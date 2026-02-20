Recent Headlines
Within Window Treatment Stores
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
Advanced Film Solutions Named Eastman LLumar Window Film Florida Dealer Of The Year For 2024
Advanced Film Solutions was awarded Dealer of the Year by Eastman LLumar Window Film for 2024 at the 2025 Dealer Conference. - March 14, 2025 - Advanced Film Solutions
Amazing Blinds by Armi Celebrates Its First Anniversary of Service and Design Excellence
Amazing Blinds by Armi marks a year of exceptional service and creative design solutions in the Seattle-Bellevue Metropolitan Area. - November 02, 2024 - Amazing Blinds by Armi
TEXTON Embraces 2024's Trendiest Hues Using It’s Award-Winning COLOR Roller Shade Program
As the world of interior design eagerly embraces the 2024 Colors of the Year, TEXTON is proud to offer an innovative offering that allows Window covering retailers, interior designers and their homeowners to incorporate these trendy hues into their spaces with ease and style. TEXTON's COLOR Roller... - January 20, 2024 - TEXTON
Yetzer Home Store Expands
Yetzer Home Store expands the brand with additional second store in Forest Lake, MN and many more planned. - September 01, 2022 - Yetzer Home Store
Advanced Film Solutions Earns Placement on Window Film Magazine's Top Dealer USA List, 2022
Advanced Film Solutions, Lutz, FL. has earned placement on the Top Window Film Dealer USA List for the sixth consecutive year. Advanced Film Solutions represents Eastman Chemical High Performance residential and commercial window film solutions for the greater Tampa, Orlando & Sarasota... - September 01, 2022 - Advanced Film Solutions
Eastman Performance Films Recognizes Advanced Film Solutions as the 2020 LLumar® SelectPro™ National Dealer of the Year
Advanced Film Solutions, Inc. Lutz, FL was recognized as Eastman Performance Films LLumar SelectPro 2020 National Dealer of the Year. Advanced Film Solutions provides high performance window film solutions for the greater Tampa Bay, Orlando & Sarasota regions. Founded in 2007 by Mike Feldman,... - July 15, 2021 - Advanced Film Solutions
California Firm Launches Innovative Design Hub with Nationwide Network of Design Industry Professionals
Melisa Spolini, a Fresno based realty broker and interior designer, is using her vision and entrepreneurial spirit to change the online interior design experience for consumers with innovative options for live, on-site consultations through her network of design professionals. Consumers can also view curated room designs and recreate entire looks through "Ready to Purchase" bundles, complete with paint colors, furnishings, decor and original artwork or design their own custom look a la carte. - June 02, 2020 - InteriorDesignsToGo.com
How a New Local Residential Window Tinting Company Survived & is Surviving the Pandemic - Elite Tinting and Glass Cleaning
Elite Tinting and Glass Cleaning is a new local business that started at the beginning of 2020. In January, ready to fulfill the American dream, Elite Tinting and Glass Cleaning's founder set out to start his own company in the residential and commercial window tinting industry. Little did he know it would be harder than normal to start and keep this business running for the black swam economic tsunami that was to come. This is how a new local company is managing to survive it. - May 16, 2020 - Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning
Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning - Home Window Tinting in South Daytona to Better Pass the COVID-19 Quarantine Time
The COVID-19 quarantine took all of the USA by surprise. Everyone now knows just how important it is to be comfortable indoors while still being able to enjoy the outdoors. - April 24, 2020 - Elite Tinting And Glass Cleaning
Startup Spotlights the Historic Orange Circle on Its New NinjaVue™ Privacy Blinds at Its Factory
A colorful image of the historic Orange Circle highlights Inkable Arts™ capabilities on the NinjaVue™ privacy blinds installed in the front windows of their new Southern California factory in Orange. Inkable Arts’ unique patent pending privacy blinds, allow homeowners to reclaim... - March 07, 2020 - Inkable Arts
Advanced Film Solutions Awarded Eastman LLumar SelectPro Southeast Dealer of the Year, 2018
Advanced Film Solutions was awarded the Eastman LLumar SelectPro Dealer of the Year Award for the Southeast USA in ceremonies held last light at the Omni Resort, Amelia Island. - February 25, 2019 - Advanced Film Solutions
The Sash Window Workshop Celebrates 25 Years
The Sash Window Workshop is celebrating 25 years of business. The company was established on the 11th February 1994 by Richard Dollar. - February 13, 2019 - The Sash Window Workshop
Bud Marx, Former Ford Motor Company Vice President, Joins iGlass Technology Board of Directors
iGlass Technology, emerging manufacturer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has announced the new Board Director – Bud Marx, former VP of Ford Motor Company. - June 08, 2018 - iGlass Technology
Cheshire Window Fitter Announces Resurgence in Conservatories
Publicised statistics showed a slowing in the conservatory market around the time that there were much-publicised economic struggles in the UK. However, growth started to be visible throughout 2015. AJMcCabe Limited announce a resurgence in this market which seems to be sustained within the last year. - March 15, 2018 - AJMcCabe Limited
iGlass Technology is the First Producer of Electrochromic Digital Blinds to Become the Member of US National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC)
iGlass Technology, the world’s first producer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has joined other manufacturers of window attachments (blinds, shades, films, etc.) certified by the National Fenestrations Rating Council to improve buildings’ energy performance. - March 02, 2018 - iGlass Technology
The 5 Latest Window Drapery Trends to Look for in 2018 According to Experts
2018’s most happening window covering trends revealed by Nicole Draperies. - February 22, 2018 - Nicole Draperies
Advanced Film Solutions Earns Angie's List 2017 Super Service Award
Advanced Film Solutions has earned the 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award. This is the seventh consecutive year that Advanced Film Solutions has earned this honor. The award winners are selected entirely on the customer satisfaction and positive third party reviews from... - January 18, 2018 - Advanced Film Solutions
iGlass Technology, Inc. Has Become the First Producer of Electrochromic Digital Blinds to Join AERC (Attachments Energy Rating Council)
iGlass Technology, the world's first producer of digital blinds, electrochromic retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has joined other manufacturers of window attachments (blinds, shades, films, etc.), certified by the Attachments Energy Rating Council (AERC) to improve home energy savings. - January 05, 2018 - iGlass Technology
The Sash Window Workshop Becomes British Woodworking Federation Member
The Sash Window Workshop is proud to have become a member of the British Woodworking Federation and Wood Window Alliance. - December 15, 2017 - The Sash Window Workshop
Patty Madden Wallcovering Collaborates with Leading Design Blogger
Luxe Surfaces announces a collaborative effort between Patty Madden Wallcovering and lead design blog, Design Milk. Beginning November 15, 2017, the design influencer will write monthly posts for the Luxe Surfaces blog highlighting trending design styles, products, and suggestions for integrating... - November 09, 2017 - Luxe Surfaces/Patty Madden Wallcovering
New Electric Window Blinds Range Launched by Controliss Blinds
Controliss Blinds launched New Electric Window Blinds range that is available in an exciting mix of modern, trendy fabrics combined with traditional patterns and tones. - August 05, 2017 - Controliss Blinds
Cheshire Glazing Company Announces Successful Marketing Strategy
Company owners are made increasingly aware of the growing challenges to succeed in business. Smaller businesses are now required to perform in the same ways as larger ones. AJMcCabe Limited have announced impressive success in their recent marketing venture. - July 31, 2017 - AJMcCabe Limited
Glo European Windows Brings First Passive House Certified Door to US Market
Glo European Windows is pleased to introduce the first passive house certified door to the United States market place. - June 15, 2017 - Glo European Windows
Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Named Pittsburgh’s Exclusive Dealer of FiberFrame by Comfort Line Fiberglass Window
Customers Can Now Purchase Comfort Line's Exclusive FiberFrame Fiberglass Window in Southwestern Pennsylvania - May 29, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh
Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Attributes Successful 1st Quarter to Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show
Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is beginning 2017 as their most successful year ever, attributing a larger than usual percentage of the success to the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. - April 14, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh
Top Rated Timber Window Company on Trustpilot
The Sash Window Workshop is proud to announce that they are the top rated timber window manufacturer and installer on Trustpilot, with a five star rating and a score of 9.4/10. - February 18, 2017 - The Sash Window Workshop
Anchor Blinds Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award
Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service. - January 13, 2017 - Anchor Blinds
Advanced Film Solutions, Inc. Earns Esteemed Super Service Award from Angie's List for Sixth Straight Year
Advanced Film Solutions, Tampa Bay, Orlando and Sarasota's premier window film installation company has earned their sixth consecutive Super Service Award from Angie's List. - January 11, 2017 - Advanced Film Solutions
Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award in Windows, Siding, and Doors
Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service in Windows, Siding, and Door Categories. - January 11, 2017 - Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh
Sola Shade Introduces Warp Resistant Lifestyle® Plantation Shutters
Sola Shade, the leading provider of world class blinds and shutters, introduce warp and slip resistant plantation shutters from Lifestyle®. - December 17, 2016 - Sola Shade
Sola Shade Now Reveals the Functional and Aesthetic Benefits of LUXAFLEX Blinds
Leading Australian Based Company, Sola Shade now reveals the functional and aesthetic benefits of their new product "LUXAFLEX" Blinds. - September 29, 2016 - Sola Shade
HiTech Shading Announces the Benefits of Installing Plantation Shutters in Austin Area Homes
HiTech Shading has announced that installing plantation shutters in Austin area homes provides homeowners with a number of benefits, including increased curb appeal and reduced heating and cooling costs. - September 02, 2016 - Hi Tech Shading
HiTech Shading Announces Current Trends for Austin Blinds and Shades
HiTech Shading has announced that current trends for window treatments in Austin combine style with function. - September 02, 2016 - Hi Tech Shading
The Sash Window Workshop Launches New Website
The Sash Window Workshop is proud to launch their new website, making it easier for customers to find out about their bespoke products and services for repairing and replacing timber windows and doors. The Sash Window Workshop is the largest independent manufacturer and installer of timber windows... - July 06, 2016 - The Sash Window Workshop
Yetzer's Home Furnishings Sold
After 75 years of being family owned, most recently by Steve Yetzer and previously his Uncle, Wilfred Yetzer, the Waconia, MN home furnishings and flooring company has been sold to long time retailer and Shakopee, MN resident Thomas D. Wiest. - July 02, 2016 - Yetzer Home Store
Ikonic Blinds & Shutters Launches New Website for the Roscoe Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in IL. - June 24, 2016 - Ikonic Blinds & Shutters
BLINDSided Window Coverings Launches New Website for the Redding Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in CA. - June 04, 2016 - BLINDSided Window Coverings
Goyne's Blinds and Shutters Launches New Website for the Tyler Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Texas. - May 21, 2016 - Goyne's Blinds and Shutters
Conservatory Specialist Proclaims Active Blue Glass as Number One Product in 2016
It is well-documented that a huge majority of people that wish to move have to reconsider their plans due to the various challenges of moving house. This has meant that people have been forced to look into improving their current properties in ingenious ways. - April 22, 2016 - AJMcCabe Limited
Today’s Window Fashions Launches New Website for the Sacramento Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in California. - March 24, 2016 - Today's Window Fashions
All About Shutters Shades Blinds Launches New Website for the Houston Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Texas. - March 16, 2016 - All About Shutters Shades Blinds
Centurian Window Fashions is All Set for National Home Show & Canada Blooms 2016
The first quarter of year 2016 awaits grandeur and felicitation as exhibitors from the home and renovation fraternity show up at the twin events - National Home Show and Canada Blooms from 11th March to 20th March at Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place, Toronto. Centurian Window Fashions is afoot to prepare its booth at the National Home Show. - March 09, 2016 - Centurian Window Fashions
D & S Window Tinting Launches New Website for the Merchantville Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in New Jersey. - March 04, 2016 - D & S Window Tinting
Blinds in Motion Launches New Website for the Grosse Pointe Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Michigan. - February 27, 2016 - Blinds in Motion
Maui Shutters Launches New Website for the Maui Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Hawaii. - February 12, 2016 - Maui Shutters
Shade & Shutter Sales LLC Launches New Website for the Washington DC Area
Shade & Shutter Sales LLC today announced the launch of www.shadeandshuttersales.com as an informational portal that features educational resources on things like property value benefits from shutters, shades and blinds, and many other helpful design tips that can save you thousands of dollars... - February 11, 2016 - Shade & Shutter Sales LLC
ShutterLuxe, Inc of Pelham Awarded Best of Houzz 2016
Local window treatment company recognized among top-rated home professionals in the area. - January 24, 2016 - ShutterLuxe, Inc
Shutters and Blinds of Los Angeles Launches New Website for the Los Angeles Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in California. - January 23, 2016 - Shutters and Blinds of Los Angeles
Cheshire Window and Door Expert Announces Aluminium Products as the Must Have Alternative
AJMcCabe Limited have extensive experience in the trade and they have an inbuilt understanding and appreciation of the requirement to identify current and future trends. This has allowed them to build on their local reputation and to achieve continued expansion. - December 18, 2015 - AJMcCabe Limited