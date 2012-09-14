PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

INSERV, Inc. Passes Asbestos Inspection INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.

Radon Exposure is Leading Cause of Lung Cancer Among Non-Smokers January is National Radon Action Month and Waukesha County health officials are encouraging homeowners to check their home's radon levels. Exposure to radioactive radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers nationwide. “Radon is an easily mitigated heath risk. The small cost... - January 05, 2017 - Waukesha County Recycling

E-Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Investment in US Operations and Expansion in India Agreement to provide capital for a Joint Venture to design and implement environmental solutions in US and India. - December 06, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.

E-Waste Systems, Inc. Files 3rd Quarter 2014 Results Overview and Highlights of the recently closed Quarter for EWSI. - November 21, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.

E-Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split The 1:250 reverse split of EWSI stock is effective as of 5 November. - November 07, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.

RECON Climbs Higher on ENR’s Top 200 RECON has once again been named in the 2013 Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 200 Environmental Firms. Ranking #64 this year, RECON rose 18 spots. RECON also moved up to #14 in the Top 30 All-Environment Firms list and is again in ENR’s list of Top 20 Hazardous Waste Contractors. - September 25, 2013 - Remedial Construction Services, LP

Mold Remediation Company in Flint Hires SEO Firm to Help Reach Local Residents Local property service specialists "K and C Property Service, LLC" partner with the SEO experts at "Prospect Genius" to bring superior mold remediation services and more to the greater Flint MI areas. - August 21, 2013 - K and C Property Service, LLC

Remedial Construction Services, LP Appoints New Chief Operating Officer Remedial Construction Services, L.P., (RECON) a Houston, Texas-based leading provider of specialty environmental remediation and geotechnical services, today announced key changes to its senior executive team. With the upcoming retirement of the current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Rick Nieland, the... - June 01, 2013 - Remedial Construction Services, LP

OSEI Blames EPA for Costing the Gulf States & Expresses Dissatisfaction of EPA's Handling of the Gulf Oil Spill, on Fox Business Network, March 3 OSE II is a safe, non-toxic, effective oil spill clean up product that removes oil from the environment permanently by converting it to a safe end point of CO2 and water. OSE II has been used on over 23,000 spills globally since 1989. "It is time the EPA allowed US oil spill response to catch up to other countries," says Steven Pedigo. - March 01, 2013 - OSEI Corporation

Nuclear Power Asia Moving to Hanoi, Vietnam in January 2014 Vietnam in advanced stage of developing nuclear power programme. - February 17, 2013 - Nuclear Power Asia

OSEI Says "Shame on the EPA Their 'Science' Endorses Toxic Oil Spill Response"; CEO Will Discuss Non Toxic Solution to Oil Spills Globally on CNBC January 16-17th 2013 This series on CNBC Features Non-Toxic Oil Spill Cleanup Method OSE II, an alternative to the EPA's current response. OSEI CEO Steven Pedigo says "The US EPA has forced toxic antiquated spill response on the US environment for 23 years." Oil Spill Eater II is the safe non toxic oil spill clean up product that can remove 100% of a spill by converting it to a safe end point of CO2 and water, which other countries are utilizing to protect their environments. - January 16, 2013 - OSEI Corporation

Public Engagement and Acceptance Play Huge Role in Developing Successful Nuclear Power Programme Focus on nuclear new builds at Nuclear Power Asia in Kuala Lumpur in January - November 22, 2012 - Nuclear Power Asia

Asian Nuclear Industry Showing Major Signs of Growth Global Nuclear Industry The nuclear industry in Asia is expanding with many countries building and planning new plants. Supported by the World Nuclear Association, the 4th annual Nuclear Power Asia returns to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 15-16 January 2013, bringing together the global nuclear power industry to discuss the opportunities of growth in the Asia region. - September 22, 2012 - Nuclear Power Asia

Expanding Again: ENVIRO-VAC® a Hazardous Materials Abatement Company with Head Offices in Surrey, British Columbia Announces Opening of New Office in Calgary, Alberta The opening of an ENVIRO-VAC® Hazardous Materials Abatement office in Calgary, Alberta comes on the heels of a recent office opening in Washington, USA. The ENVIRO-VAC® Calgary office will function under the direction of Russell Gustafson, an environmental veteran with more than 20 years of knowledge and experience. This will continue Enviro-Vac’s expansion of environmental contracting services throughout the West. - July 21, 2012 - Enviro-Vac

e-Waste Recycles Ohio Schools Council Members’ Technology for Students’ Educational Advancement e-Waste, LLC, an end-of-life technology waste management company located in Hudson, Ohio, has been selected by the Ohio Schools Council (OSC) to be the premier electronics recycling and data eradication company of their 161 members. - June 22, 2012 - e-Waste, LLC

e-Waste, LLC Announces R2 and ISO 14001:2004 Certifications e-Waste, LLC has recently obtained R2 (Responsible Recycling) and ISO 14001:2004 certifications to provide added security to their customers. - May 27, 2012 - e-Waste, LLC

Shift Soil Ready to Clean Up with the WFD 3 years after Waste Framework Directive (WFD) came in; it is supporting businesses like Shift Soil Remediation by having a landfill tax standard rate charge per tonne £64 in 2012. While these rates apply to hazardous soil waste, inert soil can be disposed of at the lower rate of £2.50 per tonne. The market is moving from waste management to resource recovery. - November 19, 2011 - Shift Soil Remediation LLP

Remedial Construction Services, LP Listed on ENR’s Top 600 Remedial Construction Services is listed on ENR’s top 600 as a top environmental remediation contractor. - October 31, 2011 - Remedial Construction Services, LP

Haul Masters, Inc. Expands Dumpster Rentals Services to Chattanooga, TN Haul Masters, Inc. will expand dumpster rental services to the Chattanooga, TN area. Haul Masters will now offer the same exemption service that has made them famous in Atlanta, Birmingham, and Greenville. - October 27, 2011 - Haul Masters, Inc.

Dumpster Rental Business in Bethesda Hires SEO Experts to Launch Online Advertising Campaign Dumpsters & More in College Park, Maryland, has recognized the importance of maintaining an active online reputation and hired the Online Advertising company, Prospect Genius. - September 21, 2011 - Dumpsters & More

Fire and Water Damage Restoration Company in Mundelein, IL, Uses SEO Experts to Help Local Customers A Brite Cleaning & Restorations Inc., has hired Prospect Genius, a leader in local online advertising, to better serve potential customers. - June 24, 2011 - A Brite Cleaning & Restorations Inc.

Spartan Environmental Technologies Announces the Introduction of an Integrated Ozone UV Advanced Oxidation System Spartan Environmental Technologies announce the introduction of an integrated Ozone UV advanced oxidation system, ULTRAZONE, for industrial water treatment applications. The ULTRAZONE process is a completely self contained skid mounted advanced oxidation system which includes an oxygen generation system,... - August 26, 2010 - Spartan Environmental Technologies, LLC

SEBAC and Eagle Eye Publishers Announce Recipient of 2008-2009 Award for Excellence in Awarding Small Business Prime Contracts The Small Environmental Business Action Coalition, Inc. (SEBAC) and Eagle Eye Publishers, Inc. are pleased to announce the recipient of its Award for Excellence in Awarding Small Business Prime Contracts. This year’s recipient is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). SEBAC presents the award... - November 18, 2009 - Small Environmental Business Action Coalition, Inc.

Greencare Ltd Has Launched a New Website and "All in One House" Environmental Solutions in Nairobi, Kenya GreenCare is now offering waste management, pest control and fumigation, environmental audit and environmental impact assessment, environmental aesthetics (lawn care, landscaping, indoor and outdoor plants), provision of waste bins for handling and segregation of waste, cleaning Services, roof cleaning... - August 04, 2009 - GreenCare Ltd

UK-Based Skip Hire Gets a Brand New Look As the UK Skip Hire industry marks the start of a new year, UK Skip Hire provider, Just Skips, celebrates the launch of a brand-new website. - January 09, 2009 - Just Skips

Rapid Response BioDecon Announces Southeastern Operations for Meth Lab Clean-Up, Trashed Foreclosed Homes and Bio-Hazard Remediation Rapid Response BioDecon gives the Southeast a choice in Clandestine Drug Lab Clean-Up Services. Specialists in Meth Lab Clean-Up, Crime & Trauma Scene Clean-Up, Trashed Dwelling Clean-Ups and all issues of a biological or hazardous nature are ready to assist families, businesses and municipalities in need. - November 06, 2008 - Rapid Response BioDecon, Inc.

CP Environmental Group, Inc. Selected as Woman Business of the Year for 2008 CP Environmental Group, Inc. (CPEG) was selected to receive the Woman Business of the Year Award at the 23rd annual Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week celebration held in October 2008 at the Duquesne University Power Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh MED Week Awards Gala is held... - November 06, 2008 - CP Environmental Group, Inc.

Rapid Response BioDecon Announces West Central Florida Operations for Crime & Trauma Scene Clean-Up, Meth Lab Clean-Up, and Bio-Hazard Remediation Rapid Response BioDecon gives West Central Florida a choice in BioHazard Decontamination Services. Specialists in Crime & Trauma Scene Clean-Up, Meth Lab Clean-Up, and all issues of a biological hazardous nature are ready to assist families, businesses and municipalities in need. - November 03, 2008 - Rapid Response BioDecon, Inc.

CP Environmental Group, Inc. Named to Pennsylvania’s Top 100, Nation’s Top 500 Companies for Second Consecutive Year CP Environmental Group, Inc. (CPEG) was named one of the “Top 100 Diversity-Owned Businesses in the state of Pennsylvania” (Div100) for the second consecutive year and as one of the “Top 500 Emerging Businesses in the U. S.” CPEG is an environmental consulting firm providing 'business solutions for environmental challenges' in the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic regions. - August 04, 2008 - CP Environmental Group, Inc.