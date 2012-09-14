PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Thunder Energies Announces Initiation of Construction of Its Precious Metal Detector Thunder Energies has initiated the construction of a full-size power unit suitable to synthesize neutrons in number, direction, and energy sufficient to scan soil in mining operations to detect the possible presence of precious metals. They are currently completing the design of the Directional Neutron Source needed in mining operations and look forward with great confidence to the successful completion of the project. - March 27, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Announces the Upgrade of a Letter of Intent to Test the Detection of Precious Metals in Mining Operations Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) today announced an updated agreement with Picchu Rio S.A. Gold Mining Company to amend the Letter of Intent whereas Phoenix Minerals S.A Group of Mining Companies will assist Thunder Energies for tests and then purchase or lease a Directional Neutron Source for Mining Operations from Thunder Energies to test for Gold, Uranium and the presence of other precious metals in operational mines located in Peru. - March 25, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

SOR Adds a Submersible Level Transmitter Model to the 800 Series Pressure Transmitters SOR Inc. continues to invest in the expansion of its 800 Series pressure transmitters by releasing the new 815LT Submersible Smart Level Transmitter. - November 15, 2018 - SOR Inc.

SOR Adds Stainless Steel Option for the 1201HPR High Pressure Regulators SOR Inc. continues to expand its pressure regulator offering with the addition of stainless steel 1201HPR High Pressure Regulators. - October 04, 2018 - SOR Inc.

Use of Santilli Magnecules to Clean Fossil Fuel Combustion Adcents has become aware of important developments by Dr. R.M. Santilli as Chief Scientist of the publicly traded company Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) for the clean combustion of fossil fuels permitted by his new chemical species of magnecules, which has recently received the U. S. Patent Number... - September 22, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation Announces That the Security and Exchange Commission Has Granted to the Company a New SIC Code Which Reflects the Current Operational Status Recently, Thunder Energies Corporation principals requested that the Securities and Exchange Commission change the Standard Industry Code (SIC) for the Company in the SEC's EDGAR system and for the Company's future public filings with the SEC. The Company requested that its SIC Code be changed from "6770... - September 15, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

TES Inc. Expands Its Lifting Solutions for Mines TES Inc. in partnership with Xtreme Manufacturing, offers a new fleet of Xtreme Mine Telehandlers. Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES Inc.) & Xtreme Manufacturing are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership whereby TES Inc. will be offering a newly customized line of Xtreme... - August 31, 2018 - TES Inc.

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Representative for the Application of Directional Neutron Sources to the Mining Industry Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB:TNRG), announces the appointment of a Representative for the application of Directional Neutron Sources to the mining industry (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Za.pdf). Dr. - August 30, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Corporate Representative for the European Sales of Neutron Equipment Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation announces the appointment of a Corporate Representative for the sale in Europe of Directional Neutron Sources. - August 28, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Development of the New HyperCombustion for the Clean Burning of Fossil Fuels Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly company traded company with stock symbol (TNRG), announces an invited presentation of the company's new HyperCombustion at the International Conference on Pure and Applied Mathematics (icpam 2018) Eotvos Lorand... - August 28, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Applies for Grant to the Department of Energy Thunder Energies announces the completion and submission of a grant application to the Department of Energy - Office of Science (SC). - August 16, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Expands European Market for Directional Neutron Source Brian Buckley, Operations Manager of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB: TNRG), announces that Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist, is traveling in Europe to visit clients and promote additional sales of the Directional Neutron Source (http://thunder-energies.com/TEC-DNS-3-BROCHURE.pdf). Brian... - August 16, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Chief Scientist Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli Knighted by the President of Italy Sergio Mattarella for His Scientific and Industrial Discoveries Chief Scientist Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli has been knighted on May 31, 2018 by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, for his scientific and industrial discoveries. - June 07, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces a New Model of Directional Neutron Source to Detect Possible Concealed Nuclear Material in Airports, etc. Thunder Energies announces new advances for the model of Directional Neutron Source developed in the U.S.A. and tested in nuclear facilities in Europe for the detection in airports of nuclear material that may be concealed in suitcases, the detection and concentration of precious metals in mining operations, various military uses, and other applications (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Z.pdf). - June 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies TNRG Stock Has Been Upgraded to OTCQB Thunder Energies announced that trading of its common stock has been upgraded to the OTCQB. - May 24, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Announces the Filing of the 2017 10-K Showing a Profit for the Second Half of the Year for the Neutron Division Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, Chief Executive Officer of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTC:TNRG), announces the filing for the 10-K showing the auditing of the operation for the year 2017 which shows an income of the Neutron Division of $194,481 (up from the 2016... - April 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

SENSOR Sampling Launches the New RSS - RAM Sample System During Record Growth SENSOR Sampling Systems expands its offering of Low Vapor Pressure Liquid Grab Sample Systems with the launch of the RSS RAM Sample System. - April 01, 2018 - SOR Inc.

Thunder Energies Corporation Announces the Filing of a Request to be Admitted to OTCQB Venture Market Thunder Energies announces that the company has filed a request to be admitted to OTCQB Venture Market. - March 21, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Successfully Submits a Grant Application to the United States Air Force Thunder Energies announces the completion and submission of a grant application to the United States Air Force. - March 10, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Appoints Robert Devries as Vice-President of Production Thunder Energies announced the appointment of Robert Devries as the Vice-President of Production. In his new role, Robert will oversee manufacturing and production of Directional Neutron Sources for Thunder Energies currently available in the U.S.A. and Europe for distribution the world over. - March 09, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thriveni Earthmovers Daughter Wins Silver in National Rural Games Thriveni Family Daughter is the proud winner of a Silver Medal in Rural Sports. - February 23, 2018 - Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited

Thunder Energies Announces a Contract with an Institutional Investor for the Sale of up to Fourteen Million Registered TNRG Shares Thunder Energies announces the signature of a contract with an Institutional Investor for the sale of up to fourteen million registered TNRG shares in installment of up to 4.99% of the total number of outstanding TNRG shares. - February 18, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Announces New Remote Controls for Its Directional Neutron Source Thunder Energies announces the development of new remote controls for its Directional Neutron Source made in collaboration with Precise Motion & Control. - January 20, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Announces the Signature of an Exclusive Distributor Agreement with a Chinese Supplier for the Sale of Directional Neutron Sources Thunder Energies announces the signature of an exclusive Distributor Agreement with a well-established Chinese neutron source supplier for the sale of the Company's Directional Neutron Source in China. - January 12, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

SOR Introduces New Temperature Sensors Web Pages Updated website pages include many new additions to its expanding Temperature Sensors Line. - January 12, 2018 - SOR Inc.

Thunder Energies Hires a Specialized Writer for Filing Research Grant Proposals Thunder Energies announces that the Company has hired a grant writer for the filing of a series of research proposals to the appropriate governmental agencies. The first to be filed is a request to the the DoD for the completion of the Company's Directional Neutron Source into a Nuclear Weapon Detection Station. Hiring a skilled grant writer is an important step toward advancing the application of these proprietary technologies to various military and civilian programs. - January 06, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

SOR Launches the New 1010 Flushing Rings SOR Inc. expands its capabilities and product line by officially offering flushing rings as a standard product. - December 07, 2017 - SOR Inc.

Thunder Energies New Technology to Detect Concealed Nuclear Weapons Subject of a Two Hour Interview by American Freedom Radio Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, has been interviewed on Friday, November 10, 2017, from 1 pm to 3 pm, EST, by the American Freedom Radio on the use of Thunder Energies (DNS) Directional Neutron Source equipment (patent pending) to detect the possible smuggling of nuclear weapons. - November 20, 2017 - Thunder Energies Corporation

SOR Launches Video to Help Customers Calibrate 1600 Series Liquid Level Controllers SOR is committed to providing support for new products and customers, and is doing so by releasing a video which walks through the 1600 Series Liquid Level Controller calibration process. The intention is to provide a supplemental resource to the instruction manual for customers who are in the field. - October 29, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Launches the New 1201 High Pressure Brass Regulator SOR Inc. expands its Pressure Regulator product line with the launch of the 1201 High Pressure Regulator. - October 21, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Inc. to Return to the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) November 13-16 The SOR Controls Group family of brands will be presented at one of the world’s most influential events for the oil and gas industry, ADIPEC, in the U.S. Pavilion stand # 8350, Hall 8. - October 15, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR to Exhibit at LAGCOE Oil & Gas Show in Louisiana with Local Manufacturers’ Representative SOR Inc. is partnering with AWC to exhibit at the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition (LAGCOE) in Lafayette October 24-26, 2017. - October 04, 2017 - SOR Inc.

New and Improved Mechanical Level Switch Catalog SOR is dedicated to supplying the highest quality, quickest delivery and best customer support for Mechanical Level Switches in the market. In order to continually improve, SOR has completely overhauled the Mechanical Level Switch catalog in order to make it more user friendly and easier to select the... - September 28, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR® 1100 Series Magnetic Level Indicator Receives Official Patent SOR announces the issuance of Us Patent No. 9638565B2 which relates to a magnetic level gauge indicator with an ultra-wide, lenticular lens viewing angle. - September 20, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Obtains TS Mark Product Certification Approval for Taiwan The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has granted the TS mark certification to SOR for much of the Pressure Switch and Level Switch line. The TS mark is a product safety approval that allows the installation of products into Taiwan. SOR 102/103 Differential Pressure Switches, R/B Series... - September 07, 2017 - SOR Inc.

GeoGlobal, LLC Offered a High Level Short Course at Hyderabad, India A high-level short course on ‘Mineral deposit evaluation: Resource estimation, classification and reporting’ was delivered from April 17 to Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Hyderabad, India. A total 46 professionals attended the program. - June 08, 2017 - GeoGlobal,LLC

SOR® Adds Absolute Pressure Ranges to the 800 Series Pressure Transmitters SOR Inc. continues to invest in the expansion of its 800 Series pressure transmitters by releasing new absolute pressure range options. - June 08, 2017 - SOR Inc.

New Options Added to SOR 1400 Series Control Valves and 1600 Series Liquid Level Controllers LeakTite™ No-Bleed Pilot and CRN (Canadian Registration Number) Certification Now Available - April 23, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Releases Three New Valve and Controller Products The 1450 close-coupled control valve, 1451 “freezeless” control valve and 1600 series liquid level controller have been added to the SOR product line for upstream oil and gas applications. - March 12, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Introduces the Bimetal Thermometer to Their Temperature Sensor Portfolio SOR Inc. continues to grow its Temperature Sensors catalog with the addition of Bimetal Thermometers. - March 01, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Enhances Their Temperature Sensor Offering with the Addition of a New Display Option SOR Inc. expands on its already extensive collection of temperature sensor configurations, by adding the “LPCX” display package to its SOR Temperature Sensors catalog. The “LPCX” is an economical solution when local indication with a temperature transmitter is required. The full... - February 11, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Makes the List for Top Area Manufacturer in Kansas City Kansas City Business Journal published its rankings in January 2017 issue. - February 02, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR® is Exhibiting at CIPPE 2017 The SOR Controls Group family of brands will be presented at the China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (CIPPE), March 20-22, 2017 in Beijing, China. - January 25, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Introduces New Temperature Sensor Catalog Updated catalog includes many new additions to its expanding Temperature Sensor Line - January 23, 2017 - SOR Inc.

Zyrox Mining International Acquires Texas Oil & Gas Assets & Plans Warrant Issuance Zyrox Minining International (OTC Symbol: ZYRX) has announced the acquisition of new oil and gas assets, along with a warrant issuance for existing shareholders. The Board of Directors has replaced old management. - January 06, 2017 - Zyrox Mining International Inc

New CorDEX Portable, Intrinsically Safe Lighting Solutions Transform Market with Best in Class Functionality, Zone 1 Interchangeable Battery Pack and Renowned Ruggedness CorDEX GENESIS FL4700 portable work light and GENESIS FL4725 lanterns are ATEX certified for Zone 1 IIC T4 hazardous locations and are powered by the revolutionary EXIS 740 interchangeable, hot swappable battery pack meaning a simple change of battery right there in the hazardous area for virtually unlimited runtime. - November 03, 2015 - CorDEX Instruments Ltd

Heyl & Patterson to Host Lab Facility Tour for Activated Carbon Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Carnegie, PA, USA manufactures equipment for the production of activated carbon, and will demonstrate this process at its pilot plant testing lab facility on Thursday, September 17. - September 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Wins Contract for Process Equipment in Mexico Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has been awarded a contract with Zinc Nacional S.A. of Monterrey, Mexico to supply a fluid bed dryer and cooler for the production of zinc sulfate. - February 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Announces Sale of Railcar Dumper Equipment Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has announced a sale to Oxbow Corporation involving the replacement of railcar dumper equipment originally installed in 1980. - January 29, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.