California Firm Launches Innovative Design Hub with Nationwide Network of Design Industry Professionals

Melisa Spolini is available for interviews and online demonstrations of the innovative design options on InteriorDesignsToGo.com or (559) 400-5005 and mspolini@edinhart.com. Fresno, CA, June 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- An Innovative Design Hub Launches with National Network of Design Professionals Giving Consumers More Option in Custom Home InteriorsA Fresno, California based firm launched a new innovative e-commerce hub on June 1, for anyone looking for design guidance can meet with interior designers, architects, artists, floral and landscape designers and more through a nationwide network of industry professionals.Melisa Spolini, CEO of Edinhart Realty and Design, founded InteriorDesignsToGo.com to give consumers more options when designing their personal spaces.Spolini kept busy during the COVID-19 shelter in place order working out details of the site’s June 1 launch, including a Cameo appearance by Lance Bass of NSYNC and give away As a realty broker and interior designer, Spolini knows people want to be involved in the design process at different levels. Creating options to fit consumer demand is her vision behind the creative endeavor. Those options include:- Booking Virtual or In-Person Design ConsultationOnline consultations and purchases are not new ideas, but Spolini’s vision offers a new option to book a live, on-site consultation where you can physically view, feel, touch and compare your design selections next to your finishes and furnishings with a verified design professional there to guide you.Live consultations are now in Arizona, Texas, Utah, California, Washington, Oregon, Ohio, Florida, New York and New Jersey. As partnerships expand, Spolini will add locations. She has 1000 applications from designers now wanting to join her creative approach.- Viewing Curated Room Boards to Inspire Personal DesignAnother design option is to view pre-designed room boards with curated furnishings and accessories. You can then recreate an entire room in your home from paint colors, light fixtures, furniture, accessories and artwork with a “Ready to Purchase” bundle or you can create your own custom look by purchasing items a la carte.- Purchasing Original ArtworkInteriorDesignsToGo.com brings you the unique opportunity to decorate your home with original artwork through partnerships with artists. The site currently features Fresno artist Brenda Allison, who works in watercolor, oils, acrylic and coldwax. Allison has shown in galleries on both coasts, and has 105 of her paintings on display at The Venetian hotels in Macau, China and Las Vegas, Nevada.With her vision, design expertise and entrepreneurial experience, Spolini is changing the virtual design experience.Melisa Spolini is available for interviews and online demonstrations of the innovative design options on InteriorDesignsToGo.com or (559) 400-5005 and mspolini@edinhart.com.