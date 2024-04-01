Central PA Woman-Owned Business Hill Woodworks Plans for Growth with New Hiring
Brogue, PA, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hill Woodworks, a builder of finely crafted commercial cabinetry and fixtures for over 40 years in the Mid-Atlantic region, proudly announces the hiring of new Project Manager Mark Leonard. Mark has over 30 years of experience in the Cabinetry & Fixtures industry, much of that time as Director of Operations for a multi-million-dollar company. Mark has experience in all phases of manufacturing operations and will work with Hill Woodworks owner Chris Foltz to lead the company in meeting their goals for future expansion of company operations. Chris Foltz states, "Mark has the experience and leadership abilities that will help Hill Woodworks to grow into the next phase of our business growth plan. Our entire staff is highly skilled and experienced and are the best in the business at creating and crafting high quality products. There are wonderful opportunities ahead for our company."
Hill Woodworks, based in southern York County, PA, has been providing precision-crafted custom commercial cabinetry and fixtures to business customers since 1981, and specializes in creative designs for workstations, reception desks, storage cabinets, and a wide variety of custom fixture designs for business applications. Hill Woodworks is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), PA Small Business & PA Small Diverse Business, and works with the top contractors in the region.
Hill Woodworks can be reached at 717-927-9771. For order inquiries or free quotes for your project, email chrisfoltz@hillwoodworks.com See examples of the beautiful fixtures that Hill Woodworks can create for your business at www.hillwoodworks.com.
Categories