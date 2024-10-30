Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards

Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards

Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Corporation Awarded Sourcewell Contract Over 65 Years of Proven Service & Dependability Lead to Prestigious Contract Award

Roppe Corporation has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Flooring Materials with Related Supplies and Services category at Sourcewell. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited... - October 17, 2023 - Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Flooring Announces New Products Added to List of GREENGUARD Gold Certified Products

Roppe Flooring Announces New Products Added to List of GREENGUARD Gold Certified Products

Pinnacle and Pinnacle Plus Wall Base are now included in a certified portfolio of nine products. - January 02, 2022 - Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Holding Company Announces Environmentally Preferred Sourcing Designation from Vizient® to Help Expand Flooring Options to Healthcare Facilities

Roppe Holding Company Announces Environmentally Preferred Sourcing Designation from Vizient® to Help Expand Flooring Options to Healthcare Facilities

The designation includes both Roppe® and FLEXCO® commercial flooring brands. - October 16, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company

MEETALL Sports Launches New Anti-Slip Rubber Flooring Line for Athletic Tracks in 2021

MEETALL Sports Co. Ltd. takes pleasure in announcing the launch of their new rubber flooring line, SBR Turf Rubber Granules, in 2021 after continuously trending for the past few years. Like the previous rubber tiles offered by this company, the new addition in their inventory also seems to be promising because of their innovative anti-slip property, which makes them suitable for all active sports grounds. - August 29, 2021 - Meetall Sports Co., Ltd

Coronavirus Was Found to be Inactive on Roppe® Non-Porous Rubber Flooring After 24 Hours

Coronavirus Was Found to be Inactive on Roppe® Non-Porous Rubber Flooring After 24 Hours

Independent testing disputes the widely accepted view that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to seven days. - January 12, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard

FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring

Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring

The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award

Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award

Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Holding Company Acquires New Facility Increasing Manufacturing Capacity

Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Rekortan Gets on Track with Atlanta Club

Rekortan, known as “the fast track”, has signed on as a sponsor for the Atlanta Track Club. Rekortan is the surface of world-class running tracks around the globe. Made by Advanced Polymer Technology (APT), a Harmony, PA based company, Rekortan looks for opportunities to promote track... - July 24, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology

Rekortan Chosen for Running Track Renovation at University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field

Rekortan Chosen for Running Track Renovation at University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field

Rekortan brand track material, “the Fast Track” made by Harmony, PA based Applied Polymer Technology was chosen by the University of Pennsylvania for its famous Franklin Field track. The track is home to the Penn Relay event each spring. Rekortan has been the official track material of the university and Penn Relays since 1987. - July 01, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology

Life Floor Opens Flooring Manufacturing Center in South Dakota

New Facility Creates U.S. Manufacturing Hub for Innovative Company, a Leader in the U.S. Manufacturing Renaissance. - July 01, 2015 - Life Floor

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