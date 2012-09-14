PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Hanbay Develops New Spring Return Electric Actuator for Emergency Shutoff Valves Hanbay Inc, the valve automation experts, has announced the release of a new spring return electric valve actuator that is compatible with any manufacturer’s ESV (emergency shutoff valve). This new design offers LP gas and anhydrous ammonia handlers the ability to remotely automate any ESV with... - March 16, 2019 - Hanbay Inc

Katy Spring is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Carl Slack to Shop Supervisor Mr. Slack served as Katy Spring’s Production Control Coordinator, playing a vital role in further improving Katy Spring’s well-respected quality and on-time delivery reputations. - November 01, 2017 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.

Hanbay Will be Showcasing Their Smart and Compact Valve Actuators at Chem Show 2017 Visit Hanbay at booth #812 to discuss your upcoming valve automation projects. - September 12, 2017 - Hanbay Inc

Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical

Katy Spring is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Ryan Thorpe to Operations Manager The Operations Manager position was created to enhance Katy Spring’s key customer service departments; Quality, Estimating/Design Assistance, Shipping/Logistics, and Supply Chain. - June 09, 2017 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.

Hanbay Introduces New Fail-Safe Actuator for Swagelok's 83 Series Ball Valve Hanbay has expanded its line of custom electric valve actuators by introducing the new explosion-proof fail-safe actuator on a ¼” ball valve. This light and compact actuator features a spring return fail-safe which closes the valve when its power is lost. The fail-safe actuator was built... - April 18, 2017 - Hanbay Inc

Hanbay Inc. to Unveil New Spring Return Feature for Explosion-Proof Actuators at NPGA 2016 Visit Hanbay at booth 953 to see tough and rugged miniature electric actuators. - April 05, 2016 - Hanbay Inc

Katy Spring’s Growing Fleet of Spring Manufacturing Equipment The MPK-20H Looping Machine and the Bennett Maxicoil MC-20 S. - October 06, 2015 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.

Katy Spring Focus on Customer Service It was announced today that Katy Spring is improving customer service as their primary focus. Katy Spring & Manufacturing, Inc. is a full service custom metal spring manufacturing company. Katy Spring manufactures compression springs, extension springs, torsion springs and flat springs along with... - June 02, 2015 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.

Brandon Jones to Make NCWTS Debut at Bristol Motor Speedway: Turner Scott Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Driver Brandon Jones to Drive the No. 33 Katy Spring Turner Scott Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Driver Brandon Jones to Drive the No. 33 Katy Spring Entry at Bristol It was announced today that Turner Scott Motorsports’ (TSM) NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) driver Brandon Jones will attempt to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck... - August 17, 2013 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.

Molybdenum-Tantalum: the Corrosion-Resistant Material for CIGS Solar Cells Thanks to its good adhesion to glass and a high electrical conductivity, molybdenum is the back contact material in CIGS solar cells. However, exposed to corrosive atmospheres molybdenum can be prone to oxidation. In order to avoid negative effects during the manufacturing process and the solar module operation, PLANSEE has developed a material with improved corrosion resistance. - April 04, 2012 - PLANSEE SE

AMMTECH Spring Ltd. is Offering Compression Springs to the Automotive Industry AMMTECH Spring Ltd., the spring manufacturer and supplier is now providing compression springs to the automotive industry. The British Columbia based facility provides custom solutions and ready-made compression springs to the design, aerospace and a number of industries that require springs to suit... - March 29, 2012 - AMMTech Spring

Mo-Cu Wafer Substrate for LED Chips: New Composite Material to Prevent Cracks in Semiconductor Layers With Mo-Cu R670, “PLANSEE High Performance Materials” has developed a new molybdenum-copper composite material for semiconductor wafer substrates. The high thermal conductivity of MoCu R670 ensures optimized heat dissipation in LED chips. The new material has the same coefficient of thermal expansion as sapphire, and therefore reduces defects in the semiconductor structure which can occur during the hot bonding process. In this way, Mo-Cu R670 helps ensure the reliable production of LED chips. - March 08, 2012 - PLANSEE SE

Compression Spring Supplier AMMTech Spring Ltd. is Now Custom Manufacturing for Aerospace Canadian compression spring supplier, AMMTech Spring Ltd. has just announced that they will be custom manufacturing and providing springs to the aerospace industry. The British Columbia spring manufacturer produces a variety of springs that suit industries such as aerospace, automotive and trades with... - February 25, 2012 - AMMTech Spring

Master Spring & Wire Form, Co. Launches Newly Redesigned Website Master Spring & Wire Form Co. recently unveiled a redesigned website that makes it easy for visitors to navigate products. - December 07, 2011 - Master Spring & Wire Form Co.