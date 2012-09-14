PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Synthetic Rubber Manufacturing

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Roppe Holding Company
FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard
FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Holding Company
Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring
The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award
Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Holding Company Acquires New Facility Increasing Manufacturing Capacity
Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company
Rekortan Gets on Track with Atlanta Club
Rekortan, known as “the fast track”, has signed on as a sponsor for the Atlanta Track Club. Rekortan is the surface of world-class running tracks around the globe. Made by Advanced Polymer Technology (APT), a Harmony, PA based company, Rekortan looks for opportunities to promote track events... - July 24, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology
Advanced Polymer Technology
Rekortan Chosen for Running Track Renovation at University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field
Rekortan brand track material, “the Fast Track” made by Harmony, PA based Applied Polymer Technology was chosen by the University of Pennsylvania for its famous Franklin Field track. The track is home to the Penn Relay event each spring. Rekortan has been the official track material of the university and Penn Relays since 1987. - July 01, 2015 - Advanced Polymer Technology
Life Floor Opens Flooring Manufacturing Center in South Dakota
New Facility Creates U.S. Manufacturing Hub for Innovative Company, a Leader in the U.S. Manufacturing Renaissance. - July 01, 2015 - Life Floor
Press Releases 1 - 7 of 7 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help