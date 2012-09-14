|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
The Board of Directors of BURNCO Rock Products Ltd. is delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Burns as Chief Executive Officer of BURNCO Rock Products Ltd. Mr. Burns remains Chairman of the Board.
BURNCO and its group of subsidiaries has rapidly grown over the last few years which now mandates... - October 27, 2017 - Burnco
The Board of Directors of BURNCO USA is thrilled to announce the appointment of Clifford Hahne, to President, BURNCO USA. Mr. Hahne has been developing, as VP Operations, BURNCO USA for the past three years. In this time, he has led acquisitions and built BURNCO’s businesses in Texas and, most recently, in Colorado with February’s acquisition of Bestway Concrete, Inc. - October 25, 2017 - Burnco
SCB International continues to invest in the growth of its Technical Services group and is pleased to announce and welcome Mr. Michael Varner as Director of Business Development effective June 15, 2017. - July 29, 2017 - SCB International
The new year sees Holcombe CVI and its successful line of volumetric mixers expanding its offerings with the incorporation of the Universal Mixers brand. The upcoming 2017 World of Concrete event in Las Vegas, NV, January 16-20th, sets the stage for the partnership of Holcombe and CVI, as well as the... - January 18, 2017 - Holcombe CVI
Chadsworth Incorporated, leading manufacturer and distributor of columns and architectural products, is chosen by the millions of users in the Houzz community for the "Best of Houzz 2015" award. Offering thousands of project photographs, Chadsworth inspires online viewers with their design process. - January 26, 2015 - Chadsworth Incorporated
Introduction of Refreshed Brand Identity Accompanies Launch of New Website - November 01, 2012 - Nichiha
Jose A. Llontop is the new CEO and president of Giant Cement Holding, Inc. (GCHI), subsidiary of Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Madrid, Spain, and oversees GCHI’s American operations with plants in Alabama, Maine, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. - August 21, 2012 - Giant Cement Holding Incorporated
Stonhard’s newest product family, Stongard, provides solutions to address moisture control issues in a variety of environments. - August 11, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.
Recently, Stonhard, world leader in seamless floor, wall and lining systems, revamped floors and walls in Biltmore Winery’s production facilities. - May 20, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.
In April, Stonhard launched a completely redesigned, easy-to-navigate website and began connecting with customers via Twitter. - April 30, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stonhard was recently named top floor supplier for the food and beverage industry by Food Processing magazine, as part of the magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. - February 25, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stonhard’s Stonclad G2 seamless floor system, is a new option for projects that require high-performing, sustainable floors. - February 12, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stonhard recently donated 1,000 square feet of seamless epoxy flooring to the Pamlico County Habitat for Humanity’s new ReStore retail outlet. - January 22, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.
In 2010, Stonhard completed work in Genentech’s ECP-1 Bacterial Manufacturing Facility, which was recently recognized with the 2010 Facility of the Year Award. - January 13, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.
Omniroc, Inc. announced today the signing of their newest rep agency Centerline Materials Group, LLC. for the South Central region of the US - November 16, 2010 - Omniroc, Inc.
Stonhard is proud to have installed floors in two of the stadiums that will host portions of this year’s highly anticipated FIFA World Cup tournament. - June 19, 2010 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stonhard floors have been recognized by Food Processing magazine as a top floor supplier to the food and beverage industry. - April 23, 2010 - Stonhard, Inc.
High-powered committee has confirmed that the company was meeting the environment standards and was in compliance with the set norms - April 14, 2010 - Lafarge India Pvt Ltd
Stonhard’s new Stonres NVL floor system is a high-performing and long-lasting option for open spaces. - March 26, 2010 - Stonhard, Inc.
Training program changes lives - March 11, 2010 - Lafarge India Pvt Ltd
Lafarge Concrete entered India in 2008. This was followed by the Company’s acquisition of L&T Concrete in May 2008. With over 75 plants across 35 cities, Lafarge has emerged in a very short time as the Market leader in Ready-Mix Concrete category in India.
Ready-Mix Concrete comes with a host... - March 10, 2010 - Lafarge India Pvt Ltd
World-leading manufacturer of seamless floors, Stonhard, has installed floors for two of the winning companies in this year’s Facility of the Year Awards. - February 20, 2010 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stonhard recently installed 11,000 square feet of seamless flooring at the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office in Orlando, FL, which is also home to the hit TV show, Dr. G., Medical Examiner. - January 15, 2010 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stonhard is proud to be part of the rebuilding of Greensburg, Kansas, which was almost wiped off the map after a devastating tornado in 2007. - November 27, 2009 - Stonhard, Inc.
New headquarters for "green" building product manufacturer in Dallas, Texas.; - November 27, 2009 - Omniroc, Inc.
Stonhard introduces a safe, smart, high-performing alternative to stained concrete with the Stontop family of products. - October 21, 2009 - Stonhard, Inc.
Suntec Concrete Inc. established two $500 scholarships to be awarded to students pursuing a career in construction at Phoenix College. - September 24, 2009 - Suntec Concrete Inc.
Two new wall systems from Stonhard re-define the standards for high-performance wall coatings. - July 24, 2009 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stonhard is the latest company to become a part of the “greening” of a Midwest town destroyed by a tornado. - July 11, 2009 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stonhard, the world leader in seamless, resinous floor, wall and lining systems, now offers a primer suitable for application over green (newly poured) concrete, drastically speeding up the installation process. - February 19, 2009 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stonhard’s commitment to sustainability is stronger than ever. The Stonclad GR product incorporates recycled materials and Stonhard’s unique packaging methods minimize waste. - January 08, 2009 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stonhard's newest flooring systems brochure is now available, complete with updated product information, vivid graphics and endless design possibilities. - December 07, 2008 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stonhard proudly re-introduces one of its best-selling products with a brand new product family name. - November 24, 2008 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stontec, Stonhard's long-lasting vinyl flake flooring system, is now available in all new colors and two flake sizes, allowing for highly customizable flooring solutions. - November 24, 2008 - Stonhard, Inc.
Stonhard is excited to offer "Xpress" versions of two best-selling products to speed up installation time on critical path and new construction projects. - November 24, 2008 - Stonhard, Inc.
Giant Cement awarded by the College of Charleston and The Education Foundation. - October 25, 2008 - Giant Cement Holding Incorporated