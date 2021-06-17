Workwear Express Create 100 Jobs in North East

Press Releases Workwear Express Press Release Share Blog

Workwear Express is recruiting an additional 100 staff on the back of a record year after partnering with St John Ambulance and Royal Voluntary Service to kit out COVID-19 vaccinators and volunteers. The personalised clothing and workwear giant has seen a 30 per cent increase in sales in the last 12 months whilst supporting some of the UK’s top brands through the Covid pandemic.



Workwear Express is the nation’s top supplier of personalised workwear, promotional clothing and PPE to the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors. The hiring spree comes after the company had already taken on more than 100 staff since last March, with many of the new recruits coming from the travel and hospitality sectors - industries that were clobbered during the pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted enterprise across the globe. Industries such as healthcare and home delivery services scrambled to adapt to the ever-changing circumstances, resulting in a booming market for personalised Workwear Express products. The Durham-based firm is expanding its 300-strong team in the UK to fulfil the demand.



Steven Curran, CEO of Workwear Express, said: "We are looking forward to onboarding our new recruits. One of our key strengths at Workwear Express is our unique insight into clients’ needs, coupled with offering the best people and innovative technology. We empower each and every one of our Workwear Express colleagues and treat them as individuals with fair compensation, generous benefits and a stimulating environment where they can thrive. We believe that when we care about our employees, they will apply the same level of care to our customers - here at Workwear Express, you’re not just starting a job, you’re starting a career."



Andrew Ward, Chairman, established Workwear Express in 1990 at the age of 17. The company has since mushroomed into the leading tech-based supplier of custom clothing in the UK. Workwear Express recently invested £3 million in a groundbreaking digital platform and website, launching one of the UK’s first progressive web apps in the sector to improve the customer experience and streamline the buying process.



