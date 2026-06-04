Recent Headlines
VP Asphalt Paving Brings Expert Driveway Paving to Homeowners Across Litchfield County, Connecticut - Free Estimates, Fully Insured
VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor with 37+ years of on-the-job expertise, serving Litchfield County, Connecticut. The company is expanding its driveway and asphalt paving services for homeowners and businesses in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris, offering residential and commercial paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. VP Asphalt Paving provides free estimates on every project. - June 04, 2026 - VP Asphalt Paving
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
Business Impact NW Celebrates 10 Years of IMPACT Pitch – Tickets on Sale
Business Impact NW is proud to announce the 10th anniversary of IMPACT Pitch, its annual signature small business competition. This year, the event will take place on Thursday, October 9th, at 5 PM at the Brockey Center at South Seattle College. The event will also be streamed live for virtual... - September 01, 2025 - Business Impact NW
US Manufacturers Boost Resilience with Sand Casting Sourcing from India
rivexa unveils growing demand from US manufacturers, OEMs, and sourcing leads for India-based sand casting services, driven by supply-chain diversification trends and enhanced verification through its digital platform. - July 07, 2025 - rivexa
Business Impact NW Announces Kyle Lovell as Chief Lending Officer
Kyle Lovell to be new Chief Lending Officer for Business Impact NW. - November 26, 2024 - Business Impact NW
Idaho Women’s Business Center Held Inaugural Open House in Nampa
The Idaho Women's Business Center (IWBC) marked a significant milestone for the state's business community with its inaugural Open House on Tuesday, November 5. Located at 5465 E Terra Linda Way, Room 106, in Nampa, the center welcomed over 30 attendees, including Tobin Dixon, Deputy District... - November 09, 2024 - Business Impact NW
Business Impact NW Announces Idaho Business Center Director
Business Impact NW is proud to announce Paige Wiscombe as the new director of the Idaho Women's Business Center. A program of Business Impact NW, in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Idaho Women's Business Center supports the start-up and growth of women-owned businesses,... - September 22, 2024 - Business Impact NW
mJobTime Partners with Teletrac Navman to Provide Market Leading Telematics Solution to the Construction Industry
The partnership joins mJobTime’s market leading suite of construction-based daily reporting solutions with the Teletrac Navman TN360 solution, providing equipment and asset detail in near real time. - April 27, 2023 - mJobTime
mJobTime and Preferred Strategies Forge Strategic Partnership to Enable Construction Industry Companies to Maximize Mobile Time Tracking Data
The leader in workforce management solutions for the construction industry partners with the top provider of analytics for construction. - April 13, 2023 - mJobTime
Volvo Trucks Singapore Launches New Generation of Heavy-Duty Trucks with Safety and Driver in Focus
Volvo Trucks’ new generation of heavy duty trucks – the Volvo FH, FH16, FM and FMX – are now available in Singapore. These four new trucks have a strong focus on the driver environment, safety and productivity. With this new range, Volvo Trucks Singapore aim to be their... - May 26, 2021 - Volvo Trucks Hub SEA & Japan
TES Inc. Expands Its Lifting Solutions for Mines
TES Inc. in partnership with Xtreme Manufacturing, offers a new fleet of Xtreme Mine Telehandlers. Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES Inc.) & Xtreme Manufacturing are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership whereby TES Inc. will be offering a newly customized line of... - August 31, 2018 - TES Inc.
BIMcollab Also Available in French, Spanish and German
BIMcollab gives BIM managers, project leaders and engineers the tools they need to collaborate about issues, in their preferred language. To optimize the communication between every stakeholder of the BIM project. Today, 7 of the 10 largest European construction companies are using the BIMcollab ecosystem and the platform helps people in more than 25 countries. Both facts indicate a growing demand for managing the complex BIM communication flows. - February 27, 2018 - KUBUS
Chris Fiala Has Joined Omega Products International to Grow Siena Tile & Stone Products
Omega Products International, a global and award-winning leader in stucco manufacturing, Monday announced that Chris Fiala will assume the position of Sales Associate for Siena effective July 17th, 2017. Chris started off in the flooring industry with DeSoto Sales as a sales representative working... - July 25, 2017 - Omega Products
Structure Bond: The New Faster, Cleaner, Stronger Way to Joint Bonds
Discover Techniseal's new high-grade hardscape foam adhesive. Along with its special dispensing tool and cleaning formula, STRUCTURE BOND will make the everyday life of hardscape professionals in America easier than ever before. - July 15, 2017 - Techniseal
Leavitt Machinery Acquires Edmonton Training Company Crane Safety Ltd.
Leavitt Machinery is one of the fastest growing materials handling equipment dealers in North America. They pride themselves on providing a wide variety of equipment options for every application. Leavitt Machinery's full service branches offer new and used equipment sales, short and long term rentals, emergency and preventative maintenance, safety training and parts support. - July 14, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes
Leavitt Cranes Receives COR Certification in BC
Committed to upholding and exceeding health and safety standards, Leavitt Cranes is an organization that prioritizes the safety of their employees as well as their customers. This dedication has caused them to go above and beyond the legal requirements of the Workers Compensation Act and... - July 13, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes
Leavitt Cranes Acquires New Tower Crane Assets in Pacific Northwest
As of April 7th, 2017, Leavitt Cranes has acquired the assets of Pacific Tower Crane (PTC) and Pacific Lift Equipment (PLE) from Barnhart Crane & Rigging Co. of Memphis, Tennessee. In 2015, Barnhart purchased Sicklesteel Cranes, which included multiple mobile crane and rigging entities, as... - April 18, 2017 - Leavitt Cranes
Tesmec USA Live Demos in Las Vegas on March 9th
Breaking tradition, Tesmec USA has decided not to participate in ConExpo 2017 in favor of doing Live Demonstrations just down the street. - February 18, 2017 - Tesmec USA, Inc.
Join Lazaway Pool and Spas at SPASA Spa and Pool Show 2016
Lazaway Pool and Spas have always had a unique edge when it comes to constructing modern pools and spas. The leading pool provider has elevated pool installation and backyard makeover to another level. And you can have an outright testament to their innovation and work at Australia’s largest... - August 10, 2016 - Lazaway Pools and Spas
CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex Software Solution 6.6
Powerful new features across the simulation creation workflow, from model import and editing to scene design and replay. - January 20, 2016 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
CM Labs Simulations Releases New Construction Equipment Training Modules
Comprehensive hydraulic excavator and tower crane simulators are designed to train for safe and skilled operations. - August 01, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
CM Labs CEO Robert Weldon Nominated as Finalist for 2015 EY Entrepreneur of the Year™
Recent awards and nominations recognize CM Labs as one of North America’s fastest growing and best led companies. - July 24, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex 6.5
New Vortex 6.5 release includes new visuals and capabilities, plus Vortex Profiler to optimize simulation frame-rate performance. - June 06, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
WTS2000 Approvals Extend Nationwide: Aqualete Industries Doubles Rental Fleet
Aqualete Industries WTS2000 saves time and money by accelerating the water treatment process, reducing suspended solids, hydrocarbons, turbidity levels and nutrient loads in water prior to discharge. Aqualete Industries' WTS2000 portable sediment tank is an accepted best management practice in... - May 01, 2015 - Aqualete Industries
CM Labs Simulations Fuels Growth with Emerillon Capital and Desjardins-Innovatech VC Funding
CM Labs Simulations announces that it is partnering with Canadian venture capital firm Emerillon Capital and Desjardins-Innovatech to accelerate its growth trajectory. - February 01, 2015 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
CM Labs Simulations Wins Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Ranking
CM Labs Simulations has been named to the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ listing. - November 20, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
Indeco North America Introduces 18-Inch, Boom-Mounted Compactor for Tight Trench Applications
New IHC-70 Series Slashes Construction Excavation Time, Increases Productivity and Reduces Cost for Demanding Construction Applications Where Space is at a Premium - November 20, 2014 - Indeco North America
CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex 6.3
New release includes human character simulation, multi-role-playing capabilities. - October 09, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
FACT Operators to Train on Vortex Simulators Ahead of STS Crane Deployment
CM Labs Simulations have been awarded a contract to provide Flinders Adelaide Container Terminal (FACT) with two high-fidelity Vortex simulators for port equipment operator training. - September 21, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
Indeco Launches New ISS 35/60 Steel Shear Product for Scrap & Recycling Industries
Revolutionary Cutting-Edge Design Facilitates Faster Cutting Times with Better Reliability and Lower Overall Usage Cost - September 05, 2014 - Indeco North America
CM Labs Simulations Releases Vortex Dynamics 6.2
CM Labs Simulations has released version 6.2 of its Vortex Dynamics Simulation Software. - July 12, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
CM Labs Releases Vortex Dynamics 6.1
Latest release includes new Editor features, focuses on ease of use - February 22, 2014 - CM Labs Simulations Inc.
Irving Materials, Inc. Acquires W.T. Congleton Co.
Irving Materials, Inc., a construction industry material supplier and contractor, announced it acquired W.T. Congleton Co., a Lexington, Ky.-based ready mix concrete supplier. Irving Materials will immediately integrate W.T. Congleton’s entire production staff and Lexington plant operations... - January 11, 2014 - Irving Materials, Inc.
Leavitt Machinery Opens in Portland, Oregon
Leavitt Machinery USA Inc. is pleased to announce that effective June 1st 2013, they have acquired the assets of Premier Lift Truck Services, Inc. of Tualatin, Oregon and will operate as Leavitt Machinery from the same location previously occupied by Premier Lift Truck Services. Premier Lift Truck... - July 09, 2013 - Leavitt Cranes
Government Contract Opportunities on the Rise for Small Business
Business Thru Government Forsees Big Year in Government Work - January 24, 2013 - Business Thru Government, Inc
Sempra Utilities/SDG&E - Galvanized Towers That Blend Into the Terrain
Sempra Utilities/SDG&E contracted with Natina Products, LLC of Thermal, CA to "stain" 10 huge lattice transmission towers on the Sunrise Powerlink Transmission Project. Their product, Natina Steel, creates a rustic brown finish on galvanized surfaces without harming the protection offered by the galvanized layer. The unique mottled appearance created by Natina Steel created a camoflage like affect rendering these towers virtually invisible. Local residents couldn't be happier. - August 21, 2012 - Natina Desert Varnish Solutions
Catamount Consulting to Host MSHA Alternative Case Resolution Workshop August 21-23, 2012
The Alternative Case Resolution workshop provides mine operators and their representatives the skills necessary to participate in the ACRI process without outside legal representation. - July 18, 2012 - Catamount Consulting, LLC
Luminart Corp. Operations Manager Brandon Bentley Gives Follow-Up Interview on the Big Biz Radio Talk Show with Updated Information on Recent Developments in North Dakota
Luminart Corp. Operations Manager Brandon Bentley shares progress updates with Big Biz radio talk show. - February 25, 2012 - Luminart
Luminart Corp. Launches 1st of Many Radio and T.V. Interviews to Share in Depth Information and Updates About the Company's Progress in North Dakota
Luminart Corp. Operations Manager Brandon Bentley gives exclusive interview on the Big Biz radio talk show. - February 21, 2012 - Luminart
Luminart Corp. Signs 4 Month Contract with Big Biz Radio
These interviews will inform the radio station's average 2,000,000 listeners of the company's current successes as well as the outlook for projected growth and expansion. President Burke Bentley is excited about the opportunity to work with the Big Biz show to inform the public about the... - February 15, 2012 - Luminart
Catamount Consulting to Hold Safety Training Conference
Two-day Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference will serve professionals in the mining, safety and construction industries. - December 09, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC
Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference to be Held at Turning Stone Resort, NY - March 23-24, 2011
Catamount Consulting, LLC is excited to carry on the same great tradition that MSHA started with a 2-day Spring Thaw Safety Training Conference in Central New York. - February 24, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC
Catamount Consulting to Host MSHA Alternative Case Resolution Workshop April 5-7, 2011
Leading Industry Experts Advise Mining Companies on Alternative Case Resolution in this two and a half day seminar in Atlanta, GA. The Alternative Case Resolution workshop provides mine operators and their representatives the skills necessary to participate in the ACRI process without outside legal representation. Understand MSHA Litigation, receive critical information on organizing and presenting legal arguments, understand basic principles of MSHA law and learn procedures to be followed. - January 24, 2011 - Catamount Consulting, LLC
Tensar International Honored for Introduction of TriAx™ Geogrid
Tensar International Corporation, which pioneered polymeric grid for civil engineering applications, has been honored for its introduction of the next generation of geogrid technology. The company recently received Better Roads® Magazine’s “2009 Best New Products Top Rollouts”... - March 05, 2010 - Tensar International Corporation
Tensar International Announces Distribution Rights for Triton® Marine Mattress System to CETCO Remediation Technologies
Combining the efforts of two industry leaders in remediation technologies promises to provide increased value to the environmental remediation industry. Tensar International Corporation (TIC) announced today that it has signed an agreement with CETCO Remediation Technologies (CETCO) granting... - January 21, 2010 - Tensar International Corporation
Tensar International Rolls Out TriAx™ Geogrid in the Americas Triangular Grid Structure Shapes Next Generation Technology
Successfully introduced in Europe in 2007, Tensar TriAx Geogrid is a product of six years of rigorous development. It complements Tensar® Biaxial (BX™) Geogrid, the world’s first commercially available polymeric grid for civil engineering applications, pioneered by the company more... - January 21, 2010 - Tensar International Corporation
Tensar’s Roadway Improvement Solutions “Topped” with Acquisition of Endurablend
Tensar International Corporation improves property values by providing technology-driven site solutions for common development problems such as grade changes requiring retaining walls, and poor soil conditions. - January 10, 2010 - Tensar International Corporation
Fixsor.com Opens Its Free Online Local Contractor Finder to the Public
Find local contractors in 3 easy steps without disclosing personal information. - February 26, 2009 - FixSor.com