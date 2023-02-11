Recent Headlines
Within Men's & Boys' Cut & Sew Suit, Coat, & Overcoat Manufacturing
INHERENT Presents 2023 Fall Winter Collection - New York Fashion Week 2023
Colorado based men’s fashion and lifestyle accessories brand with purpose, INHERENT, reveals its Fall Winter 2023 collection at exclusive invite only runway show during New York Fashion Week. - February 11, 2023 - Inherent Clothier
INHERENT, Presented their Fall/Winter Collection at DFW - Denver Fashion Week: Fall 2022
Colorado Springs based men’s fashion and lifestyle brand, INHERENT, was again at Denver Fashion Week to show their Fall/Winter Collection and advocate men’s mental wellbeing. - November 16, 2022 - Inherent Clothier
Savile Row Comes to Bloomsbury, London
Henry Herbert Tailors based in Bloomsbury, central London have invested heavily in new tailors and resources to compete with the world famous Savile Row. - January 12, 2020 - Henry Herbert Tailors
Get Fitted for a New Suit with Hiras Bespoke in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut
The Premier Bespoke Tailors of Hong Kong, Hiras Bespoke, has released their upcoming custom fittings in Boston, Newton, Providence, Hartford, New Haven, and Greenwich from 26th of January until 1st February 2020. Since starting in the '60s, the family-owned company has expanded to reach a bigger... - January 09, 2020 - Hiras Master Tailors
Suit Up for Hiras Bespoke's 2020 Fittings in DC, Tysons Corner, and Minneapolis
Hiras Bespoke is pleased to announce their custom fittings in Washington, DC, Tysons Corner, VA, and Minneapolis, MN from 28th January until 1st February 2020. Master Tailor Ajay Hira will be on hand for consultations and to showcase the latest fabric line for custom suits, shirts, jackets,... - January 09, 2020 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces London & Dublin Fittings
Hiras Bespoke returns to London and Dublin for custom fittings on January 14 to 24. The Hong Kong-based custom clothiers specializes in tailor made suits, shirts, trousers, jackets, tuxedos, coats and more for men and women. Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with... - January 09, 2020 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Year-End Custom Fittings in California
Hiras Bespoke is heading to California for year-end fittings in San Diego, Costa Mesa, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, and San Jose from December 15-21. Book a spot today and get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own... - December 05, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in Texas December 2019
Hiras Bespoke has scheduled fittings in Texas on December 6-11. Get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com Please... - November 20, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Announces Australia Custom Fittings Dec. 3-12
Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Ajay Hira, returns for custom fittings in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth on December 3-12. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the... - November 15, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor for Custom Fittings in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton
Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Kavi Mirpuri, is back in Canada for custom fittings in Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton from November 28 to December 2. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour... - November 13, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Master Tailor Announces Texas Custom Fittings
Hiras Bespoke Tailor returns to Texas for custom fittings with Master Tailor, Andy Hira on Nov. 9-15. Reserve a spot for a one-on-one consultation on your custom suit, shirt, jacket, and more. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com. You may visit the tour page to book... - November 06, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in New Jersey, Virginia, DC, The Bay Area, Southern California
Hiras Bespoke has schedule fittings in Short Hills, Tysons Corner, Washington, DC, The Bay Area, and Southern California from November 7-23. - November 02, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Master Tailor Custom Fittings in the U.S. November 2019
Hiras Bespoke, the premier bespoke tailor, is back in the U.S. for fittings on November 3-27. Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with Master Tailor, Kavi Mirpuri. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page to book... - October 29, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Master Tailor Visiting Canada for Custom Fittings
Andy Hira, Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor returns to Canada for custom fittings in Toronto, Richmond Hill, Hamilton, Mississauga/Toronto Airport, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver from October 29 to November 8. - October 24, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces Australia Fittings
Hiras Bespoke returns to Australia for custom fittings in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth from October 14 to 25 showcasing the classics and latest Spring-Summer fabric collection. - October 10, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors
Hiras Master Tailors Trunk Shows: Providence, Boston, NYC, DC, Tysons Corner May 4-13
Master fitter Kavi Mirpuri is holding several trunk shows in Providence, Boston, New York, Washington DC and Tysons Corner. - May 06, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors
Hiras Master Tailors Trunk Shows: Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico May 10 - 19
Master fitter Ramesh Hira returns to Denver, Tucson, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Albuquerque, and Santa Fe for trunk shows from May 10 until May 19 to showcase the latest styles and fabric swatches for your custom tailored suits, shirts, coats, and more. - May 06, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors
Hiras Master Tailors Bellevue & Seattle Trunk Shows, April 30 - May 3
Master fitter Ramesh Hira returns for trunk shows in Bellevue & Seattle, Washington from April 30 until May 3 to showcase the latest styles and fabric swatches for your custom tailored suits, shirts, coats, and more. - April 22, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors
Hiras Master Tailors Canada Trunk Shows: Montreal, Toronto & More April 19 to May 16
Master fitter Sam Kirad is scheduled to visit Canada for a series of trunk shows featuring the latest fabric swatches and styles from April 19 to May 16. - April 16, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors
Hiras Master Tailors Texas Trunk Show, April 8-24
Catch master fitter Ramesh Hira as he returns to Texas for a series of trunk shows from April 8 to 24. Dress better and create your own style today. - March 20, 2015 - Hiras Master Tailors
New Production Space for Alan David Custom
Alan David Custom, custom suit maker in New York City, shares details on a new factory opened recently in Long Island, City, N.Y., which now produces all their handmade suits. - April 04, 2013 - Alan David Custom
Indochino Inc: Online Retail Firm Secures Financing to Build Operations and Global Presence
Indochino provides custom tailored men's suits with a socially conscious business model built on convenience, quality and customer service. - April 25, 2008 - Indochino Inc
Easyhero - Limited Fivehundred | Launch of a New Fashion Label for the Man with Character
In 2006 easyhero was founded by four Munich designers and already belongs to the leading Newcomer labels in men’s fashion.The label presented its first collection “Rocktour” on 2.August 2007. Every year, easyhero produces 4 collections of clothes and accessories worldwide. To guarantee exclusiveness for the customer, the production of each Collection item is limited globally to five hundred. - October 31, 2007 - easyhero GmbH