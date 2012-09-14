PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Plasti-Block™ Turns 100% Recycled Materials Into Finished Product
Omachron® Plastics eliminates plastic waste consisting of post-consumer contaminated mixed plastics by converting it into finished goods and products. The Omachron® molding equipment allows use up to 100% regrind in injection molding plastic parts that are identical in appearance and mechanical properties to parts made from virgin material. A true "no waste" process. - November 19, 2019 - Plasti-Block
Plasti-Block Celebrates Its First Anniversary with Great Success
Plasti-Block is now over 1 year old. Update about stock and custom injection molding. - July 08, 2019 - Plasti-Block
Plastic-Block™: Hard Core Recycling
Manufacturing operations often generate some amount of plastic waste. Companies often collect this waste and try to use it by putting a small percentage of waste in with the virgin plastic. The problem is that the rate of generated scrap exceeds the ability to reuse it. Other companies simply write it... - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block
Plastic-Block™: The Power of Small®
Omachron Plastics may be small, the equipment they use is small, they use very little energy, but the response to their innovations is “large!” - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block
The Power of Small - Plasti-Block uses Modular Injection Molded Systems
Omachron’s modular extrusion systems extensively tested to produce Plasti-Block solid colored rods and blocks. This new equipment is 95% smaller, uses 95% less energy, and is 75% less costly than competitive machines. These are small, desktop systems from 1 hp to 20 hp that provide 10 to 600 lbs. per hour of melt flow. - January 29, 2019 - Plasti-Block
Plastic-Block™: Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Product Announcement
Omachron Plastics Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) – more commonly known as butyrate – to their product offerings. - October 31, 2018 - Plasti-Block
ABS Halloween Pins Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics
This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features a project to fabricate Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics. - October 30, 2018 - Plasti-Block
Fabricate Plastic Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics
This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features a project to fabricate Vise Jaws Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics. - October 11, 2018 - Plasti-Block
Inspire Creativity Using Plasti-Block™ Plastics
A fun YouTube channel where weekly videos are posted on a variety of different woodworking topics. It is a very inspiring and creative place to visit for ideas and information. This channel ensures to allocate time for safety and shop tips, an essential aspect of any project. This week’s Alternative Tuesday segment from the Acutabove Woodworking channel features the project, An Amazing Butterfly. - October 05, 2018 - Plasti-Block
Plasti-Block™ New Colored ABS Plastics
Canadian Manufacturer & Supplier of Plastic Blocks, Rods, & Sheets Plasti-Block™ is the new go-to source for unique, colored, and affordable plastics, perfect for prototyping and production. - September 06, 2018 - Plasti-Block
Profilpas Design Experience at CERSAIE 2012, Italy
Everything is ready, or almost, for Profilpas’ annual appointment, the CERSAIE of Bologna, the international exhibition of ceramics and bathroom furnishings scheduled to take place this year, from 25 to 29 September 2012. - September 17, 2012 - Profilpas Spa
E&T Plastics Debuts at GlobalShop with Expanded Product Line
E&T Plastics, a leading distributor and manufacturer of custom plastic components, will be showcasing two additions to its product line – premium aluminum composite panels and Designboard by Vycom – at GlobalShop in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 29 - March 2. - February 09, 2012 - E&T Plastics
Warehouse Expansion Means Faster Deliveries for E&T Plastics’ Northern Midwest Customers
Just five years after opening their sales and distribution center in Blaine, Minnesota, E&T Plastics has added 3,600-square-feet of warehousing space to the facility, increasing its overall size by 20 percent. A nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube and film, E&T Plastics opened the... - December 22, 2011 - E&T Plastics
The Big5, the International Building and Construction Show in the UAE is the next Appointment for Profilpas
Profilpas, since 1976 producing profiles and finishes for the laying of floors and wall coverings, exports to more than 60 countries in the world and there’s another occasion, after Batimat in Paris to meet Profilpas: The Big 5 Show scheduled from the 21st to the 24th of November 2011 in Dubai. Profilpas will be present at Hall 5, Stand F230. - November 19, 2011 - Profilpas Spa
The PDS Technology, the Skirting Board Metal Line and the Range Cerfix for Ceramic Tile: the Players at Batimat 2011 by Profilpas
Profilpas presents also in France, during the Batimat 2011 scheduled from November the 7th to 12th in Paris, the PDS ® technology, Profilpas Digital System: the new digital printing system able to customize, even for limit orders, each profile. - November 04, 2011 - Profilpas Spa
Plastic Adds Magic to Newest Silkscreens by Eugene Brodsky
An exhibition of silkscreen and mixed media paintings by famed New York artist Eugene Brodsky opens on October 27, 2011, at the Sears-Peyton Gallery, 210 Eleventh Avenue, New York, New York. The solo exhibition, which will run through December 10, 2011, features a series of recent work that employs a... - October 27, 2011 - E&T Plastics
E&T Plastics Appoints Pam Aungst as E-Commerce Manager
E&T Plastics (http://www.e-tplastics.com), a nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pam Aungst to the newly created position of E-Commerce Manager. Aungst is based at the company’s Teterboro, New Jersey location, where she is responsible... - October 25, 2011 - E&T Plastics
Profilpas Presents the PDS Technology at MADE Expo in Milan, Italy: the New Digital Printing System
Profilpas, leader in finishes, profiles and skirting board has chosen the MADE Expo (Milan Architecture Design Building) to launch the PDS, Profilpas Digital System: the new digital printing system created to customize, even for limited orders, every profile. - October 12, 2011 - Profilpas Spa
Profilpas, Leader in Technical Profiles and Finishes for Floors and Walls, at CERSAIE 2011 in Italy
For years Profilpas carefully studies the needs related to the laying of floors and wall coverings, the stylistic developments and the needs required by the design and practical application in order to offer even better products. - September 12, 2011 - Profilpas Spa
E&T Plastics
E&T Plastics Donates Acrylic Sheet to the “Reflecting the Stars” Art Installation in New York City
E&T Plastics, one of the leading plastics distributors and component manufacturers in the United States, donated key acrylic components to the “Reflecting the Stars” art installation in New York City. - August 27, 2011 - E&T Plastics
Rabbit Laser USA Looks to E&T Plastics as a Professional Source for Plastics
E&T Plastics, one of the leading plastics distributors and component manufacturers in the United States, has entered into a business relationship with Rabbit Laser USA. - August 01, 2011 - E&T Plastics
E&T Plastics Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary
E&T Plastics, one of the leading plastics distributors and component manufacturers in the United States, is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year. - June 25, 2011 - E&T Plastics
E&T Plastics Promotes Robert Nachimson to Sales Manager
E&T Plastics, a nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film, is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert Nachimson to Sales Manager for the company’s Long Island City branch. - June 06, 2011 - E&T Plastics
E&T Plastics Transitions Manufacturing Operations to New Teterboro Facility
E&T Plastics, a nationwide supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film, is pleased to announce the completion of a year-long transition of manufacturing operations to a new 70,000 square foot facility in Teterboro, NJ. - June 05, 2011 - E&T Plastics
Westec Plastics Announces New Capability
With the addition of another medical device company to its growing list of customers, Westec Plastics also expanded its technical capabilities to include the molding of Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP). In a total project timeline of 5½ weeks, Westec Plastics designed and built in its in-house, state-of-the-art,... - December 11, 2010 - Westec Plastics Corporation
Westec Plastics Adds State-of-the-Art Metrology Capability
Westec Plastics Corporation announces its acquisition of a MicroVu optical coordinate measuring machine with resolution to one-tenth of a micron (4 one-millionths of an inch). This machine is also touch-probe capable as well as outfitted with a number of other specialty attachments to aid in complex... - September 25, 2010 - Westec Plastics Corporation
Heritage Packaging Unveils New Website for ZCORR Products
ZCORR Products today unveiled its new website at www.zcorrproducts.com - April 08, 2010 - Heritage Packaging
Z-CORR Products Provides Gun Owners Military-Grade Corrosion Prevention
Z-CORR Products unveils its revolutionary new firearm safety and protection bags. - March 18, 2010 - Heritage Packaging
Heritage Packaging Expands Production with Latest Technology
Heritage Packaging expands business - March 13, 2010 - Heritage Packaging
Heritage Packaging Earns Eastman Chemical's Excellence Award
Heritage Packaging in Victor, NY, is the proud recipient of the Eastman Supplier Excellence Award presented by the Eastman Chemical Company. - March 13, 2010 - Heritage Packaging
A.P. Extrusion Announces the Expansion of Their Manufacturing Services with New Addition of 3D Printing Technology
New Hampshire Plastics Manufacturer introduces expansion of their capabilities with the ability to perform 3D Printing for rapid and inexpensive prtotyping - September 08, 2009 - A.P. Extrusion
