Recent Headlines
Within Solid Waste Collection
Garbage Gone Expands Friendly and Reliable Trash Services to Provincetown, Massachusetts
Garbage Gone, a Cape Cod-based trash management company, has expanded its services to Provincetown, Massachusetts, as announced on June 20, 2025. Known for reliable service and friendly customer care, the company distinguishes itself by having technicians retrieve and manage trash cans directly from properties, eliminating the need for residents to place cans on the street. - June 22, 2025 - Garbage Gone Inc.
Humpty Dump Expands Service Area to Colorado Springs in 2025
Humpty Dump Roll-Offs & Dumpsters, a leading provider of roll-off dumpster rentals in Denver, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to Colorado Springs and surrounding areas in 2025. This expansion is a major achievement for the family-owned company and will allow it to bring its... - December 20, 2024 - Humpty Dump Roll-Offs & Dumpsters
CommanderAI: Driving AI Innovation in Waste Management
CommanderAI is a cutting-edge sales platform designed specifically for the waste management industry, leveraging advanced AI technology to streamline prospecting, enhance customer targeting, and drive sales growth. By utilizing data-driven insights and tools like Heatmap 2.0, CommanderAI empowers waste haulers, dealers, and manufacturers to identify high-value leads, optimize outreach, and boost operational efficiency. - October 28, 2024 - CommanderAI Inc.
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane Purchases 50 New Marrel Skip Bins and Expands to Southside Brisbane
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane, a full-service skip hires and waste management company located in the heart of Brisbane, Queensland, is proud to announce a service expansion and product inventory update that will help to serve customers across a broad spectrum of locations. Starting today, Pro Skip Bins... - December 02, 2022 - Pro Skip Bins Brisbane
Tetra Pak Carton Recycling Initiative Begins in Vietnam Benefitting Hundreds of Informal Waste Pickers
Often deemed hard to recycle, beverage cartons are the focus of a new initiative run by Circular Action, a BVRio group company, in partnership with Tetra Pak and Packaging Recycling Organisation Vietnam (PRO Vietnam). The pilot project will not only provide a recycling solution, but will also... - August 30, 2022 - BVRio
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane Called Attention to a New Problem on the Rise with Home Batteries
Battery recalls suggest a need for renewable energy waste management plans on a national level. Today, Pro Skip Bins Brisbane has raised an important safety concern with regards to home and electric vehicle batteries. The recent rise in popularity for these sustainable energy alternatives has... - June 30, 2022 - Pro Skip Bins Brisbane
Southington, CT Junk Removal Company Saves Local Animals
Junk Bear, a Southington-based junk removal company, has recently added "animal rescue" to its long list of credentials, rescuing kittens, a dog, and even raccoons over the past month. - May 19, 2022 - Junk Bear
Fire Rover Launches Early Detection Solution for Landfills, Wildfires & More
Fire Rover has launched an early detection solution for landfills, adding to its offerings of early detection and fire elimination solutions. The new solution, OnWatch, is a remotely monitored, wireless early detection unit that utilizes a combination of thermal cameras and Fire Rover agents to... - August 23, 2021 - Fire Rover
INSERV, Inc. Passes Asbestos Inspection
INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.
New Startup, Can Monkey, Launches Totally Unique Service to Residents in the Scottsdale Area
Company will Help Residents with Their Trash, by Taking Out Their Waste and Recycling Cans to the Curb and Back on Collection Days. - April 26, 2018 - Can Monkey
Recon Services Inc Named Recycler of the Year 2018
Plexus Recycling Technologies, ZenRobotics, and Komptech Americas would like to congratulate Walter Biel of Recon Services Inc, Austin TX. Walter has been named Construction Demolition Recycling Association’s Recycler of the year for 2018. He will receive his award at the C&D World Show... - January 31, 2018 - Plexus Recycling Technologies
678 Rid Junk Announces Its Service Area Has Expanded to Include All of Marietta, GA
678 Rid Junk, a residential & commercial junk removal & hauling company founded in 2000, is announcing today that it has expanded its same-day service area to include all of Marietta, GA. - June 13, 2017 - 678 Rid Junk
678 Rid Junk Launches New Website Site Serving Marietta & Cobb County
678 Rid Junk, Cobb County's premier junk removal service provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, 678RidJunk.com, along with several new features which will help to streamline the junk removal service experience. - June 06, 2017 - 678 Rid Junk
Sustane to Install PK Clean’s Plastic to Fuel Plant in Nova Scotia
Renewable waste companies PK Clean Technologies, Inc. and Sustane Technologies Inc. have executed an EPC Contract to install a plastic to synthetic diesel plant in Chester, Nova Scotia, Canada. The build is expected to be completed in December 2017 and the first fuel output delivered by early 2018. - May 09, 2017 - PK Clean Technologies
Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals Announces "Going Green" Residential Recycling Initiative
Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals announces recycling program to reduce landfill deposits. - March 08, 2017 - Trash Monkey Dumpster Rentals
Plexus Recycling Technologies and Recon Service Inc. Partner Up to Change the Future of Waste Sorting with ZenRobotics Unit
Plexus Recycling Technologies announces that Austin recycling company, Recon Services Inc./973 Materials will be the first facility in the US to install a ZenRobotics sorting line in their C&D Recycling Facility. “Plexus Recycling Technologies is extremely excited to work with Recon... - November 15, 2016 - Plexus Recycling Technologies
City Waste Services Launches Website Worth Reading from Start to Finish
City Waste Services, a disposal bin rental and junk removal company located in Toronto, has just launched their new website. A welcome change from the typical corporate filler, the content is not only informative about their services, but also entertaining enough to read every page from start to... - August 20, 2016 - City Waste Services
CALLAHEAD's Exclusive NY Portable Restroom Rentals Are Ideal for Memorial Day Festivities
From backyard barbecues to graduation parties to celebratory parades and concerts, CALLAHEAD offers a comfortable, sanitary, unique portable toilet for every event held in New York during the holiday weekend. - April 25, 2014 - CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets
Same Day Uplift Service Introduced by Capital Skip Hire in Edinburgh
Capital Skip Hire Edinburgh recently launched its same day uplift service to complement its existing wait and load offer. - March 30, 2013 - Capital Skip Hire
Queens-Based Recycling Company Announces New Name: Nexus Storage, LLC
Local recycling and storage experts change name to "Nexus Storage, LLC" to simplify availability for New York City residents. - March 23, 2013 - Nexus Storage, LLC
Storage and Recycling Company in Queens, NY, Hires SEO Marketing Firm to Boost Web Presence
Local NYC recycling and hauling company "Nexus Storage, LLC" partners up with SEO experts "Prospect Genius" to bring superior disposal services to the greater Queens area. - March 08, 2013 - Nexus Storage, LLC
Trash Removal Business in Austin Hires SEO Firm to Improve Online Access for Customers
It will soon be easier for Austin-area homeowners and businesses to find the trash removal services they need via the Internet. This improved online access is the result of a search engine optimization campaign launched by SEO leader Prospect Genius on behalf of Junk Guy Austin, a local junk... - March 01, 2013 - Junk Guy Austin
AAA Trash Be Gone in Buffalo, NY, Now Offering Commercial Dumpster Rental
Local trash removal company "AAA Trash Be Gone" is now offering commercial dumpster rental to bring cleanliness to the greater Buffalo NY area. - February 23, 2013 - AAA Trash Be Gone
Waste Management Service Company Now Proudly Serving the Albuquerque Area
Reliable Waste Management provides bin hauling services to large, multi-unit residential and commercial properties, as well as mobile home parks, condominiums, and senior citizens' communities throughout Albuquerque. - November 25, 2012 - Reliable Waste Management
Disposal & Recycling Technologies, Inc., Opens Hazardous Waste Facility in North Carolina
DART – Disposal and Recycling Technologies (DART), Inc., announces New Hazardous Waste Treatment and Recycling Company. - November 22, 2012 - DART Worldwide, Inc.
Westcoast Plastic Recycling Launching Styrofoam Recycling
Westcoast Plastic Recycling is launching one of the first Styrofoam recycling services in Canada. - September 08, 2012 - Westcoast Plastic Recycling
CALLAHEAD Corporation Releases Explicit Details of Design and Operation of Portable Water and Sewer System They Invented Decades Ago for the Portable Sanitation Industry
CALLAHEAD Corp., an innovative portable sanitation company in New York City, reveals details about their proprietary Portable Water and Sewer System, which enables construction and office trailer users to have a complete bathroom operate inside their trailer, without the need for a sewer connection or running water. - July 13, 2012 - CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets
Trash Haulers in Waterbury, CT, Work with Internet Marketing Team to Launch SEO Program
Batista Brothers Junk Removal, a property clean up service in Waterbury, CT, has recently partnered with Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising. - June 29, 2012 - Batista Brothers Junk Removal, LLC
Junk Hauling Pros in Portland, OR, Reach out to Local Residents with Help of Online Marketing Firm
Home- and business owners in the Portland area will soon find it easier to get rid of junk, trash, and storm and construction debris on their property. - May 11, 2012 - PDX Junk Out
Trash Haulers in Fort Worth Sign with SEO Leader to Assist Locals with Property Clean Up Services
The path to property clean up is about to be shortened for residents in the Fort Worth, Texas, area. - April 21, 2012 - RCB Hauling Services
Lawrence, MA Start-Up Recycling Business Green Team Recycling Expanding Into Surrounding Communities
The growing demand for recycled metals, junk vehicles and precious metals has brought us into a modern day gold rush of sorts. The value of recyclable metals, combined with increased consumer awareness surrounding solid waste recycling, has led to an unsurpassed demand for recycled metals and... - March 31, 2012 - Green Team Recycling
Dumpster Rental Service in Chicago Works with SEO Firm to Increase Awareness of Disposal Options
Chicago-area homeowners and businesses will soon have easier online access to the disposal services of a local dumpster rental company. - March 02, 2012 - D & M Rolloff Services, Inc.
Junk Hauling Company in Scranton, PA, Hires Web Marketing Pro to Best Serve Local Clients
Russell's Hauling, a junk, trash, and snow removal company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has joined forces with Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising, in order to provide the best and most comprehensive service possible to their Scranton-area customers. With the help of Prospect Genius... - February 05, 2012 - Russell's Hauling
BiOWiSH Technologies Forms New Subsidiary in ASEAN
BiOWiSH Technologies has formed a new subsidiary, BiOWiSH ASEAN, to provide strategic focus on the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region which is slated to become a free-trade zone by 2015. An irrevocable license for commercialization and an option to manufacture BiOWiSH™... - December 23, 2011 - BiOWiSH Technologies
Junk Hauling Pro in San Ramon Hires Local SEO Team to Boost Property Preservation in California
A professional garbage and rubbish removal service in San Ramon, California, 1-877-DUMP-PRO, is pleased to announce its SEO program developed by Prospect Genius, an online advertising firm. - December 16, 2011 - 1-877-DUMP-PRO
Dumpster Rental Business in Northridge, CA, Chooses SEO to Better Serve Locals' Junk Removal Needs
In an effort to serve more local residents with their home clean out projects by supplying dumpsters and post-construction cleanup services, Speedy Dumpsters, a dumpster rental service in Northridge, CA, recently partnered with Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising. - December 16, 2011 - Speedy Dumpsters
Seneca BioEnergy Ribbon Cutting Event Celebrates Start of Grape Seed Oil Production
Michael Coia, CEO of Seneca BioEnergy, led a group of about 60 area residents and political officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Romulus, Seneca County. Current production of Grape Seed Oil with plans of biodiesel fuel production has Seneca BioEnergy excited. - November 12, 2011 - Seneca BioEnergy
Haul Masters, Inc. Expands Dumpster Rentals Services to Chattanooga, TN
Haul Masters, Inc. will expand dumpster rental services to the Chattanooga, TN area. Haul Masters will now offer the same exemption service that has made them famous in Atlanta, Birmingham, and Greenville. - October 27, 2011 - Haul Masters, Inc.
Landscaping Business in Doylestown, PA Uses SEO Company to Help Homeowners with Property Maintenance
In & Out Clean Ups hired the local online advertising company, Prospect Genius, to increase their website traffic. - October 23, 2011 - In & Out Clean Ups
Junk Hauling Business in Augusta, GA Hires SEO Company to Develop Online Advertising Campaign
R & R Dumpster & Roll-Off Service, Inc hired Prospect Genius, an online advertising company, to help build their trash removal business a reputable online presence. - September 09, 2011 - R&R Dumpster & Roll-Off Service, Inc.
Junk Removal Service in Sutton, MA, Hires SEO Pro to Better Serve Local Clients
In order to better serve the residents of Sutton, MA, Al's Rubbish and Container Services has signed up for Prospect Genius's SEO & Lead Generation program. - August 19, 2011 - Al's Rubbish and Container Services
Fire and Water Damage Restoration Company in Mundelein, IL, Uses SEO Experts to Help Local Customers
A Brite Cleaning & Restorations Inc., has hired Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising, to better serve potential customers. - June 24, 2011 - A Brite Cleaning & Restorations Inc.
Blue Skies Recycling Teams Up with Hodak’s Restaurant and Bar for Composting
Blue Skies Recycling is now working with Hodak's Restaurant and Bar in St. Louis, Missouri. Blue Skies will help to decrease the waste produced by the restaurant by diverting a large amount of their organic waste from landfills to a greener composting service. - June 20, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Junk Hauling Professionals in Miami Beach Help Local Property Owners by Hiring SEO Company
The Junk Doctor Inc. out of Miami Beach, Florida, has chosen an online advertising program with Prospect Genius. - June 10, 2011 - The Junk Doctor, Inc.
Trash Removal Company in Pensacola, FL, Teams Up with Local, Online Advertising Agency
Superior Waste & Land Cleaning Hires Local Online Advertising Company, Prospect Genius, to better serve the residents of Pensacola, FL. - June 09, 2011 - Superior Waste & Land Clearing, LLC
Blue Skies Recycling, Helping Boeing Protect the Wild Blue Yonder, Earth Day 2011
Blue Skies Recycling was in attendance at the 2011 Boeing Earth Day Celebration in St. Louis, Missouri, where they educated Boeing employees about the benefits of organic waste recycling. - May 25, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Blue Skies Recycling Celebrates 20 Eco-Friendly Years of Earth Day in Chesterfield
St. Louis based recycling company, Blue Skies Recycling, recently attended the 20th annual Earth Day celebration in Chesterfield, Missouri to promote their organic food waste recycling program and share with others the importance of recycling. - May 18, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Blue Skies Recycling Collected Food Waste for Composting at St. Louis Earth Day Celebration
Blue Skies Recycling recently participated in the St. Louis Earth Day Celebration where they educated the public about organics recycling services and collected food waste for composting. - May 12, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Blue Skies Recycling Attends Clayton’s Green Power Celebration at Shaw Park
Blue Skies Recycling recently attended Clayton’s Green Power Celebration at Shaw Park on April 20, 2011. The celebration was held after the city of Clayton achieved Green Power Community status with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Blue Skies was there to recycle food waste on site and promote the green minded community of Clayton. - May 06, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
The Redbirds and Blue Skies Recycling Make Game Day Green
Blue Skies Recycling, has begun working with the St. Louis Cardinals to help them go green. Blue Skies is now handling all glass and food waste recycling for the Redbirds and saving them money while allowing them to be more environmentally responsible. - April 30, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling