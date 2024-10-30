Recent Headlines
Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Corporation Awarded Sourcewell Contract Over 65 Years of Proven Service & Dependability Lead to Prestigious Contract Award
Roppe Corporation has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Flooring Materials with Related Supplies and Services category at Sourcewell. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited... - October 17, 2023 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Flooring Announces New Products Added to List of GREENGUARD Gold Certified Products
Pinnacle and Pinnacle Plus Wall Base are now included in a certified portfolio of nine products. - January 02, 2022 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Holding Company Announces Environmentally Preferred Sourcing Designation from Vizient® to Help Expand Flooring Options to Healthcare Facilities
The designation includes both Roppe® and FLEXCO® commercial flooring brands. - October 16, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company
MEETALL Sports Launches New Anti-Slip Rubber Flooring Line for Athletic Tracks in 2021
MEETALL Sports Co. Ltd. takes pleasure in announcing the launch of their new rubber flooring line, SBR Turf Rubber Granules, in 2021 after continuously trending for the past few years. Like the previous rubber tiles offered by this company, the new addition in their inventory also seems to be promising because of their innovative anti-slip property, which makes them suitable for all active sports grounds. - August 29, 2021 - Meetall Sports Co., Ltd
Coronavirus Was Found to be Inactive on Roppe® Non-Porous Rubber Flooring After 24 Hours
Independent testing disputes the widely accepted view that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to seven days. - January 12, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company
FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard
FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring
The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award
Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Holding Company Acquires New Facility Increasing Manufacturing Capacity
Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company
Rekortan Gets on Track with Atlanta Club
Rekortan, known as “the fast track”, has signed on as a sponsor for the Atlanta Track Club. Rekortan is the surface of world-class running tracks around the globe. Made by Advanced Polymer Technology (APT), a Harmony, PA based company, Rekortan looks for opportunities to promote track... - July 24, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology
Rekortan Chosen for Running Track Renovation at University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field
Rekortan brand track material, “the Fast Track” made by Harmony, PA based Applied Polymer Technology was chosen by the University of Pennsylvania for its famous Franklin Field track. The track is home to the Penn Relay event each spring. Rekortan has been the official track material of the university and Penn Relays since 1987. - July 01, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology
Life Floor Opens Flooring Manufacturing Center in South Dakota
New Facility Creates U.S. Manufacturing Hub for Innovative Company, a Leader in the U.S. Manufacturing Renaissance. - July 01, 2015 - Life Floor