INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.
Company will Help Residents with Their Trash, by Taking Out Their Waste and Recycling Cans to the Curb and Back on Collection Days. - April 26, 2018 - Can Monkey
Plexus Recycling Technologies, ZenRobotics, and Komptech Americas would like to congratulate Walter Biel of Recon Services Inc, Austin TX. Walter has been named Construction Demolition Recycling Association’s Recycler of the year for 2018. He will receive his award at the C&D World Show in... - January 31, 2018 - Plexus Recycling Technologies
678 Rid Junk, a residential & commercial junk removal & hauling company founded in 2000, is announcing today that it has expanded its same-day service area to include all of Marietta, GA. - June 13, 2017 - 678 Rid Junk
678 Rid Junk, Cobb County's premier junk removal service provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, 678RidJunk.com, along with several new features which will help to streamline the junk removal service experience. - June 06, 2017 - 678 Rid Junk
Renewable waste companies PK Clean Technologies, Inc. and Sustane Technologies Inc. have executed an EPC Contract to install a plastic to synthetic diesel plant in Chester, Nova Scotia, Canada. The build is expected to be completed in December 2017 and the first fuel output delivered by early 2018. PK... - May 09, 2017 - PK Clean Technologies
Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals announces recycling program to reduce landfill deposits. - March 08, 2017 - Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals
Plexus Recycling Technologies announces that Austin recycling company, Recon Services Inc./973 Materials will be the first facility in the US to install a ZenRobotics sorting line in their C&D Recycling Facility.
“Plexus Recycling Technologies is extremely excited to work with Recon Services... - November 15, 2016 - Plexus Recycling Technologies
City Waste Services, a disposal bin rental and junk removal company located in Toronto, has just launched their new website. A welcome change from the typical corporate filler, the content is not only informative about their services, but also entertaining enough to read every page from start to finish.
Julian... - August 20, 2016 - City Waste Services
From backyard barbecues to graduation parties to celebratory parades and concerts, CALLAHEAD offers a comfortable, sanitary, unique portable toilet for every event held in New York during the holiday weekend. - April 25, 2014 - CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets
Capital Skip Hire Edinburgh recently launched its same day uplift service to complement its existing wait and load offer. - March 30, 2013 - Capital Skip Hire
Local recycling and storage experts change name to "Nexus Storage, LLC" to simplify availability for New York City residents. - March 23, 2013 - Nexus Storage, LLC
Local NYC recycling and hauling company "Nexus Storage, LLC" partners up with SEO experts "Prospect Genius" to bring superior disposal services to the greater Queens area. - March 08, 2013 - Nexus Storage, LLC
It will soon be easier for Austin-area homeowners and businesses to find the trash removal services they need via the Internet. This improved online access is the result of a search engine optimization campaign launched by SEO leader Prospect Genius on behalf of Junk Guy Austin, a local junk hauling... - March 01, 2013 - Junk Guy Austin
Local trash removal company "AAA Trash Be Gone" is now offering commercial dumpster rental to bring cleanliness to the greater Buffalo NY area. - February 23, 2013 - AAA Trash Be Gone
Reliable Waste Management provides bin hauling services to large, multi-unit residential and commercial properties, as well as mobile home parks, condominiums, and senior citizens' communities throughout Albuquerque. - November 25, 2012 - Reliable Waste Management
DART – Disposal and Recycling Technologies (DART), Inc., announces New Hazardous Waste Treatment and Recycling Company. - November 22, 2012 - DART Worldwide, Inc.
Westcoast Plastic Recycling is launching one of the first Styrofoam recycling services in Canada. - September 08, 2012 - Westcoast Plastic Recycling
CALLAHEAD Corp., an innovative portable sanitation company in New York City, reveals details about their proprietary Portable Water and Sewer System, which enables construction and office trailer users to have a complete bathroom operate inside their trailer, without the need for a sewer connection or running water. - July 13, 2012 - CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets
Batista Brothers Junk Removal, a property clean up service in Waterbury, CT, has recently partnered with Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising. - June 29, 2012 - Batista Brothers Junk Removal, LLC
Home- and business owners in the Portland area will soon find it easier to get rid of junk, trash, and storm and construction debris on their property. - May 11, 2012 - PDX Junk Out
The path to property clean up is about to be shortened for residents in the Fort Worth, Texas, area. - April 21, 2012 - RCB Hauling Services
The growing demand for recycled metals, junk vehicles and precious metals has brought us into a modern day gold rush of sorts. The value of recyclable metals, combined with increased consumer awareness surrounding solid waste recycling, has led to an unsurpassed demand for recycled metals and products. - March 31, 2012 - Green Team Recycling
Chicago-area homeowners and businesses will soon have easier online access to the disposal services of a local dumpster rental company. - March 02, 2012 - D & M Rolloff Services, Inc.
Russell's Hauling, a junk, trash, and snow removal company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has joined forces with Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising, in order to provide the best and most comprehensive service possible to their Scranton-area customers. With the help of Prospect Genius and... - February 05, 2012 - Russell's Hauling
BiOWiSH Technologies has formed a new subsidiary, BiOWiSH ASEAN, to provide strategic focus on the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region which is slated to become a free-trade zone by 2015. An irrevocable license for commercialization and an option to manufacture BiOWiSH™ environmental... - December 23, 2011 - BiOWiSH Technologies
In an effort to serve more local residents with their home clean out projects by supplying dumpsters and post-construction cleanup services, Speedy Dumpsters, a dumpster rental service in Northridge, CA, recently partnered with Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising. - December 16, 2011 - Speedy Dumpsters
A professional garbage and rubbish removal service in San Ramon, California, 1-877-DUMP-PRO, is pleased to announce its SEO program developed by Prospect Genius, an online advertising firm. - December 16, 2011 - 1-877-DUMP-PRO
Michael Coia, CEO of Seneca BioEnergy, led a group of about 60 area residents and political officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Romulus, Seneca County. Current production of Grape Seed Oil with plans of biodiesel fuel production has Seneca BioEnergy excited. - November 12, 2011 - Seneca BioEnergy
Haul Masters, Inc. will expand dumpster rental services to the Chattanooga, TN area. Haul Masters will now offer the same exemption service that has made them famous in Atlanta, Birmingham, and Greenville. - October 27, 2011 - Haul Masters, Inc.
In & Out Clean Ups hired the local online advertising company, Prospect Genius, to increase their website traffic. - October 23, 2011 - In & Out Clean Ups
R & R Dumpster & Roll-Off Service, Inc hired Prospect Genius, an online advertising company, to help build their trash removal business a reputable online presence. - September 09, 2011 - R&R Dumpster & Roll-Off Service, Inc.
In order to better serve the residents of Sutton, MA, Al's Rubbish and Container Services has signed up for Prospect Genius's SEO & Lead Generation program. - August 19, 2011 - Al's Rubbish and Container Services
A Brite Cleaning & Restorations Inc., has hired Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising, to better serve potential customers. - June 24, 2011 - A Brite Cleaning & Restorations Inc.
Blue Skies Recycling is now working with Hodak's Restaurant and Bar in St. Louis, Missouri. Blue Skies will help to decrease the waste produced by the restaurant by diverting a large amount of their organic waste from landfills to a greener composting service. - June 20, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
The Junk Doctor Inc. out of Miami Beach, Florida, has chosen an online advertising program with Prospect Genius. - June 10, 2011 - The Junk Doctor, Inc.
Superior Waste & Land Cleaning Hires Local Online Advertising Company, Prospect Genius, to better serve the residents of Pensacola, FL. - June 09, 2011 - Superior Waste & Land Clearing, LLC
Blue Skies Recycling was in attendance at the 2011 Boeing Earth Day Celebration in St. Louis, Missouri, where they educated Boeing employees about the benefits of organic waste recycling. - May 25, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
St. Louis based recycling company, Blue Skies Recycling, recently attended the 20th annual Earth Day celebration in Chesterfield, Missouri to promote their organic food waste recycling program and share with others the importance of recycling. - May 18, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Blue Skies Recycling recently participated in the St. Louis Earth Day Celebration where they educated the public about organics recycling services and collected food waste for composting. - May 12, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Blue Skies Recycling recently attended Clayton’s Green Power Celebration at Shaw Park on April 20, 2011. The celebration was held after the city of Clayton achieved Green Power Community status with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Blue Skies was there to recycle food waste on site and promote the green minded community of Clayton. - May 06, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Blue Skies Recycling, has begun working with the St. Louis Cardinals to help them go green. Blue Skies is now handling all glass and food waste recycling for the Redbirds and saving them money while allowing them to be more environmentally responsible. - April 30, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Blue Skies Recycling’s signature yellow bins make an appearance during a KSDK NewsChannel 5 broadcast about the St. Louis based University’s sustainability efforts. - April 29, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
A Dump Chump, Apple Valley's premier trash removal company, announces its partnership with the online advertising gurus at Prospect Genius as part of a campaign to reach more local customers through increased Web visibility. - March 04, 2011 - A Dump Chump
BiOWiSH Technologies has finalized the acquisition of Biowish Co., Ltd. from founder Dr. Wisuit Chantawichayasuit, creating a unified global business under the BiOWiSH(TM) brand. The acquisition involved securing the Thailand-based entity’s trading assets and customer base in Asia.
Dr. Chantawichayasuit... - December 06, 2010 - BiOWiSH Technologies
Does your dog act giddy seeing other dogs on television? Does your dog resemble and mimic any of these doggie stars. If so, here’s their chance to shine, so to speak. Get ready to reap the rewards… - October 07, 2010 - Doodie Fresh, LLC
Dog waste cleanup company donates free service to new pet owners who step up to the plate. - August 19, 2010 - Doodie Fresh, LLC
www.JunkTrashRemoval.com, a locally owned and operated residential and commercial junk removal screening company, expanded their network in April to address the growing need of unwanted junk in Fort Myers, FL. - July 10, 2010 - Junk Trash Removal
The USDA estimates that the average dog poops roughly 274 pounds of waste a year, and unbeknownst to many, the waste left untreated may slowly seep into our water supply through runoff and seepage. Doodie Fresh, LLC, south bay’s dog waste removal service is the premier business dedicated exclusively to cleaning up yards and complexes for residences and businesses of the Palos Verdes Peninsula and San Pedro. - June 28, 2010 - Doodie Fresh, LLC
1 Earth Recycle, the Manhattan Beach based socially responsible electronics recycling company, announced today that it will begin accepting recycleable electronics at the US Storage location in Hawthorne, located at 14680 Aviation Boulevard. "We believe this location will be very convenient to our... - June 13, 2010 - 1 Earth Recycle