PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control
HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.
The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.
Nordic Temperature Control, an HVAC-R Contractor in Burlington, WA expands its residential heating and cooling service throughout Skagit Valley, along with launching a newly designed website. - June 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control
CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical
This week Kaltra announced its new chiller family designed with screw compressors, a successor of well-known Lightstream Screw range. - May 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Tower Tech has announced they relaunched the Single Fan Cooling Tower to fill a void in the smaller 35-100 ton HVAC Light Commercial Market. The Single Fan Tower has the same durability and quality of the larger, multi-fan motor Tower Tech modular towers but in a compact, yet highly efficient design... - April 10, 2018 - Tower Tech
Kaltra Innovativtechnik starts production of its Tramontana unit coolers with a capacity range of up to 60kW. - March 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
With the development of evaporative air-cooled condensers and dry coolers, Kaltra sets new standards in the field of efficient and environmentally safe cooling. - October 11, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks. - July 05, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH launches high-efficient, Turbocor based chiller range driven by R134a and low-GWP refrigerants. - June 29, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
New high-efficiency product models revitalize the water heater industry, giving P-K the eco-friendly edge. - June 28, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley
The cloud-based indoor boiler control system allows for remote access anytime, anywhere. - May 06, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley
New online presence features easy access to product specs, manuals and videos. - April 21, 2017 - Lanair
The new Mid-Size boiler line offers models for both comfort heat and domestic hot water applications. - April 05, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley
Thermal Remediation from TEMP-AIR, Inc. announces it will be hosting the 2nd Bi-Annual Thermal Remediation Bed Bug Conference March 5-7, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. Guest speakers will include Gail M. Getty, Michael T. Siva-Jothy, Galvin C. Murphy, and more! - November 16, 2016 - TEMP-AIR
PipeManProducts.com has been approved as an authorized distributor of the industry leading PACE Roll Groover machines specializing in the 1039 Mini-Mite™ Portable Roll Groover available in five configurations.
"PipeManProducts.com has done an excellent job in educating the waterworks industry... - June 16, 2016 - PipeMan Products, Inc.
CAREL have been awarded the 2016 AHR Expo Innovation Award for the Refrigeration category for their HEOS system solution.
The annual AHR Expo Innovation Awards competition honours the most inventive and original products, systems and technologies showcased at each year’s Show. This year’s... - January 30, 2016 - CAREL UK Ltd
Stratos Climate Products, a new leader in the automotive aftermarket, has launched its website, www.stratosclimate, where customers can buy heaters for UTVs, ATVs, and boats that are expertly designed to ensure easy installation and engineered to deliver faster heat and optimal comfort. With the upcoming... - January 09, 2016 - Stratos Climate
New production plant in Croatia. - November 12, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd
CAREL evaporative cooling to drive down Data Centre energy usage. - October 22, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd
National Geothermal Day recognizes the U.S. geothermal heating-cooling industry and the role it plays in utilizing an endless form of renewable energy. - October 19, 2015 - Bosch Thermotechnology
CAREL’S Upgradeable Modular Platform Heralds New Generation of Controls - September 10, 2015 - CAREL UK Ltd
T/CCI Manufacturing and MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Wind Tunnel Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology was held last Friday, May 29th. The event was well-attended and the mobile A/C clinic was a hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty... - June 03, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who... - May 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
The Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide and members Caterpillar and T/CCI have joined forces to host a CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology mobile A/C clinic. This unique, high-value, diagnostics-centered training event for the heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C... - May 28, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event will... - May 23, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter reported in the April issue, that T/CCI Ningbo received the Caterpillar Inc. Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who... - May 17, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Customer Connection, the manufacturer’s monthly newsletter, announced in the April issue, that T/CCI has been jointly developing and validating new compressor designs with CASE Construction starting in early 2009. The first application was the skid steer loader which launched production in... - May 13, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event is... - May 07, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Manufacturing strategic alliance with CASE Construction recently produced the QP7H15 150 cc displacement compressor fitted to the CASE Construction backhoe loader. CASE Construction produces the backhoe loader in Burlington, Iowa, and supplied from T/CCI Manufacturing headquarters located in Decatur,... - May 06, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the Top,”... - May 02, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Manufacturing’s newest product is the QPV125. The QPV125, is a variable swash-plate compressor with 125cc displacement. Its variable pumping capacities balance performance to the amount of cooling required, increasing fuel efficacy and providing enhanced durability. T/CCI Customer Connection,... - April 30, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Manufacturing will offer an upcoming MACS (Mobile Air Conditioning Society) Clinic, featuring CAT vehicle service and T/CCI climatic wind tunnel technology. This mobile A/C clinic will be hands-on and diagnostics-centered, perfect for heavy duty and off-road vehicle A/C technicians. The event is... - April 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI Manufacturing received the Bronze Level Caterpillar Award for Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification. The Caterpillar (CAT) SQEP program is designed to recognize and place special emphasis on suppliers who achieve performance excellence. To become certified, a supplier must prove... - April 26, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the Top,”... - April 25, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Improper Refrigerant Charging Procedures Lead to Compressor Failure - April 22, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Customer Connection, T/CCI’s monthly newsletter reported how the company’s manufacturing engineers recommend “best practices” to minimize the risks of thermal migration.
Thermal Migration is a condition by which refrigerant moves statically throughout a refrigeration system due... - April 19, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “Room at the Top,”... - April 15, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
The Latin American air compressor market is growing at a rapid pace. Rick Moore is the Director of Sales, Latin America, for T/CCI. He oversees all sales activities for the region and manages relationships with new and existing clients. His industry expertise allows him to be a trusted advisor to customers... - April 09, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Kara Demirjian Huss, Vice President and Global Marketing Director for T/CCI Manufacturing, was featured in Quality Digest in the first of a series of articles highlighting women leaders in manufacturing. Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the article titled, “XX,” which examined... - April 08, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Rodge Brooks, Director of Application Engineering, leads the stewardship of compressor development at all global T/CCI locations. In addition, he oversees validation test and compressor specific coordination, along with acting as APQP lead.
T/CCI (www.tccimfg.com) manufactures built to last quality,... - April 02, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Performance and durability count. T/CCI customers rely on compressors to keep their vehicles running and their operators comfortable, even in the toughest environments. When a customer experiences issues with their compressors, the company is committed to fully investigate the situation and offer solutions... - April 01, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
European sales of industrial air compressors are growing rapidly according to T/CCI (www.tccimfg.com) which manufactures built to last quality, dependable, and environmentally safe compressors for a wide range of vehicle applications. Mike Dawson is the Executive Director of European Sales for T/CCI. - March 29, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Celebrating 50 Years of Designing Innovative Temporary Climate Control Solutions. - March 26, 2015 - TEMP-AIR
T/CCI Manufacturing was recognized with Red Dot Corporation’s Supplier Excellence Award. Suppliers are nominated for Supplier Excellence based on achieving 100% performance score each year. Awards recognize suppliers in quality, delivery, cost, and ancillary administrative requirements. T/CCI Manufacturing... - March 18, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
T/CCI provides the industry with the latest in innovative compressor and clutch designs. T/CCI President Richard Demirjian recently shared, “We have an aggressive growth strategy globally that includes a focus on expanding our manufacturing, warehousing and sales footprint worldwide. We are committed... - March 08, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Hughes Environmental, a combustible dust remediation specialist and commercial duct cleaning company, is celebrating their 10 year anniversary of operations. - March 05, 2015 - Hughes Environmental
T/CCI (www.tccimfg.com) is a global leader in the manufacturing of heavy duty compressors and clutches for the mobile air-conditioning and refrigeration industries. T/CCI President Richard Demirjian recently shared, “We have an aggressive growth strategy globally that includes a focus on expanding... - March 05, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing
Value added features like a generously lubricated shaft seal area, high quality steel head gaskets and the widest selection of compressor service valves available; large oil sump produces a unique splash lubrication system that allows the compressor to be self-lubricating regardless of the amount of... - March 04, 2015 - T/CCI Manufacturing