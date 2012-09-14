PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed
The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed
On June 24, 2019, Belle51 will launch the Solèy, a handheld laser for black and brown skin that removes dark spots, melasma, unwanted moles, stretch marks and acne scars. - June 06, 2019 - Belle51
The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed
Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
"Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed
Knees Home and Electrical is an independent, family owned business that has this year reached the impressive milestone of 140 years of retail. Knees may be one of the oldest stores around, but they are not a business that stands still. - May 09, 2019 - Knees Home and Electrical
Winner Receives a Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Vacuum, Plus Additional Prizes for Mini-Contest Winners - October 10, 2018 - Miele, Inc.
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
New Reliable Parts location opening in Waterloo, ON. - December 11, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has released its lists of the Best Vacuums for 2017. Machines from Miele, Dyson, Shark and several other manufacturers are featured. - November 23, 2017 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor
The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd. - August 26, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Atlantic Electrics is one of the best vacuum cleaner selling online stores, providing detailed review and guide on vacuum cleaners. It has recently published one of the most popular vacuum cleaner on the market - the Hoover Freedom Pets 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. - July 24, 2017 - Atlantic Electrics
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Cavavin product line. - July 07, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has just released its list of the Best Pet Hair Vacuums for 2017. Machines from Dyson, Miele, Shark and several other manufacturers are featured. - June 22, 2017 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor
Sony is introducing its first Bravia Organic LED (OLED) set, a seamless design of sight and sound. The OLED TV picture presents black, shadow and color through more than 8 million self-illuminating pixels creating exquisite, unprecedented contrast. This stunning visual display, coupled with the world’s first Acoustic Surface that delivers sound from the entire screen, immerses consumers in an entirely new entertainment experience. - April 23, 2017 - Video & Audio Center
The highly anticipated Solowheel Iota, slated for delivery late fall 2017, is now taking pre-order sales through Indiegogo’s InDemand program. Developed by the creator of the original Hovertrax hoverboard, the Solowheel Iota is a super-compact, self-balancing, personal electric vehicle.
Based... - March 23, 2017 - Inventist, Inc.
This Sat & Sun, Oct 29th & 30th, 10 am-6 pm, Stephanie's Discount Depot is spearheading an awareness and fundraising effort for Teen Challenge of Peoria shining a spotlight on an organization that fills a most-dire need in the community...drug and alcohol addiction and recovery. Stephanie's is incorporating this effort into a Customer Appreciation weekend event with free food & entertainment and truckload sale of new merchandise, with extra discount throughout the weekend. - October 25, 2016 - Stephanie's Discount Depot
Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for Sharp branded televisions. Sharp replacement parts are in stock in multiple locations across the country.
Reliable Parts carries replacement parts for all Sharp branded televisions sold in Canada in 2016. In 2015, Hisense... - August 15, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire Saeco product line. - August 08, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for the Sansui Electric product line in Canada. Reliable Parts now supplies in warranty repair parts as well as COD directly to the service trade and the end user. Authorized Dealers and Servicers can order parts online through... - July 12, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire ACP product line. - May 30, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
There's no doubt birds and pigeons can be a huge nuisance and finding a safe solution that keeps them away without harming them can be a serious challenge. Stepping up to answer the call is Bomba-Deal, who recently announced the launch of the Shock Tape Bird and Pigeon Control and Repellent Electric DIY Kit, a safe and effective way to keep all kinds of birds away, without harming them. - May 23, 2016 - Bomba-Deal
Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has just released its list of the Best Canister Vacuums for 2016. Machines from Miele, Dyson, Bissell and several other manufacturers are featured. - April 28, 2016 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor
Danby Products, a manufacturer of appliances announced it will open a southern distribution warehouse in Saraland, Ala., to serve customers located across the Southeastern U.S. in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and parts of Texas. The operations... - March 25, 2016 - Danby Products
SoGoodToBuy.com, an online retailer of mini split air conditioners, recently released its new line of high efficiency mini split systems. SoGoodToBuy now offers air conditioners with efficiency ratings as high as 25 SEER. Customers can now also enjoy multi-zone systems that carry the Energy Star rating, for high efficiency cooling and heating. - March 19, 2016 - SoGoodToBuy
Reliable Parts stocks parts for the entire Rinnai Canadian product line. - March 18, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Premium Appliances Net, isn't your everyday Ecommerce website. It's a place where consumers, ordinary people can get all of their large cooking appliances at wholesale prices.
Fifteen miles from Downtown Los Angeles, Premium Appliances Net will serve the entire continental United States, shipping all... - January 23, 2016 - Premium Appliances
Texas appliance parts company, U-FIX-IT has announced the opening of their new store in Arlington, Texas. The family-owned and run company has been doing business since 1975 and also has three additional locations in Dallas and Tyler, Texas.
U-FIX-IT’s specialty is helping customers diagnose malfunctions... - November 12, 2015 - U-Fix-It Appliance Parts
1000Bulbs.com has increased its LED lighting offerings with over 100 new products from Green Creative. - October 02, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
Their New Dallas/Ft Worth Showroom is Re-Opening with an Epic Eats Celebration - August 30, 2015 - Factory Builder Stores
Online lighting retailer 1000Bulbs.com has recently acquired a stylish collection of antique light fixtures from US-based manufacturer Sunlite Lighting. Ideally paired with matching antique light bulbs, these rustic fixtures are made to give any room an industrial yet modern appeal. With the addition... - August 23, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
Award-winning Helen and Susan LED replacement bulbs from Lunera are now available at 1000Bulbs.com. Unlike many commercial LED replacements, the Helen and Susan are plug-and-play solutions which work directly with existing ballasts, requiring no electrical rewiring or bypassing of the ballast. Customers... - July 18, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
As part of the company’s commitment to current and future customers, 1000Bulbs.com has recently launched a new “Shop by Brand” feature in which products are organized by manufacturer. With over 14,000 products from over 100 brands, this new feature makes it easier for shoppers to browse... - May 23, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
Vintage-style LED filament bulbs are now available in a greater variety of shapes and styles at 1000Bulbs.com. - May 02, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
In an effort to simplify energy-efficient commercial lighting, 1000Bulbs.com now carries high-quality LED troffers from Cree and Cooper Lighting. - March 07, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
Atlantic Electrics, one of the UK’s premier home electronics superstores, has launched a new website www.atlanticelectrics.co.uk aimed at providing the latest HD televisions, home and kitchen appliances from market leading brands.
Previously known as Atlantic2U, Atlantic Electrics has launched... - March 04, 2015 - Atlantic Electrics
CRAFTEA is the world's first automated chai latte maker. Engineer Jitendra Keshav designed CRAFTEA at the urging of his wife Pratima, who cooks traditional Indian masala chai for the household. The patented Vortex technology in CRAFTEA moderates the temperature and time to make sure the milk doesn't boil over or scald. Just add the ingredients and CRAFTEA does the rest.
CRAFTEA launches in the U.S. in April 2015, and will expand to other countries later in the year. - March 04, 2015 - CRAFTEA
1000Bulbs.com is increasing its assortment of LED light bulbs and fixtures. The company will soon carry high-quality 2 x 4 LED troffers, U-bend LED tubes, 8-foot LED tubes, 2-pin and 4-pin LED lamps, and additional styles of LED Edison bulbs. - February 21, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
The BR30 Cloud LED is the latest addition to Green Creative’s Titanium LED Series 4.0, but unlike other bulbs in the series, it uses 35% less material for a more environmentally friendly construction and provides a more efficient light output at up to 81 lumens per watt. - January 30, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
Customers can enjoy the amber glow of early 20th century lighting and the benefits of modern LED technology with LED Edison bulbs, now available at 1000Bulbs.com. Featuring a beautiful filament design, antique-style Edison bulbs have become increasingly popular in recent years, with many of them adorning... - January 17, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
In an effort to promote reduced greenhouse gas emissions, 1000Bulbs.com is partnering with the DC Sustainable Energy Utility (DCSEU) to offer instant rebates on a selection of ENERGY STAR® certified light bulbs purchased online by Washington, DC residents. As a result of this partnership, DC residents... - December 12, 2014 - 1000Bulbs.com
Internet lighting retailer 1000Bulbs.com is proud to be named the first authorized online-only store to carry Standard A-Type and Reflector LED light bulbs from Cree, Inc. Customers will now be able to shop Cree’s extensive line of LED products at 1000Bulbs.com, including their line of Cree®... - December 04, 2014 - 1000Bulbs.com
MaxiAids Products for Independent Living is proud to unveil its handpicked accessible holiday gift lists for the deaf and hard of hearing for the 2014 holiday shopping season. MaxiAids is the industry leader in products that truly make a difference in the lives of those who are deaf or suffer from hearing... - November 22, 2014 - MaxiAids Products for Independent Living
MaxiAids Products for Independent Living is proud to unveil its handpicked lists of accessible gifts for the blind and visually impaired for the 2014 holiday shopping season. - November 15, 2014 - MaxiAids Products for Independent Living
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2014 fast approaching, MaxiAids is proud to announce its all-new, exclusive annual lists highlighting the Top 10 Accessible Holiday Gift Ideas for Independent Living. - November 01, 2014 - MaxiAids Products for Independent Living