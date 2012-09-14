PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bridgestone Winter Driving School Opens 35th Season Vehicle Fleet Features 2019 Model-Year Toyotas Equipped with Bridgestone Blizzak Tires. - December 17, 2018 - Bridgestone Winter Driving School

Father of 21-Year-Old DUI Victim Killed by Repeat Offender Believes He’s Found Way to Reduce DUI Recidivism “Self-Preservation” is Michael Esser’s new substance abuse/DUI workbook and life skills program that was inspired after his 21-year-old daughter was killed in 2013 by a drunk driver who had previously completed a DUI counseling program in Las Vegas, Nevada a mere 9 days prior to the... - January 14, 2018 - Michael E Esser

Bridgestone Winter Driving School Now Open for 2017/2018 Season Vehicle Fleet Features 2018 Model-Year Toyotas Equipped with Bridgestone Blizzak Tires - December 30, 2017 - Bridgestone Winter Driving School

All Star Driver Education Seeks Coat Donations All Star Driver Education and One Warm Coat® have teamed up this winter to spread warmth...one coat at a time. - December 06, 2017 - All Star Driver Education

Aceable Offers College Test Prep Through New Company Partnership Austin Education Company Partners with The Princeton Review. - July 08, 2017 - Aceable

Aceable Voted Best Place to Work in Austin Austin Business Journal selects Aceable as winner in medium company category. - July 06, 2017 - Aceable

Aceable Partners with Leading Auto Insurance Agency Answer Financial Austin company continues to simplify driving process for teens. - June 29, 2017 - Aceable

Aceable Wins Austin A-List Award at Chamber Event Austin startup recognized in “Growth” category by the Austin Chamber of Commerce - June 02, 2017 - Aceable

Aceable’s New Technology Feature is Patent Pending Austin startup’s unique technology aims to improve learning experience. - May 20, 2017 - Aceable

Skilled Motorcycle Riders Association Promotes Motorcycle Safety Through Training and Raises Funds for Motorcops for Kids; Benefitting Shriner's Hospitals for Children The North Texas Motorcycle Challenge is a Rodeo and Skills Training event on September 28th – 30th, 2017 at the Pat Lobb Toyota of McKinney in Collin County, Texas. - May 17, 2017 - Skilled Motorcycle Riders Association

Aceable Drivers Ed Partners with TrueCar Aceable Drivers Ed Partners with TrueCar to help students and parents navigate the car buying process. - May 08, 2017 - Aceable

AceableAgent Launches First TREC-Approved Real Estate Continuing Education Course with Native Mobile App Austin education company releases modern mobile-first continuing education courses for Texas real estate agents. - May 03, 2017 - Aceable

S&A Sprint Driving School Announces the Launch of Truck Driving Teaching Services As an extension of the services it provides to teach car driving and bus driving to students, Sprint Driving has now launched its services to offer truck driving lessons to the community at large. - April 28, 2017 - S&A Sprint Driving School Inc.

Aceable’s Top Rated Driver Education Course Takes Over Texas Austin Company Now Holds Largest Market Share of Texas Driver’s Ed. - April 18, 2017 - Aceable

5th Wheel President at the Forefront of Positive Change and Innovation at TTSAO The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario Inc. (TTSAO) was founded in 1993 to ensure students enrolled in truck training programs were coming out knowledgeable, competent and safe. Its goal was ultimately to maintain public confidence in truck drivers, a goal that has been well met. There is... - March 21, 2017 - 5th Wheel Training Institute

5th Wheel Training Institute – Mandatory Entry Level Training (MELT) is Becoming Mandatory Mandatory Entry Level Training (MELT) is scheduled to be in effect this summer (July 1, 2017) as the Ministry of Transportation aims to set higher standards for prospective commercial truck drivers wishing to take The Commercial Truck Driver Training Standard (Class A) test. This is good news as MELT... - January 25, 2017 - 5th Wheel Training Institute

Bridgestone Winter Driving School Now Open 2016/17 Season Features Toyota Vehicles Equipped with Bridgestone Blizzak Tires. - December 19, 2016 - Bridgestone Winter Driving School

5th Wheel Training Institute Proudly Announces the Addition of a Videographer to Their Team Since 1985, 5th Wheel Training Institute has been providing top-tier training for truck drivers through intensive courses that prepare them for real-world careers. Now, 5th Wheel has taken the next step in their outreach programs by adding videographer Allison Himann to their team. This graduate of... - December 15, 2016 - 5th Wheel Training Institute

5th Wheel Training Proudly Announces a New Admissions Location for Toronto and GTA Area It is easier than ever for those interested in a career in truck-driving or heavy machinery operation to obtain the training needed for a DZ- or AZ-class license or equipment operation certification. 5th Wheel Training Institute, one of the top commercial vehicle training schools in Ontario, has partnered... - September 30, 2016 - 5th Wheel Training Institute

Safe and Professional Driving for Your Business Clarence Newell, a Bill Plant Driving School driving instructors has qualified as a "Fleet" instructor. - June 13, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School

Sigma Studies Partnership Sigma Studies Limited has proudly partnered up with the Stanford & Corringham Community First Responder Group by donating four of the latest resuscitation manikins, which light up to indicate the virtual blood flow. The Community First Responders volunteer on behalf of the East of England Ambulance... - June 10, 2016 - Sigma Studies

Instinctive Driving Aids Young Afghan Man’s Drive for a New Life in Australia This story is not about the machinations of politics, government policies or the perceived right or wrong of other countries and religious beliefs. More so, it’s a true tale of bravery, determination, family and what we, as Australians have done to help those in need, to better their lives and in doing so adding to the richness of this country and the meaning of "humanity." - May 26, 2016 - Instinctive Driving

BMW Partnered with Bill Plant School BMW have recently partnered with the Bill Plant School of Motoring and will supply over 3,600 vehicles to the business over the next three years. - May 12, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School

Bill Plant Driving Training Opportunity is Low Cost The Bill Plant training department has been going from strength to strength over the last few months. - April 14, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School

Addition of Bmw 1 Series in Bill Plant a New Move Recently the Bill Plant School of motoring announced the addition of the BMW 1 series M Sport. The school considers this a great move forward to further enhance their fleet of vehicles. - March 04, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School

Bill Plant Driving Instructor Course The Bill Plant Driving School has been training Driving Instructors for many years. Recently they have developed a new course in which candidates can ‘fast track’ their driving instructor training. This course is a residential course, taking place at the Bill Plant School of Motoring’s National Training Centre in Ripon, North Yorkshire. - March 04, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School

Bill Plant Driving School Partnered with Leading Brand BMW to Provide Driving Lessons Last October the Bill Plant driving school partnered with leading brand BMW to provide driving lessons in quality tuition vehicles. Bill Plant initially welcomed the BMW 1 series and has recently taken orders for the X1, arriving in April. Soon, all of the vehicles on the Bill Plant driving instructor... - February 26, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School

Become a Driving Instructor at Bill Plant Driving School Bill Plant School of Motoring has again improved its service to customers wanting to train to become Driving Instructors, by the addition of a Residential Course for the Part 3 Training at its Head Office in Ripon North Yorkshire. The Course is from Monday to Friday and consists of intensive In Car and... - February 26, 2016 - Bill Plant Driving School

CDLPrepCenter Offers a Streamlined Way to Study for the CDL Written Test CDLPrepCenter.com is a resource for prospective commercial truck drivers, helping students study for the CDL written test. CDLPrepCenter offers courses that cover all the information that may appear on the learner's permit written test. At the end of each course there is a practice test. The CDL practice tests are very similar to the real tests so students can feel confident when they walk in for the exam. - January 20, 2016 - CDL Prep Center

Bridgestone Winter Driving School Opens for 2015/16 Season The Bridgestone Winter Driving School, the only purpose-built, terrain-based school of its kind in North America, is now open for the 2015 - 2016 season. Steady December snowfall, with a foot of new snow in the last 24 hours, has made for ideal winter surface conditions on the school’s signature... - December 23, 2015 - Bridgestone Winter Driving School

Driving Instructor Specializing in Autism to Speak at CHOP Center for Autism Research Seminar Michael Mercadante, MS, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, specializes in teaching novice drivers with autism, learning differences and anxiety. He will be a guest speaker at the "Next Steps Into Adulthood" seminar at the Center for Autism Research on Tuesday, December 1, 2015. - December 01, 2015 - Modern Driver Institute

New Driving School in Carrollton, Texas New drivers education school to open in Carrollton, Texas. - March 20, 2015 - Driving School Of North Texas

In All-Star Driver's #youneedallstar Campaign You Can Win $500 Cash Everyone seems to know a bad driver, and everyone has his or her stories about seeing one on the road. From weaving in and out of lanes, to speeding, to leaving snow on the roof of your car, unsafe driving practices can and should be avoided by all. To help spread awareness of bad driving techniques,... - January 09, 2015 - All-Star Driver

Bridgestone Winter Driving School Opens 32nd Season with Fresh Snow The Bridgestone Winter Driving School, the only purpose-built, terrain-based school of its kind in North America, is now open for the 2014 - 2015 season. Recent snowfall has made for ideal winter surface conditions on the school’s signature ice and snow-covered tracks. The Bridgestone Winter Driving... - December 23, 2014 - Bridgestone Winter Driving School

National Teen Driver Safety Week October 19th marks the start of National Teen Driver Safety Week. First established by Congress in 2007, National Teen Driver Safety Week has since gained wide recognition for raising awareness amongst teens and parents on how to become a safer driver. All-Star Driver, the leading driving school in the... - October 17, 2014 - All-Star Driver

All-Star Driver Leading the Way with New Drive-Only License There are an estimated 54,000 undocumented citizens driving in Connecticut today. All-Star Driver, Connecticut’s leader in driver education with 70 locations throughout the State, is preparing to help them obtain a drive-only license which they will be eligible for in January. “Everyone shares... - September 27, 2014 - All-Star Driver

All-Star Driver Leads Way in Helping Companies Reduce Employee Driver Risks All-Star Driver CEO Brandon Dufour is passionate about making the roads safer for everyone. His company teaches safe driving to about 12,000 teens a year throughout his 70 Connecticut locations and now he’s set his headlights on employee safe driving. “Motor vehicle crashes are the number... - September 05, 2014 - All-Star Driver

Safe Driving Tips for Back to School by All-Star Driver Most students return to school this week. As they do, All-Star Driver, the leading driving school in the state, has a mission to cause a cultural shift in the way people act on our roadways. To help reach their mission, they are offering these 10 tips for all drivers to use when driving to and from class. As... - August 25, 2014 - All-Star Driver

Do You Know What's on Your Driving Record? Find Out Instantly. Keeping your driving record clean can save you time and money, and DrivingRecordsDirect.com makes it easy, convenient, and affordable to access yours quickly. - August 05, 2014 - Driving Records Direct

Eco Driving - Road Risk Assessment by Bill Plant UK Eco Driving is a relatively new concept dealing with improved road safety and fuel efficiency. - July 31, 2014 - Bill Plant Driving School

5 Top Tips to Improved Road Safety and Fuel Efficiency - Bill Plant Eco Driving is a relatively new concept dealing with improved road safety and fuel efficiency. Here are some money saving tips by Bill Plant Driving School. - July 28, 2014 - Bill Plant Driving School

Ripon-Based Driving School Bill Plant Appoints York’s Garbutt & Elliott Bill Plant School of Motoring, one of the UK’s largest driving school franchises, has appointed Yorkshire accountants and business advisers, Garbutt & Elliott, to help support its drive for growth. - July 28, 2014 - Bill Plant Driving School

Rider Revenge App Launches on Apple Store, Aims to Stop Distracted Driving NJ Tech Start-up Closes Crowd-Funding Round, Meets Development Milestones and Pursues Pilot City to Stop Distracted Driving. - June 16, 2014 - Rider Revenge

BMV Approved Driver Safety Program Now Available on Smartphones and Tablets A new app allows Indiana drivers to complete a driver safety program from their mobile devices. - January 08, 2014 - Indiana Online Driver Improvement, Inc.

Onroad Driving School Sydney Aims to Increase Its Fleet to 30 Franchise Driving Instructors by Dec 2013 Onroad Driving School Sydney is increasing its franchise driving instructors to 30 by the end of dec 2013. Founder of Onroad Driving School announced about increment of their team by 30 passionate driving instructors in sydney. - June 22, 2013 - Onroad Driving School

Florida Learners Permit Program: New Online Course Available New Way for Teens to Get Their Florida Drivers Permit - April 09, 2013 - National Online Traffic Schools, LLC

The Extra Mile – SaferTeenDriver.com Adds New Tools for Novice Teen Drivers Today the website SaferTeenDriver.com was relaunched with a new hazard perception evaluation and related defensive driver training curriculum tailored for novice teen drivers. The updated website incorporates best in class evaluation and educational services from BrightFleet.com, but adds a unique coaching... - April 09, 2013 - SaferTeenDriver.com

TicketRelief.com Achieves Certification by the California DMV The preferred choice for satisfying traffic school on the Internet becomes accredited by the California DMV. - March 26, 2013 - Ticket Relief

Learner Drivers Offered Chance to Speed Up the Process with Experienced Driving School Flexible driving lessons offered in Manchester and Birmingham. The driving school Go2Pass, who can be found at go2pass.co.uk/ are offering new drivers the chance to join forces with their highly experienced company. The team behind Go2Pass say that they are dedicated to getting learner drivers on the... - March 15, 2013 - Go 2 Pass