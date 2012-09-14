PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sensory Analytics Announces Relocation Into Expanded Headquarters Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service departments. - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and energy... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Glud & Marstrand of Denmark Awarded “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation Glud & Marstrand is the first plant in Northern Europe to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - February 06, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Select Metal Litho Greenville Awarded First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation in US Metal Litho and Laminating, LLC dba Select Metal Litho Greenville is the first plant in the United Stated to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - January 07, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Mike Loesher Joins Sensory Analytics as Industry Manager for Films and Flexible Packaging Fast-growing Sensory Analytics continues its rapid workforce expansion with the addition of Mike Loesher as Industry Manager for Films and Flexible Packaging. - October 29, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Sensory Analytics Named One of the Fastest Growing Triad Companies Sensory Analytics, the manufacturer of award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and film layer measurement systems, earned its highest position ever on the 2018 Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 List. - October 04, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

SpecMetrix® ACS Container Coating Measurement Systems Product Line Extended to Include Fully Automated Film Weight Measurement System Award-winning SpecMetrix® ACS coating measurement systems now include the fully automated ACS-T34 System. This new product offering is a result of a recent partnership between Sensory Analytics and Versatile Technology on the development of a product line extension incorporating the exclusive SpecMetrix coating thickness and film weight measurement technology into Versatile’s industry-leading fully automatic gauging systems. - September 17, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Fast-Growing Sensory Analytics Accelerates Expansion to Meet Market Demand North Carolina company, Sensory Analytics, is experiencing rapid growth due to increased global demand for its award-winning SpecMetrix coating thickness and film layer measurement systems. - August 14, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Expanded Line of SpecMetrix® Split In-Line Coating Measurement Systems Offer Global Metal Packaging Manufacturers More Accurate, Non-Contact Film Weight Data in Real-Time New SpecMetrix Split and Tandem In-line Coating and Film Weight Measurement Systems provides metal packaging manufacturers with the ability to accurately monitor two adjacent coating lines or two coaters on a single tandem coating line at a reduced cost per line. - August 10, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

New SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System Meets Coil Industry Need for Accurate, Non-Destructive Coating Measurement Data in Real-Time The new SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System provides immediate non-contact, non-destructive and non-radioactive absolute coating thickness measurement data down to sub-micron levels. This exclusive lab system streamlines coating QA processes by quickly measuring transparent and highly pigmented primers, back coats and thicker coatings with nanometric precision. - July 18, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

PexUniverse.com Unveils Exciting New Supply of Boilers The online plumbing and HVAC supplies company adds to its growing stock of supplies. - October 17, 2017 - Pexuniverse

New Haven Moving Equipment Announces Its Upcoming 105th Year Anniversary New Haven Moving Equipment, the nation’s premier manufacturer and distributor of corrugated, packaging and moving equipment, is excited to announce its 105th year anniversary–a milestone anniversary in the industry. - July 05, 2015 - New Haven Moving Equipment

New Haven Moving Equipment Opens New Distribution Center in St. Louis, Missouri New Haven Moving Equipment manufacturer and distributor of corrugated and equipment related to the moving industry open its 15th location in St. Louis, Missouri. - July 03, 2015 - New Haven Moving Equipment

Systecon Inc. Announces Launch of Multi-Million Dollar Expansion in 2014 Systecon Inc. is planning an expansion project that includes a 50,000 square foot addition at its Schumacher Park Drive facility at a cost of $2.1 million. About 81 jobs would be added. - January 28, 2014 - Systecon Inc.

Process Technology Introduces a New High Wattage Inline Heater Process Technology, a wet process heating and cooling equipment manufacturer, introduces its new Frontier™ Series electropolished stainless steel inline fluid heater for high purity solvent heating applications. Based on the increasing market demand for high flow and low pressure drop applications,... - November 22, 2013 - Process Technology

Cleaver-Brooks Expands Two Plants in North America Cleaver-Brooks will be expanding its manufacturing capacity and making equipment and process upgrades to it Lincoln plant to meet current and future demand for its products this fall. - November 07, 2013 - Cleaver-Brooks

TLV Introduces New Steam Solutions Engineering App TLV ToolBox is a new steam calculation mobile app for fluid engineering released by TLV International, Inc.. The new app is available for iOS and Android, and features steam stables, a unit conversion tool, steam and condensate pipe sizing calculations, heat calculations, and much more. - October 17, 2013 - TLV International, Inc.

Peter Richards, Gulftainer Group Managing Director Soars to Number 5 in the Logistic ME Power List 2013 Peter Richards estimates that the expansion of the latest deals will thrust Gulftainer into the world's exclusive group of top port operators. Peter Richards says Khorfakkan Container Terminal (KCT) has topped industry productivity rankings for the past five years, and that both it and Mina Khalid are... - August 25, 2013 - Gulftainer Sharjah

Muskogee Technology Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award Muskogee Technology announced today that it has received a 2012 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Muskogee Technology maintained a Gold composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from Oct. 1, 2011, to Sept. 30, 2012. - May 17, 2013 - Muskogee Technology

New Indeck Watertube Packaged Boilers Meet Needs of Manufacturing Plants Indeck has built state-of-the-art boilers for industries such as chemical, petrochemical, refineries, steel, food, dairy, and pulp and paper processing. The boilers include A-style design packaged watertube boilers capable of generating 250,000pph of superheated steam and D-style packed watertube boilers capable of generating 90,000pph of saturated steam. - February 28, 2013 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Process Technology Launches New Website Process Technology has launched a new website and secured a new URL address to foster its marketing initiatives. - February 27, 2013 - Process Technology

Leading Industrial Electric Heater Manufacturer Nexthermal Launches a Dedicated Chinese Website Nexthermal, formerly known as Hotset Corporation, a smart heat management company, today announces the launch of the Chinese version of its website nexthermal.cn.com. The launch comes after the management’s decision to further expand its business into China. “There is strong demand for our... - February 01, 2013 - Nexthermal Corporation

People360 Opens Branch Office in Carmona, Cavite People360 Consulting Corporation is a leading consulting organization in the Philippines that focuses on providing professional services and solutions on Occupational Safety and Health. It holds accreditations both as a Safety Training Organization or STO (Accreditation No. 1030-110311-0056) and a Testing Organization for Construction heavy equipment (Accreditation No. 1410-11052511-0012) issued by the Department of Labor and Employment. - October 02, 2012 - People360 Consulting Corporation

International Marine Industry Fair - SMM Hamburg - GEA Heat Exchangers Between 4 and 7 September there will be held in Hamburg the most important trade fair for the shipbuilding, machinery and marine technology sector. This exhibition will present the latest developments in the marine industry. In this exhibition the heat exchangers division of GEA (GEA Heat Exchangers),... - August 22, 2012 - Laygo

World Brewing Congress 2012 - Portland - Laygo Gaskets for Brewing Industries The international congress was held from the 28 of July to the 1st of august gathering the most important brewing industry professionals. - August 16, 2012 - Laygo

National Boiler Service Announces New Corporate Safety Director Boiler shutdown specialists add a certified safety expert to streamline and oversee safety protocols. - June 21, 2012 - National Boiler Service

People360 Gains Final Accreditation as Testing Organization for Heavy Equipment People360 Consulting Corporation is a consulting organization that focuses on providing professional services and solutions on Occupational Safety and Health. It holds accreditations both as a Safety Training Organization or STO (Accreditation No. 1030-110311-0056) and a Testing Organization for Construction heavy equipment (Accreditation No. 1410-11052511-0012) issued by the Department of Labor and Employment. - February 01, 2012 - People360 Consulting Corporation

People360 Opens Cebu Office to Service Southern Philippines People360 Consulting Corporation is a leading consulting organization in the Philippines that focuses on providing professional services and solutions on Occupational Safety and Health. It holds accreditations both as a Safety Training Organization or STO (Accreditation No. 1030-110311-0056) and a Testing Organization for Construction heavy equipment (Accreditation No. 1410-11052511-0012) issued by the Department of Labor and Employment. - February 01, 2012 - People360 Consulting Corporation

People360 Accredited as a Safety Training Organization (STO) People360 Consulting Corporation is a consulting organization that focuses on providing professional services and solutions on Occupational Safety and Health. It holds accreditations both as a Safety Training Organization or STO (Accreditation No. 1030-110311-0056) and a Testing Organization for Construction heavy equipment (Accreditation No. 1410-11052511-0012) issued by the Department of Labor and Employment. - January 15, 2012 - People360 Consulting Corporation

Crown Boiler University Launches New Class Crown Boiler has added the Bimini Buddy Basics course to their online university. In this course, students will learn the features of the different Bimini Buddy models. - November 12, 2011 - Crown Boiler Co.

Philippines' Department of Labor & Employment Launches e-OSH Training The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through its attached agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC) launched today (Nov. 4) the e-OSH, to enable more workers to have access to occupational safety and health (OSH) courses. The e-OSH is an online training course on occupational safety and health for workers who are interested in acquiring the basic OSH course but are unable to attend the regular five-day OSH courses. - November 04, 2011 - People360 Consulting Corporation

Nexthermal Corporation Completes 25 Years in Smart Heat Management Nexthermal Corporation, formerly Hotset Corporation, a Worldwide leader in advanced process heating technology solutions and electric heating elements, turns 25 this year. - September 28, 2011 - Nexthermal Corporation

Saving for a Rainy Day with Harlequin Harlequin Plastics has been celebrating the end of a successful season for its market leading brand of "RainStation" rainwater harvester tanks. - September 23, 2011 - Clarehill Plastics Limited

Process Technology Introduces New PTC Heaters Process Technology has introduced a new electric immersion heater that incorporates positive temperature coefficient technology. - September 16, 2011 - Process Technology

Process Technology is Recipient of Ohio Third Frontier Award for Advanced Energy Research and Development Process Technology received a grant to foster its work in the photovoltaic/solar cell industry. - September 16, 2011 - Process Technology

Process Technology Introduces Quartz Infrared Heating Elements to New Industries Process Technology now offers a quartz infrared heating element to new markets including painting, powder coating, corrosion control, organic finishing, metal finishing, plating, metalworking and automotive finishing. - September 16, 2011 - Process Technology

People360 Consulting Corporation Launches Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Service People360 Consulting Corporation is a leading consultancy firm in the Philippines providing solutions and services in occupational safety and health. It holds accreditations both as a Safety Training Organization or STO (Accreditation No. 1030-110311-0056) and a Testing Organization for Construction heavy equipment (Accreditation No. 1410-11052511-0012) issued by the Department of Labor and Employment. - August 02, 2011 - People360 Consulting Corporation

Socialising with Harlequin Harlequin has launched a fantastic new range of informative videos on its YouTube channel for installers and homeowners alike. The videos are designed to give an insight into the world of one of Europe’s leading tank manufacturers, and to assist in a wide range of Harlequin tank installations. - July 10, 2011 - Clarehill Plastics Limited

People360 (Philippines) Conducts Work Environment Measurement (WEM) People360 Consulting Corporation is a consulting organization that focuses on providing professional services and solutions on Occupational Safety and Health. It holds accreditations both as a Safety Training Organization or STO (Accreditation No. 1030-110311-0056) and a Testing Organization for Construction heavy equipment (Accreditation No. 1410-11052511-0012) issued by the Department of Labor and Employment. - June 13, 2011 - People360 Consulting Corporation

People360 Consulting Corporation Receives DOLE Certification People360 Consulting Corporation is a consulting organization that focuses on providing professional services and solutions on Occupational Safety and Health. It holds accreditations both as a Safety Training Organization or STO (Accreditation No. 1030-110311-0056) and a Testing Organization for Construction heavy equipment (Accreditation No. 1410-11052511-0012) issued by the Department of Labor and Employment. - May 25, 2011 - People360 Consulting Corporation

Harlequin Chooses FPS EXPO to Launch New Slimline Fuel Station Range UK storage tank manufacturer Harlequin, launched two all-new diesel storage and dispensing tank models recently at FPS Expo in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, UK. - May 03, 2011 - Clarehill Plastics Limited

Worcester Helps Give Creature Comforts to St. Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital When boiler and renewable manufacturer Worcester, Bosch Group, heard of a pet sanctuary in need of help it couldn’t wait to get its ‘paws’ stuck in to keep its hedgehogs. As a name that stands for reliability, quality and efficiency they knew they were the right company for the job. Tiggywinkles... - February 19, 2011 - Worcester, Bosch Group

Clarehill Leads the Way at Northern Ireland Quality Awards Northern Ireland storage tank manufacturer Clarehill Plastics Limited has been honoured at the Northern Ireland Quality Awards, winning the coveted 'Prizewinner Trophy.' The Award was in recognition of the company's ongoing commitment to quality and innovation. - February 15, 2011 - Clarehill Plastics Limited

Bud Industries Offers Design Guide for NEMA-Rated Electronic Enclosures Bud’s 28-page “Enclosure Design Tips Handbook” is available free of charge to help electronic system designers select the most cost effective cabinet rack, server rack, NEMA box, or other electronics enclosures. - July 21, 2010 - Bud Industries