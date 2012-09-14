PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Ball & Roller Bearing Manufacturing

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sweden’s SKF Teams Up with MCB for Automotive Aftermarket Services in the Middle East
Technical support beyond product sales - This is the focal point of the newly established partnership between SKF, the world’s leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and Mineral Circles Bearings (MCB), one of the pioneering auto bearing specialists in the UAE. As SKF’s new automotive... - March 18, 2019 - Mineral Circles Bearings
Corey Helgeson Joins CCTY Bearing
CCTY Bearing, a manufacturer of bearings and bearing assemblies, announces the hiring of Corey Helgeson as an engineer. Helgeson will work with sales teams designing and selecting bearings for the agricultural, material handling and construction markets. - June 20, 2018 - CCTY Bearing
CCTY Bearing Announces Expansion of Bushing Line: PTFE Fabric-Lined Bushings
The new FSA, a steel-backed bushing with PTFE fabric lining, is designed to be used in heavy load and low-speed applications, such as those found in scissor lift and aerial work platform applications. - October 19, 2017 - CCTY Bearing
Pacamor Kubar Bearings (PKB) Awarded Contract to Support Mars 2020 Mission
Pacamor Kubar Bearings (PKB), a Troy, NY manufacturer of ball bearings for aerospace and defense systems, was recently awarded a contract by Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) to supply critical hardware for the Mars 2020 mission. Scheduled to launch in 2020, the robotic science rover will investigate key... - October 28, 2016 - Pacamor Kubar Bearings
OAV ® Air Bearings Miniature Thrust Air Bearing
OAV Air Bearings, your exclusive source for high precision air bearings, now announces its latest miniature Thrust Air Bearing: “OAVTB16i04.” - July 08, 2016 - OAV Air Bearings
OAV Air Bearings
OAV Air Bearing New Distributor Announcement
OAV Air Bearing is pleased to announce the addition of I.B. Kracht as Distributor of all of Europe. - October 10, 2014 - OAV Air Bearings
OAV Air Bearings
OAV Air Bearing Introduces Roller Air Bearings
OAV Air Bearing is the leading manufacturer for rotary air bearings. In some cases there is a need for precise rotary air bearings to measure torque on a spindle. In some cases there is a need for smooth motion or a need to eliminate downtime to replace or maintain a standard bearing periodically. OAV Air Bearing solves these issues along with many others such as friction, vibration, oil or heat, and the list goes on. - September 05, 2014 - OAV Air Bearings
Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Years of Igus: Compact Car from Cologne Glides Through Asia on Tribo Polymers
Since January of this year, a compact car equipped with polymer plain bearings from the plastic specialist igus, has been on tour across four continents and three oceans, through deserts, snow, and tropical heat. This demonstration trip showcases the potential and durability of the Cologne-based company's motion plastics - plastics for motion control applications. - June 16, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.
A World First: Chainflex Cables with "German Lloyd" Certificate
New test standard for cables in motion control applications guarantees reliability in maritime applications. - June 06, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Igus Presents Maintenance-Free Systems for the Packaging Industry
The plastics expert igus offers products for cost-effective and zero-maintenance options for packaging machinery design. igus presents a wide range of innovative products – ranging from food grade tribo tape to fully harnessed energy chain systems. These are specifically developed for the stringent demands of the industry. - June 06, 2014 - Igus Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Rotacaster Newsletter Has Special Pricing Through Mid-August 2012
Rotacaster just released special pricing in the latest newsletter about the omniwheel. The last issue focused on the Rotatruck; the newest issue focuses on what powers all materials handling solutions…the aptly named Rotacaster. The Rotacaster was developed to improve on the swivel caster wheel... - July 27, 2012 - Rotacaster Wheel Ltd.
Electro-Motive Diesel Selects OASIS from Supply Dynamics to Help Manage Raw Materials Across Extended Enterprise
Supply Dynamics’ unique multi-enterprise solution (OASIS) for managing the timely purchase and supply of raw material has been licensed by Electro-Motive Diesel, one of the world’s leading providers of locomotive technology. The main driver of the licensing agreement is Electro-Motive Diesel’s... - July 14, 2010 - Supply Dynamics, LLC
Thousands of Parts. Easy Ordering. Fast Shipping.
Spare Parts Express ® has been a staple in their customer’s lives over the years, providing fast service and quality spare parts. With the launch of their new E-Commerce website, they can now provide their customers in the plastics and industrial process markets more options and faster service while also expanding their customer base by providing spare parts for process heating and cooling, automation, recycling and material handling. - January 22, 2009 - Spare Parts Express
Press Releases 1 - 13 of 13 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help