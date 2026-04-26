Siracusa Staffing & Leasing is redefining the level and ability of P&C agents to work successfully with PEO brokers. SS&L is the brainchild of David Siracusa, the owner of ELS, who helped to grow that company into the premier PEO provider of the Southeast. Mr. Siracusa has brought his technological innovations and forward thinking mentality to this new company. He sees a void in the marketplace where no other PEO broker has previously gone and he intends to fill it. - April 04, 2016 - Siracusa Staffing & Leasing, LLC