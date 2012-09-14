PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

INSERV, Inc. Passes Asbestos Inspection INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.

New Startup, Can Monkey, Launches Totally Unique Service to Residents in the Scottsdale Area Company will Help Residents with Their Trash, by Taking Out Their Waste and Recycling Cans to the Curb and Back on Collection Days. - April 26, 2018 - Can Monkey

Recon Services Inc Named Recycler of the Year 2018 Plexus Recycling Technologies, ZenRobotics, and Komptech Americas would like to congratulate Walter Biel of Recon Services Inc, Austin TX. Walter has been named Construction Demolition Recycling Association’s Recycler of the year for 2018. He will receive his award at the C&D World Show in... - January 31, 2018 - Plexus Recycling Technologies

678 Rid Junk Announces Its Service Area Has Expanded to Include All of Marietta, GA 678 Rid Junk, a residential & commercial junk removal & hauling company founded in 2000, is announcing today that it has expanded its same-day service area to include all of Marietta, GA. - June 13, 2017 - 678 Rid Junk

678 Rid Junk Launches New Website Site Serving Marietta & Cobb County 678 Rid Junk, Cobb County's premier junk removal service provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, 678RidJunk.com, along with several new features which will help to streamline the junk removal service experience. - June 06, 2017 - 678 Rid Junk

Sustane to Install PK Clean’s Plastic to Fuel Plant in Nova Scotia Renewable waste companies PK Clean Technologies, Inc. and Sustane Technologies Inc. have executed an EPC Contract to install a plastic to synthetic diesel plant in Chester, Nova Scotia, Canada. The build is expected to be completed in December 2017 and the first fuel output delivered by early 2018. PK... - May 09, 2017 - PK Clean Technologies

Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals Announces "Going Green" Residential Recycling Initiative Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals announces recycling program to reduce landfill deposits. - March 08, 2017 - Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals

Plexus Recycling Technologies and Recon Service Inc. Partner Up to Change the Future of Waste Sorting with ZenRobotics Unit Plexus Recycling Technologies announces that Austin recycling company, Recon Services Inc./973 Materials will be the first facility in the US to install a ZenRobotics sorting line in their C&D Recycling Facility. “Plexus Recycling Technologies is extremely excited to work with Recon Services... - November 15, 2016 - Plexus Recycling Technologies

City Waste Services Launches Website Worth Reading from Start to Finish City Waste Services, a disposal bin rental and junk removal company located in Toronto, has just launched their new website. A welcome change from the typical corporate filler, the content is not only informative about their services, but also entertaining enough to read every page from start to finish. Julian... - August 20, 2016 - City Waste Services

CALLAHEAD's Exclusive NY Portable Restroom Rentals Are Ideal for Memorial Day Festivities From backyard barbecues to graduation parties to celebratory parades and concerts, CALLAHEAD offers a comfortable, sanitary, unique portable toilet for every event held in New York during the holiday weekend. - April 25, 2014 - CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets

Same Day Uplift Service Introduced by Capital Skip Hire in Edinburgh Capital Skip Hire Edinburgh recently launched its same day uplift service to complement its existing wait and load offer. - March 30, 2013 - Capital Skip Hire

Queens-Based Recycling Company Announces New Name: Nexus Storage, LLC Local recycling and storage experts change name to "Nexus Storage, LLC" to simplify availability for New York City residents. - March 23, 2013 - Nexus Storage, LLC

Storage and Recycling Company in Queens, NY, Hires SEO Marketing Firm to Boost Web Presence Local NYC recycling and hauling company "Nexus Storage, LLC" partners up with SEO experts "Prospect Genius" to bring superior disposal services to the greater Queens area. - March 08, 2013 - Nexus Storage, LLC

Trash Removal Business in Austin Hires SEO Firm to Improve Online Access for Customers It will soon be easier for Austin-area homeowners and businesses to find the trash removal services they need via the Internet. This improved online access is the result of a search engine optimization campaign launched by SEO leader Prospect Genius on behalf of Junk Guy Austin, a local junk hauling... - March 01, 2013 - Junk Guy Austin

AAA Trash Be Gone in Buffalo, NY, Now Offering Commercial Dumpster Rental Local trash removal company "AAA Trash Be Gone" is now offering commercial dumpster rental to bring cleanliness to the greater Buffalo NY area. - February 23, 2013 - AAA Trash Be Gone

Waste Management Service Company Now Proudly Serving the Albuquerque Area Reliable Waste Management provides bin hauling services to large, multi-unit residential and commercial properties, as well as mobile home parks, condominiums, and senior citizens' communities throughout Albuquerque. - November 25, 2012 - Reliable Waste Management

Disposal & Recycling Technologies, Inc., Opens Hazardous Waste Facility in North Carolina DART – Disposal and Recycling Technologies (DART), Inc., announces New Hazardous Waste Treatment and Recycling Company. - November 22, 2012 - DART Worldwide, Inc.

Westcoast Plastic Recycling Launching Styrofoam Recycling Westcoast Plastic Recycling is launching one of the first Styrofoam recycling services in Canada. - September 08, 2012 - Westcoast Plastic Recycling

CALLAHEAD Corporation Releases Explicit Details of Design and Operation of Portable Water and Sewer System They Invented Decades Ago for the Portable Sanitation Industry CALLAHEAD Corp., an innovative portable sanitation company in New York City, reveals details about their proprietary Portable Water and Sewer System, which enables construction and office trailer users to have a complete bathroom operate inside their trailer, without the need for a sewer connection or running water. - July 13, 2012 - CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets

Trash Haulers in Waterbury, CT, Work with Internet Marketing Team to Launch SEO Program Batista Brothers Junk Removal, a property clean up service in Waterbury, CT, has recently partnered with Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising. - June 29, 2012 - Batista Brothers Junk Removal, LLC

Junk Hauling Pros in Portland, OR, Reach out to Local Residents with Help of Online Marketing Firm Home- and business owners in the Portland area will soon find it easier to get rid of junk, trash, and storm and construction debris on their property. - May 11, 2012 - PDX Junk Out

Trash Haulers in Fort Worth Sign with SEO Leader to Assist Locals with Property Clean Up Services The path to property clean up is about to be shortened for residents in the Fort Worth, Texas, area. - April 21, 2012 - RCB Hauling Services

Lawrence, MA Start-Up Recycling Business Green Team Recycling Expanding Into Surrounding Communities The growing demand for recycled metals, junk vehicles and precious metals has brought us into a modern day gold rush of sorts. The value of recyclable metals, combined with increased consumer awareness surrounding solid waste recycling, has led to an unsurpassed demand for recycled metals and products. - March 31, 2012 - Green Team Recycling

Dumpster Rental Service in Chicago Works with SEO Firm to Increase Awareness of Disposal Options Chicago-area homeowners and businesses will soon have easier online access to the disposal services of a local dumpster rental company. - March 02, 2012 - D & M Rolloff Services, Inc.

Junk Hauling Company in Scranton, PA, Hires Web Marketing Pro to Best Serve Local Clients Russell's Hauling, a junk, trash, and snow removal company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has joined forces with Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising, in order to provide the best and most comprehensive service possible to their Scranton-area customers. With the help of Prospect Genius and... - February 05, 2012 - Russell's Hauling

BiOWiSH Technologies Forms New Subsidiary in ASEAN BiOWiSH Technologies has formed a new subsidiary, BiOWiSH ASEAN, to provide strategic focus on the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region which is slated to become a free-trade zone by 2015. An irrevocable license for commercialization and an option to manufacture BiOWiSH™ environmental... - December 23, 2011 - BiOWiSH Technologies

Dumpster Rental Business in Northridge, CA, Chooses SEO to Better Serve Locals' Junk Removal Needs In an effort to serve more local residents with their home clean out projects by supplying dumpsters and post-construction cleanup services, Speedy Dumpsters, a dumpster rental service in Northridge, CA, recently partnered with Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising. - December 16, 2011 - Speedy Dumpsters

Junk Hauling Pro in San Ramon Hires Local SEO Team to Boost Property Preservation in California A professional garbage and rubbish removal service in San Ramon, California, 1-877-DUMP-PRO, is pleased to announce its SEO program developed by Prospect Genius, an online advertising firm. - December 16, 2011 - 1-877-DUMP-PRO

Seneca BioEnergy Ribbon Cutting Event Celebrates Start of Grape Seed Oil Production Michael Coia, CEO of Seneca BioEnergy, led a group of about 60 area residents and political officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Romulus, Seneca County. Current production of Grape Seed Oil with plans of biodiesel fuel production has Seneca BioEnergy excited. - November 12, 2011 - Seneca BioEnergy

Haul Masters, Inc. Expands Dumpster Rentals Services to Chattanooga, TN Haul Masters, Inc. will expand dumpster rental services to the Chattanooga, TN area. Haul Masters will now offer the same exemption service that has made them famous in Atlanta, Birmingham, and Greenville. - October 27, 2011 - Haul Masters, Inc.

Landscaping Business in Doylestown, PA Uses SEO Company to Help Homeowners with Property Maintenance In & Out Clean Ups hired the local online advertising company, Prospect Genius, to increase their website traffic. - October 23, 2011 - In & Out Clean Ups

Junk Hauling Business in Augusta, GA Hires SEO Company to Develop Online Advertising Campaign R & R Dumpster & Roll-Off Service, Inc hired Prospect Genius, an online advertising company, to help build their trash removal business a reputable online presence. - September 09, 2011 - R&R Dumpster & Roll-Off Service, Inc.

Junk Removal Service in Sutton, MA, Hires SEO Pro to Better Serve Local Clients In order to better serve the residents of Sutton, MA, Al's Rubbish and Container Services has signed up for Prospect Genius's SEO & Lead Generation program. - August 19, 2011 - Al's Rubbish and Container Services

Fire and Water Damage Restoration Company in Mundelein, IL, Uses SEO Experts to Help Local Customers A Brite Cleaning & Restorations Inc., has hired Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising, to better serve potential customers. - June 24, 2011 - A Brite Cleaning & Restorations Inc.

Blue Skies Recycling Teams Up with Hodak’s Restaurant and Bar for Composting Blue Skies Recycling is now working with Hodak's Restaurant and Bar in St. Louis, Missouri. Blue Skies will help to decrease the waste produced by the restaurant by diverting a large amount of their organic waste from landfills to a greener composting service. - June 20, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

Junk Hauling Professionals in Miami Beach Help Local Property Owners by Hiring SEO Company The Junk Doctor Inc. out of Miami Beach, Florida, has chosen an online advertising program with Prospect Genius. - June 10, 2011 - The Junk Doctor, Inc.

Trash Removal Company in Pensacola, FL, Teams Up with Local, Online Advertising Agency Superior Waste & Land Cleaning Hires Local Online Advertising Company, Prospect Genius, to better serve the residents of Pensacola, FL. - June 09, 2011 - Superior Waste & Land Clearing, LLC

Blue Skies Recycling, Helping Boeing Protect the Wild Blue Yonder, Earth Day 2011 Blue Skies Recycling was in attendance at the 2011 Boeing Earth Day Celebration in St. Louis, Missouri, where they educated Boeing employees about the benefits of organic waste recycling. - May 25, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

Blue Skies Recycling Celebrates 20 Eco-Friendly Years of Earth Day in Chesterfield St. Louis based recycling company, Blue Skies Recycling, recently attended the 20th annual Earth Day celebration in Chesterfield, Missouri to promote their organic food waste recycling program and share with others the importance of recycling. - May 18, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

Blue Skies Recycling Collected Food Waste for Composting at St. Louis Earth Day Celebration Blue Skies Recycling recently participated in the St. Louis Earth Day Celebration where they educated the public about organics recycling services and collected food waste for composting. - May 12, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

Blue Skies Recycling Attends Clayton’s Green Power Celebration at Shaw Park Blue Skies Recycling recently attended Clayton’s Green Power Celebration at Shaw Park on April 20, 2011. The celebration was held after the city of Clayton achieved Green Power Community status with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Blue Skies was there to recycle food waste on site and promote the green minded community of Clayton. - May 06, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

The Redbirds and Blue Skies Recycling Make Game Day Green Blue Skies Recycling, has begun working with the St. Louis Cardinals to help them go green. Blue Skies is now handling all glass and food waste recycling for the Redbirds and saving them money while allowing them to be more environmentally responsible. - April 30, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

Wash U Goes Green - with a Little Help from Blue Blue Skies Recycling’s signature yellow bins make an appearance during a KSDK NewsChannel 5 broadcast about the St. Louis based University’s sustainability efforts. - April 29, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

Junk Removal Service in Apple Valley, CA, Hires SEO Company to Serve Residents' Trash Disposal Needs A Dump Chump, Apple Valley's premier trash removal company, announces its partnership with the online advertising gurus at Prospect Genius as part of a campaign to reach more local customers through increased Web visibility. - March 04, 2011 - A Dump Chump

BiOWiSH Technologies Forms One Global Business Acquires Trading Assets and Customer Base from Founder BiOWiSH Technologies has finalized the acquisition of Biowish Co., Ltd. from founder Dr. Wisuit Chantawichayasuit, creating a unified global business under the BiOWiSH(TM) brand. The acquisition involved securing the Thailand-based entity’s trading assets and customer base in Asia. Dr. Chantawichayasuit... - December 06, 2010 - BiOWiSH Technologies

Doodie Fresh, LLC Announces Doggie Star-Struck Contest Does your dog act giddy seeing other dogs on television? Does your dog resemble and mimic any of these doggie stars. If so, here’s their chance to shine, so to speak. Get ready to reap the rewards… - October 07, 2010 - Doodie Fresh, LLC

Doodie Fresh, LLC Donates Free Dog Waste Cleanup Service to First 10 Owners Who Adopt a Pet at Any South Bay Animal Shelter During the Month of August Dog waste cleanup company donates free service to new pet owners who step up to the plate. - August 19, 2010 - Doodie Fresh, LLC

Fort Myers Junk Removal Business Expanding During Down Economy www.JunkTrashRemoval.com, a locally owned and operated residential and commercial junk removal screening company, expanded their network in April to address the growing need of unwanted junk in Fort Myers, FL. - July 10, 2010 - Junk Trash Removal

Premier Dog Waste Removal Service Now Servicing the Palos Verdes Peninsula and San Pedro The USDA estimates that the average dog poops roughly 274 pounds of waste a year, and unbeknownst to many, the waste left untreated may slowly seep into our water supply through runoff and seepage. Doodie Fresh, LLC, south bay’s dog waste removal service is the premier business dedicated exclusively to cleaning up yards and complexes for residences and businesses of the Palos Verdes Peninsula and San Pedro. - June 28, 2010 - Doodie Fresh, LLC