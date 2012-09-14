PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Aston Introduces New Coraline Pure Entry-Level Models to Its Extensive Frameless Shower Catalog Aston will be releasing an entry line of Caroline Pure Completely Frameless Shower models that provide identical styling and hardware cues but without it's premium StarCast glass coating. - August 04, 2018 - Aston Global

Aston Releases Its New Frameless Shower Collections Featuring StarCast Protective Glass Coating Aston, a luxury frameless shower door brand, has released its introductory collections of shower doors, tub doors and shower enclosures featuring its new StarCast by EnduroShield protective glass coating. - December 15, 2017 - Aston Global

Aston Partners with EnduroShield for Its Upcoming Completely Frameless Shower Collections In anticipation for its new collections of Completely Frameless Shower Doors, Tub Doors and Shower Enclosures, Aston Global (d/b/a Aston) has announced an exciting new partnership with EnduroShield and its partner company, PCT Global, a market leader in hydrophobic coatings. With the new agreement, Aston’s... - December 13, 2017 - Aston Global

Functional Dinnerware Inspires New Perspectives on Death The Nourish dinnerware series is made using the ashes of 200 people to confront mortality in daily life. - October 25, 2016 - Chronicle Cremation Designs

Slow Down and Feel the Porcelain Pottery Northwest Presents "welcome, more than a feeling" - new work by SKaye; Reception: Friday, August 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Exhibition: August 7 through August 28. - July 07, 2015 - Pottery Northwest

Eliza Weber Says "Good Morning" with Farewell Exhibibition Pottery Northwest Presents "good morning" by Eliza Weber; Reception: Friday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Exhibition: July 7 through July 31. - July 03, 2015 - Pottery Northwest

Positive Shopping Experience at Plumbtile.com Recognized via Inclusion in Google Trusted Stores Program Plumbtile.com is honored to have been selected as one of Google's Trusted stores. This award recognizes Plumbtile's commitment to offering the greatest selection of bathroom and kitchen products at the most competitive prices with unparalleled customer service by showroom trained sales personnel, with extensive product knowledge and design experience. - July 10, 2014 - Plumbtile.com

Hermetic 38999 Style Connectors with Integrated EMI Filters New EMI Filtered Option for SOURIAU PA&E's Lightweight, High-Performance 38999 Style Connectors - July 13, 2013 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

Realm of Design's Beer Bottle Mansion Showcased on HGTV Extreme Homes A Las Vegas Extreme Green Home that utilized mainly recycled glass Beer Bottles in the Mansion's architecture will be featured on the Upcoming New Episode of HGTV Extreme Homes. - April 11, 2013 - Realm of Design, Inc

HGTV Visits Las Vegas to Film an Extreme Green Home A Vegas Couple Proves that a Home can be Green and Gorgeous at the Same Time - December 06, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc

Premier Rockingham Tiling Company Announces Special Pricing This Fall Season Stonehenge Ceramics, the premier Rockingham Tiles Company has declared a “Special” pricing on its porcelain tiles. The company also supplies and installs premium ceramic and stone tiles. - October 17, 2012 - Stonehenge Ceramics

World's Largest Building Made with Recycled Beer Bottles Opens in Vegas Cash Not the Only Thing Green in Sin City- Vegas Now Home to World's Largest Green Building Made with Recycled Beer Bottles. Las Vegas Entrepreneur Finds a Creative Way to Recycle Beer Drinkers' Empties and Builds the World's Largest Eco-Friendly GreenStone Building. - October 09, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc

Resurfacing Contractor in St. Louis, MO, Teams with SEO Marketing Firm to Boost Web Presence Locally renowned kitchen and bathroom remodelers "A New Look Resurfacing" partner up with marketing experts "Prospect Genius" to bring comprehensive home remodeling services to the greater St. Louis, MO area. - August 17, 2012 - A New Look Resurfacing

Beer Drinkers in Las Vegas Contribute to the World's First Greenstone Building Cash is not the only thing green in Sin City -- Las Vegas is now home to the world's first green building ever made with recycled beer bottles. - May 19, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc

BERNARDAUD Salutes James Beard Foundation 25th Anniversary "Best of the Best" with Signing Reception Featuring Chef Daniel Boulud BERNARDAUD Proudly Salutes The James Beard Foundation on Its 25th Anniversary and the Release of “The Best of the Best” - A Celebration of Its Award-Winning Chefs and America's Culinary Heritage. - April 05, 2012 - BERNARDAUD

Myths and Realities About Water and Water Conservation Lots of old folktales prevail about how to save and conserve water—even if it really is necessary. However, water and water conservation are becoming very serious issues around the world. - February 03, 2012 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

Water Conservation Resolutions for the New Year Klaus Reichardt, founder and CEO of Waterless Co. LLC, has just posted his 2012 resolutions to his blog on how to live a Greener lifestyle and reduce water consumption. - January 19, 2012 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

Waterless No-Flush Urinals Reports Water Rates Continue to Rise A study of water use in U.S. businesses reveals that the average business district/commercialwater user saw water rates rise 5.5 percent in 2011 when compared to 2010.* However, in several American cities, water and sewer rate increases were considerably higher. For instance: Indianapolis, Indiana,... - December 29, 2011 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

SOURIAU PA&E Announces New Hermetic Mini-Micro-D 27% Lower Profile Than Standard Micro-D Connectors - November 11, 2011 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

Snapshot of Americans' Hand Washing Habits Americans are becoming more diligent about washing their hands after using a public restroom, according to a national survey conducted by Bradley Corporation of Menomonee Falls, a leading manufacturer of bathroom and locker room furnishings. In Bradley’s third annual Healthy Hand Washing Survey,... - September 15, 2011 - Bradley Corporation

Advanced Cerametrics, Inc. is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Dr. Farhad Mohammadi Dr. Mohammadi received his Doctorate in Materials Engineering from Rutgers University in the area of piezoelectric actuators and sensors. He joined ACI in 2001 and since worked as a senior research scientist and later as the Director of Research and Development leading numerous projects in the field. - June 25, 2011 - Advanced Cerametrics, Inc.

Waterless® Co. Inc. Celebrates 20 Years of Growth and Stability Waterless Co. Inc., the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of no-water urinal systems and other restroom products in the United States, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. - January 12, 2011 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

Les 10 Visages de Mister X The New Temporary Story by Novoceram at Designer's Days 2010. - May 20, 2010 - Novoceram

PA&E Announces New Lightweight, Hermetic Micro-D Connector Aluminum Shell Option Provides a 67% Weight Savings. - May 15, 2010 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

Novoceram Presents Outdoor Novoceram Outdoor is the latest innovation of the Maison Novoceram: a practical, innovative and flexible project for exterior floor. Frost resistant stoneware tiles assembled on special polypropylene supports, which can be laid without glue or joints. For the first time, you can lay a floor with a floating assembly without foregoing the advantages of ceramics. - March 25, 2010 - Novoceram

PA&E Announces New Ceramic Sealed Hermetic Windows Sealing Process Offers Highest Levels of Hermetic Performance, Greater Flexibility - February 20, 2010 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

A New Generation of Beauty Domain Industries Launches New Affinity Color Line for 2010 Offering 52 Life Inspiring Colors Developed to Reflect Natural Elements - November 11, 2009 - Domain Industries, Inc.

Domain Industries Takes New Approach to Design and Distribution Methods of 2009-2010 Wholesale Catalog Domain Industries, Inc., a nationwide supplier of kitchen & bath products, has announced the introduction of its new 2009-2010 Product Catalog, featuring a completely restructured and redefined approach to the way Domain Industries showcases all current products, including sinks and accessories. The... - November 11, 2009 - Domain Industries, Inc.

Novoceram, French Leading Brand for Charme Ceramics, Presents Its World at Cersaie 2009 Novoceram, French leading brand for Charme ceramics, starts at Cersaie 2009 a new chapter for its creativity, showing the new stand EcoVintage, a magic woods made of eco-sustainable ceramics and vintage fabrics. - November 05, 2009 - Novoceram

Waterless Co. Donates Urinals for USGBC for USGBC Green School Campaign Waterless Co Inc., announces they have donated 30 No-Flush™ waterless urinal systems to the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) National Green Schools Campaign. This is the third year for the program, which involves 11 educational and environmental groups throughout the country. The program... - October 15, 2009 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

PA&E Announces Lightweight Hermetic Receptacle for Souriau’s microComp® Connector Line New Option for Applications Where Size, Weight and Hermetic Performance are Key Considerations. - October 08, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

Let Go and Let Blog Company begins new blogging project. - August 11, 2009 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

New Hermetic Fiber Optic Bulkhead Feedthru for Souriau 38999 ELIO® Connectors Ultra Lightweight, Option Now Available for a Variety of Applications - July 24, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

Celebrities Choose Victoria & Albert Bathtubs Bestselling romance novelist Nora Roberts is the latest celebrity to “fall in love” with a Victoria & Albert bathtub. Actress Kristen Scott Thomas and TV personality and designer Ryan Brown also selected Victoria & Albert bathtubs for their homes. - July 02, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

New Jersey Congressman Supporting NJ-based Green Tech Company Advanced Cerametrics, Inc. (ACI) is pleased to announce that U.S. Representative Rush Holt (NJ-12) visited the company on Tuesday June 23rd as part of his commitment of support for ACI and the new green technology products designed and built in New Jersey. Congressman Holt toured the Lambertville, NJ... - June 28, 2009 - Advanced Cerametrics, Inc.

PA&E Announces New Hermetic Aluminum 38999 Connector New Ultra Lightweight, Hermetic Connector Now Available for a Variety of Applications - June 12, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

Next Generation Vibration Energy Harvestor™ Released by Advanced Cerametrics Advanced Cerametrics Inc. (ACI) today announced the availability of the new Harvestor-III™ line of power modules that capture mechanical vibration energy from the environment to provide perpetual electric power for microcircuit applications. ACI’s innovative energy Harvestors can provide... - June 08, 2009 - Advanced Cerametrics, Inc.

Advanced Cerametrics Awarded $750,000 Navair Contract The U.S. Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Advanced Cerametrics, Inc. (ACI) a $750,000 30-month Phase-II contract for work on next generation tactical missiles. This contract will include development of an advanced ceramic composite radome material with improved thermal shock, high-temperature dielectric,... - May 31, 2009 - Advanced Cerametrics, Inc.

PA&E Joins Leading Companies at IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium Highlighting its EMI filter, hermetic interconnect products at the largest technical event serving the RF/microwave community - May 10, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

International Trade Show ISH Proves a Success for Victoria & Albert Bath Victoria & Albert Bath showed its latest designs in March at ISH 2009, the world’s leading plumbing, heating and air-conditioning trade fair held in Frankfurt, Germany, which marked its 50th anniversary this year. As a leading manufacturer of freestanding bathtubs, Victoria & Albert exhibited... - May 07, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

PA&E Joins Leading Avionics Suppliers, Manufactures at Avionics USA Expo Highlighting hermetic connector, EMI filter and electronic packaging technology. - April 29, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

PA&E Exhibiting at RadarCon 2009 in Pasadena PA&E will be highlighting its hermetic interconnect, electronic packaging and EMI filter product lines at this year’s RadarCon 2009 conference, held May 4-8 at the new Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, CA. PA&E application engineers will be available in Booth 17 throughout the show... - April 24, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

William Michael Linn Joins Advanced Cerametrics Board of Directors Advanced Cerametrics, Inc. (ACI), a leader in energy harvesting from vibration, announced today that William Michael “Mickey” Linn has joined the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. He currently serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Greensleeves LLC, focusing on the development... - April 10, 2009 - Advanced Cerametrics, Inc.

Motorcycle Artist "Pimps" Victoria & Albert Tub, American-Style Custom motorcycle artist Harley Kegley recently expanded his talents to include transforming — of all things— a bathtub. Manufacturer Victoria & Albert Bath commissioned Kegley to paint its ios tub to showcase the paintability and American and British roots of its freestanding bathtubs. “I... - April 02, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

New Direction for World Renowned Crocheter’s Focus Maggie Weldon has now merged her love of crochet with her new found passion in pottery and produced Lace Pottery. Her handmade pieces range from $7 to $325 and are available now at http://www.lacepottery.com, Lace Pottery Gallery in Kernersville, NC and several galleries in the surrounding areas. Best... - March 30, 2009 - Lace Pottery

Outdoor Bathrooms Are the Latest Trend for Victoria & Albert Victoria & Albert bathtubs are proving popular for outdoor use, thanks to striking designs and the durability of the modern technology material ENGLISHCAST™. The trend of outdoor rooms continues to grow, and outdoor “bathrooms” are joining the ranks of outdoor kitchens on homeowner... - March 24, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Victoria & Albert Napoli Tub Appears in California Homes Magazine and Flipping Out TV Series The Napoli bathtub by Victoria & Albert appeared in a feature in the February 2009 issue of California Homes magazine, part of a home project that was featured in the popular Bravo TV series, Flipping Out. - March 17, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

Victoria & Albert Announces the Eco-Friendly Bathtub A Victoria & Albert freestanding bath is an eco-friendly choice for many reasons, including its long life cycle. All Victoria & Albert bathtubs are created from ENGLISHCAST™, an exclusive blend of more than 50 percent naturally occurring volcanic limestone. Long-lasting and durable, ENGLISHCAST™ creates a hard-wearing, renewable surface — scratches and stains inside the tub simply polish out. - March 10, 2009 - Victoria & Albert Bath

PA&E Bonded Metals Division to Participate in American Physical Society’s March Exposition Innovative explosive metal welding and explosive metal forming applications to be highlighted - March 04, 2009 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)