PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ariviya, a Deep Tech Startup, is Disrupting the Dairy Industry Ariviya a Deep tech Startup is disrupting the dairy industry in Chennai Demo Day at IIT-Madras Research Park, India. Ariviya, using Nanobiotechnology, invented "MammaryO" to prevent "Mastitis" which is considered the costliest disease in the dairy industry for a milking cow. IIT... - February 19, 2019 - Ariviya Inc.

A Nanobiotechnology Startup from a Small Town in India Attracts Global Investors Ariviya, a Nanotechnology Biotechnology Startup from a small town Pattukkottai in the State of Tamil Nadu, India who is developing a product called MammaryO to prevent a costly disease "Mastitis" in dairy cows at big dairy farms, attracts global investors in Tamil Nadu Global Investor Meet... - January 26, 2019 - Ariviya Inc.

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins Bronze at World Cheese Awards 2017 Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, PA has been named among the winners at the 30th annual World Cheese Awards in London, standing out from the crowd as over 3,000 entries were judged in a single day at Tobacco Dock on Friday, November 17. Caputo Brothers Creamery was awarded a coveted Bronze... - November 30, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

Caputo Brothers Creamery Wins First Place at American Cheese Society Competition Caputo Brothers Creamery earned top honors for excellence in artisan cheesemaking with a first place win at the 34th annual American Cheese Society Competition (ACS) held this year in Denver, Colorado on July 28. In the first year of submitting an aged cheese to the Competition, Caputo Brothers Creamery’s... - September 07, 2017 - Caputo Brothers Creamery

DairyBusiness Announces Move to Digital Only Magazine One of the oldest dairy publications in the world, 113 years, DairyBusiness announces that they are going "all digital" as of June 2017. - May 16, 2017 - DairyBusiness

PathogenDx, Inc. Launches Disruptive Environmental Screening Technology for Growers and Cultivators in the Legalized Cannabis Sector PathogenDx, an Arizona based biotechnology company, which has developed a disruptive, game-changing pathogen detection screening platform recently completed the development of its second product as an entre into the legalized cannabis sector. The PDx-Es technology for Environmental Screening will provide growers and cultivators information on detection of pathogen contamination for up to 30 organisms within less than a days turnaround of the test. - April 19, 2017 - PathogenDx

Norwegian Red Genetics Continue to Grow Market Share Geno, Norway’s cattle genetics cooperative, has reported record global sales for the third year running. Figures for its Norwegian Red dairy cattle semen show sales in 2016 of 471,000 straws, 3.5% higher than in 2015 and 41% higher than its closest rival. - March 29, 2017 - Geno SA

PathogenDx and Emerald Scientific Enter Into Distribution Agreement to Supply PDx-C Ultra-Rapid Pathogen Detection Kits to Testing Labs Nationally PathogenDx, an Arizona-based biotechnology company, has developed a disruptive testing technology for pathogen detection for the botanical, food, and Ag testing markets. The company entered into a national sales and distribution agreement with Emerald Scientific to supply it PDx-C Ultra-Rapid kit that can detect pathogens in less than 6 hours to testing labs focused on the cannabis market. Emerald Scientific is the leading national supplier to cannabis testing labs in the United States. - January 24, 2017 - PathogenDx

PathogenDx Enters Into Cooperation Agreement with Toluca Mexican Style Products to Evaluate Its Ultra-Rapid PDx-M Meat Adulteration Technology PathogenDx, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Toluca Mexican Style Food Products to evaluate its ultra-rapid PDx-M meat adulteration and microbial detection technology. PathogenDx has developed a breakthrough technology providing food and meat processors... - July 27, 2016 - PathogenDx

Smart Agriculture Analytics Hires Brazil Vice President of Business Development Smart Agriculture Analytics, a sales accelerating service for agricultural technology suppliers focused on the China market, today announced the appointment of Dr. Avram Slovic as vice president of business development in Brazil. Slovic brings more than a decade of experience in the biotechnology and... - May 16, 2015 - Smart Agriculture Analytics

The Feed You Need at a Price You’ll Love in Sun Roads Farmory's Pasture in a Box Systems With water shortages and inclement weather ravaging our country, Sun Roads Farmory is pleased to offer an alternative feed source to keep your herd healthy and happy. Sun Roads systems produce feed with a very constant quality! This gives the producer the ability to provide a consistently high nutrient, 100% organic green feed to their animals regardless of weather or market conditions. All of this comes with an exciting, added bonus: using this feed system can cut your feed costs by half! - April 04, 2014 - Sun Roads Farmory

Biomass Assessment Study Offers New Opportunity for Cumberland and Franklin County Farmers Five Cumberland and Franklin County dairy farm owners have the opportunity to reduce their waste management costs, through participation in a new biomass energy project funded by the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund. Applications are being accepted through August 26 from farm owners who are interested... - August 09, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Longtime Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Manager Bob Monley Retires Bob Monley has announced his retirement after serving nearly nine years as general manager of FPPC, Farm Pilot Project Coordination, a leader in agricultural conservation and technology research. ”Our many advancements in developing clean water and nutrient management technology would not have... - June 05, 2013 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Farm Pilot's Lawrence Clark Named to EPA Agricultural Advisory Committee Farm Pilot Project (FPPC), a leader in animal agricultural nutrient management and innovative technologies conservation and technology research, is proud to announce that board member Lawrence Clark has been chosen to serve on the EPA’s agriculture advisory committee. As a member of the Farm, Ranch... - June 30, 2012 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Smith Brothers Farms Partners with Northwest Harvest to Host a Food Drive Smith Brothers Farms, a local dairy delivery service for the Puget Sound, is partnering with NW Harvest to host a food drive to provide hunger relief to those in need. - October 23, 2011 - Smith Brothers Farms

Smith Brothers Farms Now Delivering Products from Alki Bakery Smith Brothers Farms, a Puget Sound home delivery service for premium dairy and other local products, has announced a new partnership with Alki Bakery to deliver handcrafted baked goods. - September 04, 2011 - Smith Brothers Farms

Guida’s Supercow to the Rescue by Donating Water to the Hurricane Victims Guida’s Milk donated approximately 4,000 gallons of Guida’s Spring Water to the Connecticut Food Bank to assist CT residents affected by Hurricane Irene. - September 02, 2011 - Guida's Milk

Smith Brothers Farms Presents PEPSapalooza 2011 Smith Brothers Farms, a Puget Sound dairy delivery service, is sponsoring the third annual PEPSapalooza, a family music festival to benefit PEPS (Program for Early Parent Support). - July 24, 2011 - Smith Brothers Farms

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey Keynote Speaker at FPPC Summit in Des Moines Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey will be the keynote speaker at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Midwest Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. The theme of this year’s conference is “Strategies to Increase Yields and Farm Revenue Using Nitrogen Capture... - July 08, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Amana Farms to Update Anaerobic Digester Project at Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit Amana Farms, one of Iowa’s leading innovators in turning manure into electricity, has announced it will be presenting a technology update at the Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Iowa Technology Summit, to be held July 13-15 in Des Moines. Amana’s $4.9 million anaerobic digester near... - July 06, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Guida’s Milk Supports Massachusetts Tornado Victims Guida’s Milk, one of the largest independent dairies in New England, is providing a portion of their profits from each gallon sold in the state of Massachusetts to help the tornado victims. The recent natural disaster in western Massachusetts has had a devastating impact on the local residents. - July 01, 2011 - Guida's Milk

Smith Brothers Farms Wins 2011 Best Practices Award Smith Brothers Farms, a Puget Sound dairy delivery service, has been awarded the Best Practices Award from the Kent Chamber of Commerce for its outstanding service, milk and other products, and community involvement. - May 19, 2011 - Smith Brothers Farms

Worldwide Energy Concern Increases Focus on Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Summit The latest research on farm scale, economically viable green energy solutions will be revealed at FPPC's Chesapeake Bay Watershed Region Technology Summit to be held in Annapolis, MD. - March 20, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Intensifies Nutrient Reduction Efforts in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed FPPC is holding its second annual regional summit in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed region next month, with a focus on the role of thermo chemical processes in capturing nutrients and reclaiming energy from the animal waste stream. - February 20, 2011 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Malagos Garden is Next Agri-Tourism Destination Malagos Farm, a sustainably managed farm, aims to make Davao City the next agri-tourism destination in the region as it holds the first Malagos Farm Fair on August 7-8, 2010. Industry partners will feature renewable energy, backyard farm animal raising, agro forestry using high value crops like cacao and many more. - August 03, 2010 - Malagos Garden Resort

Animals Take Center Stage at Malagos Farm Fair The Malagos Garden Resort located in barangay Malagos, Calinan, Davao City, will hold the Malagos Farm Fair on August 7 and 8, in its 30-hectare farm. - July 21, 2010 - Malagos Garden Resort

Iowa Governor Culver Praises Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) Sustainablity in agriculture is the focus of the Iowa Technology Summit, being held this week by Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) in Des Moines. In today's keynote address, Govenor Chet Culver said he appreciates the work of FPPC in taking on difficult challenges which are important in Iowa. - June 17, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.

Iowa Gov. Chet Culver to Address FPPC Technology Summit in Des Moines Farm Pilot Project Coordination (FPPC) will hold its second regional summit in 2010, on June 14-16 in Des Moines. Agriculture experts will provide valuable information to growers, researchers and technology providers interested in nutrient reduction, renewable energy, and organic fertilizer at dairy, swine and poultry farm operations. - June 06, 2010 - Farm Pilot Project Coordination, Inc.