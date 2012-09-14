PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines.
A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight
Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Tech startup Scrap Connection is tackling the unnecessary but rampant trading risks in the $250 billion/year international scrap market. They have turned to the crowd to fund their next stage of development, which has been a great success with $350,000+ raised to date. - March 11, 2017 - Scrap Connection
Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Tracy Meetre’s Appointment to Sunset’s Leadership Team Reflects Growth, Expansion of St. Louis-Based Logistics Company - October 01, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Logistics Leader Named to Fastest-Growing Company and Top Workplaces Lists. - June 30, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Asbury Park Agency Tapped to Market Premium French Bath and Body Care Products - March 23, 2016 - M studio
Improved Economy Fuels Growth of National 3PL’s Branches, Service and Sales in Multiple Industries. - February 26, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Integrated Agency to Manage All Marketing for International NVOCC - January 22, 2016 - M studio
Expanded Operations Will Enhance Service, Savings to Freight Payment Clients - October 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
National 3PL Leader Named to Inc. 500/5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year - August 26, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Branding and communications agency M studio is awarded the contract for web development and digital marketing for Simple Shoes. - August 18, 2015 - M studio
Sunset Recognized for Strong Employee Satisfaction, Leadership and Customer Service. - July 02, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
New Oregon office to offer more services, savings and opportunities to Pacific Northwest. - June 16, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Larger Grand Haven, Michigan Office Offers New Opportunities for Customers, Freight Agents and Job Seekers - May 30, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Sunset's Mark Cammarata named 2015 CFO of the Year for his strong financial leadership, client-first focus. - May 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Craig Marton as president and COO. Sunset founder, Jim Williams, will become chairman and CEO. This new leadership appointment supports the third party logistics provider's double-digit growth over the last several years. It also positions Sunset to continue to benefit its customers with enhanced services and savings. - April 27, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
iSeaglobal strengthens its VSAT leadership, upgrading global C band coverage for the maritime and oil&gas markets. - February 08, 2015 - Milano Teleport Srl
Leading Logistics Company: New Job Opportunities, Freight Agent Partnerships Also on the Horizon - September 11, 2014 - Sunset Transportation
America’s leading ocean freight expert has revealed that there is $650 million in hidden cash available for ocean freight importers. The VP of Supply Chain Finance of a medium U.S. retailer was thrilled when awarded $200,000 that took less than one hour of setup time. - July 30, 2014 - Ocean Audit Inc.
Some 600 maritime and naval experts are to meet in Cape Town from 25-27 November to discuss the price of piracy in Africa and the institutional and technical solutions available during the annual Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference and exhibition. It is the largest maritime defence and... - November 13, 2013 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa
Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), recently joined CargoNet® to help protect their customers from cargo theft. By using this high-tech system, Sunset is actively reducing their customers’ risk of theft. CargoNet’s theft prevention services aggregates data to... - August 21, 2013 - Sunset Transportation
There is a new option for reliable yacht transport. Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping provides yacht owners a safe and reliable alternative to transport their vessels along scheduled shipping lines aboard Grieg Star ships. The first shipping departs between August 20 to Sept. 5 from Vancouver, B.C. - July 24, 2013 - Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping
Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping is proud to release its newest sailing dates for East and West yacht shipping and yacht transportation. - July 20, 2013 - Raven Offshore Yacht Shipping
Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), has opened two new branch offices this past month. The first office is located in Grand Haven, MI, and the second office is located in Chicago, IL. This is a first for Sunset, and these branch offices will continue to grow and expand the Sunset... - May 22, 2013 - Sunset Transportation
U-Ocean, the oceanfreight forwarding brand of leading global freight and
logistics provider the U-Freight Group (UFL), is on the move in The
Netherlands, with U-Ocean Rotterdam relocating to a new office/warehouse
facility. - May 14, 2013 - UFreight
According to the latest updates, Ship Locator has now started services for buying and selling of Yachts and Passenger vessels. Earlier, the website was targeted to provide services to the maritime industry and help businesses dealing with the same.
Gene Horton, the website owner with vast experience... - March 15, 2013 - Ship Locator
45 years after identifying the potential of the Turkish market, Davies Turner is set to further expand its multimodal presence in the trade between the UK and Turkey, developing more environmentally friendly supply chain solutions between the two countries.
Davies Turner is offering a re-engineered... - February 06, 2013 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
Freight forwarder, Davies Turner has undertaken a project shipment operation to deliver vintage British aircraft parts discovered in a domestic garage in Dorset to South Africa as part of an ambitious project to rebuild two classic post-War British fighter planes. - January 31, 2013 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – is completing a major re-investment programme at its main regional hubs. - November 22, 2012 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
Increasing piracy and sea crimes on Africa’s coastline as well as illegal fishing in South African waters will be amongst concerns raised by high-ranking navy and maritime industry leaders at the Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference in Cape Town next week. Chief Director for Maritime... - November 04, 2012 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa
The U-Freight Group - (www.ufreight.com) - the Hong Kong-headquartered international freight service and logistics group, will be examining current prospects in the air and oceanfreight forwarding environment at its annual conference in Singapore between October 17th and 19th 2012. - October 18, 2012 - UFreight
The U-Freight Group (UFL) has named Steven Wong as vice president - sales & marketing, of its main subsidiaries, U-Freight Ltd and U-Ocean Ltd, in Hong Kong. - August 11, 2012 - UFreight
The strategic acquisition of a 7,000 sq m cross dock warehouse just a 10 minute walk from its existing state-of-the-art distribution centre at Coleshill, Birmingham gives Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – increased capacity to handle its growing European and oceanfreight consolidation services. - July 25, 2012 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
U-Freight Holland BV, the Dutch subsidiary of the U-Freight Group (UFL), has been certified by the Dutch Customs authority as an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) in the Customs Simplifications and Security Procedures categories. - June 08, 2012 - UFreight
Baleària Bahamas Express announces cargo transportation capabilities from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Bahama. - June 01, 2012 - Balearia Bahamas Express
Steve Pandolfo, director of pricing at Sunset Transportation explores the complexities of LTL shipping and pricing with Logistics Viewpoints. - May 16, 2012 - Sunset Transportation
The Executive Committee of EXMAR NV today reported its results for the first quarter of 2012. For full press release please go to Exmar corporate website: www.exmar.be - April 29, 2012 - Exmar NV
The U-Freight Group – www.ufreight.com - the Asia-based freight services organisation, has strengthened its operations in Hong Kong with the opening of a further dedicated, full-service logistics facility after an extensive re-fit and modernisation. - March 08, 2012 - UFreight
The U-Freight Group - the Hong Kong-headquartered international freight services and logistics group, believes that China’s growing thirst for French wine will be a major boost for the company’s specialist wine logistics services. - December 16, 2011 - UFreight
At its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Famous Pacific Shipping Group (FPS Group) appointed a new Advisory Board to provide governance to the fast-growing Asia-based network of NVOCC and freight forwarding companies. - December 07, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping
Following its recent AGM, the Famous Pacific Shipping Group has resolved to increase membership of the worldwide network of forwarders in specific geographical areas, to further strengthen the group’s claims to be a leading player in the global supply chain. - December 01, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping
The Executive Committee of EXMAR NV today gave its trading update for the third quarter of 2011. For full press release please fo to Exmar corporate website: exmar.be - October 30, 2011 - Exmar NV
OnOn Shipping today unveiled a dramatic expansion of its unique online FCL container services portfolio. The number of port-to-port combinations increases from 6 to almost 100 and now covers shipments from all main Chinese ports as well as Busan, Singapore and Port Kelang into all the larger north European... - October 25, 2011 - OnOn Shipping
Piracy and other maritime threats around Africa are now costing most international users of sea routes millions in increased fuel prices, insurance, security and ransom payments as well as costing Africa its integrity, security and position as a leading player in sea trade. This is according to Tracey-Lee... - October 24, 2011 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa
If Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – was appearing in front of the Dragons’ Den investors, it’s likely they would be queuing up to put their money into one of the industry’s more successful apprenticeship schemes. - October 09, 2011 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
Ocean Star International, Inc., OSI today announced that it joined the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, as innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry which provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply... - September 01, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Ocean Star International, Inc., an international shipping company, provides a response to the ongoing power struggle between the Chinese government and the governments of surrounding countries, over China’s claim to exclusive rights to the South China Sea; rights to waters that were before considered by most to be international waters. - August 29, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.