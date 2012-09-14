PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Major Industries Launches New Website Major Industries, a leading manufacturer of skylights, canopies and translucent wall systems, recently updated its website with a new look, enhanced menus and site navigation, as well as additional tools for learning more about their company culture and full line of daylighting systems. - October 06, 2019 - Major Industries, Inc.

Major Announces Partnership with SpecPro, Inc., a Leader in Daylighting Retrofits and Service Major Industries, Inc. is proud to announce its new partnership with SpecPro, Inc., the preeminent service leader in the consultation, inspection, analysis, maintenance, repair and replacement of existing commercial skylight and wall systems, and the expansion of its services as a Retrofit Distributor... - May 29, 2019 - Major Industries, Inc.

EnduroShield Helps Keep Your Tiles Looking Like New EnduroShield is a world leader in home surface protection. EnduroShield is available in DIY kits for the home and protects glass, tile and grout and stainless steel. Stocked by some of the largest home retail outlets in the world, EnduroShield is well placed to offer tips about how to keep tile surfaces and flooring looking new in the home. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield

See the New Double Sided X-Line Machine by EnduroShield at Glasstec 2018 Visit EnduroShield at Glasstec 2018 to see the new X-Line Double-sided Fully Automated machine. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield

EnduroShield Coating Protects Glass Curtain Wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel EnduroShield was recently applied to the 100,000 m² glass curtain wall of the HaArba'a Towers, Tel Aviv, Israel. This superior hydrophobic coating will protect this new landmark building and help maintain its beautiful glass curtain wall for years to come. - September 18, 2018 - EnduroShield

Solar Innovations Expands Patent Count with Quick Release Cladding System Solar Innovations®—a single source provider of custom glass structures, skylights, windows, and doors—just announced the addition of the Quick Release Cladding System for Fenestration Frames patent. The new system is described as a quick-release cladding system for interior protected... - June 07, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations Raises Over $4,000 for Local Firefighters Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems proudly raised over $4,000 for Schuylkill and Lebanon County Volunteer Firefighter Education during its 2018 first quarter Solar Cares campaign. The Solar Cares campaign was created to dedicate extra time and effort into giving back to the surrounding... - May 02, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations to Celebrate 20 Years of Excellence in Manufacturing Planning is under way for Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems as it prepares to celebrate its twentieth anniversary on April 15, 2018. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden windows, conservatories, sunrooms, skylights, and much more, Solar Innovations®... - April 04, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations® Launches New Conservatory Planning Website Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems recently launched its new Conservatory Planning website at Conservatory.Planning.Solar, a new tool that will walk users through the planning process of a conservatory build. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden... - March 21, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations® to Display at the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show Preparations are under way for Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems as they prepare to exhibit at the Philadelphia Flower Show on Saturday, March 3 through Sunday, March 11, 2018 in booth 514/516. As a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial greenhouses, garden windows, conservatories,... - March 01, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations® Launches New Greenhouse Planning Website Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; recently launched its new Greenhouse Planning website at https://Greenhouse.Planning.Solar. - February 07, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Innovative Lockbox Design Blends Functionality with Exquisite Design Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; now offers an innovative lockbox design that integrates into all swing door offerings. Through... - January 24, 2018 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

AGC EN-A1 Alkali Free Boro-Aluminosilicate Glad Bow Available from Abrisa Technologies Abrisa Technologies is pleased to announce that it can now supply Asahi Glass Corporation (AGC) EN-A1 Alkali Free Boro-Aluminosilicate glass for applications such as sensitive bio-photo detection, high throughput sensors, image sensor windows, biosensors, enhancement glass for thin displays, cover glass... - August 04, 2017 - Abrisa Technologies

Automate Now and Move In-Line. X-Line Designed & Built by EnduroShield. EnduroShield dramatically reduces cleaning time, and protects glass against staining and etching. The new X-Line Automatic Coating Machine takes EnduroShield to the next level. The vertical system streamlines the application of EnduroShield, allowing scalability to any size of operation with effortless line integration. - May 10, 2017 - EnduroShield

Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; is recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2016. - August 22, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems Releases Testing Results for Multiple Products Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; completes testing on multiple products. - July 13, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems Hosts Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce Mixer Solar Innovations® Architectural Glazing Systems, a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; hosts mixer in partnership with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce. - June 26, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

VISTAMATIC® Announces the Launch of Clarity Switchable Glass for Privacy and Observation Control in Healthcare, Commercial and Residential Environments VISTAMATIC, the pioneer in integral shading and privacy glass solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of Clarity, its new switchable privacy glass solution that enables privacy and discrete observation for healthcare, commercial and residential applications. The launch of Clarity positions VISTAMATIC... - June 16, 2016 - VISTAMATIC

VISTAMATIC® Privacy Glass Solutions Partners with Reading Hospital for $354 Million, 476,000-Square-Foot Expansion Vistamatic, the pioneer in integral shading and privacy solutions, is delighted to be partnering with Pennsylvania’s largest hospital construction at Reading Hospital. This $345 million expansion named: “The 7th Avenue Project,” will add more than 20 percent of space to this 147-year... - May 06, 2016 - VISTAMATIC

VISTAMATIC® Announces Supply Agreement with ODL for BetweenGlassBlinds™ Kits to Extend Its Range of Products and Solutions to the Healthcare and Commercial Sectors Agreement to include ongoing product development across a range of vision control systems. - March 30, 2016 - VISTAMATIC

Solar Innovations, Inc. Receives Patent for Marine and Stop Glazing System Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, and windows; glass structures; and skylights has received the patent for its hybrid marine and stop glazing system. - March 21, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Raises Money for Local Food Pantries Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; conservatories; skylights; and curtain walls; is being recognized for creating jobs that pay and their economic impact within the Commonwealth as part of the third annual Governor’s ImPAct Awards. Awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, PA on May 21, 2015. - March 07, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Debuts G2 International Window Display at the 2016 International Builders’ Show Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; debuts G2 International Window System Display at the International Builder Show in Las Vegas this week. - January 18, 2016 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Receives Patent for Adjustable Door Catch Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial skylights; folding, sliding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; garden windows; and conservatories; receives patent for Adjustable Door Catch. - November 11, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Implements Greenhouse Aquaponic System Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; completes aquaponic system implementation. - October 21, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Redesigned Major Industries Website Showcases Daylighting Major Industries recently redesigned their website for easier access to daylighting product information, as well as their network of Independent Representatives throughout the country. - October 16, 2015 - Major Industries, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Completes Building Expansion Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; completes building expansion. - September 30, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Wins 2015 NSA Design Awards Solar Innovations, Inc. wins the NSA Design Awards in the Glazed Roof Sunroom $35,000 - $50,000 category for a private home. - September 14, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Releases Second Generation 90° Operable Skylight Test Results Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial skylights; folding, sliding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; garden windows; and conservatories; releases second generation 90° operable skylight test results. - September 08, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Is Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; is recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2015. - August 31, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Hosts First Annual Job Fair Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; is hosting an on-site job fair on August 28th and 29th. - August 23, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Receives Manufacturers & Employers Association’s Excellence in Product Innovations Award Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; receives Excellence award for product innovations. - July 13, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce Selects Greg Header as 2015’s Entrepreneur of the Year Greg Header, President of Solar Innovations, Inc. was selected as Entrepreneur of the Year for 2015 by the Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce for his successes in product development and business growth. - July 03, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Releases Multi-Track 90° “No Post” Sliding Glass Door Testing Results Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; completes testing on its G3 Multi-Track 90° “No Post” Sliding Glass Door. - June 01, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

DCED Recognizes Solar Innovations, Inc. as Governor’s ImPAct Award Winner Team Pennsylvania Foundation President Laura Williams recognized Solar Innovations, Inc. for creating jobs and making positive contributions to the state’s economy, as part of the 2015 Governor’s ImPAct Awards. Greg Header, President, accepted the award at the annual ceremony, held at the... - May 29, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Launches Environmental Sustainability Initiatives Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; has launched a series of environmental sustainability initiatives. - May 11, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Launches True Wood Product Line Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; launches true wood product options for folding glass walls and tilt turn windows. - May 04, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Recognized as Governor’s ImPAct Jobs That Pay Award Nominee Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; conservatories; skylights; and curtain walls; is being recognized for creating jobs that pay and their economic impact within the Commonwealth... - April 13, 2015 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Patents Pressure-Equalized Building Cavity Vent System Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; patents a building cavity vent system to improve the performance of its windows, doors, and structures during high velocity storm conditions. - December 15, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Receives Product Innovation Award Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; has received a Product Innovation Award from Architectural Products Magazine for the Universal ® Clamp. - November 24, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Partners with Pleotint to Provide Dynamic Glazing Options Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; partners with Pleotint to provide dynamic glazing options. - November 24, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Announces Fourth Expansion in Five Years Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; announces their fourth local expansion in five years. Solar Innovations, Inc. has broken ground on a 40,000 square... - November 03, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Innovative Façade Doors by Solar Innovations, Inc. Provide Seamless Integration Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; has developed an innovative façade door that seamlessly integrates into storefronts and curtain walls. - October 13, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Introduces L Series Blinds Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; conservatories; sunrooms; greenhouses; skylights; and curtain walls; introduces L Series blinds to their product offerings to provide improved shading... - October 01, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Major Industries Opens New Online Store Major Industries recently opened a new online store - www.shopmajorskylights.com - for quick and easy ordering of select LightBasic™ Quick Ship™ skylights. - September 22, 2014 - Major Industries, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Releases Second Generation Ridge Vents Solar Innovations, Inc. a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial sliding, folding, and stacking glass walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; conservatories; skylights; and curtain walls; recently released a second generation ridge vent system. Solar Innovations, Inc. has... - August 25, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Offers New Building Code Solutions Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial skylights; sunrooms; greenhouses; conservatories; curtain walls; and sliding, folding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens, offers solutions to meet the updated natural air ventilation requirements of California and New York City building codes. - August 18, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Provides Quality Products by Using Quality Components Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial skylights; sliding, folding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; conservatories; and curtain walls, ensures customer satisfaction by using quality, US manufactured components to provide the highest quality end product. - August 06, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.

Solar Innovations, Inc. Completes Largest Middle Eastern Project to Date Solar Innovations, Inc., a custom manufacturer of residential and commercial skylights; sliding, folding, and stacking walls, doors, windows, and screens; sunrooms; greenhouses; conservatories; and curtain walls, successfully provides hallmark project in Saudi Arabia. Solar Innovations, Inc. designed,... - July 11, 2014 - Solar Innovations, Inc.