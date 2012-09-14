PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Waste Management Service Company Now Proudly Serving the Albuquerque Area Reliable Waste Management provides bin hauling services to large, multi-unit residential and commercial properties, as well as mobile home parks, condominiums, and senior citizens' communities throughout Albuquerque. - November 25, 2012 - Reliable Waste Management

Blue Skies Recycling Teams Up with Hodak’s Restaurant and Bar for Composting Blue Skies Recycling is now working with Hodak's Restaurant and Bar in St. Louis, Missouri. Blue Skies will help to decrease the waste produced by the restaurant by diverting a large amount of their organic waste from landfills to a greener composting service. - June 20, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

Blue Skies Recycling, Helping Boeing Protect the Wild Blue Yonder, Earth Day 2011 Blue Skies Recycling was in attendance at the 2011 Boeing Earth Day Celebration in St. Louis, Missouri, where they educated Boeing employees about the benefits of organic waste recycling. - May 25, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

Blue Skies Recycling Celebrates 20 Eco-Friendly Years of Earth Day in Chesterfield St. Louis based recycling company, Blue Skies Recycling, recently attended the 20th annual Earth Day celebration in Chesterfield, Missouri to promote their organic food waste recycling program and share with others the importance of recycling. - May 18, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

Blue Skies Recycling Collected Food Waste for Composting at St. Louis Earth Day Celebration Blue Skies Recycling recently participated in the St. Louis Earth Day Celebration where they educated the public about organics recycling services and collected food waste for composting. - May 12, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

Blue Skies Recycling Attends Clayton’s Green Power Celebration at Shaw Park Blue Skies Recycling recently attended Clayton’s Green Power Celebration at Shaw Park on April 20, 2011. The celebration was held after the city of Clayton achieved Green Power Community status with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Blue Skies was there to recycle food waste on site and promote the green minded community of Clayton. - May 06, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

The Redbirds and Blue Skies Recycling Make Game Day Green Blue Skies Recycling, has begun working with the St. Louis Cardinals to help them go green. Blue Skies is now handling all glass and food waste recycling for the Redbirds and saving them money while allowing them to be more environmentally responsible. - April 30, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

Wash U Goes Green - with a Little Help from Blue Blue Skies Recycling’s signature yellow bins make an appearance during a KSDK NewsChannel 5 broadcast about the St. Louis based University’s sustainability efforts. - April 29, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling

GaiaRecycle Releases Results of Food Waste Pilot Project at Wake Forest University Wake Forest University Study Validates the Efficiency of GaiaRecycle System for Processing Onsite Organic Food Waste & Use in Composting - December 06, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC

GaiaRecycle Introduces Small-Volume Onsite Food Waste Recycling System Designed for Elementary Schools and Small Restaurants GaiaRecycle™, LLC, an industry-leading global provider of organic waste recycling systems, today announced the new G-30H modular model to address the food waste processing needs typically found in small restaurants and elementary schools. The GaiaRecycle G-30H system, featuring 66 lbs per day... - November 17, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC

GaiaRecycle™ to Exhibit at WASTECON in Boston, August 15-17 WASTECON Exhibit Will Highlight GaiaRecycle’s Organic Waste Recycling Solutions for Municipal Solid Waste Industry & Other Environmental Management Professionals - June 21, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC

Innovative GaiaRecycle™ Organic Waste Recycling Systems Now Available for U.S. Markets Comprehensive line of GaiaRecycle systems turns food scraps and organic waste into rich soil amendments and energy resources. - May 05, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC