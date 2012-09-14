PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Scrap Trade Tech Start-Up Raises $350K in Ongoing Crowdfunding Campaign Tech startup Scrap Connection is tackling the unnecessary but rampant trading risks in the $250 billion/year international scrap market. They have turned to the crowd to fund their next stage of development, which has been a great success with $350,000+ raised to date. - March 11, 2017 - Scrap Connection

3PL Firm Sunset Transportation Extends National Network with New Tennessee Branch Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Top Logistics Executive Joins National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation as VP of Sales & Marketing Tracy Meetre’s Appointment to Sunset’s Leadership Team Reflects Growth, Expansion of St. Louis-Based Logistics Company - October 01, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

St. Louis Publications Honor National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation for Job Creation, Double-Digit Growth and Company Culture Logistics Leader Named to Fastest-Growing Company and Top Workplaces Lists. - June 30, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

M studio Named Marketing Agency for European Soaps' Luxury Product Lines Asbury Park Agency Tapped to Market Premium French Bath and Body Care Products - March 23, 2016 - M studio

Leading Logistics Firm Sunset Transportation Shares Success Story of Expansion, Growth with St. Louis Business Journal Improved Economy Fuels Growth of National 3PL’s Branches, Service and Sales in Multiple Industries. - February 26, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

M studio Awarded Contract with Troy Container Line for 5th Consecutive Year Integrated Agency to Manage All Marketing for International NVOCC - January 22, 2016 - M studio

3PL Leader Sunset Transportation’s New St. Louis Office to House Financial Division, Sustain National Growth Expanded Operations Will Enhance Service, Savings to Freight Payment Clients - October 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Inc. Magazine Recognizes Sunset Transportation as a “Fastest-Growing U.S. Company” for Double-Digit Expansion, Job Creation National 3PL Leader Named to Inc. 500/5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year - August 26, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

M studio Named Creative Agency for Simple Shoes Branding and communications agency M studio is awarded the contract for web development and digital marketing for Simple Shoes. - August 18, 2015 - M studio

National Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Earns 2015 Top Workplace Ranking from St. Louis Post-Dispatch Sunset Recognized for Strong Employee Satisfaction, Leadership and Customer Service. - July 02, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Leading 3PL Provider Sunset Transportation Opens New Branch in Bend, Oregon New Oregon office to offer more services, savings and opportunities to Pacific Northwest. - June 16, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

3PL Leader Sunset Transportation Increases Services, Savings to Great Lakes Region with Expanded Michigan Branch Larger Grand Haven, Michigan Office Offers New Opportunities for Customers, Freight Agents and Job Seekers - May 30, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

CFO of Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Honored by St. Louis Business Journal Sunset's Mark Cammarata named 2015 CFO of the Year for his strong financial leadership, client-first focus. - May 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider Sunset Transportation Expands Leadership Team, Craig Marton Joins as President and COO St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Craig Marton as president and COO. Sunset founder, Jim Williams, will become chairman and CEO. This new leadership appointment supports the third party logistics provider's double-digit growth over the last several years. It also positions Sunset to continue to benefit its customers with enhanced services and savings. - April 27, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

More On-Board Satellite Internet Connectivity Supplied by iSeaglobal in 2015 iSeaglobal strengthens its VSAT leadership, upgrading global C band coverage for the maritime and oil&gas markets. - February 08, 2015 - Milano Teleport Srl

Expanded Chicago Branch Office Means Increased Services, Savings to Sunset Transportation Customers Leading Logistics Company: New Job Opportunities, Freight Agent Partnerships Also on the Horizon - September 11, 2014 - Sunset Transportation

America’s Leading Ocean Freight Expert Reveals $650 Million in Hidden Cash for 40,000 Importers America’s leading ocean freight expert has revealed that there is $650 million in hidden cash available for ocean freight importers. The VP of Supply Chain Finance of a medium U.S. retailer was thrilled when awarded $200,000 that took less than one hour of setup time. - July 30, 2014 - Ocean Audit Inc.

South African Navy Supports Maritime & Coastal Security Africa Conference to Boost Collaboration Among African Navies Some 600 maritime and naval experts are to meet in Cape Town from 25-27 November to discuss the price of piracy in Africa and the institutional and technical solutions available during the annual Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference and exhibition. It is the largest maritime defence and... - November 13, 2013 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa

St. Louis-Based Logistics Leader, Sunset Transportation Joins CargoNet; Increases Company Cargo Theft Prevention Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), recently joined CargoNet® to help protect their customers from cargo theft. By using this high-tech system, Sunset is actively reducing their customers’ risk of theft. CargoNet’s theft prevention services aggregates data to... - August 21, 2013 - Sunset Transportation

Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping Ready to Set Sail There is a new option for reliable yacht transport. Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping provides yacht owners a safe and reliable alternative to transport their vessels along scheduled shipping lines aboard Grieg Star ships. The first shipping departs between August 20 to Sept. 5 from Vancouver, B.C. - July 24, 2013 - Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping

Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping Debuts on West Coast Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping is proud to release its newest sailing dates for East and West yacht shipping and yacht transportation. - July 20, 2013 - Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping

St. Louis-Based Logistics Leader, Sunset Transportation, Opens New Branch Offices Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), has opened two new branch offices this past month. The first office is located in Grand Haven, MI, and the second office is located in Chicago, IL. This is a first for Sunset, and these branch offices will continue to grow and expand the Sunset... - May 22, 2013 - Sunset Transportation

U-Freight on the Move in Rotterdam U-Ocean, the oceanfreight forwarding brand of leading global freight and logistics provider the U-Freight Group (UFL), is on the move in The Netherlands, with U-Ocean Rotterdam relocating to a new office/warehouse facility. - May 14, 2013 - UFreight

Luxury Yachts & Passenger Ships for Sale on Ship-Locator.com According to the latest updates, Ship Locator has now started services for buying and selling of Yachts and Passenger vessels. Earlier, the website was targeted to provide services to the maritime industry and help businesses dealing with the same. Gene Horton, the website owner with vast experience... - March 15, 2013 - Ship Locator

Davies Turner Builds Greener Supply Chain with Turkey 45 years after identifying the potential of the Turkish market, Davies Turner is set to further expand its multimodal presence in the trade between the UK and Turkey, developing more environmentally friendly supply chain solutions between the two countries. Davies Turner is offering a re-engineered... - February 06, 2013 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd

Aviation History Takes Off Thanks to Davies Turner Freight forwarder, Davies Turner has undertaken a project shipment operation to deliver vintage British aircraft parts discovered in a domestic garage in Dorset to South Africa as part of an ambitious project to rebuild two classic post-War British fighter planes. - January 31, 2013 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd

Davies Turner Re-Invests in UK Freight Hub Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – is completing a major re-investment programme at its main regional hubs. - November 22, 2012 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd

Anti-Piracy Measures for Continent’s Coastline Discussed at Maritime & Coastal Security Africa Increasing piracy and sea crimes on Africa’s coastline as well as illegal fishing in South African waters will be amongst concerns raised by high-ranking navy and maritime industry leaders at the Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference in Cape Town next week. Chief Director for Maritime... - November 04, 2012 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa

U-Freight All Set for Annual Conference The U-Freight Group - (www.ufreight.com) - the Hong Kong-headquartered international freight service and logistics group, will be examining current prospects in the air and oceanfreight forwarding environment at its annual conference in Singapore between October 17th and 19th 2012. - October 18, 2012 - UFreight

U-Freight Group Names Wong as Vice President, Sales & Marketing The U-Freight Group (UFL) has named Steven Wong as vice president - sales & marketing, of its main subsidiaries, U-Freight Ltd and U-Ocean Ltd, in Hong Kong. - August 11, 2012 - UFreight

Davies Turner Boosts Midlands Presence with Purchase of Transit Warehouse The strategic acquisition of a 7,000 sq m cross dock warehouse just a 10 minute walk from its existing state-of-the-art distribution centre at Coleshill, Birmingham gives Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – increased capacity to handle its growing European and oceanfreight consolidation services. - July 25, 2012 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd

U-Freight Gains Trusted Trader Status in Key Markets U-Freight Holland BV, the Dutch subsidiary of the U-Freight Group (UFL), has been certified by the Dutch Customs authority as an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) in the Customs Simplifications and Security Procedures categories. - June 08, 2012 - UFreight

Baleária Bahamas Express Expands Services Baleària Bahamas Express announces cargo transportation capabilities from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Bahama. - June 01, 2012 - Balearia Bahamas Express

St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation Participates in Logistics Podcast on Navigating the Complexities of Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) Shipping Steve Pandolfo, director of pricing at Sunset Transportation explores the complexities of LTL shipping and pricing with Logistics Viewpoints. - May 16, 2012 - Sunset Transportation

Exmar First Quarter Results 2012 The Executive Committee of EXMAR NV today reported its results for the first quarter of 2012. For full press release please go to Exmar corporate website: www.exmar.be - April 29, 2012 - Exmar NV

U-Freight Refits Fourth Logistics Warehouse in Fine Fashion The U-Freight Group – www.ufreight.com - the Asia-based freight services organisation, has strengthened its operations in Hong Kong with the opening of a further dedicated, full-service logistics facility after an extensive re-fit and modernisation. - March 08, 2012 - UFreight

U-Freight Drinks to Growth of Wine Logistics in China The U-Freight Group - the Hong Kong-headquartered international freight services and logistics group, believes that China’s growing thirst for French wine will be a major boost for the company’s specialist wine logistics services. - December 16, 2011 - UFreight

Famous Pacific Shipping Names New Chairman and Advisory At its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Famous Pacific Shipping Group (FPS Group) appointed a new Advisory Board to provide governance to the fast-growing Asia-based network of NVOCC and freight forwarding companies. - December 07, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping

Famous Pacific Shipping Targets New Members in New Markets Following its recent AGM, the Famous Pacific Shipping Group has resolved to increase membership of the worldwide network of forwarders in specific geographical areas, to further strengthen the group’s claims to be a leading player in the global supply chain. - December 01, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping

Exmar NV Trading Update Third Quarter 2011 The Executive Committee of EXMAR NV today gave its trading update for the third quarter of 2011. For full press release please fo to Exmar corporate website: exmar.be - October 30, 2011 - Exmar NV

OnOn Shipping Expands Its Fully Online Asia-Europe Services OnOn Shipping today unveiled a dramatic expansion of its unique online FCL container services portfolio. The number of port-to-port combinations increases from 6 to almost 100 and now covers shipments from all main Chinese ports as well as Busan, Singapore and Port Kelang into all the larger north European... - October 25, 2011 - OnOn Shipping

Focus on Increased Piracy Threat at Maritime & Coastal Security Africa in Cape Town Piracy and other maritime threats around Africa are now costing most international users of sea routes millions in increased fuel prices, insurance, security and ransom payments as well as costing Africa its integrity, security and position as a leading player in sea trade. This is according to Tracey-Lee... - October 24, 2011 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa

Davies Turner Repeats Apprenticeship Offer If Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – was appearing in front of the Dragons’ Den investors, it’s likely they would be queuing up to put their money into one of the industry’s more successful apprenticeship schemes. - October 09, 2011 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd

Ocean Star International, Inc. (OSI) Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership Ocean Star International, Inc., OSI today announced that it joined the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, as innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry which provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply... - September 01, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.