Life inTents Makes "Glamping" More Accessible in the Pacific Northwest Life inTentsSM (www.LifeinTents.com), a full-service tent “glamping” service company that puts comfort and connection at the heart of their operation, has established its Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Life inTents specializes in creating comfortable, temporary outdoor accommodations in desirable but remote locations. This new West Coast base of operation reflects the growing demand for fun and stress-free outdoor hospitality at “off-grid” festivals, wellness retreats, reunions and weddings. - April 11, 2019 - Life inTents, LLC

PADL - Automated Paddle Sport Rentals PADL Announces the Launch of the World’s First Automated Paddle Sports Rental System - September 29, 2018 - PADL LLC

"TakeMe," Car and Bike Rental Platform for Business, Vacation and City Drives Brain Speed India Pvt Ltd, a mobility service provider, has set off to address the new epoch of customized commuting experiences and launched "TakeMe." - March 09, 2017 - TakeMe

Flashbox Photo Booth, Fayetteville's Premiere Photo Booth Rental Company Announces Their Debut and Website Launch Flashbox Photo Booth, an innovative photo booth rental and entertainment services company based in Fayetteville, NC, is hoping to blow away spectators with their LED inflatable photo booths shown on their recently launched website. - November 12, 2015 - Flashbox Photo Booth

The Rental Shop Announces Exclusive April Discount to Its Customers To help get tourism season off to a good start, The Rental Shop will extend a 10% discount to new and returning customers throughout April. - April 03, 2015 - The Rental Shop

Shark Bait Umbrella and Chair Rentals Available at Vero’s South Beach Park Shark Bait Beach Gear Rentals gives thanks to Vero Beach Lifeguards on Thanksgiving Weekend Grand Opening. - November 25, 2014 - Shark Bait Beach Gear Rentals

Scooter Vacations Announces New Model Fantasy for Scooter Rental in Orlando with Over a 500 Lbs. Capacity ScootOrlando.com, Scooter Vacations, announces their newest luxury Orlando scooter rental model, the Fantasy, which handles over 500 lbs. weight capacity and enough battery power to last a full 12-15 hour day. It can be used by visitors staying at any area resort that has wheelchair transportation including Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resorts. It fits on monorails, boats and buses. - September 25, 2014 - Scooter Vacations

WedAlert Joins the New York Wedding Market with Exclusive Invite to Bridal Reflections’ Galia Lahav Trunk Show WedAlert recently teamed up with one of Manhattan’s exclusive bridal salon to showcase Galia Lahav’s latest collection of high-end bridal fashion. - September 02, 2014 - WedAlert

Scooter Vacations, Orlando Scooter Rental Company, Provides Veteran Air Force Staff Sergeant a Refurbished Scooter Provided by a Disney World Scooter Rental Customer ScootOrlando.com, Scooter Vacations, an Orlando Scooter Rental company, refurbishes a scooter from one of their Disney World scooter rental customers to provide it to a local Veteran. - August 29, 2014 - Scooter Vacations

Scooter Vacations, Orlando Scooter Rental Company, Provides Free Repair Services to Veterans ScootOrlando.com, Scooter Vacations, an Orlando Scooter Rental company, is pleased to announce their support to the local Veteran community by providing free scooter repair services to local Disabled Vets. Scooter Vacations will donate the labor and many times can even repair any broken parts. They also can assist you over the phone with diagnosis and make arrangements for pick up and delivery to your door. - August 08, 2014 - Scooter Vacations

Scooter Vacations Announces Their Line-Up of Informational Videos for Selecting the Best Orlando Scooter Rental for Vacationers Touring Orlando Theme Parks ScootOrlando.com, Scooter Vacations, announces their informational and instructional videos to assist those who need to rent a mobility scooter in Orlando for their vacation to area theme parks such as Disney World, Universal Orlando and Sea World. Videos for everything from how to transport models that will fit in a car trunk to features of luxury models and accessories such as portable sunshades. Vacationers can now ensure they will get the best Scooter rental in Orlando to meet their needs. - July 25, 2014 - Scooter Vacations

Scooter Vacations Announces "The Scooter Recommender" for Orlando Scooter Rental ScootOrlando.com, Scooter Vacations, announces their on-line “Scooter Recommender” to assist Orlando scooter renters in determining the best scooter to rent for their vacation to area theme parks such as Disney World, Universal Florida, Sea World or cruises from nearby Port Canaveral. Renters enter in their height, weight and transportation mode to their chosen destinations and the system will recommend the best choices for them which include body size considerations. - July 18, 2014 - Scooter Vacations

Scooter Vacations Announces The Wish for Scooter Rental in Orlando for Those Staying at Walt Disney World or Universal Florida ScootOrlando.com, Scooter Vacations, announces their newest Orlando Scooter Rental model, The Wish, for vacationers staying at Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resorts. Customer Maureen Noll says “nothing compares!” It has a luxurious wide captain seat and provides a full 12-15 hour day of theme park ride time for up to 400 lbs capacity. - June 18, 2014 - Scooter Vacations

Custom Party Time Launches Party Supply Website Custom Party Time offers professional children’s party planning to the Austin, Texas market, and now is selling over 20,000 party supply & costume related items on-line direct to customer’s homes around the world. - April 10, 2014 - Custom Party Time

Official DC Cherry Blossom Bike and Segway Tours The best way to see the blossoms is with Bike and Roll DC. - March 03, 2014 - Bike and Roll

Bike-Scoot-Or-Yak Rentals of Jax Bch Grand Opening Mar 1 Bike-Scoot-Or-Yak Rentals of Jax Bch LLC’s coming to Jacksonville Beach in March (currently serving Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach). Effective March 1, Bike-Scoot-Or-Yak will rent Bikes, Scooters, Kayaks, and Stand Up Paddleboards. Delivery available to your home, hotel or anywhere from Atlantic... - February 12, 2014 - Bike-Scoot-Or-Yak Rentals of Jax Bch LLC

Bike and Roll Opening a New National Mall Location After 11 successful years at the Old Post Office Pavilion, Bike and Roll DC is excited to announce that they will be relocating tour operations to 955 L'Enfant Plaza. - January 19, 2014 - Bike and Roll

Scooter to Your Door Launches New Scooter Rental Business in Sarasota Company specializes in renting and delivering scooters and other beach-related items directly to their customers’ front door. - August 06, 2013 - Scooter To Your Door

Last Runs in the French Ski Resorts with Skimium With Skimium, skiers can take advantage of the slopes in Flaine, Arc 2000, Val d’Isère or 2 Alpes up until the ski resort closings and end the ski season with quality ski gear, attractive pricing and practical services thanks to a Skimium network of 300 ski hire shops in some 220 ski resorts in France, Andorra, and Italy. - April 06, 2013 - Skimium Uk

Tentickle Bedouin Tents Company Launches Branded Tent Initiative Bedouin Tents Manufacturer Tentickle International has launched a branded tent initiative aimed at the outdoor advertising and product launch industry. - February 09, 2013 - Tentickle International, Cape Town, South Africa

New Pedal-Powered Way for Families to Create Holiday Traditions in Albuquerque Local bicycle shop offers holiday bike tours of Albuquerque’s time-honored lights and luminaria displays. - November 14, 2012 - Routes Rentals & Tours, Inc

Collaborative Consumption Site for Boats Temptoy.com Just Released New Pricing Tiers for High Volume Owners Temptoy.com has released new pricing tiers for watercraft owners who experience a higher number of boat rentals each month. - October 26, 2012 - Temptoy LLC

Temptoy.com - An Online Marketplace for Boat Owners and Renters - Has Launched Temptoy.com provides a simple effective way for boat owners and boat rental establishments to display their boats to prospective renters. After nearly 2 years of planning and engineering, the site has launched and is now available for use online. - September 21, 2012 - Temptoy LLC

Tentickle Bedouin Tents Company Receives B-BBEE Certification South African Bedouin Tents Manufacturer Tentickle has been awarded its Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Certification (B-BBEE) by the Grant Thornton Verifications Services. - September 08, 2012 - Tentickle International, Cape Town, South Africa

Tentickle Bedouin Tents Company Reveals New Fire Retardant Tent Technology Bedouin Tents Manufacturer Tentickle International has revealed the next evolution in special events tents technology with the announcement of the launch of their new organic 3 ply fire retardant tent fabric. - September 06, 2012 - Tentickle International, Cape Town, South Africa

Sportbikes 4 Hire Announces New Branch Servicing Asheville, NC This spring, Sportbikes 4 Hire is proud to announce the opening of its new branch serving motorcycle enthusiasts in Asheville, NC. This expansion will allow Sportbikes 4 Hire to serve a greater area in Western North Carolina, in addition to its branches currently serving customers in Eastern Tennessee. - June 27, 2012 - Sportbikes 4 Hire

Starting an Inflatable Party Rental Business: What to Embrace and What to Avoid - Bouncy Rentals LLC Flexibility and a large, varied target market make starting an inflatables rental business a viable option for many would-be operators. - August 30, 2011 - Bouncy Rentals LLC

San Diego Kids Party Rentals Expands Halloween Rentals to Include Haunted Props & Bounce Houses In anticipation of a strong Halloween party season, San Diego Kids Party Rentals made a significant expansion in their Halloween party rental inventory to include haunted props, animated decorations, talking skeletons, and inflatable bounce houses. - August 21, 2011 - San Diego Kids' Party Rentals

Sky River RV Announces New Store to Open in Dublin California Sky River RV is announcing that it will be opening a new RV store in the city of Dublin California on or before August 1st, 2011. The new store will be located on 6 acres of land with over 2 acres of indoor showroom. The store is conveniently located with freeway frontage at the intersection of Interstate... - June 27, 2011 - Sky River RV

K1 Speed Opens Its Eighth Indoor Kart Racing Center in Hollywood, Florida America's premier indoor karting company, K1 Speed, introduces zero-emission, European electric go karts to the greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida area. - May 21, 2011 - K1Speed Indoor Kart Racing

San Diego Kids' Party Rentals Has Moved to a New, Bigger Location San Diego Kids' Party Rentals, the premier source for kids' parties in San Diego, has expanded so much that they needed to relocate into a larger showroom. The new location is just down the road from the former location. San Diego Kids' Party Rentals, Inc. has moved about a mile down the road on Santa... - May 12, 2011 - San Diego Kids' Party Rentals

Ski Butlers Aspen Awarded Emerging Business of 2010 Ski Butlers Aspen was awarded the Emerging Business of 2010 at this years kick-off to Winterskol Luncheon. - January 20, 2011 - Ski Butlers Ski Rentals

Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, It’s all Social... Media for Ski Butlers Ski Butlers ski rental delivery uses social media to instantly get in front of it's guests and partners. - September 16, 2010 - Ski Butlers Ski Rentals

TubersEdge.com Strategizes to Provide More Professional Courtesy and Convenience to Tubing Enthusiasts in Iowa Tubers Edge has strategized to cater to tubing enthusiasts on a whole new level. Partnering with local hospitality proves to be successful in providing better service and more options for "tubers". - June 10, 2010 - Tubers Edge

SOUNDBAR Entertainment Mobile DJ Company Gives Away Free Dances to Local Schools New Jersey-based DJ company provides entertainment free of charge for cash-strapped school events - April 02, 2010 - SOUNDBAR Entertainment

MDM Entertainment Offers Affordable Wedding Lighting MDM Entertainment, a longtime provider of quality DJ entertainment, is now offering a wide variety of affordable lighting options for Chicago area weddings. - April 02, 2010 - MDM Entertainment

MDM Entertainment Receives a Rating of A+ from the Better Business Bureau MDM Entertainment has been awarded a Better Business Bureau rating of A+ to recognize their dedication to their clients and to the Better Business Bureau Code of Business Practices. The BBB Code of Business Practices represents sound advertising, selling and customer service practices that enhance customer... - February 22, 2010 - MDM Entertainment

Seventymm.com Launches “Express Delivery of Movies” Seventymm.com, one of India’s largest movie rental company announced the launched of ‘Express Delivery Service’ that cuts the delivery time of DVDs from days to just few hours… - December 31, 2009 - Seventymm Services Pvt. Ltd.

San Diego Kids' Party Rentals Enhances Baseball Theme Party Offerings for 2010 San Diego Kids' Party Rentals - the largest full-service kids' party rental and entertainment company in San Diego - has just expanded its inventory of baseball games in preparation for Little League Opening Day and the start of baseball season. - December 21, 2009 - San Diego Kids' Party Rentals

San Diego Kids' Party Rentals Expands Into Outdoor Movie Screen Rentals for 2010 San Diego Kids' Party Rentals - the largest full-service kids' party rental and entertainment company in San Diego - announces entry into the Outdoor Movie screen and Projector rental business for homes, parks, businesses, schools, churches, neighborhood associations, and other public party and meeting venues. - December 19, 2009 - San Diego Kids' Party Rentals

Gloucester Marquee Hire Company Provide Festivals and Local Music Events Often, marquees are only associated with a big and lavish wedding or a corporate party in the back garden, but there are many further uses and reasons to hire a marquee, and a corporate event is just one of them. Windsor Marquees are now able to offer stunning marquees that can be used for all types... - November 29, 2009 - Windsor Marquees

Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ Advises on How to Choose the Perfect Wedding DJ Elite wedding disc jockey company a Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ gives couples five important tips on choosing a great wedding DJ. - November 16, 2009 - Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ

The Longer You Stay, the More You Save with Ski Butlers Ski Butlers Ski Rentals announces new discounting programs. - November 14, 2009 - Ski Butlers Ski Rentals

Windsor Marquees in Gloucester Supply Local Businesses Marquees for Events Often, marquees are only associated with a big and lavish wedding or a birthday party in the back garden, but there are many further uses and reasons to hire a marquee, and a corporate event is just one of them. Windsor Marquees are now able to offer stunning marquee that can not only set the correct impression on your visitors, clients or prospective customers, but it also allows you to defy the one thing none of us have control over, the British weather. - November 08, 2009 - Windsor Marquees

A Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ to Provide Free Ceremony Music Elite wedding disc jockey company A Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ announced today they will provide free ceremony music if you book your 2010 reception this month - November 06, 2009 - Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ

A Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ Announces Special Offer for 2010 Weddings Elite wedding dj company A Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ announced today they will provide free ceremony music for the first 5 brides that sign up for wedding reception services in 2010. - October 28, 2009 - Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ

San Diego Kids' Party Rentals Expands Halloween Party Offerings for 2009 San Diego Kids' Party Rentals - the largest full-service kids' party rental and entertainment company in San Diego - offers the most comprehensive services for Halloween celebrations with party characters (witches, vampires, ghouls, etc), Halloween games, fun food machines, and party rental equipment - October 16, 2009 - San Diego Kids' Party Rentals

You Want What, When? Ski Butlers Ski Rentals Will be Right There The economy has changed a lot of things in the ski industry; one major change is the lead time to bookings. Ski Butlers has been working hard to make sure that all last minute guests will be taken care of quickly. - October 16, 2009 - Ski Butlers Ski Rentals

Windsor Marquee Hire Provide Additional Hire Items For All Marquees Hiring a marquee for your wedding, business event or festival is only part of the process when it comes to making sure your special day is as perfect as it can be. - October 01, 2009 - Windsor Marquees