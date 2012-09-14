PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

BPM Partners with Local Schools for Earth Day Clean Up Students from area schools will join together to recognize Earth Day by picking up trash, litter and garbage to make area communities cleaner. For the past eight years, BPM has donated garbage bags and gloves for area students. Schools and organizations which have volunteered to clean up surrounding... - June 19, 2019 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

Anne Robinson Joins Woodland Paper to Drive National Inkjet Markets Inkjet on paper industry expert signs on with growing Michigan paper merchant to open national markets. - March 06, 2019 - Woodland Paper

True Green Enterprises Manufactures the Best Straw Alternative to Plastic, PLA and Tree Made Paper Straws The United States goes through over 500 million plastic straws every day, according to Eco-Cycle, a United States-based nonprofit recycling organization. - January 21, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

True Green Enterprises Announces Competitively Priced Tree Free Paper Straws New Patent Pending Paper Straws made from Rapidly Renewable Resources - May 16, 2018 - True Green Enterprises

BPM Paper Recognized as Green Professional in Wisconsin Green Masters Program For the fourth year in a row, BPM Inc., northeast Wisconsin paper mill, has received recognition as a Green Professional in the Wisconsin Green Masters Program. The Green Masters Program recognizes and assesses Wisconsin businesses on their sustainability performance in a variety of sustainability categories. According... - May 04, 2018 - BPM Inc. A Specialty Paper Mill

American Eagle Paper Mills to Receive 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence American Eagle Paper Mills will receive a 2018 Pennsylvania Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence for its Project Phoenix. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) chose 23 organizations from more than 60 applications. Applicants were evaluated for their degree of environmental protection, innovation, partnership efforts, economic impact, consideration of climate change and sustainability with results achieved. - April 20, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

Terry Lehmann Honored as a "2018 Women’s Business Enterprise Star" by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) WBE Star Award is the nation’s premier award for women’s excellence in business leadership. Terry Lehmann, CEO has been recognized as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Star by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest certifier of... - March 01, 2018 - True Green Enterprises

American Eagle Paper Mills® Achieves Safety Milestone; 365 Days with No Lost-Time Accidents American Eagle Paper Mills® celebrated a significant safety achievement on January 29, 2018, reaching 365 days (495,547 man-hours) without a lost-time accident. American Eagle Paper Mills leadership and employees have worked diligently to create a culture where safety always comes first. This is the longest period of time without a lost- time accident in the 14 year history of the organization. - February 11, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Positions for Future Growth and Expansion Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces the completion of an internal management buyout (MBO) to Joshua J. Dahlman and Rick L. Cleveland as it positions for continued growth. - February 02, 2018 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

American Eagle Paper Mills® Introduces Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 – 100% Recycled Paper Certified for HP Indigo digital presses American Eagle Paper Mills continues to expand its 100% recycled product line with the introduction of Eagle Digital Smooth™ 100 for HP Indigo digital presses. Eagle Digital Smooth 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance on the HP Indigo digital press platform. Produced from... - February 01, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills Introduces Eagle Inkjet™ 100- High Speed Recycled Inkjet Paper American Eagle Paper Mills has announced an important addition to the Eagle family of recycled printing papers, Eagle Inkjet™ 100. Eagle Inkjet 100 is engineered to deliver exceptional print performance across multiple high speed inkjet platforms. Produced from 100% post-consumer recycled fiber,... - January 10, 2018 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills to Receive the 2017 Leadership in Sustainable Business Award from the Pennsylvania Resources Council American Eagle Paper Mills has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 Leadership in Sustainable Business Award by the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC), the Commonwealth’s oldest grassroots environmental non-profit organization. American Eagle Paper Mills is being recognized for its production... - October 10, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills® to be Featured on Season 2 of National Geographic Kids Series Weird But True!, Airing October 7th on the FOX Network American Eagle Paper Mills® will be prominently featured on the National Geographic Kids TV series weird but true. The Season 2 episode, which will air on October 7th, takes a look at papermaking and the process of making recycled paper at the American Eagle Paper Mill in Tyrone PA. The stars of... - September 27, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

American Eagle Paper Mills Joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership American Eagle Paper Mills, a leading recycled paper manufacturer located in Tyrone, PA, joins EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership, further strengthening the mills commitment to sustainable papermaking. - August 24, 2017 - American Eagle Paper Mills

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound SCP has developed and released SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound for use as an abrasion and corrosion resistant wear compound for use in extreme applications. - May 10, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases New Line of Epoxy Adhesive SCP releases both a low viscosity and a high viscosity epoxy adhesive for use in the installation of ceramic components in severe industrial environments. - February 16, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Moffitt Corproation Debuts Its New Natural Solutions Product Line Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation

Moffitt Corporation, Inc. Acquires Western Canwell Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt’s existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation

Moffitt Corporation Welcomes Gabe Cansler, New West Region Sales Manager Moffitt Corproation welcomes Gabe Cansler as the new head of the Moffitt West Office. As the new West Region Sales Manager Gabe will work with existing customers and reach out to new contacts from his office in Denver, CO. - May 16, 2015 - Moffitt Corporation

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Named as One of 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York State Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. is proud to announce that it was named the #11 in the 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York. - April 23, 2015 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years in Business Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces their 20 year anniversary and the roll out of a new corporate branding. - September 06, 2014 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

MAC’s New Green Powder Coating System Customers might have noticed something different about MAC’s products. - June 20, 2012 - MAC Automation Concepts, Inc.

Acorns Children’s Hospice Receives Donation Boost Acorns Children’s Hospice received a donation of sports day equipment from Essential Supply Products Ltd (ESP). - December 01, 2011 - Essential Supply Products

ESP (Essential Supply Products) Appoints Neill Tucker as Regional Sales Manager South West ESP Ltd is pleased to announce that Neill Tucker has been named Regional Sales Manager South West. Neill will be dedicated to managing all new and existing accounts in the South West. Sales Director Martin Kent announced, "We look forward to building relationships in the South West region as this... - July 06, 2011 - Essential Supply Products

esp and PHS Direct - a Growing Relationship esp, tissue converters based in Malvern, Worcestershire, have been supporting PHS Direct, leaders in workplace cleaning and janitorial supplies, as they embark on their exciting new sponsorship with The National Forest; planting trees over six hectares of land at Overseal a few miles from the PHS Direct... - March 23, 2011 - Essential Supply Products

WHOA! FAT™ - Kitchen Waste Oil Disposal Box Available for the Holiday Season Island Shell LLC released today a new product designed to reduce occurrence of sewage backups and spills by helping reduce the point source of fats, oils and grease from residential kitchens. - November 25, 2009 - Island Shell LLC

Neenah’s CLASSIC CREST® Papers Selected for Invitation to Presidential Inauguration Neenah Paper (NYSE: NP) has announced that the official invitation to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Barack Obama is being printed on one of Neenah’s greenest papers, CLASSIC CREST® Papers Recycled 100 Natural White. According to John O’Donnell, President of Neenah Fine... - January 01, 2009 - Neenah Paper Inc.