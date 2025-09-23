CRAFTEA is the world's first automated chai latte maker. Engineer Jitendra Keshav designed CRAFTEA at the urging of his wife Pratima, who cooks traditional Indian masala chai for the household. The patented Vortex technology in CRAFTEA moderates the temperature and time to make sure the milk doesn't boil over or scald. Just add the ingredients and CRAFTEA does the rest. CRAFTEA launches in the U.S. in April 2015, and will expand to other countries later in the year. - March 04, 2015 - CRAFTEA