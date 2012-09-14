PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Scott Burns Returns as Chief Executive Officer of BURNCO Rock Products Ltd. The Board of Directors of BURNCO Rock Products Ltd. is delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Burns as Chief Executive Officer of BURNCO Rock Products Ltd. Mr. Burns remains Chairman of the Board. BURNCO and its group of subsidiaries has rapidly grown over the last few years which now mandates... - October 27, 2017 - Burnco

Clifford Hahne Promoted to President, BURNCO USA The Board of Directors of BURNCO USA is thrilled to announce the appointment of Clifford Hahne, to President, BURNCO USA. Mr. Hahne has been developing, as VP Operations, BURNCO USA for the past three years. In this time, he has led acquisitions and built BURNCO’s businesses in Texas and, most recently, in Colorado with February’s acquisition of Bestway Concrete, Inc. - October 25, 2017 - Burnco

SCB International Names Michael Varner as Director of Business Development SCB International continues to invest in the growth of its Technical Services group and is pleased to announce and welcome Mr. Michael Varner as Director of Business Development effective June 15, 2017. - July 29, 2017 - SCB International

Holcombe CVI Brings Universal Mixers Into the Fold The new year sees Holcombe CVI and its successful line of volumetric mixers expanding its offerings with the incorporation of the Universal Mixers brand. The upcoming 2017 World of Concrete event in Las Vegas, NV, January 16-20th, sets the stage for the partnership of Holcombe and CVI, as well as the... - January 18, 2017 - Holcombe CVI

Chadsworth Columns Wins "Best of Houzz 2015" for Design Chadsworth Incorporated, leading manufacturer and distributor of columns and architectural products, is chosen by the millions of users in the Houzz community for the "Best of Houzz 2015" award. Offering thousands of project photographs, Chadsworth inspires online viewers with their design process. - January 26, 2015 - Chadsworth Incorporated

Nichiha USA Launches Corporate Rebranding Introduction of Refreshed Brand Identity Accompanies Launch of New Website - November 01, 2012 - Nichiha

Jose A. Llontop Named CEO and President of Giant Cement Holding, Inc. Jose A. Llontop is the new CEO and president of Giant Cement Holding, Inc. (GCHI), subsidiary of Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Madrid, Spain, and oversees GCHI’s American operations with plants in Alabama, Maine, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. - August 21, 2012 - Giant Cement Holding Incorporated

Stonhard Launches Stongard, a Product Family That Provides Long-Term Solutions for Moisture Control Stonhard’s newest product family, Stongard, provides solutions to address moisture control issues in a variety of environments. - August 11, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.

Nation’s Most Visited Winery Benefits from Stonhard Protective Floor, Wall and Lining Systems Recently, Stonhard, world leader in seamless floor, wall and lining systems, revamped floors and walls in Biltmore Winery’s production facilities. - May 20, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.

Stonhard Keeps an Eye on the Future with Launch of Redesigned Website In April, Stonhard launched a completely redesigned, easy-to-navigate website and began connecting with customers via Twitter. - April 30, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.

Stonhard Receives Top Honors as #1 Floor Supplier by Food Processing Magazine Stonhard was recently named top floor supplier for the food and beverage industry by Food Processing magazine, as part of the magazine’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. - February 25, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.

Stonhard Introduces Stonclad G2, a High-Performing, Seamless Floor System for Sustainability-Minded Projects Stonhard’s Stonclad G2 seamless floor system, is a new option for projects that require high-performing, sustainable floors. - February 12, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.

Stonhard Floor Helps “ReStore” Habitat for Humanity Store Stonhard recently donated 1,000 square feet of seamless epoxy flooring to the Pamlico County Habitat for Humanity’s new ReStore retail outlet. - January 22, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.

Stonhard Meets Demands of Unique Construction Project of the 2010 Facility of the Year Award Winner In 2010, Stonhard completed work in Genentech’s ECP-1 Bacterial Manufacturing Facility, which was recently recognized with the 2010 Facility of the Year Award. - January 13, 2011 - Stonhard, Inc.

Omniroc Inc. Engages New South Central Rep Agency Omniroc, Inc. announced today the signing of their newest rep agency Centerline Materials Group, LLC. for the South Central region of the US - November 16, 2010 - Omniroc, Inc.

World Cup Stadiums Find World-Class, Multifunctional Stonhard Floors Stonhard is proud to have installed floors in two of the stadiums that will host portions of this year’s highly anticipated FIFA World Cup tournament. - June 19, 2010 - Stonhard, Inc.

Stonhard Recognized as Top Floor Supplier by Food Processing Magazine Stonhard floors have been recognized by Food Processing magazine as a top floor supplier to the food and beverage industry. - April 23, 2010 - Stonhard, Inc.

Lafarge Hopes for Early Resumption of Mining Operations in Meghalaya High-powered committee has confirmed that the company was meeting the environment standards and was in compliance with the set norms - April 14, 2010 - Lafarge India Pvt Ltd

New Seamless Floor from Stonhard Combines Classic Design with Trusted Performance for Open Space Projects Stonhard’s new Stonres NVL floor system is a high-performing and long-lasting option for open spaces. - March 26, 2010 - Stonhard, Inc.

Lafarge Launches Employability Training Program at Jojobera Training program changes lives - March 11, 2010 - Lafarge India Pvt Ltd

Lafarge Launches TV Campaign to Promote Ready-Mix Concrete Lafarge Concrete entered India in 2008. This was followed by the Company’s acquisition of L&T Concrete in May 2008. With over 75 plants across 35 cities, Lafarge has emerged in a very short time as the Market leader in Ready-Mix Concrete category in India. Ready-Mix Concrete comes with a host... - March 10, 2010 - Lafarge India Pvt Ltd

Awards Strengthen Stonhard’s Reputation for High-Performing Floors in the World’s Most Prominent Pharmaceutical Facilities World-leading manufacturer of seamless floors, Stonhard, has installed floors for two of the winning companies in this year’s Facility of the Year Awards. - February 20, 2010 - Stonhard, Inc.

Recycled Glass Floors from Stonhard in the Spotlight of TV Medical Examiner’s New Office Stonhard recently installed 11,000 square feet of seamless flooring at the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office in Orlando, FL, which is also home to the hit TV show, Dr. G., Medical Examiner. - January 15, 2010 - Stonhard, Inc.

Stonhard Floors Play a Key Role as the Rebuilding of Greensburg Continues Stonhard is proud to be part of the rebuilding of Greensburg, Kansas, which was almost wiped off the map after a devastating tornado in 2007. - November 27, 2009 - Stonhard, Inc.

Omniroc, Inc. Opens New Headquarters in US New headquarters for "green" building product manufacturer in Dallas, Texas.; - November 27, 2009 - Omniroc, Inc.

Stonhard Brings a Touch of Modern Sophistication to Hardworking, Long-Lasting Floors Stonhard introduces a safe, smart, high-performing alternative to stained concrete with the Stontop family of products. - October 21, 2009 - Stonhard, Inc.

Suntec Concrete Inc. Establishes Two $500 Scholarships to Promote Careers in Construction Suntec Concrete Inc. established two $500 scholarships to be awarded to students pursuing a career in construction at Phoenix College. - September 24, 2009 - Suntec Concrete Inc.

Redesigned Wall Systems from Stonhard Go Far Beyond the Traditional "Painted Wall" Look Two new wall systems from Stonhard re-define the standards for high-performance wall coatings. - July 24, 2009 - Stonhard, Inc.

Stonhard Joins in the Effort to Green a Storm-Ravaged Town Stonhard is the latest company to become a part of the “greening” of a Midwest town destroyed by a tornado. - July 11, 2009 - Stonhard, Inc.

Over Green Concrete, New Primer Formulation Slashes Floor Installation Time Stonhard, the world leader in seamless, resinous floor, wall and lining systems, now offers a primer suitable for application over green (newly poured) concrete, drastically speeding up the installation process. - February 19, 2009 - Stonhard, Inc.

Recycled Glass Shows Floors in a Whole New Light Stonhard’s commitment to sustainability is stronger than ever. The Stonclad GR product incorporates recycled materials and Stonhard’s unique packaging methods minimize waste. - January 08, 2009 - Stonhard, Inc.

It’s Here… Stonhard’s New Floor Systems Brochure Stonhard's newest flooring systems brochure is now available, complete with updated product information, vivid graphics and endless design possibilities. - December 07, 2008 - Stonhard, Inc.

Stonres RTZ: A Trusted Formulation Gets a Brand New Name Stonhard proudly re-introduces one of its best-selling products with a brand new product family name. - November 24, 2008 - Stonhard, Inc.

New Options in Vinyl Flake Floor System Expand Design Possibilities Stontec, Stonhard's long-lasting vinyl flake flooring system, is now available in all new colors and two flake sizes, allowing for highly customizable flooring solutions. - November 24, 2008 - Stonhard, Inc.

New Ingredient in Resinous Floors Makes Installation “X-tra” Fast Stonhard is excited to offer "Xpress" versions of two best-selling products to speed up installation time on critical path and new construction projects. - November 24, 2008 - Stonhard, Inc.