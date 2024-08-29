With Mo-Cu R670, “PLANSEE High Performance Materials” has developed a new molybdenum-copper composite material for semiconductor wafer substrates. The high thermal conductivity of MoCu R670 ensures optimized heat dissipation in LED chips. The new material has the same coefficient of thermal expansion as sapphire, and therefore reduces defects in the semiconductor structure which can occur during the hot bonding process. In this way, Mo-Cu R670 helps ensure the reliable production of LED chips. - March 08, 2012 - PLANSEE SE