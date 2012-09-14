PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Salus Workers’ Compensation Completes Acquisition of Method Insurance Services Salus Workers’ Compensation, LLC, Completes Acquisition of Managing General Underwriter and Wholesaler Method Insurance Services, LLC. - October 10, 2019 - Salus

Watkins Insurance Group Retains IIABA Best Practices Agency Status Watkins Insurance Group, the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, has retained its status as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group. - October 02, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group

Veta Enright-Your Insurance Lady Presents Colorado Springs Women's Expo with a Cause Featuring 200+ diverse exhibits, fashion shows, makeovers, health screenings, popular chefs, book signings, plus opportunity to enter to win contests and lots of free goodies. A full range of products and services, for Today's Women and their Families. - September 19, 2019 - Your Insurance Lady

Watkins Insurance Group Shareholder, Matt Womack, Named to IIAT Board The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) announced the election of five new directors during its annual business meeting at Insurcon, June 21, 2019. During that meeting, Watkins Insurance Group shareholder and agent, Matt Womack, was elected to serve on the board of directors. “It’s... - July 11, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group

Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Missouri Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Missouri. Normandy’s methodical growth strategy has played out recently, adding six states to the company’s portfolio since... - July 05, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to North Carolina Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in North Carolina. This marks the sixth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers workers’... - May 23, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Mississippi Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Mississippi. Normandy now offers workers’ compensation insurance in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. - May 04, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Cowart Insurance is Pleased to Announce Bonnie Swan Has Earned the Prestigious Designation of CISR Elite The distinction of CISR Elite has been conferred on Bonnie Swan, licensed Property & Casualty Agent of Cowart Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, Georgia, after her successful completion of all nine, classroom or online courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by extensive... - April 10, 2019 - Cowart Insurance Agency

Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Arkansas Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Arkansas. This is the fourth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers workers’... - March 28, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to Louisiana Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Louisiana. This is the third major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of the year. Normandy now offers workers’... - March 14, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage to Oklahoma Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Oklahoma. This marks the second major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of the year when they announced their expansion... - January 31, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to Texas Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Texas. This marks the fourth major expansion by the multi-state insurer in the past two years. Normandy now offers workers’ compensation... - January 18, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

New Allstate Insurance Agency Opens in Middleton, Wisconsin Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc. announces the opening of its new location at 6661 University Avenue, Ste. 108, in Middleton, Wisc., as well as the launch of its new website http://www.allstate.com/michael.donnelly. - December 14, 2018 - Allstate - Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc.

The Austin American-Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group a 2018 Top Workplace Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplace honor by The Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based... - November 07, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group

Highly-Regarded Industry Veterans Greg Meserole and Scott McGuire Join Watkins Insurance Group Meserole and McGuire Bring Decades of Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group. - May 19, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group

Austin American-Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group a Winner of the Greater Austin Area 2017 Top Workplaces Award Central Texas Insurance Agency is Recognized for Outstanding Work Environment - November 08, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

Watkins Insurance Group Retains Its IIABA Best Practices Agency Status Agency Recognized for Operational Excellence - October 19, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

Fassbender Insurance Agency Expands Business Into Mississippi Gulf Coast Fassbender Insurance Agency, LLC of Slidell, LA has expanded its operations into Mississippi, with an office now open in Bay St. Louis, that is serving clients throughout the gulf coast communities. The Fassbender Agency is an independent insurance agency that works with multiple insurance providers in offering many insurance products to individuals and businesses. - October 12, 2017 - Fassbender Insurance Agency

JGS Insurance Among Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies by Insurance Journal JGS Insurance, a market leading New Jersey insurance agency, announced today that it has been named a Top 100 Property/Casualty Agency by Insurance Journal. The Top 100 list is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2016. “Once again JGS Insurance has been recognized by a national... - August 11, 2017 - JGS Insurance

Watkins Insurance Group Welcomes Chris Scott as Vice President of Finance Scott Brings His Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group - June 30, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

Watkins Insurance Group Hires Industry Veteran Lillian Braunstein as Hospitality Insurance Specialist Braunstein Brings Her Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group. - April 28, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group

Newly Funded CONCIERGE MED+ SERVICES LLC., Offers WC Space an Evidence Based Medical Treatment System to Assist Claims with Early Intervention and Medical Spend Oversight CONCIERGE MED+SERVICES LLC, announced that they (with the assistance of a private funding group) have launched a new company to better meet the current demands of the Workers’ Compensation Industries’ continuous need for evidence-based ancillary & claims intervention services. Complex... - February 22, 2017 - CONCIERGE MED SERVICES LLC.

SunGate Insurance Agency Earns BBB Accreditation SunGate Insurance Agency is Committed to BBB’s Standards of Trust. This week, SunGate Insurance Agency announced its accreditation by BBB serving Central Florida. As a BBB Accredited Business, SunGate Insurance Agency is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace. According to BBB reports... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency

SunGate Insurance Agency Welcomes Health Insurance Specialist Andrew Thompson SunGate Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Lake Mary, welcomed health insurance specialist Andrew Thompson to their team. With expertise in self-funded and fully-insured health insurance for large groups Mr. Thompson will fill a necessary role in the full-service insurance agency. When... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency

Siracusa Staffing & Leasing Redefines Working with P&C Agents... Again Siracusa Staffing & Leasing is redefining the level and ability of P&C agents to work successfully with PEO brokers. SS&L is the brainchild of David Siracusa, the owner of ELS, who helped to grow that company into the premier PEO provider of the Southeast. Mr. Siracusa has brought his technological innovations and forward thinking mentality to this new company. He sees a void in the marketplace where no other PEO broker has previously gone and he intends to fill it. - April 04, 2016 - Siracusa Staffing & Leasing, LLC

Insurance Journal Award 2015 DSP clinches spot as one of the Best Agencies to Work For in 2015. - October 19, 2015 - DSP Insurance

Friedman Associates Offers a Free OSHA 10-Hour Construction Industry Safety Course Valuable free training for those in the construction trades. Participants receive a 10-Hour OSHA certification card and certificate. - August 01, 2015 - Friedman Associates Insurance

IJU Teams Up with NYC For over 25 years IJU Agency Ltd. (IJU) has been helping businesses and individuals with their insurance needs. With access to over 30 different insurance markets we find our Clients comprehensive and affordable coverage's. - July 31, 2015 - IJU Agency Ltd.

SIA Group Acquires Parkway Insurance Services Full-Service Insurance Agency Expands Market Presence in Western North Carolina Through Purchase of Lenoir-Based Agency - January 25, 2014 - SIA Group

New Website Focuses on DBA Insurance Coverage for US Government and Military Contracts Overseas Worldwide Risk Management is pleased to announce the launch of their new website www.dbainsurancecoverage.com. This new website will focus solely on Defense Base Act insurance, or DBA insurance, from providing extensive industry information through to visitors being able to obtain quotes for coverage. - January 15, 2014 - Worldwide Risk Management Inc.

Insurance for Construction Companies Simplified by Fairbanks Insurance Brokers Fairbanks Insurance Brokers are saving construction companies up to 60% on premiums while keeping the process of sign-up simple and easy. - December 28, 2013 - Fairbanks Insurance Brokers

ForeSIGHT Medical Introduces Advanced Analytics Reporting Tool for Managing Escalating Workers’ Compensation Surgical Implant Costs Workers' compensation leader ForeSIGHT Medical releases new reporting and analytics tool that helps identify and control escalating costs in surgical procedures involving implants. - November 21, 2013 - ForeSIGHT Medical

Kingston Insurance Agency Launches Affordable Care Act Resource Frank H. Reis Inc. has launched a resource page on its website to provide users with information about The Affordable Care Act. - November 01, 2013 - The Reis Group LLC

Friedman Associates Assisting Hampton Roads Businesses with ACA Notifications The required deadline for employers to notify their employees about the new ACA Marketplaces for health insurance is closing in. Employers have till October 1, 2013 to notify employees about specific details regarding the ACA. These notifications are to be documented, and saved in your employee files in case of audit. Fines or penalties may be imposed on non-compliant businesses. - August 17, 2013 - Friedman Associates Insurance

SIA Group Appoints New Personal Lines Account Manager Heather Lewter Joins Local Insurance Agency. - July 25, 2013 - SIA Group

SIA Group Attends NCRLA Industry Reception in Charlotte Member and Corporate Sponsor Meets with Other Professionals Throughout North Carolina to Discuss New Industry Topics - June 30, 2013 - SIA Group

SIA Group Appoints Tosha Revell As Account Manager Full-Service Insurance Agency Announces New Hire to Support Small Business and Individual Health Insurance Clients - June 08, 2013 - SIA Group

Hudson Valley Insurance Agencies Form The Reis Management Group, LLC Frank H. Reis, Inc. has partnered with The Pleasant Valley Agency Inc, Duxbury & Hermans Inc, Fraleigh and Rakow Inc and The Mahan Agency Inc (all previously known as The Main Street Group) to create The Reis Management Group LLC. - June 05, 2013 - The Reis Group LLC

Auto-Owners Insurance Names SIA Group Top 10 Growth Agency in State for Second Consecutive Year Fortune 500 Company Recognizes Local Insurance Agency for Rapid Growth in North Carolina for Second Time - June 01, 2013 - SIA Group

AIC Underwriters Hires Chief Marketing Officer AIC Underwriters, LLC (AICU) announces the appointment of Thomas E. Hickey, CIC as the chief marketing officer. In his role, Mr. Hickey will be responsible for driving the overall marketing for AICU’s products and services. He will oversee business development and establish distribution strategies... - May 02, 2013 - AIC Underwriters LLC

Bobby Bowden to Keynote at Workers' Compensation Educational Conference Legendary former Coach Bobby Bowden will deliver a keynote address at the Workers’ Compensation Educational Conference on August 19 in Orlando. - April 25, 2013 - Workers Compensation Institute

Free 10 Hour OSHA Construction Safety Course in Virginia Beach A free OSHA 10-hour Construction Industry Safety course takes place September 11 and 12 in the Virginia Beach office. With this seminar, you will get the tools and training needed to work safely, productively, and profitably. There is no cost to attend and you can register up to 3 employees per business at the web site www.friedman-insurance.com - March 29, 2013 - Friedman Associates Insurance

SIA Group Named to Builders Mutual’s Elite Builders Reserve List Local Insurance Agency Recognized as Top 10 Agency in Exclusive Group with Members Considered Absolute Best in the Business - March 09, 2013 - SIA Group

SIA Group Appoints John Lenzmeier as Territory Manager Twenty-Five Year Management Veteran to Oversee Division of Full-Service Insurance Agency Belonging to National Alliance - January 31, 2013 - SIA Group

SIA Group Acquires Two Divisions Of Triangle Insurance Group Full-Service Insurance Agency Purchases Business and Agricultural/Equine Divisions, Expands Central North Carolina Presence - December 01, 2012 - SIA Group

SIA Group Expands Market Presence with New Office in Asheville, N.C., Led by Deepak Poplai Full-Service Insurance Agency Adds Western North Carolina Division with 24-Year Hospitality Industry Veteran at Helm. - November 07, 2012 - SIA Group

SIA Group Raises More Than $8,000 for the United Way of Onslow County Full-Service Insurance Agency Contributes To CHEW Program To Provide Food For Underprivileged Children - October 25, 2012 - SIA Group

Texas Insurance Expert Urges Businesses to Protect Their Officers with Fiduciary Liability Insurance Texas Energy Insurance Agency says it is important to protect your business and employees against lawsuits with fiduciary liability insurance policies. - September 26, 2012 - Texas Energy Insurance

SIA Group Appoints Bill Walker as New Director of Safety & Risk Management Twenty-Five Year Risk Management Veteran Joins Full-Service Insurance Agency - September 20, 2012 - SIA Group