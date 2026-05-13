Recent Headlines
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup
New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models
Newly Expanded Product Line Supports Broader Electrification Needs - December 19, 2025 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Admiralty Industries Launches New Website to Enhance Global Client Support for High-Performance Alloy Solutions
Admiralty Industries has launched a new multilingual website to better serve its global client base with faster access to technical specs, improved navigation, and expert support. - June 23, 2025 - Admiralty Industries
Refrigerated Shipping Containers Now for Sale at Container One
Container One, a leading provider of shipping containers in the United States, announced they're now offering refrigerated containers for sale. These reefer containers provide a unique solution for storing and moving temperature-sensitive products like food and medicine. - September 16, 2024 - Container One
Paddock Pool Equipment and Myrtha Pools Reach Agreement to Combat Indoor Air Quality Together
Paddock Pool Equipment Company (“Paddock”), one of the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial swimming pool equipment announced today the strategic partnership with Myrtha Pools (“Myrtha”), global leader in aquatics stainless steel manufacturing, to help combat... - May 25, 2024 - Paddock
Intuit's Method Features Container One in Video Success Story
Intuit's software partner Method published a video to their YouTube channel on March 25, 2024 that features Container One’s success with its product. - April 11, 2024 - Container One
Baron NDT Expands to Gulf Coast Region with New Office in Beaumont, Texas
Baron NDT, a well-respected provider of non-destructive testing (NDT) services, has recently announced the opening of a new office in Beaumont, Texas. This expansion will allow the company to support the industrial NDT needs of Southeast Texas and South Louisiana, as well as the rest of the Gulf Coast region. - January 02, 2023 - Baron NDT, LLC
Sensory Analytics Awarded Three New Patents for Applied Coating Thickness Measurement
US Patent Office and Canadian Intellectual Property Office have issued three new patents covering the Company's exclusive in-process coating thickness measurement technologies for industrial markets including automotive, appliance, coil coating and other industrial applications. - November 04, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Likemetals is Now Among the Top Internationally Certified Suppliers of Manway Covers
On gaining the international certification for manway cover & pipe fittings manufacturing, Likemetals is proud to become a certified supplier in the industry. - September 02, 2021 - Wenzhou Likemetals Co., Ltd.
Tata Steel Packaging and Sensory Analytics Announce Partnership for Quality Excellence
Tata Steel and Sensory Analytics, the developer of patented SpecMetrix coating and film thickness measurement systems, have agreed on a global partnership to optimize product performance and coil quality. The industry leaders will team on plant quality enhancements as well as brand and business development initiatives. - July 07, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
BevSource’s The Lab Becomes the First Third-Party “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Beverage Container Testing Facility
The Lab- Powered by BevSource is the first beverage container testing facility to be awarded the select SpecMetrix Certified Facility Award. This designation ensures all in the beverage industry can have access to the highest level of film weight quality and can liner testing procedures. - March 31, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Sensory Analytics Partners with The Bronx Group for Russia/CIS Region Sales and Support
The Bronx Group will exclusively represent Sensory Analytics and its SpecMetrix coil coating thickness measurement systems in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). - February 18, 2021 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
FADESA Ecuador and FADESA Peru Earn First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Facility Designations in South America
Metal container solutions leader Fadesa is the latest recipient of the “SpecMetrix Certified Facility” Award from Sensory Analytics recognizing the company’s successful transition and demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and coating process control. Fadesa is the first metal packaging manufacturer in South America to be awarded this status. - December 28, 2020 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
New ASTM International Standard for Ruggedized Optical Interference Technology Establishes SpecMetrix Systems as a More Precise Coating Thickness Measurement Option
ASTM D8331 has just been approved covering the exclusive ruggedized optical interference (ROI) coating thickness measurement technology incorporated in all SpecMetrix measurement systems used for coated coil applications. - October 05, 2020 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
ERE Materials, a Korean Company Specializing in Chemical Transport Containers for Semiconductors and LCD Manufacturing, Launches Its Brand in the Americas Market
ERE Materials Co., Ltd., a Korea-based specialist in manufacturing of LCD panel and semiconductor packaging containers, is launching its brand in the Americas market. Founded in November 2007, ERE Materials leads the clean packaging materials sector by developing and supplying chemical containers... - August 20, 2020 - ERE Materials
Sensory Analytics Announces Relocation Into Expanded Headquarters
Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook
Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base
An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference
Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams
Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service... - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory
Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Glud & Marstrand of Denmark Awarded “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation
Glud & Marstrand is the first plant in Northern Europe to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - February 06, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Select Metal Litho Greenville Awarded First “SpecMetrix Certified’’ Plant Designation in US
Metal Litho and Laminating, LLC dba Select Metal Litho Greenville is the first plant in the United Stated to receive the SpecMetrix Certified facility award from Sensory Analytics, based on their demonstrated commitment to the highest level of film weight quality and control. - January 07, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Sensory Analytics Named One of the Fastest Growing Triad Companies
Sensory Analytics, the manufacturer of award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness and film layer measurement systems, earned its highest position ever on the 2018 Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 List. - October 04, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
SpecMetrix® ACS Container Coating Measurement Systems Product Line Extended to Include Fully Automated Film Weight Measurement System
Award-winning SpecMetrix® ACS coating measurement systems now include the fully automated ACS-T34 System. This new product offering is a result of a recent partnership between Sensory Analytics and Versatile Technology on the development of a product line extension incorporating the exclusive SpecMetrix coating thickness and film weight measurement technology into Versatile’s industry-leading fully automatic gauging systems. - September 17, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Fast-Growing Sensory Analytics Accelerates Expansion to Meet Market Demand
North Carolina company, Sensory Analytics, is experiencing rapid growth due to increased global demand for its award-winning SpecMetrix coating thickness and film layer measurement systems. - August 14, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
Expanded Line of SpecMetrix® Split In-Line Coating Measurement Systems Offer Global Metal Packaging Manufacturers More Accurate, Non-Contact Film Weight Data in Real-Time
New SpecMetrix Split and Tandem In-line Coating and Film Weight Measurement Systems provides metal packaging manufacturers with the ability to accurately monitor two adjacent coating lines or two coaters on a single tandem coating line at a reduced cost per line. - August 10, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
New SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System Meets Coil Industry Need for Accurate, Non-Destructive Coating Measurement Data in Real-Time
The new SpecMetrix® Dry Film Thickness (DFT QA) Coating Measurement System provides immediate non-contact, non-destructive and non-radioactive absolute coating thickness measurement data down to sub-micron levels. This exclusive lab system streamlines coating QA processes by quickly measuring transparent and highly pigmented primers, back coats and thicker coatings with nanometric precision. - July 18, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
PexUniverse.com Unveils Exciting New Supply of Boilers
The online plumbing and HVAC supplies company adds to its growing stock of supplies. - October 17, 2017 - Pexuniverse
New Haven Moving Equipment Announces Its Upcoming 105th Year Anniversary
New Haven Moving Equipment, the nation’s premier manufacturer and distributor of corrugated, packaging and moving equipment, is excited to announce its 105th year anniversary–a milestone anniversary in the industry. - July 05, 2015 - New Haven Moving Equipment
New Haven Moving Equipment Opens New Distribution Center in St. Louis, Missouri
New Haven Moving Equipment manufacturer and distributor of corrugated and equipment related to the moving industry open its 15th location in St. Louis, Missouri. - July 03, 2015 - New Haven Moving Equipment
Systecon Inc. Announces Launch of Multi-Million Dollar Expansion in 2014
Systecon Inc. is planning an expansion project that includes a 50,000 square foot addition at its Schumacher Park Drive facility at a cost of $2.1 million. About 81 jobs would be added. - January 28, 2014 - Systecon Inc.
Process Technology Introduces a New High Wattage Inline Heater
Process Technology, a wet process heating and cooling equipment manufacturer, introduces its new Frontier™ Series electropolished stainless steel inline fluid heater for high purity solvent heating applications. Based on the increasing market demand for high flow and low pressure drop... - November 22, 2013 - Process Technology
Cleaver-Brooks Expands Two Plants in North America
Cleaver-Brooks will be expanding its manufacturing capacity and making equipment and process upgrades to it Lincoln plant to meet current and future demand for its products this fall. - November 07, 2013 - Cleaver-Brooks
TLV Introduces New Steam Solutions Engineering App
TLV ToolBox is a new steam calculation mobile app for fluid engineering released by TLV International, Inc.. The new app is available for iOS and Android, and features steam stables, a unit conversion tool, steam and condensate pipe sizing calculations, heat calculations, and much more. - October 17, 2013 - TLV International, Inc.
Peter Richards, Gulftainer Group Managing Director Soars to Number 5 in the Logistic ME Power List 2013
Peter Richards estimates that the expansion of the latest deals will thrust Gulftainer into the world's exclusive group of top port operators. Peter Richards says Khorfakkan Container Terminal (KCT) has topped industry productivity rankings for the past five years, and that both it and Mina Khalid... - August 25, 2013 - Gulftainer Sharjah
Muskogee Technology Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award
Muskogee Technology announced today that it has received a 2012 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Muskogee Technology maintained a Gold composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from Oct. 1, 2011, to Sept. 30, 2012. - May 17, 2013 - Muskogee Technology
New Indeck Watertube Packaged Boilers Meet Needs of Manufacturing Plants
Indeck has built state-of-the-art boilers for industries such as chemical, petrochemical, refineries, steel, food, dairy, and pulp and paper processing. The boilers include A-style design packaged watertube boilers capable of generating 250,000pph of superheated steam and D-style packed watertube boilers capable of generating 90,000pph of saturated steam. - February 28, 2013 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Process Technology Launches New Website
Process Technology has launched a new website and secured a new URL address to foster its marketing initiatives. - February 27, 2013 - Process Technology
Leading Industrial Electric Heater Manufacturer Nexthermal Launches a Dedicated Chinese Website
Nexthermal, formerly known as Hotset Corporation, a smart heat management company, today announces the launch of the Chinese version of its website nexthermal.cn.com. The launch comes after the management’s decision to further expand its business into China. “There is strong demand for... - February 01, 2013 - Nexthermal Corporation
People360 Opens Branch Office in Carmona, Cavite
People360 Consulting Corporation is a leading consulting organization in the Philippines that focuses on providing professional services and solutions on Occupational Safety and Health. It holds accreditations both as a Safety Training Organization or STO (Accreditation No. 1030-110311-0056) and a Testing Organization for Construction heavy equipment (Accreditation No. 1410-11052511-0012) issued by the Department of Labor and Employment. - October 02, 2012 - People360 Consulting Corporation
International Marine Industry Fair - SMM Hamburg - GEA Heat Exchangers
Between 4 and 7 September there will be held in Hamburg the most important trade fair for the shipbuilding, machinery and marine technology sector. This exhibition will present the latest developments in the marine industry. In this exhibition the heat exchangers division of GEA (GEA Heat... - August 22, 2012 - Laygo
World Brewing Congress 2012 - Portland - Laygo Gaskets for Brewing Industries
The international congress was held from the 28 of July to the 1st of august gathering the most important brewing industry professionals. - August 16, 2012 - Laygo
National Boiler Service Announces New Corporate Safety Director
Boiler shutdown specialists add a certified safety expert to streamline and oversee safety protocols. - June 21, 2012 - National Boiler Service
People360 Opens Cebu Office to Service Southern Philippines
People360 Consulting Corporation is a leading consulting organization in the Philippines that focuses on providing professional services and solutions on Occupational Safety and Health. It holds accreditations both as a Safety Training Organization or STO (Accreditation No. 1030-110311-0056) and a Testing Organization for Construction heavy equipment (Accreditation No. 1410-11052511-0012) issued by the Department of Labor and Employment. - February 01, 2012 - People360 Consulting Corporation
People360 Gains Final Accreditation as Testing Organization for Heavy Equipment
People360 Consulting Corporation is a consulting organization that focuses on providing professional services and solutions on Occupational Safety and Health. It holds accreditations both as a Safety Training Organization or STO (Accreditation No. 1030-110311-0056) and a Testing Organization for Construction heavy equipment (Accreditation No. 1410-11052511-0012) issued by the Department of Labor and Employment. - February 01, 2012 - People360 Consulting Corporation
People360 Accredited as a Safety Training Organization (STO)
People360 Consulting Corporation is a consulting organization that focuses on providing professional services and solutions on Occupational Safety and Health. It holds accreditations both as a Safety Training Organization or STO (Accreditation No. 1030-110311-0056) and a Testing Organization for Construction heavy equipment (Accreditation No. 1410-11052511-0012) issued by the Department of Labor and Employment. - January 15, 2012 - People360 Consulting Corporation
Crown Boiler University Launches New Class
Crown Boiler has added the Bimini Buddy Basics course to their online university. In this course, students will learn the features of the different Bimini Buddy models. - November 12, 2011 - Crown Boiler Co.
Philippines' Department of Labor & Employment Launches e-OSH Training
The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through its attached agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC) launched today (Nov. 4) the e-OSH, to enable more workers to have access to occupational safety and health (OSH) courses. The e-OSH is an online training course on occupational safety and health for workers who are interested in acquiring the basic OSH course but are unable to attend the regular five-day OSH courses. - November 04, 2011 - People360 Consulting Corporation
Nexthermal Corporation Completes 25 Years in Smart Heat Management
Nexthermal Corporation, formerly Hotset Corporation, a Worldwide leader in advanced process heating technology solutions and electric heating elements, turns 25 this year. - September 28, 2011 - Nexthermal Corporation