Recent Headlines
Within Air-Conditioning & Warm Air Heating Equipment & Commercial & Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Highlights Heating System Safety Hazards Every New Yorkers Should Know
With the winter about to set in, it is time for residents of Brooklyn and Manhattan to take a look at their heating system. All safety hazards should be taken care of by a trained and expert HVAC technician from Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning. - November 01, 2025 - Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Inc
Aetherworks Inc. Secures $30,000 for Direct Air Capture/HVAC System Development
Aetherworks today announced that it was awarded $30,000 through the Department of Energy (DOE) American Made Challenge: Lab MATCH prize. Aetherworks will use the funding to develop cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize how commercial buildings reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy... - October 08, 2024 - Aetherworks
Introducing the UKOKE Portable Air Conditioner with Its 4-in-2 Cooling Feature
UKOKE, a leading innovator in home appliances, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated portable air conditioner. Designed to provide efficient cooling and ultimate comfort, the UKOKE Portable Air Conditioner is the perfect solution for beating the heat during the scorching... - May 31, 2023 - UKOKE
Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Names Brandon Kiser Manufacturing General Manager
Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. announces the promotion of Brandon Kiser to the role of Manufacturing General manager. - January 25, 2023 - Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.
Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Announces Major Leadership Changes
Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. (CAPS) announces the promotion of President Taylor Norris to a Group President position with parent company AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. (ACS) and the promotion of General Manager Reagan Norris to the position of CAPS President. - January 10, 2023 - Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.
Triple-Digit Temperatures Here to Stay - Make Sure Your AC Unit is Ready
Although summer has recently just begun, you may have noticed that things are already feeling much warmer than you remember. As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported that widespread heat advisories are in effect from the Missouri Valley southeast to the Middle Mississippi... - July 07, 2022 - Air Sponge Filter Company
Air Sponge Filter Company Welcomes Rachel Rosen
Rachel Rosen Joins Air Sponge Filter Company as Marketing Director. - April 07, 2022 - Air Sponge Filter Company
Nordic Temperature Control Aims to Boost Funds for Local Food Bank in the Skagit Valley During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Nordic Temperature Control, a leading HVAC company in the Puget Sound region, recently announced its plan to help boost funds for a local food bank in the Skagit Valley. Nordic plans to donate 50% of their Commercial and Residential HVAC maintenance and tune-up services through May 30. “With... - May 02, 2020 - Nordic Temperature Control
New Vortikül Distributor in Singapore
Casa S Pte. Ltd. to Provide Vortikül Fans to Its Singapore Customers. - April 03, 2020 - Vortikül Ltd.
Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System
Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control
SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. Announces Job Openings to Meet Increased Demand for AC Repair in Baltimore, MD
HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.
SuperTech Has Received the 2019 “Best of Home Advisor” Award
The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.
Nordic Temperature Control, Inc. Announces Expansion of Their Residential HVAC Services and Launch of a New Website
Nordic Temperature Control, an HVAC-R Contractor in Burlington, WA expands its residential heating and cooling service throughout Skagit Valley, along with launching a newly designed website. - June 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control
CMI Mechanical Launches New Commercial HVAC Software
CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical
Kaltra Announces a New, Broad Screw Chiller Range
This week Kaltra announced its new chiller family designed with screw compressors, a successor of well-known Lightstream Screw range. - May 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Tower Tech is Blazing a Bigger Trail with a Smaller Footprint
Tower Tech has announced they relaunched the Single Fan Cooling Tower to fill a void in the smaller 35-100 ton HVAC Light Commercial Market. The Single Fan Tower has the same durability and quality of the larger, multi-fan motor Tower Tech modular towers but in a compact, yet highly efficient... - April 10, 2018 - Tower Tech
Kaltra Starts the Production of Tramontana Unit Coolers
Kaltra Innovativtechnik starts production of its Tramontana unit coolers with a capacity range of up to 60kW. - March 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Kaltra Extends Its Portfolio with Evaporative Condensers and Dry Coolers
With the development of evaporative air-cooled condensers and dry coolers, Kaltra sets new standards in the field of efficient and environmentally safe cooling. - October 11, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Kaltra Announces the Second Generation of In-Row Cooling Units with a 50% Higher Cooling Capacity
Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks. - July 05, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Lightstream Turbo Chiller Range Extended with High-Efficient Models
Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH launches high-efficient, Turbocor based chiller range driven by R134a and low-GWP refrigerants. - June 29, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Patterson-Kelley Returns to Roots, Expands Offering in Water Heater Market
New high-efficiency product models revitalize the water heater industry, giving P-K the eco-friendly edge. - June 28, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley
Patterson-Kelley Announces the Launch of NURO® Connect
The cloud-based indoor boiler control system allows for remote access anytime, anywhere. - May 06, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley
Lanair Launches New Website
New online presence features easy access to product specs, manuals and videos. - April 21, 2017 - Lanair
Patterson-Kelley Expands Stainless Boiler Offering with Release of Mid-Size SONIC®
The new Mid-Size boiler line offers models for both comfort heat and domestic hot water applications. - April 05, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley
Thermal Remediation Announces 2017 Bed Bug Conference
Thermal Remediation from TEMP-AIR, Inc. announces it will be hosting the 2nd Bi-Annual Thermal Remediation Bed Bug Conference March 5-7, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. Guest speakers will include Gail M. Getty, Michael T. Siva-Jothy, Galvin C. Murphy, and more! - November 16, 2016 - TEMP-AIR
CAREL Wins Prestigious Refrigeration Award
CAREL have been awarded the 2016 AHR Expo Innovation Award for the Refrigeration category for their HEOS system solution. The annual AHR Expo Innovation Awards competition honours the most inventive and original products, systems and technologies showcased at each year’s Show. This... - January 30, 2016 - CAREL UK Ltd
Stratos Climate Kits Introduces Innovative Heating Products for UTVs, ATVs, Boats, SxS, Recreational Vehicles, Buses and More
Stratos Climate Products, a new leader in the automotive aftermarket, has launched its website, www.stratosclimate, where customers can buy heaters for UTVs, ATVs, and boats that are expertly designed to ensure easy installation and engineered to deliver faster heat and optimal comfort. With the... - January 09, 2016 - Stratos Climate
CAREL Group Continues to Expand
New production plant in Croatia. - November 12, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd
CAREL’s Impressive Data Centre Solutions
CAREL evaporative cooling to drive down Data Centre energy usage. - October 22, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd
Bosch Thermotechnology Announces National Geothermal Day on October 20
National Geothermal Day recognizes the U.S. geothermal heating-cooling industry and the role it plays in utilizing an endless form of renewable energy. - October 19, 2015 - Bosch Thermotechnology
UltraCella Completes CAREL Range for Coldrooms
CAREL’S Upgradeable Modular Platform Heralds New Generation of Controls - September 10, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd
TCCI Manufacturing and MACS Sponsored Wind Tunnel Clinic Well Attended
T/CCI Manufacturing and MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Wind Tunnel Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology was held last Friday, May 29th. The event was well-attended and the mobile A/C clinic was a hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy... - June 03, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Ningbo Recognized with Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification
T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers... - May 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
CAT Vehicle Service and TCCI Climatic Wind Tunnel Technology MACS Clinic This Week
The Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide and members Caterpillar and T/CCI have joined forces to host a CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology mobile A/C clinic. This unique, high-value, diagnostics-centered training event for the heavy duty and off-road vehicle... - May 28, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Manufacturing and MACS Offer Wind Tunnel Clinic Next Week with Daniel Spurgeon of Caterpillar
T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event... - May 23, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Ningbo Received Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification
T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers... - May 17, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Announced Joint Design of Compressors with CASE Construction
T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter, announced in the April issue, that T/CCI has been jointly developing and validating new compressor designs with CASE Construction starting in early 2009. The first application was the skid steer loader which launched production... - May 13, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Mobile Air Conditioning Society Offer Clinic with TCCI Manufacturing and Daniel Spurgeon from CAT
T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event... - May 07, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Manufacturing and CASE Construction Produce Compressor Products Reducing Operational Costs
T/CCI Manufacturing strategic alliance with CASE Construction recently produced the QP7H15 150 cc displacement compressor fitted to the CASE Construction backhoe loader. CASE Construction produces the backhoe loader in Burlington, Iowa, and supplied from T/CCI Manufacturing headquarters located in... - May 06, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Women in Manufacturing Series in Quality Digest Starts with TCCI's Kara Demirjian Huss
Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the... - May 02, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Introduces New Variable Swash Compressor Described in Company News
T/CCI Manufacturing’s newest product is the QPV125. The QPV125, is a variable swash-plate compressor with 125cc displacement. Its variable pumping capacities balance performance to the amount of cooling required, increasing fuel efficacy and providing enhanced durability. T/CCI Customer... - April 30, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
May 29 TCCI Manufacturing and Mobile Air Conditioning Society Offer Wind Tunnel Clinic
T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event... - April 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Manufacturing Receives Bronze Level Caterpillar Award for SQEP Certification
T/CCI Manufacturing received the Bronze Level Caterpillar Award for Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar (CAT) SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who achieve performance excellence. To become certified, a supplier must... - April 26, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Industrial Compressor Leadership Profiled in Quality Digest About Encouraging Women in Manufacturing
Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the... - April 25, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Improper Refrigerant Charging Procedures Lead to Compressor Failure
Improper Refrigerant Charging Procedures Lead to Compressor Failure - April 22, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Customer Connection, T/CCI’s Monthly Newsletter Addressed Thermal Migration
Customer Connection, T/CCI’s monthly newsletter reported how the company’s manufacturing engineers recommend “best practices” to minimize the risks of thermal migration. Thermal Migration is a condition by which refrigerant moves statically throughout a refrigeration system... - April 19, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Global Marketing Director for TCCI Manufacturing Discusses Changing Role of Women in Manufacturing
Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the... - April 15, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Latin American Team Lead by Rick Moore Sees Significant Growth
The Latin American air compressor market is growing at a rapid pace. Rick Moore is the Director of Sales, Latin America, for T/CCI. He oversees all sales activities for the region and manages relationships with new and existing clients. His industry expertise allows him to be a trusted advisor to... - April 09, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
TCCI Leader Profiled in Quality Digest Series Women in Manufacturing
Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “XX,” which... - April 08, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing