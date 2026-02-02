AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs

AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs

As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc

Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Highlights Heating System Safety Hazards Every New Yorkers Should Know

With the winter about to set in, it is time for residents of Brooklyn and Manhattan to take a look at their heating system. All safety hazards should be taken care of by a trained and expert HVAC technician from Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning. - November 01, 2025 - Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Inc

Aetherworks Inc. Secures $30,000 for Direct Air Capture/HVAC System Development

Aetherworks today announced that it was awarded $30,000 through the Department of Energy (DOE) American Made Challenge: Lab MATCH prize. Aetherworks will use the funding to develop cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize how commercial buildings reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy... - October 08, 2024 - Aetherworks

Introducing the UKOKE Portable Air Conditioner with Its 4-in-2 Cooling Feature

Introducing the UKOKE Portable Air Conditioner with Its 4-in-2 Cooling Feature

UKOKE, a leading innovator in home appliances, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated portable air conditioner. Designed to provide efficient cooling and ultimate comfort, the UKOKE Portable Air Conditioner is the perfect solution for beating the heat during the scorching... - May 31, 2023 - UKOKE

Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Names Brandon Kiser Manufacturing General Manager

Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Names Brandon Kiser Manufacturing General Manager

Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. announces the promotion of Brandon Kiser to the role of Manufacturing General manager. - January 25, 2023 - Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.

Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Announces Major Leadership Changes

Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Announces Major Leadership Changes

Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. (CAPS) announces the promotion of President Taylor Norris to a Group President position with parent company AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. (ACS) and the promotion of General Manager Reagan Norris to the position of CAPS President. - January 10, 2023 - Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.

Triple-Digit Temperatures Here to Stay - Make Sure Your AC Unit is Ready

Although summer has recently just begun, you may have noticed that things are already feeling much warmer than you remember. As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported that widespread heat advisories are in effect from the Missouri Valley southeast to the Middle Mississippi... - July 07, 2022 - Air Sponge Filter Company

Air Sponge Filter Company Welcomes Rachel Rosen

Air Sponge Filter Company Welcomes Rachel Rosen

Rachel Rosen Joins Air Sponge Filter Company as Marketing Director. - April 07, 2022 - Air Sponge Filter Company

Nordic Temperature Control Aims to Boost Funds for Local Food Bank in the Skagit Valley During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Nordic Temperature Control Aims to Boost Funds for Local Food Bank in the Skagit Valley During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Nordic Temperature Control, a leading HVAC company in the Puget Sound region, recently announced its plan to help boost funds for a local food bank in the Skagit Valley. Nordic plans to donate 50% of their Commercial and Residential HVAC maintenance and tune-up services through May 30. “With... - May 02, 2020 - Nordic Temperature Control

New Vortikül Distributor in Singapore

Casa S Pte. Ltd. to Provide Vortikül Fans to Its Singapore Customers. - April 03, 2020 - Vortikül Ltd.

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System

Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. Announces Job Openings to Meet Increased Demand for AC Repair in Baltimore, MD

SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. Announces Job Openings to Meet Increased Demand for AC Repair in Baltimore, MD

HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

SuperTech Has Received the 2019 “Best of Home Advisor” Award

SuperTech Has Received the 2019 “Best of Home Advisor” Award

The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

Nordic Temperature Control, Inc. Announces Expansion of Their Residential HVAC Services and Launch of a New Website

Nordic Temperature Control, Inc. Announces Expansion of Their Residential HVAC Services and Launch of a New Website

Nordic Temperature Control, an HVAC-R Contractor in Burlington, WA expands its residential heating and cooling service throughout Skagit Valley, along with launching a newly designed website. - June 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

CMI Mechanical Launches New Commercial HVAC Software

CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical

Kaltra Announces a New, Broad Screw Chiller Range

This week Kaltra announced its new chiller family designed with screw compressors, a successor of well-known Lightstream Screw range. - May 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Tower Tech is Blazing a Bigger Trail with a Smaller Footprint

Tower Tech has announced they relaunched the Single Fan Cooling Tower to fill a void in the smaller 35-100 ton HVAC Light Commercial Market. The Single Fan Tower has the same durability and quality of the larger, multi-fan motor Tower Tech modular towers but in a compact, yet highly efficient... - April 10, 2018 - Tower Tech

Kaltra Starts the Production of Tramontana Unit Coolers

Kaltra Innovativtechnik starts production of its Tramontana unit coolers with a capacity range of up to 60kW. - March 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Kaltra Extends Its Portfolio with Evaporative Condensers and Dry Coolers

With the development of evaporative air-cooled condensers and dry coolers, Kaltra sets new standards in the field of efficient and environmentally safe cooling. - October 11, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Kaltra Announces the Second Generation of In-Row Cooling Units with a 50% Higher Cooling Capacity

Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks. - July 05, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Lightstream Turbo Chiller Range Extended with High-Efficient Models

Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH launches high-efficient, Turbocor based chiller range driven by R134a and low-GWP refrigerants. - June 29, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Patterson-Kelley Returns to Roots, Expands Offering in Water Heater Market

New high-efficiency product models revitalize the water heater industry, giving P-K the eco-friendly edge. - June 28, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley

Patterson-Kelley Announces the Launch of NURO® Connect

The cloud-based indoor boiler control system allows for remote access anytime, anywhere. - May 06, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley

Lanair Launches New Website

New online presence features easy access to product specs, manuals and videos. - April 21, 2017 - Lanair

Patterson-Kelley Expands Stainless Boiler Offering with Release of Mid-Size SONIC®

The new Mid-Size boiler line offers models for both comfort heat and domestic hot water applications. - April 05, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley

Thermal Remediation Announces 2017 Bed Bug Conference

Thermal Remediation Announces 2017 Bed Bug Conference

Thermal Remediation from TEMP-AIR, Inc. announces it will be hosting the 2nd Bi-Annual Thermal Remediation Bed Bug Conference March 5-7, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. Guest speakers will include Gail M. Getty, Michael T. Siva-Jothy, Galvin C. Murphy, and more! - November 16, 2016 - TEMP-AIR

CAREL Wins Prestigious Refrigeration Award

CAREL have been awarded the 2016 AHR Expo Innovation Award for the Refrigeration category for their HEOS system solution. The annual AHR Expo Innovation Awards competition honours the most inventive and original products, systems and technologies showcased at each year’s Show. This... - January 30, 2016 - CAREL UK Ltd

Stratos Climate Kits Introduces Innovative Heating Products for UTVs, ATVs, Boats, SxS, Recreational Vehicles, Buses and More

Stratos Climate Products, a new leader in the automotive aftermarket, has launched its website, www.stratosclimate, where customers can buy heaters for UTVs, ATVs, and boats that are expertly designed to ensure easy installation and engineered to deliver faster heat and optimal comfort. With the... - January 09, 2016 - Stratos Climate

CAREL Group Continues to Expand

New production plant in Croatia. - November 12, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd

CAREL’s Impressive Data Centre Solutions

CAREL evaporative cooling to drive down Data Centre energy usage. - October 22, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd

Bosch Thermotechnology Announces National Geothermal Day on October 20

Bosch Thermotechnology Announces National Geothermal Day on October 20

National Geothermal Day recognizes the U.S. geothermal heating-cooling industry and the role it plays in utilizing an endless form of renewable energy. - October 19, 2015 - Bosch Thermotechnology

UltraCella Completes CAREL Range for Coldrooms

CAREL’S Upgradeable Modular Platform Heralds New Generation of Controls - September 10, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd

TCCI Manufacturing and MACS Sponsored Wind Tunnel Clinic Well Attended

T/CCI Manufacturing and MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Wind Tunnel Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology was held last Friday, May 29th. The event was well-attended and the mobile A/C clinic was a hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy... - June 03, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Ningbo Recognized with Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification

T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers... - May 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

CAT Vehicle Service and TCCI Climatic Wind Tunnel Technology MACS Clinic This Week

The Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide and members Caterpillar and T/CCI have joined forces to host a CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology mobile A/C clinic. This unique, high-value, diagnostics-centered training event for the heavy duty and off-road vehicle... - May 28, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Manufacturing and MACS Offer Wind Tunnel Clinic Next Week with Daniel Spurgeon of Caterpillar

T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event... - May 23, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Ningbo Received Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification

T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers... - May 17, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Announced Joint Design of Compressors with CASE Construction

T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter, announced in the April issue, that T/CCI has been jointly developing and validating new compressor designs with CASE Construction starting in early 2009. The first application was the skid steer loader which launched production... - May 13, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Mobile Air Conditioning Society Offer Clinic with TCCI Manufacturing and Daniel Spurgeon from CAT

T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event... - May 07, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Manufacturing and CASE Construction Produce Compressor Products Reducing Operational Costs

T/CCI Manufacturing strategic alliance with CASE Construction recently produced the QP7H15 150 cc displacement compressor fitted to the CASE Construction backhoe loader. CASE Construction produces the backhoe loader in Burlington, Iowa, and supplied from T/CCI Manufacturing headquarters located in... - May 06, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Women in Manufacturing Series in Quality Digest Starts with TCCI's Kara Demirjian Huss

Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the... - May 02, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Introduces New Variable Swash Compressor Described in Company News

T/CCI Manufacturing’s newest product is the QPV125. The QPV125, is a variable swash-plate compressor with 125cc displacement. Its variable pumping capacities balance performance to the amount of cooling required, increasing fuel efficacy and providing enhanced durability. T/CCI Customer... - April 30, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

May 29 TCCI Manufacturing and Mobile Air Conditioning Society Offer Wind Tunnel Clinic

T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event... - April 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Manufacturing Receives Bronze Level Caterpillar Award for SQEP Certification

T/CCI Manufacturing received the Bronze Level Caterpillar Award for Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar (CAT) SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who achieve performance excellence. To become certified, a supplier must... - April 26, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Industrial Compressor Leadership Profiled in Quality Digest About Encouraging Women in Manufacturing

Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the... - April 25, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Improper Refrigerant Charging Procedures Lead to Compressor Failure

Improper Refrigerant Charging Procedures Lead to Compressor Failure - April 22, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Customer Connection, T/CCI’s Monthly Newsletter Addressed Thermal Migration

Customer Connection, T/CCI’s monthly newsletter reported how the company’s manufacturing engineers recommend “best practices” to minimize the risks of thermal migration. Thermal Migration is a condition by which refrigerant moves statically throughout a refrigeration system... - April 19, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Global Marketing Director for TCCI Manufacturing Discusses Changing Role of Women in Manufacturing

Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the... - April 15, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

Latin American Team Lead by Rick Moore Sees Significant Growth

The Latin American air compressor market is growing at a rapid pace. Rick Moore is the Director of Sales, Latin America, for T/CCI. He oversees all sales activities for the region and manages relationships with new and existing clients. His industry expertise allows him to be a trusted advisor to... - April 09, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

TCCI Leader Profiled in Quality Digest Series Women in Manufacturing

Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “XX,” which... - April 08, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing

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