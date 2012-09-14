PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Salus Workers’ Compensation, LLC, Completes Acquisition of Managing General Underwriter and Wholesaler Method Insurance Services, LLC. - October 10, 2019 - Salus
Watkins Insurance Group, the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, has retained its status as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group. - October 02, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group
Featuring 200+ diverse exhibits, fashion shows, makeovers, health screenings, popular chefs, book signings, plus opportunity to enter to win contests and lots of free goodies. A full range of products and services, for Today's Women and their Families. - September 19, 2019 - Your Insurance Lady
The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) announced the election of five new directors during its annual business meeting at Insurcon, June 21, 2019. During that meeting, Watkins Insurance Group shareholder and agent, Matt Womack, was elected to serve on the board of directors.
“It’s... - July 11, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Missouri. Normandy’s methodical growth strategy has played out recently, adding six states to the company’s portfolio since... - July 05, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in North Carolina. This marks the sixth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers workers’... - May 23, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Mississippi. Normandy now offers workers’ compensation insurance in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. - May 04, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
The distinction of CISR Elite has been conferred on Bonnie Swan, licensed Property & Casualty Agent of Cowart Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, Georgia, after her successful completion of all nine, classroom or online courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by extensive... - April 10, 2019 - Cowart Insurance Agency
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Arkansas. This is the fourth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers workers’... - March 28, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Louisiana. This is the third major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of the year. Normandy now offers workers’... - March 14, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Oklahoma. This marks the second major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of the year when they announced their expansion... - January 31, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Texas. This marks the fourth major expansion by the multi-state insurer in the past two years. Normandy now offers workers’ compensation... - January 18, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc. announces the opening of its new location at 6661 University Avenue, Ste. 108, in Middleton, Wisc., as well as the launch of its new website http://www.allstate.com/michael.donnelly. - December 14, 2018 - Allstate - Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc.
Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplace honor by The Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based... - November 07, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group
Meserole and McGuire Bring Decades of Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group. - May 19, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group
Central Texas Insurance Agency is Recognized for Outstanding Work Environment - November 08, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group
Agency Recognized for Operational Excellence - October 19, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group
Fassbender Insurance Agency, LLC of Slidell, LA has expanded its operations into Mississippi, with an office now open in Bay St. Louis, that is serving clients throughout the gulf coast communities. The Fassbender Agency is an independent insurance agency that works with multiple insurance providers in offering many insurance products to individuals and businesses. - October 12, 2017 - Fassbender Insurance Agency
JGS Insurance, a market leading New Jersey insurance agency, announced today that it has been named a Top 100 Property/Casualty Agency by Insurance Journal. The Top 100 list is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2016.
“Once again JGS Insurance has been recognized by a national... - August 11, 2017 - JGS Insurance
Scott Brings His Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group - June 30, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group
Braunstein Brings Her Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group. - April 28, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group
CONCIERGE MED+SERVICES LLC, announced that they (with the assistance of a private funding group) have launched a new company to better meet the current demands of the Workers’ Compensation Industries’ continuous need for evidence-based ancillary & claims intervention services. Complex... - February 22, 2017 - CONCIERGE MED SERVICES LLC.
SunGate Insurance Agency is Committed to BBB’s Standards of Trust.
This week, SunGate Insurance Agency announced its accreditation by BBB serving Central Florida. As a BBB Accredited Business, SunGate Insurance Agency is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace.
According to BBB reports... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency
SunGate Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Lake Mary, welcomed health insurance specialist Andrew Thompson to their team. With expertise in self-funded and fully-insured health insurance for large groups Mr. Thompson will fill a necessary role in the full-service insurance agency.
When... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency
Siracusa Staffing & Leasing is redefining the level and ability of P&C agents to work successfully with PEO brokers. SS&L is the brainchild of David Siracusa, the owner of ELS, who helped to grow that company into the premier PEO provider of the Southeast. Mr. Siracusa has brought his technological innovations and forward thinking mentality to this new company. He sees a void in the marketplace where no other PEO broker has previously gone and he intends to fill it. - April 04, 2016 - Siracusa Staffing & Leasing, LLC
DSP clinches spot as one of the Best Agencies to Work For in 2015. - October 19, 2015 - DSP Insurance
Valuable free training for those in the construction trades. Participants receive a 10-Hour OSHA certification card and certificate. - August 01, 2015 - Friedman Associates Insurance
For over 25 years IJU Agency Ltd. (IJU) has been helping businesses and individuals with their insurance needs. With access to over 30 different insurance markets we find our Clients comprehensive and affordable coverage's. - July 31, 2015 - IJU Agency Ltd.
Full-Service Insurance Agency Expands Market Presence in Western North Carolina Through Purchase of Lenoir-Based Agency - January 25, 2014 - SIA Group
Worldwide Risk Management is pleased to announce the launch of their new website www.dbainsurancecoverage.com.
This new website will focus solely on Defense Base Act insurance, or DBA insurance, from providing extensive industry information through to visitors being able to obtain quotes for coverage. - January 15, 2014 - Worldwide Risk Management Inc.
Fairbanks Insurance Brokers are saving construction companies up to 60% on premiums while keeping the process of sign-up simple and easy. - December 28, 2013 - Fairbanks Insurance Brokers
Workers' compensation leader ForeSIGHT Medical releases new reporting and analytics tool that helps identify and control escalating costs in surgical procedures involving implants. - November 21, 2013 - ForeSIGHT Medical
Frank H. Reis Inc. has launched a resource page on its website to provide users with information about The Affordable Care Act. - November 01, 2013 - The Reis Group LLC
The required deadline for employers to notify their employees about the new ACA Marketplaces for health insurance is closing in. Employers have till October 1, 2013 to notify employees about specific details regarding the ACA. These notifications are to be documented, and saved in your employee files in case of audit. Fines or penalties may be imposed on non-compliant businesses. - August 17, 2013 - Friedman Associates Insurance
Heather Lewter Joins Local Insurance Agency. - July 25, 2013 - SIA Group
Member and Corporate Sponsor Meets with Other Professionals Throughout North Carolina to Discuss New Industry Topics - June 30, 2013 - SIA Group
Full-Service Insurance Agency Announces New Hire to Support Small Business and Individual Health Insurance Clients - June 08, 2013 - SIA Group
Frank H. Reis, Inc. has partnered with The Pleasant Valley Agency Inc, Duxbury & Hermans Inc, Fraleigh and Rakow Inc and The Mahan Agency Inc (all previously known as The Main Street Group) to create The Reis Management Group LLC. - June 05, 2013 - The Reis Group LLC
Fortune 500 Company Recognizes Local Insurance Agency for Rapid Growth in North Carolina for Second Time - June 01, 2013 - SIA Group
AIC Underwriters, LLC (AICU) announces the appointment of Thomas E. Hickey, CIC as the chief marketing officer. In his role, Mr. Hickey will be responsible for driving the overall marketing for AICU’s products and services. He will oversee business development and establish distribution strategies... - May 02, 2013 - AIC Underwriters LLC
Legendary former Coach Bobby Bowden will deliver a keynote address at the Workers’ Compensation Educational Conference on August 19 in Orlando. - April 25, 2013 - Workers Compensation Institute
A free OSHA 10-hour Construction Industry Safety course takes place September 11 and 12 in the Virginia Beach office. With this seminar, you will get the tools and training needed to work safely, productively, and profitably. There is no cost to attend and you can register up to 3 employees per business at the web site www.friedman-insurance.com - March 29, 2013 - Friedman Associates Insurance
Local Insurance Agency Recognized as Top 10 Agency in Exclusive Group
with Members Considered Absolute Best in the Business - March 09, 2013 - SIA Group
Twenty-Five Year Management Veteran to Oversee Division of Full-Service Insurance Agency Belonging to National Alliance - January 31, 2013 - SIA Group
Full-Service Insurance Agency Purchases Business and Agricultural/Equine Divisions, Expands Central North Carolina Presence - December 01, 2012 - SIA Group
Full-Service Insurance Agency Adds Western North Carolina Division with 24-Year Hospitality Industry Veteran at Helm. - November 07, 2012 - SIA Group
Full-Service Insurance Agency Contributes To CHEW Program To Provide Food For Underprivileged Children - October 25, 2012 - SIA Group
Texas Energy Insurance Agency says it is important to protect your business and employees against lawsuits with fiduciary liability insurance policies. - September 26, 2012 - Texas Energy Insurance
Twenty-Five Year Risk Management Veteran Joins Full-Service Insurance Agency - September 20, 2012 - SIA Group
Local Insurance Firm Recognized by Insurance Journal for High Premium Volume in 2011 - September 06, 2012 - SIA Group