Bespoke Office Furniture Expands with Acquisition of THA Inc. Assets and Design Library, Elevating Custom Furniture Capabilities

Bucks County Live Edge has rebranded as Bespoke Office Furniture after acquiring THA Furniture’s brand and design library. The company will integrate THA’s renowned craftsmanship and designs into its offerings, with former VP of Manufacturing Matt Drouncheck leading production. Bespoke Office Furniture will maintain THA’s legacy of quality while expanding its product line, continuing to provide custom, high-quality furniture solutions for clients. - September 12, 2024 - Bespoke Office Furniture

Central PA Woman-Owned Business Hill Woodworks Plans for Growth with New Hiring

Central PA Woman-Owned Business Hill Woodworks Plans for Growth with New Hiring

Hill Woodworks, a builder of finely crafted commercial cabinetry and fixtures for over 40 years in the Mid-Atlantic region, proudly announces the hiring of new Project Manager Mark Leonard. Mark has over 30 years of experience in the Cabinetry & Fixtures industry. Hill Woodworks, in southern York County, PA, has been providing precision-crafted custom commercial cabinetry and fixtures to business customers since 1981, and specializes in creative designs for workstations and business fixtures. - April 01, 2024 - Hill Woodworks

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Environment Specialist Debby Cappadona

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Environment Specialist Debby Cappadona

Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its team, providing design and furniture solutions to the education sector, with the addition of Debby Cappadona. - May 23, 2022 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

Egan Visual Launches New Line of Products: Egan Curve

Egan Visual Launches New Line of Products: Egan Curve

Egan Visual is pleased to announce that they have expanded their range of visual communication boards, with the exciting launch of the new Egan Curve product line. The launch is inspired by the trending rounded corners seen in modern office space designs today. “We are seeing a growing trend... - February 14, 2022 - Egan Visual

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan

Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

Sugatsune Launches New Website for Savvy Designers

With the launch of Sugatsune’s new website, http://www.designer-fittings.com/hooks/ - designers can get a first hand look at the extensive product options by Sugatsune. The interior hook collection was a best kept secret until recently, where it was known internationally only to a few who have visited the Tokyo showroom. With the creation of its new website, Sugatsune hopes to give discerning designerʼs a big advantage in the marketplace. - October 27, 2016 - Sugatsune

Forbes Industries Expands Portable Dance Floor Offering

Forbes Industries creates new Strategic Alliance with Event Equipment Sales (EES), expands Portable Dance Floor offering. - August 14, 2016 - Forbes Industries

In Its 40th Year, Northland Furniture Brings Innovative New Designs to 2016 HD Expo

Northland Furniture Company is pleased to announce they will be attending the 2016 HD Expo at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. The hospitality design event takes place Wednesday, May 4 through Friday, May 6, 2016. - April 14, 2016 - Northland Furniture

National Granite Centre Launches on eBay

In a very exciting move, National Granite Centre, a subsidiary of Marble and Granite Solutions (UK) Ltd. has now joined eBay to provide more buying options to customers seeking granite worktops and quartz worktops. - January 20, 2014 - National Granite Centre

Family Continues Legacy of Mattress Manufacturing Firm Founder

Since the passing of Winn Butterworth, the founder of Custom Comfort by Winn, Ltd. and creator of the Winndom mattress, his widow and son-in-law are assuming the roles President and Vice President and working with Winn's long time, dedicated staff to continue the family business. - December 12, 2013 - Custom Comfort by Winn, Ltd.

Tolar Manufacturing Celebrates 20 Years of Best-in-Class Transit Shelter Solutions

Tolar Manufacturing Celebrates 20 Years of Best-in-Class Transit Shelter Solutions

Corona (CA) based Tolar Manufacturing Company, Inc, a recognized industry leader in transit street furniture solutions, celebrated twenty years of providing best in class transit shelters and related amenities with a company luncheon and awards ceremony. - June 16, 2011 - Tolar Manufacturing Company, Inc

Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. Congratulates Moore on Auburn University Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award

Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. is pleased to announce that Calvin Moore, a project manager with the company, recently received the 2009-2010 Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award for the McWhorter School of Building Science from Auburn University. This awarded is given to only one student... - November 04, 2010 - Cornerstone Detention Products

Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. Ranked Among Top Specialty Contractors

Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. has been named one of the Top 600 Specialty Contractors for 2010 by ENR (Engineering News-Record) magazine. The detention company was ranked at #355 on the list. This is the sixth year that Cornerstone Detention Products has been included on the ENR Top... - November 03, 2010 - Cornerstone Detention Products

Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. Nearly Doubles Annual Revenue in Three Years

Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. of Tanner, Ala. has almost doubled its annual revenue in three years, earning the company a spot on Inc.'s 2010 Top 5000 List for Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. In 2009, the company reported revenue of $43 million, up from the company's 2006... - September 24, 2010 - Cornerstone Detention Products

Andy Schaidler Joins Regal Mirror & Art Company as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Regal Mirror & Art Company revitalizes marketing and sales effort to hotels, motels, resorts, and timeshares with Andy Schaidler in the new position of Vice President of Sales & Marketing. - August 26, 2010 - Regal Mirror and Art Company

Northland Furniture Company Announces New Warranty on All Its Case Good Products

Northland Furniture Company warrants its furniture for the duration of the purchaser’s property design refurbishment lifecycle or 10 years, whichever occurs first. - March 28, 2010 - Northland Furniture Company

Cornerstone Detention Products Ranks in Inc.’s Top 5000 List for Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

International detention products and services company Cornerstone Detention Products has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. Cornerstone Detention Products, based in Tanner, Ala., received a ranking of 2,223 on the 2009 Inc. 5000 list. - August 27, 2009 - Cornerstone Detention Products

School Furniture Essentials - "Back to Basics" by Hertz Furniture - Helps Schools Save Time and Money

Hertz Furniture’s Back to Basics school furniture collection offers a selection of the most economical and essential classroom furniture all on a single page. The collection consists of student desks, teachers desks, classroom chairs, storage cabinets and other classroom basics. - August 21, 2009 - Hertz Furniture

Europe's #1 Manufacturer of LCD Enclosures Wins Order for Australian Ferry Terminals

LCD Enclosures Global have successfully designed and manufactured outdoor LCD enclosures for the digital signage market, due to their experience and knowledge they are now securing projects globally. - May 22, 2009 - LCD Enclosures Global

Cornerstone Detention Employee Named Treasurer of American Subcontractors Association

Cornerstone Detention Products Employee Kerrick Whisenant has been elected Treasurer of the American Subcontractors Association (ASA) for 2009-2010. Mr. Whisenant currently serves as the national organization's secretary. - March 15, 2009 - Cornerstone Detention Products

Cornerstone Detention Announces Fulton County, Georgia Video Visitation Contract

Prison supply company Cornerstone Detention Products, Inc. has been awarded a contract to supply a modern 70 unit video visitation system to the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. The VizVox Sentry system will increase security in the jail, while still allowing family members and others to visit with the inmates. - December 01, 2008 - Cornerstone Detention Products

Charles Stewart Contract Hires Mel Kelly

Charles Stewart Contract Hires Mel Kelly to run their Sales and Marketing Department in their new contract furniture division. - November 08, 2008 - Charles Stewart Contract

Cornerstone Detention Products Website Wins 2008 WebAward in International Competition

Cornerstone Detention Products website received a "Standard of Excellence" Award during the 2008 WebAwards, hosted by the international Web Marketing Association. The website has led to increased sales for the company's institutional sales division. - October 02, 2008 - Cornerstone Detention Products

Fairmont Designs Retains Grid2 for Corporate Identity Work

Growing Manufacturer to Update Identity, Showroom. - April 22, 2008 - Fairmont Designs

Can We Quiet Down New York City?

Can We Quiet Down New York City?

The new noise law in New York City states that “the making, creation or maintenance of excessive and unreasonable and prohibited noises within the city affects… is a menace to public health, comfort, convenience, safety, welfare and the prosperity of the people of the city.” - August 03, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.

Sound Wall Enclosure Engineered to Reduce Shredder Sound Near Residential Community

Sturgis Iron and Metal retained Acoustical Solutions to assist in a continuous effort to “coexist” with the surrounding residential community in Elkhart, Indiana. After the installation of the Mega-Shredder at the Sturgis facility, Acoustical Solutions was brought in to perform additional sound mitigation, including the design of a sound wall enclosure. - May 22, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.

Sound Barrier Wall Reduces Industrial Noise Near Residential Community

Sturgis Iron and Metal contacted Acoustical Solutions, Inc initially in July 2006 to help resolve industrial noise and site concerns stemming from the facility’s close proximity to a residential community. Sturgis was concerned with noise created by a metal shredder and sound arising from... - March 09, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.

Acoustical Solutions, Inc. Opens New, Larger Office

Acoustical Solutions, Inc. is excited to announce their latest expansion plan, the opening of a new, larger office and manufacturing facility in Richmond, VA.  Acoustical Solutions will continue to provide soundproofing and noise control products and services with greater capacity for customer... - February 28, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.

Acoustical Solutions Now Offers a Full Line of Firestopping Products to Defend Against Sound and Smoke

Firestop materials serve two primary purposes – they reduce sound transmission between rooms, and they block the spread of flame and smoke through the small spaces in a building. These products are appropriate for use in residential, commercial and industrial settings. - February 09, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.

Add Soundproofing and Noise Control with a New Acoustical Floor Underlayment Product

Iso-Step Floor underlayment is an environmentally friendly rubber based product made from recycled tires using 82% post-consumer recycled content. Iso-Step is a double duty product. Its mass of either one pound or two pounds per square foot offers incredible airborne sound reduction, and since the product is made from recycled tires, it offers a high level of structure borne sound reduction to significantly quiet footfall. - January 19, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.

Green Glue for High Performance Soundproofing

Acoustical Solutions has introduced a new generation of sound isolating material known as Green Glue. Green Glue is a Visco-Elastic sound damping compound. Visco-Elastic materials damp vibration, minimizing the transference of sound vibration from one side of a partition to the other. - January 16, 2007 - Acoustical Solutions, Inc.

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