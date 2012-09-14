PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

All Uniform Wear Store Grand Opening. A Family Event Hosted by a Family Business Built Over the Course of 30 Years. Serving the Communities That Helped Build Their Brand. All Uniform Wear is very excited to be opening a newer, larger store to meet all of their clients uniform needs. With over 22 locations in the state of Florida, All Uniform Wear gives back to the communities they serve. They established the AUW Kids Foundation, which offers $15,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Come out and support them, help them give back. - April 30, 2015 - All Uniform Wear

Salman Khan Wears T10Sports.com During Celebrity Cricket League T10 Sports, a leading customized sportswear manufacturer based out of Gurgaon, Haryana in India, has dressed the CCL Team - Mumbai Heroes which was supported by Bollywood Celebrities like Salman Khan, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol and many more. T10Sports has been in the business of manufacturing world class... - February 26, 2015 - t10sports.com

Liberty Art Fabrics Added to Lewis and Taylor Custom Shirt Line-Up Lewis and Taylor Shirts are now offering Liberty and other floral prints for their on-line custom dress shirts. These fabrics are crafted into shirts using the same skills as their other luxury custom dress shirts. - September 20, 2013 - Lewis & Taylor

Custom Denim Shirts Added to Lewis and Taylor’s Offerings Lewis and Taylor Shirts have added a range of luxury denim fabrics to their website, allowing customers to create a smart casual look with the same high levels of tailoring and the benefits of a custom fit. Lewis and Taylor offer over 470 fabric styles, with the vast majority being formal dress shirts,... - August 12, 2013 - Lewis & Taylor

Custom Made "Taster" Trial Shirt Now in 2-Ply Super Fine 100 Cotton Lewis and Taylor are now offering an industry leading trial shirt in super fine 100 cotton to allow their new customers to feel the benefit of fantastic fabric as well as a great tailoring. - July 07, 2013 - Lewis & Taylor

Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile Reveals Innovative Solution for Updating the Style of Guest Beds CircaTM Modular Bedding System Weds Design and Functionality Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile will reveal its exciting new CircaTM Modular Bedding System at the International Hotel, Motel & Restaurant Show (IH/M&RS) and the Boutique Design (BDNY) shows... - November 13, 2012 - Standard Textile

SK Textile Partners with Standard Textile to Open Las Vegas Manufacturing Industry leaders continue expansion - October 11, 2012 - Standard Textile

Sassy Scrubs Outfits the Superhero of Science, Dr. H2O Sassy Scrubs, a USA based medical uniform and nursing scrub manufacturer, teamed up with Dr. H20 from Kansas City for a fun project by providing him with a custom made lab coat fit for a superhero. - August 30, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Expands Their Line of Mystical Batik Medical and Nursing Scrubs Due to customer demand, Sassy Scrubs is increasing the number of batik fabrics that are available for their customers to use when building their own custom scrubs. The beauty of batik fabrics and the rich history of how they are made, make batik fabrics a large draw for medical staff that are looking to add a touch of class to their uniform wardrobe. - August 02, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announces the Launch of a New Web Site Design Sassy Scrubs, a leading online medical scrubs retailer and US based uniform Manufacturer, announces the launch of their new website design. The new website design, which features a streamline presentation and clear calls to action, has resulted in high praises from their customers. - July 01, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Releases Their New, Colorful Sweetheart Color Rave Scrub Top Sassy Scrubs gets a face lift with the addition of their new Sweetheart Color Rave scrub top. The company’s custom scrubs move from standard unisex sizing to an updated, more fitted ladies uniform. - June 22, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Teams with Ripley’s Aquarium to Make a New Dinosaurs Exhibit a Smashing Success Sassy Scrubs and Ripley’s Aquarium team up to bring you a one-of-a kind experience at the new Dinosaurs – When Giants Ruled exhibit. Sassy Scrubs provided the paleontological lab coats, and Ripley’s provided the dinosaurs. - May 13, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Reveals Their Expansion Into Adaptive Clothing With advancements in medicine and surgical technologies and the rise in America’s elderly population, the need for adaptive clothing has steadily grown. This has resulted in Sassy Scrubs’ decision to expand their product line to include custom made adaptive scrubs. - April 15, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Joins with FCC Teen Group to Host Fashion Show Supporting Chinese Orphans Sassy Scrubs announces their participation in the Year of the Dragon Fashion Show, being held at the School of the Arts in Rochester, NY, and hosted by the FCC-Rochester Teen Group. Other designers featured are Vera Wang, Suzy Chin Maggy Boutique, Joseph Altuzarra, Kathrine Kwei, Red Thread Designs of Toronto, and Kim’s Fashions in Boston. - April 07, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Expands Their Clearance Outlet to Feature Plus Size Scrubs Today, Sassy Scrubs announced an expansion in the number of plus size medical uniforms in their Clearance Scrubs Outlet. The United States based manufacturer and e-commerce Company now offers medical professionals a wide assortment of hard-to-find scrub-wear in plus sizes up to 6XL. - March 25, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announces the Top 5 Reason for Expanding Their Company’s Social Media Initiatives In today’s highly competitive online retail market, many companies find social media marketing a double-edged sword. Today, Sassy Scrubs announced the release of its new social media initiatives. - March 18, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announced the Release of Private Label Manufacturing Services To aid in America’s economic recovery, many US based wholesale and retail companies are on a search for Manufacturers to create products with the coveted “Made in the USA” label. Sassy Scrubs has stepped into that arena by offering Private Label Manufacturing services. - March 04, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Goes Public with Their Expansion of Fleece Scrub Products The popularity of fleece soared in the 90’s. Today’s varieties of fleece are finding new roads in to medical and nursing apparel due to its non-absorbent and stain shedding properties. The popularity of fleece resulted in Sassy Scrubs’ decision to expand their fleece scrub line. - February 26, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announces the Addition of Maternity Scrubs to Their Popular Clearance Outlet United States based manufacturer and e-commerce company Sassy Scrubs announced the addition of Maternity Scrubs to their already popular Clearance Scrubs Outlet service, offering medical professionals a chance to purchase maternity scrub-wear at a cost-conscious price. - February 18, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announces the Addition of a Chef’s Toque Hat Their New Product Line Scrubs manufacturer Sassy Scrubs announced the release of the newest item in their new “Chef & Home Cooking” line. The company’s new Chef’s Toque Hat brings the company’s custom-made scrub products out of the doctor and dentist office, and into the kitchen. - February 09, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

A Cry for Help from Orphans in China is Answered by Sassy Scrubs' Karen Bradley and Her Blankets for Babies Project The opening of a new Lily Orphan Care Orphanage in the Nan Yang province of China brings about another donated shipment of baby blankets. In the cold winter months, these blankets are critical, and can mean preventing the loss of fingers and toes through frostbite for the smallest of babies. - January 25, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Announces Employee Promotion Sassy Scrubs’ customer care specialist, Emily Gates, is promoted to Customer Care Manager. - January 15, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Helps Clothe Those in Need at San Francisco’s Walden House San Francisco’s Walden House seeks assistance from the Upstate NY scrub manufacturer, Sassy Scrubs, to help clothe new arrivals as they take the first steps in living their new lives, free from addiction. - December 31, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Supports Our Troops with Donations of Scrubs Landstuhl Hospital Care Project is pleased to welcome a new corporate sponsor - Sassy Scrubs, an internet retailer and manufacturer offering custom-made scrubs uniforms. LHCP provides donations to military medical personnel deployed to combat support hospitals. - December 24, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Fills a Unique Security Need for the Treasure Hunters Roadshow The hit TV show, Treasure Hunters Roadshow, finds a new treasure: Sassy Scrubs. The two companies worked together to solve a unique security situation facing the staff at THR. - December 10, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs’ Product Moves Into the Kitchen Scrubs manufacturer Sassy Scrubs announces the release of the first item in their new “Chef & Home Cooking” line. Their new plus-sized Apron (for sizes up to 9XL) is the first step in moving their custom-made products out of the doctor’s office or hospital, and into the kitchen. - December 08, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs

Scrubs Manufacturer Sassy Scrubs Takes Their Green Initiative Seriously Sassy Scrubs has joined alongside many other environmentally conscious US based manufacturers, taking their “green” environmental initiative seriously. Their ecological responsibility to their environment goes beyond a business policy, and has become a natural commitment. - November 20, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs

Sassy Scrubs Lab Coat Specialist Program Breathes New Life into a Lagging Scrubs Industry Sassy Scrubs’ ground-breaking Lab Coat Specialist Program, combined with their top-notch customer service, makes Sassy Scrubs the Go-To Company for hard-to-fit medical, veterinary, and dental workers. - October 16, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs

SL Clothing Launch New Range of Work Wear Essentials, Making Safety at Work Affordable SL Clothing has launched a new range of essential Work Wear, making quality clothing in the work environment affordable. - February 26, 2010 - SL Clothing Limited

Camber Sportswear Issues 2008 Catalog of Active Wear for Industrial and Sports Applications Camber Sportswear’s 12-page, 4-color 2008 catalog features the manufacturer’s line of Made-in-USA printable work and sportswear. - February 26, 2008 - Camber Sportswear, Inc.