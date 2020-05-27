Profilpas, since 1976 producing profiles and finishes for the laying of floors and wall coverings, exports to more than 60 countries in the world and there’s another occasion, after Batimat in Paris to meet Profilpas: The Big 5 Show scheduled from the 21st to the 24th of November 2011 in Dubai. Profilpas will be present at Hall 5, Stand F230. - November 19, 2011 - Profilpas Spa