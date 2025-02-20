Recent Headlines
Within Plate Work & Fabricated Structural Product Manufacturing
Lanex Manufacturing Acquires METALOQ Patented Steel Structure Prefabrication Technology
Lanex Manufacturing acquirers METALOQ pre-engineered volumetric modular construction technology to drive progress in the modular construction industry. By integrating this advanced system into their production processes, Lanex aims to provide clients with high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective building solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern construction. - February 20, 2025 - Lanex Manufacturing
CHOMEX Introduces J. Carter Pod in Honor of President Jimmy Carter’s Legacy of Affordable Housing
CHOMEX honors President Jimmy Carter’s legacy with the launch of the J. Carter Pod, a modular expandable home designed for affordable and dignified housing. This innovative solution provides a safe and sustainable option for homeless shelters, emergency housing, and alternative living spaces, continuing Carter’s mission to ensure housing for all. - February 07, 2025 - CHOMEX CORP
CHOMEX Proudly Achieves BBB Accreditation - Building Trust, One Home at a Time
CHOMEX has earned BBB accreditation, highlighting its commitment to trust, quality, and customer satisfaction. This recognition reinforces its mission to provide affordable, sustainable housing solutions while meeting high standards of transparency and ethical business practices. - November 20, 2024 - CHOMEX CORP
True Metal Supply Donates Essential Supplies to Hurricane Helene Victims in Western North Carolina
True Metal Supply has donated truckloads of essential supplies to help the victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. The company is using West Court Baptist Church in Marion, NC as a distribution center to provide items such as water, food, and shelter materials to affected families. Mason Burchette, Owner of True Metal Supply, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting the community during this difficult time. - October 11, 2024 - True Metal Supply
CHOMEX Addresses Generational Wealth Disparity with Innovative Housing Solutions
CHOMEX's latest press release highlights the generational wealth gap caused by restrictive housing policies favoring Baby Boomers. CHOMEX offers a solution with affordable, sustainable container homes, designed for quick construction and customizable layouts. With Affirm financing at 0% interest for 24 months, CHOMEX aims to make homeownership accessible for all. Visit www.ContainerHomeX.com to learn more. - June 05, 2024 - CHOMEX CORP
Keen’s Buildings is Delighted to Announce the Ongoing Sponsorship of RJ Hampshire #24 in the West Coast Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series
When RJ Hampshire hits the course for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, he’ll have the Keen’s Buildings patch on his jersey again. “I’m excited for another great year,” said Hampshire about the sponsorship deal. “Keen’s Buildings has supported me... - December 26, 2022 - Keen's Buildings
Wahoo Decks Announces Name Change to Wahoo Building Products
The new name reflects the company’s projected evolution and expanded product focus. - September 27, 2022 - Wahoo Building Products
New Distribution Announcement - ASI Doors and Architectural Materials, Inc.
Architectural Materials, Inc. (AMI) is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with ASI Doors that makes them their authorized distributor for Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia. - September 02, 2020 - Architectural Materials, Inc.
Silver Creek Industries Wins a First Place MBI Award of Distinction 2018
Silver Creek Industries (SCI) (silver-creek.net) was named first place winner of the permanent modular education over 10,000 sf category of the Modular Building Institute’s (MBI) 2018 Awards of Distinction for its KIPP Three-Story Charter School project. - April 12, 2018 - Silver Creek Industries, Inc.
Interactive 3D Designer Tool for Steel & Metal Building Design
Worldwide Steel Buildings announcing new interactive 3D designer for steel & metal buildings usable in residential, commercial and industrial markets. - November 14, 2016 - Worldwide Steel Buildings
Free Self Storage Knowledge Available at BETCO’s Free One-Day Seminar
BETCO Inc. will host a one-day, free seminar on March 10, 2016 entitled “Developing a Successful Self Storage Business.” The seminar will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park. - January 27, 2016 - Betco Inc.
Bullard Company Unveils The M.A.P. a Newly Designed Piece of Equipment for Transloading
This is the most innovative product introduced into the safe access equipment market in years. This new product provides a safe, reliable and efficient means of transloading product between trucks and railcars. This versatile, self-contained mobile access platform can do it all! - September 17, 2015 - Bullard Company
Pascal Steel Corporation Designs and Builds the Great American Pavilion for California’s Great America Amusement Park
60 years of combined knowledge and experience in the steel building industry went into the design, building and construction of a high-quality 18,000 square foot multi-purpose steel facility that will be home to the Red Zone Rally pregame event for all 49ers home games and other Levi's® Stadium events as well as corporate events, community gatherings, product launches, holiday parties and more. - July 25, 2014 - Pascal Steel
Houston Metal Building Contractor Launches Information Portal on Metal Building Design, Construction and Installation
Brand Metal Buildings today announced the launch of www.bcsbuildings.com as an information portal for Houston metro homeowners to find information about Metal Building and Steel Buildings solutions. With articles being added almost every day and an online monthly newsletter of home improvement... - January 09, 2014 - Brand Metal Buildings
New Colours, New Improvements — MetalRoofingOnline.com.au Now Offers Next Generation BlueScope Steel’s Colorbond Roofing
MetalRoofingOnline.com.au unveils on its website the most exciting new line of Colorbond® roofing, which includes new, contemporary, distinctly Australian colours such as Cove, Terrain, and Wallaby, and outstanding improvements that reduce the product’s environmental impact. - October 28, 2013 - Metal Roofing Online
Great Northern Railway Depot in Whitefish, Montana Gets Historic Makeover
Historic details add to the charm of the Great Northern Railway Depot located in downtown Whitefish, Montana, a popular stop on Amtrak's passenger line from Saint Paul, Minnesota to Seattle, Washington. - July 12, 2013 - Acutech LLC
Industrial Tube & Steel on Track for Third Year of Growth
The Steel Tube Company Added Several Strategic Initiatives with Increased Sales Talent, Customer Service and Online Presence for a Record Breaking Year in 2012. - June 09, 2013 - Industrial Tube and Steel
Introducing The Bulldog Sound Suppressor by Miller Precision Arms and Acutech
Gun sound suppressors look pretty straightforward and simple at first glance, but there is actually a lot of careful planning and designing that goes into making a suppressor. Inside the basic-looking tube that screws onto the muzzle, there are baffles and expansion chambers that work together to... - April 30, 2013 - Acutech LLC
Made in America: AR Upper and Lower Manufacturing Boosts Local Economy
Although a hot topic in government policy these days, AR-15s are incredibly popular with a wide variety of gun enthusiasts for their versatility. Even though these firearms got their start as military combat weapons, they have become a staple at shooting ranges and competitions across the country. - April 25, 2013 - Acutech LLC
Steel Buildings US Brings on New Pre-Fabricated Steel Building Designs
There was a time when people turned to wood and cement for any buildings and structures they needed. But now, a new development in the way steel is manufactured has given way to modern pre-fabricated structures that save energy and money. The folks over at http://steelbuildingsus.com are pleased to... - January 13, 2013 - Steel buildings us
DavyMarkham Wins $3.7 Million Mexican Mining Contract
Heavy engineering expert DavyMarkham has won its first contract to supply a production hoist to a mine in Mexico, worth $3.7 million. The company secured the contract to design, manufacture and supply a double drum production hoist for Agnico-Eagle’s Pinos Altos mine in Northern Mexico. - December 11, 2012 - DavyMarkham Ltd
Industrial Tube & Steel New Facility Holds More Steel Tubing Inventory and Additional Metal Working Capabilities
Larger Facility has Capacity for More Inventory and Equipment that Allows for Quicker Turnaround. - November 22, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel
All-New FARO Laser Tracker Vantage, a Revolution in Laser Tracker Design, Delivers Elite Performance in a Remarkably Compact Package
FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology, today announced the Vantage, a true laser tracker that combines disruptive new features and a supremely portable design. Enhancements like SmartFind, MultiView and integrated Wi-Fi® expedite measurement. - July 19, 2012 - FARO Business Technologies India (P) Ltd.
FARO Announces Release of the FARO Prime, the Newest and Most Accurate FaroArm to Date
FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology; today announced the newest and most accurate addition to its FaroArm lineup, the FARO Prime. This six-axis portable measurement arm delivers exceptional value to customers who require a high-accuracy, contact-only measurement solution for everyday inspection and quality assurance routines. - July 12, 2012 - FARO Business Technologies India (P) Ltd.
Industrial Tube & Steel Donates Steel Tubing for the University of Akron’s Engineering Students’ Steel Bridge Competition
Industrial Tube & Steel Supports University of Akron Engineering Students to Achieve Fifth Place Nationally with Donated Steel Tubing. - June 22, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel
FARO Announces Release of SCENE 5.0, the Latest in the Company’s Line of 3D Scan Processing Software for the Focus3D
Complete with 3D Stereoscopic Visualization, Improvements to Registration Processes and New Networking Features, SCENE 5.0 Delivers the Most Complete Software Solution for Laser Scanning Applications - May 11, 2012 - FARO Business Technologies India (P) Ltd.
Hobson to Engage in Online Business
Singapore based metal trading company Hobson International Pte Ltd is planning to build global online marketplace for steel products. “We have a broad customer base across the world in steel and metal industries, now it is time to bring our resources online and make the world’s leading... - March 16, 2012 - Hobson International
New Automated Steel Saw at Industrial Tube and Steel Improves Delivery and Tolerances on Custom Orders
Industrial Tube and Steel, one of the leading suppliers of custom cut metal, steel tubing and cast iron, has added a high tech sawing machine to their factory equipment. The computerized double column band saw has a 16.5 inch cutting capacity. The automated saw blade cuts a higher volume of materials within a fraction of the time of manual machinery. This translates to even greater accuracy and faster delivery times for customers. - March 01, 2012 - Industrial Tube and Steel
Dozens of Local Businesses Collaborate to Create One-of-a-Kind, Next Generation, Green, Durable Hurricane/Earthquake Proof Home
An unprecedented demonstration of local business collaboration is taking place now in New Orleans. More than two dozen local construction professionals, design firms, vendors, and product specialists, led by OceanSafe, the The ReGen Group, Woodward Design+Build,, and C&G Construction, have... - October 06, 2011 - Oceansafe
REOSE Showcasing Sustainable Prototype Containerized Housing Development
New Orleans’ Sustainable Home Model to Promote Green Materials, Appliances, Equipment, and Furnishings That Can be Packaged and Shipped Internationally - September 03, 2011 - Oceansafe
FABLOGIC Metal Composite Panel Project Featured in MetalMag
FABLOGIC(TM) by BAMCO, Inc., an award-winning leader in the design and fabrication of composite metal panels, is proud to have one of its projects featured in the May/June 2011 issue of MetalMag. The featured project is the Loggia Athletic Center at Grinnell College in Iowa. The athletic center... - July 29, 2011 - BAMCO, Inc.
LI Green Building Material Firm to Rebuild Snow-Damaged Warehouse
OceanSafe’s Green and Durable Materials to be Used to Rebuild Crazy Billy’s Wine & Spirits Snow-Damaged Warehouse - July 27, 2011 - Oceansafe
Creative Shop Assists Thandi’s Takeaways with a New Premises
Creative Shop assists a fellow local Johannesburg based business with free shop fitting services. - June 13, 2011 - Creative Shop
New FABLOGIC Brand of Composite Metal Panels Announced
BAMCO, Inc. Unveils Expanded Product Line to US National Market. - April 08, 2011 - BAMCO, Inc.
Blue Sky Homes to Begin Next Building Project
Green elements include revolutionary light-gauge steel frame and rapid construction - January 31, 2011 - Blue Sky Homes LLC
OceanSafe and Road Home Builders Introduce the Next Generation in Green Home Construction
OceanSafe, the nation’s premier manufacturer of durable and energy-efficient Steel Structural Insulated Panels, and Road Home Builders, a leading green residential and commercial contractor, have entered into a strategic partnership to produce highly energy-efficient, durable, healthy and... - January 06, 2011 - Oceansafe
Green Home Decor and Material Sought for REOSE Building Project That Takes "Green" to the Extreme
To achieve the goal of creating a nearly 100-percent “green” show home, REOSE LLC, the sustainable building venture of green product manufacturer, Oceansafe, and sustainable design consultants, The ReGen Group, seek partners interested in showcasing their sustainable, energy-efficient... - November 19, 2010 - Oceansafe
Modular Cleanrooms Have a New Website
Modular cleanrooms are used in just about every industry you can name. Now Starrco has created a website devoted exclusively to modular cleanrooms. - July 15, 2010 - Starrco Modular Cleanrooms
Prefabricated Metal Buildings Manufacturer Celebrating 35 Years in Business
Starrco, a prefabricated metal building design and manufacturing firm is celebrating 35 years in business. To do so, they are revising their website to give better service and using search engine optimization and link building to get the word out. - July 15, 2010 - Starrco Modular Buildings
Trachte Hires Additional Staff in Multiple Departments
Trachte building systems hires additional staff in marketing, engineering, and production management. - July 01, 2010 - Trachte Building Systems
New Orleans Architects Chosen for Oceansafe/Regen Unique Sustainable Building Design Competition
REOSE LLC is hosting a unique Sustainable Design Competition for top New Orleans based architectural firms. The invitation-only list of leading New Orleans architectural firm competitors has been finalized and the competition is underway. - June 17, 2010 - Oceansafe
Trachte Building Systems, Inc. Acquires Tech-Fast Brand
Trachte Building Systems has purchased the assets of the Tacoma Washington based self-storage manaufacturer Tech-Fast. - February 20, 2010 - Trachte Building Systems
Small Town Welding Shop Now Employs Robotics
Classon Industrial Services, LLC. in Camilla GA. has built a new facility equipped with computer controlled CNC robotic machinery, including an 80,000 P.S.I. Water Jet cutting machine that can cut detailed shapes in stainless steel, glass, tile, etc. - January 02, 2010 - Classon Industrial Services,LLC.
Follansbee® to Exhibit at METALCON International 2009
Visit Follansbee at Booth #1140 - October 02, 2009 - Follansbee
Turkey’s Largest Steel Forging Company, Yapı-Tek Steel, Expands to Structural Steel Fabrication with Three Sizeable New Facilities
Turkey-based Yapı-Tek Steel’s Three New Facilities Will Contribute Significantly to the Country’s Steel Sector. The Company Has Expanded Its Operations to Meet Demand for Structural Steel Fabrication Services from the Construction, Mining, Energy and Machinery Manufacturing Industries. - August 31, 2009 - Yapi-Tek Steel
Follansbee® Receives U.S. Commerce Association Award
The U.S. Commerce Association (USCA) has selected Follansbee Steel for the 2009 Best of Follansbee Award in the Roofing & Siding category. The USCA “Best of Local Business” Award Program recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the country. Each year, the USCA identifies... - August 13, 2009 - Follansbee
Follansbee® to Offer S-5! ™ Clamping and Snow Retention Products
ColorGard®, SnoRail™, SnoFence™ and Solar Clamping Now Available from Follansbee. - July 09, 2009 - Follansbee
Follansbee® Roof Tops Virginia State Capitol Building
Terne Metal Roofing Preserves Historic Integrity of Thomas Jefferson’s Original Design. - June 10, 2009 - Follansbee
HGTV "Curb Appeal" to Feature Follansbee(R) Roofing
Tune in Sunday, May 17, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to witness the addition of KlassicKolors(R) to a Bethesda, MD home. - May 17, 2009 - Follansbee
Follansbee® to Exhibit at AIA Expo 2009
Visit Booth #6361 to Learn More About Follansbee Metal Roofing Products - March 26, 2009 - Follansbee