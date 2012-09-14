PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Technology Headlines Announced QA Mentor as the Most Sought After Testing Organization Worldwide Technology Headlines published an article in that it has announced QA mentor as one of the most sought after testing companies all across the world. The published article shares more details about QA Mentor and what makes it different from others. - February 17, 2018 - QA Mentor Inc.

Rentog Releases a Free Comparison Tool for Test and Measurement Devices The free tool allows test and measurement devices users to compare prices amongst new and used equipment from multiple brands. - December 14, 2016 - Rentog

QRC's WBT 3000 Offers Third Party Software for Rapid Integration Into Existing Intelligence Systems QRC is pleased to announce support of COMINT Consulting's Krypto 1000 on the WBT 3000 series products. - November 22, 2016 - QRC Technologies

QRC Technologies Acquired by DC Capital Partners QRC Technologies announced today that it has been acquired by an affiliate of DC Capital Partners (“DC Capital”), a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. - May 24, 2016 - QRC Technologies

QRC Announces the World's Smallest RF Recording & Playback System QRC Technologies (QRC) today announced the release of its 3rd Wide Band Transcorder® (WBT®), the WBT 3000. Now it is possible to carry a single device that will copy the RF environment and store that environment on digital media. The recording can then be used for further analysis in either software or other RF devices. The RF recording that is made does not contain any physical data, strictly the raw RF samples. - February 04, 2016 - QRC Technologies

G Systems Introduces the Dynamic Signal Buffered Splitter G Systems, a leading provider of solutions for automated test and measurement, data acquisition, and control systems, announces its new dynamic signal buffered splitter instrument. G Systems Dynamic Signal Buffered Splitter provides dual outputs from a single signal input and buffers the secondary output... - August 03, 2015 - G Systems

QRC Technologies Part of Great Place to Work® QRC Technologies today was reviewed by its employees and Great Place to Work®. The review highlights what makes its workplace culture great in areas like professional development and training, company atmosphere, benefits and rewards among others, and can be seen on QRC's Website. “QRC’s... - July 15, 2015 - QRC Technologies

MF Supply President, Robin Lieberman, Selected to SBA Emerging Leaders class of 2015. NJ Based Supply Chain partner to Manufacturers one of 17 chosen for potential to achieve growth to the next level. - April 24, 2015 - MF Supply

Introducing the All-New Averna.com New Web Site Reflects Company’s Growth and Commitment to Excellence - April 17, 2015 - Averna

Kaelus Wins Swedish Transportation Contract Kaelus announced today that Trafikverket, Sweden’s transportation administration, has awarded Kaelus a three-year contract as the supplier of its state-of-the-art mitigation filters for Trafikverket’s GSM-R network. - March 26, 2015 - Kaelus

QRC Receives US Patents for 4G Wireless Signal Discovery QRC issued patents for using RF Spectrum information to detect the presence of OFDMA modulated signals employed in 4G wireless protocols such as LTE, WiMAX, and WiFi. - March 26, 2015 - QRC Technologies

QRC Technologies ISO 9001:2008 Certified QRC Technologies quality management system has been registered as an ISO 9001:2008 certified system for the manufacture of wireless measurement tools. - March 25, 2015 - QRC Technologies

Kaelus Launches New iVA Cable & Antenna Analyzer Kaelus announced today the formal market launch of its new iVA Series Cable & Antenna Analyzer and that the company is accepting orders for the product this week. The light weight (1.4 lbs.), hand-held unit enables users to accurately measure VSWR/return loss and the location of the return loss faults... - March 12, 2015 - Kaelus

A Significant Partnership for Reselling Network Taps and ProfiShark Line TruePath Technologies' partnership with Profitap for reselling their entire line of network taps and ProfiShark line in North and South America is a significant one as it will benefit consumers immensely. Consumers can buy all these products by visiting http://truepathtechnologies.com/product-category/profitap/. - October 09, 2014 - Comcraft

MF Supply Announces Full Line of Military and Domestically Made Dowel Pins for U.S. Manufacturers as Demand Surges MF Supply, a woman owned and operated distributor of fasteners and electronic hardware (http://www.mfsupply.com), is now offering Domestically manufactured and Military Specification DFARS compliant Dowel Pins in both Alloy and Stainless Steel. - July 30, 2014 - MF Supply

MF Supply Introduces Domestically Manufactured Retaining Rings as Cost-Effective and Green Solution for U.S. Manufacturers MF Supply, a woman owned and operated distributor of fasteners and electronic hardware (http://www.mfsupply.com), is now offering domestically manufactured DFARS and ROHS compliant Retaining Rings. - May 30, 2014 - MF Supply

From PE Teacher to £54,000 a Year Solar Installer PASS Ltd, the independent electrical test equipment expert is helping hundreds of trainees throughout the UK to qualify for electrical careers, some of whom include career switchers and people who are reluctant to face uncertain career prospects after completing a university degree. Electrical installer... - January 17, 2014 - PASS Ltd

Safety Lockout Awareness Saves Hefty Fines - Launch of PASS Lockout/Tagout Website Aims to Educate About Dangers of Unguarded Work Hazards Safety compliant devices verify conformity with regulations; Navigation to 21 product categories; Six-step safety procedure encouraged. PASS Ltd, the independent test expert, has announced the launch of www.lockout-lock.com, a dedicated website for 21 categories of safety-compliant lockout/tagout devices, advising that a clearly-defined lockout/tagout procedure is followed to ensure the safety of workers carrying out repairs and servicing. - January 15, 2014 - PASS Ltd

Three Functional Levels of PAT Testing Explained - Table Shows Rankings for 32 Entry-Level, Mid-Range and Professional PAT Testers from Nine Manufacturers 32 PAT testers ranked by functionality; 18 attributes cross-tabulated per product; Both manual and downloadable PAT testers featured - January 12, 2014 - PASS Ltd

April 2014 Deadline Looms for Flue Gas Measurement - UK Gas Fitters and Boiler Engineers Risk Being Unaware of New Mandatory Regulations PASS Ltd, the independent test equipment expert, warns that many gas fitters and boiler engineers in the UK may be unaware of new mandatory regulations which will come into effect from April 2014 to measure and record the carbon monoxide (CO) level in the flue gas when a condensing boiler is commissioned. - January 10, 2014 - PASS Ltd

Averna to Demonstrate Its Latest Technology at NIDays North America 2013 The RF Studio for the USRP Software-defined Radio Platform is an Innovative and Cost-Effective Solution for RF Recording and Playback of Real-World GNSS and Other Signals. - October 24, 2013 - Averna

RADX Technologies and National Instruments Introduce LibertyGT Software Defined Synthetic Instrument Solutions RADX Technologies and National Instruments introduced the RADX LibertyGT family of COTS Software Defined Synthetic Instrument (SDSI) solutions today at AUTOTESTCON 2013 (Booth 207). LibertyGT SDSI solutions combine RADX Realtime Measurement Science Software and Firmware with modular, open-architecture NI PXI and LabVIEW Reference and Tailorable Deployment Platforms to address high performance wireless, RF and microwave measurement and test applications for commercial and mil-aero markets. - September 16, 2013 - RADX Technologies, Inc.

RADX Technologies Partners With BAE Systems on Realtime Synthetic Instrument Technology RADX Technologies announced today at AUTOTESTCON 2013 that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with BAE Systems to incorporate BAE's patented and patent-pending Realtime Synthetic Instrument (“SI”) technology into RADX’s LibertyGT COTS Realtime Software Defined Synthetic Instrument (SDSI) solutions for high performance wireless communications, RF and microwave measurement and test applications. - September 16, 2013 - RADX Technologies, Inc.

RADX Technologies Named RF and Wireless Specialty Alliance Partner by National Instruments RADX Technologies has been designated as an RF and Wireless Specialty Alliance Partner by National Instruments. This designation recognizes RADX' unique skills in the development and deployment of COTS software defined, synthetic instrumentation (SDSI) solutions for cost-effective, high-performance and precision wireless communications, RF and microwave measurement and test applications for commercial and government customers. - August 05, 2013 - RADX Technologies, Inc.

Averna Wins 2013 Best in Test Award Averna’s RP-5300 Multi-Channel RF Recorder Named Best in LTE/Wireless Test. - February 21, 2013 - Averna

Kaelus Launches Next Generation PIM Test Analyzer The iPA from Kaelus is the first Passive Intermodulation Portable, Battery Powered Test Analyzer to support multiple testing environments. - February 09, 2013 - Kaelus

Spacelabs Healthcare Selects Averna’s Proligent Test and Quality Management Platform Proligent Provides Manufacturers with Superior Visibility on Their Test Assets, Improving Productivity and ROI - April 13, 2012 - Averna

Averna’s Multi-Channel RF Recorder Named in Top 50 Products of 2011 by Test & Measurement World The Averna RP-5100 multi-channel, 20 MHz compact RF Recorder designed for advanced testing of RF receivers in automotive and navigation applications. - April 12, 2012 - Averna

Averna Wins Test & Measurement World’s 2012 Best in Test Award Averna URT-5000 Software-Defined RF Player and Signal Generator Named Best in Test in the RF/Microwave Category - February 11, 2012 - Averna

Centellax Announces 32G Stressed Serial BERT for 100G Ethernet, InfiniBand, SerDes, and Fibre Channel Testing Centellax announces the release of a new 3-32 Gb/s Stressed Serial BERT Solution (model #SSB32) intended for serial data test requirements for 100 Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) standards. This new solution also offers affordable compliance testing for 4-32G Fibre Channel and InfiniBand EDR/FDR standards,... - November 06, 2011 - Centellax, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz's R&S®UPP Audio Analyzer Supports Latest HDMI 1.4a Standard, Provides HDMI Data Stream Analysis Rohde & Schwarz, a leading manufacturer of test & measurement, communications and broadcasting equipment, has added a high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) to its R&S®UPP Audio Analyzer to enable the generation and analysis of HDMI data streams. The R&S®UPP-B4 Series supports... - October 27, 2011 - Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz’s FSH Series Handheld Spectrum Analyzer Designed for Field Maintenance Rohde & Schwarz, a leading manufacturer of test & measurement, communications and broadcasting equipment, has developed a rugged, lightweight and portable spectrum analyzer that provides complete and efficient field measurements. Ideal for maintaining or installing transmitter systems, checking... - October 19, 2011 - Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz's ZVH Series Analyzer Eases Installation, Maintenance & Analysis of Cable and Antenna Systems Rohde & Schwarz, a leading manufacturer of test & measurement, communications and broadcasting equipment, has developed a handheld cable and antenna analyzer that features an advanced set-up measurement "wizard" to simplify the user interface. Optimized for cable and antenna measurements,... - October 12, 2011 - Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz's R&S®RTO Series Oscilloscope Delivers Quick Overdrive Recovery Rohde & Schwarz's R&S®RTO Series Oscilloscope Delivers Quick Overdrive Recovery, Low Noise & High ENOB to Accurately Measure Power FETs - October 01, 2011 - Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz Develops Wireless Communication Infrastructure Training & Certification Program The Rohde Scholar program focuses on topics such as interference hunting & spectrum clearing, as well as base station maintenance, installation and antenna testing. - September 23, 2011 - Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz's R&S®PR100 Portable Receiver Designed for Detecting Interference Affecting Wireless Microphones Rohde & Schwarz, a leading manufacturer of test & measurement, communications and broadcasting equipment, has developed an advanced portable receiver for in-field radiomonitoring applications. Operating in a wide frequency range from 9 kHz to 7.5 GHz, the R&S®PR100 is ideal for quickly... - September 09, 2011 - Rohde & Schwarz

Centellax Announces 17G Stressed Serial BERT for 16x Fibre Channel (16GFC) and 14 Gb/s InfiniBand FDR Standards Centellax announced today the release of a new 3-17G Stressed Serial BERT Solution (model #SSB17) intended for testing to 16x Fibre Channel (16GFC) and 14G InfiniBand FDR standards. This new test solution now offers the highest performance for compliance verification at rates between 3 and 17 Gb/s. The... - September 04, 2011 - Centellax, Inc.

QualiTest Group Establishes an Onshore Test Center for Microsoft QualiTest Group, a global provider in Quality Assurance and Software Testing services, announced today it has established a test center which will provide end-to-end testing services for Microsoft. - August 30, 2011 - QualiTest Group

Rohde & Schwarz’s R&S®RTO Series Oscilloscopes Provide Low Front-End Noise, Deliver High Signal Fidelity in Biomedical Applications Rohde & Schwarz, a leading manufacturer of test & measurement, communications and broadcasting equipment, has developed an advanced digital oscilloscope that features low front-end noise to allow the analysis of extremely small signals with high signal fidelity. Designated the R&S®RTO... - August 27, 2011 - Rohde & Schwarz

Averna Launches High Performance and Compact Multi-Channel RF Recorder for Automotive and Navigation Applications The Averna RP-5100 Multi-Channel, 20 MHz Compact RF Recorder Designed for Advanced Testing of RF Receivers. - June 11, 2011 - Averna

Averna Announces Availability of an RF Player and Multi-Protocol Signal Generator The Averna URT-5000 Simplifies RF Receiver Validation and Manufacturing Test. - May 12, 2011 - Averna

Rohde & Schwarz's R&S®RTO Scope Series Enhances Performance of Embedded Systems New oscilloscope that features the industry's only real-time digital trigger that enhances productivity and product performance of embedded systems. - May 05, 2011 - Rohde & Schwarz

Vyzin Electronics Private Limited Launches "ZigBee Remote Health Monitoring Watch with Personal Emergency Response System" Vyzin's Electronics Private Limited launched "World's first innovative electronic Mhealth watch" at the Marriot Hotel and Convention Centre, Hyderabad, India on 19th February 2011. - March 18, 2011 - Vyzin Electronics Private Limited

MET Laboratories UL Certification Programs Create New Opportunities for Electrical Contractors MET now offers UL 508A / 609A Listed Industrial Control Panel and UL 48 Listed Sign Shop programs. These programs allow electrical contractors to become manufacturers, creating dymanic buisness opportunities and company growth. - June 10, 2010 - MET Laboratories Southeast

Apex – Nano and Micro Indenter and Scratcher Apex is the next generation nano-mechanical test instrument providing industry-leading sensitivity, control and unmatched performance. - January 29, 2009 - cetr