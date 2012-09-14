PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Aston will be releasing an entry line of Caroline Pure Completely Frameless Shower models that provide identical styling and hardware cues but without it's premium StarCast glass coating. - August 04, 2018 - Aston Global
Aston, a luxury frameless shower door brand, has released its introductory collections of shower doors, tub doors and shower enclosures featuring its new StarCast by EnduroShield protective glass coating. - December 15, 2017 - Aston Global
In anticipation for its new collections of Completely Frameless Shower Doors, Tub Doors and Shower Enclosures, Aston Global (d/b/a Aston) has announced an exciting new partnership with EnduroShield and its partner company, PCT Global, a market leader in hydrophobic coatings. With the new agreement, Aston’s... - December 13, 2017 - Aston Global
The Nourish dinnerware series is made using the ashes of 200 people to confront mortality in daily life. - October 25, 2016 - Chronicle Cremation Designs
Pottery Northwest Presents "welcome, more than a feeling" - new work by SKaye; Reception: Friday, August 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Exhibition: August 7 through August 28. - July 07, 2015 - Pottery Northwest
Pottery Northwest Presents "good morning" by Eliza Weber; Reception: Friday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Exhibition: July 7 through July 31. - July 03, 2015 - Pottery Northwest
Plumbtile.com is honored to have been selected as one of Google's Trusted stores. This award recognizes Plumbtile's commitment to offering the greatest selection of bathroom and kitchen products at the most competitive prices with unparalleled customer service by showroom trained sales personnel, with extensive product knowledge and design experience. - July 10, 2014 - Plumbtile.com
New EMI Filtered Option for SOURIAU PA&E's Lightweight, High-Performance 38999 Style Connectors - July 13, 2013 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)
A Las Vegas Extreme Green Home that utilized mainly recycled glass Beer Bottles in the Mansion's architecture will be featured on the Upcoming New Episode of HGTV Extreme Homes. - April 11, 2013 - Realm of Design, Inc
A Vegas Couple Proves that a Home can be Green and Gorgeous at the Same Time - December 06, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc
Stonehenge Ceramics, the premier Rockingham Tiles Company has declared a “Special” pricing on its porcelain tiles. The company also supplies and installs premium ceramic and stone tiles. - October 17, 2012 - Stonehenge Ceramics
Cash Not the Only Thing Green in Sin City- Vegas Now Home to World's Largest Green Building Made with Recycled Beer Bottles. Las Vegas Entrepreneur Finds a Creative Way to Recycle Beer Drinkers' Empties and Builds the World's Largest Eco-Friendly GreenStone Building. - October 09, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc
Locally renowned kitchen and bathroom remodelers "A New Look Resurfacing" partner up with marketing experts "Prospect Genius" to bring comprehensive home remodeling services to the greater St. Louis, MO area. - August 17, 2012 - A New Look Resurfacing
Cash is not the only thing green in Sin City -- Las Vegas is now home to the world's first green building ever made with recycled beer bottles. - May 19, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc
BERNARDAUD Proudly Salutes The James Beard Foundation on Its 25th Anniversary and the Release of “The Best of the Best” - A Celebration of Its Award-Winning Chefs and America's Culinary Heritage. - April 05, 2012 - BERNARDAUD
Lots of old folktales prevail about how to save and conserve water—even if it really is necessary. However, water and water conservation are becoming very serious issues around the world. - February 03, 2012 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals
Klaus Reichardt, founder and CEO of Waterless Co. LLC, has just posted his 2012 resolutions to his blog on how to live a Greener lifestyle and reduce water consumption. - January 19, 2012 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals
A study of water use in U.S. businesses reveals that the average business district/commercialwater user saw water rates rise 5.5 percent in 2011 when compared to 2010.*
However, in several American cities, water and sewer rate increases were considerably higher.
For instance:
Indianapolis, Indiana,... - December 29, 2011 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals
27% Lower Profile Than Standard Micro-D Connectors - November 11, 2011 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)
Americans are becoming more diligent about washing their hands after using a public restroom, according to a national survey conducted by Bradley Corporation of Menomonee Falls, a leading manufacturer of bathroom and locker room furnishings.
In Bradley’s third annual Healthy Hand Washing Survey,... - September 15, 2011 - Bradley Corporation
Dr. Mohammadi received his Doctorate in Materials Engineering from Rutgers University in the area of piezoelectric actuators and sensors. He joined ACI in 2001 and since worked as a senior research scientist and later as the Director of Research and Development leading numerous projects in the field. - June 25, 2011 - Advanced Cerametrics, Inc.
Waterless Co. Inc., the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of no-water urinal systems and other restroom products in the United States, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. - January 12, 2011 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals
The New Temporary Story by Novoceram at Designer's Days 2010. - May 20, 2010 - Novoceram
Aluminum Shell Option Provides a 67% Weight Savings. - May 15, 2010 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)
Novoceram Outdoor is the latest innovation of the Maison Novoceram: a practical, innovative and flexible project for exterior floor. Frost resistant stoneware tiles assembled on special polypropylene supports, which can be laid without glue or joints. For the first time, you can lay a floor with a floating assembly without foregoing the advantages of ceramics. - March 25, 2010 - Novoceram
Sealing Process Offers Highest Levels of Hermetic Performance, Greater Flexibility - February 20, 2010 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)
Offering 52 Life Inspiring Colors Developed to Reflect Natural Elements - November 11, 2009 - Domain Industries, Inc.
Domain Industries, Inc., a nationwide supplier of kitchen & bath products, has announced the introduction of its new 2009-2010 Product Catalog, featuring a completely restructured and redefined approach to the way Domain Industries showcases all current products, including sinks and accessories.
The... - November 11, 2009 - Domain Industries, Inc.
Novoceram, French leading brand for Charme ceramics, starts at Cersaie 2009 a new chapter for its creativity, showing the new stand EcoVintage, a magic woods made of eco-sustainable ceramics and vintage fabrics. - November 05, 2009 - Novoceram
Waterless Co Inc., announces they have donated 30 No-Flush™ waterless urinal systems to the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) National Green Schools Campaign.
This is the third year for the program, which involves 11 educational and environmental groups throughout the country. The program... - October 15, 2009 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals
New Option for Applications Where Size, Weight and Hermetic Performance are Key Considerations. - October 08, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)
Company begins new blogging project. - August 11, 2009 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals
Ultra Lightweight, Option Now Available for a Variety of Applications - July 24, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)
Bestselling romance novelist Nora Roberts is the latest celebrity to “fall in love” with a Victoria & Albert bathtub. Actress Kristen Scott Thomas and TV personality and designer Ryan Brown also selected Victoria & Albert bathtubs for their homes. - July 02, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
Advanced Cerametrics, Inc. (ACI) is pleased to announce that U.S. Representative Rush Holt (NJ-12) visited the company on Tuesday June 23rd as part of his commitment of support for ACI and the new green technology products designed and built in New Jersey. Congressman Holt toured the Lambertville, NJ... - June 28, 2009 - Advanced Cerametrics, Inc.
New Ultra Lightweight, Hermetic Connector Now Available for a Variety of Applications - June 12, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)
Advanced Cerametrics Inc. (ACI) today announced the availability of the new Harvestor-III™ line of power modules that capture mechanical vibration energy from the environment to provide perpetual electric power for microcircuit applications. ACI’s innovative energy Harvestors can provide... - June 08, 2009 - Advanced Cerametrics, Inc.
The U.S. Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Advanced Cerametrics, Inc. (ACI) a $750,000 30-month Phase-II contract for work on next generation tactical missiles. This contract will include development of an advanced ceramic composite radome material with improved thermal shock, high-temperature dielectric,... - May 31, 2009 - Advanced Cerametrics, Inc.
Highlighting its EMI filter, hermetic interconnect products at the largest technical event serving the RF/microwave community - May 10, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)
Victoria & Albert Bath showed its latest designs in March at ISH 2009, the world’s leading plumbing, heating and air-conditioning trade fair held in Frankfurt, Germany, which marked its 50th anniversary this year.
As a leading manufacturer of freestanding bathtubs, Victoria & Albert exhibited... - May 07, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
Highlighting hermetic connector, EMI filter and electronic packaging technology. - April 29, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)
PA&E will be highlighting its hermetic interconnect, electronic packaging and EMI filter product lines at this year’s RadarCon 2009 conference, held May 4-8 at the new Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, CA. PA&E application engineers will be available in Booth 17 throughout the show... - April 24, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)
Advanced Cerametrics, Inc. (ACI), a leader in energy harvesting from vibration, announced today that William Michael “Mickey” Linn has joined the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. He currently serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Greensleeves LLC, focusing on the development... - April 10, 2009 - Advanced Cerametrics, Inc.
Custom motorcycle artist Harley Kegley recently expanded his talents to include transforming — of all things— a bathtub. Manufacturer Victoria & Albert Bath commissioned Kegley to paint its ios tub to showcase the paintability and American and British roots of its freestanding bathtubs.
“I... - April 02, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
Maggie Weldon has now merged her love of crochet with her new found passion in pottery and produced Lace Pottery. Her handmade pieces range from $7 to $325 and are available now at http://www.lacepottery.com, Lace Pottery Gallery in Kernersville, NC and several galleries in the surrounding areas.
Best... - March 30, 2009 - Lace Pottery
Victoria & Albert bathtubs are proving popular for outdoor use, thanks to striking designs and the durability of the modern technology material ENGLISHCAST™.
The trend of outdoor rooms continues to grow, and outdoor “bathrooms” are joining the ranks of outdoor kitchens on homeowner... - March 24, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
The Napoli bathtub by Victoria & Albert appeared in a feature in the February 2009 issue of California Homes magazine, part of a home project that was featured in the popular Bravo TV series, Flipping Out. - March 17, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
A Victoria & Albert freestanding bath is an eco-friendly choice for many reasons, including its long life cycle. All Victoria & Albert bathtubs are created from ENGLISHCAST™, an exclusive blend of more than 50 percent naturally occurring volcanic limestone. Long-lasting and durable, ENGLISHCAST™ creates a hard-wearing, renewable surface — scratches and stains inside the tub simply polish out. - March 10, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath
Innovative explosive metal welding and explosive metal forming applications to be highlighted - March 04, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)
Homes might be shrinking, but the desire for luxury still looms large on homeowner lists. They continue to invest in upgrades that add sophistication and elegance, including freestanding bathtubs.
The size of the typical U.S. home is declining, says the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in the... - February 13, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath