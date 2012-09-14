PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Holding Company Acquires New Facility Increasing Manufacturing Capacity Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Rekortan Gets on Track with Atlanta Club Rekortan, known as “the fast track”, has signed on as a sponsor for the Atlanta Track Club. Rekortan is the surface of world-class running tracks around the globe. Made by Advanced Polymer Technology (APT), a Harmony, PA based company, Rekortan looks for opportunities to promote track events... - July 24, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology

Rekortan Chosen for Running Track Renovation at University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field Rekortan brand track material, “the Fast Track” made by Harmony, PA based Applied Polymer Technology was chosen by the University of Pennsylvania for its famous Franklin Field track. The track is home to the Penn Relay event each spring. Rekortan has been the official track material of the university and Penn Relays since 1987. - July 01, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology