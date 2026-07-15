Recent Headlines
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers is Proud to Announce the Achievement of Our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce
Segers is proud to announce the achievement of our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce — an accomplishment that reflects our continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and supporting the future of aviation. - June 03, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Hood Guyz of Ft. Lauderdale Launches New Grease Trap Cleaning Service
Hood Guyz, a trusted leader in commercial kitchen cleaning services, is proud to announce the launch of their new Grease Trap Cleaning Service in Ft. Lauderdale and the surrounding areas. With a focus on maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and compliance, Hood Guyz aims to provide... - September 29, 2023 - Hood Guyz
Segers 10 Year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV
Segers Aero Corp is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded a 10 year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV. Inclusive of Engine Overhaul/Repair, Engine & Module Testing, Component Repairs and Maintenance Services. "I am extremely pleased to announce the agreement... - August 17, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Hood Guyz Expands Commercial Pressure Cleaning Services, Ensuring Sparkling Clean Surfaces for Businesses
Hood Guyz, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services, announces the expansion of their pressure cleaning services. With a focus on delivering exceptional results, their professional team ensures businesses have spotless and well-maintained surfaces. The expansion of their services allows them to cater to a wider range of industries and meet the growing demand for high-quality pressure cleaning solutions. - June 02, 2023 - Hood Guyz
Segers 5 Year Contract with NATO (NSPA)
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it has recently been awarded a 5 year contract with NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the T56/501D aircraft engine series. NSPA brings together, in a single organization, acquisition, logistic, medical and infrastructural capabilities,... - May 26, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Automotive Excellence Inc. – Huntington Beach Auto Repair Shop Provides an Update on Its Relocation to a New Location
Automotive Excellence Inc. opened its doors in 1987, providing the residents of Huntington Beach with trusted auto repair services. The shop has been under the same ownership for more than 17 years and is run by a father-and-son team. Since 2005, the shop has been run by Alex Mayea and his father... - January 12, 2023 - Automotive Excellence Inc.
Segers Aero and Rolls-Royce Sign 10 Year Renewal Agreement
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it recently signed a 10 year extension/renewal of its Authorized Maintenance Agreement with Rolls-Royce on the T56/501D aircraft engine series. Segers Aero is an FAA approved aircraft engine and propeller overhaul facility with a global presence and has... - October 12, 2022 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Aero Corporation T56 Engine Shop FMS Contract for the Philippine Air Force
Segers Aero Corporation, Fairhope, Alabama, USA has been awarded a $9.6 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract action for the establishment of the T56 Engine and Quick Engine Change Intermediate Level Maintenance Facility for the Philippine Air Force. The... - December 17, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Received US Air Force Approval for the Overhaul of 54H60 Propellers Per the New Technical Order Requirements
Segers Aero Corporation received approval from the US Air Force for the repair and overhaul of the Collins / Hamilton 54H60 propellers installed on the Lockheed Martin C-130 and P-3 aircraft. The repair and overhaul process complies with the latest Technical Order, being TO 3H1-18-3 dated November 1, 2020. - February 09, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
ProMAXX Tool Introduces the Newest Innovation in Drilling Technology & Tool Accessories
ProMAXX Tool™ is introducing the latest in drilling and power tool technology, PowerDrive™ (PMXPDT250); a small device that turns any ¼” air or electric ratchet into a powerful torque filled drill. - December 08, 2020 - ProMAXX Tool
Segers Acquired an Indoor Dyno T56 Engine Test Cell from Rolls-Royce and Construction is Due to Commence Shortly
Segers Aero Corporation continues to invest in its facilities to support the propulsion system for the C130 & P3 platforms. - July 24, 2020 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers Aero Equipped to Perform 54H60 Propeller Overhauls Per Change 35 of the TO
Segers implements equipment, tooling and processes to comply with the revised Hamilton Sundstrand 54H60 propeller overhaul requirements per Change 35 of the USAF manuals. - June 09, 2020 - Segers Aero Corporation
After Hours Auto Repair, Inc. Undergoes Name Change to Affinity Automotive Services, Inc.
Customer Input Leads to Local Business Name Change - December 15, 2018 - Affinity Automotive Services, Inc.
JC Car Care & Tire 2017 BBB Torch Award Recipient
JC Car Care & Tire are one of 5 businesses to receive the 2017 Torch Award. Torch Award GraphicBetter Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois will present Torch Awards to five businesses and one charity and Student of Ethics awards to two students during a luncheon... - September 16, 2017 - JC Car Care & Tire
Free Women’s Car Care Clinic Offered at Paddock Imports Saturday September 30, 2017
Paddock Imports, in Denver, Colorado, is excited to host a free Women's Car Car Clinic on Sept 30th. Come and learn about basic car maintenance to include tires, vehicle fluids, brakes, and service intervals. Finger foods and drinks provided. Please sign up and bring a friend! - September 10, 2017 - Paddock Imports
Cannon Auto Repair: Lost Your Vehicle Owner’s Manual?
Cannon Auto Repair now offers the opportunity for vehicle owners to sign in to their “online garage” and learn all about the car service that may be required for their vehicle. It's also possible to ask for expert advice about a needed car repair. - June 02, 2016 - Cannon Auto Repair
Cannon Auto Repair Invites You to Join Text Club
Cannon Auto Repair Shop invites their customers to join their Text Club. Click in their new mobile app and sign up today to stay connected via your smartphone. - April 03, 2016 - Cannon Auto Repair
Browse the Newly-Designed Website for Ray’s Garage
Browse the Newly-Designed Website for Ray’s Garage without leaving the comfort and warmth of home, vehicle owners can schedule an appointment with a certified auto repair technician. - January 08, 2016 - Ray's Garage, Inc.
Independent MSO Opens 11th Location
CDE Collision Centers is proud to announce the opening of their 11th auto body repair center. The new location in Des Plaines, Illinois opened on August 14th, 2015. - September 03, 2015 - CDE Collision Centers
Bertino Automotive Now Offering Auto Repair Service in Rancho Cucamonga - Provides Over 90 Years of Honest, Fair Service
Since 1924, Bertino Automotive has been providing friendly, expert electrical system, engine, and diagnostic auto repair services in Ontario, CA and now offering the same expert service in Rancho Cucamonga. Looking for a fair and honest auto repair shop that knows its stuff? Bertino Automotive in... - July 30, 2015 - Bertino Automotive Service
Car Guyz Launches New Website Highlighting Top-Rated Car Repair Services in the Carolinas
Car Guyz, a leading car repair company based in Indian Land, SC, proudly announces the launch of CarGuyz.co. The new website provides customers with a glimpse of the outstanding services and high quality repairs they can expect from the CarGuyz team. Servicing clients in Charlotte NC and Indian... - March 15, 2015 - Car Guyz
Good Guys Auto Care Center Announces the Grand Opening of its Newest Location in Mission Viejo, California
Launches "Free Oil Change Monday" promotion - First 2 customers between 8 am - 9 am every Monday receive their oil change for free. - June 18, 2014 - Good Guys Auto Care Center
CDE Collision Damage Experts is the One and Only Red Carpet Sponsor for Together We Cope’s 2014 Dinner Dance Fundraiser
CDE Collision Damage Experts made a significant donation to local charity, Together We Cope, to show their support for the 2014 Dinner Dance, an annual event to help residents in temporary crises. - March 04, 2014 - CDE Collision Centers
Rum River Automotive: Join Their Birthday Club and Receive Car Service Discount Special
Rum River Automotive: Join their Birthday Club and receive Car Service Discount Specials including a Birthday Gift just for signing up. - January 25, 2013 - Rum River Automotive
CDE Collision Damage Experts Opens 3rd Location in 2012
CDE Collision Damage Experts expands into Addison, IL with the opening of their seventh location. - September 17, 2012 - CDE Collision Centers
C.D.E. Collision Damage Experts Opens 6th Location in Lansing, Illinois
C.D.E. Collision Damage Experts, a Chicago based collision repair company, is proud to announce the acquisition of their 6th location. - August 06, 2012 - CDE Collision Centers
East Cooper Aamco with Tips on Getting a Car Ready for Summer Vacation
Helpful Tips to Avoid Auto Repair and Have a Pleasant Vacation. - May 17, 2012 - East Cooper Aamco
Mother Wins a Car from Mother's Day Car for a Cause
C.D.E. Collision Damage Experts’ worked with St. Jude House, Violence Prevention Center and Shelter, to help a mother in need for Mother’s Day. - May 16, 2012 - CDE Collision Centers
Collision Damage Experts' First Mother's Day Car for a Cause
In conjunction with their Grand Opening, C.D.E. Collision Damage Experts will be donating a car to a mother in need from the St. Jude House, A Family Violence Prevention Center & Shelter. - May 07, 2012 - CDE Collision Centers
Spotlight Automotive Opens Auto Shop Near Downtown Chicago
Spotlight Automotive recently opened a general repair auto shop in Chicago. - January 18, 2012 - Spotlight Automotive Services
Melli Motors Makes Car Repair Less Scary
Melli Motors announces the official launch of a fresh concept in the auto repair business - honesty and transparency in the evaluation and repair of domestic and imported vehicles. Melli Motors has opened a new facility in the space formerly occupied by Candrell Car Care in Irving, TX. Melli... - June 10, 2011 - Melli Motors & Car Repair, LLC
VIS-Polish Introduces Sectional Sanding Upgrade
Vehicle Inspection Systems announces the release of new, Version 3.0 software for its VIS-Polish automated wheel polishing machine. - October 27, 2010 - Vehicle Inspection Systems
Vehicle Inspection Systems, Inc. Launches Website
About Vehicle Inspection Systems - Vehicle Inspection Systems Inc. is committed to keeping our highways safe through the use of efficient and innovative equipment. VIS is a member of the Nepean Group, a diversified engineering company established in 1974. Since its inception in 1994, VIS has implemented workplace automation and best practices in hundreds of heavy vehicle service shops. - October 20, 2010 - Vehicle Inspection Systems
Parkway Motorcars: Santa Clarita’s New Saturn Authorized Service Provider
Effective July 16, Parkway Motorcars is now a Santa Clarita and Los Angeles Saturn Authorized Service Provider. Parkway’s factory-trained and factory-certified Saturn technicians use genuine Saturn parts and fulfill outstanding Saturn factory warranties. - July 31, 2010 - Parkway Motorcars
U.S. Bulkhead Repair Lowers Refrigerated Transport Costs & Reduces Environmental Footprint
John Duenas, the owner of John’s Vinyl Repair Shop in Sparks, NV, a top vinyl restoration company, has developed a new line of services to operate under the emerging entity of U.S. Bulkhead Repair. The new service line and company will provide vinyl and structural repair to damaged insulated... - October 06, 2009 - US Bulkhead Repair
New EZ Lube Rewards Program Offers 50% Savings at All Southern California Locations
Now, all EZ Lube customers can sign up for the new EZ Rewards program to earn 50% savings on a full service oil change at any EZ Lube location. - September 25, 2009 - EZ Lube LLC
Synaptic 3 Engineering Launches Online Shopping Cart
Synaptic 3 Engineering, a Motorsports Fabrication Specialist located in Candia, NH has launched of their first ever online shopping cart. Customers can visit synaptic3.com and login at http://www.synaptic3.com/cart/ to find great products for all their performance needs. Inventory orders are shipped via FedEx and payments are securely processed through Paypal. - December 24, 2008 - Synaptic 3 Engineering