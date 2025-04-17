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Within Royalty Trusts
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-Based Oil and Gas Sponsor, is Pleased to Announce the Closing of Their 22nd Offering, Resource Royalty XXI, LLC.
Resource Royalty XXI, LLC is a direct-title offering comprised of twelve non-contiguous oil and gas producing properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The properties generate immediate cash flow from the sale of hydrocarbons from existing oil and gas wells. The offering currently has 28... - April 04, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces the Closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty is proud to announce the closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC. A $9.5mm offering which consists of 17 properties, 24 producing wells, 25 uncompleted wells and 5 permits. The offering covers... - January 16, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, is pleased to announce the launch of their new mineral right offering - Resource Royalty XX, LLC. Resource Royalty XX, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC, includes seventeen properties in the Anadarko... - July 10, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty on Pace to Double Prior Year Sales
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 20th portfolio, RR XIX. Year-To-Date sales, through June, total $20M. In 2022, sales reached a record high of $32.9M as the company completed its 13th year in... - June 22, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces Closing of RR XVIII
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 19th portfolio, RR XVIII. Resource Royalty XVIII, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC is a diversified portfolio of income producing mineral and royalty interests located... - March 31, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces Record Year - 3 Offerings Closed
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, recognizes 2022 as a record year for the firm. Beth Good, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report that 2022 was a great year for Resource Royalty. We closed three offerings, made quarterly distributions on... - January 07, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC Announces Bob Howard, Chairman and Beth Good, CEO
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based oil and gas royalty portfolio manager since 2010, is pleased to announce changes in senior management. Bob Howard, founder, will assume the role of Chairman and Beth Good, CFO will become CEO. The firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors... - October 03, 2022 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC Goes “Full-Cycle” on Closing Fund
Resource Royalty, LLC, an investment company founded by Gary Redwine and Bob Howard in 2010, announces the divestment of Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011)—making it the first fund to go “full-cycle.” Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011) distributed 61% to its limited partners over a... - June 26, 2017 - Resource Royalty LLC
Petrocapita Income Trust is Pleased to Announce the Cash Distribution for Q3 2011 in Respect of Its Preferred Trust Units
Petrocapita Income Trust is pleased to announce the cash distribution for Q3 2011 in respect of its Preferred Trust Unitholders of record as of September 30, 2011. The Q3 distribution was $0.0258 per unit. - October 20, 2011 - Petrocapita Income Trust
Petrocapita Income Trust Launches DRIP
Petrocapita Income Trust is pleased to announce that Olympia Trust Company has been appointed the Transfer Agent and Registrar of Securities. Petrocapita is now able to implement its DRIP (Dividend Re-Investment Plan). The DRIP allows Petrocapita investors to re-invest their quarterly distributions... - October 12, 2011 - Petrocapita Income Trust
Petrocapita Income Trust Will be Presenting at the Alternative Investment Conference in Calgary on January 28th, 2012
Petrocapita Income Trust will be presenting at the Alternative Investment Conference in Calgary on January 28th, 2012. Risk management and asset allocation in the context of hard asset investments will be the topic of discussion. Petrocapita is a Calgary based energy investment trust built around... - October 12, 2011 - Petrocapita Income Trust
Petrocapita Income Trust Signs Farm-Out Agreement
Petrocapita Income Trust is pleased to announce the signing of a farm-in agreement. Western Plains will pay 100% to earn a 50% interest in the agreed test well spacing unit of 40 acres on Twp 48, Rge 21, W3M (LSDs 1,2,7,8). - February 14, 2011 - Petrocapita Income Trust
Petrocapita Income Trust - Alberta Land Acquisition
Petrocapita Income Trust is pleased to announce the purchase of LSDs 1,7,8 of 36-48-21-W3M with 5 re-entry targets. This acquisition brings Petrocapita’s asset base to a total of 13 LSDs, 10 re-entry targets and 3 producing wells. - October 11, 2010 - Petrocapita Income Trust