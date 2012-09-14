PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Passfeed Fulfilling Customers’ Wishes with New Partnership Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Makes Gifting a No-Brainer Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Now an Official Money Services Business The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed

Belle51 to Launch Most Effective Handheld Laser for Black and Brown Skin On June 24, 2019, Belle51 will launch the Solèy, a handheld laser for black and brown skin that removes dark spots, melasma, unwanted moles, stretch marks and acne scars. - June 06, 2019 - Belle51

Passfeed Introduces Dropshipping to Its App The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Cashes in on ETFs and Mutual Funds Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed App Doubles Down on Discounts "Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Thanks You for Being a Friend Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Offers Virtual Cards Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Takes a Bite Out of the Big Apple The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed

From an Old Fashioned Department Store to a Surprisingly Stylish Home Shop Over 140 Years; How Family Firm Knees Home and Electrical Has Adapted to Survive Knees Home and Electrical is an independent, family owned business that has this year reached the impressive milestone of 140 years of retail. Knees may be one of the oldest stores around, but they are not a business that stands still. - May 09, 2019 - Knees Home and Electrical

Miele Launches "Miele Pets" Photo Contest Winner Receives a Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Vacuum, Plus Additional Prizes for Mini-Contest Winners - October 10, 2018 - Miele, Inc.

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Fisher & Paykel Replacement Parts Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts Kitchener, ON Branch Location Moving New Reliable Parts location opening in Waterloo, ON. - December 11, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Vacuums for 2017 Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has released its lists of the Best Vacuums for 2017. Machines from Miele, Dyson, Shark and several other manufacturers are featured. - November 23, 2017 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor

Reliable Parts Ltd. Opens New Store in Abbotsford, British Columbia The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd. - August 26, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Hoover Freedom Pets 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Atlantic Electrics is one of the best vacuum cleaner selling online stores, providing detailed review and guide on vacuum cleaners. It has recently published one of the most popular vacuum cleaner on the market - the Hoover Freedom Pets 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. - July 24, 2017 - Atlantic Electrics

Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Cavavin Replacement Parts Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Cavavin product line. - July 07, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Pet Vacuums for 2017 Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has just released its list of the Best Pet Hair Vacuums for 2017. Machines from Dyson, Miele, Shark and several other manufacturers are featured. - June 22, 2017 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor

Sony Selects Video & Audio Center to Introduce Bravia Organic LED (OLED) 4K TVs with World’s First Acoustic Surface Technology Sony is introducing its first Bravia Organic LED (OLED) set, a seamless design of sight and sound. The OLED TV picture presents black, shadow and color through more than 8 million self-illuminating pixels creating exquisite, unprecedented contrast. This stunning visual display, coupled with the world’s first Acoustic Surface that delivers sound from the entire screen, immerses consumers in an entirely new entertainment experience. - April 23, 2017 - Video & Audio Center

The Anticipated Solowheel Iota is Now Taking Pre-Order Sales The highly anticipated Solowheel Iota, slated for delivery late fall 2017, is now taking pre-order sales through Indiegogo’s InDemand program. Developed by the creator of the original Hovertrax hoverboard, the Solowheel Iota is a super-compact, self-balancing, personal electric vehicle. Based... - March 23, 2017 - Inventist, Inc.

Appreciate. Celebrate. Participate. Stephanie's Discount Depot Hosts Family Event This Weekend for Teen Challenge of Peoria. This Sat & Sun, Oct 29th & 30th, 10 am-6 pm, Stephanie's Discount Depot is spearheading an awareness and fundraising effort for Teen Challenge of Peoria shining a spotlight on an organization that fills a most-dire need in the community...drug and alcohol addiction and recovery. Stephanie's is incorporating this effort into a Customer Appreciation weekend event with free food & entertainment and truckload sale of new merchandise, with extra discount throughout the weekend. - October 25, 2016 - Stephanie's Discount Depot

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Sharp (by Hisense) Television Parts in Canada Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for Sharp branded televisions. Sharp replacement parts are in stock in multiple locations across the country. Reliable Parts carries replacement parts for all Sharp branded televisions sold in Canada in 2016. In 2015, Hisense... - August 15, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Saeco Service Parts in Canada Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire Saeco product line. - August 08, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Parts Distributor for Sansui Electric in Canada Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for the Sansui Electric product line in Canada. Reliable Parts now supplies in warranty repair parts as well as COD directly to the service trade and the end user. Authorized Dealers and Servicers can order parts online through... - July 12, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Accelerated Cooking Products (ACP, Inc.) Service Parts in Canada Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire ACP product line. - May 30, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Bomba-Deal Announces Launch of Innovative Shock Tape Bird and Pigeon Control and Repellent Electric DIY Kit There's no doubt birds and pigeons can be a huge nuisance and finding a safe solution that keeps them away without harming them can be a serious challenge. Stepping up to answer the call is Bomba-Deal, who recently announced the launch of the Shock Tape Bird and Pigeon Control and Repellent Electric DIY Kit, a safe and effective way to keep all kinds of birds away, without harming them. - May 23, 2016 - Bomba-Deal

Vacuum Cleaner Advisor Reveals the Best Canister Vacuums for 2016 Vacuum Cleaner Advisor has just released its list of the Best Canister Vacuums for 2016. Machines from Miele, Dyson, Bissell and several other manufacturers are featured. - April 28, 2016 - Vacuum Cleaner Advisor

Danby Products Announces Warehouse & Distribution Center in Saraland, Alabama Danby Products, a manufacturer of appliances announced it will open a southern distribution warehouse in Saraland, Ala., to serve customers located across the Southeastern U.S. in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and parts of Texas. The operations... - March 25, 2016 - Danby Products

New Line of High Efficiency Mini Split Air Conditioners Released by SoGoodToBuy SoGoodToBuy.com, an online retailer of mini split air conditioners, recently released its new line of high efficiency mini split systems. SoGoodToBuy now offers air conditioners with efficiency ratings as high as 25 SEER. Customers can now also enjoy multi-zone systems that carry the Energy Star rating, for high efficiency cooling and heating. - March 19, 2016 - SoGoodToBuy

Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Rinnai Replacement Parts Reliable Parts stocks parts for the entire Rinnai Canadian product line. - March 18, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

PremiumAppliances.net Store Opens Nationwide, Offering Wholesale Pricing Directly to Consumers Premium Appliances Net, isn't your everyday Ecommerce website. It's a place where consumers, ordinary people can get all of their large cooking appliances at wholesale prices. Fifteen miles from Downtown Los Angeles, Premium Appliances Net will serve the entire continental United States, shipping all... - January 23, 2016 - Premium Appliances

Top Appliance Parts Store Opens New Location in Arlington Texas appliance parts company, U-FIX-IT has announced the opening of their new store in Arlington, Texas. The family-owned and run company has been doing business since 1975 and also has three additional locations in Dallas and Tyler, Texas. U-FIX-IT’s specialty is helping customers diagnose malfunctions... - November 12, 2015 - U-Fix-It Appliance Parts

1000Bulbs.com Adds New LED Lighting Products from Green Creative 1000Bulbs.com has increased its LED lighting offerings with over 100 new products from Green Creative. - October 02, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com

Epic Eat Celebration - FBS Dallas/Ft Worth Showroom Re-Opening Their New Dallas/Ft Worth Showroom is Re-Opening with an Epic Eats Celebration - August 30, 2015 - Factory Builder Stores

1000Bulbs.com Introduces New Collection of Antique Light Fixtures Online lighting retailer 1000Bulbs.com has recently acquired a stylish collection of antique light fixtures from US-based manufacturer Sunlite Lighting. Ideally paired with matching antique light bulbs, these rustic fixtures are made to give any room an industrial yet modern appeal. With the addition... - August 23, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com

Award-Winning Lunera LED Bulbs Available at 1000Bulbs.com Award-winning Helen and Susan LED replacement bulbs from Lunera are now available at 1000Bulbs.com. Unlike many commercial LED replacements, the Helen and Susan are plug-and-play solutions which work directly with existing ballasts, requiring no electrical rewiring or bypassing of the ballast. Customers... - July 18, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com

1000Bulbs.com Launches New “Shop by Brand” Feature As part of the company’s commitment to current and future customers, 1000Bulbs.com has recently launched a new “Shop by Brand” feature in which products are organized by manufacturer. With over 14,000 products from over 100 brands, this new feature makes it easier for shoppers to browse... - May 23, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com

1000Bulbs.com Expands Selection of Vintage-Style LED Filament Bulbs Vintage-style LED filament bulbs are now available in a greater variety of shapes and styles at 1000Bulbs.com. - May 02, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com

LED Troffers Now Available at 1000Bulbs.com In an effort to simplify energy-efficient commercial lighting, 1000Bulbs.com now carries high-quality LED troffers from Cree and Cooper Lighting. - March 07, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com

Atlantic Electrics Launch New Multi-Store Magento Ecommerce Atlantic Electrics, one of the UK’s premier home electronics superstores, has launched a new website www.atlanticelectrics.co.uk aimed at providing the latest HD televisions, home and kitchen appliances from market leading brands. Previously known as Atlantic2U, Atlantic Electrics has launched... - March 04, 2015 - Atlantic Electrics

Husband-Wife Team Launch Automated Chai Latte Maker CRAFTEA is the world's first automated chai latte maker. Engineer Jitendra Keshav designed CRAFTEA at the urging of his wife Pratima, who cooks traditional Indian masala chai for the household. The patented Vortex technology in CRAFTEA moderates the temperature and time to make sure the milk doesn't boil over or scald. Just add the ingredients and CRAFTEA does the rest. CRAFTEA launches in the U.S. in April 2015, and will expand to other countries later in the year. - March 04, 2015 - CRAFTEA

1000Bulbs.com Increases Assortment of LED Light Bulbs and Fixtures 1000Bulbs.com is increasing its assortment of LED light bulbs and fixtures. The company will soon carry high-quality 2 x 4 LED troffers, U-bend LED tubes, 8-foot LED tubes, 2-pin and 4-pin LED lamps, and additional styles of LED Edison bulbs. - February 21, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com

New Green Creative Cloud BR30 LED Bulbs at 1000Bulbs.com The BR30 Cloud LED is the latest addition to Green Creative’s Titanium LED Series 4.0, but unlike other bulbs in the series, it uses 35% less material for a more environmentally friendly construction and provides a more efficient light output at up to 81 lumens per watt. - January 30, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com

LED Edison Bulbs Now Available at 1000Bulbs.com Customers can enjoy the amber glow of early 20th century lighting and the benefits of modern LED technology with LED Edison bulbs, now available at 1000Bulbs.com. Featuring a beautiful filament design, antique-style Edison bulbs have become increasingly popular in recent years, with many of them adorning... - January 17, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com

1000Bulbs.com Partners with DCSEU to Provide Substantial Savings to DC Residents In an effort to promote reduced greenhouse gas emissions, 1000Bulbs.com is partnering with the DC Sustainable Energy Utility (DCSEU) to offer instant rebates on a selection of ENERGY STAR® certified light bulbs purchased online by Washington, DC residents. As a result of this partnership, DC residents... - December 12, 2014 - 1000Bulbs.com

1000Bulbs.com Becomes First Online-Only Retailer to Supply Cree® LED Bulbs Internet lighting retailer 1000Bulbs.com is proud to be named the first authorized online-only store to carry Standard A-Type and Reflector LED light bulbs from Cree, Inc. Customers will now be able to shop Cree’s extensive line of LED products at 1000Bulbs.com, including their line of Cree®... - December 04, 2014 - 1000Bulbs.com

MaxiAids Reveals 2014 Top 5 Accessible Holiday Gift Lists for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing MaxiAids Products for Independent Living is proud to unveil its handpicked accessible holiday gift lists for the deaf and hard of hearing for the 2014 holiday shopping season. MaxiAids is the industry leader in products that truly make a difference in the lives of those who are deaf or suffer from hearing... - November 22, 2014 - MaxiAids Products for Independent Living

MaxiAids Reveals 2014 Top 5 Accessible Holiday Gift Lists for the Blind and Visually Impaired MaxiAids Products for Independent Living is proud to unveil its handpicked lists of accessible gifts for the blind and visually impaired for the 2014 holiday shopping season. - November 15, 2014 - MaxiAids Products for Independent Living