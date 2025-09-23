Recent Headlines
Within Household Appliance Stores
Rosie Makes Heating Pads the Cutest Part of Your Fall Routine
As cooler days roll in, Rosie is redefining comfort with a fresh take on heating pads that are both functional and irresistibly cute. Designed to blend warmth, wellness, and style, Rosie heating pads are the perfect cozy companion for crisp autumn nights, work-from-home days, and seasonal self-care... - September 23, 2025 - Feel Rosie
Reliable Parts and Automatic Appliance Parts Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Midwest Service
Acquisition provides deeper and broader inventory and enhanced support. - May 13, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Expands OEM Parts Inventory Across Canada
Reliable Parts now carries parts for Blomberg, Asko, AVG, Aviva, Faber, Falmec, Fhiaba, Fulgor-Milano, Presrv, and Zephyr appliances. - March 01, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
eBululu.com Launches a New Range of Essential Goods
eBululu.com is thrilled to announce its latest expansion into essential goods, including food, non-alcoholic beverages, cleaning products, hygiene items, and animal food supplies. Known for their commitment in household goods they have been working on offering quality and customer satisfaction... - January 11, 2025 - eBululu.com
Do Good HQ is a New Destination for Common Sense Sustainability
Dedicated site offers honest and impartial recommendations from industry experts on everything from eco-friendly appliances to sustainable fashion. - September 21, 2024 - DoGoodHQ
1000Bulbs.com Urges Everyone to Buy Christmas Lights Before Stock Sells Out
Due to ongoing supply chain issues affecting the entire country, 1000Bulbs.com is urging customers to buy their Christmas lights now while supplies are still available. - October 17, 2021 - 1000Bulbs.com
Passfeed Fulfilling Customers’ Wishes with New Partnership
Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Makes Gifting a No-Brainer
Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Now an Official Money Services Business
The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed
Belle51 to Launch Most Effective Handheld Laser for Black and Brown Skin
On June 24, 2019, Belle51 will launch the Solèy, a handheld laser for black and brown skin that removes dark spots, melasma, unwanted moles, stretch marks and acne scars. - June 06, 2019 - Belle51
Passfeed Introduces Dropshipping to Its App
The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed App Doubles Down on Discounts
"Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Cashes in on ETFs and Mutual Funds
Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Offers Virtual Cards
Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Thanks You for Being a Friend
Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed Takes a Bite Out of the Big Apple
The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed
From an Old Fashioned Department Store to a Surprisingly Stylish Home Shop Over 140 Years; How Family Firm Knees Home and Electrical Has Adapted to Survive
Knees Home and Electrical is an independent, family owned business that has this year reached the impressive milestone of 140 years of retail. Knees may be one of the oldest stores around, but they are not a business that stands still. - May 09, 2019 - Knees Home and Electrical
Miele Launches "Miele Pets" Photo Contest
Winner Receives a Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Vacuum, Plus Additional Prizes for Mini-Contest Winners - October 10, 2018 - Miele, Inc.
Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Fisher & Paykel Replacement Parts
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Kitchener, ON Branch Location Moving
New Reliable Parts location opening in Waterloo, ON. - December 11, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Vacuums for 2017
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has released its lists of the Best Vacuums for 2017. Machines from Miele, Dyson, Shark and several other manufacturers are featured. - November 23, 2017 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor
Reliable Parts Ltd. Opens New Store in Abbotsford, British Columbia
The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd. - August 26, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Hoover Freedom Pets 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Atlantic Electrics is one of the best vacuum cleaner selling online stores, providing detailed review and guide on vacuum cleaners. It has recently published one of the most popular vacuum cleaner on the market - the Hoover Freedom Pets 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. - July 24, 2017 - Atlantic Electrics
Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Cavavin Replacement Parts
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Cavavin product line. - July 07, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Pet Vacuums for 2017
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has just released its list of the Best Pet Hair Vacuums for 2017. Machines from Dyson, Miele, Shark and several other manufacturers are featured. - June 22, 2017 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor
Sony Selects Video & Audio Center to Introduce Bravia Organic LED (OLED) 4K TVs with World’s First Acoustic Surface Technology
Sony is introducing its first Bravia Organic LED (OLED) set, a seamless design of sight and sound. The OLED TV picture presents black, shadow and color through more than 8 million self-illuminating pixels creating exquisite, unprecedented contrast. This stunning visual display, coupled with the world’s first Acoustic Surface that delivers sound from the entire screen, immerses consumers in an entirely new entertainment experience. - April 23, 2017 - Video & Audio Center
The Anticipated Solowheel Iota is Now Taking Pre-Order Sales
The highly anticipated Solowheel Iota, slated for delivery late fall 2017, is now taking pre-order sales through Indiegogo’s InDemand program. Developed by the creator of the original Hovertrax hoverboard, the Solowheel Iota is a super-compact, self-balancing, personal electric... - March 23, 2017 - Inventist, Inc.
Appreciate. Celebrate. Participate. Stephanie's Discount Depot Hosts Family Event This Weekend for Teen Challenge of Peoria.
This Sat & Sun, Oct 29th & 30th, 10 am-6 pm, Stephanie's Discount Depot is spearheading an awareness and fundraising effort for Teen Challenge of Peoria shining a spotlight on an organization that fills a most-dire need in the community...drug and alcohol addiction and recovery. Stephanie's is incorporating this effort into a Customer Appreciation weekend event with free food & entertainment and truckload sale of new merchandise, with extra discount throughout the weekend. - October 25, 2016 - Stephanie's Discount Depot
Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Sharp (by Hisense) Television Parts in Canada
Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for Sharp branded televisions. Sharp replacement parts are in stock in multiple locations across the country. Reliable Parts carries replacement parts for all Sharp branded televisions sold in Canada in 2016. In 2015,... - August 15, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Saeco Service Parts in Canada
Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire Saeco product line. - August 08, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Parts Distributor for Sansui Electric in Canada
Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for the Sansui Electric product line in Canada. Reliable Parts now supplies in warranty repair parts as well as COD directly to the service trade and the end user. Authorized Dealers and Servicers can order parts online... - July 12, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Accelerated Cooking Products (ACP, Inc.) Service Parts in Canada
Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire ACP product line. - May 30, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Bomba-Deal Announces Launch of Innovative Shock Tape Bird and Pigeon Control and Repellent Electric DIY Kit
There's no doubt birds and pigeons can be a huge nuisance and finding a safe solution that keeps them away without harming them can be a serious challenge. Stepping up to answer the call is Bomba-Deal, who recently announced the launch of the Shock Tape Bird and Pigeon Control and Repellent Electric DIY Kit, a safe and effective way to keep all kinds of birds away, without harming them. - May 23, 2016 - Bomba-Deal
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Canister Vacuums for 2016
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has just released its list of the Best Canister Vacuums for 2016. Machines from Miele, Dyson, Bissell and several other manufacturers are featured. - April 28, 2016 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor
Danby Products Announces Warehouse & Distribution Center in Saraland, Alabama
Danby Products, a manufacturer of appliances announced it will open a southern distribution warehouse in Saraland, Ala., to serve customers located across the Southeastern U.S. in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and parts of Texas. The... - March 25, 2016 - Danby Products
New Line of High Efficiency Mini Split Air Conditioners Released by SoGoodToBuy
SoGoodToBuy.com, an online retailer of mini split air conditioners, recently released its new line of high efficiency mini split systems. SoGoodToBuy now offers air conditioners with efficiency ratings as high as 25 SEER. Customers can now also enjoy multi-zone systems that carry the Energy Star rating, for high efficiency cooling and heating. - March 19, 2016 - SoGoodToBuy
Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Rinnai Replacement Parts
Reliable Parts stocks parts for the entire Rinnai Canadian product line. - March 18, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
PremiumAppliances.net Store Opens Nationwide, Offering Wholesale Pricing Directly to Consumers
Premium Appliances Net, isn't your everyday Ecommerce website. It's a place where consumers, ordinary people can get all of their large cooking appliances at wholesale prices. Fifteen miles from Downtown Los Angeles, Premium Appliances Net will serve the entire continental United States, shipping... - January 23, 2016 - Premium Appliances
Top Appliance Parts Store Opens New Location in Arlington
Texas appliance parts company, U-FIX-IT has announced the opening of their new store in Arlington, Texas. The family-owned and run company has been doing business since 1975 and also has three additional locations in Dallas and Tyler, Texas. U-FIX-IT’s specialty is helping customers diagnose... - November 12, 2015 - U-Fix-It Appliance Parts
1000Bulbs.com Adds New LED Lighting Products from Green Creative
1000Bulbs.com has increased its LED lighting offerings with over 100 new products from Green Creative. - October 02, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
Epic Eat Celebration - FBS Dallas/Ft Worth Showroom Re-Opening
Their New Dallas/Ft Worth Showroom is Re-Opening with an Epic Eats Celebration - August 30, 2015 - Factory Builder Stores
1000Bulbs.com Introduces New Collection of Antique Light Fixtures
Online lighting retailer 1000Bulbs.com has recently acquired a stylish collection of antique light fixtures from US-based manufacturer Sunlite Lighting. Ideally paired with matching antique light bulbs, these rustic fixtures are made to give any room an industrial yet modern appeal. With the... - August 23, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
Award-Winning Lunera LED Bulbs Available at 1000Bulbs.com
Award-winning Helen and Susan LED replacement bulbs from Lunera are now available at 1000Bulbs.com. Unlike many commercial LED replacements, the Helen and Susan are plug-and-play solutions which work directly with existing ballasts, requiring no electrical rewiring or bypassing of the ballast. - July 18, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
1000Bulbs.com Launches New “Shop by Brand” Feature
As part of the company’s commitment to current and future customers, 1000Bulbs.com has recently launched a new “Shop by Brand” feature in which products are organized by manufacturer. With over 14,000 products from over 100 brands, this new feature makes it easier for shoppers to... - May 23, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
1000Bulbs.com Expands Selection of Vintage-Style LED Filament Bulbs
Vintage-style LED filament bulbs are now available in a greater variety of shapes and styles at 1000Bulbs.com. - May 02, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
LED Troffers Now Available at 1000Bulbs.com
In an effort to simplify energy-efficient commercial lighting, 1000Bulbs.com now carries high-quality LED troffers from Cree and Cooper Lighting. - March 07, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
Atlantic Electrics Launch New Multi-Store Magento Ecommerce
Atlantic Electrics, one of the UK’s premier home electronics superstores, has launched a new website www.atlanticelectrics.co.uk aimed at providing the latest HD televisions, home and kitchen appliances from market leading brands. Previously known as Atlantic2U, Atlantic Electrics has... - March 04, 2015 - Atlantic Electrics
Husband-Wife Team Launch Automated Chai Latte Maker
CRAFTEA is the world's first automated chai latte maker. Engineer Jitendra Keshav designed CRAFTEA at the urging of his wife Pratima, who cooks traditional Indian masala chai for the household. The patented Vortex technology in CRAFTEA moderates the temperature and time to make sure the milk doesn't boil over or scald. Just add the ingredients and CRAFTEA does the rest. CRAFTEA launches in the U.S. in April 2015, and will expand to other countries later in the year. - March 04, 2015 - CRAFTEA
1000Bulbs.com Increases Assortment of LED Light Bulbs and Fixtures
1000Bulbs.com is increasing its assortment of LED light bulbs and fixtures. The company will soon carry high-quality 2 x 4 LED troffers, U-bend LED tubes, 8-foot LED tubes, 2-pin and 4-pin LED lamps, and additional styles of LED Edison bulbs. - February 21, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
New Green Creative Cloud BR30 LED Bulbs at 1000Bulbs.com
The BR30 Cloud LED is the latest addition to Green Creative’s Titanium LED Series 4.0, but unlike other bulbs in the series, it uses 35% less material for a more environmentally friendly construction and provides a more efficient light output at up to 81 lumens per watt. - January 30, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com