Recent Headlines
Within Solid Waste Landfill
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
Fire Rover Launches Early Detection Solution for Landfills, Wildfires & More
Fire Rover has launched an early detection solution for landfills, adding to its offerings of early detection and fire elimination solutions. The new solution, OnWatch, is a remotely monitored, wireless early detection unit that utilizes a combination of thermal cameras and Fire Rover agents to... - August 23, 2021 - Fire Rover
IX Water Launches SEC Regulated Crowdfunding for Products to Treat Wastewater Produced by Oil and Gas Industry
IX Power Clean Water, Inc. announced today that it is raising funds through a SEC-regulated crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (StartEngine.com/Ix-Water) to enter the market with its machines that clean highly contaminated water produced by oil and gas recovery, mining, and other industries. - May 23, 2020 - IX Power
Waste Management Service Company Now Proudly Serving the Albuquerque Area
Reliable Waste Management provides bin hauling services to large, multi-unit residential and commercial properties, as well as mobile home parks, condominiums, and senior citizens' communities throughout Albuquerque. - November 25, 2012 - Reliable Waste Management
Blue Skies Recycling Teams Up with Hodak’s Restaurant and Bar for Composting
Blue Skies Recycling is now working with Hodak's Restaurant and Bar in St. Louis, Missouri. Blue Skies will help to decrease the waste produced by the restaurant by diverting a large amount of their organic waste from landfills to a greener composting service. - June 20, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Blue Skies Recycling, Helping Boeing Protect the Wild Blue Yonder, Earth Day 2011
Blue Skies Recycling was in attendance at the 2011 Boeing Earth Day Celebration in St. Louis, Missouri, where they educated Boeing employees about the benefits of organic waste recycling. - May 25, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Blue Skies Recycling Celebrates 20 Eco-Friendly Years of Earth Day in Chesterfield
St. Louis based recycling company, Blue Skies Recycling, recently attended the 20th annual Earth Day celebration in Chesterfield, Missouri to promote their organic food waste recycling program and share with others the importance of recycling. - May 18, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Blue Skies Recycling Collected Food Waste for Composting at St. Louis Earth Day Celebration
Blue Skies Recycling recently participated in the St. Louis Earth Day Celebration where they educated the public about organics recycling services and collected food waste for composting. - May 12, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Blue Skies Recycling Attends Clayton’s Green Power Celebration at Shaw Park
Blue Skies Recycling recently attended Clayton’s Green Power Celebration at Shaw Park on April 20, 2011. The celebration was held after the city of Clayton achieved Green Power Community status with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Blue Skies was there to recycle food waste on site and promote the green minded community of Clayton. - May 06, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
The Redbirds and Blue Skies Recycling Make Game Day Green
Blue Skies Recycling, has begun working with the St. Louis Cardinals to help them go green. Blue Skies is now handling all glass and food waste recycling for the Redbirds and saving them money while allowing them to be more environmentally responsible. - April 30, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
Wash U Goes Green - with a Little Help from Blue
Blue Skies Recycling’s signature yellow bins make an appearance during a KSDK NewsChannel 5 broadcast about the St. Louis based University’s sustainability efforts. - April 29, 2011 - Blue Skies Recycling
GaiaRecycle Releases Results of Food Waste Pilot Project at Wake Forest University
Wake Forest University Study Validates the Efficiency of GaiaRecycle System for Processing Onsite Organic Food Waste & Use in Composting - December 06, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC
GaiaRecycle Introduces Small-Volume Onsite Food Waste Recycling System Designed for Elementary Schools and Small Restaurants
GaiaRecycle™, LLC, an industry-leading global provider of organic waste recycling systems, today announced the new G-30H modular model to address the food waste processing needs typically found in small restaurants and elementary schools. The GaiaRecycle G-30H system, featuring 66 lbs per... - November 17, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC
GaiaRecycle and Wake Forest University Jointly Collaborate on Pilot Project to Divert Food Scraps and Organic Waste On-Campus
Comprehensive Evaluation of GaiaRecycle “Reduction-Recycle-Reuse” Organic Waste Recycling System to Enhance Wake Forest University’s Sustainability Program. - September 13, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC
GaiaRecycle™ Launches New Website to Highlight the Need for Organic Waste Recycling
New www.GaiaRecycle.com Website Highlights Solutions for the "Road to Zero Waste." - July 27, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC
GaiaRecycle™ to Exhibit at WASTECON in Boston, August 15-17
WASTECON Exhibit Will Highlight GaiaRecycle’s Organic Waste Recycling Solutions for Municipal Solid Waste Industry & Other Environmental Management Professionals - June 21, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC
Innovative GaiaRecycle™ Organic Waste Recycling Systems Now Available for U.S. Markets
Comprehensive line of GaiaRecycle systems turns food scraps and organic waste into rich soil amendments and energy resources. - May 05, 2010 - GaiaRecycle, LLC
New Go Junk Franchise Successfully Challenges Got-Junk Franchises in Nashville
Entrepreneur Dallas Randolph hit a roadblock trying to expand his business, The Clean Living Company, with a junk removal franchise: all of the 1-800-Got-Junk territories in the Nashville area were taken. Instead, he decided to take them on with a Go Junk franchise. Randolph had a call for a junk... - August 13, 2008 - Go Junk