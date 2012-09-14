PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

NEFCO Corporation Acquires Blume Supply Inc. The NEFCO Corporation, a leading distributor of construction and industrial supplies, announces its acquisition of Blume Supply Inc., a specialty construction and industrial supply distributor servicing the greater Charlotte, North Carolina market. - March 12, 2019 - NEFCO Corporation

Duraflex, Inc. Purchases New Add-on Expansion Facility in Cary, IL Duraflex, Inc., leading high tech engineers and manufacturers of metal bellows components and full assemblies, are proud to announce the recent purchase of their latest expansion facility in Cary, Illinois USA. - July 20, 2018 - Duraflex, Inc.

The Playground Company Announces Another Record Breaking Year It is an ever-increasing challenge to succeed in business today, however, The Playground Company have shown incredible drive with their announcement of record-breaking success so far this year. They announce growth that is unprecedented in times where others are struggling. - June 09, 2018 - The Playground Company Ltd

NEFCO Corporation Acquires Contractors & Industrial Supply, Inc. Expands Industry-Leading Product Breadth and Expedited Delivery to Mid-Atlantic States - February 10, 2018 - NEFCO Corporation

NEFCO Corporation Acquires Tekk Supply, Inc. The NEFCO Corporation announces the opening of its first Florida branch in the Greater Miami/Ft. Lauderdale metropolitan area, after acquiring the operating assets of Tekk Supply, Inc. - October 11, 2017 - NEFCO Corporation

T&H Lemont Names Warren Wheatman Vice President Tooling Business Unit T&H Lemont, an industry leader in manufacturing Tube and Pipe Mills and roll tooling announces the appointment of key position of Vice President Tooling Business Unit that will help to facilitate future growth. - August 18, 2017 - T&H Lemont

Michael Strand Appointed Sales Manager of T&H Lemont Michael Strand has been appointed Sales Manger of T&H Lemont. Mr. Strand has worked in the Tube and Pipe industry for more than 29 years, focusing on sales of Machinery, Tooling and Service for Pipe, Tube and Steel Mill Customers. - August 17, 2017 - T&H Lemont

The Playground Company Announces Impressive Growth There are many ways in which a Company can analyse their success. It is only the most determined and driven Companies that take this a step further to drive continued future development. The Playground Company Ltd have spent a lot of time analysing their growth and are pleased to announce impressive all-round figures. - August 03, 2017 - The Playground Company Ltd

Proler Steel International and Liebherr Mining & Construction Reach Settlement in Lawsuit Liebherr Equipment Source and Proler Steel International LLC Reach Settlement in Lawsuit. - July 13, 2017 - Proler Steel International LLC

Shinestar Participated in Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention Shinetar Group participated in 2017 Chinese entrepreneurs convention. - May 15, 2017 - Hunan Prime Steel Pipe Co., Ltd

Cheshire-Based Playground Company Announces the Launch of Their New Website It is far too frequently found that once a Company launches their website, it often remains the same and does not continue to evolve. The Playground Company Ltd has shown great initiative in the launch of their newly designed website. - October 29, 2016 - The Playground Company Ltd

Moffitt Corproation Debuts Its New Natural Solutions Product Line Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation

Moffitt Corporation, Inc. Acquires Western Canwell Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt’s existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation

Windy City Sales, Ltd. Has Been Acquired by Duraflex, Inc. Duraflex, Inc. announces the recent acquisition of Windy City Sales, Ltd., a leading domestic OEM supplier & distributor of Flexible Stainless Steel Braided Hose Connectors for HVAC & Plumbing applications. - June 17, 2015 - Duraflex, Inc.

Moffitt Corporation Welcomes Gabe Cansler, New West Region Sales Manager Moffitt Corproation welcomes Gabe Cansler as the new head of the Moffitt West Office. As the new West Region Sales Manager Gabe will work with existing customers and reach out to new contacts from his office in Denver, CO. - May 16, 2015 - Moffitt Corporation

IFI Opens a New Branch Office in Columbus, Ohio Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI) now offers local stocking of Owens Corning FIBERGLAS and other mechanical insulation products, and is open daily from 6am-6pm - June 07, 2014 - Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI)

Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) Technology Wins Approval from General Motors and Chrysler The following is to the worldwide steel, metals and metalworking industry press and presents the latest news on Eco Pickled Surface (EPS) steel pickling technology. - December 31, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.

First Generation 2.0 Multi-Cell EPS Production Line in Operation in China Eco Pickled Surface, the groundbreaking technology that replaces acid pickling of strip steel, is now operating in the world's largest steel market. - December 02, 2013 - The Material Works, Ltd.

Xpanda USA Helps Businesses Reduce Loss & Theft “Smash & grab” robberies against retail and commercial stores unfortunately quite common. Here are some tips to prevent them. - May 25, 2013 - Xpanda USA Security Solution

Globe Pipe Hanger Products Adds Stainless Steel Line to Their Pipe Support Products Stainless Steel Pipe Supports, Clamps and Hangers Now Available for Structural Needs in Corrosive Environments from Globe, SilverHawk and MaxMechanical - February 07, 2013 - Globe Pipe Hanger Products, Inc.

IFI Names Ted McNabb President and Opens New Branch Office in Cincinnati Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI) continues to grow its mechanical insulation fabrication and distribution business. - December 14, 2012 - Insulation Fabricators, Inc. (IFI)

Globe Pipe Hanger Products Launches Re-Engineered Pipe Support Products Made in USA MaxMechanical Hangers and Clamps, Re-engineered for Mechanical and Fire Protection Installations - May 17, 2012 - Globe Pipe Hanger Products, Inc.

Lindsay Announces Integration of FieldNET with Land.db Farm Management Software by Ag Connections Growers can now electronically import all of their irrigation records, pivot run times, and chemigation and fertigation events from FieldNET into Land.db. - December 15, 2011 - Lindsay Corporation

Materials and Design Ideal for Sanitary and Washdown Applications Calbrite Develops Stainless Steel Type X Conduit Body - October 21, 2011 - Calpipe Industries

Calpipe Security Bollards Develops Lighted Bollards for Security Applications Lighted security bollards prevent vehicle incursion. - May 14, 2011 - Calpipe Industries

New MAXfield GPS Guidance Gives Growers Added Precision, Flexibility The MAXfield Corner control panel provides real-time information and diagnostics for easy in-field adjustments. - March 16, 2011 - Lindsay Corporation

At New Florida Marlins Ballpark, Firespray's Innovative Ductwork Solution Saves Time, Space and Cost An innovative fire-rated ductwork solution from Firespray International has saved time, cost and space for the state-of-the-art Florida Marlins Ballpark in Miami. Fast-track installation of over 100,000 square feet of Firespray’s Flamebar BW11 fire-rated smoke exhaust and stair pressurization... - March 06, 2011 - Firespray International

Small-Field Pivot Provides New Option for Growers The new Z-II small-field pivot is designed to irrigate smaller fields up to 60 acres. - February 23, 2011 - Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Introduces New Gearbox to the Zimmatic Irrigation Product Line The AT gearbox is designed by Lindsay engineers for the future of center pivot irrigation. - January 11, 2011 - Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay to Introduce FieldNET™ Mobile, Pivot Control for Smartphones, at Husker Harvest Days Allows growers to fully control and monitor their irrigation pivots anywhere through the convenience of smartphones. - September 12, 2010 - Lindsay Corporation

Credit Valley Hospital Takes Innovative Approach with Firespray International Ductwork Firespray International has supplied an innovative fire-rated ductwork solution that saved space, time and cost in constructing new laboratory space and operating rooms at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga. - July 21, 2010 - Firespray International

Electro-Motive Diesel Selects OASIS from Supply Dynamics to Help Manage Raw Materials Across Extended Enterprise Supply Dynamics’ unique multi-enterprise solution (OASIS) for managing the timely purchase and supply of raw material has been licensed by Electro-Motive Diesel, one of the world’s leading providers of locomotive technology. The main driver of the licensing agreement is Electro-Motive Diesel’s... - July 14, 2010 - Supply Dynamics, LLC

Conros Steels Concludes Successful Participation at TUBE 2010, Dssseldorf, Germany - April 12th - 16th 2010 Conros Steels concluded another successful participation at Tube 2010. This is second successive participation at the flagship tube & pipe trade fair. Tube Dusseldorf brings unique visitors from all over the world under one roof, providing a platform for exchange of knowledge, ideas, products and... - May 12, 2010 - Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd.

Lindsay Introduces FieldNET™ Mobile, Pivot Control for Smartphones FieldNET Mobile allows growers to fully control and monitor their irrigation pivots anywhere through the convenience of smartphones. - April 02, 2010 - Lindsay Corporation

Spring is a Good Time for Pivot Maintenance After an especially hard winter in many areas of the country, this spring is a perfect time to check key pivot components and make any necessary repairs or replacements. - March 26, 2010 - Lindsay Corporation

New Lindsay Brochure Focuses on Increasing Cotton Yields Through Efficient Irrigation Solutions The eight-page full-color brochure contains information on water requirements for the key stages of cotton growth, including emergence, squaring, bloom and ripening. - March 05, 2010 - Lindsay Corporation

Joe Vincenti Joins Firespray International Joe Vincenti has joined Firespray International as vice president for the company’s North American operations. He will lead U.S. and Canadian market expansion for Firespray International, a world leader in the design and manufacture of fire resistant ductwork systems for commercial buildings under the highly successful Flamebar BW11 brand. - January 25, 2010 - Firespray International

Conros Steels Continues Quality Commitment Achieving ISO 9001:2008 Certification Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd., a specialist manufacturer of Black and Galvanized ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes, furthering its commitment to Quality Management has successfully implemented a quality management system in conformance with the stringent requirements of ISO 9001:2008. The certification demonstrates... - January 01, 2010 - Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd.

Conros Steels at Tube Düsseldorf 2010 (12th – 16th April 2010) Stall 2A33, Hall 2, Ground Floor Heavy Investments in increasing capacities along with additions to the list of International Certifications lie in the path ahead for Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd, manufacturers of Black and Galvanized ERW Steel Pipes and Tubes. “We supply our products, experiences and expertise to the Global Marketplace. - January 01, 2010 - Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd.

Lindsay Introduces FieldNET with Pump Control, Allows Growers to Control Entire Pump and Center Pivot Irrigation System Pivot and pump controls are integrated into one user-friendly Web portal for quick and convenient irrigation management. - December 09, 2009 - Lindsay Corporation

New Lindsay Brochure Focuses on Increasing Corn Yields Through Efficient Irrigation Solutions Center pivot irrigation options to increase water efficiency and maximize corn yields are discussed in the new agricultural brochure from Lindsay. - October 21, 2009 - Lindsay Corporation

New Lindsay Brochure Focuses on Improving Biofuel ROI Through Efficient Irrigation Solutions Biofuels brochure includes information on key biofuel crops, marketing opportunities and irrigation management recommendations. - July 23, 2009 - Lindsay Corporation

Conros Group Launches an All New Website Design Conros Group is live on the Internet with a new design and website structure. With new look of the website; Conros believes it will increase its site's readability and efficacy for professionals. - June 26, 2009 - Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd.

Lindsay Introduces Ag Industry's First-Fully Integrated Pump and Irrigation System Solution Growers now have full control of the irrigation water on the land. - June 25, 2009 - Lindsay Corporation

Conros Group Expands Capacities India’s Conros Group is planning to triple its pipe-making capacity. - December 12, 2008 - Conros Steels Pvt. Ltd.

Eco Friendly Process Replaces Toxic Hexavalent Chrome Plated Tubes and Bars Commercial Fluid Power’s answer to toxic hard chrome is water. Commercial Fluid Power in conjunction with Gerdau Macsteel NitroSteel division has developed an Eco friendly replacement product for toxic producing hard chrome plated tubes and bars. Nitro-tuff tubing and bars treated in the NitroSteel... - June 26, 2008 - Commercial Fluid Power