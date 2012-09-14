PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
All Uniform Wear is very excited to be opening a newer, larger store to meet all of their clients uniform needs. With over 22 locations in the state of Florida, All Uniform Wear gives back to the communities they serve. They established the AUW Kids Foundation, which offers $15,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Come out and support them, help them give back. - April 30, 2015 - All Uniform Wear
T10 Sports, a leading customized sportswear manufacturer based out of Gurgaon, Haryana in India, has dressed the CCL Team - Mumbai Heroes which was supported by Bollywood Celebrities like Salman Khan, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol and many more.
T10Sports has been in the business of manufacturing world class... - February 26, 2015 - t10sports.com
Lewis and Taylor Shirts are now offering Liberty and other floral prints for their on-line custom dress shirts. These fabrics are crafted into shirts using the same skills as their other luxury custom dress shirts. - September 20, 2013 - Lewis & Taylor
Lewis and Taylor Shirts have added a range of luxury denim fabrics to their website, allowing customers to create a smart casual look with the same high levels of tailoring and the benefits of a custom fit. Lewis and Taylor offer over 470 fabric styles, with the vast majority being formal dress shirts,... - August 12, 2013 - Lewis & Taylor
Lewis and Taylor are now offering an industry leading trial shirt in super fine 100 cotton to allow their new customers to feel the benefit of fantastic fabric as well as a great tailoring. - July 07, 2013 - Lewis & Taylor
CircaTM Modular Bedding System Weds Design and Functionality
Standard Textile’s Hospitality Division in Partnership with SK Textile will reveal its exciting new CircaTM Modular Bedding System at the International Hotel, Motel & Restaurant Show (IH/M&RS) and the Boutique Design (BDNY) shows... - November 13, 2012 - Standard Textile
Industry leaders continue expansion - October 11, 2012 - Standard Textile
Sassy Scrubs, a USA based medical uniform and nursing scrub manufacturer, teamed up with Dr. H20 from Kansas City for a fun project by providing him with a custom made lab coat fit for a superhero. - August 30, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Due to customer demand, Sassy Scrubs is increasing the number of batik fabrics that are available for their customers to use when building their own custom scrubs. The beauty of batik fabrics and the rich history of how they are made, make batik fabrics a large draw for medical staff that are looking to add a touch of class to their uniform wardrobe. - August 02, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs, a leading online medical scrubs retailer and US based uniform Manufacturer, announces the launch of their new website design. The new website design, which features a streamline presentation and clear calls to action, has resulted in high praises from their customers. - July 01, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs gets a face lift with the addition of their new Sweetheart Color Rave scrub top. The company’s custom scrubs move from standard unisex sizing to an updated, more fitted ladies uniform. - June 22, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs and Ripley’s Aquarium team up to bring you a one-of-a kind experience at the new Dinosaurs – When Giants Ruled exhibit. Sassy Scrubs provided the paleontological lab coats, and Ripley’s provided the dinosaurs. - May 13, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
With advancements in medicine and surgical technologies and the rise in America’s elderly population, the need for adaptive clothing has steadily grown. This has resulted in Sassy Scrubs’ decision to expand their product line to include custom made adaptive scrubs. - April 15, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs announces their participation in the Year of the Dragon Fashion Show, being held at the School of the Arts in Rochester, NY, and hosted by the FCC-Rochester Teen Group. Other designers featured are Vera Wang, Suzy Chin Maggy Boutique, Joseph Altuzarra, Kathrine Kwei, Red Thread Designs of Toronto, and Kim’s Fashions in Boston. - April 07, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Today, Sassy Scrubs announced an expansion in the number of plus size medical uniforms in their Clearance Scrubs Outlet. The United States based manufacturer and e-commerce Company now offers medical professionals a wide assortment of hard-to-find scrub-wear in plus sizes up to 6XL. - March 25, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
In today’s highly competitive online retail market, many companies find social media marketing a double-edged sword. Today, Sassy Scrubs announced the release of its new social media initiatives. - March 18, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
To aid in America’s economic recovery, many US based wholesale and retail companies are on a search for Manufacturers to create products with the coveted “Made in the USA” label. Sassy Scrubs has stepped into that arena by offering Private Label Manufacturing services. - March 04, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
The popularity of fleece soared in the 90’s. Today’s varieties of fleece are finding new roads in to medical and nursing apparel due to its non-absorbent and stain shedding properties. The popularity of fleece resulted in Sassy Scrubs’ decision to expand their fleece scrub line. - February 26, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
United States based manufacturer and e-commerce company Sassy Scrubs announced the addition of Maternity Scrubs to their already popular Clearance Scrubs Outlet service, offering medical professionals a chance to purchase maternity scrub-wear at a cost-conscious price. - February 18, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Scrubs manufacturer Sassy Scrubs announced the release of the newest item in their new “Chef & Home Cooking” line. The company’s new Chef’s Toque Hat brings the company’s custom-made scrub products out of the doctor and dentist office, and into the kitchen. - February 09, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
The opening of a new Lily Orphan Care Orphanage in the Nan Yang province of China brings about another donated shipment of baby blankets. In the cold winter months, these blankets are critical, and can mean preventing the loss of fingers and toes through frostbite for the smallest of babies. - January 25, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs’ customer care specialist, Emily Gates, is promoted to Customer Care Manager. - January 15, 2012 - Sassy Scrubs
San Francisco’s Walden House seeks assistance from the Upstate NY scrub manufacturer, Sassy Scrubs, to help clothe new arrivals as they take the first steps in living their new lives, free from addiction. - December 31, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs
Landstuhl Hospital Care Project is pleased to welcome a new corporate sponsor - Sassy Scrubs, an internet retailer and manufacturer offering custom-made scrubs uniforms. LHCP provides donations to military medical personnel deployed to combat support hospitals. - December 24, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs
The hit TV show, Treasure Hunters Roadshow, finds a new treasure: Sassy Scrubs. The two companies worked together to solve a unique security situation facing the staff at THR. - December 10, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs
Scrubs manufacturer Sassy Scrubs announces the release of the first item in their new “Chef & Home Cooking” line. Their new plus-sized Apron (for sizes up to 9XL) is the first step in moving their custom-made products out of the doctor’s office or hospital, and into the kitchen. - December 08, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs has joined alongside many other environmentally conscious US based manufacturers, taking their “green” environmental initiative seriously. Their ecological responsibility to their environment goes beyond a business policy, and has become a natural commitment. - November 20, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs
Sassy Scrubs’ ground-breaking Lab Coat Specialist Program, combined with their top-notch customer service, makes Sassy Scrubs the Go-To Company for hard-to-fit medical, veterinary, and dental workers. - October 16, 2011 - Sassy Scrubs
SL Clothing has launched a new range of essential Work Wear, making quality clothing in the work environment affordable. - February 26, 2010 - SL Clothing Limited
Camber Sportswear’s 12-page, 4-color 2008 catalog features the manufacturer’s line of Made-in-USA printable work and sportswear. - February 26, 2008 - Camber Sportswear, Inc.
Revolutionary Technology is introduced to safely and efficiently provide heating - February 12, 2008 - exo2 The Heat Inside