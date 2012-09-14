PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Bridgestone Winter Driving School Opens 35th Season
Vehicle Fleet Features 2019 Model-Year Toyotas Equipped with Bridgestone Blizzak Tires. - December 17, 2018 - Bridgestone Winter Driving School
Father of 21-Year-Old DUI Victim Killed by Repeat Offender Believes He’s Found Way to Reduce DUI Recidivism
“Self-Preservation” is Michael Esser’s new substance abuse/DUI workbook and life skills program that was inspired after his 21-year-old daughter was killed in 2013 by a drunk driver who had previously completed a DUI counseling program in Las Vegas, Nevada a mere 9 days prior to the... - January 14, 2018 - Michael E Esser
Bridgestone Winter Driving School Now Open for 2017/2018 Season
Vehicle Fleet Features 2018 Model-Year Toyotas Equipped with Bridgestone Blizzak Tires - December 30, 2017 - Bridgestone Winter Driving School
All Star Driver Education
All Star Driver Education Seeks Coat Donations
All Star Driver Education and One Warm Coat® have teamed up this winter to spread warmth...one coat at a time. - December 06, 2017 - All Star Driver Education
Aceable Offers College Test Prep Through New Company Partnership
Austin Education Company Partners with The Princeton Review. - July 08, 2017 - Aceable
Aceable Voted Best Place to Work in Austin
Austin Business Journal selects Aceable as winner in medium company category. - July 06, 2017 - Aceable
Aceable Partners with Leading Auto Insurance Agency Answer Financial
Austin company continues to simplify driving process for teens. - June 29, 2017 - Aceable
Aceable Wins Austin A-List Award at Chamber Event
Austin startup recognized in “Growth” category by the Austin Chamber of Commerce - June 02, 2017 - Aceable
Aceable’s New Technology Feature is Patent Pending
Austin startup’s unique technology aims to improve learning experience. - May 20, 2017 - Aceable
Skilled Motorcycle Riders Association Promotes Motorcycle Safety Through Training and Raises Funds for Motorcops for Kids; Benefitting Shriner's Hospitals for Children
The North Texas Motorcycle Challenge is a Rodeo and Skills Training event on September 28th – 30th, 2017 at the Pat Lobb Toyota of McKinney in Collin County, Texas. - May 17, 2017 - Skilled Motorcycle Riders Association
Aceable Drivers Ed Partners with TrueCar
Aceable Drivers Ed Partners with TrueCar to help students and parents navigate the car buying process. - May 08, 2017 - Aceable
AceableAgent Launches First TREC-Approved Real Estate Continuing Education Course with Native Mobile App
Austin education company releases modern mobile-first continuing education courses for Texas real estate agents. - May 03, 2017 - Aceable
S&A Sprint Driving School Announces the Launch of Truck Driving Teaching Services
As an extension of the services it provides to teach car driving and bus driving to students, Sprint Driving has now launched its services to offer truck driving lessons to the community at large. - April 28, 2017 - S&A Sprint Driving School Inc.
Aceable’s Top Rated Driver Education Course Takes Over Texas
Austin Company Now Holds Largest Market Share of Texas Driver’s Ed. - April 18, 2017 - Aceable
5th Wheel Training Institute
5th Wheel President at the Forefront of Positive Change and Innovation at TTSAO
The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario Inc. (TTSAO) was founded in 1993 to ensure students enrolled in truck training programs were coming out knowledgeable, competent and safe. Its goal was ultimately to maintain public confidence in truck drivers, a goal that has been well met. There is... - March 21, 2017 - 5th Wheel Training Institute
5th Wheel Training Institute – Mandatory Entry Level Training (MELT) is Becoming Mandatory
Mandatory Entry Level Training (MELT) is scheduled to be in effect this summer (July 1, 2017) as the Ministry of Transportation aims to set higher standards for prospective commercial truck drivers wishing to take The Commercial Truck Driver Training Standard (Class A) test. This is good news as MELT... - January 25, 2017 - 5th Wheel Training Institute
Bridgestone Winter Driving School Now Open
2016/17 Season Features Toyota Vehicles Equipped with Bridgestone Blizzak Tires. - December 19, 2016 - Bridgestone Winter Driving School
5th Wheel Training Institute Proudly Announces the Addition of a Videographer to Their Team
Since 1985, 5th Wheel Training Institute has been providing top-tier training for truck drivers through intensive courses that prepare them for real-world careers. Now, 5th Wheel has taken the next step in their outreach programs by adding videographer Allison Himann to their team. This graduate of... - December 15, 2016 - 5th Wheel Training Institute
5th Wheel Training Proudly Announces a New Admissions Location for Toronto and GTA Area
It is easier than ever for those interested in a career in truck-driving or heavy machinery operation to obtain the training needed for a DZ- or AZ-class license or equipment operation certification. 5th Wheel Training Institute, one of the top commercial vehicle training schools in Ontario, has partnered... - September 30, 2016 - 5th Wheel Training Institute
Safe and Professional Driving for Your Business
Clarence Newell, a Bill Plant Driving School driving instructors has qualified as a "Fleet" instructor. - June 13, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School
Sigma Studies
Sigma Studies Partnership
Sigma Studies Limited has proudly partnered up with the Stanford & Corringham Community First Responder Group by donating four of the latest resuscitation manikins, which light up to indicate the virtual blood flow. The Community First Responders volunteer on behalf of the East of England Ambulance... - June 10, 2016 - Sigma Studies
Instinctive Driving Aids Young Afghan Man’s Drive for a New Life in Australia
This story is not about the machinations of politics, government policies or the perceived right or wrong of other countries and religious beliefs. More so, it’s a true tale of bravery, determination, family and what we, as Australians have done to help those in need, to better their lives and in doing so adding to the richness of this country and the meaning of "humanity." - May 26, 2016 - Instinctive Driving
BMW Partnered with Bill Plant School
BMW have recently partnered with the Bill Plant School of Motoring and will supply over 3,600 vehicles to the business over the next three years. - May 12, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School
Bill Plant Driving Training Opportunity is Low Cost
The Bill Plant training department has been going from strength to strength over the last few months. - April 14, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School
Addition of Bmw 1 Series in Bill Plant a New Move
Recently the Bill Plant School of motoring announced the addition of the BMW 1 series M Sport. The school considers this a great move forward to further enhance their fleet of vehicles. - March 04, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School
Bill Plant Driving Instructor Course
The Bill Plant Driving School has been training Driving Instructors for many years. Recently they have developed a new course in which candidates can ‘fast track’ their driving instructor training. This course is a residential course, taking place at the Bill Plant School of Motoring’s National Training Centre in Ripon, North Yorkshire. - March 04, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School
Bill Plant Driving School Partnered with Leading Brand BMW to Provide Driving Lessons
Last October the Bill Plant driving school partnered with leading brand BMW to provide driving lessons in quality tuition vehicles. Bill Plant initially welcomed the BMW 1 series and has recently taken orders for the X1, arriving in April. Soon, all of the vehicles on the Bill Plant driving instructor... - February 26, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School
Become a Driving Instructor at Bill Plant Driving School
Bill Plant School of Motoring has again improved its service to customers wanting to train to become Driving Instructors, by the addition of a Residential Course for the Part 3 Training at its Head Office in Ripon North Yorkshire. The Course is from Monday to Friday and consists of intensive In Car and... - February 26, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School
CDLPrepCenter Offers a Streamlined Way to Study for the CDL Written Test
CDLPrepCenter.com is a resource for prospective commercial truck drivers, helping students study for the CDL written test. CDLPrepCenter offers courses that cover all the information that may appear on the learner's permit written test. At the end of each course there is a practice test. The CDL practice tests are very similar to the real tests so students can feel confident when they walk in for the exam. - January 20, 2016 - CDL Prep Center
Bridgestone Winter Driving School Opens for 2015/16 Season
The Bridgestone Winter Driving School, the only purpose-built, terrain-based school of its kind in North America, is now open for the 2015 - 2016 season. Steady December snowfall, with a foot of new snow in the last 24 hours, has made for ideal winter surface conditions on the school’s signature... - December 23, 2015 - Bridgestone Winter Driving School
Driving Instructor Specializing in Autism to Speak at CHOP Center for Autism Research Seminar
Michael Mercadante, MS, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, specializes in teaching novice drivers with autism, learning differences and anxiety. He will be a guest speaker at the "Next Steps Into Adulthood" seminar at the Center for Autism Research on Tuesday, December 1, 2015. - December 01, 2015 - Modern Driver Institute
New Driving School in Carrollton, Texas
New drivers education school to open in Carrollton, Texas. - March 20, 2015 - Driving School Of North Texas
All-Star Driver
In All-Star Driver's #youneedallstar Campaign You Can Win $500 Cash
Everyone seems to know a bad driver, and everyone has his or her stories about seeing one on the road. From weaving in and out of lanes, to speeding, to leaving snow on the roof of your car, unsafe driving practices can and should be avoided by all. To help spread awareness of bad driving techniques,... - January 09, 2015 - All-Star Driver
Bridgestone Winter Driving School Opens 32nd Season with Fresh Snow
The Bridgestone Winter Driving School, the only purpose-built, terrain-based school of its kind in North America, is now open for the 2014 - 2015 season. Recent snowfall has made for ideal winter surface conditions on the school’s signature ice and snow-covered tracks. The Bridgestone Winter Driving... - December 23, 2014 - Bridgestone Winter Driving School
National Teen Driver Safety Week
October 19th marks the start of National Teen Driver Safety Week. First established by Congress in 2007, National Teen Driver Safety Week has since gained wide recognition for raising awareness amongst teens and parents on how to become a safer driver. All-Star Driver, the leading driving school in the... - October 17, 2014 - All-Star Driver
All-Star Driver Leading the Way with New Drive-Only License
There are an estimated 54,000 undocumented citizens driving in Connecticut today. All-Star Driver, Connecticut’s leader in driver education with 70 locations throughout the State, is preparing to help them obtain a drive-only license which they will be eligible for in January. “Everyone shares... - September 27, 2014 - All-Star Driver
All-Star Driver
All-Star Driver Leads Way in Helping Companies Reduce Employee Driver Risks
All-Star Driver CEO Brandon Dufour is passionate about making the roads safer for everyone. His company teaches safe driving to about 12,000 teens a year throughout his 70 Connecticut locations and now he’s set his headlights on employee safe driving. “Motor vehicle crashes are the number... - September 05, 2014 - All-Star Driver
Safe Driving Tips for Back to School by All-Star Driver
Most students return to school this week. As they do, All-Star Driver, the leading driving school in the state, has a mission to cause a cultural shift in the way people act on our roadways. To help reach their mission, they are offering these 10 tips for all drivers to use when driving to and from class. As... - August 25, 2014 - All-Star Driver
Driving Records Direct
Do You Know What's on Your Driving Record? Find Out Instantly.
Keeping your driving record clean can save you time and money, and DrivingRecordsDirect.com makes it easy, convenient, and affordable to access yours quickly. - August 05, 2014 - Driving Records Direct
Eco Driving - Road Risk Assessment by Bill Plant UK
Eco Driving is a relatively new concept dealing with improved road safety and fuel efficiency. - July 31, 2014 - Bill Plant Driving School
5 Top Tips to Improved Road Safety and Fuel Efficiency - Bill Plant
Eco Driving is a relatively new concept dealing with improved road safety and fuel efficiency. Here are some money saving tips by Bill Plant Driving School. - July 28, 2014 - Bill Plant Driving School
Ripon-Based Driving School Bill Plant Appoints York’s Garbutt & Elliott
Bill Plant School of Motoring, one of the UK’s largest driving school franchises, has appointed Yorkshire accountants and business advisers, Garbutt & Elliott, to help support its drive for growth. - July 28, 2014 - Bill Plant Driving School
Rider Revenge App Launches on Apple Store, Aims to Stop Distracted Driving
NJ Tech Start-up Closes Crowd-Funding Round, Meets Development Milestones and Pursues Pilot City to Stop Distracted Driving. - June 16, 2014 - Rider Revenge
Indiana Online Driver Improvement, Inc.
BMV Approved Driver Safety Program Now Available on Smartphones and Tablets
A new app allows Indiana drivers to complete a driver safety program from their mobile devices. - January 08, 2014 - Indiana Online Driver Improvement, Inc.
Onroad Driving School Sydney Aims to Increase Its Fleet to 30 Franchise Driving Instructors by Dec 2013
Onroad Driving School Sydney is increasing its franchise driving instructors to 30 by the end of dec 2013. Founder of Onroad Driving School announced about increment of their team by 30 passionate driving instructors in sydney. - June 22, 2013 - Onroad Driving School
Florida Learners Permit Program: New Online Course Available
New Way for Teens to Get Their Florida Drivers Permit - April 09, 2013 - National Online Traffic Schools, LLC
SaferTeenDriver.com
The Extra Mile – SaferTeenDriver.com Adds New Tools for Novice Teen Drivers
Today the website SaferTeenDriver.com was relaunched with a new hazard perception evaluation and related defensive driver training curriculum tailored for novice teen drivers. The updated website incorporates best in class evaluation and educational services from BrightFleet.com, but adds a unique coaching... - April 09, 2013 - SaferTeenDriver.com
TicketRelief.com Achieves Certification by the California DMV
The preferred choice for satisfying traffic school on the Internet becomes accredited by the California DMV. - March 26, 2013 - Ticket Relief
Learner Drivers Offered Chance to Speed Up the Process with Experienced Driving School
Flexible driving lessons offered in Manchester and Birmingham. The driving school Go2Pass, who can be found at go2pass.co.uk/ are offering new drivers the chance to join forces with their highly experienced company. The team behind Go2Pass say that they are dedicated to getting learner drivers on the... - March 15, 2013 - Go 2 Pass
Comedy Guys
Comedy Guys Offers Beneficial, Fun and Entertaining Defensive Driving Classes in Texas
Comedy Guys offers defensive driving classes taught by professional comedians, so you can be entertained while learning valuable driving skills and getting speeding tickets dismissed. - December 13, 2012 - Comedy Guys
