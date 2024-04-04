This series on CNBC Features Non-Toxic Oil Spill Cleanup Method OSE II, an alternative to the EPA's current response. OSEI CEO Steven Pedigo says "The US EPA has forced toxic antiquated spill response on the US environment for 23 years." Oil Spill Eater II is the safe non toxic oil spill clean up product that can remove 100% of a spill by converting it to a safe end point of CO2 and water, which other countries are utilizing to protect their environments. - January 16, 2013 - OSEI Corporation