OAV Air Bearing is the leading manufacturer for rotary air bearings. In some cases there is a need for precise rotary air bearings to measure torque on a spindle. In some cases there is a need for smooth motion or a need to eliminate downtime to replace or maintain a standard bearing periodically. OAV Air Bearing solves these issues along with many others such as friction, vibration, oil or heat, and the list goes on. - September 05, 2014 - OAV Air Bearings