Recent Headlines
Within Finfish Fishing
Lunker Database Launches as the First National Platform to Track and Rank Trophy Bass Across All 50 States
Lunker Database has officially launched as the first nationwide trophy bass registry, allowing anglers across all 50 states to log, verify, and compare their biggest catches. Independent of any single tournament series, the platform is already gaining traction with anglers and fishing creators, introducing a new era of status-driven competition nationwide. - April 10, 2026 - Lunker Database
Fishin’ Girl Nation Announces Extreme Women’s Fishing Team and 2026 Docuseries in Support of Safehouse for Human Trafficking Survivors
Fishin’ Girl Nation announces the launch of its Extreme Women’s Fishing Team, bringing together accomplished women anglers to take on challenging environments across the United States. Their journeys will be documented in a professional docuseries set to premiere in 2026, with efforts also supporting the Fishin’ Girl Nation Safehouse for survivors of human trafficking. - September 30, 2025 - Fishin' Girl Nation
Beach Bum Outdoors' Grand Opening in Gulf Shores, AL; Makes a Splash with Local Influencers Reeling in Crowds
Get ready to reel in your next catch with Beach Bum Outdoors, LLC, the newest addition to the Gulf Shores outdoor scene. With a grand opening that took place the weekend of April 28, 2023, the store drew a massive turnout, with overflow parking full, and cars lining the road; they had an estimated... - June 14, 2023 - Beach Bum Outdoors, LLC
Ola Means Alive Releases Multiple Lines of Sporty, Elegant and Sustainable Sunglasses
Ola Means Alive released two new lines of sustainably manufactured sunglasses with 7 layers of protection from UVA and UVB. Ola Means Alive has also committed to donating a portion of every sale to ocean cleanup and conservation. To purchase Ola Means Alive sunglasses, or for more information about these amazing new products, go to OlaMeansAlive.com. - December 15, 2020 - Ola Means Alive
"Trout Are Stupid: and Other Uncomfortable Truths" Hits Bookshelves, Disputes the Mythology Surrounding One of America's Most Popular Game Fish
Walt Fulps, known across the Ozarks as "Missouri Trout Hunter," has finally compiled four+ decades of experience into his first book. - July 23, 2019 - Missouri Trout Hunter
Fish with a Custom Beauty - It's Rods Gone Wild, Custom Fishing Rod Building
Rods Gone Wild is excited to announce the launch of their custom fishing rod building website. The site focuses on building fishing rods for novice and avid anglers alike. - October 03, 2016 - Rods Gone Wild
800 lb. White Sturgeon Caught on Fraser River, Canada
2 charter guests got the fish of a lifetime on August 5th, 2016 in pursuit of Fraser river Sturgeon. The giant Sturgeon measured 11 feet 3 inches measured nose to fork of the tail. This Sturgeon river monster was caught right in Mission, British Columbia, Canada which claims itself to be the Sturgeon capital of North America. The massive 110 yr. old White Sturgeon was promptly released after a few pics as per regulations. - August 08, 2016 - Silversides Fishing Adventures
MDI Safety Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Relaunch of eCommerce Website
MDI Safety / Montgomery Distributors, Inc recently celebrated it 20th Anniversary as well as a relaunch of it's improved eCommerce website www.mdisafety.com. "Being in business for 20 years is a significant milestone for any company. I believe our success has always been linked to the strength... - July 16, 2015 - MDI Safety
Slow and Low Coastal Outfitters Kayak Fishing Charters
Slow & Low Coastal Outfitters, a proud member of the Hobie Fishing Team, is now offering an array of kayak fishing services geared towards all skill levels. From novices to seasoned fisherman, Slow & Low Coastal Outfitters’ great array of angling opportunities afforded by kayak... - July 16, 2015 - Slow and Low Coastal Outfitters
Slow & Low Coastal Outfitters: New Charters
Established charter fishing company adds new line of services for spring and summer 2015 season. - May 11, 2015 - Slow and Low Coastal Outfitters
Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Dan Jasper Takes 1st Place in Final Tournament of 2014
Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide, Dan Jasper, of Jasper Guide Services, wins the year-end Bass Fishing tournament on Lake Minnetonka. Although the conditions were tough, Jasper was able to put together a winning limit using a variety of techniques. “Throughout the day, I used a variety of... - November 16, 2014 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!
Captain Joe Johnson Celebrates the Grand Opening of Their Inshore Fishing Charters in Nokomis, Florida
Captain Joe Johnson is proud to announce all-new inshore fishing charters in the Suncoast area. Serving guests from the Sarasota to the Port Charlotte areas, Captain Joe will use his 18 years of fishing experience to provide both amateur and advanced anglers an opportunity to fish the areas bays and estuaries like the pros. - July 16, 2014 - Captain Joe Johnson Charters
FISHBIO Launches New Website to Improve Study of the Mekong River Across Borders
FISHBIO has launched a new website to improve the study, management, and conservation of the Mekong River’s unique and valuable fishes. The website supports the Mekong Fish Network to help researchers and managers communicate and collaborate with each other. - March 06, 2013 - FISHBIO
Jasper Guide Services Partners with Neon Lites Jigs
Lake Minnetonka fishing expert Dan Jasper of Jasper Services, a leading provider of guided fishing on Lake Minnetonka and educational programs, announced today a partnership with Neon Lites Jigs. The partnership will help promote and encourage the sports of fishing by introducing, educating and... - February 16, 2013 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!
Jasper Guide Services Trained by MN DNR for Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention
As residents prepare for the open water season, the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) and the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) encourage those to hire lake service providers trained by the MN DNR. - March 03, 2012 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!
Hunter Palooza Raises $17,000 for Charity
4th Annual Event Went Above and Beyond to Help Feed the Hungry - October 08, 2011 - HuntOnly.com
Fishing the Florida Keys is Now Easier with Key West Big Fish
Provides information, secure booking and shared charter tool for Key West boats. - October 05, 2011 - Key West Fishing Guides
Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide, Jasper Services Partners with Liddle Marketing Company
Lake Minnetonka fishing expert Dan Jasper of Jasper Services, a leading provider of guided fishing on Lake Minnetonka and educational programs, announced today a partnership with Liddle Marketing Company. The partnership will help promote and encourage the sports of fishing and boating by... - June 24, 2011 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!
Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Dan Jasper of Jasper Services Places 2nd in First Tournament of the Year
Lake Minnetonka Fishing guide Dan Jasper takes second place in his first tournament of 2011 on Lake Minnetonka. - June 16, 2011 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!
Jasper Guide Services Founder and Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Dan Jasper Finishes in Top 10
Professional angler and Lake Minnetonka fishing guide, Dan Jasper and his partner Steve Haumersen finished 9th - September 03, 2010 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!
Dan Jasper, Owner and Operator of Jasper Services Has Another Top 10 Finish on Lake Minnetonka
Lead fishing guide, Dan Jasper of Jasper Guide Services, finishes 8th in a recent Fishers of Men tournament on Lake Minnetonka. - August 01, 2010 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!
Fish Camp! by Jasper Guide Services and Urban Ventures Partner to Teach Minneapolis Youth Fishing and Boating Skills
Fish Camp!, a leading provider of interactive educational programs that promote and encourage the sports of fishing and boating, announced today they will be holding two day camps with Urban Ventures. - July 11, 2010 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!
Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Partners with Niccum Docks and Liddle Marketing Company to Promote and Encourage Fishing and Boating
Jasper Services, a leading provider of guided fishing on Lake Minnetonka, educational programs and experiential marketing solutions, announced today a partnership with Niccum Docks and Liddle Marketing Company to promote and encourage the sport of fishing and boating by introducing, educating and... - June 13, 2010 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!
Jasper Guide Services and Their Professional Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Network Present Fish Camp!
Jasper Guide Services and their Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guides present Fish Camp!, a day camp where kids discover and learn the basics of fishing and boating in an interactive atmosphere. The camp will be offered throughout the summer of 2010 at the Mound Bay Park Depot and other parks in the metro area of Minnesota. - March 18, 2010 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!
New Professional Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Service Inspired by Childhood
Jasper Guide Services is now offering professional, licensed fishing guide services on Lake Minnetonka and other lakes. Owner Dan Jasper uses local knowledge, state-of-the-art equipment, and years of experience to deliver a great fishing experience. Dan’s inspiration to start a fishing guide... - March 13, 2010 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!
Hunting: Real-Time Trail Camera Photo Gallery
HuntOnly.com brings you the latest innovation in Trail Cameras and Hunting Websites. HuntOnly.com and Smart Scouter have teamed up to bring you the “Real-Time Trail Camera Photo Gallery.” The Trail Cam Gallery is updated every hour, 24/7 with the latest Trail Camera Photos from their cameras. - June 17, 2009 - HuntOnly.com
Connect with Others Who Love to Fish
FISIBOOK, Fishing Information Services International, is a new web resource that connects the fishing community together. Fishermen can connect with other people who love to fish easily. You can find guides, charters, lodging, services and other resources needed for your next fishing trip. The website is expanding rapidly and they are encouraging new members to join today. It is free. - May 08, 2009 - FISIBOOK, INC
High Adventure Ranch: Not the Typical Family Vacation
High Adventure Ranch is offering an exclusive opportunity this summer for families to experience the tranquility of a trip to the countryside with the excitement of a big game safari tour. High Adventure Ranch will make this summer one to remember. - May 08, 2009 - High Adventure Ranch
Trout Are Stupid, Lazy, and They Don't See Very Well Either
Outdoor Enthusiasts Flock to Ozarks Fly Fishing School to Separate Facts From Fiction. - April 30, 2009 - Missouri Trout Hunter
Charter Company Helps Disabled Angler Get on the Water
The 2009 salmon fishing season is looking to be a banner year in the North Coast of BC, and there are always great opportunities to catch massive Pacific halibut in the local waters. - March 18, 2009 - Blackfeather Charters
New Website Helps Anglers in Economic Slowdown
Vision Lures unveils fishing tackle innovations with new website as anglers increasingly respond in slow economic times. - March 06, 2009 - Vision Lures
3rd Annual Kodiak King Salmon Tournament
The dates are now available for the 2009 Kodiak King Salmon Tournament. May 15 through until July 5 2009. 1st Prize $10,000. - January 21, 2009 - Kodiak King Salmon Tournament
Local Deer Hunters Help Feed the Hungry
The field staff members of Huntonly.com - a website created and managed by hunters as a resource for the hunting community - have donated 15 deer to Maryland’s Farmers and Hunters Feeding The Hungry (FHFH) program. The deer were harvested throughout Southern Maryland during Maryland’s... - November 17, 2008 - HuntOnly.com
USA-Based Carr Specialty Baits, Inc. Redefines and Revolutionizes Fishing Lure Industry
Fishbites changes the rules of scented fishing lures by introducing scent technology that melts in the water, not on your hands. - October 04, 2008 - Carr Specialty Baits, Inc.
HuntOnly.com Announces New Hunting Widgets and Kinetic Energy Calculator Features
HuntOnly.com has developed 2 New Widgets for use on your website, myspace, camospace, or any other networking site. If you enjoy seeing monster bucks caught on trail camera’s you need to check these out. These are great tools with valuable features, your friends and visitors are sure to enjoy. HuntOnly.com has also developed a Kinetic Energy Calculator. This can be used to quickly and accurately calculate the kinetic energy of your archery or firearm equipment. - September 22, 2008 - HuntOnly.com
Top Ten New Reasons to Visit Chaffee County
Chaffee County Visitor's Bureau presents ten new reasons to visit Salida, Buena Vista and many areas in between. - August 19, 2008 - Chaffee County Visitor's Bureau
Fishmate Pro Livewells Adds eCommerce to Web Site
Fishmate Pro, manufacturer of the only aluminum livewells on the market today, adds eCommerce to Web Site for the do-it-yourself fishing enthusiast. - May 29, 2008 - Fishmate Pro
2nd Annual Kodiak King Salmon Sportfishing Tournament
In their second year bigger and better. - May 14, 2008 - Kodiak King Salmon Tournament
New Rafting Accessories for the New Float Season from River Runner Essentials
www.river-runner-essentials.com releases two new raft accessories designed with the avid flyfisherman in mind. The Crossbar Cooler keeps an ice-cold beverage within easy reach while floating the river. The Cut Bow Rod Holder keeps rods safely stowed while fishing from one's raft. - March 24, 2008 - River Runner Essentials LLC
New Section at Myoutdoorspace Website
The outdoor social network tries to use feedback to introduce new features - January 07, 2008 - MyOutdoorSpace Inc.