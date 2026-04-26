Recent Headlines
Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act Gains Strong Momentum as Senate Judiciary Advances SB 1032 with Broad Support
The California State Senate has taken a significant step forward in advancing meaningful reform in the staffing industry, as the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 1032, the Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act, with a decisive bipartisan vote of 11–2, earlier this week. - April 26, 2026 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Medivest Announces Strategic Acquisition by Physician Life Care Planning
Medivest, a national leader in professional administration and Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services. - February 26, 2026 - Medivest
P.O.W.E.R. Officially Launches New Association and Coalition to Expose Fraud, Protect Workers, and Restore Fairness in California’s Temporary Staffing Industry
Today, POWER proudly announces its official launch as a laser-focused non-profit organized to take direct action against fraud and criminal activity in California’s temporary staffing industry. - December 10, 2025 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Workers Memorial Day: Kids’ Chance Ambassador Shares How Nonprofit Provides Scholarships to the Kids of Injured Workers
As America prepares to mark Workers Memorial Day on April 28 – a day to honor those who lost their lives on the job – a Kids’ Chance scholarship recipient is sharing her story of how the nonprofit is helping students like her overcome challenges following a parent’s work-related injury or death. - April 21, 2025 - Kids' Chance of America
Compeo.io Secures Spot at #17 on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Compeo.io make the list with a 10,915% revenue growth. This achievement emphasizing the company's dedication to supporting blue-collar businesses with accessible, efficient, and technology-driven workers' compensation insurance solutions. - August 14, 2024 - Compeo
Work Right NW Celebrates 10 Years of Putting a Dent in Healthcare
Work Right NW is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary on August 7, 2024, marking a decade of innovation and unwavering commitment to transforming the healthcare industry through proactive injury prevention and wellness strategies. Founded in 2014 by Nic and Mindy Patee, Work Right NW has... - August 05, 2024 - Work Right NW
Medivest Announces the Addition of Eric Rycus as Vice President of Business Development
Medivest Benefit Advisors LLC, a leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) services and settlement planning, is pleased to announce the hiring of Eric Rycus as the new Vice President of Business Development. - March 13, 2024 - Medivest
Medivest Announces the Promotion of Alexandra Carroll to Vice President of Operations
Alexandra Carroll, a ten year veteran of Medivest and the Medicare Secondary Payer industry, is promoted to Vice President of Operations. - January 25, 2024 - Medivest
Watkins Insurance Group Launches Teacher Support Program with School Supplies Giveaway
Austin’s Largest Privately-Owned Insurance Agency Furthers Its Commitment to Education in Central Texas - August 11, 2022 - Watkins Insurance Group
Watkins Insurance Group Expands Award-Winning Team with Addition of Eight New Hires
Austin’s Largest Privately-Owned Insurance Agency Adds Staff to Meet Increased Demand for Services - March 23, 2022 - Watkins Insurance Group
Watkins Insurance Group Awarded 2021 Top Workplace Recognition
2021 Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded the "Top Workplaces" honor by the Austin American-Statesman. - November 17, 2021 - Watkins Insurance Group
Medivest Celebrates 25 Years in Business with the Unveiling of a New Logo and Website
Medivest Benefit Advisors, Inc. (“Medivest”), a leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) services and settlement planning, proudly announces its 25th year in business. In celebration of this milestone, Medivest is debuting a new company logo and website today. Medivest’s new logo... - February 01, 2021 - Medivest
Watkins Insurance Group Names Two New Shareholders
Watkins Insurance Group, the largest locally-owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, announced the expansion of its executive team with Jim Siddons and Chris Scott being named shareholders. The addition of Siddons and Scott reflect Watkins’ focus on dynamic growth and commitment... - January 31, 2020 - Watkins Insurance Group
Medivest Announces the Promotion of Aaron Winnell to President
Today Medivest Benefit Advisors, Inc. and Medivest Allocation Services, Inc. (“Medivest”) has announced Vice President of Operations Aaron Winnell, CMSP-F has been promoted to President, effective immediately. Doug Brand, current President and CEO will retain his title and duties as CEO. - January 08, 2020 - Medivest
Salus Workers’ Compensation Completes Acquisition of Method Insurance Services
Salus Workers’ Compensation, LLC, Completes Acquisition of Managing General Underwriter and Wholesaler Method Insurance Services, LLC. - October 10, 2019 - Salus
Watkins Insurance Group Retains IIABA Best Practices Agency Status
Watkins Insurance Group, the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, has retained its status as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group. - October 02, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group
Watkins Insurance Group Shareholder, Matt Womack, Named to IIAT Board
The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) announced the election of five new directors during its annual business meeting at Insurcon, June 21, 2019. During that meeting, Watkins Insurance Group shareholder and agent, Matt Womack, was elected to serve on the board of... - July 11, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group
Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Missouri
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Missouri. Normandy’s methodical growth strategy has played out recently, adding six states to the company’s portfolio... - July 05, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to North Carolina
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in North Carolina. This marks the sixth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers... - May 23, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Mississippi
Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Mississippi. Normandy now offers workers’ compensation insurance in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. - May 04, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Cowart Insurance is Pleased to Announce Bonnie Swan Has Earned the Prestigious Designation of CISR Elite
The distinction of CISR Elite has been conferred on Bonnie Swan, licensed Property & Casualty Agent of Cowart Insurance Agency in Lawrenceville, Georgia, after her successful completion of all nine, classroom or online courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by... - April 10, 2019 - Cowart Insurance Agency
Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Arkansas
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Arkansas. This is the fourth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers... - March 28, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to Louisiana
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Louisiana. This is the third major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of the year. Normandy now offers... - March 14, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage to Oklahoma
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Oklahoma. This marks the second major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of the year when they announced their... - January 31, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to Texas
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Texas. This marks the fourth major expansion by the multi-state insurer in the past two years. Normandy now offers workers’... - January 18, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
New Allstate Insurance Agency Opens in Middleton, Wisconsin
Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc. announces the opening of its new location at 6661 University Avenue, Ste. 108, in Middleton, Wisc., as well as the launch of its new website http://www.allstate.com/michael.donnelly. - December 14, 2018 - Allstate - Donnelly Insurance Group, Inc.
The Austin American-Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group a 2018 Top Workplace
Watkins Insurance Group has been awarded a 2018 Top Workplace honor by The Austin American-Statesman. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of... - November 07, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group
Highly-Regarded Industry Veterans Greg Meserole and Scott McGuire Join Watkins Insurance Group
Meserole and McGuire Bring Decades of Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group. - May 19, 2018 - Watkins Insurance Group
Austin American-Statesman Names Watkins Insurance Group a Winner of the Greater Austin Area 2017 Top Workplaces Award
Central Texas Insurance Agency is Recognized for Outstanding Work Environment - November 08, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group
Watkins Insurance Group Retains Its IIABA Best Practices Agency Status
Agency Recognized for Operational Excellence - October 19, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group
Fassbender Insurance Agency Expands Business Into Mississippi Gulf Coast
Fassbender Insurance Agency, LLC of Slidell, LA has expanded its operations into Mississippi, with an office now open in Bay St. Louis, that is serving clients throughout the gulf coast communities. The Fassbender Agency is an independent insurance agency that works with multiple insurance providers in offering many insurance products to individuals and businesses. - October 12, 2017 - Fassbender Insurance Agency
JGS Insurance Among Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies by Insurance Journal
JGS Insurance, a market leading New Jersey insurance agency, announced today that it has been named a Top 100 Property/Casualty Agency by Insurance Journal. The Top 100 list is ranked by total property/casualty agency revenue for 2016. “Once again JGS Insurance has been recognized by a... - August 11, 2017 - JGS Insurance
Watkins Insurance Group Welcomes Chris Scott as Vice President of Finance
Scott Brings His Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group - June 30, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group
Watkins Insurance Group Hires Industry Veteran Lillian Braunstein as Hospitality Insurance Specialist
Braunstein Brings Her Valuable Experience to Watkins Insurance Group. - April 28, 2017 - Watkins Insurance Group
Newly Funded CONCIERGE MED+ SERVICES LLC., Offers WC Space an Evidence Based Medical Treatment System to Assist Claims with Early Intervention and Medical Spend Oversight
CONCIERGE MED+SERVICES LLC, announced that they (with the assistance of a private funding group) have launched a new company to better meet the current demands of the Workers’ Compensation Industries’ continuous need for evidence-based ancillary & claims intervention services. - February 22, 2017 - CONCIERGE MED SERVICES LLC.
SunGate Insurance Agency Earns BBB Accreditation
SunGate Insurance Agency is Committed to BBB’s Standards of Trust. This week, SunGate Insurance Agency announced its accreditation by BBB serving Central Florida. As a BBB Accredited Business, SunGate Insurance Agency is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace. According to BBB... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency
SunGate Insurance Agency Welcomes Health Insurance Specialist Andrew Thompson
SunGate Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency located in Lake Mary, welcomed health insurance specialist Andrew Thompson to their team. With expertise in self-funded and fully-insured health insurance for large groups Mr. Thompson will fill a necessary role in the full-service insurance... - July 08, 2016 - SunGate Insurance Agency
Siracusa Staffing & Leasing Redefines Working with P&C Agents... Again
Siracusa Staffing & Leasing is redefining the level and ability of P&C agents to work successfully with PEO brokers. SS&L is the brainchild of David Siracusa, the owner of ELS, who helped to grow that company into the premier PEO provider of the Southeast. Mr. Siracusa has brought his technological innovations and forward thinking mentality to this new company. He sees a void in the marketplace where no other PEO broker has previously gone and he intends to fill it. - April 04, 2016 - Siracusa Staffing & Leasing, LLC
Insurance Journal Award 2015
DSP clinches spot as one of the Best Agencies to Work For in 2015. - October 19, 2015 - DSP Insurance
Friedman Associates Offers a Free OSHA 10-Hour Construction Industry Safety Course
Valuable free training for those in the construction trades. Participants receive a 10-Hour OSHA certification card and certificate. - August 01, 2015 - Friedman Associates Insurance
IJU Teams Up with NYC
For over 25 years IJU Agency Ltd. (IJU) has been helping businesses and individuals with their insurance needs. With access to over 30 different insurance markets we find our Clients comprehensive and affordable coverage's. - July 31, 2015 - IJU Agency Ltd.
SIA Group Acquires Parkway Insurance Services
Full-Service Insurance Agency Expands Market Presence in Western North Carolina Through Purchase of Lenoir-Based Agency - January 25, 2014 - SIA Group
New Website Focuses on DBA Insurance Coverage for US Government and Military Contracts Overseas
Worldwide Risk Management is pleased to announce the launch of their new website www.dbainsurancecoverage.com. This new website will focus solely on Defense Base Act insurance, or DBA insurance, from providing extensive industry information through to visitors being able to obtain quotes for... - January 15, 2014 - Worldwide Risk Management Inc.
Insurance for Construction Companies Simplified by Fairbanks Insurance Brokers
Fairbanks Insurance Brokers are saving construction companies up to 60% on premiums while keeping the process of sign-up simple and easy. - December 28, 2013 - Fairbanks Insurance Brokers
ForeSIGHT Medical Introduces Advanced Analytics Reporting Tool for Managing Escalating Workers’ Compensation Surgical Implant Costs
Workers' compensation leader ForeSIGHT Medical releases new reporting and analytics tool that helps identify and control escalating costs in surgical procedures involving implants. - November 21, 2013 - ForeSIGHT Medical
Kingston Insurance Agency Launches Affordable Care Act Resource
Frank H. Reis Inc. has launched a resource page on its website to provide users with information about The Affordable Care Act. - November 01, 2013 - The Reis Group LLC
Friedman Associates Assisting Hampton Roads Businesses with ACA Notifications
The required deadline for employers to notify their employees about the new ACA Marketplaces for health insurance is closing in. Employers have till October 1, 2013 to notify employees about specific details regarding the ACA. These notifications are to be documented, and saved in your employee files in case of audit. Fines or penalties may be imposed on non-compliant businesses. - August 17, 2013 - Friedman Associates Insurance
SIA Group Appoints New Personal Lines Account Manager
Heather Lewter Joins Local Insurance Agency. - July 25, 2013 - SIA Group
SIA Group Attends NCRLA Industry Reception in Charlotte
Member and Corporate Sponsor Meets with Other Professionals Throughout North Carolina to Discuss New Industry Topics - June 30, 2013 - SIA Group
SIA Group Appoints Tosha Revell As Account Manager
Full-Service Insurance Agency Announces New Hire to Support Small Business and Individual Health Insurance Clients - June 08, 2013 - SIA Group