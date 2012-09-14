PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The NEFCO Corporation, a leading distributor of construction and industrial supplies, announces its acquisition of Blume Supply Inc., a specialty construction and industrial supply distributor servicing the greater Charlotte, North Carolina market. - March 12, 2019 - NEFCO Corporation
Duraflex, Inc., leading high tech engineers and manufacturers of metal bellows components and full assemblies, are proud to announce the recent purchase of their latest expansion facility in Cary, Illinois USA. - July 20, 2018 - Duraflex, Inc.
It is an ever-increasing challenge to succeed in business today, however, The Playground Company have shown incredible drive with their announcement of record-breaking success so far this year. They announce growth that is unprecedented in times where others are struggling. - June 09, 2018 - The Playground Company Ltd
Expands Industry-Leading Product Breadth and Expedited Delivery to Mid-Atlantic States - February 10, 2018 - NEFCO Corporation
The NEFCO Corporation announces the opening of its first Florida branch in the Greater Miami/Ft. Lauderdale metropolitan area, after acquiring the operating assets of Tekk Supply, Inc. - October 11, 2017 - NEFCO Corporation
T&H Lemont, an industry leader in manufacturing Tube and Pipe Mills and roll tooling announces the appointment of key position of Vice President Tooling Business Unit that will help to facilitate future growth. - August 18, 2017 - T&H Lemont
Michael Strand has been appointed Sales Manger of T&H Lemont. Mr. Strand has worked in the Tube and Pipe industry for more than 29 years, focusing on sales of Machinery, Tooling and Service for Pipe, Tube and Steel Mill Customers. - August 17, 2017 - T&H Lemont
There are many ways in which a Company can analyse their success. It is only the most determined and driven Companies that take this a step further to drive continued future development. The Playground Company Ltd have spent a lot of time analysing their growth and are pleased to announce impressive all-round figures. - August 03, 2017 - The Playground Company Ltd
Liebherr Equipment Source and Proler Steel International LLC Reach Settlement in Lawsuit. - July 13, 2017 - Proler Steel International LLC
Shinetar Group participated in 2017 Chinese entrepreneurs convention. - May 15, 2017 - Hunan Prime Steel Pipe Co., Ltd
It is far too frequently found that once a Company launches their website, it often remains the same and does not continue to evolve. The Playground Company Ltd has shown great initiative in the launch of their newly designed website. - October 29, 2016 - The Playground Company Ltd
Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation
Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt’s existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation
Duraflex, Inc. announces the recent acquisition of Windy City Sales, Ltd., a leading domestic OEM supplier & distributor of Flexible Stainless Steel Braided Hose Connectors for HVAC & Plumbing applications. - June 17, 2015 - Duraflex, Inc.
Moffitt Corproation welcomes Gabe Cansler as the new head of the Moffitt West Office. As the new West Region Sales Manager Gabe will work with existing customers and reach out to new contacts from his office in Denver, CO. - May 16, 2015 - Moffitt Corporation
Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI) now offers local stocking of Owens Corning FIBERGLAS and other mechanical insulation products, and is open daily from 6am-6pm - June 07, 2014 - Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI)
The following is to the worldwide steel, metals and metalworking industry press and presents the latest news on Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) steel pickling technology. - December 31, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.
Eco Pickled Surface, the groundbreaking technology that replaces acid pickling of strip steel, is now operating in the world's largest steel market. - December 02, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.
“Smash & grab” robberies against retail and commercial stores unfortunately quite common. Here are some tips to prevent them. - May 25, 2013 - Xpanda USA Security Solution
Stainless Steel Pipe Supports, Clamps and Hangers Now Available for Structural Needs in Corrosive Environments from Globe, SilverHawk and MaxMechanical - February 07, 2013 - Globe Pipe Hanger Products, Inc.
Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI) continues to grow its mechanical insulation fabrication and distribution business. - December 14, 2012 - Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI)
MaxMechanical Hangers and Clamps, Re-engineered for Mechanical and Fire Protection Installations - May 17, 2012 - Globe Pipe Hanger Products, Inc.
Growers can now electronically import all of their irrigation records, pivot run times, and chemigation and fertigation events from FieldNET into Land.db. - December 15, 2011 - Lindsay Corporation
Calbrite Develops Stainless Steel Type X Conduit Body - October 21, 2011 - Calpipe Industries
Lighted security bollards prevent vehicle incursion. - May 14, 2011 - Calpipe Industries
The MAXfield Corner control panel provides real-time information and diagnostics for easy in-field adjustments. - March 16, 2011 - Lindsay Corporation
An innovative fire-rated ductwork solution from Firespray International has saved time, cost and space for the state-of-the-art Florida Marlins Ballpark in Miami.
Fast-track installation of over 100,000 square feet of Firespray’s Flamebar BW11 fire-rated smoke exhaust and stair pressurization... - March 06, 2011 - Firespray International
The new Z-II small-field pivot is designed to irrigate smaller fields up to 60 acres. - February 23, 2011 - Lindsay Corporation
The AT gearbox is designed by Lindsay engineers for the future of center pivot irrigation. - January 11, 2011 - Lindsay Corporation
Allows growers to fully control and monitor their irrigation pivots anywhere through the convenience of smartphones. - September 12, 2010 - Lindsay Corporation
Firespray International has supplied an innovative fire-rated ductwork solution that saved space, time and cost in constructing new laboratory space and operating rooms at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga. - July 21, 2010 - Firespray International
Supply Dynamics’ unique multi-enterprise solution (OASIS) for managing the timely purchase and supply of raw material has been licensed by Electro-Motive Diesel, one of the world’s leading providers of locomotive technology. The main driver of the licensing agreement is Electro-Motive Diesel’s... - July 14, 2010 - Supply Dynamics, LLC
Conros Steels concluded another successful participation at Tube 2010. This is second successive participation at the flagship tube & pipe trade fair.
Tube Dusseldorf brings unique visitors from all over the world under one roof, providing a platform for exchange of knowledge, ideas, products and... - May 12, 2010 - Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd.
FieldNET Mobile allows growers to fully control and monitor their irrigation pivots anywhere through the convenience of smartphones. - April 02, 2010 - Lindsay Corporation
After an especially hard winter in many areas of the country, this spring is a perfect time to check key pivot components and make any necessary repairs or replacements. - March 26, 2010 - Lindsay Corporation
The eight-page full-color brochure contains information on water requirements for the key stages of cotton growth, including emergence, squaring, bloom and ripening. - March 05, 2010 - Lindsay Corporation
Joe Vincenti has joined Firespray International as vice president for the company’s North American operations. He will lead U.S. and Canadian market expansion for Firespray International, a world leader in the design and manufacture of fire resistant ductwork systems for commercial buildings under the highly successful Flamebar BW11 brand. - January 25, 2010 - Firespray International
Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd., a specialist manufacturer of Black and Galvanized ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes, furthering its commitment to Quality Management has successfully implemented a quality management system in conformance with the stringent requirements of ISO 9001:2008. The certification demonstrates... - January 01, 2010 - Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd.
Heavy Investments in increasing capacities along with additions to the list of International Certifications lie in the path ahead for Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd, manufacturers of Black and Galvanized ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes.
“We supply our products, experiences and expertise to the Global Marketplace. - January 01, 2010 - Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd.
Pivot and pump controls are integrated into one user-friendly Web portal for quick and convenient irrigation management. - December 09, 2009 - Lindsay Corporation
Center pivot irrigation options to increase water efficiency and maximize corn yields are discussed in the new agricultural brochure from Lindsay. - October 21, 2009 - Lindsay Corporation
Biofuels brochure includes information on key biofuel crops, marketing opportunities and irrigation management recommendations. - July 23, 2009 - Lindsay Corporation
Conros Group is live on the Internet with a new design and website structure. With new look of the website; Conros believes it will increase its site's readability and efficacy for professionals. - June 26, 2009 - Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd.
Growers now have full control of the irrigation water on the land. - June 25, 2009 - Lindsay Corporation
India’s Conros Group is planning to triple its pipe-making capacity. - December 12, 2008 - Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd.
Commercial Fluid Power’s answer to toxic hard chrome is water.
Commercial Fluid Power in conjunction with Gerdau Macsteel NitroSteel division has developed an Eco friendly replacement product for toxic producing hard chrome plated tubes and bars. Nitro-tuff tubing and bars treated in the NitroSteel... - June 26, 2008 - Commercial Fluid Power
The first new, high-hard steel armor developed in America since the Vietnam conflict was introduced to the defense market today by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). It offers a modern means of protection – backed by unsurpassed manufacturing capabilities – at a time of critical... - June 19, 2008 - Allegheny Technologies, Inc.