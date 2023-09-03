Recent Headlines
KrissVent Unveils Cutting-Edge Exhaust Fan Solutions for Enhanced Ventilation
KrissVent is the one-stop solution for all your Air Ventilation Needs. They are introducing cutting edge industrial exhaust fan solutions for improved ventilation. - September 03, 2023 - Krissvent
Key Breakthrough of Reverse Ionizer Revealed at Water Technologies Expo
A key breakthrough non-thermal plasma technology by Reverse Ionizer LLC for more effective cleaning of cooling towers of buildings and facilities (such as data centers) and mitigating Legionella bacteria without the use of harmful chemicals was presented at a Water Technologies Expo after the World Health Organization (WHO) updated air quality guidelines last week. - September 28, 2021 - Reverse Ionizer, LLC
New Vortikül Distributor in Singapore
Casa S Pte. Ltd. to Provide Vortikül Fans to Its Singapore Customers. - April 03, 2020 - Vortikül Ltd.
Falco eMotors Awarded Most Innovative Company in the Manufacturing Sector (Small Enterprises) by CII
Falco eMotors' innovations in the advancement of eBikes and HVLS Fan technologies recognized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). - December 31, 2019 - Falco eMotors Inc.
CMI Mechanical Launches New Commercial HVAC Software
CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical
Kaltra Announces a New, Broad Screw Chiller Range
This week Kaltra announced its new chiller family designed with screw compressors, a successor of well-known Lightstream Screw range. - May 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Olc Inc. Has Unveiled CFR4B Series of High Performance Miniature Cross Flow Fans
OLC Inc., a manufacturer of the world’s smallest cross flow fans, unveiled the latest series of CFR4B. This very powerful series offer the following dimensions: 125 mm length with height only 23 mm, speed 7500 RPM and airflow more than 18 CFM. One CFR4B offers performances surpassed multiple... - April 23, 2018 - OLC Inc.
Kaltra Starts the Production of Tramontana Unit Coolers
Kaltra Innovativtechnik starts production of its Tramontana unit coolers with a capacity range of up to 60kW. - March 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Kaltra Extends Its Portfolio with Evaporative Condensers and Dry Coolers
With the development of evaporative air-cooled condensers and dry coolers, Kaltra sets new standards in the field of efficient and environmentally safe cooling. - October 11, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Kaltra Announces the Second Generation of In-Row Cooling Units with a 50% Higher Cooling Capacity
Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks. - July 05, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Lightstream Turbo Chiller Range Extended with High-Efficient Models
Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH launches high-efficient, Turbocor based chiller range driven by R134a and low-GWP refrigerants. - June 29, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Heat and Sensor Technology Offers Stock and Custom 3-D Configurators
Heat and Sensor Technology is the first in their industry to offer customers heater designing via their 3-D Configurator Programs. The business has just launched their second Configurator Program which offers customized design capabilities, also with 24-hour customer accessibility. OEM and Distributor entities can utilize both Configurator programs directly from the company’s website home page, to more concisely recommend optimum heater solutions for their clientele. - June 04, 2014 - Heat and Sensor Technologies, LLC - AMD
Coldstat Refrigeration Recognized by Green Restaurant Association
New line of LED Retrofit Lighting products is “bright” investment in energy cost reduction - March 24, 2013 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Getting the “Cold” on the Road
Coldstat Refrigeration rolls out its Mobile Cold Storage Unit. - December 22, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Lattice Communications Announces Joint Venture with IEA to Meet Growing Demand for Dependable Power
Lattice Communications announces its intent to join forces with IEA (Industrial Energy Applications) to create a joint venture in order to meet the growing demand for dependable power. The new company is All Points Power, LLC. - September 13, 2012 - Lattice Communications
Lattice Communications Commemorates Expansion and Growth with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Lattice Communications to celebrate growth and expansion at Fairfax headquarters. - August 11, 2012 - Lattice Communications
Imperial Systems Reduces Risk and Engineers Dust Collection for an FRP Composites Manufacturer
For over a decade, Imperial Systems, Inc. has built a reputation as a full-service dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer and installation specialist. - August 01, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Imperial Systems, Inc., Announces New Video Testimonial Release
Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equiment manufacturer is ensuring growth for their business by incorporating video testimonials into their marketing plan. The second customer video testimonial was released on Monday. The second video features Chad Kauffman of... - July 27, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Lattice Communications Launches New Website
Lattice Communications is pleased to announce the launch of their new and improved website www.latticebiz.com. The site features a new design showcasing concrete shelters, cabinets, generators, power, turn-key construction, fiber, and more. - July 25, 2012 - Lattice Communications
Leveraging Technology & Teamwork: Liberty Tire Boosts Safety and Product Quality with Dust Collection System
“Tire recycling – It’s just in the nature of our business that rubber dust and airborne fiber will be a challenge,” states Mark Patterson, Director of Safety and Training, Liberty Tire Recycling, Pittsburgh, PA. “Our challenges are further compounded by the regulatory... - June 27, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Save Money While Going Green With American Dryer, Inc. Hand Dryers
Stop throwing away your money with paper towels. Save money while going green with American Dryer, Inc. hand dryers. - June 01, 2012 - American Dryer Inc
Lattice Receives 2012 Corridor's Fastest Growing Companies Award
Lattice Communications has been awarded the recognition of Eastern Iowa’s Fifth Fastest Growing Company by the Corridor Business Journal. - May 26, 2012 - Lattice Communications
New High 5 High Volume Ceiling Fan Hits Industrial Market
When it comes to air-movement, all fans are not created equal. Patterson Fan has elevated the High Volume ceiling fan to all new heights by introducing their High 5 fan series. Truly "User Friendly" this fan boasts the new Modular design, allowing service to be performed at the mounted fan instead of uninstalling the unit. - May 17, 2012 - Patterson Fan Company
Coldstat Refrigeration Turns Up the Heat with New "Hot Side" Division
40-year Commercial Refrigeration Company to include Commercial Kitchen Cooking Equipment Sales, Installation and Service - May 16, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Imperial Systems Innovates with Safety Spark Detection and Quench System for Cmaxx Dust and Fume Cartridge Collector
Imperial Systems, Inc., a full-service dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer and installation specialist, is now offering GreCon spark detection and extinguishment technology with its CMAXX line of dust and fume cartridge collector systems. “We are definitely... - May 04, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Coldstat Named to Manitowoc STAR Certified Service Program
Commercial refrigeration company’s nomination into elite Manitowoc service program follows launch of new ice machine leasing program. - April 04, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Coldstat Refrigeration Unveils New Ice Machine Leasing Program
Manitowoc, Ice-O-Matic, Scotsman & Cornelius brands available in new ice machine equipment lease plans - March 29, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
New Black Graphite Finish Hand Dryer Now Available
American Dryer introduces a new color available for their hand dryers. - March 24, 2012 - American Dryer Inc
Lattice Communications Triples Revenues and Doubles Work Force in 2011
Lattice Communications (headquartered just outside Cedar Rapids in Fairfax, IA) tripled its revenue and doubled in work force in 2011 in the midst of the most challenging economic climate since the Great Depression. - February 23, 2012 - Lattice Communications
Patent Pending Technology Reduces High Speed Hand Dryer Noise
As high speed hand dryers are replacing paper towels, patrons are complaining about the noise. New technology has finally emerged to solve this problem. - February 08, 2012 - American Dryer Inc
Imperial Systems, Inc., Dust Collection and Air Pollution Control Equipment Manufacturer Announces Video Testimonial Release
Imperial Systems, Inc. is ensuring growth for their business by incorporating video testimonials into their marketing plan. The first of many customer video testimonials was released on Monday. The first video features Brian Holdren of Recall North Americas. Please visit www.isystemsweb.com to... - February 03, 2012 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Kanomax Adds DBM610 Airflow Capture Hood to Product Offerings
Kanomax has added the DBM610 Airflow Capture Hood to their product offerings. - December 18, 2011 - Kanomax USA, Inc.
Orion Fans and Heilind Electronics Partner to Provide Thermal Management Products for the Electromechanical Component Market
Distribution agreement expands Orion Fans' reach in OEM markets... - October 21, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
Imperial Systems, Inc., a Dust Collection and Air Pollution Control Manufacturer Celebrates Their 10th Year of Business
2011 marked the 10th year of business for Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer. The company was founded in 2001 and operated as a Turn-Key Dust Collection Company. The company has grown from small player in the dust collection and air pollution... - October 20, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Imperial Systems, Inc. Dust Collection System Design at a Tire Recycling Center Brings Plant Up to Code
The Tire Recycling Center recognized that their dust collection system did not meet NFPA Guidelines. The challenge was to utilize the existing dust collection equipment to come up with a solution to meet NFPA explosion guidelines. - October 08, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Salem & Sons Bakery Gets Cooking with Coldstat Solution
New commercial ice maker helps keep production rolling. - October 05, 2011 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Clean Up Your Workplace with Imperial Systems, Inc. CMAXX Dust and Fume Cartridge Collector
The CMAXX Dust & Fume Cartridge Collector has 10% more filter media than other same-sized vertical cartridge collectors. The internal area of the CMAXX offers 20% more area around the filters causing more dust to drop in the hopper before attaching to the filters. Advantages: - Space Saving -... - September 30, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Imperial Systems, Inc. Dust Collection System Design at a Tire Recycling Center Meets and Exceeds all NFPA Guidelines
The challenge was to present a dust collection system that met the tire recycling center’s needs, cleaned up the environment of the plant and complied with current NFPA standards. - June 29, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Orion Fans Develops Power Distribution Unit with Remote and Sequencing Capabilities
Smart-switched power distribution unit delivers sequential start, remote-control to any standard 19” rack at a low cost. - June 25, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
Imperial Systems, Inc. Has Improved the HD Pneumatic Slide Gates Design
Imperial Systems, Inc. recently announced that their Heavy Duty Pneumatic Slide Gates are engineered stronger and better. Heavy Duty Pneumatic Slide Gates are used to control air flow and conserve energy. These gates deliver a positive shut-off to service machinery or to divert air. It operates... - June 24, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Orion Fans Honors Allied Electronics with Distributor of the Year Award
Allied Electronics provides customers with highest level of customer service, sales support. - June 04, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
Orion Fans Keeps Power Supplies Cool in Rack-Mount, Industrial Benchtop Units
DC fans with ball-bearing construction provide reliable thermal management solution for power supplies. - May 27, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
Orion Fans Expands Custom Fan Tray Solutions with Low-Cost, Three-Position AC Fan Tray
New AC fan trays provide high CFM and a cost-effective cooling solution in rack and enclosure applications - May 26, 2011 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
Howden Acquires Thomassen Compression Systems BV
Howden have announced the acquisition of Dutch company Thomassen Compression systems BV. - April 01, 2011 - Howden
Imperial Systems, Inc. CMAXX Dust Collector with DeltaMAXX Filters is Performing Well Above Expectations
The Precision Tooling Manufacturer has a proven track record of manufacturing high quality, precision tooling. The manufacturers’ emphasis is on customer satisfaction, quality workmanship, quick turnarounds and employee safety. The Precision Tooling Manufacturer decided to invest in a dust and fume extraction system to protect their employees from welding and cutting fumes and contacted Imperial Systems, Inc. through their website. - March 31, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Howden Plans for the Future
Howden Chief Executive announces his retirement in 2011. - March 24, 2011 - Howden
Imperial Systems, Inc. Doubles Its Size with a New Building Expansion
Imperial Systems, Inc., a dust collection and air pollution control equipment manufacturer, has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility. The new facility will total 28,000 sq. ft, and will be connected to the existing manufacturing facility and the cooperate offices. The new expansion will... - February 11, 2011 - Imperial Systems, Inc
Orion Fans Creates a Complete Product Line for Cooling Applications Requiring Fan Guards
Complete line includes wire mesh, plastic, louvered, metal, and filtered fan guards and kits. - July 22, 2010 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans
New Wide Guard HAF Panel Fans from J&D Manufacturing
J&D Manufacturing’s new Wide Guard HAF Panel Fans are available in two styles with a heavy duty 18 gauge galvanized housing and aluminum prop, or with a non-corrosive fiberglass housing with poly prop and stainless steel hardware. Both models include front and rear heavy gauge powder... - May 06, 2010 - J&D Manufacturing
Orion Fans Develops Heavy-Duty, Filtered Louvered Fan Guards for Enclosure Applications
Fan guards are lowest-cost louvered guards in the industry - April 07, 2010 - Knight Electronics Orion Fans