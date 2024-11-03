Recent Headlines
Within Nonupholstered Wood Household Furniture Manufacturing
Natage Launches with Sustainable, Timeless Furniture Crafted from Reclaimed Wood
New high-end furniture brand brings natural luxury to the market, blending sustainability with minimalist design. - November 03, 2024 - Natage
Duhome Launches Its Own Branding Site to Woo Furniture Lovers
In the post-COVID era, it’s time for DTC brands to shine. Duhome pivots quicky from third-party platforms to its own branding site to woo furniture lovers. - January 13, 2023 - Duhome Inc.
The Greenville Woodworkers Guild Builds & Donates (15) Bunkbeds for Ukrainian Refugee Families
The Greenville Woodworkers Guild builds bunk beds for families who fled the war in Ukraine and are resettling here in the Upstate of South Carolina. Engineered Sleep has donated 30 premium mattresses for the project. - June 26, 2022 - Greenville Woodworkers Guild
Makersmiths Teen Launches Desks for Distance
Makersmiths member Colby Samide, a Woodgrove High School junior has put his woodworking skills to the test making free student desks for local students who will be returning to school virtually. Colby was impressed by the Maryland nonprofit Desks for Dads and decided to turn his woodworking talent... - September 10, 2020 - Makersmiths, LLC
Bekind. - a Start-Up from Germany for Sustainable Change in the World of Furniture
To its founders Philip and Lars, Bekind. is so much more than just a brand of furniture. It’s a conscious mindset. Without the right mindset very little or almost nothing will change – and Bekind. wants to make sustainable change to the world of furniture. - July 09, 2020 - Bekind.
St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill Acquires New Vacuum Kiln
St. Pierre Inc. (dba St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill) acquires a new vacuum kiln from iDry Systems that will greatly reduce the drying time of sawn logs and improve the overall quality of the cut product. - October 04, 2019 - St. Pierre Inc
"LoLo" - the Micro-Kitchen with a Smile
lllooch launches its first crowdfunding campaign for a unique kitchen concept. - April 21, 2017 - lllooch GmbH
Sugatsune Launches New Website for Savvy Designers
With the launch of Sugatsune’s new website, http://www.designer-fittings.com/hooks/ - designers can get a first hand look at the extensive product options by Sugatsune. The interior hook collection was a best kept secret until recently, where it was known internationally only to a few who have visited the Tokyo showroom. With the creation of its new website, Sugatsune hopes to give discerning designerʼs a big advantage in the marketplace. - October 27, 2016 - Sugatsune
Highland Woodcraft of Hickory NC Debuts Unfinished Furniture Website; Introducing HighlandWoodcraft.co
Highland Woodcraft has been in business for more than forty years as one of the most respected retailers of unfinished furniture. Now, all of what Highland Woodcraft offers in real wood furniture can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Visit www.highlwandwoodcraft.co for a chance to see the abundance of products that represent the finest quality of unfinished real wood furniture. - May 13, 2015 - Highland Woodcraft
Hayes & Sons Furniture Brings Jobs to Unemployed Families
Kickstarter Campaign to aid with startup costs. - February 01, 2015 - Hayes & Sons Furniture
Tronk Design to Launch New Collection at Las Vegas Market
The up and coming furniture studio, Tronk Design, is taking their designs to the next level with the introduction of the Robert Stool, Hudson Table and the Vaughan Dock 2.0 at the January 2014 Las Vegas Market. - January 06, 2014 - Tronk Design
Philip Charles Kitchen & Furniture to Exclusively Supply the StudyBed in the Isle of Man
Philip Charles Kitchens & Furniture is the first to bring unique space-saving solution, the StudyBed, to the Isle of Man. The local furniture store is the island’s only supplier of the Studybed, an innovative system which combines a full size fold-away bed with a large desk and storage... - June 26, 2013 - Philip Charles
Apoochment Launches a New Line of Modern Dog Crate Furniture
Apoochment’s wood dog crate tables offer a unique, modern designed alternative to the products which already exist on the market. Sustainably produced in Seattle using traditional methods of furniture manufacture, Apoochment dual-purpose dog crate tables are right sized to pull double duty in smaller urban spaces. - February 22, 2013 - Apoochment
Estilo Decorarcher in Habitat Valencia Fair 2012
The Habitat Valencia Fair, to be held during the 18 to 22 September, is the largest international trade fair of furniture made in Spain. - September 16, 2012 - Estilo Decorarcher
Rowe Furniture Advocates for American Businesses on Capitol Hill
Rowe Joins House Beautiful for “American Furniture, American Design” Press Conference - July 04, 2012 - Rowe Furniture
Rowe Furniture Introduces Cloud Contour Sleeper System
Sleep sofas so comfortable, you’ll let overnight guests have your bed. - January 07, 2012 - Rowe Furniture
Rowe Furniture, Zero Energy America Team Up to Bring Sustainability to PBS Documentary
Rowe Furniture provides sustainable furnishings to zero energy home building in 2012 film. - November 11, 2011 - Rowe Furniture
The Fitted Wardrobe Company is Going to be on TV
The Fitted Wardrobe Company's work is going to be featured on hit Channel 4 show: Help! My House Is Falling Down. - June 03, 2011 - The Fitted Wardrobe Company
Rowe Continues Growth in Hospitality with First Appearance at the 2011 HD Expo in Las Vegas Featuring Karim Rashid
Rowe’s first appearance highlights their commitment to hospitality, design and their partnership with Karim Rashid. - April 20, 2011 - Rowe Furniture
Not Your Garden Variety Patchwork - Robin Bruce Collection Debuts at April High Point Market
A fresh take on a timeless classic defines the Bohemian Medley Robin Bruce Collection, debuting at High Point Furniture Market in April. - March 16, 2011 - Rowe Furniture
Rowe Fine Furniture Expands Into the New Year
Larger showroom location for Las Vegas Winter Market enhances growth for 2011 - January 20, 2011 - Rowe Furniture
AmishRetail.com Launches Social Media Campaign
AmishRetail.com, a leading supplier of handcrafted Amish furniture, is now a part of the community at Facebook and Twitter. - March 21, 2010 - Amish Retail
Amish Retail Announces the Addition of Handcrafted Wooden Plasma TV Stands
Handcrafted wooden plasma TV stands join the wide assortment of handcrafted Amish furniture at Amish Retail. - February 04, 2010 - Amish Retail
Stone Creek Furniture Launches Kitchen Remodeling Website
Stone Creek Furniture today launched a new kitchen remodeling website to serve Arizona homeowners. - June 19, 2009 - Stone Creek Furniture
Kitchen Remodeling Packages Prove to be a "Recipe for Success" for the Valley’s Stone Creek Furniture Factory
In just one short year, despite a recession, Stone Creek Furniture’s new line of kitchen cabinets and their “move in ready” packages are selling like hotcakes. Kitchen cabinet sales have tripled in the last six months and it looks like it will soon be the Phoenix based company’s largest sales category. - June 01, 2009 - Stone Creek Furniture
Rustic Lodge Furniture is Offering Free Shipping
Free Shipping on All Ground Items. - April 01, 2009 - Rustic Lodge Furniture
Rustic Lodge Furniture 10% Off Sale
Rustic Lodge Furniture is Offering 10% Off of Purchases - April 01, 2009 - Rustic Lodge Furniture
Rustic Lodge Furniture Adds Affordable Line of Furniture
New Budget-Conscious Selection at Rustic Lodge Furniture. - April 01, 2009 - Rustic Lodge Furniture
Wicker Central Will Now Match Any Design Theme
Wicker Central Now Offers More Than 400 Different Styles. - April 01, 2009 - Wicker Central
Wicker Central Furniture Adds Nuevo Living Line
Nuevo Living is Now Available at Wicker Central. - April 01, 2009 - Wicker Central
Wicker Central Has Expanded Its Line of Fine Furniture
New Designers at Wicker Central. - April 01, 2009 - Wicker Central
Wicker Central Promises Most Competitive Web Pricing
Wicker Central (Makers of Quality Wicker Furniture) Promises to Provide the Most Competitive Pricing on the Web for Bulk Orders. - March 04, 2009 - Wicker Central
Design Students Find a Creative Outlet
Vanilla Design Store has teamed up with Otago Polytechnic design students to sell their innovative products internationally via a new website. - June 07, 2008 - Vanilla Design Store
KPi Launches New Website and Introduces PartyPong Table at Sports Licensing and Tailgate Party Convention Being Held January 16th-18th in Las Vegas
KPi, manufacturers of portable and custom beer pong tables launched its new website www.partypongtables.com in conjunction with the introduction of the PartyPong table. Made of highly durable molded ABS plastic the table is targeted at those individuals wanting portability and durability at an... - January 16, 2008 - KPi Entertainment, Inc.
Mitsubishi’s Rolling Showroom Arrives in Perris on October 6, 2007
Newest 1080p HDTVs arrive in stunning new 53-foot big rig mobile marketing trailer loaded with high-tech gear. - October 05, 2007 - Woodwork Creations
Rustic Mountain Furniture Creates New, Unique Pool Table Carved from an Aspen Tree
Is it a pool table or a phenomenal work of art? These innovative pool and billiard tables, made from 100% solid Aspen are turning the sport into a furniture showcase - June 11, 2007 - Rustic Mountain Furniture
Sweet Dream Bed Expands Business to Include Boy’s Bedrooms and Custom Room & Nursery Designs
Sweet Dream Bed and Children’s Interiors are building custom, high end, luxury, childrens theme bedroom sets and offering full service designs that make children’s dreams come true. They have expanded their services in recent months to include custom murals, linens, and furniture accessories. The Sweet Dream is growing; if you and your child can dream it, they can create it. - February 28, 2007 - Sweet Dream Theme Beds & Children's Interior's
Give Your Home a Fresh New Look - and with Caneworld's Exciting Range of Furniture Now on Display in its Three Yorkshire Stores
Caneworld, specialists in conservatory furniture and accessories for over 25 years, boasts the finest selection of cane furniture in the region. They are direct importers selling to the public so missing out the middleman, providing the best prices and unique product lines. They have had over... - February 24, 2007 - Cane World
Sweet Dream Theme Bed and Children's Interiors are Proud to be Meeting the Very Special Needs of Disabled Children and those Who Care for them
Sweet Dream Theme Bed and Children’s Interiors have been hard at work making kids bed dreams come true, but their most recently finished project has been their crowning glory. The Means’s have constructed their first special needs castle bed. Their achievement will be a boon to parents... - September 17, 2006 - Sweet Dream Theme Beds & Children's Interior's
Sweet Dream Bed and Children's Interiors Build Bedroom Sets that Make Children's Dreams Come True
Sweet Dream Bed and Children’s Interiors are building bedroom sets that make children’s dreams come true. Hand crafted and completely made to order, these bed sets are of the highest quality and beauty. If you and your child can dream it they can build it. - June 29, 2006 - Sweet Dream Theme Beds & Children's Interior's