With the launch of Sugatsune’s new website, http://www.designer-fittings.com/hooks/ - designers can get a first hand look at the extensive product options by Sugatsune. The interior hook collection was a best kept secret until recently, where it was known internationally only to a few who have visited the Tokyo showroom. With the creation of its new website, Sugatsune hopes to give discerning designerʼs a big advantage in the marketplace. - October 27, 2016 - Sugatsune