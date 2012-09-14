PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Silver Creek Industries (SCI) (silver-creek.net) was named first place winner of the permanent modular education over 10,000 sf category of the Modular Building Institute’s (MBI) 2018 Awards of Distinction for its KIPP Three-Story Charter School project. - April 12, 2018 - Silver Creek Industries, Inc.
Worldwide Steel Buildings announcing new interactive 3D designer for steel & metal buildings usable in residential, commercial and industrial markets. - November 14, 2016 - Worldwide Steel Buildings
BETCO Inc. will host a one-day, free seminar on March 10, 2016 entitled “Developing a Successful Self Storage Business.” The seminar will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park. - January 27, 2016 - Betco Inc.
This is the most innovative product introduced into the safe access equipment market in years. This new product provides a safe, reliable and efficient means of transloading product between trucks and railcars. This versatile, self-contained mobile access platform can do it all! - September 17, 2015 - Bullard Company
60 years of combined knowledge and experience in the steel building industry went into the design, building and construction of a high-quality 18,000 square foot multi-purpose steel facility that will be home to the Red Zone Rally pregame event for all 49ers home games and other Levi's® Stadium events as well as corporate events, community gatherings, product launches, holiday parties and more. - July 25, 2014 - Pascal Steel
Brand Metal Buildings today announced the launch of www.bcsbuildings.com as an information portal for Houston metro homeowners to find information about Metal Building and Steel Buildings solutions. With articles being added almost every day and an online monthly newsletter of home improvement tips,... - January 09, 2014 - Brand Metal Buildings
MetalRoofingOnline.com.au unveils on its website the most exciting new line of Colorbond® roofing, which includes new, contemporary, distinctly Australian colours such as Cove, Terrain, and Wallaby, and outstanding improvements that reduce the product’s environmental impact. - October 28, 2013 - Metal Roofing Online
Historic details add to the charm of the Great Northern Railway Depot located in downtown Whitefish, Montana, a popular stop on Amtrak's passenger line from Saint Paul, Minnesota to Seattle, Washington. - July 12, 2013 - Acutech LLC
The Steel Tube Company Added Several Strategic Initiatives with Increased Sales Talent, Customer Service and Online Presence for a Record Breaking Year in 2012. - June 09, 2013 - Industrial Tube and Steel
Gun sound suppressors look pretty straightforward and simple at first glance, but there is actually a lot of careful planning and designing that goes into making a suppressor. Inside the basic-looking tube that screws onto the muzzle, there are baffles and expansion chambers that work together to reduce... - April 30, 2013 - Acutech LLC
Although a hot topic in government policy these days, AR-15s are incredibly popular with a wide variety of gun enthusiasts for their versatility. Even though these firearms got their start as military combat weapons, they have become a staple at shooting ranges and competitions across the country. Politicians... - April 25, 2013 - Acutech LLC
There was a time when people turned to wood and cement for any buildings and structures they needed. But now, a new development in the way steel is manufactured has given way to modern pre-fabricated structures that save energy and money. The folks over at http://steelbuildingsus.com are pleased to inform... - January 13, 2013 - Steel buildings us
Heavy engineering expert DavyMarkham has won its first contract to supply a production hoist to a mine in Mexico, worth $3.7 million.
The company secured the contract to design, manufacture and supply a double drum production hoist for Agnico-Eagle’s Pinos Altos mine in Northern Mexico. Pinos... - December 11, 2012 - DavyMarkham Ltd
Larger Facility has Capacity for More Inventory and Equipment that Allows for Quicker Turnaround. - November 22, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel
FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology, today announced the Vantage, a true laser tracker that combines disruptive new features and a supremely portable design. Enhancements like SmartFind, MultiView and integrated Wi-Fi® expedite measurement. - July 19, 2012 - FARO Business Technologies India (P) Ltd.
FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology; today announced the newest and most accurate addition to its FaroArm lineup, the FARO Prime. This six-axis portable measurement arm delivers exceptional value to customers who require a high-accuracy, contact-only measurement solution for everyday inspection and quality assurance routines. - July 12, 2012 - FARO Business Technologies India (P) Ltd.
Industrial Tube & Steel Supports University of Akron Engineering Students to Achieve Fifth Place Nationally with Donated Steel Tubing. - June 22, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel
Complete with 3D Stereoscopic Visualization, Improvements to Registration Processes and New Networking Features, SCENE 5.0 Delivers the Most Complete Software Solution for Laser Scanning Applications - May 11, 2012 - FARO Business Technologies India (P) Ltd.
Singapore based metal trading company Hobson International Pte Ltd is planning to build global online marketplace for steel products.
“We have a broad customer base across the world in steel and metal industries, now it is time to bring our resources online and make the world’s leading portal... - March 16, 2012 - Hobson International
Industrial Tube and Steel, one of the leading suppliers of custom cut metal, steel tubing and cast iron, has added a high tech sawing machine to their factory equipment. The computerized double column band saw has a 16.5 inch cutting capacity. The automated saw blade cuts a higher volume of materials within a fraction of the time of manual machinery. This translates to even greater accuracy and faster delivery times for customers. - March 01, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel
An unprecedented demonstration of local business collaboration is taking place now in New Orleans. More than two dozen local construction professionals, design firms, vendors, and product specialists, led by OceanSafe, the The ReGen Group, Woodward Design+Build,, and C&G Construction, have joined... - October 06, 2011 - Oceansafe
New Orleans’ Sustainable Home Model to Promote Green Materials, Appliances, Equipment, and Furnishings That Can be Packaged and Shipped Internationally - September 03, 2011 - Oceansafe
FABLOGIC(TM) by BAMCO, Inc., an award-winning leader in the design and fabrication of composite metal panels, is proud to have one of its projects featured in the May/June 2011 issue of MetalMag. The featured project is the Loggia Athletic Center at Grinnell College in Iowa.
The athletic center was... - July 29, 2011 - BAMCO, Inc.
OceanSafe’s Green and Durable Materials to be Used to Rebuild Crazy Billy’s Wine & Spirits Snow-Damaged Warehouse - July 27, 2011 - Oceansafe
Creative Shop assists a fellow local Johannesburg based business with free shop fitting services. - June 13, 2011 - Creative Shop
BAMCO, Inc. Unveils Expanded Product Line to US National Market. - April 08, 2011 - BAMCO, Inc.
Green elements include revolutionary light-gauge steel frame and rapid construction - January 31, 2011 - Blue Sky Homes LLC
OceanSafe, the nation’s premier manufacturer of durable and energy-efficient Steel Structural Insulated Panels, and Road Home Builders, a leading green residential and commercial contractor, have entered into a strategic partnership to produce highly energy-efficient, durable, healthy and easy-to-construct... - January 06, 2011 - Oceansafe
To achieve the goal of creating a nearly 100-percent “green” show home, REOSE LLC, the sustainable building venture of green product manufacturer, Oceansafe, and sustainable design consultants, The ReGen Group, seek partners interested in showcasing their sustainable, energy-efficient materials,... - November 19, 2010 - Oceansafe
Starrco, a prefabricated metal building design and manufacturing firm is celebrating 35 years in business. To do so, they are revising their website to give better service and using search engine optimization and link building to get the word out. - July 15, 2010 - Starrco Modular Buildings
Modular cleanrooms are used in just about every industry you can name. Now Starrco has created a website devoted exclusively to modular cleanrooms. - July 15, 2010 - Starrco Modular Cleanrooms
Trachte building systems hires additional staff in marketing, engineering, and production management. - July 01, 2010 - Trachte Building Systems
REOSE LLC is hosting a unique Sustainable Design Competition for top New Orleans based architectural firms. The invitation-only list of leading New Orleans architectural firm competitors has been finalized and the competition is underway. - June 17, 2010 - Oceansafe
Trachte Building Systems has purchased the assets of the Tacoma Washington based self-storage manaufacturer Tech-Fast. - February 20, 2010 - Trachte Building Systems
Classon Industrial Services, LLC. in Camilla GA. has built
a new facility equipped with computer controlled CNC
robotic machinery, including an 80,000 P.S.I. Water Jet
cutting machine that can cut detailed shapes in stainless
steel, glass, tile, etc. - January 02, 2010 - Classon Industrial Services,LLC.
Visit Follansbee at Booth #1140 - October 02, 2009 - Follansbee
Turkey-based Yapı-Tek Steel’s Three New Facilities Will Contribute Significantly to the Country’s Steel Sector. The Company Has Expanded Its Operations to Meet Demand for Structural Steel Fabrication Services from the Construction, Mining, Energy and Machinery Manufacturing Industries. - August 31, 2009 - Yapi-Tek Steel
The U.S. Commerce Association (USCA) has selected Follansbee Steel for the 2009 Best of Follansbee Award in the Roofing & Siding category.
The USCA “Best of Local Business” Award Program recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the country. Each year, the USCA identifies companies... - August 13, 2009 - Follansbee
ColorGard®, SnoRail™, SnoFence™ and Solar Clamping Now Available from Follansbee. - July 09, 2009 - Follansbee
Terne Metal Roofing Preserves Historic Integrity of Thomas Jefferson’s Original Design. - June 10, 2009 - Follansbee
Tune in Sunday, May 17, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to witness the addition of KlassicKolors(R) to a Bethesda, MD home. - May 17, 2009 - Follansbee
Visit Booth #6361 to Learn More About Follansbee Metal Roofing Products - March 26, 2009 - Follansbee
Visit Booth #1626 to Learn More About Follansbee Metal Roofing Products. - January 21, 2009 - Follansbee
Follansbee Metal Roofing Provides Highest Level of Corrosion Resistance Available. - January 15, 2009 - Follansbee
Due to a dramatic increase in sales, STVA Scaffold has expanded its world wide shipping operations by teaming up with additional freight carriers. This is a strategic customer oriented project which is geared towards ensuring that customers receive their products within a reasonable and acceptable time... - March 29, 2007 - STVA Scaffold
HomeLivingSpaces.com has moved its complete screen room do-it-yourself shipping operations to a new facility in suburbs of Birmingham Alabama. - October 09, 2006 - Home Living Spaces
Superior Metal Products has acquired the assets to two companies, Ace Metal Products and Styro-Tek of Alabama. - July 21, 2006 - Superior Metal Products Company Inc.
SuperiorMetalProducts.com has its 5th annual Phifer Screen wire and screen frame box sale for Builders, Contractors, Installers and Home Improvement companies. - January 24, 2006 - Superior Metal Products Company Inc.
SuperiorSunrooms.com today announces the availability of free sun room and screen room leads for builders, contractors, installers and home improvement companies for the south Florida region. - January 16, 2006 - Superior Metal Products Company Inc.
Contractors, builders, SuperiorSunrooms.com wants to develop you another revenue stream by becoming a dealer in the $2.5+ Billion dollar sunroom industry. - July 29, 2005 - Superior Metal Products Company Inc.