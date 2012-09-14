PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CMI Mechanical Launches New Commercial HVAC Software CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical

Kaltra Announces a New, Broad Screw Chiller Range This week Kaltra announced its new chiller family designed with screw compressors, a successor of well-known Lightstream Screw range. - May 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Olc Inc. Has Unveiled CFR4B Series of High Performance Miniature Cross Flow Fans OLC Inc., a manufacturer of the world’s smallest cross flow fans, unveiled the latest series of CFR4B. This very powerful series offer the following dimensions: 125 mm length with height only 23 mm, speed 7500 RPM and airflow more than 18 CFM. One CFR4B offers performances surpassed multiple axial... - April 23, 2018 - OLC Inc.

Kaltra Starts the Production of Tramontana Unit Coolers Kaltra Innovativtechnik starts production of its Tramontana unit coolers with a capacity range of up to 60kW. - March 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Kaltra Extends Its Portfolio with Evaporative Condensers and Dry Coolers With the development of evaporative air-cooled condensers and dry coolers, Kaltra sets new standards in the field of efficient and environmentally safe cooling. - October 11, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Kaltra Announces the Second Generation of In-Row Cooling Units with a 50% Higher Cooling Capacity Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks. - July 05, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Lightstream Turbo Chiller Range Extended with High-Efficient Models Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH launches high-efficient, Turbocor based chiller range driven by R134a and low-GWP refrigerants. - June 29, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Heat and Sensor Technology Offers Stock and Custom 3-D Configurators Heat and Sensor Technology is the first in their industry to offer customers heater designing via their 3-D Configurator Programs. The business has just launched their second Configurator Program which offers customized design capabilities, also with 24-hour customer accessibility. OEM and Distributor entities can utilize both Configurator programs directly from the company’s website home page, to more concisely recommend optimum heater solutions for their clientele. - June 04, 2014 - Heat and Sensor Technologies, LLC - AMD

Coldstat Refrigeration Recognized by Green Restaurant Association New line of LED Retrofit Lighting products is “bright” investment in energy cost reduction - March 24, 2013 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Getting the “Cold” on the Road Coldstat Refrigeration rolls out its Mobile Cold Storage Unit. - December 22, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Lattice Communications Announces Joint Venture with IEA to Meet Growing Demand for Dependable Power Lattice Communications announces its intent to join forces with IEA (Industrial Energy Applications) to create a joint venture in order to meet the growing demand for dependable power. The new company is All Points Power, LLC. - September 13, 2012 - Lattice Communications

Lattice Communications Commemorates Expansion and Growth with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Lattice Communications to celebrate growth and expansion at Fairfax headquarters. - August 11, 2012 - Lattice Communications

Imperial Systems Reduces Risk and Engineers Dust Collection for an FRP Composites Manufacturer For over a decade, Imperial Systems, Inc. has built a reputation as a full-service dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer and installation specialist. - August 01, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Imperial Systems, Inc., Announces New Video Testimonial Release Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equiment manufacturer is ensuring growth for their business by incorporating video testimonials into their marketing plan. The second customer video testimonial was released on Monday. The second video features Chad Kauffman of Creative... - July 27, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Lattice Communications Launches New Website Lattice Communications is pleased to announce the launch of their new and improved website www.latticebiz.com. The site features a new design showcasing concrete shelters, cabinets, generators, power, turn-key construction, fiber, and more. - July 25, 2012 - Lattice Communications

Leveraging Technology & Teamwork: Liberty Tire Boosts Safety and Product Quality with Dust Collection System “Tire recycling – It’s just in the nature of our business that rubber dust and airborne fiber will be a challenge,” states Mark Patterson, Director of Safety and Training, Liberty Tire Recycling, Pittsburgh, PA. “Our challenges are further compounded by the regulatory environment... - June 27, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Save Money While Going Green With American Dryer, Inc. Hand Dryers Stop throwing away your money with paper towels. Save money while going green with American Dryer, Inc. hand dryers. - June 01, 2012 - American Dryer Inc

Lattice Receives 2012 Corridor's Fastest Growing Companies Award Lattice Communications has been awarded the recognition of Eastern Iowa’s Fifth Fastest Growing Company by the Corridor Business Journal. - May 26, 2012 - Lattice Communications

New High 5 High Volume Ceiling Fan Hits Industrial Market When it comes to air-movement, all fans are not created equal. Patterson Fan has elevated the High Volume ceiling fan to all new heights by introducing their High 5 fan series. Truly "User Friendly" this fan boasts the new Modular design, allowing service to be performed at the mounted fan instead of uninstalling the unit. - May 17, 2012 - Patterson Fan Company

Coldstat Refrigeration Turns Up the Heat with New "Hot Side" Division 40-year Commercial Refrigeration Company to include Commercial Kitchen Cooking Equipment Sales, Installation and Service - May 16, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Imperial Systems Innovates with Safety Spark Detection and Quench System for Cmaxx Dust and Fume Cartridge Collector Imperial Systems, Inc., a full-service dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer and installation specialist, is now offering GreCon spark detection and extinguishment technology with its CMAXX line of dust and fume cartridge collector systems. “We are definitely responding... - May 04, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Coldstat Named to Manitowoc STAR Certified Service Program Commercial refrigeration company’s nomination into elite Manitowoc service program follows launch of new ice machine leasing program. - April 04, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Coldstat Refrigeration Unveils New Ice Machine Leasing Program Manitowoc, Ice-O-Matic, Scotsman & Cornelius brands available in new ice machine equipment lease plans - March 29, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration

New Black Graphite Finish Hand Dryer Now Available American Dryer introduces a new color available for their hand dryers. - March 24, 2012 - American Dryer Inc

Lattice Communications Triples Revenues and Doubles Work Force in 2011 Lattice Communications (headquartered just outside Cedar Rapids in Fairfax, IA) tripled its revenue and doubled in work force in 2011 in the midst of the most challenging economic climate since the Great Depression. - February 23, 2012 - Lattice Communications

Patent Pending Technology Reduces High Speed Hand Dryer Noise As high speed hand dryers are replacing paper towels, patrons are complaining about the noise. New technology has finally emerged to solve this problem. - February 08, 2012 - American Dryer Inc

Imperial Systems, Inc., Dust Collection and Air Pollution Control Equipment Manufacturer Announces Video Testimonial Release Imperial Systems, Inc. is ensuring growth for their business by incorporating video testimonials into their marketing plan. The first of many customer video testimonials was released on Monday. The first video features Brian Holdren of Recall North Americas. Please visit www.isystemsweb.com to view... - February 03, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Kanomax Adds DBM610 Airflow Capture Hood to Product Offerings Kanomax has added the DBM610 Airflow Capture Hood to their product offerings. - December 18, 2011 - Kanomax USA, Inc.

Orion Fans and Heilind Electronics Partner to Provide Thermal Management Products for the Electromechanical Component Market Distribution agreement expands Orion Fans' reach in OEM markets... - October 21, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans

Imperial Systems, Inc., a Dust Collection and Air Pollution Control Manufacturer Celebrates Their 10th Year of Business 2011 marked the 10th year of business for Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer. The company was founded in 2001 and operated as a Turn-Key Dust Collection Company. The company has grown from small player in the dust collection and air pollution control... - October 20, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Imperial Systems, Inc. Dust Collection System Design at a Tire Recycling Center Brings Plant Up to Code The Tire Recycling Center recognized that their dust collection system did not meet NFPA Guidelines. The challenge was to utilize the existing dust collection equipment to come up with a solution to meet NFPA explosion guidelines. - October 08, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Salem & Sons Bakery Gets Cooking with Coldstat Solution New commercial ice maker helps keep production rolling. - October 05, 2011 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Clean Up Your Workplace with Imperial Systems, Inc. CMAXX Dust and Fume Cartridge Collector The CMAXX Dust & Fume Cartridge Collector has 10% more filter media than other same-sized vertical cartridge collectors. The internal area of the CMAXX offers 20% more area around the filters causing more dust to drop in the hopper before attaching to the filters. Advantages: - Space Saving - Low... - September 30, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Imperial Systems, Inc. Dust Collection System Design at a Tire Recycling Center Meets and Exceeds all NFPA Guidelines The challenge was to present a dust collection system that met the tire recycling center’s needs, cleaned up the environment of the plant and complied with current NFPA standards. - June 29, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Orion Fans Develops Power Distribution Unit with Remote and Sequencing Capabilities Smart-switched power distribution unit delivers sequential start, remote-control to any standard 19” rack at a low cost. - June 25, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans

Imperial Systems, Inc. Has Improved the HD Pneumatic Slide Gates Design Imperial Systems, Inc. recently announced that their Heavy Duty Pneumatic Slide Gates are engineered stronger and better. Heavy Duty Pneumatic Slide Gates are used to control air flow and conserve energy. These gates deliver a positive shut-off to service machinery or to divert air. It operates using... - June 24, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Orion Fans Honors Allied Electronics with Distributor of the Year Award Allied Electronics provides customers with highest level of customer service, sales support. - June 04, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans

Orion Fans Keeps Power Supplies Cool in Rack-Mount, Industrial Benchtop Units DC fans with ball-bearing construction provide reliable thermal management solution for power supplies. - May 27, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans

Orion Fans Expands Custom Fan Tray Solutions with Low-Cost, Three-Position AC Fan Tray New AC fan trays provide high CFM and a cost-effective cooling solution in rack and enclosure applications - May 26, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans

Howden Acquires Thomassen Compression Systems BV Howden have announced the acquisition of Dutch company Thomassen Compression systems BV. - April 01, 2011 - Howden

Imperial Systems, Inc. CMAXX Dust Collector with DeltaMAXX Filters is Performing Well Above Expectations The Precision Tooling Manufacturer has a proven track record of manufacturing high quality, precision tooling. The manufacturers’ emphasis is on customer satisfaction, quality workmanship, quick turnarounds and employee safety. The Precision Tooling Manufacturer decided to invest in a dust and fume extraction system to protect their employees from welding and cutting fumes and contacted Imperial Systems, Inc. through their website. - March 31, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Howden Plans for the Future Howden Chief Executive announces his retirement in 2011. - March 24, 2011 - Howden

Imperial Systems, Inc. Doubles Its Size with a New Building Expansion Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer, has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility. The new facility will total 28,000 sq. ft, and will be connected to the existing manufacturing facility and the cooperate offices. The new expansion will set... - February 11, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc

Orion Fans Creates a Complete Product Line for Cooling Applications Requiring Fan Guards Complete line includes wire mesh, plastic, louvered, metal, and filtered fan guards and kits. - July 22, 2010 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans

New Wide Guard HAF Panel Fans from J&D Manufacturing J&D Manufacturing’s new Wide Guard HAF Panel Fans are available in two styles with a heavy duty 18 gauge galvanized housing and aluminum prop, or with a non-corrosive fiberglass housing with poly prop and stainless steel hardware. Both models include front and rear heavy gauge powder coated... - May 06, 2010 - J&D Manufacturing

Orion Fans Develops Heavy-Duty, Filtered Louvered Fan Guards for Enclosure Applications Fan guards are lowest-cost louvered guards in the industry - April 07, 2010 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans

REP Inc. Expands, New Office Offers Industrial Blowers to North and South Carolina Rotating Engineered Products Inc. (REP), a leading authorized distributor of Dresser Roots industrial blowers, has expanded their territory to include all of South Carolina and North Carolina. The new territory, awarded based on REP's outstanding performance record as a Roots distributor, continues the... - February 24, 2009 - Rotating Engineered Products

Announcing the Website Redesign of CB Power and Industrial Equipment Announcing the website redesign of www.cbpowerandindustrial.com providers of cost-saving, ecologically intelligent solutions on the acquisition and application of major power and industrial equipment. - February 14, 2009 - CB Power and Industrial Equipment

Reverse-Air Baghouse for the Ethanol Industry by Imperial Systems, Inc. Ethanol producers are constantly faced with stringent air quality regulations that must be addressed before a plant can be constructed. However, operating producers are becoming more mindful of internal pollutants such as dust that can cause asset degradation and health risks to employees. - December 18, 2008 - Imperial Systems, Inc