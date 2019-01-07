PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe

Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc. Expands Advisory Board Appointing Michael Ray Figler Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc. (“DLC”) (http://www.diagnosticlabcorp.com) a leader in Food and Agricultural Safety, announced today that Michael Ray Figler has joined the company to further develop DLC’s strategic position in Innovation and Technology. Mr. Figler comes with a wealth... - January 24, 2018 - Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc.

Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Winner by Informa’s SupplySide Mehdi Reishi Named Winner for CPG Specialty Supplements for Innovation and Market Impact. - October 28, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi

Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Finalist by Informa’s SupplySide Mehdi Reishi Named Among Top CPG Products for Innovation and Market Impact. Informa Exhibitions has named Mehdi Reishi’s Organic Reishi Product Line as one of its finalists for the 2016 SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards. Five 2015 consumer packaged goods (CPG) products were selected... - August 26, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi

Whole Plant Technologies Introduces New Brand and Website to Coincide with First Sales of Its Grow Tray System Whole Plant Technologies today introduced the company's new corporate brand and website. The branding reflects both the launch of the company as well as its vision for the future. The launch is well-timed with the first run of the company’s patented Grow Tray System, which is now available for... - June 22, 2016 - Whole Plant Technologies

Roof-Greenhouse Pioneer to Speak at Urban Farming Event in Boston March 9 Mohamed Hage, founder of Lufa Farms, will speak at the Urban Farming Conference, Saturday, March 9, 10:45 am, at Roxbury Community College's Media Arts Building. - March 02, 2013 - Lufa Farms

Open Greenhouse at Montreal’s Lufa Farms Saturday, March 2 Registered Guests Can Tour Lufa's Commercial Rooftop Greenhouse, 10am-5pm - February 23, 2013 - Lufa Farms

Pratt Institute Graduate School of Architecture to Host Acclaimed Author John Jeavons Pioneer of Sustainable Mini-Farming John Jeavons, the Director of Ecology Action, will present a Three-Day GROW BIOINTENSIVE Sustainable Mini-Farming Workshop at the Pratt Institute on January 6-8, 2012. - November 01, 2011 - Ecology Action