represents Eastman Chemical High Performance residential and commercial window film solutions for the greater Tampa, Orlando & Sarasota... - September 01, 2022 - Advanced Film Solutions

Eastman Performance Films Recognizes Advanced Film Solutions as the 2020 LLumar® SelectPro™ National Dealer of the Year

Eastman Performance Films Recognizes Advanced Film Solutions as the 2020 LLumar® SelectPro™ National Dealer of the Year

Advanced Film Solutions, Inc. Lutz, FL was recognized as Eastman Performance Films LLumar SelectPro 2020 National Dealer of the Year. Advanced Film Solutions provides high performance window film solutions for the greater Tampa Bay, Orlando & Sarasota regions. Founded in 2007 by Mike Feldman,... - July 15, 2021 - Advanced Film Solutions

California Firm Launches Innovative Design Hub with Nationwide Network of Design Industry Professionals

California Firm Launches Innovative Design Hub with Nationwide Network of Design Industry Professionals

Melisa Spolini, a Fresno based realty broker and interior designer, is using her vision and entrepreneurial spirit to change the online interior design experience for consumers with innovative options for live, on-site consultations through her network of design professionals. Consumers can also view curated room designs and recreate entire looks through "Ready to Purchase" bundles, complete with paint colors, furnishings, decor and original artwork or design their own custom look a la carte. - June 02, 2020 - InteriorDesignsToGo.com

How a New Local Residential Window Tinting Company Survived & is Surviving the Pandemic - Elite Tinting and Glass Cleaning

Elite Tinting and Glass Cleaning is a new local business that started at the beginning of 2020. In January, ready to fulfill the American dream, Elite Tinting and Glass Cleaning's founder set out to start his own company in the residential and commercial window tinting industry. Little did he know it would be harder than normal to start and keep this business running for the black swam economic tsunami that was to come. This is how a new local company is managing to survive it. - May 16, 2020 - Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning

Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning - Home Window Tinting in South Daytona to Better Pass the COVID-19 Quarantine Time

The COVID-19 quarantine took all of the USA by surprise. Everyone now knows just how important it is to be comfortable indoors while still being able to enjoy the outdoors. - April 24, 2020 - Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning

Startup Spotlights the Historic Orange Circle on Its New NinjaVue™ Privacy Blinds at Its Factory

Startup Spotlights the Historic Orange Circle on Its New NinjaVue™ Privacy Blinds at Its Factory

A colorful image of the historic Orange Circle highlights Inkable Arts™ capabilities on the NinjaVue™ privacy blinds installed in the front windows of their new Southern California factory in Orange. Inkable Arts’ unique patent pending privacy blinds, allow homeowners to reclaim... - March 07, 2020 - Inkable Arts

Advanced Film Solutions Awarded Eastman LLumar SelectPro Southeast Dealer of the Year, 2018

Advanced Film Solutions Awarded Eastman LLumar SelectPro Southeast Dealer of the Year, 2018

Advanced Film Solutions was awarded the Eastman LLumar SelectPro Dealer of the Year Award for the Southeast USA in ceremonies held last light at the Omni Resort, Amelia Island. - February 25, 2019 - Advanced Film Solutions

The Sash Window Workshop Celebrates 25 Years

The Sash Window Workshop is celebrating 25 years of business. The company was established on the 11th February 1994 by Richard Dollar. - February 13, 2019 - The Sash Window Workshop

Bud Marx, Former Ford Motor Company Vice President, Joins iGlass Technology Board of Directors

iGlass Technology, emerging manufacturer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has announced the new Board Director – Bud Marx, former VP of Ford Motor Company. - June 08, 2018 - iGlass Technology

Cheshire Window Fitter Announces Resurgence in Conservatories

Publicised statistics showed a slowing in the conservatory market around the time that there were much-publicised economic struggles in the UK. However, growth started to be visible throughout 2015. AJMcCabe Limited announce a resurgence in this market which seems to be sustained within the last year. - March 15, 2018 - AJMcCabe Limited

iGlass Technology is the First Producer of Electrochromic Digital Blinds to Become the Member of US National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC)

iGlass Technology, the world’s first producer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has joined other manufacturers of window attachments (blinds, shades, films, etc.) certified by the National Fenestrations Rating Council to improve buildings’ energy performance. - March 02, 2018 - iGlass Technology

The 5 Latest Window Drapery Trends to Look for in 2018 According to Experts

2018’s most happening window covering trends revealed by Nicole Draperies. - February 22, 2018 - Nicole Draperies

Advanced Film Solutions Earns Angie's List 2017 Super Service Award

Advanced Film Solutions Earns Angie's List 2017 Super Service Award

Advanced Film Solutions has earned the 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award. This is the seventh consecutive year that Advanced Film Solutions has earned this honor. The award winners are selected entirely on the customer satisfaction and positive third party reviews from... - January 18, 2018 - Advanced Film Solutions

iGlass Technology, Inc. Has Become the First Producer of Electrochromic Digital Blinds to Join AERC (Attachments Energy Rating Council)

iGlass Technology, the world's first producer of digital blinds, electrochromic retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has joined other manufacturers of window attachments (blinds, shades, films, etc.), certified by the Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC) to improve home energy savings. - January 05, 2018 - iGlass Technology

The Sash Window Workshop Becomes British Woodworking Federation Member

The Sash Window Workshop is proud to have become a member of the British Woodworking Federation and Wood Window Alliance. - December 15, 2017 - The Sash Window Workshop

Patty Madden Wallcovering Collaborates with Leading Design Blogger

Luxe Surfaces announces a collaborative effort between Patty Madden Wallcovering and lead design blog, Design Milk. Beginning November 15, 2017, the design influencer will write monthly posts for the Luxe Surfaces blog highlighting trending design styles, products, and suggestions for integrating... - November 09, 2017 - Luxe Surfaces/Patty Madden Wallcovering

New Electric Window Blinds Range Launched by Controliss Blinds

Controliss Blinds launched New Electric Window Blinds range that is available in an exciting mix of modern, trendy fabrics combined with traditional patterns and tones. - August 05, 2017 - Controliss Blinds

Cheshire Glazing Company Announces Successful Marketing Strategy

Company owners are made increasingly aware of the growing challenges to succeed in business. Smaller businesses are now required to perform in the same ways as larger ones. AJMcCabe Limited have announced impressive success in their recent marketing venture. - July 31, 2017 - AJMcCabe Limited

Glo European Windows Brings First Passive House Certified Door to US Market

Glo European Windows is pleased to introduce the first passive house certified door to the United States market place. - June 15, 2017 - Glo European Windows

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Named Pittsburgh’s Exclusive Dealer of FiberFrame by Comfort Line Fiberglass Window

Customers Can Now Purchase Comfort Line's Exclusive FiberFrame Fiberglass Window in Southwestern Pennsylvania - May 29, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Attributes Successful 1st Quarter to Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is beginning 2017 as their most successful year ever, attributing a larger than usual percentage of the success to the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. - April 14, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

Top Rated Timber Window Company on Trustpilot

The Sash Window Workshop is proud to announce that they are the top rated timber window manufacturer and installer on Trustpilot, with a five star rating and a score of 9.4/10. - February 18, 2017 - The Sash Window Workshop

Anchor Blinds Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award

Anchor Blinds Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award

Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service. - January 13, 2017 - Anchor Blinds

Advanced Film Solutions, Inc. Earns Esteemed Super Service Award from Angie's List for Sixth Straight Year

Advanced Film Solutions, Inc. Earns Esteemed Super Service Award from Angie's List for Sixth Straight Year

Advanced Film Solutions, Tampa Bay, Orlando and Sarasota's premier window film installation company has earned their sixth consecutive Super Service Award from Angie's List. - January 11, 2017 - Advanced Film Solutions

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award in Windows, Siding, and Doors

Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service in Windows, Siding, and Door Categories. - January 11, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

Sola Shade Introduces Warp Resistant Lifestyle® Plantation Shutters

Sola Shade, the leading provider of world class blinds and shutters, introduce warp and slip resistant plantation shutters from Lifestyle®. - December 17, 2016 - Sola Shade

Sola Shade Now Reveals the Functional and Aesthetic Benefits of LUXAFLEX Blinds

Leading Australian Based Company, Sola Shade now reveals the functional and aesthetic benefits of their new product "LUXAFLEX" Blinds. - September 29, 2016 - Sola Shade

HiTech Shading Announces the Benefits of Installing Plantation Shutters in Austin Area Homes

HiTech Shading has announced that installing plantation shutters in Austin area homes provides homeowners with a number of benefits, including increased curb appeal and reduced heating and cooling costs. - September 02, 2016 - Hi Tech Shading

HiTech Shading Announces Current Trends for Austin Blinds and Shades

HiTech Shading has announced that current trends for window treatments in Austin combine style with function. - September 02, 2016 - Hi Tech Shading

The Sash Window Workshop Launches New Website

The Sash Window Workshop is proud to launch their new website, making it easier for customers to find out about their bespoke products and services for repairing and replacing timber windows and doors. The Sash Window Workshop is the largest independent manufacturer and installer of timber windows... - July 06, 2016 - The Sash Window Workshop

Yetzer's Home Furnishings Sold

After 75 years of being family owned, most recently by Steve Yetzer and previously his Uncle, Wilfred Yetzer, the Waconia, MN home furnishings and flooring company has been sold to long time retailer and Shakopee, MN resident Thomas D. Wiest. - July 02, 2016 - Yetzer Home Store

Ikonic Blinds & Shutters Launches New Website for the Roscoe Area

New web resource for consumer education and awareness in IL. - June 24, 2016 - Ikonic Blinds & Shutters

BLINDSided Window Coverings Launches New Website for the Redding Area

New web resource for consumer education and awareness in CA. - June 04, 2016 - BLINDSided Window Coverings

Goyne's Blinds and Shutters Launches New Website for the Tyler Area

New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Texas. - May 21, 2016 - Goyne's Blinds and Shutters

Conservatory Specialist Proclaims Active Blue Glass as Number One Product in 2016

It is well-documented that a huge majority of people that wish to move have to reconsider their plans due to the various challenges of moving house. This has meant that people have been forced to look into improving their current properties in ingenious ways. - April 22, 2016 - AJMcCabe Limited

Today’s Window Fashions Launches New Website for the Sacramento Area

New web resource for consumer education and awareness in California. - March 24, 2016 - Today's Window Fashions

All About Shutters Shades Blinds Launches New Website for the Houston Area

New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Texas. - March 16, 2016 - All About Shutters Shades Blinds

Centurian Window Fashions is All Set for National Home Show & Canada Blooms 2016

The first quarter of year 2016 awaits grandeur and felicitation as exhibitors from the home and renovation fraternity show up at the twin events - National Home Show and Canada Blooms from 11th March to 20th March at Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place, Toronto. Centurian Window Fashions is afoot to prepare its booth at the National Home Show. - March 09, 2016 - Centurian Window Fashions

D & S Window Tinting Launches New Website for the Merchantville Area

New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - March 04, 2016 - D & S Window Tinting

Blinds in Motion Launches New Website for the Grosse Pointe Area

New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Michigan. - February 27, 2016 - Blinds in Motion

Maui Shutters Launches New Website for the Maui Area

New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Hawaii. - February 12, 2016 - Maui Shutters

Shade & Shutter Sales LLC Launches New Website for the Washington DC Area

Shade & Shutter Sales LLC today announced the launch of www.shadeandshuttersales.com as an informational portal that features educational resources on things like property value benefits from shutters, shades and blinds, and many other helpful design tips that can save you thousands of dollars... - February 11, 2016 - Shade & Shutter Sales LLC

ShutterLuxe, Inc of Pelham Awarded Best of Houzz 2016

Local window treatment company recognized among top-rated home professionals in the area. - January 24, 2016 - ShutterLuxe, Inc

Shutters and Blinds of Los Angeles Launches New Website for the Los Angeles Area

New web resource for consumer education and awareness in California. - January 23, 2016 - Shutters and Blinds of Los Angeles

Cheshire Window and Door Expert Announces Aluminium Products as the Must Have Alternative

AJMcCabe Limited have extensive experience in the trade and they have an inbuilt understanding and appreciation of the requirement to identify current and future trends. This has allowed them to build on their local reputation and to achieve continued expansion. - December 18, 2015 - AJMcCabe Limited

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