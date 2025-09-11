Recent Headlines
Within Food Crops Grown Under Cover
From City Block to Plate: BoringGreens Powers Phoenix with Organic, Sustainable Microgreens
BoringGreens, a hyper-local urban hydroponic farm in Central Phoenix, grows organic microgreens bursting with intense flavors and vibrant colors. Using up to 90% less water than conventional farming and zero pesticides, BoringGreens supplies chefs, restaurants, and the community with fresh, sustainable greens grown right where they’re eaten. - September 11, 2025 - BoringGreens
Decarbitation Inc. Product Launch: New Cannabis Crude Oil Decarboxylation Technology Using Controlled Cavitation
DecarbitationTM will be launching its website as well brand new 2 and 25 gallon systems for the decarboxylation of cannabis on February 2, 2022. - February 01, 2022 - Decarbitation Inc.
Bigelow Brook Farm Introduces Energy Saving Venturi Nozzle
New nozzle design delivers twice the air over standard nozzles, making it a viable option over air stones. - November 12, 2021 - Bigelow Brook Farm
Georgia Veterans Nonprofit Launches Holistic Veterans Suicide Prevention Programs
Since 2016, over 200 Veterans have died by suicide in Georgia. Silver Lining Villages, a Georgia Nonprofit, provides suicide prevention programs for PTSD using holistic practices, job training & collaborations with supportive services partners for Veterans seeking jobs and VA benefits. - January 03, 2020 - Silver Lining Villages
Texas Tripe Announces Pet Food Recall
Texas Tripe is recalling on products from 5/28/2019 through 7/1/2019 for possible contamination. - August 03, 2019 - Texas Tripe
On Tuesday, October 23rd, the Shape of Honey Bee Hives Will Change Forever
Honeycomb Hives - Game-Changing Beekeeping System Launches Indiegogo Campaign - October 23, 2018 - Honeycomb Hives, Inc.
Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc. Expands Advisory Board Appointing Michael Ray Figler
Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc. (“DLC”) (http://www.diagnosticlabcorp.com) a leader in Food and Agricultural Safety, announced today that Michael Ray Figler has joined the company to further develop DLC’s strategic position in Innovation and Technology. Mr. Figler comes with a... - January 24, 2018 - Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc.
Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Winner by Informa’s SupplySide
Mehdi Reishi Named Winner for CPG Specialty Supplements for Innovation and Market Impact. - October 28, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi
Mehdi Reishi Named 2016 CPG Editor’s Choice Award Finalist by Informa’s SupplySide
Mehdi Reishi Named Among Top CPG Products for Innovation and Market Impact. Informa Exhibitions has named Mehdi Reishi’s Organic Reishi Product Line as one of its finalists for the 2016 SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards. Five 2015 consumer packaged goods (CPG) products were... - August 26, 2016 - Mehdi Reishi
Whole Plant Technologies Introduces New Brand and Website to Coincide with First Sales of Its Grow Tray System
Whole Plant Technologies today introduced the company's new corporate brand and website. The branding reflects both the launch of the company as well as its vision for the future. The launch is well-timed with the first run of the company’s patented Grow Tray System, which is now available... - June 22, 2016 - Whole Plant Technologies
Roof-Greenhouse Pioneer to Speak at Urban Farming Event in Boston March 9
Mohamed Hage, founder of Lufa Farms, will speak at the Urban Farming Conference, Saturday, March 9, 10:45 am, at Roxbury Community College's Media Arts Building. - March 02, 2013 - Lufa Farms
Open Greenhouse at Montreal’s Lufa Farms Saturday, March 2
Registered Guests Can Tour Lufa's Commercial Rooftop Greenhouse, 10am-5pm - February 23, 2013 - Lufa Farms
Pratt Institute Graduate School of Architecture to Host Acclaimed Author John Jeavons Pioneer of Sustainable Mini-Farming
John Jeavons, the Director of Ecology Action, will present a Three-Day GROW BIOINTENSIVE Sustainable Mini-Farming Workshop at the Pratt Institute on January 6-8, 2012. - November 01, 2011 - Ecology Action
Garden of Eden Organics Announces New CSA Site in South Bay, San Diego
Garden of Eden Organics, a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) cooperative, starts service in National City, San Diego, on March 26th, 2010. The new South Bay distribution site will be Garden of Eden Organics' eighth San Diego site. - March 13, 2010 - Garden of Eden Organics