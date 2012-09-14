PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Advanced Film Solutions Awarded Eastman LLumar SelectPro Southeast Dealer of the Year, 2018 Advanced Film Solutions was awarded the Eastman LLumar SelectPro Dealer of the Year Award for the Southeast USA in ceremonies held last light at the Omni Resort, Amelia Island. - February 25, 2019 - Advanced Film Solutions

The Sash Window Workshop Celebrates 25 Years The Sash Window Workshop is celebrating 25 years of business. The company was established on the 11th February 1994 by Richard Dollar. - February 13, 2019 - The Sash Window Workshop

Bud Marx, Former Ford Motor Company Vice President, Joins iGlass Technology Board of Directors iGlass Technology, emerging manufacturer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has announced the new Board Director – Bud Marx, former VP of Ford Motor Company. - June 08, 2018 - iGlass Technology

Cheshire Window Fitter Announces Resurgence in Conservatories Publicised statistics showed a slowing in the conservatory market around the time that there were much-publicised economic struggles in the UK. However, growth started to be visible throughout 2015. AJMcCabe Limited announce a resurgence in this market which seems to be sustained within the last year. - March 15, 2018 - AJMcCabe Limited

iGlass Technology is the First Producer of Electrochromic Digital Blinds to Become the Member of US National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) iGlass Technology, the world’s first producer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has joined other manufacturers of window attachments (blinds, shades, films, etc.) certified by the National Fenestrations Rating Council to improve buildings’ energy performance. - March 02, 2018 - iGlass Technology

The 5 Latest Window Drapery Trends to Look for in 2018 According to Experts 2018’s most happening window covering trends revealed by Nicole Draperies. - February 22, 2018 - Nicole Draperies

Advanced Film Solutions Earns Angie's List 2017 Super Service Award Advanced Film Solutions has earned the 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award. This is the seventh consecutive year that Advanced Film Solutions has earned this honor. The award winners are selected entirely on the customer satisfaction and positive third party reviews from clients. Advanced... - January 18, 2018 - Advanced Film Solutions

iGlass Technology, Inc. Has Become the First Producer of Electrochromic Digital Blinds to Join AERC (Attachments Energy Rating Council) iGlass Technology, the world's first producer of digital blinds, electrochromic retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has joined other manufacturers of window attachments (blinds, shades, films, etc.), certified by the Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC) to improve home energy savings. - January 05, 2018 - iGlass Technology

The Sash Window Workshop Becomes British Woodworking Federation Member The Sash Window Workshop is proud to have become a member of the British Woodworking Federation and Wood Window Alliance. - December 15, 2017 - The Sash Window Workshop

Patty Madden Wallcovering Collaborates with Leading Design Blogger Luxe Surfaces announces a collaborative effort between Patty Madden Wallcovering and lead design blog, Design Milk. Beginning November 15, 2017, the design influencer will write monthly posts for the Luxe Surfaces blog highlighting trending design styles, products, and suggestions for integrating ideas... - November 09, 2017 - Luxe Surfaces/Patty Madden Wallcovering

New Electric Window Blinds Range Launched by Controliss Blinds Controliss Blinds launched New Electric Window Blinds range that is available in an exciting mix of modern, trendy fabrics combined with traditional patterns and tones. - August 05, 2017 - Controliss Blinds

Cheshire Glazing Company Announces Successful Marketing Strategy Company owners are made increasingly aware of the growing challenges to succeed in business. Smaller businesses are now required to perform in the same ways as larger ones. AJMcCabe Limited have announced impressive success in their recent marketing venture. - July 31, 2017 - AJMcCabe Limited

Glo European Windows Brings First Passive House Certified Door to US Market Glo European Windows is pleased to introduce the first passive house certified door to the United States market place. - June 15, 2017 - Glo European Windows

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Named Pittsburgh’s Exclusive Dealer of FiberFrame by Comfort Line Fiberglass Window Customers Can Now Purchase Comfort Line's Exclusive FiberFrame Fiberglass Window in Southwestern Pennsylvania - May 29, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Attributes Successful 1st Quarter to Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is beginning 2017 as their most successful year ever, attributing a larger than usual percentage of the success to the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. - April 14, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

Top Rated Timber Window Company on Trustpilot The Sash Window Workshop is proud to announce that they are the top rated timber window manufacturer and installer on Trustpilot, with a five star rating and a score of 9.4/10. - February 18, 2017 - The Sash Window Workshop

Advanced Film Solutions, Inc. Earns Esteemed Super Service Award from Angie's List for Sixth Straight Year Advanced Film Solutions, Tampa Bay, Orlando and Sarasota's premier window film installation company has earned their sixth consecutive Super Service Award from Angie's List. - January 11, 2017 - Advanced Film Solutions

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award in Windows, Siding, and Doors Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service in Windows, Siding, and Door Categories. - January 11, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh

Sola Shade Introduces Warp Resistant Lifestyle® Plantation Shutters Sola Shade, the leading provider of world class blinds and shutters, introduce warp and slip resistant plantation shutters from Lifestyle®. - December 17, 2016 - Sola Shade

Sola Shade Now Reveals the Functional and Aesthetic Benefits of LUXAFLEX Blinds Leading Australian Based Company, Sola Shade now reveals the functional and aesthetic benefits of their new product "LUXAFLEX" Blinds. - September 29, 2016 - Sola Shade

HiTech Shading Announces Current Trends for Austin Blinds and Shades HiTech Shading has announced that current trends for window treatments in Austin combine style with function. - September 02, 2016 - Hi Tech Shading

HiTech Shading Announces the Benefits of Installing Plantation Shutters in Austin Area Homes HiTech Shading has announced that installing plantation shutters in Austin area homes provides homeowners with a number of benefits, including increased curb appeal and reduced heating and cooling costs. - September 02, 2016 - Hi Tech Shading

The Sash Window Workshop Launches New Website The Sash Window Workshop is proud to launch their new website, making it easier for customers to find out about their bespoke products and services for repairing and replacing timber windows and doors. The Sash Window Workshop is the largest independent manufacturer and installer of timber windows and... - July 06, 2016 - The Sash Window Workshop

Yetzer's Home Furnishings Sold After 75 years of being family owned, most recently by Steve Yetzer and previously his Uncle, Wilfred Yetzer, the Waconia, MN home furnishings and flooring company has been sold to long time retailer and Shakopee, MN resident Thomas D. Wiest. - July 02, 2016 - Yetzer's Home Furnishings and Flooring

Ikonic Blinds & Shutters Launches New Website for the Roscoe Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in IL. - June 24, 2016 - Ikonic Blinds & Shutters

BLINDSided Window Coverings Launches New Website for the Redding Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in CA. - June 04, 2016 - BLINDSided Window Coverings

Goyne's Blinds and Shutters Launches New Website for the Tyler Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Texas. - May 21, 2016 - Goyne's Blinds and Shutters

Conservatory Specialist Proclaims Active Blue Glass as Number One Product in 2016 It is well-documented that a huge majority of people that wish to move have to reconsider their plans due to the various challenges of moving house. This has meant that people have been forced to look into improving their current properties in ingenious ways. - April 22, 2016 - AJMcCabe Limited

Today’s Window Fashions Launches New Website for the Sacramento Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in California. - March 24, 2016 - Today's Window Fashions

All About Shutters Shades Blinds Launches New Website for the Houston Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Texas. - March 16, 2016 - All About Shutters Shades Blinds

Centurian Window Fashions is All Set for National Home Show & Canada Blooms 2016 The first quarter of year 2016 awaits grandeur and felicitation as exhibitors from the home and renovation fraternity show up at the twin events - National Home Show and Canada Blooms from 11th March to 20th March at Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place, Toronto. Centurian Window Fashions is afoot to prepare its booth at the National Home Show. - March 09, 2016 - Centurian Window Fashions

D & S Window Tinting Launches New Website for the Merchantville Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - March 04, 2016 - D & S Window Tinting

Blinds in Motion Launches New Website for the Grosse Pointe Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Michigan. - February 27, 2016 - Blinds in Motion

Maui Shutters Launches New Website for the Maui Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Hawaii. - February 12, 2016 - Maui Shutters

Shade & Shutter Sales LLC Launches New Website for the Washington DC Area Shade & Shutter Sales LLC today announced the launch of www.shadeandshuttersales.com as an informational portal that features educational resources on things like property value benefits from shutters, shades and blinds, and many other helpful design tips that can save you thousands of dollars while... - February 11, 2016 - Shade & Shutter Sales LLC

ShutterLuxe, Inc of Pelham Awarded Best of Houzz 2016 Local window treatment company recognized among top-rated home professionals in the area. - January 24, 2016 - ShutterLuxe, Inc

Shutters and Blinds of Los Angeles Launches New Website for the Los Angeles Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in California. - January 23, 2016 - Shutters and Blinds of Los Angeles

Cheshire Window and Door Expert Announces Aluminium Products as the Must Have Alternative AJMcCabe Limited have extensive experience in the trade and they have an inbuilt understanding and appreciation of the requirement to identify current and future trends. This has allowed them to build on their local reputation and to achieve continued expansion. - December 18, 2015 - AJMcCabe Limited

Palmetto Blinds & Shutters Launches New Website for the Columbia Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in South Carolina. - December 12, 2015 - Palmetto Blinds & Shutters

Gator Blinds Launches New Website for the Tampa Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Florida. - December 03, 2015 - Gator Blinds Tampa

The Blind Lady Launches New Website for the Austin Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Texas. - November 25, 2015 - The Blind Lady

World of Blinds and Shutters Launches New Website for the Bradenton Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Florida. - November 19, 2015 - World of Blinds and Shutters

Stacey’s Home Décor Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary Local window treatment store reaches milestone 100 years in business. - November 12, 2015 - Stacey's Home Decor

The Blind Lady Launches New Website for the East Bay Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in California. - November 04, 2015 - The Blind Lady

Blinds and Shutters by Fresh Twist Launches New Website for the Chicago Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Illinois. - October 09, 2015 - Blinds and Shutters by Fresh Twist

Lafayette Shutters, Blinds and More Launches New Website for the Lafayette Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Louisiana. - September 24, 2015 - Lafayette Shutters, Blinds and More

Monroe Shutters, Blinds and More Launches New Website for the Monroe Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Louisiana. - September 19, 2015 - Monroe Shutters, Blinds and More

Advanced Film Solutions Exhibiting at The Orlando Home & Garden Show September 11-13 at the Orange County Convention Center Advanced Film Solutions will be exhibiting the outstanding innovative solar and solar security window films manufactured by global leader Eastman Chemical. Advanced Film Solutions is the region's premier window film installation company having earned the Super Service Award from Angie's List for four consecutive years. - August 12, 2015 - Advanced Film Solutions