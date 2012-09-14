PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sweden’s SKF Teams Up with MCB for Automotive Aftermarket Services in the Middle East Technical support beyond product sales - This is the focal point of the newly established partnership between SKF, the world’s leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and Mineral Circles Bearings (MCB), one of the pioneering auto bearing specialists in the UAE. As SKF’s new automotive... - March 18, 2019 - Mineral Circles Bearings

Corey Helgeson Joins CCTY Bearing CCTY Bearing, a manufacturer of bearings and bearing assemblies, announces the hiring of Corey Helgeson as an engineer. Helgeson will work with sales teams designing and selecting bearings for the agricultural, material handling and construction markets. - June 20, 2018 - CCTY Bearing

CCTY Bearing Announces Expansion of Bushing Line: PTFE Fabric-Lined Bushings The new FSA, a steel-backed bushing with PTFE fabric lining, is designed to be used in heavy load and low-speed applications, such as those found in scissor lift and aerial work platform applications. - October 19, 2017 - CCTY Bearing

Pacamor Kubar Bearings (PKB) Awarded Contract to Support Mars 2020 Mission Pacamor Kubar Bearings (PKB), a Troy, NY manufacturer of ball bearings for aerospace and defense systems, was recently awarded a contract by Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) to supply critical hardware for the Mars 2020 mission. Scheduled to launch in 2020, the robotic science rover will investigate key... - October 28, 2016 - Pacamor Kubar Bearings

OAV ® Air Bearings Miniature Thrust Air Bearing OAV Air Bearings, your exclusive source for high precision air bearings, now announces its latest miniature Thrust Air Bearing: “OAVTB16i04.” - July 08, 2016 - OAV Air Bearings

OAV Air Bearing New Distributor Announcement OAV Air Bearing is pleased to announce the addition of I.B. Kracht as Distributor of all of Europe. - October 10, 2014 - OAV Air Bearings

OAV Air Bearing Introduces Roller Air Bearings OAV Air Bearing is the leading manufacturer for rotary air bearings. In some cases there is a need for precise rotary air bearings to measure torque on a spindle. In some cases there is a need for smooth motion or a need to eliminate downtime to replace or maintain a standard bearing periodically. OAV Air Bearing solves these issues along with many others such as friction, vibration, oil or heat, and the list goes on. - September 05, 2014 - OAV Air Bearings

50 Years of Igus: Compact Car from Cologne Glides Through Asia on Tribo Polymers Since January of this year, a compact car equipped with polymer plain bearings from the plastic specialist igus, has been on tour across four continents and three oceans, through deserts, snow, and tropical heat. This demonstration trip showcases the potential and durability of the Cologne-based company's motion plastics - plastics for motion control applications. - June 16, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

A World First: Chainflex Cables with "German Lloyd" Certificate New test standard for cables in motion control applications guarantees reliability in maritime applications. - June 06, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Igus Presents Maintenance-Free Systems for the Packaging Industry The plastics expert igus offers products for cost-effective and zero-maintenance options for packaging machinery design. igus presents a wide range of innovative products – ranging from food grade tribo tape to fully harnessed energy chain systems. These are specifically developed for the stringent demands of the industry. - June 06, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Rotacaster Newsletter Has Special Pricing Through Mid-August 2012 Rotacaster just released special pricing in the latest newsletter about the omniwheel. The last issue focused on the Rotatruck; the newest issue focuses on what powers all materials handling solutions…the aptly named Rotacaster. The Rotacaster was developed to improve on the swivel caster wheel... - July 27, 2012 - Rotacaster Wheel Ltd.

Electro-Motive Diesel Selects OASIS from Supply Dynamics to Help Manage Raw Materials Across Extended Enterprise Supply Dynamics’ unique multi-enterprise solution (OASIS) for managing the timely purchase and supply of raw material has been licensed by Electro-Motive Diesel, one of the world’s leading providers of locomotive technology. The main driver of the licensing agreement is Electro-Motive Diesel’s... - July 14, 2010 - Supply Dynamics, LLC