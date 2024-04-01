Central PA Woman-Owned Business Hill Woodworks Plans for Growth with New Hiring

Hill Woodworks, a builder of finely crafted commercial cabinetry and fixtures for over 40 years in the Mid-Atlantic region, proudly announces the hiring of new Project Manager Mark Leonard. Mark has over 30 years of experience in the Cabinetry & Fixtures industry. Hill Woodworks, in southern York County, PA, has been providing precision-crafted custom commercial cabinetry and fixtures to business customers since 1981, and specializes in creative designs for workstations and business fixtures.