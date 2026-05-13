The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through its attached agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC) launched today (Nov. 4) the e-OSH, to enable more workers to have access to occupational safety and health (OSH) courses. The e-OSH is an online training course on occupational safety and health for workers who are interested in acquiring the basic OSH course but are unable to attend the regular five-day OSH courses. - November 04, 2011 - People360 Consulting Corporation