Recent Headlines
Revolution Laundry Launches Monthly Bike Giveaway for Kids in White Center
Revolution Laundry is helping the White Center community with a read to ride bike giveaway for avid childhood readers. - October 11, 2024 - Revolution Laundry
Revolution Laundry Grand Opening Party on August 10 in White Center, Seattle
The Revolution Laundry Grand Opening Party on August 10 in White Center, Seattle will be a community event for all of White Center. - July 30, 2024 - Revolution Laundry
Revolution Laundry to Open on July 8 in White Center, Seattle: the New Standard in Laundry Services
Corry's Fine Dry Cleaning is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest brand, Revolution Laundry, on July 8. Located at 9840 16th Ave SW, Seattle WA, this state-of-the-art laundromat is set to redefine laundry services in the White Center neighborhood, offering self-serve laundry, dry... - July 05, 2024 - Revolution Laundry
Washland Laundromat Keeping It Clean During COVID-19
WashLand Laundromat is committed to providing their clients the cleanest possible facility for tackling their family’s essential chore of laundering clothes and household linens, especially during these unprecedented times. - December 16, 2020 - WashLand Laundromat
Support Your Local Dry Cleaner Campaign Featuring Marla Gibbs (Florence from The Jefferson’s)
The COVID-19 pandemic drastically slowed, or even shuttered, many businesses - including dry cleaners. In an effort to help bring awareness to this issue, Cleaner’s Supply launched a “Support Your Local Dry Cleaner” social media campaign. This series of engaging images and videos,... - July 02, 2020 - Cleaner's Supply
Cleaner’s Supply Introduces New January 2020 Catalog Loaded with New Products and Lowered Prices on Top Products
January is here and that means a new catalog from Cleaner’s Supply. With over 200 new and innovative products for the dry cleaning industry, the 2020 printing does not disappoint. Some new products include, striped Heat Seals, Counter Bags with invoice pocket, Bagging labels, and a small Wash... - January 17, 2020 - Cleaner's Supply
My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale
My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers
US Based Textile Manufacturer Utilizes Solar Generated Energy to Produce Sustainable American Made Products to Grow Business in Existing Markets
Installing a 365 killowatt solar power system is a smart strategy to reduce overhead costs for any small business. Utilizing solar energy in the manufacture of sustainable American made products makes Spector Textile Products of Lawrence, Ma an innovator. USA MADE Laundry Bags, is a new brand targeted to the "green conscious" dry cleaning, linen and laundry processing markets. - April 04, 2013 - USA MADE Laundry Bags
New Bridge Laundromat & Dry Cleaners Opens Its Doors 24 Hours a Day Five Days a Week
New Bridge Laundromat & Dry Cleaners located in Bergenfield, NJ has opened their doors 24 hours, five days a week to better serve their customers. - December 05, 2011 - New Bridge Laundromat & Dry Cleaners
Pillow Talk – Bedroom Linen Care Tips
Tips for properly laundering fall bedding. - October 14, 2009 - Coin Laundry Association
Parkwoods Cleaners Invites Green Cleaning for Earth Day
Parkwoods Cleaners of Stockton, the only California dry cleaner using Solvair, welcomes dirty clothes needing environmentally friendly cleaning. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System
Clean-Rite Cleaners Welcomes Spring Cleaning for Earth Day
In honor of Earth Day, Clean-Rite Cleaners of New Jersey invites you to bring in your clothes for eco-friendly cleaning. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System
Lake City Cleaners Invites Eco-Friendly Spring Cleaning for Earth Day
Evanston-based Lake City Cleaners welcomes dirty clothes for green cleaning in honor of Earth Day. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System
Nu Yale Cleaners Invites Eco-Friendly Spring Cleaning for Earth Day
Nu Yale invites consumers to try the most effective environmentally friendly garment care technology on the planet. - April 21, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System