Intratec Discloses Pricing Data of 50+ Chemical Commodities The online database offered by Intratec provides up-to-date and consolidated pricing data of more than 50 chemical commodities & utilities, across several world regions. - November 05, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Free Tool Facilitates Industry Investment Relocation Studies The leading advisory firm is offering a unique, easy-to-use online tool to convert chemical plant investment estimates from USA to other countries. - October 21, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Improves Its Chemical Plant Construction Index Interface Since September 2015, Intratec is offering an improved user experience, for chemical industry professionals and students interested in its free chemical plant construction index, an established cost-escalation index. - September 25, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Continues to Hire Technical Sales Agents in US and Canada Offering unlimited positions to professionals familiar with chemical process industries, the company expects to keep expanding sales in North America. - March 27, 2014 - Intratec Solutions

Propane Dehydrogenation Plants' Margins in the US Have Been Increasing in the Last 5 Years Due to higher PG propylene prices and lower propane prices, PDH process plants margins in the US are boosted, says the third part of Intratec’s Propane Dehydrogenation Process publication. - July 21, 2013 - Intratec Solutions

BP's Proposal to Green Ethylene Production from Ethanol is Studied in Intratec's Report Publication analyses BP Chemical’s recent patent for an ethanol dehydrogenation process comprising fewer purification steps. - July 20, 2013 - Intratec Solutions

Process Simulation and Capital Estimation are Reconciled in Free Online Encyclopedia Users are able to view and download Aspen® and Hysys® simulations in an exclusive online platform as support data for feasibility studies and investment analysis. - November 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Exclusive Chemical Process Encyclopedia for the Industry Community Online encyclopedia offers for free process descriptions, process simulations, flow diagrams, KPIs, economics information and key tools for capital cost estimation for chemical process technologies. - November 08, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Purification Units Can Aid Polypropylene Plants to Increase Margins Intratec’s recent publication unveils the attractiveness of constructing a propylene splitter inside polypropylene plants in the US Gulf Coast. - October 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Chlorine Safety Concerns Put Sodium Hypochlorite on Highlight Bleach demand is growing due to the shortage of water resources, unveils Intratec latest publication. - October 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propane Dehydrogenation Ventures Stimulated by Low-Cost Feedstock Derived from Shale Gas Second part of Intratec's report unveils a different process that can profit on the advent of the shale gas in the US. - October 04, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Sponsors 4th AiChe Regional Process Technology Conference in 2012 Intratec Solutions is sponsoring the acclaimed conference that happens in Texas, US, which will count with many established engineering participants. - September 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Polyolefin Demand Can be Supplied by the Vertical Stirred-Bed Gas Phase Process The second part of Intratec’s publication reveals that the US shows attractive rate of return for a PP unit when integrated with a propane dehydrogenation unit. - August 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Polyolefins Producers Can Use Membrane Recovery Units to Increase Margins Intratec's most recent publication unveils that improvement opportunity demonstrates attractive return of investment. - August 15, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Rise of Polyolefin Demand Favors Polypropylene via Gas Phase Process Production Gas Phase Polypropylene Process can be profitable in China and in the US, reveals Intratec's latest study. - August 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Rise of Shale Gas Favors Propylene Production Propane Dehydrogenation in the US Intratec’s recent publication unveils that the US presents the most advantageous operational margins for a PDH plant, with an EBITDA margin of 32%. - July 28, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Natural Gas Price Decreases Favoring the Propylene Production from Methanol Intratec report reveals that Methanol to Propylene units in US can have an internal rate of return of more than 30% per year, boosted by low-priced raw material. - July 14, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

An 85% Discount is Offered on Chemical Technology Evaluation Books for University Students and Staff University Discount Policy is launched by Intratec, offering an 85% discount for university students, professors and library staff on all its high-quality professional publications. - July 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production via Propane Dehydrogenation Study is Announced by Intratec Intratec brings clear, concise and detailed techno-economic information on a propene dehydrogenation process in its newest report. - June 29, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec IC Index Reveals Trends on Chemical Plant Construction Costs Latest IC Index forecasts a long-term increase in construction costs despite the decrease in steel prices. - June 24, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Recent Publication Unveils the Economics of Propene Production via Metathesis Intratec scrutinizes costs breakdown and profitability of propylene production of an industrial unit, based on a process similar to CB&I Lummus OCT, in its newest publication Propylene Production via Metathesis. - June 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production from Methanol Publication is Announced by Intratec The economics of a propylene technology similar to the Lurgi MTP® and JGC/Mitsubishi DTP® processes are scrutinized by Intratec in its new publication. - June 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Boosts Its Process Economics Publications with Aspentech Software Intratec signed a 6 year lease term for a package of the most advanced software for process simulation and economic evaluation of chemical process technologies, licensed by Aspen Technology, Inc. - May 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production via Metathesis Publication is Announced by Intratec The publication presents all relevant information, on both technical and economic sides, of a propene technology similar to CB&I Lummus OCT process. - May 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Renews Contract with World Leader in Biopolymers Braskem selected Intratec to continue providing feasibility studies targeting routes for the production of chemicals from renewable resources. Since 2006 Braskem has relied on Intratec assessments, which provide insights on cost drivers and scrutinize the feasibility of such technologies. - May 06, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Las Vegas Manufacturer of Organic Liquid Fertilizer "Dr Grow It All" Supports Nevada's Economy by Announcing Major Orders to Organic Farms in Nevada and California Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer, a USDA Certified Bio-Based Product, has just confirmed the first large consignment from its North Las Vegas manufacturing facility, to organically certified farms in California and Nevada. On Tuesday, May 8th, the first truck-load of 20,000 liters of organic... - May 05, 2012 - Dr Grow It All

Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer Releases an App for Organic Gardeners Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer has just released an app for organic gardeners and others interested in the organic farming industry. The app, available in the iTunes App Store as of yesterday morning (just search for "organic liquid fertilizer") provides an array of information. "We... - April 27, 2012 - Dr Grow It All

Dr Grow It All Organic Liquid Fertilizer Helps Celebrate Earth Day at Greenfest Organic liquid fertilizer manufacturer and distributor, Dr Grow It All will be joining local green-minded businesses and organizations at the third annual GREENFest Earth Day festival at Town Square on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. GREENFest is a free event and attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about living a sustainable lifestyle. - April 14, 2012 - Dr Grow It All

Dr Grow It All Achieves USDA Bio-Preferred Certification Dr Grow It All™ organic liquid fertilizer has just been awarded with certification as USDA Bio-Preferred. Biobased products are those composed wholly or significantly of biological ingredients – renewable plant, animal, marine or forestry materials. The new label indicates that the product has been certified to meet USDA standards for a prescribed amount of biobased content. - February 25, 2012 - Dr Grow It All

Renowned Agricultural Professional, Bryce Patterson, Has Joined the Team at Dr Grow It All, Manufacturers of a Natural, Organic Liquid Fertilizer Made from Chicken Manure With more than 15 years of experience in the field of agriculture, Bryce Patterson, Founder and President of Field 16 LLC, has made a solid investment in the future of agriculture and urban farming through his innovative vision and efforts to make this vision a reality. Early in his career he saw the... - December 14, 2011 - Dr Grow It All

Organic Fertilizer Manufacturer, Dr Grow It All, Partners with Green Energy Council, Brazilian Government and Others to Feed the World Chicken Manure Helps Feed The World A Las Vegas-based company with an innovative, patented process to turn chicken manure into a safe, organic liquid fertilizer has just been accepted as an Official Partner in the "International Green Energy Council (GEC) Feed The World Coalition." "Dr... - December 11, 2011 - Dr Grow It All