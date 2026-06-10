Recent Headlines
Within Recreational Goods Rental
PADL Launches New Adventure Passport for Visitors Traveling to Florida During the FIFA World Cup 2026™
New adventure passport combines unlimited kayaking and paddleboarding with premium sailing, wing foiling, windsurfing, and biking experiences across Florida. - June 10, 2026 - PADL LLC
Inflatables-R-Us Nominated for "Best Party Rental" by Nashville Parent Magazine
Inflatables-R-Us, a family-owned party rental company in Middle Tennessee, has been nominated for “Best Party Rental” by Nashville Parent Magazine. Founded by Justin and Brittany Mathis in 2023 and joined by Slade and Julia in 2025, IRU is known for top-quality inflatables, excellent service, and a safety-first approach. Recently voted #1 in Mt. Juliet and Rutherford County, the company serves families, schools, and churches across the region. - August 02, 2025 - Inflatables-R-Us
Europe’s Leading Boat Rental Platform Click&Boat Acquires Its German Competitor Scansail
Click&Boat, Europe’s leading boat rental platform, has acquired Scansail, one of its main competitors in German-speaking markets. The German company will continue to operate as a separate brand, based in its current HQ in Hamburg. As Click&Boat's first international acquisition, the... - March 14, 2020 - Click&Boat
Life inTents Makes "Glamping" More Accessible in the Pacific Northwest
Life inTentsSM (www.LifeinTents.com), a full-service tent “glamping” service company that puts comfort and connection at the heart of their operation, has established its Headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Life inTents specializes in creating comfortable, temporary outdoor accommodations in desirable but remote locations. This new West Coast base of operation reflects the growing demand for fun and stress-free outdoor hospitality at “off-grid” festivals, wellness retreats, reunions and weddings. - April 11, 2019 - Life inTents, LLC
PADL - Automated Paddle Sport Rentals
PADL Announces the Launch of the World’s First Automated Paddle Sports Rental System - September 29, 2018 - PADL LLC
"TakeMe," Car and Bike Rental Platform for Business, Vacation and City Drives
Brain Speed India Pvt Ltd, a mobility service provider, has set off to address the new epoch of customized commuting experiences and launched "TakeMe." - March 09, 2017 - TakeMe
Flashbox Photo Booth, Fayetteville's Premiere Photo Booth Rental Company Announces Their Debut and Website Launch
Flashbox Photo Booth, an innovative photo booth rental and entertainment services company based in Fayetteville, NC, is hoping to blow away spectators with their LED inflatable photo booths shown on their recently launched website. - November 12, 2015 - Flashbox Photo Booth
The Rental Shop Announces Exclusive April Discount to Its Customers
To help get tourism season off to a good start, The Rental Shop will extend a 10% discount to new and returning customers throughout April. - April 03, 2015 - The Rental Shop
Shark Bait Umbrella and Chair Rentals Available at Vero’s South Beach Park
Shark Bait Beach Gear Rentals gives thanks to Vero Beach Lifeguards on Thanksgiving Weekend Grand Opening. - November 25, 2014 - Shark Bait Beach Gear Rentals
Scooter Vacations Announces New Model Fantasy for Scooter Rental in Orlando with Over a 500 Lbs. Capacity
ScootOrlando.com, Scooter Vacations, announces their newest luxury Orlando scooter rental model, the Fantasy, which handles over 500 lbs. weight capacity and enough battery power to last a full 12-15 hour day. It can be used by visitors staying at any area resort that has wheelchair transportation including Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resorts. It fits on monorails, boats and buses. - September 25, 2014 - Scooter Vacations
WedAlert Joins the New York Wedding Market with Exclusive Invite to Bridal Reflections’ Galia Lahav Trunk Show
WedAlert recently teamed up with one of Manhattan’s exclusive bridal salon to showcase Galia Lahav’s latest collection of high-end bridal fashion. - September 02, 2014 - WedAlert
Scooter Vacations, Orlando Scooter Rental Company, Provides Veteran Air Force Staff Sergeant a Refurbished Scooter Provided by a Disney World Scooter Rental Customer
ScootOrlando.com, Scooter Vacations, an Orlando Scooter Rental company, refurbishes a scooter from one of their Disney World scooter rental customers to provide it to a local Veteran. - August 29, 2014 - Scooter Vacations
Scooter Vacations, Orlando Scooter Rental Company, Provides Free Repair Services to Veterans
ScootOrlando.com, Scooter Vacations, an Orlando Scooter Rental company, is pleased to announce their support to the local Veteran community by providing free scooter repair services to local Disabled Vets. Scooter Vacations will donate the labor and many times can even repair any broken parts. They also can assist you over the phone with diagnosis and make arrangements for pick up and delivery to your door. - August 08, 2014 - Scooter Vacations
Scooter Vacations Announces Their Line-Up of Informational Videos for Selecting the Best Orlando Scooter Rental for Vacationers Touring Orlando Theme Parks
ScootOrlando.com, Scooter Vacations, announces their informational and instructional videos to assist those who need to rent a mobility scooter in Orlando for their vacation to area theme parks such as Disney World, Universal Orlando and Sea World. Videos for everything from how to transport models that will fit in a car trunk to features of luxury models and accessories such as portable sunshades. Vacationers can now ensure they will get the best Scooter rental in Orlando to meet their needs. - July 25, 2014 - Scooter Vacations
Scooter Vacations Announces "The Scooter Recommender" for Orlando Scooter Rental
ScootOrlando.com, Scooter Vacations, announces their on-line “Scooter Recommender” to assist Orlando scooter renters in determining the best scooter to rent for their vacation to area theme parks such as Disney World, Universal Florida, Sea World or cruises from nearby Port Canaveral. Renters enter in their height, weight and transportation mode to their chosen destinations and the system will recommend the best choices for them which include body size considerations. - July 18, 2014 - Scooter Vacations
Scooter Vacations Announces The Wish for Scooter Rental in Orlando for Those Staying at Walt Disney World or Universal Florida
ScootOrlando.com, Scooter Vacations, announces their newest Orlando Scooter Rental model, The Wish, for vacationers staying at Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resorts. Customer Maureen Noll says “nothing compares!” It has a luxurious wide captain seat and provides a full 12-15 hour day of theme park ride time for up to 400 lbs capacity. - June 18, 2014 - Scooter Vacations
Custom Party Time Launches Party Supply Website
Custom Party Time offers professional children’s party planning to the Austin, Texas market, and now is selling over 20,000 party supply & costume related items on-line direct to customer’s homes around the world. - April 10, 2014 - Custom Party Time
Official DC Cherry Blossom Bike and Segway Tours
The best way to see the blossoms is with Bike and Roll DC. - March 03, 2014 - Bike and Roll
Bike-Scoot-Or-Yak Rentals of Jax Bch Grand Opening Mar 1
Bike-Scoot-Or-Yak Rentals of Jax Bch LLC’s coming to Jacksonville Beach in March (currently serving Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach). Effective March 1, Bike-Scoot-Or-Yak will rent Bikes, Scooters, Kayaks, and Stand Up Paddleboards. Delivery available to your home, hotel or anywhere from... - February 12, 2014 - Bike-Scoot-Or-Yak Rentals of Jax Bch LLC
Bike and Roll Opening a New National Mall Location
After 11 successful years at the Old Post Office Pavilion, Bike and Roll DC is excited to announce that they will be relocating tour operations to 955 L'Enfant Plaza. - January 19, 2014 - Bike and Roll
Scooter to Your Door Launches New Scooter Rental Business in Sarasota
Company specializes in renting and delivering scooters and other beach-related items directly to their customers’ front door. - August 06, 2013 - Scooter To Your Door
Last Runs in the French Ski Resorts with Skimium
With Skimium, skiers can take advantage of the slopes in Flaine, Arc 2000, Val d’Isère or 2 Alpes up until the ski resort closings and end the ski season with quality ski gear, attractive pricing and practical services thanks to a Skimium network of 300 ski hire shops in some 220 ski resorts in France, Andorra, and Italy. - April 06, 2013 - Skimium Uk
Tentickle Bedouin Tents Company Launches Branded Tent Initiative
Bedouin Tents Manufacturer Tentickle International has launched a branded tent initiative aimed at the outdoor advertising and product launch industry. - February 09, 2013 - Tentickle International, Cape Town, South Africa
New Pedal-Powered Way for Families to Create Holiday Traditions in Albuquerque
Local bicycle shop offers holiday bike tours of Albuquerque’s time-honored lights and luminaria displays. - November 14, 2012 - Routes Rentals & Tours, Inc
Collaborative Consumption Site for Boats Temptoy.com Just Released New Pricing Tiers for High Volume Owners
Temptoy.com has released new pricing tiers for watercraft owners who experience a higher number of boat rentals each month. - October 26, 2012 - Temptoy LLC
Temptoy.com - An Online Marketplace for Boat Owners and Renters - Has Launched
Temptoy.com provides a simple effective way for boat owners and boat rental establishments to display their boats to prospective renters. After nearly 2 years of planning and engineering, the site has launched and is now available for use online. - September 21, 2012 - Temptoy LLC
Tentickle Bedouin Tents Company Receives B-BBEE Certification
South African Bedouin Tents Manufacturer Tentickle has been awarded its Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Certification (B-BBEE) by the Grant Thornton Verifications Services. - September 08, 2012 - Tentickle International, Cape Town, South Africa
Tentickle Bedouin Tents Company Reveals New Fire Retardant Tent Technology
Bedouin Tents Manufacturer Tentickle International has revealed the next evolution in special events tents technology with the announcement of the launch of their new organic 3 ply fire retardant tent fabric. - September 06, 2012 - Tentickle International, Cape Town, South Africa
Sportbikes 4 Hire Announces New Branch Servicing Asheville, NC
This spring, Sportbikes 4 Hire is proud to announce the opening of its new branch serving motorcycle enthusiasts in Asheville, NC. This expansion will allow Sportbikes 4 Hire to serve a greater area in Western North Carolina, in addition to its branches currently serving customers in Eastern... - June 27, 2012 - Sportbikes 4 Hire
Starting an Inflatable Party Rental Business: What to Embrace and What to Avoid - Bouncy Rentals LLC
Flexibility and a large, varied target market make starting an inflatables rental business a viable option for many would-be operators. - August 30, 2011 - Bouncy Rentals LLC
San Diego Kids Party Rentals Expands Halloween Rentals to Include Haunted Props & Bounce Houses
In anticipation of a strong Halloween party season, San Diego Kids Party Rentals made a significant expansion in their Halloween party rental inventory to include haunted props, animated decorations, talking skeletons, and inflatable bounce houses. - August 21, 2011 - San Diego Kids' Party Rentals
Sky River RV Announces New Store to Open in Dublin California
Sky River RV is announcing that it will be opening a new RV store in the city of Dublin California on or before August 1st, 2011. The new store will be located on 6 acres of land with over 2 acres of indoor showroom. The store is conveniently located with freeway frontage at the intersection of... - June 27, 2011 - Sky River RV
K1 Speed Opens Its Eighth Indoor Kart Racing Center in Hollywood, Florida
America's premier indoor karting company, K1 Speed, introduces zero-emission, European electric go karts to the greater Fort Lauderdale, Florida area. - May 21, 2011 - K1Speed Indoor Kart Racing
San Diego Kids' Party Rentals Has Moved to a New, Bigger Location
San Diego Kids' Party Rentals, the premier source for kids' parties in San Diego, has expanded so much that they needed to relocate into a larger showroom. The new location is just down the road from the former location. San Diego Kids' Party Rentals, Inc. has moved about a mile down the road on... - May 12, 2011 - San Diego Kids' Party Rentals
Ski Butlers Aspen Awarded Emerging Business of 2010
Ski Butlers Aspen was awarded the Emerging Business of 2010 at this years kick-off to Winterskol Luncheon. - January 20, 2011 - Ski Butlers Ski Rentals
Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, It’s all Social... Media for Ski Butlers
Ski Butlers ski rental delivery uses social media to instantly get in front of it's guests and partners. - September 16, 2010 - Ski Butlers Ski Rentals
TubersEdge.com Strategizes to Provide More Professional Courtesy and Convenience to Tubing Enthusiasts in Iowa
Tubers Edge has strategized to cater to tubing enthusiasts on a whole new level. Partnering with local hospitality proves to be successful in providing better service and more options for "tubers". - June 10, 2010 - Tubers Edge
MDM Entertainment Offers Affordable Wedding Lighting
MDM Entertainment, a longtime provider of quality DJ entertainment, is now offering a wide variety of affordable lighting options for Chicago area weddings. - April 02, 2010 - MDM Entertainment
SOUNDBAR Entertainment Mobile DJ Company Gives Away Free Dances to Local Schools
New Jersey-based DJ company provides entertainment free of charge for cash-strapped school events - April 02, 2010 - SOUNDBAR Entertainment
MDM Entertainment Receives a Rating of A+ from the Better Business Bureau
MDM Entertainment has been awarded a Better Business Bureau rating of A+ to recognize their dedication to their clients and to the Better Business Bureau Code of Business Practices. The BBB Code of Business Practices represents sound advertising, selling and customer service practices that enhance... - February 22, 2010 - MDM Entertainment
Seventymm.com Launches “Express Delivery of Movies”
Seventymm.com, one of India’s largest movie rental company announced the launched of ‘Express Delivery Service’ that cuts the delivery time of DVDs from days to just few hours… - December 31, 2009 - Seventymm Services Pvt. Ltd.
San Diego Kids' Party Rentals Enhances Baseball Theme Party Offerings for 2010
San Diego Kids' Party Rentals - the largest full-service kids' party rental and entertainment company in San Diego - has just expanded its inventory of baseball games in preparation for Little League Opening Day and the start of baseball season. - December 21, 2009 - San Diego Kids' Party Rentals
San Diego Kids' Party Rentals Expands Into Outdoor Movie Screen Rentals for 2010
San Diego Kids' Party Rentals - the largest full-service kids' party rental and entertainment company in San Diego - announces entry into the Outdoor Movie screen and Projector rental business for homes, parks, businesses, schools, churches, neighborhood associations, and other public party and meeting venues. - December 19, 2009 - San Diego Kids' Party Rentals
Gloucester Marquee Hire Company Provide Festivals and Local Music Events
Often, marquees are only associated with a big and lavish wedding or a corporate party in the back garden, but there are many further uses and reasons to hire a marquee, and a corporate event is just one of them. Windsor Marquees are now able to offer stunning marquees that can be used for all... - November 29, 2009 - Windsor Marquees
Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ Advises on How to Choose the Perfect Wedding DJ
Elite wedding disc jockey company a Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ gives couples five important tips on choosing a great wedding DJ. - November 16, 2009 - Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ
The Longer You Stay, the More You Save with Ski Butlers
Ski Butlers Ski Rentals announces new discounting programs. - November 14, 2009 - Ski Butlers Ski Rentals
Windsor Marquees in Gloucester Supply Local Businesses Marquees for Events
Often, marquees are only associated with a big and lavish wedding or a birthday party in the back garden, but there are many further uses and reasons to hire a marquee, and a corporate event is just one of them. Windsor Marquees are now able to offer stunning marquee that can not only set the correct impression on your visitors, clients or prospective customers, but it also allows you to defy the one thing none of us have control over, the British weather. - November 08, 2009 - Windsor Marquees
A Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ to Provide Free Ceremony Music
Elite wedding disc jockey company A Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ announced today they will provide free ceremony music if you book your 2010 reception this month - November 06, 2009 - Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ
A Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ Announces Special Offer for 2010 Weddings
Elite wedding dj company A Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ announced today they will provide free ceremony music for the first 5 brides that sign up for wedding reception services in 2010. - October 28, 2009 - Perfect Atlanta Wedding DJ
San Diego Kids' Party Rentals Expands Halloween Party Offerings for 2009
San Diego Kids' Party Rentals - the largest full-service kids' party rental and entertainment company in San Diego - offers the most comprehensive services for Halloween celebrations with party characters (witches, vampires, ghouls, etc), Halloween games, fun food machines, and party rental equipment - October 16, 2009 - San Diego Kids' Party Rentals