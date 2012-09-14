PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical
This week Kaltra announced its new chiller family designed with screw compressors, a successor of well-known Lightstream Screw range. - May 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
OLC Inc., a manufacturer of the world’s smallest cross flow fans, unveiled the latest series of CFR4B. This very powerful series offer the following dimensions: 125 mm length with height only 23 mm, speed 7500 RPM and airflow more than 18 CFM. One CFR4B offers performances surpassed multiple axial... - April 23, 2018 - OLC Inc.
Kaltra Innovativtechnik starts production of its Tramontana unit coolers with a capacity range of up to 60kW. - March 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
With the development of evaporative air-cooled condensers and dry coolers, Kaltra sets new standards in the field of efficient and environmentally safe cooling. - October 11, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks. - July 05, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH launches high-efficient, Turbocor based chiller range driven by R134a and low-GWP refrigerants. - June 29, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Heat and Sensor Technology is the first in their industry to offer customers heater designing via their 3-D Configurator Programs. The business has just launched their second Configurator Program which offers customized design capabilities, also with 24-hour customer accessibility. OEM and Distributor entities can utilize both Configurator programs directly from the company’s website home page, to more concisely recommend optimum heater solutions for their clientele. - June 04, 2014 - Heat and Sensor Technologies, LLC - AMD
New line of LED Retrofit Lighting products is “bright” investment in energy cost reduction - March 24, 2013 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Coldstat Refrigeration rolls out its Mobile Cold Storage Unit. - December 22, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Lattice Communications announces its intent to join forces with IEA (Industrial Energy Applications) to create a joint venture in order to meet the growing demand for dependable power. The new company is All Points Power, LLC. - September 13, 2012 - Lattice Communications
Lattice Communications to celebrate growth and expansion at Fairfax headquarters. - August 11, 2012 - Lattice Communications
For over a decade, Imperial Systems, Inc. has built a reputation as a full-service dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer and installation specialist. - August 01, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equiment manufacturer is ensuring growth for their business by incorporating video testimonials into their marketing plan. The second customer video testimonial was released on Monday.
The second video features Chad Kauffman of Creative... - July 27, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Lattice Communications is pleased to announce the launch of their new and improved website www.latticebiz.com. The site features a new design showcasing concrete shelters, cabinets, generators, power, turn-key construction, fiber, and more. - July 25, 2012 - Lattice Communications
“Tire recycling – It’s just in the nature of our business that rubber dust and airborne fiber will be a challenge,” states Mark Patterson, Director of Safety and Training, Liberty Tire Recycling, Pittsburgh, PA. “Our challenges are further compounded by the regulatory environment... - June 27, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Stop throwing away your money with paper towels. Save money while going green with American Dryer, Inc. hand dryers. - June 01, 2012 - American Dryer Inc
Lattice Communications has been awarded the recognition of Eastern Iowa’s Fifth Fastest Growing Company by the Corridor Business Journal. - May 26, 2012 - Lattice Communications
When it comes to air-movement, all fans are not created equal. Patterson Fan has elevated the High Volume ceiling fan to all new heights by introducing their High 5 fan series. Truly "User Friendly" this fan boasts the new Modular design, allowing service to be performed at the mounted fan instead of uninstalling the unit. - May 17, 2012 - Patterson Fan Company
40-year Commercial Refrigeration Company to include Commercial Kitchen Cooking Equipment Sales, Installation and Service - May 16, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Imperial Systems, Inc., a full-service dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer and installation specialist, is now offering GreCon spark detection and extinguishment technology with its CMAXX line of dust and fume cartridge collector systems. “We are definitely responding... - May 04, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Commercial refrigeration company’s nomination into elite Manitowoc service program follows launch of new ice machine leasing program. - April 04, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Manitowoc, Ice-O-Matic, Scotsman & Cornelius brands available in new ice machine equipment lease plans - March 29, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
American Dryer introduces a new color available for their hand dryers. - March 24, 2012 - American Dryer Inc
Lattice Communications (headquartered just outside Cedar Rapids in Fairfax, IA) tripled its revenue and doubled in work force in 2011 in the midst of the most challenging economic climate since the Great Depression. - February 23, 2012 - Lattice Communications
As high speed hand dryers are replacing paper towels, patrons are complaining about the noise. New technology has finally emerged to solve this problem. - February 08, 2012 - American Dryer Inc
Imperial Systems, Inc. is ensuring growth for their business by incorporating video testimonials into their marketing plan. The first of many customer video testimonials was released on Monday.
The first video features Brian Holdren of Recall North Americas. Please visit www.isystemsweb.com to view... - February 03, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Kanomax has added the DBM610 Airflow Capture Hood to their product offerings. - December 18, 2011 - Kanomax USA, Inc.
Distribution agreement expands Orion Fans' reach in OEM markets... - October 21, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
2011 marked the 10th year of business for Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer. The company was founded in 2001 and operated as a Turn-Key Dust Collection Company. The company has grown from small player in the dust collection and air pollution control... - October 20, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
The Tire Recycling Center recognized that their dust collection system did not meet NFPA Guidelines. The challenge was to utilize the existing dust collection equipment to come up with a solution to meet NFPA explosion guidelines. - October 08, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
New commercial ice maker helps keep production rolling. - October 05, 2011 - Coldstat Refrigeration
The CMAXX Dust & Fume Cartridge Collector has 10% more filter media than other same-sized vertical cartridge collectors. The internal area of the CMAXX offers 20% more area around the filters causing more dust to drop in the hopper before attaching to the filters.
Advantages:
- Space Saving - Low... - September 30, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
The challenge was to present a dust collection system that met the tire recycling center’s needs, cleaned up the environment of the plant and complied with current NFPA standards. - June 29, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Smart-switched power distribution unit delivers sequential start, remote-control to any standard 19” rack at a low cost. - June 25, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
Imperial Systems, Inc. recently announced that their Heavy Duty Pneumatic Slide Gates are engineered stronger and better. Heavy Duty Pneumatic Slide Gates are used to control air flow and conserve energy. These gates deliver a positive shut-off to service machinery or to divert air. It operates using... - June 24, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Allied Electronics provides customers with highest level of customer service, sales support. - June 04, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
DC fans with ball-bearing construction provide reliable thermal management solution for power supplies. - May 27, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
New AC fan trays provide high CFM and a cost-effective cooling solution in rack and enclosure applications - May 26, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
Howden have announced the acquisition of Dutch company Thomassen Compression systems BV. - April 01, 2011 - Howden
The Precision Tooling Manufacturer has a proven track record of manufacturing high quality, precision tooling. The manufacturers’ emphasis is on customer satisfaction, quality workmanship, quick turnarounds and employee safety. The Precision Tooling Manufacturer decided to invest in a dust and fume extraction system to protect their employees from welding and cutting fumes and contacted Imperial Systems, Inc. through their website. - March 31, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Howden Chief Executive announces his retirement in 2011. - March 24, 2011 - Howden
Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer, has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility. The new facility will total 28,000 sq. ft, and will be connected to the existing manufacturing facility and the cooperate offices. The new expansion will set... - February 11, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Complete line includes wire mesh, plastic, louvered, metal, and filtered fan guards and kits. - July 22, 2010 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
J&D Manufacturing’s new Wide Guard HAF Panel Fans are available in two styles with a heavy duty 18 gauge galvanized housing and aluminum prop, or with a non-corrosive fiberglass housing with poly prop and stainless steel hardware.
Both models include front and rear heavy gauge powder coated... - May 06, 2010 - J&D Manufacturing
Fan guards are lowest-cost louvered guards in the industry - April 07, 2010 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
Rotating Engineered Products Inc. (REP), a leading authorized distributor of Dresser Roots industrial blowers, has expanded their territory to include all of South Carolina and North Carolina. The new territory, awarded based on REP's outstanding performance record as a Roots distributor, continues the... - February 24, 2009 - Rotating Engineered Products
Announcing the website redesign of www.cbpowerandindustrial.com providers of cost-saving, ecologically intelligent solutions on the acquisition and application of major power and industrial equipment. - February 14, 2009 - CB Power and Industrial Equipment
Ethanol producers are constantly faced with stringent air quality regulations that must be addressed before a plant can be constructed. However, operating producers are becoming more mindful of internal pollutants such as dust that can cause asset degradation and health risks to employees. - December 18, 2008 - Imperial Systems, Inc
A company may be profiting, the customers content, and the employees happy and productive. But with industrial processes creating dust, emitting sulphates, ash and other pollutants, the environment becomes sick. One of Mother Nature's symptoms is the increasing occurrences of acid rain. It's a growing... - October 11, 2008 - CB Power and Industrial Equipment