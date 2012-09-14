PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop off... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers

US Based Textile Manufacturer Utilizes Solar Generated Energy to Produce Sustainable American Made Products to Grow Business in Existing Markets Installing a 365 killowatt solar power system is a smart strategy to reduce overhead costs for any small business. Utilizing solar energy in the manufacture of sustainable American made products makes Spector Textile Products of Lawrence, Ma an innovator. USA MADE Laundry Bags, is a new brand targeted to the "green conscious" dry cleaning, linen and laundry processing markets. - April 04, 2013 - USA MADE Laundry Bags

New Bridge Laundromat & Dry Cleaners Opens Its Doors 24 Hours a Day Five Days a Week New Bridge Laundromat & Dry Cleaners located in Bergenfield, NJ has opened their doors 24 hours, five days a week to better serve their customers. - December 05, 2011 - New Bridge Laundromat & Dry Cleaners

Pillow Talk – Bedroom Linen Care Tips Tips for properly laundering fall bedding. - October 14, 2009 - Coin Laundry Association

Clean-Rite Cleaners Welcomes Spring Cleaning for Earth Day In honor of Earth Day, Clean-Rite Cleaners of New Jersey invites you to bring in your clothes for eco-friendly cleaning. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System

Lake City Cleaners Invites Eco-Friendly Spring Cleaning for Earth Day Evanston-based Lake City Cleaners welcomes dirty clothes for green cleaning in honor of Earth Day. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System

Parkwoods Cleaners Invites Green Cleaning for Earth Day Parkwoods Cleaners of Stockton, the only California dry cleaner using Solvair, welcomes dirty clothes needing environmentally friendly cleaning. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System