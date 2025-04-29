Recent Headlines
Within Flat Glass Manufacturing
From Grit to Greatness: Hartung Salt Lake City Facility Undergo Major Transformation in 2025
Hartung Glass Industries is proud to announce the 2025 transformation of its Salt Lake City facilities, ushering in a new era of innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric service. This ambitious overhaul reinforces Hartung’s commitment to delivering the highest quality glass products while... - April 29, 2025 - Hartung
Tecfire Launches 45-Minute Fire-Rated STB80 Hinged Doors with T-Flame Glass for North American Market
Tecfire expands its product portfolio in North America, introducing a cutting-edge 45-minute fire-resistive Single and Double Door system, now available through Glassopolis in the U.S. and Canada. - August 16, 2024 - Tecfire
Hartung Glass Industries Appoints Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales
Hartung Glass Industries is excited to announce the appointment of Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales. This role marks Bob's return to Hartung, where he previously served from 2014 to 2018 as Vice President of Sales for the Southwest Region. - May 08, 2024 - Hartung Glass Industries
Leadership Evolution at Hartung Glass Industries: Nick David Sciola Appointed CEO of Company and Our Current CEO, Nick Sciola Sr., Will Assume the Role of Executive Chair
After 35 years leading Hartung Glass from a small business to a robust entity with 9 locations and 920 employees, the current CEO is transitioning to Executive Chairman from June 1, 2023. In his stead, President Nick David Sciola, with over 15 years at the company, will become CEO. Nick David has led multiple departments, guiding Hartung to its best financial results in 2022. Congratulations to Nick David on this well-deserved role. - June 02, 2023 - Hartung
Mirodec Explains Why Glass is Crucial for Sustainable Design
Michael Khoury, General Manager of Mirodec shares why sustainability will be more relevant than ever and how glass plays a major role in this. - April 30, 2020 - Mirodec
Mirodec - 2019 in Retrospect
For 2020, let’s take a moment to look at 2019 in review for Mirodec. The past year has been phenomenal - working for amazing projects in the UAE and abroad. - January 27, 2020 - Mirodec
Major Industries Launches New Website
Major Industries, a leading manufacturer of skylights, canopies and translucent wall systems, recently updated its website with a new look, enhanced menus and site navigation, as well as additional tools for learning more about their company culture and full line of daylighting systems. - October 06, 2019 - Major Industries, Inc.
Major Announces Partnership with SpecPro, Inc., a Leader in Daylighting Retrofits and Service
Major Industries, Inc. is proud to announce its new partnership with SpecPro, Inc., the preeminent service leader in the consultation, inspection, analysis, maintenance, repair and replacement of existing commercial skylight and wall systems, and the expansion of its services as a Retrofit... - May 29, 2019 - Major Industries, Inc.
EnduroShield Helps Keep Your Tiles Looking Like New
EnduroShield is a world leader in home surface protection. EnduroShield is available in DIY kits for the home and protects glass, tile and grout and stainless steel. Stocked by some of the largest home retail outlets in the world, EnduroShield is well placed to offer tips about how to keep tile surfaces and flooring looking new in the home. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield
See the New Double Sided X-Line Machine by EnduroShield at Glasstec 2018
Visit EnduroShield at Glasstec 2018 to see the new X-Line Double-sided Fully Automated machine. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield
EnduroShield Coating Protects Glass Curtain Wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel
EnduroShield was recently applied to the 100,000 m² glass curtain wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel. This superior hydrophobic coating will protect this new landmark building and help maintain its beautiful glass curtain wall for years to come. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield
Solar Innovations Expands Patent Count with Quick Release Cladding System
Solar Innovations®—a single source provider of custom glass structures, skylights, windows, and doors—just announced the addition of the Quick Release Cladding System for Fenestration Frames patent. The new system is described as a quick-release cladding system for interior... - June 07, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations Raises Over $4,000 for Local Firefighters
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems proudly raised over $4,000 for Schuylkill and Lebanon County Volunteer Firefighter Education during its 2018 first quarter Solar Cares campaign. The Solar Cares campaign was created to dedicate extra time and effort into giving back to the... - May 02, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations to Celebrate 20 Years of Excellence in Manufacturing
Planning is under way for Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems as it prepares to celebrate its twentieth anniversary on April 15, 2018. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden windows, conservatories, sunrooms, skylights, and much more, Solar... - April 04, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations® Launches New Conservatory Planning Website
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems recently launched its new Conservatory Planning website at Conservatory.Planning.Solar, a new tool that will walk users through the planning process of a conservatory build. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses,... - March 21, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations® to Display at the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
Preparations are under way for Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems as they prepare to exhibit at the Philadelphia Flower Show on Saturday, March 3 through Sunday, March 11, 2018 in booth 514/516. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden windows,... - March 01, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations® Launches New Greenhouse Planning Website
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; recently launched its new Greenhouse Planning website at... - February 07, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Innovative Lockbox Design Blends Functionality with Exquisite Design
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; now offers an innovative lockbox design that integrates into all swing door... - January 24, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
AGC EN-A1 Alkali Free Boro-Aluminosilicate Glad Bow Available from Abrisa Technologies
Abrisa Technologies is pleased to announce that it can now supply Asahi Glass Corporation (AGC) EN-A1 Alkali Free Boro-Aluminosilicate glass for applications such as sensitive bio-photo detection, high throughput sensors, image sensor windows, biosensors, enhancement glass for thin displays, cover... - August 04, 2017 - Abrisa Technologies
Automate Now and Move In-Line. X-Line Designed & Built by EnduroShield.
EnduroShield dramatically reduces cleaning time, and protects glass against staining and etching. The new X-Line Automatic Coating Machine takes EnduroShield to the next level. The vertical system streamlines the application of EnduroShield, allowing scalability to any size of operation with effortless line integration. - May 10, 2017 - EnduroShield
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; is recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2016. - August 22, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems Releases Testing Results for Multiple Products
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; completes testing on multiple products. - July 13, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems Hosts Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce Mixer
Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; hosts mixer in partnership with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce. - June 26, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
VISTAMATIC® Announces the Launch of Clarity Switchable Glass for Privacy and Observation Control in Healthcare, Commercial and Residential Environments
VISTAMATIC, the pioneer in integral shading and privacy glass solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of Clarity, its new switchable privacy glass solution that enables privacy and discrete observation for healthcare, commercial and residential applications. The launch of Clarity positions... - June 16, 2016 - VISTAMATIC
VISTAMATIC® Privacy Glass Solutions Partners with Reading Hospital for $354 Million, 476,000-Square-Foot Expansion
Vistamatic, the pioneer in integral shading and privacy solutions, is delighted to be partnering with Pennsylvania’s largest hospital construction at Reading Hospital. This $345 million expansion named: “The 7th Avenue Project,” will add more than 20 percent of space to this... - May 06, 2016 - VISTAMATIC
VISTAMATIC® Announces Supply Agreement with ODL for BetweenGlassBlinds™ Kits to Extend Its Range of Products and Solutions to the Healthcare and Commercial Sectors
Agreement to include ongoing product development across a range of vision control systems. - March 30, 2016 - VISTAMATIC
Solar Innovations, Inc. Receives Patent for Marine and Stop Glazing System
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, and windows; glass structures; and skylights has received the patent for its hybrid marine and stop glazing system. - March 21, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Raises Money for Local Food Pantries
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; conservatories; skylights; and curtain walls; is being recognized for creating jobs that pay and their economic impact within the Commonwealth as part of the third annual Governor’s ImPAct Awards. Awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, PA on May 21, 2015. - March 07, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Debuts G2 International Window Display at the 2016 International Builders’ Show
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; debuts G2 International Window System Display at the International Builder Show in Las Vegas this week. - January 18, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Receives Patent for Adjustable Door Catch
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial skylights; folding, sliding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; garden windows; and conservatories; receives patent for Adjustable Door Catch. - November 11, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Implements Greenhouse Aquaponic System
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; completes aquaponic system implementation. - October 21, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Redesigned Major Industries Website Showcases Daylighting
Major Industries recently redesigned their website for easier access to daylighting product information, as well as their network of Independent Representatives throughout the country. - October 16, 2015 - Major Industries, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Completes Building Expansion
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; completes building expansion. - September 30, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Wins 2015 NSA Design Awards
Solar Innovations, Inc. wins the NSA Design Awards in the Glazed Roof Sunroom $35,000 - $50,000 category for a private home. - September 14, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Releases Second Generation 90° Operable Skylight Test Results
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial skylights; folding, sliding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; garden windows; and conservatories; releases second generation 90° operable skylight test results. - September 08, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Is Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; is recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2015. - August 31, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Hosts First Annual Job Fair
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; is hosting an on-site job fair on August 28th and 29th. - August 23, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Receives Manufacturers & Employers Association’s Excellence in Product Innovations Award
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; receives Excellence award for product innovations. - July 13, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce Selects Greg Header as 2015’s Entrepreneur of the Year
Greg Header, President of Solar Innovations, Inc. was selected as Entrepreneur of the Year for 2015 by the Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce for his successes in product development and business growth. - July 03, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Releases Multi-Track 90° “No Post” Sliding Glass Door Testing Results
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; completes testing on its G3 Multi-Track 90° “No Post” Sliding Glass Door. - June 01, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
DCED Recognizes Solar Innovations, Inc. as Governor’s ImPAct Award Winner
Team Pennsylvania Foundation President Laura Williams recognized Solar Innovations, Inc. for creating jobs and making positive contributions to the state’s economy, as part of the 2015 Governor’s ImPAct Awards. Greg Header, President, accepted the award at the annual ceremony, held at... - May 29, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Launches Environmental Sustainability Initiatives
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; has launched a series of environmental sustainability initiatives. - May 11, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Launches True Wood Product Line
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; launches true wood product options for folding glass walls and tilt turn windows. - May 04, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Recognized as Governor’s ImPAct Jobs That Pay Award Nominee
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; conservatories; skylights; and curtain walls; is being recognized for creating jobs that pay and their economic impact within the... - April 13, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Patents Pressure-Equalized Building Cavity Vent System
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; patents a building cavity vent system to improve the performance of its windows, doors, and structures during high velocity storm conditions. - December 15, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Receives Product Innovation Award
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; has received a Product Innovation Award from Architectural Products Magazine for the Universal ® Clamp. - November 24, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Partners with Pleotint to Provide Dynamic Glazing Options
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; partners with Pleotint to provide dynamic glazing options. - November 24, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Innovations, Inc. Announces Fourth Expansion in Five Years
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; announces their fourth local expansion in five years. Solar Innovations, Inc. has broken ground on a 40,000... - November 03, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Innovative Façade Doors by Solar Innovations, Inc. Provide Seamless Integration
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; has developed an innovative façade door that seamlessly integrates into storefronts and curtain walls. - October 13, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.
Solar Introduces L Series Blinds
Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; introduces L Series blinds to their product offerings to provide improved... - October 01, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.