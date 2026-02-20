Elite Tinting and Glass Cleaning is a new local business that started at the beginning of 2020. In January, ready to fulfill the American dream, Elite Tinting and Glass Cleaning's founder set out to start his own company in the residential and commercial window tinting industry. Little did he know it would be harder than normal to start and keep this business running for the black swam economic tsunami that was to come. This is how a new local company is managing to survive it. - May 16, 2020 - Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning