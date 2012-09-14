PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

Sugatsune Launches New Website for Savvy Designers With the launch of Sugatsune’s new website, http://www.designer-fittings.com/hooks/ - designers can get a first hand look at the extensive product options by Sugatsune. The interior hook collection was a best kept secret until recently, where it was known internationally only to a few who have visited the Tokyo showroom. With the creation of its new website, Sugatsune hopes to give discerning designerʼs a big advantage in the marketplace. - October 27, 2016 - Sugatsune

Forbes Industries Expands Portable Dance Floor Offering Forbes Industries creates new Strategic Alliance with Event Equipment Sales (EES), expands Portable Dance Floor offering. - August 14, 2016 - Forbes Industries

In Its 40th Year, Northland Furniture Brings Innovative New Designs to 2016 HD Expo Northland Furniture Company is pleased to announce they will be attending the 2016 HD Expo at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hospitality design event takes place Wednesday, May 4 through Friday, May 6, 2016. - April 14, 2016 - Northland Furniture

National Granite Centre Launches on eBay In a very exciting move, National Granite Centre, a subsidiary of Marble and Granite Solutions (UK) Ltd. has now joined eBay to provide more buying options to customers seeking granite worktops and quartz worktops. - January 20, 2014 - National Granite Centre

Family Continues Legacy of Mattress Manufacturing Firm Founder Since the passing of Winn Butterworth, the founder of Custom Comfort by Winn, Ltd. and creator of the Winndom mattress, his widow and son-in-law are assuming the roles President and Vice President and working with Winn's long time, dedicated staff to continue the family business. - December 12, 2013 - Custom Comfort by Winn, Ltd.

Tolar Manufacturing Celebrates 20 Years of Best-in-Class Transit Shelter Solutions Corona (CA) based Tolar Manufacturing Company, Inc, a recognized industry leader in transit street furniture solutions, celebrated twenty years of providing best in class transit shelters and related amenities with a company luncheon and awards ceremony. - June 16, 2011 - Tolar Manufacturing Company, Inc

Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. Congratulates Moore on Auburn University Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. is pleased to announce that Calvin Moore, a project manager with the company, recently received the 2009-2010 Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award for the McWhorter School of Building Science from Auburn University. This awarded is given to only one student within... - November 04, 2010 - Cornerstone Detention Products

Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. Ranked Among Top Specialty Contractors Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. has been named one of the Top 600 Specialty Contractors for 2010 by ENR (Engineering News-Record) magazine. The detention company was ranked at #355 on the list. This is the sixth year that Cornerstone Detention Products has been included on the ENR Top Specialty... - November 03, 2010 - Cornerstone Detention Products

Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. Nearly Doubles Annual Revenue in Three Years Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. of Tanner, Ala. has almost doubled its annual revenue in three years, earning the company a spot on Inc.'s 2010 Top 5000 List for Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. In 2009, the company reported revenue of $43 million, up from the company's 2006 revenue... - September 24, 2010 - Cornerstone Detention Products

Andy Schaidler Joins Regal Mirror & Art Company as Vice President of Sales & Marketing Regal Mirror & Art Company revitalizes marketing and sales effort to hotels, motels, resorts, and timeshares with Andy Schaidler in the new position of Vice President of Sales & Marketing. - August 26, 2010 - Regal Mirror and Art Company

Northland Furniture Company Announces New Warranty on All Its Case Good Products Northland Furniture Company warrants its furniture for the duration of the purchaser’s property design refurbishment lifecycle or 10 years, whichever occurs first. - March 28, 2010 - Northland Furniture Company

Cornerstone Detention Products Ranks in Inc.’s Top 5000 List for Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America International detention products and services company Cornerstone Detention Products has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. Cornerstone Detention Products, based in Tanner, Ala., received a ranking of 2,223 on the 2009 Inc. 5000 list. - August 27, 2009 - Cornerstone Detention Products

School Furniture Essentials - "Back to Basics" by Hertz Furniture - Helps Schools Save Time and Money Hertz Furniture’s Back to Basics school furniture collection offers a selection of the most economical and essential classroom furniture all on a single page. The collection consists of student desks, teachers desks, classroom chairs, storage cabinets and other classroom basics. - August 21, 2009 - Hertz Furniture

Europe's #1 Manufacturer of LCD Enclosures Wins Order for Australian Ferry Terminals LCD Enclosures Global have successfully designed and manufactured outdoor LCD enclosures for the digital signage market, due to their experience and knowledge they are now securing projects globally. - May 22, 2009 - LCD Enclosures Global

Cornerstone Detention Employee Named Treasurer of American Subcontractors Association Cornerstone Detention Products Employee Kerrick Whisenant has been elected Treasurer of the American Subcontractors Association (ASA) for 2009-2010. Mr. Whisenant currently serves as the national organization's secretary. - March 15, 2009 - Cornerstone Detention Products

Cornerstone Detention Announces Fulton County, Georgia Video Visitation Contract Prison supply company Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. has been awarded a contract to supply a modern 70 unit video visitation system to the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. The VizVox Sentry system will increase security in the jail, while still allowing family members and others to visit with the inmates. - December 01, 2008 - Cornerstone Detention Products

Charles Stewart Contract Hires Mel Kelly Charles Stewart Contract Hires Mel Kelly to run their Sales and Marketing Department in their new contract furniture division. - November 08, 2008 - Charles Stewart Contract

Cornerstone Detention Products Website Wins 2008 WebAward in International Competition Cornerstone Detention Products website received a "Standard of Excellence" Award during the 2008 WebAwards, hosted by the international Web Marketing Association. The website has led to increased sales for the company's institutional sales division. - October 02, 2008 - Cornerstone Detention Products

Fairmont Designs Retains Grid2 for Corporate Identity Work Growing Manufacturer to Update Identity, Showroom. - April 22, 2008 - Fairmont Designs

Can We Quiet Down New York City? The new noise law in New York City states that “the making, creation or maintenance of excessive and unreasonable and prohibited noises within the city affects… is a menace to public health, comfort, convenience, safety, welfare and the prosperity of the people of the city.” - August 03, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.

Sound Wall Enclosure Engineered to Reduce Shredder Sound Near Residential Community Sturgis Iron and Metal retained Acoustical Solutions to assist in a continuous effort to “coexist” with the surrounding residential community in Elkhart, Indiana. After the installation of the Mega-Shredder at the Sturgis facility, Acoustical Solutions was brought in to perform additional sound mitigation, including the design of a sound wall enclosure. - May 22, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.

Sound Barrier Wall Reduces Industrial Noise Near Residential Community Sturgis Iron and Metal contacted Acoustical Solutions, Inc initially in July 2006 to help resolve industrial noise and site concerns stemming from the facility’s close proximity to a residential community. Sturgis was concerned with noise created by a metal shredder and sound arising from the... - March 09, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.

Acoustical Solutions, Inc. Opens New, Larger Office Acoustical Solutions, Inc. is excited to announce their latest expansion plan, the opening of a new, larger office and manufacturing facility in Richmond, VA. Acoustical Solutions will continue to provide soundproofing and noise control products and services with greater capacity for customer service,... - February 28, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.

Acoustical Solutions Now Offers a Full Line of Firestopping Products to Defend Against Sound and Smoke Firestop materials serve two primary purposes – they reduce sound transmission between rooms, and they block the spread of flame and smoke through the small spaces in a building. These products are appropriate for use in residential, commercial and industrial settings. - February 09, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.

Add Soundproofing and Noise Control with a New Acoustical Floor Underlayment Product Iso-Step Floor underlayment is an environmentally friendly rubber based product made from recycled tires using 82% post-consumer recycled content. Iso-Step is a double duty product. Its mass of either one pound or two pounds per square foot offers incredible airborne sound reduction, and since the product is made from recycled tires, it offers a high level of structure borne sound reduction to significantly quiet footfall. - January 19, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.