Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe
Honeycomb Hives - Game-Changing Beekeeping System Launches Indiegogo Campaign - October 23, 2018 - Honeycomb Hives, Inc.
Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc. (“DLC”) (http://www.diagnosticlabcorp.com) a leader in Food and Agricultural Safety, announced today that Michael Ray Figler has joined the company to further develop DLC’s strategic position in Innovation and Technology. Mr. Figler comes with a wealth... - January 24, 2018 - Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc.
Mehdi Reishi Named Winner for CPG Specialty Supplements for Innovation and Market Impact. - October 28, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi
Mehdi Reishi Named Among Top CPG Products for Innovation and Market Impact.
Informa Exhibitions has named Mehdi Reishi’s Organic Reishi Product Line as one of its finalists for the 2016 SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards.
Five 2015 consumer packaged goods (CPG) products were selected... - August 26, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi
Whole Plant Technologies today introduced the company's new corporate brand and website. The branding reflects both the launch of the company as well as its vision for the future. The launch is well-timed with the first run of the company’s patented Grow Tray System, which is now available for... - June 22, 2016 - Whole Plant Technologies
Mohamed Hage, founder of Lufa Farms, will speak at the Urban Farming Conference, Saturday, March 9, 10:45 am, at Roxbury Community College's Media Arts Building. - March 02, 2013 - Lufa Farms
Registered Guests Can Tour Lufa's Commercial Rooftop Greenhouse, 10am-5pm - February 23, 2013 - Lufa Farms
John Jeavons, the Director of Ecology Action, will present a Three-Day GROW BIOINTENSIVE Sustainable Mini-Farming Workshop at the Pratt Institute on January 6-8, 2012. - November 01, 2011 - Ecology Action
Garden of Eden Organics, a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) cooperative, starts service in National City, San Diego, on March 26th, 2010. The new South Bay distribution site will be Garden of Eden Organics' eighth San Diego site. - March 13, 2010 - Garden of Eden Organics