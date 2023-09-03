Heat and Sensor Technology is the first in their industry to offer customers heater designing via their 3-D Configurator Programs. The business has just launched their second Configurator Program which offers customized design capabilities, also with 24-hour customer accessibility. OEM and Distributor entities can utilize both Configurator programs directly from the company’s website home page, to more concisely recommend optimum heater solutions for their clientele. - June 04, 2014 - Heat and Sensor Technologies, LLC - AMD