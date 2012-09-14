PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TES Inc. Expands Its Lifting Solutions for Mines TES Inc. in partnership with Xtreme Manufacturing, offers a new fleet of Xtreme Mine Telehandlers. Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES Inc.) & Xtreme Manufacturing are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership whereby TES Inc. will be offering a newly customized line of Xtreme... - August 31, 2018 - TES Inc.

BIMcollab Also Available in French, Spanish and German BIMcollab gives BIM managers, project leaders and engineers the tools they need to collaborate about issues, in their preferred language. To optimize the communication between every stakeholder of the BIM project. Today, 7 of the 10 largest European construction companies are using the BIMcollab ecosystem and the platform helps people in more than 25 countries. Both facts indicate a growing demand for managing the complex BIM communication flows. - February 27, 2018 - KUBUS

Chris Fiala Has Joined Omega Products International to Grow Siena Tile & Stone Products Omega Products International, a global and award-winning leader in stucco manufacturing, Monday announced that Chris Fiala will assume the position of Sales Associate for Siena effective July 17th, 2017. Chris started off in the flooring industry with DeSoto Sales as a sales representative working for... - July 25, 2017 - Omega Products

Structure Bond: The New Faster, Cleaner, Stronger Way to Joint Bonds Discover Techniseal's new high-grade hardscape foam adhesive. Along with its special dispensing tool and cleaning formula, STRUCTURE BOND will make the everyday life of hardscape professionals in America easier than ever before. - July 15, 2017 - Techniseal

Leavitt Machinery Acquires Edmonton Training Company Crane Safety Ltd. Leavitt Machinery is one of the fastest growing materials handling equipment dealers in North America. They pride themselves on providing a wide variety of equipment options for every application. Leavitt Machinery's full service branches offer new and used equipment sales, short and long term rentals, emergency and preventative maintenance, safety training and parts support. - July 14, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes

Leavitt Cranes Receives COR Certification in BC Committed to upholding and exceeding health and safety standards, Leavitt Cranes is an organization that prioritizes the safety of their employees as well as their customers. This dedication has caused them to go above and beyond the legal requirements of the Workers Compensation Act and Occupational... - July 13, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes

Leavitt Cranes Acquires New Tower Crane Assets in Pacific Northwest As of April 7th, 2017, Leavitt Cranes has acquired the assets of Pacific Tower Crane (PTC) and Pacific Lift Equipment (PLE) from Barnhart Crane & Rigging Co. of Memphis, Tennessee. In 2015, Barnhart purchased Sicklesteel Cranes, which included multiple mobile crane and rigging entities, as well... - April 18, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes

Tesmec USA Live Demos in Las Vegas on March 9th Breaking tradition, Tesmec USA has decided not to participate in ConExpo 2017 in favor of doing Live Demonstrations just down the street. - February 18, 2017 - Tesmec USA, Inc.

Join Lazaway Pool and Spas at SPASA Spa and Pool Show 2016 Lazaway Pool and Spas have always had a unique edge when it comes to constructing modern pools and spas. The leading pool provider has elevated pool installation and backyard makeover to another level. And you can have an outright testament to their innovation and work at Australia’s largest pool... - August 10, 2016 - Lazaway Pools and Spas

CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex Software Solution 6.6 Powerful new features across the simulation creation workflow, from model import and editing to scene design and replay. - January 20, 2016 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs Simulations Releases New Construction Equipment Training Modules Comprehensive hydraulic excavator and tower crane simulators are designed to train for safe and skilled operations. - August 01, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs CEO Robert Weldon Nominated as Finalist for 2015 EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ Recent awards and nominations recognize CM Labs as one of North America’s fastest growing and best led companies. - July 24, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex 6.5 New Vortex 6.5 release includes new visuals and capabilities, plus Vortex Profiler to optimize simulation frame-rate performance. - June 06, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

WTS2000 Approvals Extend Nationwide: Aqualete Industries Doubles Rental Fleet Aqualete Industries WTS2000 saves time and money by accelerating the water treatment process, reducing suspended solids, hydrocarbons, turbidity levels and nutrient loads in water prior to discharge. Aqualete Industries' WTS2000 portable sediment tank is an accepted best management practice in more... - May 01, 2015 - Aqualete Industries

CM Labs Simulations Fuels Growth with Emerillon Capital and Desjardins-Innovatech VC Funding CM Labs Simulations announces that it is partnering with Canadian venture capital firm Emerillon Capital and Desjardins-Innovatech to accelerate its growth trajectory. - February 01, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

Indeco North America Introduces 18-Inch, Boom-Mounted Compactor for Tight Trench Applications New IHC-70 Series Slashes Construction Excavation Time, Increases Productivity and Reduces Cost for Demanding Construction Applications Where Space is at a Premium - November 20, 2014 - Indeco North America

CM Labs Simulations Wins Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ranking CM Labs Simulations has been named to the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ listing. - November 20, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex 6.3 New release includes human character simulation, multi-role-playing capabilities. - October 09, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

FACT Operators to Train on Vortex Simulators Ahead of STS Crane Deployment CM Labs Simulations have been awarded a contract to provide Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal (FACT) with two high-fidelity Vortex simulators for port equipment operator training. - September 21, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

Indeco Launches New ISS 35/60 Steel Shear Product for Scrap & Recycling Industries Revolutionary Cutting-Edge Design Facilitates Faster Cutting Times with Better Reliability and Lower Overall Usage Cost - September 05, 2014 - Indeco North America

CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex Dynamics 6.2 CM Labs Simulations has released version 6.2 of its Vortex Dynamics Simulation Software. - July 12, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

CM Labs Releases Vortex Dynamics 6.1 Latest release includes new Editor features, focuses on ease of use - February 22, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.

Irving Materials, Inc. Acquires W.T. Congleton Co. Irving Materials, Inc., a construction industry material supplier and contractor, announced it acquired W.T. Congleton Co., a Lexington, Ky.-based ready mix concrete supplier. Irving Materials will immediately integrate W.T. Congleton’s entire production staff and Lexington plant operations into... - January 11, 2014 - Irving Materials, Inc.

Leavitt Machinery Opens in Portland, Oregon Leavitt Machinery USA Inc. is pleased to announce that effective June 1st 2013, they have acquired the assets of Premier Lift Truck Services, Inc. of Tualatin, Oregon and will operate as Leavitt Machinery from the same location previously occupied by Premier Lift Truck Services. Premier Lift Truck Services... - July 09, 2013 - Leavitt Cranes

Government Contract Opportunities on the Rise for Small Business Business Thru Government Forsees Big Year in Government Work - January 24, 2013 - Business Thru Government, Inc

Sempra Utilities/SDG&E - Galvanized Towers That Blend Into the Terrain Sempra Utilities/SDG&E contracted with Natina Products, LLC of Thermal, CA to "stain" 10 huge lattice transmission towers on the Sunrise Powerlink Transmission Project. Their product, Natina Steel, creates a rustic brown finish on galvanized surfaces without harming the protection offered by the galvanized layer. The unique mottled appearance created by Natina Steel created a camoflage like affect rendering these towers virtually invisible. Local residents couldn't be happier. - August 21, 2012 - Natina Desert Varnish Solutions

Catamount Consulting to Host MSHA Alternative Case Resolution Workshop August 21-23, 2012 The Alternative Case Resolution workshop provides mine operators and their representatives the skills necessary to participate in the ACRI process without outside legal representation. - July 18, 2012 - Catamount Consulting, LLC

Luminart Corp. Launches 1st of Many Radio and T.V. Interviews to Share in Depth Information and Updates About the Company's Progress in North Dakota Luminart Corp. Operations Manager Brandon Bentley gives exclusive interview on the Big Biz radio talk show. - February 21, 2012 - Luminart

Luminart Corp. Signs 4 Month Contract with Big Biz Radio These interviews will inform the radio station's average 2,000,000 listeners of the company's current successes as well as the outlook for projected growth and expansion. President Burke Bentley is excited about the opportunity to work with the Big Biz show to inform the public about the infrastructure... - February 15, 2012 - Luminart

Catamount Consulting to Hold Safety Training Conference Two-day Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference will serve professionals in the mining, safety and construction industries. - December 09, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC

Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference to be Held at Turning Stone Resort, NY - March 23-24, 2011 Catamount Consulting, LLC is excited to carry on the same great tradition that MSHA started with a 2-day Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference in Central New York. - February 24, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC

Catamount Consulting to Host MSHA Alternative Case Resolution Workshop April 5-7, 2011 Leading Industry Experts Advise Mining Companies on Alternative Case Resolution in this two and a half day seminar in Atlanta, GA. The Alternative Case Resolution workshop provides mine operators and their representatives the skills necessary to participate in the ACRI process without outside legal representation. Understand MSHA Litigation, receive critical information on organizing and presenting legal arguments, understand basic principles of MSHA law and learn procedures to be followed. - January 24, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC

Tensar International Honored for Introduction of TriAx™ Geogrid Tensar International Corporation, which pioneered polymeric grid for civil engineering applications, has been honored for its introduction of the next generation of geogrid technology. The company recently received Better Roads® Magazine’s “2009 Best New Products Top Rollouts” Award... - March 05, 2010 - Tensar International Corporation

Tensar International Announces Distribution Rights for Triton® Marine Mattress System to CETCO Remediation Technologies Combining the efforts of two industry leaders in remediation technologies promises to provide increased value to the environmental remediation industry. Tensar International Corporation (TIC) announced today that it has signed an agreement with CETCO Remediation Technologies (CETCO) granting exclusive... - January 21, 2010 - Tensar International Corporation

Tensar International Rolls Out TriAx™ Geogrid in the Americas Triangular Grid Structure Shapes Next Generation Technology Successfully introduced in Europe in 2007, Tensar TriAx Geogrid is a product of six years of rigorous development. It complements Tensar® Biaxial (BX™) Geogrid, the world’s first commercially available polymeric grid for civil engineering applications, pioneered by the company more than... - January 21, 2010 - Tensar International Corporation

Tensar’s Roadway Improvement Solutions “Topped” with Acquisition of Endurablend Tensar International Corporation improves property values by providing technology-driven site solutions for common development problems such as grade changes requiring retaining walls, and poor soil conditions. - January 10, 2010 - Tensar International Corporation