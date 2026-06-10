Often, marquees are only associated with a big and lavish wedding or a birthday party in the back garden, but there are many further uses and reasons to hire a marquee, and a corporate event is just one of them. Windsor Marquees are now able to offer stunning marquee that can not only set the correct impression on your visitors, clients or prospective customers, but it also allows you to defy the one thing none of us have control over, the British weather. - November 08, 2009 - Windsor Marquees