"Trout Are Stupid: and Other Uncomfortable Truths" Hits Bookshelves, Disputes the Mythology Surrounding One of America's Most Popular Game Fish Walt Fulps, known across the Ozarks as "Missouri Trout Hunter," has finally compiled four+ decades of experience into his first book. - July 23, 2019 - Missouri Trout Hunter

Fish with a Custom Beauty - It's Rods Gone Wild, Custom Fishing Rod Building Rods Gone Wild is excited to announce the launch of their custom fishing rod building website. The site focuses on building fishing rods for novice and avid anglers alike. - October 03, 2016 - Rods Gone Wild

800 lb. White Sturgeon Caught on Fraser River, Canada 2 charter guests got the fish of a lifetime on August 5th, 2016 in pursuit of Fraser river Sturgeon. The giant Sturgeon measured 11 feet 3 inches measured nose to fork of the tail. This Sturgeon river monster was caught right in Mission, British Columbia, Canada which claims itself to be the Sturgeon capital of North America. The massive 110 yr. old White Sturgeon was promptly released after a few pics as per regulations. - August 08, 2016 - Silversides Fishing Adventures

MDI Safety Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Relaunch of eCommerce Website MDI Safety / Montgomery Distributors, Inc recently celebrated it 20th Anniversary as well as a relaunch of it's improved eCommerce website www.mdisafety.com. "Being in business for 20 years is a significant milestone for any company. I believe our success has always been linked to the strength that... - July 16, 2015 - MDI Safety

Slow and Low Coastal Outfitters Kayak Fishing Charters Slow & Low Coastal Outfitters, a proud member of the Hobie Fishing Team, is now offering an array of kayak fishing services geared towards all skill levels. From novices to seasoned fisherman, Slow & Low Coastal Outfitters’ great array of angling opportunities afforded by kayak fishing... - July 16, 2015 - Slow and Low Coastal Outfitters

Slow & Low Coastal Outfitters: New Charters Established charter fishing company adds new line of services for spring and summer 2015 season. - May 11, 2015 - Slow and Low Coastal Outfitters

Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Dan Jasper Takes 1st Place in Final Tournament of 2014 Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide, Dan Jasper, of Jasper Guide Services, wins the year-end Bass Fishing tournament on Lake Minnetonka. Although the conditions were tough, Jasper was able to put together a winning limit using a variety of techniques. “Throughout the day, I used a variety of techniques,... - November 16, 2014 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!

Captain Joe Johnson Celebrates the Grand Opening of Their Inshore Fishing Charters in Nokomis, Florida Captain Joe Johnson is proud to announce all-new inshore fishing charters in the Suncoast area. Serving guests from the Sarasota to the Port Charlotte areas, Captain Joe will use his 18 years of fishing experience to provide both amateur and advanced anglers an opportunity to fish the areas bays and estuaries like the pros. - July 16, 2014 - Captain Joe Johnson Charters

FISHBIO Launches New Website to Improve Study of the Mekong River Across Borders FISHBIO has launched a new website to improve the study, management, and conservation of the Mekong River’s unique and valuable fishes. The website supports the Mekong Fish Network to help researchers and managers communicate and collaborate with each other. - March 06, 2013 - FISHBIO

Jasper Guide Services Partners with Neon Lites Jigs Lake Minnetonka fishing expert Dan Jasper of Jasper Services, a leading provider of guided fishing on Lake Minnetonka and educational programs, announced today a partnership with Neon Lites Jigs. The partnership will help promote and encourage the sports of fishing by introducing, educating and providing... - February 16, 2013 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!

Jasper Guide Services Trained by MN DNR for Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention As residents prepare for the open water season, the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) and the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) encourage those to hire lake service providers trained by the MN DNR. - March 03, 2012 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!

Hunter Palooza Raises $17,000 for Charity 4th Annual Event Went Above and Beyond to Help Feed the Hungry - October 08, 2011 - HuntOnly.com

Fishing the Florida Keys is Now Easier with Key West Big Fish Provides information, secure booking and shared charter tool for Key West boats. - October 05, 2011 - Key West Fishing Guides

Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide, Jasper Services Partners with Liddle Marketing Company Lake Minnetonka fishing expert Dan Jasper of Jasper Services, a leading provider of guided fishing on Lake Minnetonka and educational programs, announced today a partnership with Liddle Marketing Company. The partnership will help promote and encourage the sports of fishing and boating by introducing,... - June 24, 2011 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!

Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Dan Jasper of Jasper Services Places 2nd in First Tournament of the Year Lake Minnetonka Fishing guide Dan Jasper takes second place in his first tournament of 2011 on Lake Minnetonka. - June 16, 2011 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!

Jasper Guide Services Founder and Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Dan Jasper Finishes in Top 10 Professional angler and Lake Minnetonka fishing guide, Dan Jasper and his partner Steve Haumersen finished 9th - September 03, 2010 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!

Dan Jasper, Owner and Operator of Jasper Services Has Another Top 10 Finish on Lake Minnetonka Lead fishing guide, Dan Jasper of Jasper Guide Services, finishes 8th in a recent Fishers of Men tournament on Lake Minnetonka. - August 01, 2010 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!

Fish Camp! by Jasper Guide Services and Urban Ventures Partner to Teach Minneapolis Youth Fishing and Boating Skills Fish Camp!, a leading provider of interactive educational programs that promote and encourage the sports of fishing and boating, announced today they will be holding two day camps with Urban Ventures. - July 11, 2010 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!

Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Partners with Niccum Docks and Liddle Marketing Company to Promote and Encourage Fishing and Boating Jasper Services, a leading provider of guided fishing on Lake Minnetonka, educational programs and experiential marketing solutions, announced today a partnership with Niccum Docks and Liddle Marketing Company to promote and encourage the sport of fishing and boating by introducing, educating and providing... - June 13, 2010 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!

Jasper Guide Services and Their Professional Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Network Present Fish Camp! Jasper Guide Services and their Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guides present Fish Camp!, a day camp where kids discover and learn the basics of fishing and boating in an interactive atmosphere. The camp will be offered throughout the summer of 2010 at the Mound Bay Park Depot and other parks in the metro area of Minnesota. - March 18, 2010 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!

New Professional Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Service Inspired by Childhood Jasper Guide Services is now offering professional, licensed fishing guide services on Lake Minnetonka and other lakes. Owner Dan Jasper uses local knowledge, state-of-the-art equipment, and years of experience to deliver a great fishing experience. Dan’s inspiration to start a fishing guide service... - March 13, 2010 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!

Hunting: Real-Time Trail Camera Photo Gallery HuntOnly.com brings you the latest innovation in Trail Cameras and Hunting Websites. HuntOnly.com and Smart Scouter have teamed up to bring you the “Real-Time Trail Camera Photo Gallery.” The Trail Cam Gallery is updated every hour, 24/7 with the latest Trail Camera Photos from their cameras. - June 17, 2009 - HuntOnly.com

Connect with Others Who Love to Fish FISIBOOK, Fishing Information Services International, is a new web resource that connects the fishing community together. Fishermen can connect with other people who love to fish easily. You can find guides, charters, lodging, services and other resources needed for your next fishing trip. The website is expanding rapidly and they are encouraging new members to join today. It is free. - May 08, 2009 - FISIBOOK, INC

High Adventure Ranch: Not the Typical Family Vacation High Adventure Ranch is offering an exclusive opportunity this summer for families to experience the tranquility of a trip to the countryside with the excitement of a big game safari tour. High Adventure Ranch will make this summer one to remember. - May 08, 2009 - High Adventure Ranch

Trout Are Stupid, Lazy, and They Don't See Very Well Either Outdoor Enthusiasts Flock to Ozarks Fly Fishing School to Separate Facts From Fiction. - April 30, 2009 - Missouri Trout Hunter

Charter Company Helps Disabled Angler Get on the Water The 2009 salmon fishing season is looking to be a banner year in the North Coast of BC, and there are always great opportunities to catch massive Pacific halibut in the local waters. - March 18, 2009 - Blackfeather Charters

New Website Helps Anglers in Economic Slowdown Vision Lures unveils fishing tackle innovations with new website as anglers increasingly respond in slow economic times. - March 06, 2009 - Vision Lures

3rd Annual Kodiak King Salmon Tournament The dates are now available for the 2009 Kodiak King Salmon Tournament. May 15 through until July 5 2009. 1st Prize $10,000. - January 21, 2009 - Kodiak King Salmon Tournament

Local Deer Hunters Help Feed the Hungry The field staff members of Huntonly.com - a website created and managed by hunters as a resource for the hunting community - have donated 15 deer to Maryland’s Farmers and Hunters Feeding The Hungry (FHFH) program. The deer were harvested throughout Southern Maryland during Maryland’s deer... - November 17, 2008 - HuntOnly.com

USA-Based Carr Specialty Baits, Inc. Redefines and Revolutionizes Fishing Lure Industry Fishbites changes the rules of scented fishing lures by introducing scent technology that melts in the water, not on your hands. - October 04, 2008 - Carr Specialty Baits, Inc.

HuntOnly.com Announces New Hunting Widgets and Kinetic Energy Calculator Features HuntOnly.com has developed 2 New Widgets for use on your website, myspace, camospace, or any other networking site. If you enjoy seeing monster bucks caught on trail camera’s you need to check these out. These are great tools with valuable features, your friends and visitors are sure to enjoy. HuntOnly.com has also developed a Kinetic Energy Calculator. This can be used to quickly and accurately calculate the kinetic energy of your archery or firearm equipment. - September 22, 2008 - HuntOnly.com

Top Ten New Reasons to Visit Chaffee County Chaffee County Visitor's Bureau presents ten new reasons to visit Salida, Buena Vista and many areas in between. - August 19, 2008 - Chaffee County Visitor's Bureau

Fishmate Pro Livewells Adds eCommerce to Web Site Fishmate Pro, manufacturer of the only aluminum livewells on the market today, adds eCommerce to Web Site for the do-it-yourself fishing enthusiast. - May 29, 2008 - Fishmate Pro

2nd Annual Kodiak King Salmon Sportfishing Tournament In their second year bigger and better. - May 14, 2008 - Kodiak King Salmon Tournament

New Rafting Accessories for the New Float Season from River Runner Essentials www.river-runner-essentials.com releases two new raft accessories designed with the avid flyfisherman in mind. The Crossbar Cooler keeps an ice-cold beverage within easy reach while floating the river. The Cut Bow Rod Holder keeps rods safely stowed while fishing from one's raft. - March 24, 2008 - River Runner Essentials LLC