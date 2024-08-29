Recent Headlines
Radix Wire & Cable Introduces the Titan CAT6 200˚C: The Ultimate Solution for High-Performance, Rugged Connectivity
Radix Wire & Cable announces the launch of its newest high-performance, rugged data solution: the Titan CAT6 200˚C cable. This cutting-edge product is redefining data transmission standards through advanced features and unmatched durability, catering to the needs of industrial and commercial users. - August 29, 2024 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Wire & Cable Expands to Larger Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility
After years of growth, Radix Wire & Cable is relocating to a larger headquarters and manufacturing facility in Glenwillow, OH. The new 120,000 sq ft facility will allow the company to increase its production capacity, improve manufacturing efficiencies, and strengthen its product development... - June 21, 2022 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Announces New Duralife RHH Two-Hour Fire-Rated Power Cables
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the DuraLife® RHH Two-Hour Fire-Rated Power Cables to the Fire Protection product line. Certified to the harsh requirements of the UL 2196 Test for Fire Resistive Cables and meeting the code requirements for circuit survivability,... - January 12, 2022 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Wire & Cable Introduces Titan Product Family for Teeming Ladle Transfer Car Cables in Steel Plants
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the Titan family of industrial cable products, including the Titan S 200 and the Titan K 200, to its suite of high-temperature wire and cable solutions. Created as a next-generation solution for teeming ladle transfer car cables in... - December 01, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Wire & Cable Welcomes Nick Ippolito as New Distribution Channel Leader
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to welcome Nick Ippolito as the new Distribution Channel Leader for the High Temperature Sales Team. Nick brings over 20 years of sales experience to Radix and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Lake Forest College. He most recently worked... - September 16, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Wire & Cable Duralife® Team Welcomes Technical Sales Engineer Matt Buzzell & Product Specialist Tiffany Worsham
Radix Wire and Cable is pleased to welcome two new members to the DuraLife® Fire Protection team, Technical Sales Engineer Matt Buzzell and Product Specialist Tiffany Worsham. Matt Buzzell has over 10 years of experience in industrial and technical sales. Most recently, he worked as the... - August 04, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Wire & Cable Leverages the Astounding Benefits of the SUPER J Product Line with All-New SRS-SUPER J Multi-Conductor Cable
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the SRS-SUPER J Multiconductor Cable to the SUPER J product line. The SRS-SUPER J Cable is the line’s first multiple conductor power and control cable, leveraging the astounding benefits of SUPER J for countless new... - June 10, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Announces New DuraLife II Dual-Rated CI/CIC Ethernet Cables
Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the DuraLife II Dual Rated CIC /CI Ethernet FPLR cables to the Fire Protection product line. Certified to the harsh requirements of the UL 2196 Test for Fire Resistive Cables, the new DuraLife Ethernet cables ensure two-hour operation of... - February 18, 2021 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Radix Recognized with Industry Innovators Awards
Radix Wire & Cable is honored to announce it received two 2020 innovators awards from Cabling Installation & Maintenance for its industry-leading fire-resistant wire and cable offerings. Radix was named a Platinum Innovator for the DuraLife II Two Hour Fire Rated CI/CIC cable system with... - December 23, 2020 - Radix-Wire & Cable
Katy Spring is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Carl Slack to Shop Supervisor
Mr. Slack served as Katy Spring’s Production Control Coordinator, playing a vital role in further improving Katy Spring’s well-respected quality and on-time delivery reputations. - November 01, 2017 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.
Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical
The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical
Katy Spring is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Ryan Thorpe to Operations Manager
The Operations Manager position was created to enhance Katy Spring’s key customer service departments; Quality, Estimating/Design Assistance, Shipping/Logistics, and Supply Chain. - June 09, 2017 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.
Katy Spring’s Growing Fleet of Spring Manufacturing Equipment
The MPK-20H Looping Machine and the Bennett Maxicoil MC-20 S. - October 06, 2015 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.
Katy Spring Focus on Customer Service
It was announced today that Katy Spring is improving customer service as their primary focus. Katy Spring & Manufacturing, Inc. is a full service custom metal spring manufacturing company. Katy Spring manufactures compression springs, extension springs, torsion springs and flat springs along... - June 02, 2015 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.
Brandon Jones to Make NCWTS Debut at Bristol Motor Speedway: Turner Scott Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Driver Brandon Jones to Drive the No. 33 Katy Spring
Turner Scott Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Driver Brandon Jones to Drive the No. 33 Katy Spring Entry at Bristol It was announced today that Turner Scott Motorsports’ (TSM) NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) driver Brandon Jones will attempt to make his NASCAR Camping World... - August 17, 2013 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.
Molybdenum-Tantalum: the Corrosion-Resistant Material for CIGS Solar Cells
Thanks to its good adhesion to glass and a high electrical conductivity, molybdenum is the back contact material in CIGS solar cells. However, exposed to corrosive atmospheres molybdenum can be prone to oxidation. In order to avoid negative effects during the manufacturing process and the solar module operation, PLANSEE has developed a material with improved corrosion resistance. - April 04, 2012 - PLANSEE SE
AMMTECH Spring Ltd. is Offering Compression Springs to the Automotive Industry
AMMTECH Spring Ltd., the spring manufacturer and supplier is now providing compression springs to the automotive industry. The British Columbia based facility provides custom solutions and ready-made compression springs to the design, aerospace and a number of industries that require springs to... - March 29, 2012 - AMMTech Spring
Mo-Cu Wafer Substrate for LED Chips: New Composite Material to Prevent Cracks in Semiconductor Layers
With Mo-Cu R670, “PLANSEE High Performance Materials” has developed a new molybdenum-copper composite material for semiconductor wafer substrates. The high thermal conductivity of MoCu R670 ensures optimized heat dissipation in LED chips. The new material has the same coefficient of thermal expansion as sapphire, and therefore reduces defects in the semiconductor structure which can occur during the hot bonding process. In this way, Mo-Cu R670 helps ensure the reliable production of LED chips. - March 08, 2012 - PLANSEE SE
Compression Spring Supplier AMMTech Spring Ltd. is Now Custom Manufacturing for Aerospace
Canadian compression spring supplier, AMMTech Spring Ltd. has just announced that they will be custom manufacturing and providing springs to the aerospace industry. The British Columbia spring manufacturer produces a variety of springs that suit industries such as aerospace, automotive and trades... - February 25, 2012 - AMMTech Spring
Master Spring & Wire Form, Co. Launches Newly Redesigned Website
Master Spring & Wire Form Co. recently unveiled a redesigned website that makes it easy for visitors to navigate products. - December 07, 2011 - Master Spring & Wire Form Co.
Soldering Rosin Flux Core Has Been Launched Into Market by SolderingRosinFlux Core of the New Product Launching Announcement
The introduction of the soldering rosin flux core chemical material for the lead free solder wire and soldering application for electronic industries. Chemical soldering rosin flux core is a low residue rosin core designed specific for soldering application offering the lead free green product for the soldering wire suppliers and soldering wire manufacturers producing the Telecore Plus specification lead free solder wire. - September 25, 2009 - marco group investment company limited