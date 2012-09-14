PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

JC Car Care & Tire 2017 BBB Torch Award Recipient JC Car Care & Tire are one of 5 businesses to receive the 2017 Torch Award. Torch Award GraphicBetter Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois will present Torch Awards to five businesses and one charity and Student of Ethics awards to two students during a luncheon at... - September 16, 2017 - JC Car Care & Tire

Free Women’s Car Care Clinic Offered at Paddock Imports Saturday September 30, 2017 Paddock Imports, in Denver, Colorado, is excited to host a free Women's Car Car Clinic on Sept 30th. Come and learn about basic car maintenance to include tires, vehicle fluids, brakes, and service intervals. Finger foods and drinks provided. Please sign up and bring a friend! - September 10, 2017 - Paddock Imports

Cannon Auto Repair: Lost Your Vehicle Owner’s Manual? Cannon Auto Repair now offers the opportunity for vehicle owners to sign in to their “online garage” and learn all about the car service that may be required for their vehicle. It's also possible to ask for expert advice about a needed car repair. - June 02, 2016 - Cannon Auto Repair

Cannon Auto Repair Invites You to Join Text Club Cannon Auto Repair Shop invites their customers to join their Text Club. Click in their new mobile app and sign up today to stay connected via your smartphone. - April 03, 2016 - Cannon Auto Repair

Browse the Newly-Designed Website for Ray’s Garage Browse the Newly-Designed Website for Ray’s Garage without leaving the comfort and warmth of home, vehicle owners can schedule an appointment with a certified auto repair technician. - January 08, 2016 - Ray's Garage, Inc.

Independent MSO Opens 11th Location CDE Collision Centers is proud to announce the opening of their 11th auto body repair center. The new location in Des Plaines, Illinois opened on August 14th, 2015. - September 03, 2015 - CDE Collision Centers

Bertino Automotive Now Offering Auto Repair Service in Rancho Cucamonga - Provides Over 90 Years of Honest, Fair Service Since 1924, Bertino Automotive has been providing friendly, expert electrical system, engine, and diagnostic auto repair services in Ontario, CA and now offering the same expert service in Rancho Cucamonga. Looking for a fair and honest auto repair shop that knows its stuff? Bertino Automotive in Rancho... - July 30, 2015 - Bertino Automotive Service

Car Guyz Launches New Website Highlighting Top-Rated Car Repair Services in the Carolinas Car Guyz, a leading car repair company based in Indian Land, SC, proudly announces the launch of CarGuyz.co. The new website provides customers with a glimpse of the outstanding services and high quality repairs they can expect from the CarGuyz team. Servicing clients in Charlotte NC and Indian Land... - March 15, 2015 - Car Guyz

Good Guys Auto Care Center Announces the Grand Opening of its Newest Location in Mission Viejo, California Launches "Free Oil Change Monday" promotion - First 2 customers between 8 am - 9 am every Monday receive their oil change for free. - June 18, 2014 - Good Guys Auto Care Center

CDE Collision Damage Experts is the One and Only Red Carpet Sponsor for Together We Cope’s 2014 Dinner Dance Fundraiser CDE Collision Damage Experts made a significant donation to local charity, Together We Cope, to show their support for the 2014 Dinner Dance, an annual event to help residents in temporary crises. - March 04, 2014 - CDE Collision Centers

Rum River Automotive: Join Their Birthday Club and Receive Car Service Discount Special Rum River Automotive: Join their Birthday Club and receive Car Service Discount Specials including a Birthday Gift just for signing up. - January 25, 2013 - Rum River Automotive

CDE Collision Damage Experts Opens 3rd Location in 2012 CDE Collision Damage Experts expands into Addison, IL with the opening of their seventh location. - September 17, 2012 - CDE Collision Centers

C.D.E. Collision Damage Experts Opens 6th Location in Lansing, Illinois C.D.E. Collision Damage Experts, a Chicago based collision repair company, is proud to announce the acquisition of their 6th location. - August 06, 2012 - CDE Collision Centers

East Cooper Aamco with Tips on Getting a Car Ready for Summer Vacation Helpful Tips to Avoid Auto Repair and Have a Pleasant Vacation. - May 17, 2012 - East Cooper Aamco

Mother Wins a Car from Mother's Day Car for a Cause C.D.E. Collision Damage Experts’ worked with St. Jude House, Violence Prevention Center and Shelter, to help a mother in need for Mother’s Day. - May 16, 2012 - CDE Collision Centers

Collision Damage Experts' First Mother's Day Car for a Cause In conjunction with their Grand Opening, C.D.E. Collision Damage Experts will be donating a car to a mother in need from the St. Jude House, A Family Violence Prevention Center & Shelter. - May 07, 2012 - CDE Collision Centers

Spotlight Automotive Opens Auto Shop Near Downtown Chicago Spotlight Automotive recently opened a general repair auto shop in Chicago. - January 18, 2012 - Spotlight Automotive Services

Melli Motors Makes Car Repair Less Scary Melli Motors announces the official launch of a fresh concept in the auto repair business - honesty and transparency in the evaluation and repair of domestic and imported vehicles. Melli Motors has opened a new facility in the space formerly occupied by Candrell Car Care in Irving, TX. Melli Motors... - June 10, 2011 - Melli Motors & Car Repair, LLC

VIS-Polish Introduces Sectional Sanding Upgrade Vehicle Inspection Systems announces the release of new, Version 3.0 software for its VIS-Polish automated wheel polishing machine. - October 27, 2010 - Vehicle Inspection Systems

Vehicle Inspection Systems, Inc. Launches Website About Vehicle Inspection Systems - Vehicle Inspection Systems Inc. is committed to keeping our highways safe through the use of efficient and innovative equipment. VIS is a member of the Nepean Group, a diversified engineering company established in 1974. Since its inception in 1994, VIS has implemented workplace automation and best practices in hundreds of heavy vehicle service shops. - October 20, 2010 - Vehicle Inspection Systems

Parkway Motorcars: Santa Clarita’s New Saturn Authorized Service Provider Effective July 16, Parkway Motorcars is now a Santa Clarita and Los Angeles Saturn Authorized Service Provider. Parkway’s factory-trained and factory-certified Saturn technicians use genuine Saturn parts and fulfill outstanding Saturn factory warranties. - July 31, 2010 - Parkway Motorcars

U.S. Bulkhead Repair Lowers Refrigerated Transport Costs & Reduces Environmental Footprint John Duenas, the owner of John’s Vinyl Repair Shop in Sparks, NV, a top vinyl restoration company, has developed a new line of services to operate under the emerging entity of U.S. Bulkhead Repair. The new service line and company will provide vinyl and structural repair to damaged insulated bulkheads... - October 06, 2009 - US Bulkhead Repair

New EZ Lube Rewards Program Offers 50% Savings at All Southern California Locations Now, all EZ Lube customers can sign up for the new EZ Rewards program to earn 50% savings on a full service oil change at any EZ Lube location. - September 25, 2009 - EZ Lube LLC