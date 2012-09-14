|
FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company
Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company
Rekortan, known as “the fast track”, has signed on as a sponsor for the Atlanta Track Club. Rekortan is the surface of world-class running tracks around the globe. Made by Advanced Polymer Technology (APT), a Harmony, PA based company, Rekortan looks for opportunities to promote track events... - July 24, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology
Rekortan brand track material, “the Fast Track” made by Harmony, PA based Applied Polymer Technology was chosen by the University of Pennsylvania for its famous Franklin Field track. The track is home to the Penn Relay event each spring. Rekortan has been the official track material of the university and Penn Relays since 1987. - July 01, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology
New Facility Creates U.S. Manufacturing Hub for Innovative Company, a Leader in the U.S. Manufacturing Renaissance. - July 01, 2015 - Life Floor